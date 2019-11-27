|Torii
|Ember
|Ember-Data
|v0.3.X and before
|<= 1.13
|<= 1.0.0.beta19.2
|v0.4.X and after
|>= 1.12
|>= 1.0.0.beta19.2
tl;dr; Use the torii 0.3.X if your application is using Ember 1.11 or older.
Torii is a set of clean abstractions for authentication in Ember.js applications. Torii is built with providers (authentication against a platform), a session manager (for maintaining the current user), and adapters (to persist authentication state).
The API for providers and adapters in Torii is to open, by which we mean creating a new authorization or authenticating a new session, fetch, by which we mean validating an existing authorization (like a session stored in cookies), or close, where an authorization is destroyed.
A provider in Torii is anything a user can authenticate against. This could be an
OAuth 2.0 endpoint, your own login mechanism, or an SDK like Facebook Connect.
Authenticating against a provider is done via the
torii property, which is injected
into routes:
{{! app/templates/post.hbs }}
{{#if hasFacebook}}
{{partial "comment-form"}}
{{else}}
<a href="#" {{action 'signInToComment'}}>
Sign in to comment
</a>
{{/if}}
// app/routes/post.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
signInToComment: function(){
var controller = this.controllerFor('post');
// The provider name is passed to `open`
this.get('torii').open('facebook-connect').then(function(authorization){
// FB.api is now available. authorization contains the UID and
// accessToken.
controller.set('hasFacebook', true);
});
}
}
});
torii.open('facebook') -> #open hook on the facebook provider -> returned authorization
Torii can perform session management via the
session service, injected onto
routes and controllers. You can activate session management by specifying
sessionServiceName in your
config/environment.js and providing an adapter which Torii will use to extract session information from a new opened authorization.
This example uses Facebook's OAuth 2.0 API directly to fetch an authorization code.
/* jshint node: true */
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* ... */
torii: {
// a 'session' property will be injected on routes and controllers
sessionServiceName: 'session',
providers: {
'facebook-oauth2': {
apiKey: 'facebook-app-id',
redirectUri: '/my-custom-landing-uri' // default is /torii/redirect.html
}
}
}
};
return ENV;
};
{{! app/templates/login.hbs }}
{{#if session.isWorking}}
One sec while we get you signed in...
{{else}}
{{error}}
<a href="#" {{action 'signInViaFacebook'}}>
Sign In with Facebook
</a>
{{/if}}
// app/routes/login.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
signInViaFacebook: function(){
var route = this,
controller = this.controllerFor('login');
// The provider name is passed to `open`
this.get('session').open('facebook-oauth2').then(function(){
route.transitionTo('dashboard');
}, function(error){
controller.set('error', 'Could not sign you in: '+error.message);
});
}
}
});
// app/torii-adapters/application.js
export default Ember.Object.extend({
open: function(authentication){
var authorizationCode = authentication.authorizationCode;
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise(function(resolve, reject){
Ember.$.ajax({
url: 'api/session',
data: { 'facebook-auth-code': authorizationCode },
dataType: 'json',
success: Ember.run.bind(null, resolve),
error: Ember.run.bind(null, reject)
});
}).then(function(user){
// The returned object is merged onto the session (basically). Here
// you may also want to persist the new session with cookies or via
// localStorage.
return {
currentUser: user
};
});
}
});
session.open('facebook') -> #open hook on the facebook provider -> #open hook on the application adapter -> updated session
Note that the adapter section is left entirely to your application.
Torii includes a mechanism for specifying authenticated routes via the
Router.map and a common implementation of authentication flow for your application.
The authentication flow is as follows:
this.session.fetch().
this.session.fetch()
If successful,
allow the transition to finish
otherwise,
interrupt the transition and send "accessDenied" action
This example uses Facebook's OAuth 2.0 API and the authenticatedRoute DSL.
/* jshint node: true */
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* ... */
torii: {
// a 'session' property will be injected on routes and controllers
sessionServiceName: 'session',
providers: {
'facebook-oauth2': {
apiKey: 'facebook-app-id',
redirectUri: '/my-custom-landing-uri' // default is the current URL
}
}
}
};
return ENV;
};
// app/router.js
Router.map(function(){
this.authenticatedRoute('my-account');
this.route('login');
});
// app/routes/application.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
accessDenied: function() {
this.transitionTo('login');
}
}
});
// app/torii-adapters/application.js
export default Ember.Object.extend({
open: function(authentication){
var authorizationCode = authentication.authorizationCode;
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise(function(resolve, reject){
Ember.$.ajax({
url: 'api/session',
data: { 'facebook-auth-code': authorizationCode },
dataType: 'json',
success: Ember.run.bind(null, resolve),
error: Ember.run.bind(null, reject)
});
}).then(function(user){
// The returned object is merged onto the session (basically). Here
// you may also want to persist the new session with cookies or via
// localStorage.
return {
currentUser: user
};
});
}
});
The session will automatically be populated if the user is logged in, otherwise the user will be redirected to the login page.
Using Torii currently requires an AMD-compatible module loader. Ember-CLI provide this out of the box.
Torii is an ember addon and can be installed via:
ember install torii
As of v0.8.0, Torii is no longer published to bower. For legacy uses, there is an AMD build of Torii published to bower at version 0.6.1. For modern usage of Torii, install it as an ember addon.
Now that you have added Torii to your application, you will want to
configure at least one authentication provider. Torii looks for a global
object at
window.ENV.torii.providers that defines a hash of provider
names and their options.
Configure a Torii provider. Torii comes with a
facebook-connect
provider included. To configure torii for the 'facebook-connect'
provider with ember-cli, simply add
torii to your
config/environment.js file:
/* jshint node: true */
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* ... */
torii: {
providers: {
'facebook-connect': {
appId: 'xxxxx-some-app-id',
scope: 'email,user_birthday'
}
}
}
};
return ENV;
};
With those values, we can authenticate the user against Facebook Connect
via the
torii property injected onto routes, or the
session property
injected onto routes and controllers (using the session management feature
will require you to write an adapter for your application – see notes on session management below).
You can configure torii to use an in-page iframe instead of a separate popup window for authentication. This can be done on either a global or a per-provider basis.
To change this globally set the
remoteServiceName variable in the main
torii config to be
'iframe'.
/* jshint node: true */
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* ... */
torii: {
remoteServiceName: 'iframe',
providers: { /* ... */ }
}
};
return ENV;
};
If you only want the iframe for a single provider you can include the
remoteServiceName value in the configuration for that provider.
/* jshint node: true */
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* ... */
torii: {
// a 'session' property will be injected on routes and controllers
sessionServiceName: 'session',
providers: {
'mycorp-oauth2': {
remoteServiceName: 'iframe'
/* ... */
}
}
}
};
return ENV;
};
Once your provider has been configured you need to tell torii where to
append the iframe when you call
session.open by using the
{{torii-iframe-placeholder}} component. You need to make sure that
this component is added to the DOM before you call
session.open and if
you give the user a way to back out of authentication (by closing a
modal that contains the iframe, for instance) you need to make sure that
the component is removed from the DOM so that torii will see that the
auth flow has been cancelled.
For instance, in
routes/application.js you might have the following
signIn action:
signIn: function() {
var route = this;
// Set a value that will result in the placeholder component being
// added to the DOM
route.controller.set('signingIn',true);
// We need to user Ember.run.next to make sure that the placeholder
// component has been added to the DOM before session.open is called
Ember.run.schedule('afterRender', this, function(){
Ember.$('#signin-modal-back').one('click',function(){
route.controller.set('signingIn',false);
});
this.get("session")
.open("clickfunnels-oauth2")
.then(function(){
route.controller.set('signingIn',false);
});
});
}
Then in
templates/application.hbs you might have:
{{#if signingIn}}
<div id="signin-modal-back">
<div id="signin-modal-frame">
<div id="signin-modal-content">
{{torii-iframe-placeholder}}
</div>
</div>
</div>
{{/if}}
Torii was originally configured to add an initializer that detects when your
Ember app has been redirected-to by an OAuth provider, but this has been shown
to be a potential vulnerability, and best practice is to use the static
/torii/redirect.html page that the Torii addon makes available as of version
0.9.0.
Therefore, the redirect URL you register with the OAuth provider(s) that you
use should be:
<your app base URL>/torii/redirect.html. This is a static
HTML page that loads no external assets and is configured to interact correctly
with Torii's
provider#open promise in your app.
Torii versions after v0.8.4 will log an error message if you do not use the Torii-provided redirect HTML page. Using your app as the redirect target is deprecated and the functionality will be removed in later versions of Torii.
If you understand the security risks and need to continue using your app as the
redirect target, you can disable the error message by setting
allowUnsafeRedirects: true in the
torii section of your
config/environment.js. For more details see this blog
post.
By default Torii sets the
redirectUri to
<currentURL>/torii/redirect.html. If you wish to use the deprecated behavior
then you will also have to manually configure the
redirectUri to be
/.
If you are no longer relying on the deprecated behavior and wish for it to no
longer be executed you can manually disable it by setting
disableRedirectInitializer to
true in your
config/environment.js.
Torii is built with several providers for common cases. If you intend to use another provider for authentication, you will need to create your own.
Providers have a single hook,
open, that must be implemented. It must return a
promise:
open creates a new authorization. An example of this is logging in a
user in with their username and password, or interfacing with an
external OAuth provider like Facebook to retrieve authorization data.
Torii will lookup providers in the Ember application container, so if you
name them conventionally (put them in the
app/torii-providers directory)
they will be available automatically when using ember-cli or ember app
kit.
A minimal provider:
// app/torii-providers/geocities.js
export default Ember.Object.extend({
// Create a new authorization.
// When your code calls `this.get('torii').open('geocities', options)`,
// the `options` will be passed to this provider's `open` method.
open: function(options) {
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise(function(resolve, reject){
// resolve with an authorization object
});
}
});
Provider hooks should return a promise resolving with an authorization object. Authorization objects should include values like access tokens, or an Ember-Data model representing a session, or minimal user data like UIDs. They may return SDK objects, such as an object with an API for making authenticated calls to an API.
When used via
torii.open, the authorization object is passed through to
the consumer. An example provider called 'geocities':
// app/torii-providers/geocities.js
export default Ember.Object.extend({
// credentials as passed from torii.open
open: function(credentials){
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise(function(resolve, reject){
exampleAsyncLogin(
credentials.username,
credentials.password,
// callback function:
function(error, response) {
// the promise is resolved with the authorization
Ember.run.bind(null, resolve, {sessionToken: response.token});
}
);
});
}
});
// app/routes/application.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
openGeocities: function(username, password){
var route = this;
var providerName = 'geocities';
// The options to `this.get('torii').open(providerName, options)` will
// be passed to the provider's `open` method.
var options = {
username: username,
password: password
};
this.get('torii').open(providerName, options).then(function(authorization){
// authorization as returned by the provider
route.somethingWithGeocitiesToken(authorization.sessionToken);
});
}
}
});
The cornerstone of many Torii providers is the
popup object, which is injected
onto all providers.
Torii comes with several providers already included:
OAuth 1.0a, used by Twitter and some other organizations, requires a significant server-side component and so cannot be supported out of the box. It can be implemented following these steps:
If you want to use torii's session management state machine, you must opt in to it via the torii configuration.
Because of the potential for conflicts, torii will not inject a
session property unless you explicitly ask for
it in your configuration. To do so, specify a
sessionServiceName in your torii config.
To add a session service in Ember-CLI, simply:
// config/environment.js
/* ... */
torii: {
// a 'session' property will be injected on routes and controllers
sessionServiceName: 'session'
}
/* ... */
Or to do the same in a global configuration
window.ENV = window.ENV || {};
window.ENV['torii'] = {
sessionServiceName: 'session', // a 'session' property will be injected on routes and controllers
// ... additional configuration for providers, etc
};
Read on about adapters for more information on using torii's session management.
Adapters in Torii process authorizations and pass data to the session. For
example, a provider might create an authorization object from the Facebook
OAuth 2.0 API, then create a session on your applications server. The adapter
would then fetch the user and resolve with that value, adding it to the
sessions object.
Again, adapters are looked up on the container, and so if you name them
conventionally (put the in
app/torii-adapters/) then they are loaded
automatically.
Adapters have three hooks that may be implemented. Each must return a promise:
open - a new session
fetch - a refreshed session
close - a closing session
Adapters are flexible, but a common use would be to fetch a current user
for the session. By default, the
application adapter will handle all
authorizations. An example application adapter with an
open hook:
// app/torii-adapters/application.js
//
export default Ember.Object.extend({
store: Ember.inject.service(), // inject the ember-data store
// The authorization argument passed in to `session.open` here is
// the result of the `torii.open(providerName)` promise
open: function(authorization){
var userId = authorization.user,
store = this.get('store');
return store.find('user', userId).then(function(user){
return {
currentUser: user
};
});
}
});
The object containing the
currentUser is merged onto the session. Because the
session is injected onto controllers and routes, these values will be available
to templates.
Torii will first look for an adapter matching the provider name passed to
session.open (i.e., if you do
session.open('geocities'), torii first looks
for an adapter at
torii-adapters/geocities). If there is no matching adapter,
then the session object will fall back to using the
application adapter.
For testing code that interacts with torii it can be useful to stub a valid session. Torii inculdes a test helper for stubbing sessions during acceptance testing.
Import the
stubValidSession helper method.
import { stubValidSession } from 'your-app-name/tests/helpers/torii';
Pass the test
application, and a second argument that is treated like the
return value from an adapter
open or
fetch hook. The properties become
accessible on the session itself.
stubValidSession(application, {
currentUser: {
handle: 'testguy',
uid: 'xyz'
}
});
A more complete example follows:
import { stubValidSession } from 'your-app/tests/helpers/torii';
/* test boilerplate */
test('shows something when signed in', function(assert) {
stubValidSession(application, {currentUser});
visit('/');
andThen(function() {
// make assertions here assuming that the session is set with the object passed above...
});
});
There are a number of ember-cli addons that allow you to use Torii with other providers:
git clone git@github.com:Vestorly/torii.git,
cd torii/
yarn install
npm test for tests.
ember test --server
The torii example OAuth apps (at Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, etc.) are all
configured to use
http://torii-example.com:4200/torii/redirect.html as their redirect
uri, so you will need to make an alias in your hosts file that points
torii-example.com to localhost, and you must view the examples from
that same host.
To add this hostname on a Mac:
sudo vim /etc/hosts
127.0.0.1 torii-example.com
The
/etc/hosts equivalent filepath on Windows is:
%SystemRoot%\system32\drivers\etc\hosts.
For more info, see Hosts at wikipedia.
git clone git@github.com:Vestorly/torii.git,
cd torii/
yarn or
yarn install
ember serve
Now, start your server and visit the page:
ember serve
http://torii-example.com:4200
If you discover a vulnerability in Torii please inform us by emailing security@201-created.com. You can encrypt the message using our public key.
git tag <version>
git push --tags
npm publish ./
Initial development of Torii was generously funded by Vestorly. Vestorly is a technology company solving the client acquisition problem for professionals in wealth management, and the enterprises that support them. Vestorly's user interface is built entirely with Ember.js and modern web technologies. hello@vestorly.com
Torii aims to provide a flexible set of primitives for creating your application' own authentication solution. There are always a few things we could use help with.
We welcome your contributions!