ran

raneto

by Gilbert Pellegrom
0.17.0 (see all)

Markdown powered Knowledgebase for Nodejs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

80

Package

Dependencies

36

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Raneto

Raneto Logo

Raneto is a free, open, simple Markdown powered knowledge base for Node.js. Find out more →

Visit http://docs.raneto.com to see a demo and get started!

Quickstart

  1. In a terminal, run:

    git clone https://github.com/gilbitron/Raneto.git
cd Raneto
npm install && npm run gulp && npm start

  2. Visit http://localhost:3000 to display the output.

See the installation guide for more information.

Supported Node Versions:

  • v14.x.x (Current)
  • v12.x.x (LTS)
  • v10.x.x (LTS) Please use the latest version available of the above major Node.js releases to ensure you have the latest security fixes!

Credits

Raneto was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Maintained by Ryan Lelek from AnsibleTutorials.com. Logo by @mmamrila Released under the MIT license.

