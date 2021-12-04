Raneto is a free, open, simple Markdown powered knowledge base for Node.js. Find out more →
Visit http://docs.raneto.com to see a demo and get started!
In a terminal, run:
git clone https://github.com/gilbitron/Raneto.git
cd Raneto
npm install && npm run gulp && npm start
Visit http://localhost:3000 to display the output.
See the installation guide for more information.
Supported Node Versions:
Raneto was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Maintained by Ryan Lelek from AnsibleTutorials.com. Logo by @mmamrila Released under the MIT license.