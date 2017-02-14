ramlev is a simple RAML Example Validator, which is used to validate the examples defined in RAML against its schema.
-r/--reporters to switch reporter, ramlev support all reporters of Mocha
Node.js and NPM is required, to install latest stable version.
npm install -g ramlev
To install the lastest development branch.
npm install git://github.com/cybertk/ramlev.git#master
ramlev api.raml
ramlev --help
Usage:
ramlev <path to raml> [OPTIONS]
Example:
ramlev ./api.raml --fakeroot http://example.com
Options:
--fakeroot, -f Used to resolve $ref's using a directory as absolute URI
--directory, -d Used with the --fakeroot option for resoving $ref's
--reporter, -r Specify the reporter to use [default: "spec"]
--help, -h Show usage information.
--version Show version number.
Any contribution is more than welcome!