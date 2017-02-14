ramlev is a simple RAML Example Validator, which is used to validate the examples defined in RAML against its schema.

Features

Support -r/--reporters to switch reporter, ramlev support all reporters of Mocha

to switch reporter, ramlev support all reporters of Mocha Pretty failed message when example is not validated against schema

Pretty failed message when example/schema itself is not a validate json

Proper exit status for CI support

Installation

Node.js and NPM is required, to install latest stable version.

npm install -g ramlev

To install the lastest development branch.

npm install git://github.com/cybertk/ramlev.git#master

Getting Started Validating Your RAML Examples

ramlev api .raml

Command Line Options

ramlev --help Usage: ramlev <path to raml> [OPTIONS] Example: ramlev ./api.raml --fakeroot http://example.com Options: - -fakeroot, -f Used to resolve $ref 's using a directory as absolute URI - -directory, -d Used with the --fakeroot option for resoving $ref's - -reporter, -r Specify the reporter to use [ default: "spec" ] - -help, -h Show usage information. - -version Show version number.

Contribution

Any contribution is more than welcome!