rbr

random-bytes-readable-stream

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Creates a readable stream producing cryptographically strong pseudo-random data using `crypto.randomBytes()`

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

random-bytes-readable-stream

Creates a readable stream producing cryptographically strong pseudo-random data using crypto.randomBytes()

It's like a cross-platform fs.createReadStream('/dev/urandom').

Install

$ npm install random-bytes-readable-stream

Usage

import randomBytesReadableStream from 'random-bytes-readable-stream';

randomBytesReadableStream({size: 10}).pipe(process.stdout);

API

randomBytesReadableStream(options?)

Returns a stream.Readable.

By default, it produces infinite data.

options

Type: Object

size

Type: number\ Default: Infinity

The total size to be produced by the stream in bytes.

