random-location gets you
random coordinates within a circle (or on a circumference) given a center point and radius.
We use it to stress test our geohash based services.
It works anywhere JavaScript runs.
web example |
react-native example
Using npm:
$ npm install --save random-location
Then use as you would anything else:
// Using ES6 modules
import randomLocation from 'random-location'
// Using CommonJS modules
const randomLocation = require('random-location')
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/random-location/dist/randomLocation.umd.js"></script>
randomLocation.randomCirclePoint(...)
Outputs a Point (
{ latitude: ..., longitude: ... }) of random coordinates within a circle.
Function definition:
const randomCirclePoint = (centerPoint, radius, randomFn = Math.random) => { ... }
Where:
centerPoint required An object with a
latitude and
longitude fields.
radius required The maximum distance (meters) from
centerPoint.
randomFn optional A random function. Output is >=0 and <=1. Allows usage of seeded random number generators (see
seedrandom) - more predictability when testing.
randomLocation.randomCircumferencePoint(...)
Outputs a Point (
{ latitude: ..., longitude: ... }) of random coordinates on a circle's circumference.
Function definition:
const randomCircumferencePoint= (centerPoint, radius, randomFn = Math.random) => { ... }
Where:
centerPoint required An object with a
latitude and
longitude fields.
radius required The distance (meters) from
centerPoint.
randomFn optional A random function. Output is >=0 and <=1. Allows usage of seeded random number generators (see
seedrandom) - more predictability when testing.
randomLocation.randomAnnulusPoint(...)
Outputs a Point (
{ latitude: ..., longitude: ... }) of random coordinates in a region bounded by two concentric circles (annulus).
Function definition:
const randomCircumferencePoint= (centerPoint, radius, randomFn = Math.random) => { ... }
Where:
centerPoint required An object with a
latitude and
longitude fields.
innerRadius required The readius of the smaller circle.
outerRadius required The readius of the larger circle.
randomFn optional A random function. Output is >=0 and <=1. Allows usage of seeded random number generators (see
seedrandom) - more predictability when testing.
Lets say we'd like to get a random location that its distance from
Twitter's HQ
is at most
500 meters:
// Twitter HQ
const P = {
latitude: 37.7768006,
longitude: -122.4187928
}
const R = 500 // meters
const randomPoint = randomLocation.randomCirclePoint(P, R)
// randomPoint => { latitude: 37.77636619, longitude: -122.416575663 }
Lets say we'd like to get a random location that its distance from
Twitter's HQ
is exactly
700 meters:
// Twitter HQ
const P = {
latitude: 37.7768006,
longitude: -122.4187928
}
const R = 700 // meters
const randomPoint = randomLocation.randomCircumferencePoint(P, R)
// randomPoint => { latitude: 37.7828897, longitude: -122.4167713 }
// Eiffel Tower
const P1 = {
latitude: 48.8583736,
longitude: 2.2922926,
}
// Notre-Dame Cathedral
const P2 = {
latitude: 48.8529717,
longitude: 2.3477134,
}
// Prints True
console.log(Math.floor(randomLocation.distance(P1, P2)) === 4098)
Clone. Install. Hack. Open a PR.
MIT.