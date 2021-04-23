random

Seedable random number generator supporting many common distributions.

Welcome to the most random module on npm! 😜

Highlights

Simple API (make easy things easy and hard things possible)

TypeScript supported!

Seedable based on entropy or user input

Plugin support for different pseudo random number generators (PRNGs)

Sample from many common distributions uniform, normal, poisson, bernoulli, etc

Validates all user input via ow

Integrates with seedrandom

Supports node >= 6 and browser

Install

npm install --save random yarn add random

Usage

const random = require ( 'random' ) import random from 'random' random.float((min = 0 ), (max = 1 )) random.int((min = 0 ), (max = 1 )) random.boolean() random.uniform( ( min = 0 ), ( max = 1 )) // () => [ min, max ) random.uniformInt( ( min = 0 ), ( max = 1 )) // () => [ min, max ] random.uniformBoolean() random.normal((mu = 0 ), (sigma = 1 )) random.logNormal((mu = 0 ), (sigma = 1 )) random.bernoulli((p = 0.5 )) random.binomial((n = 1 ), (p = 0.5 )) random.geometric((p = 0.5 )) random.poisson((lambda = 1 )) random.exponential((lambda = 1 )) random.irwinHall(n) random.bates(n) random.pareto(alpha)

For convenience, several common uniform samplers are exposed directly:

random.float() random.int( 0 , 100 ) random.boolean()

All distribution methods return a thunk (function with no params), which will return a series of independent, identically distributed random variables from the specified distribution.

const normal = random.normal() normal() normal() normal() const poisson = random.poisson() poisson() poisson() poisson()

Note that returning a thunk here is more efficient when generating multiple samples from the same distribution.

You can change the underlying PRNG or its seed as follows:

const seedrandom = require ( 'seedrandom' ) random.use(seedrandom( 'foobar' )) const rng = random.clone( 'my-new-seed' ) const rng2 = random.clone(seedrandom( 'kittyfoo' )) rng.patch() rng.unpatch()

API

Table of Contents

Defaults to Math.random as its underlying pseudorandom number generator.

Type: function (rng)

rng (RNG | function) Underlying pseudorandom number generator. (optional, default Math.random )

Type: function ()

See: RNG.clone

Creates a new Random instance, optionally specifying parameters to set a new seed.

Type: function (args, seed, opts): Random

args ...any

seed string? Optional seed for new RNG.

Optional seed for new RNG. opts object? Optional config for new RNG options.

Sets the underlying pseudorandom number generator used via either an instance of seedrandom , a custom instance of RNG (for PRNG plugins), or a string specifying the PRNG to use along with an optional seed and opts to initialize the RNG.

Type: function (args)

args ...any

Example:

const random = require ( 'random' ) random.use( 'example_seedrandom_string' ) random.use(seedrandom( 'kittens' )) random.use( Math .random)

Patches Math.random with this Random instance's PRNG.

Type: function ()

Restores a previously patched Math.random to its original value.

Type: function ()

Convenience wrapper around this.rng.next()

Returns a floating point number in [0, 1).

Type: function (): number

Samples a uniform random floating point number, optionally specifying lower and upper bounds.

Convence wrapper around random.uniform()

Type: function (min, max): number

min number Lower bound (float, inclusive) (optional, default 0 )

Lower bound (float, inclusive) (optional, default ) max number Upper bound (float, exclusive) (optional, default 1 )

Samples a uniform random integer, optionally specifying lower and upper bounds.

Convence wrapper around random.uniformInt()

Type: function (min, max): number

min number Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default 0 )

Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default ) max number Upper bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default 1 )

Samples a uniform random integer, optionally specifying lower and upper bounds.

Convence wrapper around random.uniformInt()

Type: function (min, max): number

min number Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default 0 )

Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default ) max number Upper bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default 1 )

Samples a uniform random boolean value.

Convence wrapper around random.uniformBoolean()

Type: function (): boolean

Samples a uniform random boolean value.

Convence wrapper around random.uniformBoolean()

Type: function (): boolean

Generates a Continuous uniform distribution.

Type: function (min, max): function

min number Lower bound (float, inclusive) (optional, default 0 )

Lower bound (float, inclusive) (optional, default ) max number Upper bound (float, exclusive) (optional, default 1 )

Generates a Discrete uniform distribution.

Type: function (min, max): function

min number Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default 0 )

Lower bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default ) max number Upper bound (integer, inclusive) (optional, default 1 )

Generates a Discrete uniform distribution, with two possible outcomes, true or `false.

This method is analogous to flipping a coin.

Type: function (): function

Generates a Normal distribution.

Type: function (mu, sigma): function

mu number Mean (optional, default 0 )

Mean (optional, default ) sigma number Standard deviation (optional, default 1 )

Generates a Log-normal distribution.

Type: function (mu, sigma): function

mu number Mean of underlying normal distribution (optional, default 0 )

Mean of underlying normal distribution (optional, default ) sigma number Standard deviation of underlying normal distribution (optional, default 1 )

Generates a Bernoulli distribution.

Type: function (p): function

p number Success probability of each trial. (optional, default 0.5 )

Generates a Binomial distribution.

Type: function (n, p): function

n number Number of trials. (optional, default 1 )

Number of trials. (optional, default ) p number Success probability of each trial. (optional, default 0.5 )

Generates a Geometric distribution.

Type: function (p): function

p number Success probability of each trial. (optional, default 0.5 )

Generates a Poisson distribution.

Type: function (lambda): function

lambda number Mean (lambda > 0) (optional, default 1 )

Generates an Exponential distribution.

Type: function (lambda): function

lambda number Inverse mean (lambda > 0) (optional, default 1 )

Generates an Irwin Hall distribution.

Type: function (n): function

n number Number of uniform samples to sum (n >= 0) (optional, default 1 )

Generates a Bates distribution.

Type: function (n): function

n number Number of uniform samples to average (n >= 1) (optional, default 1 )

Generates a Pareto distribution.

Type: function (alpha): function

alpha number Alpha (optional, default 1 )

Todo

Distributions uniform uniformInt uniformBoolean normal logNormal chiSquared cauchy fischerF studentT bernoulli binomial negativeBinomial geometric poisson exponential gamma hyperExponential weibull beta laplace irwinHall bates pareto

Generators pluggable prng port more prng from boost custom entropy

Misc browser support via rollup basic docs basic tests test suite initial release! typescript support



Credit

Thanks go to Andrew Moss for the TypeScript port and for helping to maintain this package!

Shoutout to Roger Combs for donating the random npm package for this project!

Lots of inspiration from d3-random (@mbostock and @svanschooten).

Some distributions and PRNGs are ported from C++ boost::random.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

