Generate random colors based on the golden ratio, which are more visually pleasing.

This module is deeply inspired by Martin Ankerl's blog post.

The generated colors are more visually pleasing together than a simple random color generator because they are computed by moving around the color wheel in increments of the golden ratio. By default, the generated colors can used as a background for legible black text, but the color generator can be customized for other uses.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var randomColor = require ( 'random-color' );

By default, generate a color with saturation = 0.5 and value = 0.95 .

Returns color object so you can convert the color to any color-formats easily.

var color = randomColor(); color.hexString(); color.rgbString();

Optionally specify saturation and value :

var color = randomColor( 0.99 , 0.99 );

var color = randomColor( 0.3 , 0.99 );

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.