openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

raml-parser

by raml-org
0.8.18 (see all)

(deprecated) A RAML parser based on PyYAML written in CoffeScript and available for use as NodeJs module or in-browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RAML Parser

![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Build Status Dependency Status

This is a JavaScript parser for RAML version 0.8 as defined in the 0.8 RAML specification

A newer version is now available as a beta. It supports RAML 1.0 as well as RAML 0.8.

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing some code to this project, thanks! Please first read and accept the Contributors Agreement.

To discuss this project, please use its github issues or the RAML forum.

Usage for NodeJS

Load

Loading a RAML file is as easy as follows:

  var raml = require('raml-parser');

  raml.loadFile('myAPI.raml').then( function(data) {
    console.log(data);
  }, function(error) {
    console.log('Error parsing: ' + error);
  });

You can alternatively load from a string containing the api definition:

  var raml = require('raml-parser');

  var definition = [
    '#%RAML 0.8',
    '---',
    'title: MyApi',
    'baseUri: http://myapi.com',
    '/Root:'
  ].join('\n');

  raml.load(definition).then( function(data) {
    console.log(data);
  }, function(error) {
    console.log('Error parsing: ' + error);
  });

The shape of the returned object is (unofficially) documented in this Typescript interface.

Abstract Syntax Tree

Generating an AST from a RAML file is as easy as follows:

  var raml = require('raml-parser');

  var myAPI;
  raml.composeFile('myAPI.raml').then( function(rootNode) {
    console.log('Root Node: ' + rootNode)
  }, function(error) {
    console.log('Error parsing: ' + error);
  });

you can also alternatively generate an AST from a string containing the api definition:

  var raml = require('raml-parser');

  var definition = [
    '#%RAML 0.8',
    '---',
    'title: MyApi',
    'baseUri: http://myapi.com',
    '/Root:'
  ].join('\n');

  raml.compose(definition).then( function(rootNode) {
    console.log('Root Node: ' + rootNode)
  }, function(error) {
    console.log('Error parsing: ' + error);
  });

Usage for In-Browser

Using the RAML parser from inside the browser requires the user to actually include the RAML javascript file in a script tag as follows:

<script src="raml-parser.min.js"></script>

from there on the usage is pretty much the same as NodeJS, the script defines a RAML.Parser object globally which can be used as follows:

RAML.Parser.loadFile('http://localhost:9001/myAPI.raml').then( function(data) {
  console.log(data)
}, function(error) {
  console.log('Error parsing: ' + error);
});

Notice that the in-browser version can fetch remote API definitions via XHR.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial