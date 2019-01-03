Adds a few utilities based on the delicious Ramda library.
npm i ramdasauce --save
ramda 0.24.+.
Here's the quick list of functions and a simple example.
import RS from 'ramdasauce'
// --- Conversions ---
RS.toDate(1e12) // a Number to a date Object
RS.toNumber('5') // a String to a Number
// --- Object Shenanigans ---
const x = {a: 1, b: 2, c: {x: [5, 6]}}
RS.mapKeys(R.toUpper, x) // transforms the keys of an object by the function
RS.dotPath('c.x.0', x) // fetches a value from a nested object by a string path
// --- Generating Things ---
RS.rangeStep(2, 2, 10) // generates a range of numbers with a step
// --- Finding Things ---
RS.findByProp('id', 'a', [{id: 'a', id: 'b'}]) // finds an object by propEq
RS.findIndexByProp('id', 'a', [{id: 'a', id: 'b'}]) // finds the index of an object by propEq
// --- Predicates ---
RS.isUndefined(qwerty) // check if something is undefined
RS.isNotNil(null) // check if something is not null or undefined
RS.isNilOrEmpty(null) // checks if something is null, undefined or R.isEmpty
RS.isWithin(1, 2, 2) // is the 3rd parameter within the range of 1st through 2nd?
RS.isNotWithin(1, 2, 100) // is the 3rd parameter not within the range of 1st through 2nd?
RS.eqLength([1,2,3], 'abc') // tests 2 things to see if their length properties are the same
Most of these functions were lifted from stuff I wrote in real projects.
(leans in and whispers)
I did look at these tho:
These helper functions target that sweet spot between:
Not right for
ramdacore.
and
Would never be used outside your app.
Functions being added here must be used in an app. Preferable more than once.
I hope this library won't turn into something like this:
RS.portmanteau('functor', 'wrecked')
RS.yearsForAnimalInAsianCalendars('monkey')
Do you have any common
ramda patterns you use frequently? Drop some issues or PRs in!
startsWith and
endsWith are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (ramda has these now)
random and
sample are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure functions)
log and
trace are flagged for removal in 3.0.0 (impure debug functions)
isWithin to play nice with Webpack - @hubciorz (#7)