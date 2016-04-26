openbase logo
random-color

by mock-end
1.0.1 (see all)

Generate random colors based on the golden ratio, which are more visually pleasing.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

random-color

Generate random colors based on the golden ratio, which are more visually pleasing.

MIT License

build:? coverage:?

This module is deeply inspired by Martin Ankerl's blog post.

The generated colors are more visually pleasing together than a simple random color generator because they are computed by moving around the color wheel in increments of the golden ratio. By default, the generated colors can used as a background for legible black text, but the color generator can be customized for other uses.

Install

$ npm install --save random-color

Usage

var randomColor = require('random-color');

// API
// - randomColor([saturation, value]);

By default, generate a color with saturation = 0.5 and value = 0.95.

Returns color object so you can convert the color to any color-formats easily.

var color = randomColor();

// ref: https://github.com/harthur/color
color.hexString(); // => '#d67118'
color.rgbString(); // => 'rgb(110,52,164)'

saturation=0.5, value=0.95

Optionally specify saturation and value:

var color = randomColor(0.99, 0.99);

saturation=0.99, value=0.99

var color = randomColor(0.3, 0.99);

saturation=0.3, value=0.99

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

