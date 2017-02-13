DEPRECATED

Please use raml2html 5.x with the raml2html-markdown-theme instead.

RAML to Markdown

A simple RAML to Markdown documentation generator, written for Node.js. Check raml2html for a RAML to HTML generator.

RAML version support

raml2md 4 and higher only support RAML 1.0 files. Please stick with raml2md 3.x for RAML 0.8 support.

Install

npm i -g raml2md

Usage

As a command line script

raml2md example .raml > example .md raml2md - i example .raml -o example .md raml2md -t examples/custom-template-test/template .nunjucks - i examples/example .raml -o example .md

As a library

Using the default templates

var raml2md = require ( 'raml2md' ); var config = raml2md.getDefaultConfig(); raml2md.render(source, config).then( function ( result ) { }, function ( error ) { });

Using your own Nunjucks templates

var raml2md = require ( 'raml2md' ); var config = raml2md.getDefaultConfig( 'my-custom-template.nunjucks' , __dirname); raml2md.render(source, config).then(...);

Custom pre-processing

var raml2md = require ( 'raml2md' ); var config = raml2md.getDefaultConfig(); config.processOutput = function ( data ) { return data.replace( /

{3,}/g , '



' ); }; raml2md.render(source, config).then(...);

If you want to use a different template language, you're better off directly using raml2obj.

Contribute

raml2md is an open source project and your contribution is very much appreciated.

Check for open issues or open a fresh issue to start a discussion around a feature idea or a bug. Fork the repository on Github and make your changes on the develop branch (or branch off of it).

Please retain the code style that is used in the project and npm run lint before committing. Add an example of the new feature to example.raml (if applicable) Send a pull request (with the develop branch as the target).

A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the project, the contributors and everyone who took the time to report issues and give feedback.

License

raml2md is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.