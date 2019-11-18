Generate strong pseudo-random bytes.
This module is a simple wrapper around the Node.js core
crypto.randomBytes API,
with the following additions:
Promise interface for environments with promises.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install random-bytes
var randomBytes = require('random-bytes')
Generates strong pseudo-random bytes. The
size argument is a number indicating
the number of bytes to generate.
randomBytes(12, function (error, bytes) {
if (error) throw error
// do something with the bytes
})
Generates strong pseudo-random bytes and return a
Promise. The
size argument is
a number indicating the number of bytes to generate.
Note: To use promises in Node.js prior to 0.12, promises must be
"polyfilled" using
global.Promise = require('bluebird').
randomBytes(18).then(function (string) {
// do something with the string
})
A synchronous version of above.
var bytes = randomBytes.sync(18)