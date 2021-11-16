Exposes the same interface as random-access-file but instead of writing/reading data to a file it maintains it in memory. This is useful when running tests where you don't want to write files to disk.

npm install random-access-memory

Usage

var ram = require ( 'random-access-memory' ) var file = ram() file.write( 0 , Buffer.from( 'hello' ), function ( ) { file.write( 5 , Buffer.from( ' world' ), function ( ) { file.read( 0 , 11 , console .log) }) })

You can also initialize a ram instance with a Buffer :

var file = ram(Buffer.from( 'hello world' ))

License

MIT