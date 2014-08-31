Randomly generates User-Agent strings based on actual browser market share and usage statistics.
The version numbers generated are sane, however, revisions are totally random and unlikely to exist in the wild.
I decided not to include language selection found in the PHP version and instead include all the languages in the ISO639-2 standard because it's atypical for sites to determine client locale based on the user-agent.
var random_ua = require('random-ua');
console.log(random_ua.generate());
//Easy like Sunday morning
//You can easily use random_ua to generate a random User-Agent for an HTTP request:
var http = require('http');
http.get({
host:'whatsmyuseragent.com',
path:'/',
headers:{
'User-Agent':random_ua.generate()
}
},
function (res) {
if (res.statusCode === 200) {
var body = [];
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('data', function (chunk) {
body.push(chunk);
});
res.on('end', function () {
body = body.join('');
console.log(body);
});
} else {
console.log('Error retrieving page: ' + res.statusCode);
}
}
);
Please send your suggestions for improvements or updates.
This script is roughly based upon Luka Pusic's PHP script: http://360percents.com/posts/php-random-user-agent-generator/
A refactored version in PHP is available on GitHub at: https://raw.github.com/mwhite/random-uagent/
MIT License