This is designed to be a mathematically correct random number generator library for JavaScript.

Inspiration was primarily taken from C++11's <random> .

Upgrading from 1.0

Upgrading from 1.0 to 2.0 is a major, breaking change. For the most part, the way exports are defined is different. Instead of everything being available as static properties on a class-like function, random-js 2.0 exports each binding in accordance with current ECMAScript standards.

Why is this needed?

Despite Math.random() being capable of producing numbers within [0, 1), there are a few downsides to doing so:

It is inconsistent between engines as to how many bits of randomness: Internet Explorer: 53 bits Mozilla Firefox: 53 bits Google Chrome/node.js: 32 bits Apple Safari: 32 bits

It is non-deterministic, which means you can't replay results consistently

In older browsers, there can be manipulation through cross-frame random polling. This is mostly fixed in newer browsers and is required to be fixed in ECMAScript 6.

Also, and most crucially, most developers tend to use improper and biased logic as to generating integers within a uniform distribution.

How does Random.js alleviate these problems?

Random.js provides a set of "engines" for producing random integers, which consistently provide values within [0, 4294967295], i.e. 32 bits of randomness.

nativeMath : Utilizes Math.random() and converts its result to a signed integer. This is appropriate to use if you do not care for a deterministic implementation. Based on the implementation (which is hidden to you as a developer), the period may be shorter than expected and start repeating itself.

: Utilizes and converts its result to a signed integer. This is appropriate to use if you do not care for a deterministic implementation. Based on the implementation (which is hidden to you as a developer), the period may be shorter than expected and start repeating itself. browserCrypto : Utilizes crypto.getRandomValues(Int32Array) . Only supported on newer browsers, but promises cryptographically random numbers.

: Utilizes . Only supported on newer browsers, but promises cryptographically random numbers. nodeCrypto : Utilizes require('crypto').randomBytes(size) . Only supported on node.

: Utilizes . Only supported on node. MersenneTwister19937 : An implementation of the Mersenne Twister algorithm. Not cryptographically secure, but its results are repeatable. Must be seeded with a single integer or an array of integers or call .autoSeed() to automatically seed initial data. Guaranteed to produce consistent results across all JavaScript implementations assuming the same seed.

One is also free to implement their own engine as long as it returns 32-bit integers, either signed or unsigned.

Some common, biased, incorrect tool for generating random integers is as follows:

function randomInt( min , max ) { return Math .floor( Math .random() * ( max - min )) + min ; } function randomIntByModulo( min , max ) { var i = ( Math .random() * 32768 ) >>> 0 ; return (i % ( min - max )) + min ; }

The problem with both of these approaches is that the distribution of integers that it returns is not uniform. That is, it might be more biased to return 0 rather than 1 , making it inherently broken.

randomInt may more evenly distribute its biased, but it is still wrong. randomIntByModulo , at least in the example given, is heavily biased to return [0, 67] over [68, 99].

In order to eliminate bias, sometimes the engine which random data is pulled from may need to be used more than once.

Random.js provides a series of distributions to alleviate this.

API

Engines

nativeMath : Utilizes Math.random()

: Utilizes browserCrypto : Utilizes crypto.getRandomValues()

: Utilizes nodeCrypto : Utilizes require('crypto').randomBytes()

: Utilizes MersenneTwister19937 : Produces a new Mersenne Twister. Must be seeded before use.

Or you can make your own!

interface Engine { next(): number ; }

Any object that fulfills that interface is an Engine .

Mersenne Twister API

const mt = MersenneTwister19937.seed(value) : Seed the twister with an initial 32-bit integer.

: Seed the twister with an initial 32-bit integer. const mt = MersenneTwister19937.seedWithArray(array) : Seed the twister with an array of 32-bit integers.

: Seed the twister with an array of 32-bit integers. const mt = MersenneTwister19937.autoSeed() : Seed the twister with automatic information. This uses the current Date and other entropy sources.

: Seed the twister with automatic information. This uses the current Date and other entropy sources. mt.next() : Produce a 32-bit signed integer.

: Produce a 32-bit signed integer. mt.discard(count) : Discard count random values. More efficient than running mt.next() repeatedly.

: Discard random values. More efficient than running repeatedly. mt.getUseCount() : Return the number of times the engine has been used plus the number of discarded values.

One can seed a Mersenne Twister with the same value ( MersenneTwister19937.seed(value) ) or values ( MersenneTwister19937.seedWithArray(array) ) and discard the number of uses ( mt.getUseCount() ) to achieve the exact same state.

If you wish to know the initial seed of MersenneTwister19937.autoSeed() , it is recommended to use the createEntropy() function to create the seed manually (this is what autoSeed does under-the-hood).

const seed = createEntropy(); const mt = MersenneTwister19937.seedWithArray(seed); useTwisterALot(mt); const clone = MersenneTwister19937.seedWithArray(seed).discard( mt.getUseCount() );

Distributions

Random.js also provides a set of methods for producing useful data from an engine.

integer(min, max)(engine) : Produce an integer within the inclusive range [ min , max ]. min can be at its minimum -9007199254740992 (-2 53). max can be at its maximum 9007199254740992 (2 53).

: Produce an integer within the inclusive range [ , ]. can be at its minimum -9007199254740992 (-2 53). real(min, max, inclusive)(engine) : Produce a floating point number within the range [ min , max ) or [ min , max ]. Uses 53 bits of randomness.

: Produce a floating point number within the range [ , ) or [ , ]. Uses 53 bits of randomness. bool()(engine) : Produce a boolean with a 50% chance of it being true .

: Produce a boolean with a 50% chance of it being . bool(percentage)(engine) : Produce a boolean with the specified chance causing it to be true .

: Produce a boolean with the specified chance causing it to be . bool(numerator, denominator)(engine) : Produce a boolean with numerator / denominator chance of it being true.

: Produce a boolean with / chance of it being true. pick(engine, array[, begin[, end]]) : Return a random value within the provided array within the sliced bounds of begin and end .

: Return a random value within the provided within the sliced bounds of and . picker(array[, begin[, end]])(engine) : Same as pick(engine, array, begin, end) .

: Same as . shuffle(engine, array) : Shuffle the provided array (in-place). Similar to .sort() .

: Shuffle the provided (in-place). Similar to . sample(engine, population, sampleSize) : From the population array, produce an array with sampleSize elements that are randomly chosen without repeats.

: From the array, produce an array with elements that are randomly chosen without repeats. die(sideCount)(engine) : Same as integer(1, sideCount)(engine)

: Same as dice(sideCount, dieCount)(engine) : Produce an array of length dieCount with as many die rolls.

: Produce an array of length with as many rolls. uuid4(engine) : Produce a Universally Unique Identifier Version 4.

: Produce a Universally Unique Identifier Version 4. string()(engine, length) : Produce a random string using numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, _ , and - of length length .

: Produce a random string using numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, , and of length . string(pool)(engine, length) : Produce a random string using the provided string pool as the possible characters to choose from of length length .

: Produce a random string using the provided string as the possible characters to choose from of length . hex()(engine, length) or hex(false)(engine, length) : Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters abcdef of length length .

or : Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters of length . hex(true)(engine, length) : Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters ABCDEF of length length .

: Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters of length . date(start, end)(engine) : Produce a random Date within the inclusive range of [ start , end ]. start and end must both be Date s.

An example of using integer would be as such:

const engine = MersenneTwister19937.autoSeed(); const distribution = integer( 0 , 99 ); function generateNaturalLessThan100 ( ) { return distribution(engine); }

Producing a distribution should be considered a cheap operation, but producing a new Mersenne Twister can be expensive.

An example of producing a random SHA1 hash:

var engine = nativeMath; var distribution = hex( false ); function generateSHA1 ( ) { return distribution(engine, 40 ); }

Alternate API

There is an alternate API which may be easier to use, but may be less performant. In scenarios where performance is paramount, it is recommended to use the aforementioned API.

const random = new Random( MersenneTwister19937.seedWithArray([ 0x12345678 , 0x90abcdef ]) ); const value = r.integer( 0 , 99 ); const otherRandom = new Random();

This abstracts the concepts of engines and distributions.

r.integer(min, max) : Produce an integer within the inclusive range [ min , max ]. min can be at its minimum -9007199254740992 (2 53). max can be at its maximum 9007199254740992 (2 53). The special number -0 is never returned.

: Produce an integer within the inclusive range [ , ]. can be at its minimum -9007199254740992 (2 53). The special number is never returned. r.real(min, max, inclusive) : Produce a floating point number within the range [ min , max ) or [ min , max ]. Uses 53 bits of randomness.

: Produce a floating point number within the range [ , ) or [ , ]. Uses 53 bits of randomness. r.bool() : Produce a boolean with a 50% chance of it being true .

: Produce a boolean with a 50% chance of it being . r.bool(percentage) : Produce a boolean with the specified chance causing it to be true .

: Produce a boolean with the specified chance causing it to be . r.bool(numerator, denominator) : Produce a boolean with numerator / denominator chance of it being true.

: Produce a boolean with / chance of it being true. r.pick(array[, begin[, end]]) : Return a random value within the provided array within the sliced bounds of begin and end .

: Return a random value within the provided within the sliced bounds of and . r.shuffle(array) : Shuffle the provided array (in-place). Similar to .sort() .

: Shuffle the provided (in-place). Similar to . r.sample(population, sampleSize) : From the population array, produce an array with sampleSize elements that are randomly chosen without repeats.

: From the array, produce an array with elements that are randomly chosen without repeats. r.die(sideCount) : Same as r.integer(1, sideCount)

: Same as r.dice(sideCount, dieCount) : Produce an array of length dieCount with as many die rolls.

: Produce an array of length with as many rolls. r.uuid4() : Produce a Universally Unique Identifier Version 4.

: Produce a Universally Unique Identifier Version 4. r.string(length) : Produce a random string using numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, _ , and - of length length .

: Produce a random string using numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, , and of length . r.string(length, pool) : Produce a random string using the provided string pool as the possible characters to choose from of length length .

: Produce a random string using the provided string as the possible characters to choose from of length . r.hex(length) or r.hex(length, false) : Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters abcdef of length length .

or : Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters of length . r.hex(length, true) : Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters ABCDEF of length length .

: Produce a random string comprised of numbers or the characters of length . r.date(start, end) : Produce a random Date within the inclusive range of [ start , end ]. start and end must both be Date s.

Usage

In your project, run the following command:

npm install random-js

or

yarn add random-js

In your code:

import { Random } from "random-js" ; const random = new Random(); const value = random.integer( 1 , 100 );

const { Random } = require ( "random-js" ); const random = new Random(); const value = random.integer( 1 , 100 );

Or to have more control:

const Random = require ( "random-js" ).Random; const random = new Random(MersenneTwister19937.autoSeed()); const value = random.integer( 1 , 100 );

It is recommended to create one shared engine and/or Random instance per-process rather than one per file.

Browser using AMD or RequireJS

Download random.min.js and place it in your project, then use one of the following patterns:

define( function ( require ) { var Random = require ( "random" ); return new Random.Random(Random.MersenneTwister19937.autoSeed()); }); define( function ( require ) { var Random = require ( "random" ); return new Random.Random(); }); define([ "random" ], function ( Random ) { return new Random.Random(Random.MersenneTwister19937.autoSeed()); });

Browser using <script> tag

Download random-js.min.js and place it in your project, then add it as a <script> tag as such:

< script src = "lib/random-js.min.js" > </ script > < script > var random = new Random.Random(); alert( "Random value from 1 to 100: " + random.integer( 1 , 100 )); </ script >

Extending

You can add your own methods to Random instances, as such:

var random = new Random(); random.bark = function ( ) { if ( this .bool()) { return "arf!" ; } else { return "woof!" ; } }; random.bark();

This is the recommended approach, especially if you only use one instance of Random .

Or you could even make your own subclass of Random:

function MyRandom ( engine ) { return Random.call( this , engine); } MyRandom.prototype = Object .create(Random.prototype); MyRandom.prototype.constructor = MyRandom; MyRandom.prototype.mood = function ( ) { switch ( this .integer( 0 , 2 )) { case 0 : return "Happy" ; case 1 : return "Content" ; case 2 : return "Sad" ; } }; var random = new MyRandom(); random.mood();

Or, if you have a build tool are are in an ES6+ environment:

class MyRandom extends Random { mood() { switch ( this .integer( 0 , 2 )) { case 0 : return "Happy" ; case 1 : return "Content" ; case 2 : return "Sad" ; } } } const random = new MyRandom(); random.mood();

Testing

All the code in Random.js is fully tested and covered using jest .

To run tests in node.js:

npm install npm test

or

yarn install yarn test

License

The MIT License (MIT).

See the LICENSE file in this project for more details.