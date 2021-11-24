A random-access-storage instance backed by the Chrome file system api

npm install random-access-chrome-file

Usage

const createFile = require ( 'random-access-chrome-file' ) const file = createFile( 'test.txt' ) file.write( 0 , Buffer.from( 'hello world' ), function ( err ) { if (err) throw err file.read( 0 , 11 , function ( err, buf ) { if (err) throw err console .log(buf.toString()) }) })

API

file = createFile(name, [options])

Returns a random-access-storage instance that supports the full API.

Options include:

{ maxSize : Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER }

maxSize is the storage quota it asks the browser for. If you are making an extension you can set the unlimitedStorage to get all the storage you want. Otherwise tweak the maxSize option to fit your needs.

If you want to change the maxSize default for all instances change createFile.DEFAULT_MAX_SIZE .

Manually request the maxSize quota without creating af file.

License

MIT