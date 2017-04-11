Simple Module for generating Random Strings

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install random-string

var randomString = require ( 'random-string' ); var x = randomString();

Documentation

You can call the randomString-Method with additional options for specifing how long your resulting string should be and which characters to include

var x = randomString({ length : 20 });

options

number - the length of your resulting string (DEFAULT: 8)

boolean - should your resulting string contain numbers (from 0-9) (DEFAULT: true)

boolean - should your resulting string contain letters (from a-z, lower and uppercase) (DEFAULT: true)

boolean - should your resulting string contain any of these special characters (!$%^&*()_+|~-=`{}[]:;<>?,./) (DEFAULT: false)

array - removes characters from resulting string Note: Lowercase letters will not remove uppercase letters

Examples

var x = randomString({ length : 8 , numeric : true , letters : true , special : false , exclude : [ 'a' , 'b' , '1' ] });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

0.2.0 introduce exclude -option

0.1.2 fix characterset (#2)

0.1.1 do not contain special cars per default

0.1.0 Initial Release

Contributors

Bastian "hereandnow" Behrens

Baran "bjskistad" Skistad

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Valiton GmbH Licensed under the MIT license.