A tiny script for generating attractive random colors. See the demo for an explanation and some samples. randomColor has been ported to C#, C++, Go, Haskell, Kotlin, Mathematica, PHP, Python, Swift, Perl6, Objective-C, Java, R, Reason, Dart, Ruby and Rust.
To use randomColor in the browser, download the latest minified version of randomColor and include it on your page. Then call the script:
var color = randomColor(); // a hex code for an attractive color
To use randomColor on the server with node.js, install randomColor from npm then call the script:
npm install randomcolor
var randomColor = require('randomcolor'); // import the script
var color = randomColor(); // a hex code for an attractive color
You can pass an options object to influence the type of color it produces. The options object accepts the following properties:
hue – Controls the hue of the generated color. You can pass a string representing a color name:
red,
orange,
yellow,
green,
blue,
purple,
pink and
monochrome are currently supported. If you pass a hexidecimal color string such as
#00FFFF, randomColor will extract its hue value and use that to generate colors.
luminosity – Controls the luminosity of the generated color. You can specify a string containing
bright,
light or
dark.
count – An integer which specifies the number of colors to generate.
seed - An integer or string which when passed will cause randomColor to return the same color each time.
format – A string which specifies the format of the generated color. Possible values are
rgb,
rgba,
rgbArray,
hsl,
hsla,
hslArray and
hex (default).
alpha – A decimal between 0 and 1. Only relevant when using a format with an alpha channel (
rgba and
hsla). Defaults to a random value.
// Returns a hex code for an attractive color
randomColor();
// Returns an array of ten green colors
randomColor({
count: 10,
hue: 'green'
});
// Returns a hex code for a light blue
randomColor({
luminosity: 'light',
hue: 'blue'
});
// Returns a hex code for a 'truly random' color
randomColor({
luminosity: 'random',
hue: 'random'
});
// Returns a bright color in RGB
randomColor({
luminosity: 'bright',
format: 'rgb' // e.g. 'rgb(225,200,20)'
});
// Returns a dark RGB color with random alpha
randomColor({
luminosity: 'dark',
format: 'rgba' // e.g. 'rgba(9, 1, 107, 0.6482447960879654)'
});
// Returns a dark RGB color with specified alpha
randomColor({
luminosity: 'dark',
format: 'rgba',
alpha: 0.5 // e.g. 'rgba(9, 1, 107, 0.5)',
});
// Returns a light HSL color with random alpha
randomColor({
luminosity: 'light',
format: 'hsla' // e.g. 'hsla(27, 88.99%, 81.83%, 0.6450211517512798)'
});
More generally, it might be a good idea to consider using other color models.
Did you use randomColor.js for something? Tell me about it.