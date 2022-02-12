CLI & Library to convert a RAML 1.0 DataType to a JSON Schema, and back. Uses webapi-parser under the hood.
npm install -g ramldt2jsonschema
This will install two command-line tools:
dt2js: RAML data type <> JSON schema
js2dt: JSON schema <> RAML data type
dt2js <ramlFile> <ramlTypeName> --draft=[version] [--validate]
Options
<ramlFile> Path to a file containing at least one RAML data type (e.g.
path/to/api.raml)
<ramlTypeName> RAML type name to convert to JSON schema
--draft Optional JSON Shema draft version to convert to. Supported values are:
04,
06 and
07 (default)
--validate Validate output JSON Schema with Ajv. Throws an error if schema is invalid. Requires "ajv" to be installed. (default: false)
js2dt <jsonFile> <ramlTypeName> [--validate]
Options
<jsonFile> Path to a JSON schema file (e.g.
path/to/schema.json)
<ramlTypeName> RAML type name to give to the exported RAML data type
--validate Validate output RAML with webapi-parser. Throws an error if it is invalid. (default: false)
npm install ramldt2jsonschema --save
const r2j = require('ramldt2jsonschema')
const join = require('path').join
const fs = require('fs')
const filePath = join(__dirname, 'complex_cat.raml')
const ramlData = fs.readFileSync(filePath).toString()
async function main () {
let schema
try {
schema = await r2j.dt2js(ramlData, 'Cat')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
return
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(schema, null, 2))
}
main()
const r2j = require('ramldt2jsonschema')
const join = require('path').join
const fs = require('fs')
const yaml = require('js-yaml')
const filePath = join(__dirname, 'complex_cat.json')
const jsonData = fs.readFileSync(filePath).toString()
async function main () {
let raml
try {
raml = await r2j.js2dt(jsonData, 'Cat')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
return
}
console.log('#%RAML 1.0 Library\n')
console.log(yaml.safeDump(raml, { 'noRefs': true }))
}
main()
When the input contains external references (
!include,
uses:,
$ref, etc.) and the referred files are not in the same directory as the script it is being ran from, you may provide a third argument to both
dt2js and
js2dt. The argument must be an object with a
basePath key. All references will then be resolved relative to that base path.
Example of using
basePath argument in dt2js:
// Script below ran from /home/john/where/ever/
// Reference is located at /home/john/schemas/simple_person.json
const raml2json = require('ramldt2jsonschema')
const ramlStr = `
#%RAML 1.0 Library
types:
Person: !include simple_person.json
`
const basePath = '/home/john/schemas/' // or '../../schemas/'
const schema = raml2json.dt2js(ramlStr, 'Person', { basePath: basePath })
console.log(JSON.stringify(schema, null, 2))
dependencies, exclusiveMaximum, exclusiveMinimum, items (array value), allOf, oneOf, not, format (email, hostname, ipv4, ipv6, uri), readOnly
$schema, additionalItems, contains, id, $id, propertyNames, definitions, links, fragmentResolution, media, pathStart, targetSchema
items property is not properly converted to RAML when it's value is an array of schemas (see #111)
Apache 2.0