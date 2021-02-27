A simple RAML to HTML documentation generator, written for Node.js, with theme support.

RAML version support

raml2html 4 and higher only support RAML 1.0 files. Please stick with raml2html 3.x for RAML 0.8 support.

Install

npm i -g raml2html

Themes

raml2html ships with a default theme, but you can install more from NPM. For example, to render RAML to Markdown, you can install the raml2html-markdown-theme theme:

npm i -g raml2html-markdown-theme

Search NPM for the "raml2html-theme" keyword (or use this link) to find more themes.

Usage

As a command line script

raml2html --help raml2html example .raml > example .html raml2html --theme raml2html-markdown-theme example .raml > example .html raml2html --template my-custom-template .nunjucks - i example .raml -o example .html

As a library

Using the default theme, different themes, or your own Nunjucks templates

const raml2html = require ( 'raml2html' ); const configWithDefaultTheme = raml2html.getConfigForTheme(); const configForDifferentTheme = raml2html.getConfigForTheme( 'raml2html-markdown-theme' ); const configWithCustomTemplate = raml2html.getConfigForTemplate( '~/path/to/my-custom-template.nunjucks' ); raml2html.render(source, configWithDefaultTheme).then( function ( result ) { }, function ( error ) { });

Using your own processing function, for full control over the whole rendering process

raml2html.render(source, config).then( function ( result ) { }, function ( error ) { });

See also examples/script.js for multiple examples of using raml2html as a library.

Example output

Please see the following links for live examples:

Before you report a bug

If you get parsing errors, please do not report them to raml2html: it doesn't do the actual RAML parsing. Review the error and fix your RAML file, or open a new issue at raml-js-parser-2.

Contributing

raml2html is an open source project and your contribution is very much appreciated.

Check for open issues or open a fresh issue to start a discussion around a feature idea or a bug. Fork the repository on Github and make your changes on the develop branch (or branch off of it). Run npm run lint before committing to check for common problems and auto format all code. Add an example of the new feature to example.raml (if applicable) Send a pull request (with the develop branch as the target).

If your pull request is merged feel free to ask for push access. We want to get more maintainers! If you do have push access, please still work on feature branches and create pull requests, which then get reviewed. You can also review other people's pull requests and be involved in that way.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the project, the contributors and everyone who took the time to report issues and give feedback.

Local setup

To get the best environment to work on raml2html and the default theme, follow these steps.

Checkout raml2html-default-theme's develop branch; npm link . Checkout raml2html's develop branch; first npm link raml2html-default-theme and then npm link . In raml2html-default-theme run npm link raml2html .

Now both projects are installed globally, but using the local development versions of both. From the theme repo's examples folder you can run the render-all-examples script without problem.

Changelog

See changelog.md

License

raml2html is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.