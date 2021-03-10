Continuous reading or writing to a file using random offsets and lengths

npm install random-access-file

If you are receiving a file in multiple pieces in a distributed system it can be useful to write these pieces to disk one by one in various places throughout the file without having to open and close a file descriptor all the time.

random-access-file allows you to do just this.

Usage

var randomAccessFile = require ( 'random-access-file' ) var file = randomAccessFile( 'my-file.txt' ) file.write( 10 , Buffer.from( 'hello' ), function ( err ) { file.read( 10 , 5 , function ( err, buffer ) { console .log(buffer) file.close( function ( ) { console .log( 'file is closed' ) }) }) })

file will use an open file descriptor. When you are done with the file you should call file.close() .

API

var file = randomAccessFile(filename, [options])

Create a new file. Options include:

{ truncate : false , size : someSize, readable : true , writable : true , lock (fd) => bool, sparse (fd) => bool }

Write a buffer at a specific offset.

Read a buffer at a specific offset. Callback is called with the buffer read.

Will truncate the file if offset + length is larger than the current file length. Is otherwise a noop.

Stat the storage. Should return an object with useful information about the underlying storage, including:

{ size : number }

Close the underlying file descriptor.

Unlink the underlying file.

Emitted when the file descriptor has been opened. You can access the fd using file.fd . You do not need to wait for this event before doing any reads/writes.

Emitted when the file has been closed.

License

MIT