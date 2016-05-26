RAML Parser

This is a JavaScript parser for RAML version 0.8 as defined in the 0.8 RAML specification

A newer version is now available as a beta. It supports RAML 1.0 as well as RAML 0.8.

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing some code to this project, thanks! Please first read and accept the Contributors Agreement.

To discuss this project, please use its github issues or the RAML forum.

Usage for NodeJS

Load

Loading a RAML file is as easy as follows:

var raml = require ( 'raml-parser' ); raml.loadFile( 'myAPI.raml' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error parsing: ' + error); });

You can alternatively load from a string containing the api definition:

var raml = require ( 'raml-parser' ); var definition = [ '#%RAML 0.8' , '---' , 'title: MyApi' , 'baseUri: http://myapi.com' , '/Root:' ].join( '

' ); raml.load(definition).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error parsing: ' + error); });

The shape of the returned object is (unofficially) documented in this Typescript interface.

Abstract Syntax Tree

Generating an AST from a RAML file is as easy as follows:

var raml = require ( 'raml-parser' ); var myAPI; raml.composeFile( 'myAPI.raml' ).then( function ( rootNode ) { console .log( 'Root Node: ' + rootNode) }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error parsing: ' + error); });

you can also alternatively generate an AST from a string containing the api definition:

var raml = require ( 'raml-parser' ); var definition = [ '#%RAML 0.8' , '---' , 'title: MyApi' , 'baseUri: http://myapi.com' , '/Root:' ].join( '

' ); raml.compose(definition).then( function ( rootNode ) { console .log( 'Root Node: ' + rootNode) }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error parsing: ' + error); });

Usage for In-Browser

Using the RAML parser from inside the browser requires the user to actually include the RAML javascript file in a script tag as follows:

< script src = "raml-parser.min.js" > </ script >

from there on the usage is pretty much the same as NodeJS, the script defines a RAML.Parser object globally which can be used as follows:

RAML.Parser.loadFile( 'http://localhost:9001/myAPI.raml' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data) }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error parsing: ' + error); });

Notice that the in-browser version can fetch remote API definitions via XHR.