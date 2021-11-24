A random-access-storage instance backed by the Chrome file system api
npm install random-access-chrome-file
// Currently only works in Chrome
const createFile = require('random-access-chrome-file')
const file = createFile('test.txt')
file.write(0, Buffer.from('hello world'), function (err) {
if (err) throw err
file.read(0, 11, function (err, buf) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(buf.toString())
})
})
file = createFile(name, [options])
Returns a random-access-storage instance that supports the full API.
Options include:
{
maxSize: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
}
maxSize is the storage quota it asks the browser for. If you are making an extension you can set the
unlimitedStorage
to get all the storage you want. Otherwise tweak the
maxSize option to fit your needs.
If you want to change the
maxSize default for all instances change
createFile.DEFAULT_MAX_SIZE.
createFile.requestQuota(maxSize, cb)
Manually request the
maxSize quota without creating af file.
MIT