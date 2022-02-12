ramldt2jsonschema

CLI & Library to convert a RAML 1.0 DataType to a JSON Schema, and back. Uses webapi-parser under the hood.

Usage

Global (CLI)

npm install -g ramldt2jsonschema

This will install two command-line tools:

dt2js : RAML data type <> JSON schema

: RAML data type <> JSON schema js2dt : JSON schema <> RAML data type

dt2js

dt2js < ramlFile > < ramlTypeName > --draft=[version] [--validate]

Options

<ramlFile> Path to a file containing at least one RAML data type (e.g. path/to/api.raml )

Path to a file containing at least one RAML data type (e.g. ) <ramlTypeName> RAML type name to convert to JSON schema

RAML type name to convert to JSON schema --draft Optional JSON Shema draft version to convert to. Supported values are: 04 , 06 and 07 (default)

Optional JSON Shema draft version to convert to. Supported values are: , and (default) --validate Validate output JSON Schema with Ajv. Throws an error if schema is invalid. Requires "ajv" to be installed. (default: false)

js2dt

js2dt < jsonFile > < ramlTypeName > [--validate]

Options

<jsonFile> Path to a JSON schema file (e.g. path/to/schema.json )

Path to a JSON schema file (e.g. ) <ramlTypeName> RAML type name to give to the exported RAML data type

RAML type name to give to the exported RAML data type --validate Validate output RAML with webapi-parser. Throws an error if it is invalid. (default: false)

Locally (JavaScript)

npm install ramldt2jsonschema --save

dt2js

const r2j = require ( 'ramldt2jsonschema' ) const join = require ( 'path' ).join const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const filePath = join(__dirname, 'complex_cat.raml' ) const ramlData = fs.readFileSync(filePath).toString() async function main ( ) { let schema try { schema = await r2j.dt2js(ramlData, 'Cat' ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) return } console .log( JSON .stringify(schema, null , 2 )) } main()

js2dt

const r2j = require ( 'ramldt2jsonschema' ) const join = require ( 'path' ).join const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ) const filePath = join(__dirname, 'complex_cat.json' ) const jsonData = fs.readFileSync(filePath).toString() async function main ( ) { let raml try { raml = await r2j.js2dt(jsonData, 'Cat' ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) return } console .log( '#%RAML 1.0 Library

' ) console .log(yaml.safeDump(raml, { 'noRefs' : true })) } main()

Resolving references

When the input contains external references ( !include , uses: , $ref , etc.) and the referred files are not in the same directory as the script it is being ran from, you may provide a third argument to both dt2js and js2dt . The argument must be an object with a basePath key. All references will then be resolved relative to that base path.

Example of using basePath argument in dt2js:

const raml2json = require ( 'ramldt2jsonschema' ) const ramlStr = ` #%RAML 1.0 Library types: Person: !include simple_person.json ` const basePath = '/home/john/schemas/' const schema = raml2json.dt2js(ramlStr, 'Person' , { basePath : basePath }) console .log( JSON .stringify(schema, null , 2 ))

Limitations

in js2dt the following JSON Schema properties are not supported and as a result, may not be converted as expected: dependencies, exclusiveMaximum, exclusiveMinimum, items (array value), allOf, oneOf, not, format (email, hostname, ipv4, ipv6, uri), readOnly the following JSON Schema properties won't be converted at all: $schema, additionalItems, contains, id, $id, propertyNames, definitions, links, fragmentResolution, media, pathStart, targetSchema array items property is not properly converted to RAML when it's value is an array of schemas (see #111)



License

Apache 2.0