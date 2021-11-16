openbase logo
random-access-memory

by random-access-storage
4.0.0 (see all)

Exposes the same interface as random-access-file but instead of writing/reading data to a file it maintains it in memory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

random-access-memory

Exposes the same interface as random-access-file but instead of writing/reading data to a file it maintains it in memory. This is useful when running tests where you don't want to write files to disk.

npm install random-access-memory

Usage

var ram = require('random-access-memory')
var file = ram()

file.write(0, Buffer.from('hello'), function () {
  file.write(5, Buffer.from(' world'), function () {
    file.read(0, 11, console.log) // returns Buffer(hello world)
  })
})

You can also initialize a ram instance with a Buffer:

var file = ram(Buffer.from('hello world'))

License

MIT

