Generate randomized strings of a specified length using simple character sequences. The original generate-password.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save randomatic
var randomize = require('randomatic');
randomize(pattern, length, options);
randomize.isCrypto;
pattern {String}: (required) The pattern to use for randomizing
length {Number}: (optional) The length of the string to generate
options {Object}: (optional) See available options
randomize.isCrypto will be
true when a cryptographically secure function is being used to generate random numbers. The value will be
false when the function in use is
Math.random.
The pattern to use for randomizing
Patterns can contain any combination of the below characters, specified in any order.
Example:
To generate a 10-character randomized string using all available characters:
randomize('*', 10);
//=> 'x2_^-5_T[$'
randomize('Aa0!', 10);
//=> 'LV3u~BSGhw'
a: Lowercase alpha characters (
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz')
A: Uppercase alpha characters (
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ')
0: Numeric characters (
0123456789')
!: Special characters (
~!@#$%^&()_+-={}[];\',.)
*: All characters (all of the above combined)
?: Custom characters (pass a string of custom characters to the options)
The length of the string to generate
Examples:
randomize('A', 5) will generate a 5-character, uppercase, alphabetical, randomized string, e.g.
KDJWJ.
randomize('0', 2) will generate a 2-digit random number
randomize('0', 3) will generate a 3-digit random number
randomize('0', 12) will generate a 12-digit random number
randomize('A0', 16) will generate a 16-character, alpha-numeric randomized string
If
length is left undefined, the length of the pattern in the first parameter will be used. For example:
randomize('00') will generate a 2-digit random number
randomize('000') will generate a 3-digit random number
randomize('0000') will generate a 4-digit random number...
randomize('AAAAA') will generate a 5-character, uppercase alphabetical random string...
These are just examples, see the tests for more use cases and examples.
These are options that can be passed as the third argument.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Define a custom string to be randomized.
Example:
randomize('?', 20, {chars: 'jonschlinkert'}) will generate a 20-character randomized string from the letters contained in
jonschlinkert.
randomize('?', {chars: 'jonschlinkert'}) will generate a 13-character randomized string from the letters contained in
jonschlinkert.
Type:
String|Array
Default:
undefined
Specify a string or array of characters can are excluded from the possible characters used to generate the randomized string.
Example:
randomize('*', 20, { exclude: '0oOiIlL1' }) will generate a 20-character randomized string using all of possible characters except for
0oOiIlL1.
randomize('A', 4) (whitespace insenstive) would result in randomized 4-digit uppercase letters, like,
ZAKH,
UJSL... etc.
randomize('AAAA') is equivalent to
randomize('A', 4)
randomize('AAA0') and
randomize('AA00') and
randomize('A0A0') are equivalent to
randomize('A0', 4)
randomize('aa'): results in double-digit, randomized, lower-case letters (
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz)
randomize('AAA'): results in triple-digit, randomized, upper-case letters (
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ)
randomize('0', 6): results in six-digit, randomized numbers (
0123456789)
randomize('!', 5): results in single-digit randomized, valid non-letter characters (`~!@#$%^&()_+-={}[]
randomize('A!a0', 9): results in nine-digit, randomized characters (any of the above)
The order in which the characters are defined is insignificant.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
|Commits
|Contributor
|56
|jonschlinkert
|6
|doowb
|4
|kivlor
|2
|realityking
|2
|ywpark1
|1
|TrySound
|1
|drag0s
|1
|paulmillr
|1
|sunknudsen
|1
|faizulhaque-tp
|1
|michaelrhodes
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on October 23, 2018.