Raneto is a free, open, simple Markdown powered knowledge base for Node.js. Find out more →

Visit http://docs.raneto.com to see a demo and get started!

Quickstart

In a terminal, run: git clone https://github.com/gilbitron/Raneto.git cd Raneto npm install && npm run gulp && npm start Visit http://localhost:3000 to display the output.

See the installation guide for more information.

Supported Node Versions:

v14.x.x (Current)

v12.x.x (LTS)

v10.x.x (LTS) Please use the latest version available of the above major Node.js releases to ensure you have the latest security fixes!

Credits

Raneto was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Maintained by Ryan Lelek from AnsibleTutorials.com. Logo by @mmamrila Released under the MIT license.