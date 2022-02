Produce a random integer based on weights.

npm install random-weighted

Usage

var random = require ( 'random-weighted' ) var weights = [ 0.2 , 0.5 , 0.3 ] console .log(random(weights))

API

var num = random(weights)

Produce a random number between 0 and weights.length - 1 .

The random number will be picked at the probability of defined be the weights array. All probabilities in the weights array should add up to 1.

License

MIT