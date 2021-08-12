Creates a readable stream producing cryptographically strong pseudo-random data using
crypto.randomBytes()
It's like a cross-platform
fs.createReadStream('/dev/urandom').
$ npm install random-bytes-readable-stream
import randomBytesReadableStream from 'random-bytes-readable-stream';
randomBytesReadableStream({size: 10}).pipe(process.stdout);
Returns a
stream.Readable.
By default, it produces infinite data.
Type:
Object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
The total size to be produced by the stream in bytes.