This module contains a lightweight implementation of the type system that was introduced with RAML 1.0.
It allows you to to parse, validate , modify RAML types, as well as store them back to JSON.
npm install raml-typesystem --save
Parsing and validating a single type:
import ts = require("raml-typesystem")
var personType = ts.loadType( {
type: "string[]",
minItems:3,
maxItems:2
})
var isValid = personType.validateType();
Parsing and validating a
types collection:
import ts = require("raml-typesystem")
var typeCollection = ts.loadTypeCollection({
types: {
Person: {
type: "object",
properties:{
kind: "string"
}
},
Man: {
type: "Person",
discriminator: "kind"
}
}
})
var isValid = typeCollection.getType("Person").validateType()
Validating object against type:
import ts = require("raml-typesystem")
var typeCollection = ts.loadTypeCollection({
types: {
Person: {
type: "object",
properties:{
kind: "string"
}
},
Man: {
type: "Person",
discriminator: "kind"
}
}
})
var isValid = typeCollection.getType("Person").validate({dd: true})
The raml-typesystem repo is an open source project and any contribution is always welcome. Please follow these simple steps when contributing to this project:
A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the project, the contributors and everyone who took the time to report issues and give feedback.
You can also directly get in touch with us. Simply send us an email to: info@raml.org