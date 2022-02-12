random-location gets you random coordinates within a circle (or on a circumference) given a center point and radius. We use it to stress test our geohash based services. It works anywhere JavaScript runs.

web example | react-native example

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Then use as you would anything else:

import randomLocation from 'random-location' const randomLocation = require ( 'random-location' )

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/random-location/dist/randomLocation.umd.js" > </ script >

API

Outputs a Point ( { latitude: ..., longitude: ... } ) of random coordinates within a circle.

Function definition:

const randomCirclePoint = ( centerPoint, radius, randomFn = Math .random ) => { ... }

Where:

centerPoint required An object with a latitude and longitude fields.

required An object with a and fields. radius required The maximum distance (meters) from centerPoint .

required The maximum distance (meters) from . randomFn optional A random function. Output is >=0 and <=1. Allows usage of seeded random number generators (see seedrandom ) - more predictability when testing.

Outputs a Point ( { latitude: ..., longitude: ... } ) of random coordinates on a circle's circumference.

Function definition:

const randomCircumferencePoint= ( centerPoint, radius, randomFn = Math .random ) => { ... }

Where:

centerPoint required An object with a latitude and longitude fields.

required An object with a and fields. radius required The distance (meters) from centerPoint .

required The distance (meters) from . randomFn optional A random function. Output is >=0 and <=1. Allows usage of seeded random number generators (see seedrandom ) - more predictability when testing.

Outputs a Point ( { latitude: ..., longitude: ... } ) of random coordinates in a region bounded by two concentric circles (annulus).

Function definition:

const randomCircumferencePoint= ( centerPoint, radius, randomFn = Math .random ) => { ... }

Where:

centerPoint required An object with a latitude and longitude fields.

required An object with a and fields. innerRadius required The readius of the smaller circle.

required The readius of the smaller circle. outerRadius required The readius of the larger circle.

required The readius of the larger circle. randomFn optional A random function. Output is >=0 and <=1. Allows usage of seeded random number generators (see seedrandom ) - more predictability when testing.

Usage

Generating random coordinates within a circle

Lets say we'd like to get a random location that its distance from Twitter's HQ is at most 500 meters:

const P = { latitude : 37.7768006 , longitude : -122.4187928 } const R = 500 const randomPoint = randomLocation.randomCirclePoint(P, R)

Generating random coordinates on a circle circumference

Lets say we'd like to get a random location that its distance from Twitter's HQ is exactly 700 meters:

const P = { latitude : 37.7768006 , longitude : -122.4187928 } const R = 700 const randomPoint = randomLocation.randomCircumferencePoint(P, R)

Measure the distance between two points

const P1 = { latitude : 48.8583736 , longitude : 2.2922926 , } const P2 = { latitude : 48.8529717 , longitude : 2.3477134 , } console .log( Math .floor(randomLocation.distance(P1, P2)) === 4098 )

Hacking

Clone. Install. Hack. Open a PR.

License

MIT.