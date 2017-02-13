Please use raml2html 5.x with the raml2html-markdown-theme instead.
A simple RAML to Markdown documentation generator, written for Node.js. Check raml2html for a RAML to HTML generator.
raml2md 4 and higher only support RAML 1.0 files. Please stick with raml2md 3.x for RAML 0.8 support.
npm i -g raml2md
raml2md example.raml > example.md
raml2md -i example.raml -o example.md
raml2md -t examples/custom-template-test/template.nunjucks -i examples/example.raml -o example.md
var raml2md = require('raml2md');
var config = raml2md.getDefaultConfig();
// source can either be a filename, file contents (string) or parsed RAML object.
// Returns a promise.
raml2md.render(source, config).then(function(result) {
// Save the result to a file or do something else with the result
}, function(error) {
// Output error
});
var raml2md = require('raml2md');
var config = raml2md.getDefaultConfig('my-custom-template.nunjucks', __dirname);
raml2md.render(source, config).then(...);
var raml2md = require('raml2md');
var config = raml2md.getDefaultConfig();
config.processOutput = function(data) {
// Do whatever you want here and return the modified data.
// The default implementation:
return data.replace(/\n{3,}/g, '\n\n');
};
raml2md.render(source, config).then(...);
If you want to use a different template language, you're better off directly using raml2obj.
raml2md is an open source project and your contribution is very much appreciated.
npm run lint before committing.
A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the project, the contributors and everyone who took the time to report issues and give feedback.
raml2md is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.