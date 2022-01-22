openbase logo
randomstring

by klughammer
1.2.1 (see all)

A node.js module for generating random strings

Downloads/wk

361K

GitHub Stars

468

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

node-randomstring

Build Status Download Stats

Library to help you create random strings.

Installation

To install randomstring, use npm:

npm install randomstring

Usage

var randomstring = require("randomstring");

randomstring.generate();
// >> "XwPp9xazJ0ku5CZnlmgAx2Dld8SHkAeT"

randomstring.generate(7);
// >> "xqm5wXX"

randomstring.generate({
  length: 12,
  charset: 'alphabetic'
});
// >> "AqoTIzKurxJi"

randomstring.generate({
  charset: 'abc'
});
// >> "accbaabbbbcccbccccaacacbbcbbcbbc"

randomstring.generate({
  charset: 'abc'
}, cb);
// >> "cb(generatedString) {}"

API

randomstring.

  • generate(options, cb)
    • options
      • length - the length of the random string. (default: 32) [OPTIONAL]
      • readable - exclude poorly readable chars: 0OIl. (default: false) [OPTIONAL]
      • charset - define the character set for the string. (default: 'alphanumeric') [OPTIONAL]
        • alphanumeric - [0-9 a-z A-Z]
        • alphabetic - [a-z A-Z]
        • numeric - [0-9]
        • hex - [0-9 a-f]
        • binary - [01]
        • octal - [0-7]
        • custom - any given characters
      • capitalization - define whether the output should be lowercase / uppercase only. (default: null) [OPTIONAL]
        • lowercase
        • uppercase
    • cb - Optional. If provided uses async version of crypto.randombytes

Command Line Usage

$ npm install -g randomstring

$ randomstring
> sKCx49VgtHZ59bJOTLcU0Gr06ogUnDJi

$ randomstring 7
> CpMg433

$ randomstring length=24 charset=github readable
> hthbtgiguihgbuttuutubugg

Tests

npm install
npm test

LICENSE

node-randomstring is licensed under the MIT license.

100
therightstuff10 Ratings1 Review
An experienced analyst, architect, polyglot developer and tester, who works across paradigms to solve problems big and small.
9 months ago

