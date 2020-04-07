openbase logo
raml-typesystem

by raml-org
0.0.96 (see all)

(deprecated) Typescript implementation of RAML type system

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

15.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

RAML Data Type System

Build Status Greenkeeper badge

This module contains a lightweight implementation of the type system that was introduced with RAML 1.0.

It allows you to to parse, validate , modify RAML types, as well as store them back to JSON.

Installation

npm install raml-typesystem --save

Usage

Parsing and validating a single type:

import ts = require("raml-typesystem")

var personType = ts.loadType( {
    type: "string[]",
    minItems:3,
    maxItems:2
})

var isValid = personType.validateType();

Parsing and validating a types collection:

import ts = require("raml-typesystem")

var typeCollection = ts.loadTypeCollection({
    types: {
        Person: {
            type: "object",
            properties:{
                kind: "string"
            }
        },
        Man: {
            type: "Person",
            discriminator: "kind"
        }
    }
})
var isValid = typeCollection.getType("Person").validateType()

Validating object against type:

import ts = require("raml-typesystem")

var typeCollection = ts.loadTypeCollection({
    types: {
        Person: {
            type: "object",
            properties:{
                kind: "string"
            }
        },
        Man: {
            type: "Person",
            discriminator: "kind"
        }
    }
})
var isValid = typeCollection.getType("Person").validate({dd: true})

Contribute

The raml-typesystem repo is an open source project and any contribution is always welcome. Please follow these simple steps when contributing to this project:

  1. Check for open issues or open a fresh issue to start a discussion around an idea or a bug.
  2. Fork the repository on Github and make your changes on the develop branch (or branch off of it).
  3. Send a pull request (with the develop branch as the target).
  4. One of the main contributor or admin will review the PR and merge.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the project, the contributors and everyone who took the time to report issues and give feedback.

You can also directly get in touch with us. Simply send us an email to: info@raml.org

