ram

ramlev

by Quanlong
0.4.0 (see all)

Validate/Verify examples in RAML

Overview

Categories

Readme

ramlev is a simple RAML Example Validator, which is used to validate the examples defined in RAML against its schema.

Features

  • Support -r/--reporters to switch reporter, ramlev support all reporters of Mocha
  • Pretty failed message when example is not validated against schema
  • Pretty failed message when example/schema itself is not a validate json
  • Proper exit status for CI support

Installation

Node.js and NPM is required, to install latest stable version.

npm install -g ramlev

To install the lastest development branch.

npm install git://github.com/cybertk/ramlev.git#master

Getting Started Validating Your RAML Examples

ramlev api.raml

Command Line Options

ramlev --help

Usage:
  ramlev <path to raml> [OPTIONS]

Example:
  ramlev ./api.raml --fakeroot http://example.com

Options:
  --fakeroot, -f   Used to resolve $ref's using a directory as absolute URI
  --directory, -d  Used with the --fakeroot option for resoving $ref's
  --reporter, -r   Specify the reporter to use [default: "spec"]
  --help, -h       Show usage information.
  --version        Show version number.

Contribution

Any contribution is more than welcome!

