Fantasy Land compatible types for easy integration with Ramda.
Ramda-Fantasy is no longer developed. There are a number of excellent libraries providing algebraic datatypes in JavaScript. The existing npm releases of Ramda-Fantasy will remain available indefinitely.
We recommend a number of alternative libraries such as Sanctuary, Folktale, Fluture, and Fantasy-Land.
Specifically, we suggest these replacements:
|Name
|Setoid
|Semigroup
|Functor
|Applicative
|Monad
|Foldable
|ChainRec
|Either
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|Future
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|Identity
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|IO
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|Maybe
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|Reader
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|Tuple
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|State
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
Access like so:
var Either = require('ramda-fantasy').Either;