random-access-chrome-file

by random-access-storage
1.2.0 (see all)

random-access-storage instance backed by the Chrome file system api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

random-access-chrome-file

A random-access-storage instance backed by the Chrome file system api

npm install random-access-chrome-file

Usage

// Currently only works in Chrome

const createFile = require('random-access-chrome-file')

const file = createFile('test.txt')

file.write(0, Buffer.from('hello world'), function (err) {
  if (err) throw err
  file.read(0, 11, function (err, buf) {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(buf.toString())
  })
})

API

file = createFile(name, [options])

Returns a random-access-storage instance that supports the full API.

Options include:

{
  maxSize: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
}

maxSize is the storage quota it asks the browser for. If you are making an extension you can set the unlimitedStorage to get all the storage you want. Otherwise tweak the maxSize option to fit your needs.

If you want to change the maxSize default for all instances change createFile.DEFAULT_MAX_SIZE.

createFile.requestQuota(maxSize, cb)

Manually request the maxSize quota without creating af file.

License

MIT

