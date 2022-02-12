RAML Client Generator

Template-driven generator of clients for APIs described by RAML.

Installation

First, make sure node has been installed. Then, we can install it using npm :

npm install raml-client-generator -g

Usage

To generate an API client, point the command to your base RAML file and specify the output directory and language.

raml-to-client api .raml -o api-client -l javascript

Supported Languages

JavaScript ( javascript ) Node and browser support Promises Complete OAuth 2.0 Support Multiple client instances Automatic README.md and package.json generation Multi-part form data

We're excited to see new languages soon! If you have a language you'd like to implement, check out the implementation guide.

Testing

npm install npm test

License

Apache 2.0