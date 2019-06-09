A tool for processing data with functional pipelines. In the command-line or interactively in browser.

$ npm install -g ramda-cli $ curl -Ls https://bit.ly/gist-people-json | ramda \ 'filter (p) -> p.city?.match /Port/ or p.name.match /^Dr\./' \ 'map pick ["name", "city", "mac"]' \ 'take 3' \ -o table --compact ┌──────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ name │ city │ mac │ ├──────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ Dr. Araceli Lang │ Yvettemouth │ 9e:ea:28:41:2a:50 │ │ Terrell Boyle │ Port Reaganfort │ c5:32:09:5a:f7:15 │ │ Libby Renner │ Port Reneeside │ 9c:63:13:31:c4:ac │ └──────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────────┘

Or, pass in --interactive to launch in browser.

✨ highlights

Build elegant data-processing pipelines in the command-line with Ramda's data-last API

No new syntax to learn: Use LiveScript or JavaScript, and the functions you know from Ramda

Use any npm module seamlessly

Interactive mode for building pipelines iteratively with instant feedback

Table of Contents

Resources

install

npm install -g ramda-cli

synopsis

cat data.json | ramda [ function ] ...

The idea is to compose functions into a pipeline of operations that when applied to given data, produces the desired output.

By default, the function is applied to a stream of JSON data read from stdin, and the output data is sent to standard out as JSON.

Technically, function should be a snippet of LiveScript (or JavaScript with --js ) that evaluates into a function. If multiple function arguments are supplied as positional arguments, they are composed into a pipeline in order from left to right.

For example, the command

echo '[1,2,3]' | ramda 'filter (> 1)' 'map multiply 2' 'product' 24

is roughly equivalent in the following operation:

R.pipe( JSON .parse, R.filter( x => x > 1 ), R.map(R.multiply( 2 )), R.product, JSON .stringify )( '[1,2,3]' )

(see R.pipe ).

All Ramda's functions are available directly in the context. See http://ramdajs.com/docs/ for a full list and Evaluation context section for other functions.

interactive mode

New in v4.0

When launched with the --interactive parameter, ramda-cli opens in the browser. The pipeline, if given, is placed in an embedded code editor that emulates the prompt in command-line. As the pipeline is edited, changes to output are reflected below in the output panel.

In interactive mode, ramda-cli is generally operated the same way as on the command-line. The key benefit is being able to develop pipelines incrementally with much shorter feedback cycle.

Input is passed to interactive mode in stdin, as usual.

You may pipe stdout to other commands even when using interactive mode. When the interactive mode tab is closed, the result will printed to stdout.

copy-pasteable example

curl -Ls http://bit.ly/gist-people-json | npx ramda-cli \ 'filter (p) -> p.city is /Port/ or p.name is /^Dr\./' \ 'filter (p) -> p.email?.includes ".info"' \ 'project <[ name city mac email ]>' \ 'take 100' \ --interactive \ -o table --compact

examples

echo [1,2,3] | ramda 'map add 1' [ 2, 3, 4 ]

echo [1,2,3] | ramda --js 'map(x => x + 1)' product 24

Ramda functions used: add , map , product

Get a list of people whose first name starts with "B"

cat people.json | ramda 'pluck

ame' 'filter (name) -> name.0 is \B)' -o raw Brando Jacobson Betsy Bayer Beverly Gleichner Beryl Lindgren

Ramda functions used: pluck , filter Data: people.json

Create a markdown TODO list

curl -s http://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos |\ ramda --raw-output \ 'filter where-eq user-id: 10' \ 'map (t) -> "- [#{t.completed && "x" || " "}] #{t.title}"' \ 'take 5' \ 'unlines'

Output

ut cupiditate sequi aliquam fuga maiores

ut cupiditate sequi aliquam fuga maiores inventore saepe cumque et aut illum enim

inventore saepe cumque et aut illum enim omnis nulla eum aliquam distinctio

omnis nulla eum aliquam distinctio molestias modi perferendis perspiciatis

molestias modi perferendis perspiciatis voluptates dignissimos sed doloribus animi quaerat aut

Ramda functions used: filter , where-eq , map

List versions of a npm module with ISO times formatted using a module from npm

npm view ramda --json | ramda --import time-ago:ta \ 'prop "time"' \ 'to-pairs' \ 'map -> version: it.0, time: ta.ago(it.1)' \ 'reverse' \ -o table --compact ... ┌───────────────┬──────────────┐ │ version │ time │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ 0.26.1 │ 1 month ago │ │ 0.26.0 │ 2 months ago │ │ 0.25.0 │ 1 year ago │ │ 0.24.1-es.rc3 │ 1 year ago │ │ 0.24.1-es.rc2 │ 1 year ago │ ...

Search twitter for people who tweeted about ramda and pretty print the result

twarc.py --search '#ramda' | ramda --slurp -p 'map path [\user, \screen_name]' uniq

Ramda functions used: map , path

Pull response status data from Graphite and visualize

HTTP status codes per minute for last hour:

graphite -t "summarize(stats_counts.status_codes.*, '1min', 'sum', false)" -f '-1h' -o json | \ ramda --import sparkline 'map evolve datapoints: (map head) >> sparkline \ ' sort-by prop \target ' -o table

Ramda functions used: evolve , sortBy

Use --slurp to read multiple JSON objects into a single list before any operations

cat <<EOF | ramda --slurp identity "foo bar" "test lol" "hello world" EOF [ "foo bar" , "test lol" , "hello world" ]

data_url=https://gist.githubusercontent.com/jorinvo/7f19ce95a9a842956358/raw/e319340c2f6691f9cc8d8cc57ed532b5093e3619/data.json curl $data_url | ramda \ 'filter where creditcard: (!= null)' ` 'project [

ame, \creditcard]' ` -o csv > `date "+%Y%m%d" `.csv `

List a project's dependencies in a table

npm ls --json | ramda 'prop \dependencies' 'map-obj prop \version' -o table --compact ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ JSONStream │ 1.0.4 │ │ treis │ 2.3.9 │ │ ramda │ 0.14.0 │ │ livescript │ 1.4.0 │ │ cli-table │ 0.3.1 │ └───────────────┴────────┘

Ramda functions used: filter , where , project , mapObj , prop

Generate HTML with hyperscript

cat <<EOF > shopping.txt milk cheese peanuts EOF

cat shopping.txt | ramda --import hyperscript:h \ -rR --slurp ` 'map (h \li.item, _)' ` 'h \ul#list, _' ` '.outer-HTML' `

< ul id = "list" > < li class = "item" > milk </ li > < li class = "item" > cheese </ li > < li class = "item" > peanuts </ li > </ ul >

Reason for underscores (e.g. h \ul, _ ) is that hyperscript API is not curried (and can't be because it's variadic). We need to explicitly state that this function is waiting for one more argument.

For more examples, see the Cookbook.

using javascript

If LiveScript is not your thing, you may write pipelines in JavaScript using the --js parameter.

echo '[1,2,3]' | ramda --js 'map(x => x + 1)' [ 2, 3, 4 ]

options

Usage : ramda [options] [function] ... -I, --interactive run interactively in browser -f, -- file read a function from a js/ ls file instead of args ; useful for larger scripts -c, --compact compact output for JSON and tables -s, --slurp read JSON objects from stdin as one big list -S, --unslurp unwraps a list before output so that each item is formatted and printed separately -t, --transduce use pipeline as a transducer to transform stdin -P, --json-path parse stream with JSONPath expression -i, -- input - type read input from stdin as (#{ format -enum- list INPUT_TYPES}) -o, --output- type format output sent to stdout (#{ format -enum- list OUTPUT_TYPES}) -p, --pretty pretty-printed output with colors, alias to -o pretty - D , --pretty-depth set how deep objects are pretty printed -r, --raw- input alias for -- input - type raw -R, --raw-output alias for --output- type raw - n , -- no -stdin don't read input from stdin --[ no -]headers csv/tsv has a header row --csv-delimiter custom csv delimiter character --js use javascript instead of livescript --import import a module from npm -C, --configure edit config in $EDITOR -v, --verbose print debugging information ( use -vv for even more ) -- version print version - h , -- help displays help

Launch interactive mode in browser.

See Interactive mode.

Load a function pipeline from a file. Useful for scripts difficult to express in command-line.

Example

var R = require ( 'ramda' ); module .exports = R.pipe(R.toUpper, R.add(R.__, '!' ));

echo -n '"hello world"' | ramda --file shout.js "HELLO WORLD!"

You can overwrite command-line arguments through the script by exporting a string in property opts .

module .exports = function ( ) { } module .exports.opts = '--slurp -o table'

Print compact tables and JSON output without whitespace.

When used with --output-type raw , no line breaks are added to output.

Example

seq 10 | ramda --input-type raw --output-type raw --compact identity 12345678910%

Read all input from stdin and wrap the data in a list before operations.

Example

cat <<EOF | ramda --slurp 'map to-upper' "foo" "bar" "xyz" EOF [ "FOO" , "BAR" , "XYZ" ]

After the pipeline is applied to an item and if the result is an array, its items are printed separately.

Example

echo '[1,2,3]' | ramda --unslurp 'map inc' 2 3 4

Transform the input stream using the pipeline as a transducer. Requires all functions in the pipeline to be able to act as transducers.

This option essentially allows performing operations like R.map or R.filter on items as they come without waiting for the stream to complete or wrapping the input stream in a collection with --slurp .

Example

echo '1 2 2 3 3 4' | ramda --transduce drop-repeats 1 2 3 4

Parse the input stream with given JSONPath expression.

See also: JSONStream documentation

Examples

Process a huge JSON array one by one without reading the whole thing first.

* as JSON path unwraps the array and objects are passed to identity one by one.

curl -Ls http://bit.do/countries-json | ramda --json-path '*' --compact identity { "name" : "Afghanistan" , "code" : "AF" } { "name" : "Åland Islands" , "code" : "AX" } { "name" : "Albania" , "code" : "AL" } ...

Parse stdin as one of these formats: raw , csv , tsv .

Examples

echo foo | ramda --input-type raw to-upper "FOO"

$ cat <<EOF | ramda --input-type csv identity id,name 1,Bob 2,Alice EOF [ { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Bob" }, { "id" : "2" , "name" : "Alice" } ]

Instead of JSON, format output as one of: pretty , raw , csv , tsv , table .

-o pretty

Print pretty output.

-o raw

With raw output type when a string value is produced, the result will be written to stdout as is without any formatting.

-o csv and -o tsv

CSV or TSV output type can be used when pipeline evaluates to an array of objects, an array of arrays or when stdin consists of a stream of bare objects. First object's keys will determine the headers.

-o table

Print nearly any type of data as a table. If used with a list of objects, uses the first object's keys as headers.

Example

curl -Ls http://bit.do/countries-json | ramda 'take 3' -o table --compact ┌───────────────┬──────┐ │ name │ code │ ├───────────────┼──────┤ │ Afghanistan │ AF │ │ Åland Islands │ AX │ │ Albania │ AL │ └───────────────┴──────┘

Alias of --output-type pretty .

When using pretty-printed output, set how deep structures are verbosely printed.

Useful when output is huge and you want to see the general structure of an object or list.

See documentation of util.inspect(object[, options])

Don't read stdin for input. Useful when starting a pipeline with a constant function.

Example

ramda --no-stdin 'always "hello world"' 'add __, \!' "hello world!"

Set if input csv/tsv contains a header row.

By default, csv/tsv input is assumed to contain headers.

Use a custom csv delimiter. Delimiter is comma by default.

Example: --csv-delimiter=';'

Interpret positional arguments as JavaScript instead of LiveScript.

Example

echo '[1,2,3]' | ramda --js 'map(x => Math.pow(x, 2))' [ 1, 4, 9 ]

Install given package from npm, and make it available in the pipeline.

Symbol : combined with a name can be used to declare the variable name module should appear as. Otherwise, it is imported as camelcased name of the module.

Can be used multiple times to import more than one module.

Example

echo test | ramda -rR --import chalk:c 'c.bold' ** test **

Edit ramda-cli config file in $EDITOR .

See Configuration.

evaluation context

functions

All of Ramda's functions are available, and also:

function signature description id a → a Alias to R.identity flat * → Object Flatten a deep structure into a shallow object readFile filePath → String Read a file as string lines String → [String] Split a string into lines words String → [String] Split a string into words unlines [String] → String Join a list of lines into a string unwords [String] → String Join a list of words into a string then Function → Promise Map a value inside Promise pickDotPaths [k] → {k: v} → {k: v} Like R.pick but deep using dot delimited paths renameKeysBy Function → {k: v} → {k: v} Like R.map but for keys instead of values

objects

object description process https://nodejs.org/api/process.html console https://nodejs.org/api/console.html

process.exit() can be used to short-circuit pipeline in case of an error, for example:

curl api | ramda 'tap (res) -> if res.error then console.error(res); process.exit(1)'

An alternative is to use Maybe type.

configuration

config file

Path: $HOME/.config/ramda-cli.{js,ls}

The purpose of a global config file is to carry functions you might find useful to have around. The functions it exports in an object are made available.

For example,

exports.date = ( val ) => new Date (val); exports.timeago = require ( 'timeago' ); exports.debug = ( val ) => { console .log( 'debug:' , val); return val; };

echo 1442667243000 | ramda date debug timeago debug: Sat Sep 19 2015 12:54:03 GMT+0000 (UTC) "12 minutes ago"

default options

To make some options be passed by default, it is best to use a shell alias. For example:

alias ramda= "ramda --js" echo 1 | ramda '(x) => x + 1' 2

using packages from npm

New in v5.0: ramda-cli installs specified modules transparently from npm, manual installation is no longer required.

With the --import parameter, any module from npm can be installed and imported into the pipeline context. Invocations with a particular module will be instant once installed.

promises

Promise values are unwrapped at the end of pipeline.

then helper function can be used to map promise values.

echo 1 | ramda --js 'x => Promise.resolve(x)' 'then(add(5))' 6

echo '192.168.1.1

google.com

yahoo.com' | \ ramda -r --js --import ping 'ping.promise.probe' 'then(omit(["output", "numeric_host"]))' | \ ramda --slurp -o table --compact ┌─────────────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────┐ │ host │ alive │ time │ min │ max │ avg │ stddev │ ├─────────────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────┤ │ 192.168.1.1 │ true │ 1.325 │ 1.325 │ 1.325 │ 1.325 │ 0.000 │ │ google.com │ true │ 10.729 │ 10.729 │ 10.729 │ 10.729 │ 0.000 │ │ yahoo.com │ true │ 115.418 │ 115.418 │ 115.418 │ 115.418 │ 0.000 │ └─────────────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────┘

debugging

You can turn on the debug output with -v, --verbose flag. Use -vv for even more verbose output.

Verbose output shows what entered LiveScript compiled to.

To debug individual functions in the pipeline, you can use something like treis .

echo 1 | ramda --import treis 'treis(add(1))'

f1 a: 1 f1 => 2 2

LiveScript is a language which compiles to JavaScript. It has a straightforward mapping to JavaScript and allows you to write expressive code devoid of repetitive boilerplate.

comparison table

All expressions in the table evaluate to a function, and are valid in ramda-cli.

Ramda LiveScript JavaScript not (not) x => !x nth(0) (.0) x => x[0] prop('name') (.name) x => x.name add(1) (+ 1) x => x + 1 add(__, '!') (+ '!') x => x + '!' gt(__, 2) (> 2) x => x > 2 contains(__, xs) (in xs) x => xs.includes(x) pipe(length, gt(__, 2)) (.length > 2) x => x.length > 2 isNil (~= null) x => x == null complement(isNil) (!~= null) x => x != null match(/foo/) (is /foo/) x => x.match(/foo/) replace('a', '') (- 'a') x => x.replace('a', '') join(',') (* ',') x => x.join(',') split(',') (/ ',') x => x.split(',') toUpper (.to-upper-case!) x => x.toUpperCase()

See also: Essential LiveScript for ramda-cli

questions or suggestions?

Open an issue

contributors