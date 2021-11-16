Exposes the same interface as random-access-file but instead of writing/reading data to a file it maintains it in memory. This is useful when running tests where you don't want to write files to disk.
npm install random-access-memory
var ram = require('random-access-memory')
var file = ram()
file.write(0, Buffer.from('hello'), function () {
file.write(5, Buffer.from(' world'), function () {
file.read(0, 11, console.log) // returns Buffer(hello world)
})
})
You can also initialize a
ram instance with a
Buffer:
var file = ram(Buffer.from('hello world'))
MIT