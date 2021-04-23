Seedable random number generator supporting many common distributions.
Welcome to the most random module on npm! 😜
npm install --save random
# or
yarn add random
const random = require('random')
// or
import random from 'random'
// quick uniform shortcuts
random.float((min = 0), (max = 1)) // uniform float in [ min, max )
random.int((min = 0), (max = 1)) // uniform integer in [ min, max ]
random.boolean() // true or false
// uniform distribution
random.uniform((min = 0), (max = 1)) // () => [ min, max )
random.uniformInt((min = 0), (max = 1)) // () => [ min, max ]
random.uniformBoolean() // () => [ false, true ]
// normal distribution
random.normal((mu = 0), (sigma = 1))
random.logNormal((mu = 0), (sigma = 1))
// bernoulli distribution
random.bernoulli((p = 0.5))
random.binomial((n = 1), (p = 0.5))
random.geometric((p = 0.5))
// poisson distribution
random.poisson((lambda = 1))
random.exponential((lambda = 1))
// misc distribution
random.irwinHall(n)
random.bates(n)
random.pareto(alpha)
For convenience, several common uniform samplers are exposed directly:
random.float() // 0.2149383367670885
random.int(0, 100) // 72
random.boolean() // true
All distribution methods return a thunk (function with no params), which will return a series of independent, identically distributed random variables from the specified distribution.
// create a normal distribution with default params (mu=1 and sigma=0)
const normal = random.normal()
normal() // 0.4855465422678824
normal() // -0.06696771815439678
normal() // 0.7350852689834705
// create a poisson distribution with default params (lambda=1)
const poisson = random.poisson()
poisson() // 0
poisson() // 4
poisson() // 1
Note that returning a thunk here is more efficient when generating multiple samples from the same distribution.
You can change the underlying PRNG or its seed as follows:
const seedrandom = require('seedrandom')
// change the underlying pseudo random number generator
// by default, Math.random is used as the underlying PRNG
random.use(seedrandom('foobar'))
// create a new independent random number generator (uses seedrandom under the hood)
const rng = random.clone('my-new-seed')
// create a second independent random number generator and use a seeded PRNG
const rng2 = random.clone(seedrandom('kittyfoo'))
// replace Math.random with rng.uniform
rng.patch()
// restore original Math.random
rng.unpatch()
Seedable random number generator supporting many common distributions.
Defaults to Math.random as its underlying pseudorandom number generator.
Type:
function (rng)
rng (RNG | function) Underlying pseudorandom number generator. (optional, default
Math.random)
Type:
function ()
Creates a new
Random instance, optionally specifying parameters to
set a new seed.
Type:
function (args, seed, opts): Random
args ...any
seed string? Optional seed for new RNG.
opts object? Optional config for new RNG options.
Sets the underlying pseudorandom number generator used via
either an instance of
seedrandom, a custom instance of RNG
(for PRNG plugins), or a string specifying the PRNG to use
along with an optional
seed and
opts to initialize the
RNG.
Type:
function (args)
args ...any
Example:
const random = require('random')
random.use('example_seedrandom_string')
// or
random.use(seedrandom('kittens'))
// or
random.use(Math.random)
Patches
Math.random with this Random instance's PRNG.
Type:
function ()
Restores a previously patched
Math.random to its original value.
Type:
function ()
Convenience wrapper around
this.rng.next()
Returns a floating point number in [0, 1).
Type:
function (): number
Samples a uniform random floating point number, optionally specifying lower and upper bounds.
Convence wrapper around
random.uniform()
Type:
function (min, max): number
min number Lower bound (float, inclusive) (optional, default
0)
max number Upper bound (float, exclusive) (optional, default
1)
Samples a uniform random integer, optionally specifying lower and upper bounds.
Convence wrapper around
random.uniformInt()
Type:
function (min, max): number
min number Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default
0)
max number Upper bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default
1)
Samples a uniform random integer, optionally specifying lower and upper bounds.
Convence wrapper around
random.uniformInt()
Type:
function (min, max): number
min number Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default
0)
max number Upper bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default
1)
Samples a uniform random boolean value.
Convence wrapper around
random.uniformBoolean()
Type:
function (): boolean
Samples a uniform random boolean value.
Convence wrapper around
random.uniformBoolean()
Type:
function (): boolean
Generates a Continuous uniform distribution.
Type:
function (min, max): function
min number Lower bound (float, inclusive) (optional, default
0)
max number Upper bound (float, exclusive) (optional, default
1)
Generates a Discrete uniform distribution.
Type:
function (min, max): function
min number Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default
0)
max number Upper bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default
1)
Generates a Discrete uniform distribution,
with two possible outcomes,
true or `false.
This method is analogous to flipping a coin.
Type:
function (): function
Generates a Normal distribution.
Type:
function (mu, sigma): function
Generates a Log-normal distribution.
Type:
function (mu, sigma): function
mu number Mean of underlying normal distribution (optional, default
0)
sigma number Standard deviation of underlying normal distribution (optional, default
1)
Generates a Bernoulli distribution.
Type:
function (p): function
p number Success probability of each trial. (optional, default
0.5)
Generates a Binomial distribution.
Type:
function (n, p): function
n number Number of trials. (optional, default
1)
p number Success probability of each trial. (optional, default
0.5)
Generates a Geometric distribution.
Type:
function (p): function
p number Success probability of each trial. (optional, default
0.5)
Generates a Poisson distribution.
Type:
function (lambda): function
lambda number Mean (lambda > 0) (optional, default
1)
Generates an Exponential distribution.
Type:
function (lambda): function
lambda number Inverse mean (lambda > 0) (optional, default
1)
Generates an Irwin Hall distribution.
Type:
function (n): function
n number Number of uniform samples to sum (n >= 0) (optional, default
1)
Generates a Bates distribution.
Type:
function (n): function
n number Number of uniform samples to average (n >= 1) (optional, default
1)
Generates a Pareto distribution.
Type:
function (alpha): function
alpha number Alpha (optional, default
1)
Distributions
Generators
Misc
Thanks go to Andrew Moss for the TypeScript port and for helping to maintain this package!
Shoutout to Roger Combs for donating the
random npm package for this project!
Lots of inspiration from d3-random (@mbostock and @svanschooten).
Some distributions and PRNGs are ported from C++ boost::random.
MIT © Travis Fischer
Support my OSS work by following me on twitter