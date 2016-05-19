openbase logo
ramda-debug

by Seb Insua
0.1.4 (see all)

🐏 Debugging for Ramda.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ramda-debug Build Status npm version

🐏 Debugging for Ramda.

Aims to ease observability when coding in a point-free programming style hopefully making it easier to spot errors.

See also tap-debug for a more human-readable debug function. 

var R = require('ramda');
var look = require('ramda-debug');

R = look.wrap(R);

var getTypes = look.fov(function getTypes(fruits) {
  var getType = R.prop('type');
  var mapTypes = R.map(getType);

  return mapTypes(fruits);
});

getTypes([ { 'type': 'fruit' } ]);

Example The type signatures emitted are type signatures constructed from runtime usage of a function. The intention is that if a function is being used incorrectly the type signature will also be incorrect and that this can be noticed. Unfortunately it means that polymorphism will not be apparent.

Usage

By default debugging is not enabled.

look(fn)

A function can be passed in and a wrapped function that can emit debug information on execution will be returned.

Any function can be wrapped using this.

wrap(library)

An object of functions may be passed in and an object or wrapped functions will be returned.

Any object of functions can be wrapped using this and not just Ramda.

fov(fn)

This returns a function that provides a field of view within a function by proxying into fn and switching debugging on while it is being executed.

enable(enabled)

Switch debugging to this boolean value.

on()

Switch debugging on.

off()

Switch debugging off.

Installation

npm install [--save] ramda-debug;

