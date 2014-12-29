openbase logo
random-key

by Yanxi
0.3.2 (see all)

Generating random keys for NodeJS

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nodejs-random-key

Installation

$ npm install random-key

API

generate([len], [keys])

Generate cryptographically strong pseudo-random string, with given length.

  • len: the length of the generated string, default is 16
  • keys: optional keys, default is base62, including: 0-9, a-z, A-Z

generateDigits([len])

Generate random digits, with given length. optional keys: 0-9

  • len: the length of the generated string, default is 16

generateBase30([len])

Generate random string that is easy to read by human, with given length.

optional keys: 1-9, A-Z exclude(E, G, I, J, O) for human read

  • len: the length of the generated string, default is 16

Usage for JS

var rand = require("random-key");

rand.generate(); // => eg: wexO23UXGezfTKHc

rand.generate(7); // => TShNQGc

rand.generateDigits(5);  // => 08297

rand.generateBase30(5);  // => K5UJ1

LICENSE

nodejs-random-string is licensed under the BSD license.

