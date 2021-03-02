RAN : React . GraphQL . Next.js Toolkit





New version is coming... Follow up here: https://github.com/Sly777/ran/issues/677

Features

Hot-Reload Ready for Dev

Next Generation JavaScript (ES6)

Offline Ready (Experimental!)

Next Generation CSS (CSS-in-JS)

Create New Page in a Second (with CLI)

SEO-Ready

Performance-first

Production Deployment Ready for Now, Digital Ocean, Heroku, and AWS

Prettier and ESLint integrated

How to use

Firstly, clone the repo with this command.

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/Sly777/ran.git RAN cd RAN yarn && yarn setup

If you are not using Yarn, just run npm install && npm run setup instead of yarn && yarn setup

instead of After everything is finished, run yarn dev (or npm run dev )

And that's all!

Start coding on browser! (via Glitch)

Just click the button and then start to work with RAN!

Clean Setup (without example pages & components)

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/Sly777/ran.git RAN cd RAN yarn && yarn setup:clean

Beta Version (Unstable)

Also, there is a beta version for new features & fixes that we are testing before release. To access beta;

git clone --depth=1 -b beta https://github.com/Sly777/ran.git RAN_beta cd RAN_beta yarn && yarn setup

It can be unstable, so that's why please use stable version if you are working on the project that is in production.

Example

Click here to see example project to understand how RAN! works on production. I used graph.cool service for GraphQL and now for hosting in the example.

Commands

Best feature of RAN! is CL commands. You can just run one command to create page with route! Click here to see details how It works on RAN!.

Documentation

Click here to see all details of RAN!

FAQ

Click here for FAQ of RAN! If it doesn't solve your problem, feel free to open an issue on GitHub!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2017 Ilker Guller. For more information see LICENSE.md.

Contributing

Please read Contributing doc for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.

Versioning

RAN! is using SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Author

Ilker Guller - website / twitter

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

Thank you to all our sponsors! (please ask your company to also support this open source project by becoming a sponsor)

App Showcase

[WIP]