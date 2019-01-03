Ramdasauce

Adds a few utilities based on the delicious Ramda library.

Installing

npm i ramdasauce --save

Depends on ramda 0.24.+ .

. Targets ES5.

Built with ES6.

Usage

Here's the quick list of functions and a simple example.

import RS from 'ramdasauce' RS.toDate( 1e12 ) RS.toNumber( '5' ) const x = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : { x : [ 5 , 6 ]}} RS.mapKeys(R.toUpper, x) RS.dotPath( 'c.x.0' , x) RS.rangeStep( 2 , 2 , 10 ) RS.findByProp( 'id' , 'a' , [{ id : 'a' , id : 'b' }]) RS.findIndexByProp( 'id' , 'a' , [{ id : 'a' , id : 'b' }]) RS.isUndefined(qwerty) RS.isNotNil( null ) RS.isNilOrEmpty( null ) RS.isWithin( 1 , 2 , 2 ) RS.isNotWithin( 1 , 2 , 100 ) RS.eqLength([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 'abc' )

Prior Art

Most of these functions were lifted from stuff I wrote in real projects.

(leans in and whispers)

I did look at these tho:

Philosophy

These helper functions target that sweet spot between:

Not right for ramda core.

and

Would never be used outside your app.

Functions being added here must be used in an app. Preferable more than once.

I hope this library won't turn into something like this:

RS.portmanteau( 'functor' , 'wrecked' ) RS.yearsForAnimalInAsianCalendars( 'monkey' )

Feedback

Do you have any common ramda patterns you use frequently? Drop some issues or PRs in!

Release Notes

2.1.0 - Aug 12, 2017

upgrades to ramda@24.0.1

bumped all dev dependencies

marked previous mentioned functions with @deprecated in their comments

2.0.0 - May 29, 2017

DEPRECATIONS: startsWith and endsWith are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (ramda has these now)

and are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (ramda has these now) DEPRECATIONS: random and sample are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure functions)

and are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure functions) DEPRECATIONS: log and trace are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure debug functions)

and are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure debug functions) Upgrades to ramda@24.0.0

updates build process for much smaller bundle sizes

1.2.0 - February 6, 2017

Updates isWithin to play nice with Webpack - @hubciorz (#7)

to play nice with Webpack - @hubciorz (#7) Bumped dependencies - @skellock (#8)

1.1.1 - August 17th, 2016

1.1.0 - June 16th, 2016

Adds findByProp & findIndexByProp - @kevinvangelder

Fixes test environment - @skellock @kevinvangelder

Bumped dependencies

1.0.0 - April 3rd, 2016