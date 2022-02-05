A practical functional library for JavaScript programmers.
There are already several excellent libraries with a functional flavor. Typically, they are meant to be general-purpose toolkits, suitable for working in multiple paradigms. Ramda has a more focused goal. We wanted a library designed specifically for a functional programming style, one that makes it easy to create functional pipelines, one that never mutates user data.
The primary distinguishing features of Ramda are:
Ramda emphasizes a purer functional style. Immutability and side-effect free functions are at the heart of its design philosophy. This can help you get the job done with simple, elegant code.
Ramda functions are automatically curried. This allows you to easily build up new functions from old ones simply by not supplying the final parameters.
The parameters to Ramda functions are arranged to make it convenient for currying. The data to be operated on is generally supplied last.
The last two points together make it very easy to build functions as sequences of simpler functions, each of which transforms the data and passes it along to the next. Ramda is designed to support this style of coding.
Using Ramda should feel much like just using JavaScript. It is practical, functional JavaScript. We're not introducing lambda expressions in strings, we're not borrowing consed lists, we're not porting over all of the Clojure functions.
Our basic data structures are plain JavaScript objects, and our usual collections are JavaScript arrays. We also keep other native features of JavaScript, such as functions as objects with properties.
Functional programming is in good part about immutable objects and side-effect free functions. While Ramda does not enforce this, it enables such style to be as frictionless as possible.
We aim for an implementation both clean and elegant, but the API is king. We sacrifice a great deal of implementation elegance for even a slightly cleaner API.
Last but not least, Ramda strives for performance. A reliable and quick implementation wins over any notions of functional purity.
To use with node:
$ npm install ramda
Then in the console:
const R = require('ramda');
To use directly in Deno:
import * as R from "https://deno.land/x/ramda@v0.27.2/mod.ts";
or using Nest.land:
import * as R from "https://x.nest.land/ramda@0.27.2/mod.ts";
To use directly in the browser:
<script src="path/to/yourCopyOf/ramda.js"></script>
or the minified version:
<script src="path/to/yourCopyOf/ramda.min.js"></script>
or from a CDN, either cdnjs:
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ramda/0.27.1/ramda.min.js"></script>
or one of the below links from jsDelivr:
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ramda@0.27.1/dist/ramda.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ramda@latest/dist/ramda.min.js"></script>
(note that using
latest is taking a significant risk that ramda API changes could break your code.)
These script tags add the variable
R on the browser's global scope.
Or you can inject ramda into virtually any unsuspecting website using the bookmarklet.
Note for versions > 0.25
Ramda versions > 0.25 don't have a default export.
So instead of
import R from 'ramda';, one has to use
import * as R from 'ramda';
Or better yet, import only the required functions via
import { functionName } from 'ramda';
Note for ES6 module and browsers
In order to access to the ES6 module in browsers, one has to provide the content of the es directory (see below for the build instructions) and use
import * as R from './node_modules/ramda/es/index.js';
npm run build creates
es,
src directories and updates both dist/ramda.js and dist/ramda.min.js
It is possible to build Ramda with a subset of the functionality to reduce its file size. Ramda's build system supports this with command line flags. For example if you're using
R.compose,
R.reduce, and
R.filter you can create a partial build with:
npm run --silent partial-build compose reduce filter > dist/ramda.custom.js
This requires having Node/io.js installed and ramda's dependencies installed (just use
npm install before running partial build).
Install individual functions with bit, npm and yarn without installing the whole library.
Please review the API documentation.
Also available is our Cookbook of functions built from Ramda that you may find useful.
Ok, so we like sheep. That's all. It's a short name, not already
taken. It could as easily have been
eweda, but then we would be
forced to say eweda lamb!, and no one wants that. For non-English
speakers, lambs are baby sheep, ewes are female sheep, and rams are male
sheep. So perhaps ramda is a grown-up lambda... but probably not.
Console:
To run the test suite from the console, you need to have
mocha installed:
npm install -g mocha
Then from the root of the project, you can just call
mocha
Alternately, if you've installed the dependencies, via:
npm install
then you can run the tests (and get detailed output) by running:
npm test
Browser:
You can use testem to
test across different browsers (or even headlessly), with livereloading of
tests. Install testem (
npm install -g testem) and run
testem. Open the
link provided in your browser and you will see the results in your terminal.
If you have PhantomJS installed, you can run
testem -l phantomjs to run the
tests completely headlessly.
For
v0.25 and up, import the whole library or pick ES modules directly from the library:
import * as R from 'ramda'
const {identity} = R
R.map(identity, [1, 2, 3])
Destructuring imports from ramda does not necessarily prevent importing the entire library. You can manually cherry-pick methods like the following, which would only grab the parts necessary for
identity to work:
import identity from 'ramda/src/identity'
identity()
Manually cherry picking methods is cumbersome, however. Most bundlers like Webpack and Rollup offer tree-shaking as a way to drop unused Ramda code and reduce bundle size, but their performance varies, discussed here. Here is a summary of the optimal setup based on what technology you are using:
babel-plugin-ramda to automatically cherry pick methods. Discussion here, example here
UglifyJS plugin for treeshaking along with the
ModuleConcatenationPlugin. Discussion here, with an example setup here
If you wish to donate to Ramda please see our Open Collective page. Thank you!
Thanks to J. C. Phillipps for the Ramda logo. Ramda logo artwork © 2014 J. C. Phillipps. Licensed Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 3.0.
Great utility package. The only problem is that it enables people to write monstrous code which is absolutely unreadable and unmaintainable. I wish ramda adds some notes to their docs that just because you CAN do something, it doesn't mean you SHOULD do something.
I've used this library in a large commercial React project. It is best in class, and has no side-effects (like Lodash). The syntax is textbook functional, and should be immediately familiar to anyone who has used a true functional programming language before.
Ramda is one of those packages that once you get used to, you get hooked and try to solve everything with it. It has a great selection of utility functions but it can become unreadable very fast so I would suggest you to avoid chaining too many functions.
A stable and very well maintained functional utility package. If you're full-on into the functional style of development then go with this, otherwise if you're just starting to get your feet wet - try lodash/fp.
People read more code than they write, and writing with Ramda makes code less readable for most of the people. I'd use it only in hobby projects.