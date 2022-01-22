Library to help you create random strings.
To install randomstring, use npm:
npm install randomstring
var randomstring = require("randomstring");
randomstring.generate();
// >> "XwPp9xazJ0ku5CZnlmgAx2Dld8SHkAeT"
randomstring.generate(7);
// >> "xqm5wXX"
randomstring.generate({
length: 12,
charset: 'alphabetic'
});
// >> "AqoTIzKurxJi"
randomstring.generate({
charset: 'abc'
});
// >> "accbaabbbbcccbccccaacacbbcbbcbbc"
randomstring.generate({
charset: 'abc'
}, cb);
// >> "cb(generatedString) {}"
randomstring.
generate(options, cb)
options
length - the length of the random string. (default: 32) [OPTIONAL]
readable - exclude poorly readable chars: 0OIl. (default: false) [OPTIONAL]
charset - define the character set for the string. (default: 'alphanumeric') [OPTIONAL]
alphanumeric - [0-9 a-z A-Z]
alphabetic - [a-z A-Z]
numeric - [0-9]
hex - [0-9 a-f]
binary - [01]
octal - [0-7]
custom - any given characters
capitalization - define whether the output should be lowercase / uppercase only. (default: null) [OPTIONAL]
lowercase
uppercase
cb - Optional. If provided uses async version of
crypto.randombytes
$ npm install -g randomstring
$ randomstring
> sKCx49VgtHZ59bJOTLcU0Gr06ogUnDJi
$ randomstring 7
> CpMg433
$ randomstring length=24 charset=github readable
> hthbtgiguihgbuttuutubugg
npm install
npm test
node-randomstring is licensed under the MIT license.