A lightweight wrapper around the Random.org json-rpc api for Node.js

Random.org is a truly random number generation service. According to their homepage, they're using 'atmospheric noise' to generate said random bits. The aim of this module is to provide a slightly more node-centric interface to their json-rpc api than existing offerings.

To obtain an API key, please see their pricing page (includes free keys for developers at the time of writing). Or, if you already have an api key from the public beta, you can migrate it to a production key. Please be a nice api consumer and check out their usage guidelines before using this module.

In case of any discrepancies between this documentation and the official Random.org documentation, theirs is correct! Please open an issue or PR if you notice any, though.

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install random-org

Support

The current, active & maintenance LTS versions of Node.js are supported.

Usage

See the following high-level example for getting started:

const RandomOrg = require ( 'random-org' ); import RandomOrg from 'random-org' ; var random = new RandomOrg({ apiKey : '12345-67890-api-key' }); random.generateIntegers({ min : 1 , max : 99 , n : 2 }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result.random.data); });

Typescript types are included.

All methods return native Promises.

Basic api methods

The so-called 'basic' api methods are the ones to use if all you need is a few bits, of the random variety. All of these api calls have a similarly formatted response (documented here).

random.generateIntegers(params : Object) : Promise

Generate some truly random integers. Response

params = { n : Number , min : Number , max : Number , replacement : Boolean , base : Number }

random.generateIntegerSequences(params : Object) : Promise

Generate some truly random sequences of integers. Response

params = { n : Number , length : Number | Array < Number >, min : Number , max : Number , replacement : Boolean , base : Number }

random.generateDecimalFractions(params : Object) : Promise

Generate some random real numbers between 0 and 1. Response

params = { n : Number , decimalPlaces : Number , replacement : Boolean }

random.generateGaussians(params : Object) : Promise

Generate random numbers from a Gaussian distribution. Response

There is no replacement option for this api call, meaning the response can contain duplicates.

params = { n : Number , mean : Number , standardDeviation : Number , significantDigits : Number , }

random.generateStrings(params : Object) : Promise

Generate random strings of a given length, using a provided set of characters. Response

params = { n : Number , length : Number , characters : String , replacement : Boolean }

random.generateUUIDs(params : Object) : Promise

Generate version 4 Universally Unique IDentifiers. Response

As with numbers pulled from a Gaussian distribution, this api call does not have a replacement property. Although each UUID is drawn from a 128bit space, collisions are still possible (albeit rare).

params = { n : Number }

random.generateBlobs(params : Object) : Promise

Generate random binary blobs. Response

The total size of all blobs requested mustn't exceed 128KB (1,048,576 bits).

params = { n : Number , size : Number , format : String }

Basic method response format

The basic api methods for generating random bits all have a consistent response format:

response = { random : { data : Array , completionTime : String }, bitsUsed : Number , bitsLeft : Number , requestsLeft : Number , advisoryDelay : Number }

Signed api methods

Random.org also provides methods for generating signed random numbers so that their authenticity can be verified against the random.org public key.

All of the basic 'generation' api methods have a signed counterpart that take the exact same parameters along with an additional, optional userData parameter (see below):

generateIntegers → generateSignedIntegers

→ generateIntegerSequences → generateSignedIntegerSequences

→ generateDecimalFractions → generateSignedDecimalFractions

→ generateGaussians → generateSignedGaussians

→ generateStrings → generateSignedStrings

→ generateUUIDs → generateSignedUUIDs

→ generateBlobs → generateSignedBlobs

The userData parameter is an optional, arbitrary json object that will be included in the signed response if specified. It's maximum size in encoded (string) form is 1000 characters.

The main difference between the basic and the signed methods is their response:

response = { random : { method : String , hashedApiKey : String , data : Array , completionTime : String , serialNumber : Number , userData : Object | null , license : Object , }, signature : String , bitsUsed : Number , bitsLeft : Number , requestsLeft : Number , advisoryDelay : Number }

random.verifySignature(params : Object) : Promise

In addition to the number generation methods, Random.org also provide a convenience method api for verifying previously issued signed random numbers.

params = { random : Object , signature : String } response = { authenticity : Boolean }

random.getResult(params: Object) : Promise

When requesting data using the signed API methods, Random.org will store your result for some time (a minimum of 24 hours at time of writing). You can fetch it again using the serialNumber that was returned in the original response.

Please note: All of the data in a successful response is historical. Including bitsUsed , bitsLeft , requestsLeft and advisoryDelay .

params = { serialNumber : Number }

Account information

random.getUsage() : Promise

Get information about your account / api key.

response = { status : String , creationTime : String , bitsLeft : Number , requestsLeft : Number , advisoryDelay : Number }

Random.org docs

For full api specs, see the official docs at https://api.random.org/json-rpc/2.

Note that the differences between the official docs and those presented here are simply due to the abstraction provided by the module.

Disclaimer

This module merely provides a wrapper around the public api provided by Random.org. As such, I can't guarantee the availability or randomness of their service (or anything else for that matter!).

License

MIT