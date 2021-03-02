openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rb

ran-boilerplate

by Ilker Guller
0.8.3 (see all)

⚡ RAN! React . GraphQL . Next.js Toolkit ⚡ - SEO-Ready, Production-Ready, SSR, Hot-Reload, CSS-in-JS, Caching, CLI commands and more...

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

30

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RAN

RAN : React . GraphQL . Next.js Toolkit

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Greenkeeper badge All Contributors Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ran-boilerplate/Lobby Build Status license
Code Climate Known Vulnerabilities npm styled with prettier GitHub stars

New version is coming... Follow up here: https://github.com/Sly777/ran/issues/677

Features

  • Hot-Reload Ready for Dev

  • Next Generation JavaScript (ES6)

  • Offline Ready (Experimental!)

  • Next Generation CSS (CSS-in-JS)

  • Create New Page in a Second (with CLI)

  • SEO-Ready

  • Performance-first

  • Production Deployment Ready for Now, Digital Ocean, Heroku, and AWS

  • Prettier and ESLint integrated

How to use

  • Firstly, clone the repo with this command.
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/Sly777/ran.git RAN
cd RAN
yarn && yarn setup
  • If you are not using Yarn, just run npm install && npm run setup instead of yarn && yarn setup
  • After everything is finished, run yarn dev (or npm run dev)

And that's all!

Start coding on browser! (via Glitch)

Just click the button and then start to work with RAN!

Remix on Glitch

Clean Setup (without example pages & components)

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/Sly777/ran.git RAN
cd RAN
yarn && yarn setup:clean

Beta Version (Unstable)

Also, there is a beta version for new features & fixes that we are testing before release. To access beta;

git clone --depth=1 -b beta https://github.com/Sly777/ran.git RAN_beta
cd RAN_beta
yarn && yarn setup

It can be unstable, so that's why please use stable version if you are working on the project that is in production.

Example

Click here to see example project to understand how RAN! works on production. I used graph.cool service for GraphQL and now for hosting in the example.

Commands

Best feature of RAN! is CL commands. You can just run one command to create page with route! Click here to see details how It works on RAN!.

YAY YAYY

Documentation

Click here to see all details of RAN!

FAQ

Click here for FAQ of RAN! If it doesn't solve your problem, feel free to open an issue on GitHub!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2017 Ilker Guller. For more information see LICENSE.md.

Contributing

Please read Contributing doc for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.

Versioning

RAN! is using SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Author

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Thank you to all our sponsors! (please ask your company to also support this open source project by becoming a sponsor)

App Showcase

[WIP]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

el
extracted-loaderIt reloads extracted stylesheets extracted with ExtractTextPlugin
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
131K
next-prisma-pluginNext.js plugin to enable hot reloading of the Prisma Client
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
npp
next-prisma-plugin-webpack5Next.js plugin to enable hot reloading of the Prisma Client
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
711
nph
next-plugin-hot-loaderReact Hot Loader meets Next.js once again
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
nhl
next-hot-loaderReact Hot Loader meets Next.js once again
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial