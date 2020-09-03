Description

Get a random user agent (with an optional filter to select from a specific set of user agents).

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install random-useragent

const randomUseragent = require ( 'random-useragent' ); randomUseragent.getRandom();

Documentation

Get a random user agent string (optionally using a filter).

Example Result:

'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.2; rv:20.0) Gecko/20121202 Firefox/20.0'

Get a random user agent's parsed data (optionally using a filter).

Example Result:

{ "folder" : "/Browsers - Windows/Legacy Browsers" , "description" : "Firefox 20.0 (Win 8 32)" , "userAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.2; rv:20.0) Gecko/20121202 Firefox/20.0" , "appCodename" : "" , "appName" : "" , "appVersion" : "" , "platform" : "" , "vendor" : "" , "vendorSub" : "" , "browserName" : "Firefox" , "browserMajor" : "20" , "browserVersion" : "20.0" , "deviceModel" : "" , "deviceType" : "" , "deviceVendor" : "" , "engineName" : "Gecko" , "engineVersion" : "20.0" , "osName" : "Windows" , "osVersion" : "8" , "cpuArchitecture" : "" }

Get an array of all the user agent strings (optionally using a filter).

Get an array of all the parsed user agent data (optionally using a filter).

Examples

Get a random user agent string:

randomUseragent.getRandom();

Get a random Firefox user agent string:

randomUseragent.getRandom( function ( ua ) { return ua.browserName === 'Firefox' ; });

Get a random user agent with a version >= 20:

randomUseragent.getRandom( function ( ua ) { return parseFloat (ua.browserVersion) >= 20 ; });

Source Of User Agents

The collection of user agents is pulled from the large, regularly updated xml file provided by the author of User Agent Switcher, which is located here:

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot

Licensed under the MIT license.