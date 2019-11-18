Generate strong pseudo-random bytes.

This module is a simple wrapper around the Node.js core crypto.randomBytes API, with the following additions:

A Promise interface for environments with promises.

interface for environments with promises. For Node.js versions that do not wait for the PRNG to be seeded, this module will wait a bit.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install random-bytes

API

var randomBytes = require ( 'random-bytes' )

Generates strong pseudo-random bytes. The size argument is a number indicating the number of bytes to generate.

randomBytes( 12 , function ( error, bytes ) { if (error) throw error })

Generates strong pseudo-random bytes and return a Promise . The size argument is a number indicating the number of bytes to generate.

Note: To use promises in Node.js prior to 0.12, promises must be "polyfilled" using global.Promise = require('bluebird') .

randomBytes( 18 ).then( function ( string ) { })

A synchronous version of above.

var bytes = randomBytes.sync( 18 )

License

MIT