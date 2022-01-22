Library to help you create random strings.

Installation

To install randomstring, use npm:

npm install randomstring

Usage

var randomstring = require ( "randomstring" ); randomstring.generate(); randomstring.generate( 7 ); randomstring.generate({ length : 12 , charset : 'alphabetic' }); randomstring.generate({ charset : 'abc' }); randomstring.generate({ charset : 'abc' }, cb);

API

randomstring.

generate(options, cb) options length - the length of the random string. (default: 32) [OPTIONAL] readable - exclude poorly readable chars: 0OIl. (default: false) [OPTIONAL] charset - define the character set for the string. (default: 'alphanumeric') [OPTIONAL] alphanumeric - [0-9 a-z A-Z] alphabetic - [a-z A-Z] numeric - [0-9] hex - [0-9 a-f] binary - [01] octal - [0-7] custom - any given characters capitalization - define whether the output should be lowercase / uppercase only. (default: null) [OPTIONAL] lowercase uppercase cb - Optional. If provided uses async version of crypto.randombytes



Command Line Usage

npm install -g randomstring randomstring sKCx49VgtHZ59bJOTLcU0Gr06ogUnDJi randomstring 7 CpMg433 randomstring length=24 charset=github readable hthbtgiguihgbuttuutubugg

Tests

npm install npm test

LICENSE

node-randomstring is licensed under the MIT license.