Random Forest

A random forest classifier. A random forest is a meta estimator that fits a number of decision tree classifiers on various sub-samples of the dataset and use averaging to improve the predictive accuracy and control over-fitting.

Modeled after scikit-learn's RandomForestClassifier.

Installation

$ npm install random-forest-classifier

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), RandomForestClassifier = require ( 'random-forest-classifier' ).RandomForestClassifier; var data = [ { "length" : 5.1 , "width" : 3.5 , "petal_length" : 1.4 , "petal_width" : 0.2 , "species" : "setosa" }, { "length" : 6.5 , "width" : 3 , "petal_length" : 5.2 , "petal_width" : 2 , "species" : "virginica" }, { "length" : 6.6 , "width" : 3 , "petal_length" : 4.4 , "petal_width" : 1.4 , "species" : "versicolor" }... ]; var testdata = [{ "length" : 6.3 , "width" : 2.5 , "petal_length" : 5 , "petal_width" : 1.9 , }, { "length" : 4.7 , "width" : 3.2 , "petal_length" : 1.3 , "petal_width" : 0.2 , }... ]; var rf = new RandomForestClassifier({ n_estimators : 10 }); rf.fit(data, null , "species" , function ( err, trees ) { var pred = rf.predict(testdata, trees); console .log(pred); });

Usage

Options

n_estimators : integer, optional (default=10) The number of trees in the forest.

example

var rf = new RandomForestClassifier({ n_estimators : 20 });

Build a forest of trees from the training set (data, features, target).

parameters

data : training data array

: training data array features : if null it defaults to all features except the target, otherwise it only uses the array of features passed

: if it defaults to all features except the target, otherwise it only uses the array of features passed target : the target feature

example

var rf = new RandomForestClassifier({ n_estimators : 20 }); rf.fit(data, [ "length" , "width" ], "species" , function ( err, trees ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(trees, null , 4 )); });

The predicted class of an input sample is computed as the majority prediction of the trees in the forest.

parameters

data : input sample

: input sample trees : the forest of trees outputted by rf.fit

example