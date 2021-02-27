A simple RAML to HTML documentation generator, written for Node.js, with theme support.
raml2html 4 and higher only support RAML 1.0 files. Please stick with raml2html 3.x for RAML 0.8 support.
npm i -g raml2html
raml2html ships with a default theme, but you can install more from NPM. For example, to render RAML to Markdown, you can install the raml2html-markdown-theme theme:
npm i -g raml2html-markdown-theme
Search NPM for the "raml2html-theme" keyword (or use this link) to find more themes.
raml2html --help
raml2html example.raml > example.html
raml2html --theme raml2html-markdown-theme example.raml > example.html
raml2html --template my-custom-template.nunjucks -i example.raml -o example.html
const raml2html = require('raml2html');
const configWithDefaultTheme = raml2html.getConfigForTheme();
const configForDifferentTheme = raml2html.getConfigForTheme('raml2html-markdown-theme');
const configWithCustomTemplate = raml2html.getConfigForTemplate('~/path/to/my-custom-template.nunjucks');
// source can either be a filename, url, or parsed RAML object
raml2html.render(source, configWithDefaultTheme).then(function(result) {
// Save the result to a file or do something else with the result
}, function(error) {
// Output error
});
/**
* config should be an object with at least an `processRamlObj` property which is a function that receives the raw RAML
* object and must return a promise with the result. You can do whatever you want in this function.
*
* You can also supply a postProcessHtml function that can for example minify the generated HTML.
*
* You can also supply a writeOutput function that takes over writing the output (to disk for example).
*
* You can also supply a setupNunjucks function that takes the env as its only parameter.
*/
raml2html.render(source, config).then(function(result) {
// Save the result to a file or do something else with the result
}, function(error) {
// Output error
});
See also examples/script.js for multiple examples of using raml2html as a library.
Please see the following links for live examples:
If you get parsing errors, please do not report them to raml2html: it doesn't do the actual RAML parsing. Review the error and fix your RAML file, or open a new issue at raml-js-parser-2.
raml2html is an open source project and your contribution is very much appreciated.
npm run lint before committing to check for common problems and auto format all code.
If your pull request is merged feel free to ask for push access. We want to get more maintainers! If you do have push access, please still work on feature branches and create pull requests, which then get reviewed. You can also review other people's pull requests and be involved in that way.
A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the project, the contributors and everyone who took the time to report issues and give feedback.
To get the best environment to work on raml2html and the default theme, follow these steps.
npm link.
npm link raml2html-default-theme and then
npm link.
npm link raml2html.
Now both projects are installed globally, but using the local development versions of both.
From the theme repo's examples folder you can run the
render-all-examples script without problem.
See changelog.md
raml2html is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.