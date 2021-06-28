openbase logo
raml2obj

by raml2html
6.8.1 (see all)

RAML to object.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

RAML to object

NPM version Prettier

A thin wrapper around raml-js-parser-2, adding extra properties to the resulting object for use in raml2html and raml2md.

Versions 4.0.0 and up only support RAML 1.x files. If you still have RAML 0.8 source files, please stick with raml2obj 3.

Install

npm i raml2obj --save

Usage

var raml2obj = require('raml2obj');

// source can either be a filename, url, or parsed RAML object.
// Returns a promise.
raml2obj.parse(source).then(function(ramlObj) {
  // Do something with the resulting ramlObj :)
});

Options

The parse() function can be called with options to customize the result. Defaults are compatible with raml2html.

raml2obj.parse(source, {
  validate: true, 
  extensionsAndOverlays : [], 
  collectionFormat: 'arrays',
}).then(function(ramlObj) {
  // Do something with the resulting ramlObj :)
});
  • validate: triggers the rejectOnErrors flag of the underlying parser. defaults to false
  • extensionsAndOverlays: Defaults to []. See parser documentation.
  • collectionFormat: choose what data structure the double-nested [{name1: {..}}, {name2: {..}}] patterns of the raml-1-parser are transformed to in the output object:
collectionFormat valueoutput
objects (default){name1: { orderHint: 0, ..}, name2: { orderHint: 1, ..}} (eases e.g. property access). Applies to top-level collections only, nested are arrays except type properties.
arrays[ {key: "name1", ..}, {key: "name2", ..}] (eases e.g. representation in a database). Applies recursively everywhere.

Questions & Support

Do you have a question? Have you found a bug or would you like to request a feature? Please check out CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

raml2obj is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

