Fantasy Land compatible types for easy integration with Ramda.

Project status

Ramda-Fantasy is no longer developed. There are a number of excellent libraries providing algebraic datatypes in JavaScript. The existing npm releases of Ramda-Fantasy will remain available indefinitely.

We recommend a number of alternative libraries such as Sanctuary, Folktale, Fluture, and Fantasy-Land.

Specifically, we suggest these replacements:

Available types

Name Setoid Semigroup Functor Applicative Monad Foldable ChainRec Either ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ Future ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ Identity ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ IO ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ Maybe ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ Reader ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ Tuple ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ State ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎

Access like so:

var Either = require ( 'ramda-fantasy' ).Either;

available translations

Spanish