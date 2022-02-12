DEPRECATION NOTICE: please note that this parser is now deprecated, please use webapi-parser instead.
See http://raml.org for more information about RAML.
This parser supports both RAML 0.8 and 1.0.
Install the parser:
npm install raml-1-parser
Create new file test.js with the following code:
var raml = require("raml-1-parser");
var apiJSON = raml.load(ramlFileName);
console.log(JSON.stringify(apiJSON, null, 2));
where
ramlFileName is a path to RAML file.
Run the test:
node ./test.js
node node_modules/raml-1-parser/test/test01.js //synchronously loads XKCD API from local file system and prints its JSON representation
node node_modules/raml-1-parser/test/testAsync01.js //asynchronously loads XKCD API from local file system and prints its JSON representation
node node_modules/raml-1-parser/test/test02.js //synchronously loads XKCD API from github and prints its JSON representation
node node_modules/raml-1-parser/test/testAsync02.js //asynchronously loads XKCD API from github and prints its JSON representation
Parser documentation: https://raml-org.github.io/raml-js-parser-2/
Parser JSON output schema: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/tckJsonSchema/tckJsonSchema.json
Getting started guide: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/documentation/GettingStarted.md
High-level usage example: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/examples/highlevel-AST-usage/tutorial.md
Validation plugins usage example: https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2/blob/master/examples/validationPlugins
Clone repository:
git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2.git
Install modules:
npm install
Build :
npm run build
Generate browser package:
npm run generateBrowserVersion, this will generate the package in
browserVersion folder.
To generate debug-friendly browser package:
npm run generateBrowserVersionDev
Clone repositories:
git clone https://github.com/mulesoft-labs/yaml-ast-parser.git
git clone https://github.com/mulesoft-labs/ts-model.git
git clone https://github.com/mulesoft-labs/ts-structure-parser.git
git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-typesystem.git
git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-definition-system.git
git clone https://github.com/raml-org/raml-js-parser-2.git
For each repository, preserving the order:
npm install
npm link
For each repository, preserving the order:
cd node_modules
<module_name> in
node_modules belonging to the list above:
rm -rf <module_name>
<module_name> in
node_modules belonging to the list above:
npm link <module_name>
For each repository, preserving the order:
npm run build
How to test:
gulp test
Execute
npm run tck in the commend line.
The script clones the
master branch of the TCK repository to the
TCK subfolder of the project and executes all the tests. The report file is
TCK/report.json.
If you are interested in contributing some code to this project, thanks! Please first read and accept the Contributors Agreement.
To discuss this project, please use its github issues or the RAML forum.