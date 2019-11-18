openbase logo
random-bytes

by crypto-utils
1.0.0 (see all)

Generate strong pseudo-random bytes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

random-bytes

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Test Coverage

Generate strong pseudo-random bytes.

This module is a simple wrapper around the Node.js core crypto.randomBytes API, with the following additions:

  • A Promise interface for environments with promises.
  • For Node.js versions that do not wait for the PRNG to be seeded, this module will wait a bit.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install random-bytes

API

var randomBytes = require('random-bytes')

randomBytes(size, callback)

Generates strong pseudo-random bytes. The size argument is a number indicating the number of bytes to generate.

randomBytes(12, function (error, bytes) {
  if (error) throw error
  // do something with the bytes
})

randomBytes(size)

Generates strong pseudo-random bytes and return a Promise. The size argument is a number indicating the number of bytes to generate.

Note: To use promises in Node.js prior to 0.12, promises must be "polyfilled" using global.Promise = require('bluebird').

randomBytes(18).then(function (string) {
  // do something with the string
})

randomBytes.sync(size)

A synchronous version of above.

var bytes = randomBytes.sync(18)

License

MIT

