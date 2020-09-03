openbase logo
random-useragent

by
0.5.0 (see all)

Get a random user agent (with an optional filter to select from a specific set of user agents).

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

114K

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js User Agent API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

random-useragent

NPM version Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

NPM

Description

Get a random user agent (with an optional filter to select from a specific set of user agents).

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install random-useragent

const randomUseragent = require('random-useragent');
randomUseragent.getRandom(); // gets a random user agent string

Documentation

.getRandom(filter)

Get a random user agent string (optionally using a filter).

Example Result:

'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.2; rv:20.0) Gecko/20121202 Firefox/20.0'

.getRandomData(filter)

Get a random user agent's parsed data (optionally using a filter).

Example Result:

{
    "folder": "/Browsers - Windows/Legacy Browsers",
    "description": "Firefox 20.0 (Win 8 32)",
    "userAgent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.2; rv:20.0) Gecko/20121202 Firefox/20.0",
    "appCodename": "",
    "appName": "",
    "appVersion": "",
    "platform": "",
    "vendor": "",
    "vendorSub": "",
    "browserName": "Firefox",
    "browserMajor": "20",
    "browserVersion": "20.0",
    "deviceModel": "",
    "deviceType": "",
    "deviceVendor": "",
    "engineName": "Gecko",
    "engineVersion": "20.0",
    "osName": "Windows",
    "osVersion": "8",
    "cpuArchitecture": ""
}

.getAll(filter)

Get an array of all the user agent strings (optionally using a filter).

.getAllData(filter)

Get an array of all the parsed user agent data (optionally using a filter).

Examples

Get a random user agent string:

randomUseragent.getRandom();

Get a random Firefox user agent string:

randomUseragent.getRandom(function (ua) {
    return ua.browserName === 'Firefox';
});

Get a random user agent with a version >= 20:

randomUseragent.getRandom(function (ua) {
    return parseFloat(ua.browserVersion) >= 20;
});

Source Of User Agents

The collection of user agents is pulled from the large, regularly updated xml file provided by the author of User Agent Switcher, which is located here:

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot
Licensed under the MIT license.

