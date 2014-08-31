random-ua.js - A random User-Agent Generator

Randomly generates User-Agent strings based on actual browser market share and usage statistics.

Caveats

The version numbers generated are sane, however, revisions are totally random and unlikely to exist in the wild.

I decided not to include language selection found in the PHP version and instead include all the languages in the ISO639-2 standard because it's atypical for sites to determine client locale based on the user-agent.

Usage

var random_ua = require ( 'random-ua' ); console .log(random_ua.generate()); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.get({ host : 'whatsmyuseragent.com' , path : '/' , headers :{ 'User-Agent' :random_ua.generate() } }, function ( res ) { if (res.statusCode === 200 ) { var body = []; res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { body.push(chunk); }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { body = body.join( '' ); console .log(body); }); } else { console .log( 'Error retrieving page: ' + res.statusCode); } } );

Options

Please send your suggestions for improvements or updates.

Based Upon

This script is roughly based upon Luka Pusic's PHP script: http://360percents.com/posts/php-random-user-agent-generator/

A refactored version in PHP is available on GitHub at: https://raw.github.com/mwhite/random-uagent/

License

MIT License