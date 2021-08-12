Creates a readable stream producing cryptographically strong pseudo-random data using crypto.randomBytes()

It's like a cross-platform fs.createReadStream('/dev/urandom') .

Install

$ npm install random- bytes -readable-stream

Usage

import randomBytesReadableStream from 'random-bytes-readable-stream' ; randomBytesReadableStream({ size : 10 }).pipe(process.stdout);

API

Returns a stream.Readable .

By default, it produces infinite data.

options

Type: Object

size

Type: number \ Default: Infinity

The total size to be produced by the stream in bytes.