randomatic

Generate randomized strings of a specified length using simple character sequences. The original generate-password.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save randomatic

Usage

var randomize = require ( 'randomatic' );

API

randomize(pattern, length, options); randomize.isCrypto;

pattern {String} : (required) The pattern to use for randomizing

: (required) The pattern to use for randomizing length {Number} : (optional) The length of the string to generate

: (optional) The length of the string to generate options {Object} : (optional) See available options

: (optional) See available options randomize.isCrypto will be true when a cryptographically secure function is being used to generate random numbers. The value will be false when the function in use is Math.random .

pattern

The pattern to use for randomizing

Patterns can contain any combination of the below characters, specified in any order.

Example:

To generate a 10-character randomized string using all available characters:

randomize( '*' , 10 ); randomize( 'Aa0!' , 10 );

a : Lowercase alpha characters ( abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' )

: Lowercase alpha characters ( ) A : Uppercase alpha characters ( ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ' )

: Uppercase alpha characters ( ) 0 : Numeric characters ( 0123456789' )

: Numeric characters ( ) ! : Special characters ( ~!@#$%^&()_+-={}[];\',. )

: Special characters ( ) * : All characters (all of the above combined)

: All characters (all of the above combined) ? : Custom characters (pass a string of custom characters to the options)

length

The length of the string to generate

Examples:

randomize('A', 5) will generate a 5-character, uppercase, alphabetical, randomized string, e.g. KDJWJ .

will generate a 5-character, uppercase, alphabetical, randomized string, e.g. . randomize('0', 2) will generate a 2-digit random number

will generate a 2-digit random number randomize('0', 3) will generate a 3-digit random number

will generate a 3-digit random number randomize('0', 12) will generate a 12-digit random number

will generate a 12-digit random number randomize('A0', 16) will generate a 16-character, alpha-numeric randomized string

If length is left undefined, the length of the pattern in the first parameter will be used. For example:

randomize('00') will generate a 2-digit random number

will generate a 2-digit random number randomize('000') will generate a 3-digit random number

will generate a 3-digit random number randomize('0000') will generate a 4-digit random number...

will generate a 4-digit random number... randomize('AAAAA') will generate a 5-character, uppercase alphabetical random string...

These are just examples, see the tests for more use cases and examples.

options

These are options that can be passed as the third argument.

chars

Type: String

Default: undefined

Define a custom string to be randomized.

Example:

randomize('?', 20, {chars: 'jonschlinkert'}) will generate a 20-character randomized string from the letters contained in jonschlinkert .

will generate a 20-character randomized string from the letters contained in . randomize('?', {chars: 'jonschlinkert'}) will generate a 13-character randomized string from the letters contained in jonschlinkert .

exclude

Type: String|Array

Default: undefined

Specify a string or array of characters can are excluded from the possible characters used to generate the randomized string.

Example:

randomize('*', 20, { exclude: '0oOiIlL1' }) will generate a 20-character randomized string using all of possible characters except for 0oOiIlL1 .

Usage Examples

randomize('A', 4) (whitespace insenstive) would result in randomized 4-digit uppercase letters, like, ZAKH , UJSL ... etc.

(whitespace insenstive) would result in randomized 4-digit uppercase letters, like, , ... etc. randomize('AAAA') is equivalent to randomize('A', 4)

is equivalent to randomize('AAA0') and randomize('AA00') and randomize('A0A0') are equivalent to randomize('A0', 4)

and and are equivalent to randomize('aa') : results in double-digit, randomized, lower-case letters ( abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz )

: results in double-digit, randomized, lower-case letters ( ) randomize('AAA') : results in triple-digit, randomized, upper-case letters ( ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ )

: results in triple-digit, randomized, upper-case letters ( ) randomize('0', 6) : results in six-digit, randomized numbers ( 0123456789 )

: results in six-digit, randomized numbers ( ) randomize('!', 5) : results in single-digit randomized, valid non-letter characters (`~!@#$%^&()_+-={}[]

: results in single-digit randomized, valid non-letter characters (`~!@#$%^&()_+-={}[] randomize('A!a0', 9) : results in nine-digit, randomized characters (any of the above)

The order in which the characters are defined is insignificant.

About

Contributors

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

