ramdasauce

by infinitered
2.1.3 (see all)

Ramda smothered in saucy helpers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.4K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ramdasauce

Adds a few utilities based on the delicious Ramda library.

npm module

Installing

npm i ramdasauce --save

  • Depends on ramda 0.24.+.
  • Targets ES5.
  • Built with ES6.

Usage

Here's the quick list of functions and a simple example.

import RS from 'ramdasauce'

// --- Conversions ---
RS.toDate(1e12)             // a Number to a date Object
RS.toNumber('5')            // a String to a Number

// --- Object Shenanigans ---
const x = {a: 1, b: 2, c: {x: [5, 6]}}
RS.mapKeys(R.toUpper, x)    // transforms the keys of an object by the function
RS.dotPath('c.x.0', x)      // fetches a value from a nested object by a string path

// --- Generating Things ---
RS.rangeStep(2, 2, 10)      // generates a range of numbers with a step

// --- Finding Things ---
RS.findByProp('id', 'a', [{id: 'a', id: 'b'}])      // finds an object by propEq
RS.findIndexByProp('id', 'a', [{id: 'a', id: 'b'}]) // finds the index of an object by propEq

// --- Predicates ---
RS.isUndefined(qwerty)      // check if something is undefined
RS.isNotNil(null)           // check if something is not null or undefined
RS.isNilOrEmpty(null)       // checks if something is null, undefined or R.isEmpty
RS.isWithin(1, 2, 2)        // is the 3rd parameter within the range of 1st through 2nd?
RS.isNotWithin(1, 2, 100)   // is the 3rd parameter not within the range of 1st through 2nd?
RS.eqLength([1,2,3], 'abc') // tests 2 things to see if their length properties are the same

Prior Art

Most of these functions were lifted from stuff I wrote in real projects.

(leans in and whispers)

I did look at these tho:

Philosophy

These helper functions target that sweet spot between:

Not right for ramda core.

and

Would never be used outside your app.

Functions being added here must be used in an app. Preferable more than once.

I hope this library won't turn into something like this:

RS.portmanteau('functor', 'wrecked')
RS.yearsForAnimalInAsianCalendars('monkey')

Feedback

Do you have any common ramda patterns you use frequently? Drop some issues or PRs in!

Release Notes

2.1.0 - Aug 12, 2017

  • upgrades to ramda@24.0.1
  • bumped all dev dependencies
  • marked previous mentioned functions with @deprecated in their comments

2.0.0 - May 29, 2017

  • DEPRECATIONS: startsWith and endsWith are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (ramda has these now)
  • DEPRECATIONS: random and sample are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure functions)
  • DEPRECATIONS: log and trace are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure debug functions)
  • Upgrades to ramda@24.0.0
  • updates build process for much smaller bundle sizes

1.2.0 - February 6, 2017

  • Updates isWithin to play nice with Webpack - @hubciorz (#7)
  • Bumped dependencies - @skellock (#8)

1.1.1 - August 17th, 2016

1.1.0 - June 16th, 2016

1.0.0 - April 3rd, 2016

  • Initial Release

