Installation

npm install random-key

API

Generate cryptographically strong pseudo-random string, with given length.

len: the length of the generated string, default is 16

keys: optional keys, default is base62, including: 0-9, a-z, A-Z

Generate random digits, with given length. optional keys: 0-9

len: the length of the generated string, default is 16

Generate random string that is easy to read by human, with given length.

optional keys: 1-9, A-Z exclude(E, G, I, J, O) for human read

len: the length of the generated string, default is 16

Usage for JS

var rand = require ( "random-key" ); rand.generate(); rand.generate( 7 ); rand.generateDigits( 5 ); rand.generateBase30( 5 );

LICENSE

nodejs-random-string is licensed under the BSD license.