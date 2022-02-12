openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

raml-client-generator

by mulesoft-labs
0.1.1 (see all)

Template-driven generator of clients for APIs described by a RAML spec

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RAML Client Generator

NPM version NPM downloads Build status

Template-driven generator of clients for APIs described by RAML.

Installation

First, make sure node has been installed. Then, we can install it using npm:

npm install raml-client-generator -g

Usage

To generate an API client, point the command to your base RAML file and specify the output directory and language.

raml-to-client api.raml -o api-client -l javascript

Supported Languages

  • JavaScript (javascript)
    • Node and browser support
    • Promises
    • Complete OAuth 2.0 Support
    • Multiple client instances
    • Automatic README.md and package.json generation
    • Multi-part form data

We're excited to see new languages soon! If you have a language you'd like to implement, check out the implementation guide.

Testing

npm install
npm test # This *will* test every language.

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial