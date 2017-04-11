openbase logo
random-string

by valiton
0.2.0 (see all)

random-string

Simple Module for generating Random Strings

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.9K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

random-string

Simple Module for generating Random Strings

random-string

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install random-string

var randomString = require('random-string');
var x = randomString(); // x contains now a random String with the length of 8

Documentation

You can call the randomString-Method with additional options for specifing how long your resulting string should be and which characters to include

// e.g. you want a string with a length of 20
var x = randomString({length: 20});

options

options.length

number - the length of your resulting string (DEFAULT: 8)

options.numeric

boolean - should your resulting string contain numbers (from 0-9) (DEFAULT: true)

options.letters

boolean - should your resulting string contain letters (from a-z, lower and uppercase) (DEFAULT: true)

options.special

boolean - should your resulting string contain any of these special characters (!$%^&*()_+|~-=`{}[]:;<>?,./) (DEFAULT: false)

options.exclude

array - removes characters from resulting string Note: Lowercase letters will not remove uppercase letters

Examples

// that would be a call with all options (hint: thats a call with all defaults, und the options wouldnt be necessary in that case!)
var x = randomString({
  length: 8,
  numeric: true,
  letters: true,
  special: false,
  exclude: ['a', 'b', '1']
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 0.2.0 introduce exclude-option

  • 0.1.2 fix characterset (#2)

  • 0.1.1 do not contain special cars per default

  • 0.1.0 Initial Release

Contributors

  • Bastian "hereandnow" Behrens
  • Baran "bjskistad" Skistad

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Valiton GmbH Licensed under the MIT license.

