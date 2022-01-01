openbase logo
rw

random-words

by Thomas Boutell
1.1.1 (see all)

Generate one or more common English words

Overview

Readme

random-words

Generate one or more common English words

random-words generates random words for use as sample text. We use it to generate random blog posts when testing Apostrophe.

Cryptographic-quality randomness is NOT the goal, as speed matters for generating sample text and security does not. Math.random() is used.

Installation:

npm install random-words

Examples:

var randomWords = require('random-words');

console.log(randomWords());
army

console.log(randomWords(5));
['army', 'beautiful', 'became', 'if', 'actually']

console.log(randomWords({ min: 3, max: 10 }));
['became', 'arrow', 'article', 'therefore']

console.log(randomWords({ exactly: 2 }));
['beside', 'between']

console.log(randomWords({ exactly: 5, join: ' ' }))
'army beautiful became if exactly'

console.log(randomWords({ exactly: 5, join: '' }))
    'armybeautifulbecameifexactly'

console.log(randomWords({exactly: 5, maxLength: 4}))
['army','come','eye','five','fur']

console.log(randomWords({exactly:5, wordsPerString:2}))
[ 'salt practical', 'also brief', 'country muscle', 'neighborhood beyond', 'grew pig' ]

console.log(randomWords({exactly:5, wordsPerString:2, separator:'-'}))
[ 'equator-variety', 'salt-usually', 'importance-becoming', 'stream-several', 'goes-fight' ]

console.log(randomWords({exactly:5, wordsPerString:2, formatter: (word)=> word.toUpperCase()}))
[ 'HAVING LOAD', 'LOST PINE', 'GAME SLOPE', 'SECRET GIANT', 'INDEED LOCATION' ]

console.log(randomWords({exactly:5, wordsPerString:2, formatter: (word, index)=> {
    return index === 0 ? word.slice(0,1).toUpperCase().concat(word.slice(1)) : word;
}}))
[ 'Until smoke', 'Year strength', 'Pay knew', 'Fallen must', 'Chief arrow' ]

