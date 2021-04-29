Range Check v2.0.3

This is a simple module to validate IP address, check IP address version, check if IP is within a range.

This started out as range_check but it does much more than just checking ranges but since it's already got a large amount of downloads (37,115 downloads in the last month as of this writing) I'll keep the name the same even though I kinda want to change it to something better.

Install

npm install range_check or yarn add range_check

You can then import the functions as needed or require the entire range_check package depending on your own projects configuration.

IP Functions

Check if IP is valid

console .log(isIP( '10.0.1.5' ));

Check IP version

Version

console .log(version( '10.0.1.5' )); console .log(version( '2001:4860:8006::62' )); console .log(version( 'foo' ));

isV4

console .log(isV4( '10.0.1.5' )); console .log(isV4( 'foo' )); console .log(isV4( '123::123' ));

isV6

console .log(isV6( '123::123' )); console .log(isV6( 'foo' )); console .log(isV6( '10.0.1.5' ));

Range Functions

Check if range is valid

You can use isRange if you want to validate an entire range.

console .log(isRange( '2001:db8::/32' )); console .log(isRange( '10.0.0.0/8' )); console .log(isRange( 'qwerty' ));

Check if IP is within range

console .log(inRange( '10.0.1.5' , '10.0.0.0/8' )); console .log(inRange( '192.0.1.5' , '10.0.0.0/8' )); console .log(inRange( '2001:db8:1234::1' , '2001:db8::/32' ));

You can also give a list of ranges

console .log(inRange( '192.168.1.1' , [ '10.0.0.0/8' , '192.0.0.0/8' ]));

storeIP

This function is useful to get a consistent IP address such for storing it in a database or when searching in a database after being stored using this. So if a V6 address was sent compacted or not, or if you searched by either version this function would make sure you get a consistent IP address for both versions. Also the possibly of saving a few bytes.

If an V6 addressed is mapped as v4 is given it will convert it to V4, If any other V6 address is given it is abbreviated and plain V4 addresses are left alone. Returns null if a invalid IP

console .log(storeIP( 'foo' )); console .log(storeIP( '::ffff:127.0.0.1' )); console .log(storeIP( '2001:0000:0111:0000:0011:0000:0001:0000' )); console .log(storeIP( '2001:0001:0000:0001:0000:0000:0000:0000' )); console .log(storeIP( '0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000' )); console .log(storeIP( '0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0001' )); console .log(storeIP( '2041:0000:140F:0000:0000:0000:875B:131B' )); console .log(storeIP( '2001:0001:0002:0003:0004:0005:0006:0007' )); console .log(storeIP( '127.0.0.1' ));

searchIP

Same function as storeIP , just a clearer name when you are using it for search instead

displayIP

This function is useful for displaying IP addresses, such as after grabbing it back from the database when using storeIP

If an V6 addressed mapped as v4 is given it will convert it to V4, If any other V6 address is given it is normalized into the longer version and plain V4 addresses are left alone. Returns a empty string if a invalid IP

console .log(displayIP( null )); console .log(displayIP( '::ffff:127.0.0.1' )); console .log(displayIP( '2001:0:111:0:11:0:1:0' )); console .log(displayIP( '2001:1:0:1::' )); console .log(displayIP( '::' )); console .log(displayIP( '::1' )); console .log(displayIP( '2041:0:140F::875B:131B' )); console .log(displayIP( '2001:1:2:3:4:5:6:7' )); console .log(displayIP( '127.0.0.1' ));

Contributing

This project's Typescript conversion is powered by the TypeScript library starter which provides the following scripts.

yarn run test : Run test suite

: Run test suite yarn run start : Run npm run build in watch mode

: Run in watch mode yarn run test:watch : Run test suite in interactive watch mode

: Run test suite in interactive watch mode yarn run test:prod : Run linting and generate coverage

: Run linting and generate coverage yarn run build : Generate bundles and typings, create docs

: Generate bundles and typings, create docs yarn run lint : Lints code

: Lints code yarn run commit : Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)

