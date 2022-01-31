openbase logo
ramda-fantasy

by ramda
0.8.0 (see all)

🐏✨ Fantasy-Land compatible types for easy integration with Ramda.js

Readme

ramda-fantasy

Fantasy Land compatible types for easy integration with Ramda.

Project status

Ramda-Fantasy is no longer developed. There are a number of excellent libraries providing algebraic datatypes in JavaScript. The existing npm releases of Ramda-Fantasy will remain available indefinitely.

We recommend a number of alternative libraries such as Sanctuary, Folktale, Fluture, and Fantasy-Land.

Specifically, we suggest these replacements:

Available types

NameSetoidSemigroupFunctorApplicativeMonadFoldableChainRec
Either✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
Future✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
Identity✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
IO✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
Maybe✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
Reader✔︎✔︎✔︎
Tuple✔︎✔︎✔︎
State✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎

Access like so:

  var Either = require('ramda-fantasy').Either;

available translations

Spanish

