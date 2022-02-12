Template-driven generator of clients for APIs described by RAML.
First, make sure node has been installed. Then, we can install it using
npm:
npm install raml-client-generator -g
To generate an API client, point the command to your base RAML file and specify the output directory and language.
raml-to-client api.raml -o api-client -l javascript
javascript)
README.md and
package.json generation
We're excited to see new languages soon! If you have a language you'd like to implement, check out the implementation guide.
npm install
npm test # This *will* test every language.
Apache 2.0