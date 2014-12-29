$ npm install random-key
Generate cryptographically strong pseudo-random string, with given length.
Generate random digits, with given length. optional keys: 0-9
Generate random string that is easy to read by human, with given length.
optional keys: 1-9, A-Z exclude(E, G, I, J, O) for human read
var rand = require("random-key");
rand.generate(); // => eg: wexO23UXGezfTKHc
rand.generate(7); // => TShNQGc
rand.generateDigits(5); // => 08297
rand.generateBase30(5); // => K5UJ1
nodejs-random-string is licensed under the BSD license.