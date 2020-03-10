Rambdax

Extended version of Rambda(utility library) - Documentation

Rambda is smaller and faster alternative to the popular functional programming library Ramda. - Documentation

❯ Differences between Rambda and Rambdax

Rambdax passthrough all Rambda methods and introduce some new functions.

The idea of Rambdax is to extend Rambda without worring for Ramda compatibility.

❯ Example use

import { composeAsync, filter, delay, mapAsync } from 'rambdax' const result = await composeAsync( mapAsync( async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 1 }), filter( x => x > 1 ) )([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

You can test this example in Rambda's REPL

❯ Rambdax's advantages

Typescript included

Typescript definitions are included in the library, in comparison to Ramda, where you need to additionally install @types/ramda .

Still, you need to be aware that functional programming features in Typescript are in development, which means that using R.compose/R.pipe can be problematic.

Important - Rambdax version 8.0.0 (or higher) requires Typescript version 4.2.2 (or higher).

Dot notation for R.path , R.paths , R.assocPath and R.lensPath

Standard usage of R.path is R.path(['a', 'b'], {a: {b: 1} }) .

In Rambda you have the choice to use dot notation(which is arguably more readable):

R .path ( 'a.b' , { a : { b : 1 } })

Comma notation for R.pick and R.omit

Similar to dot notation, but the separator is comma( , ) instead of dot( . ).

R .pick ( 'a,b' , { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } })

Extendable with Ramda community projects

Rambdax implements some methods from Ramda community projects, such as R.lensSatisfies , R.lensEq and R.viewOr .

Alternative TS definitions

Alternative TS definitions are available as rambdax/immutable . These are Rambdax definitions linted with ESLint functional/prefer-readonly-type plugin.

❯ Missing Ramda methods

Click to see the full list of 90 Ramda methods not implemented in Rambda

addIndex

ap

aperture

applyTo

ascend

binary

call

collectBy

comparator

composeWith

construct

constructN

count

countBy

descend

differenceWith

dissocPath

empty

eqBy

forEachObjIndexed

gt

gte

hasIn

innerJoin

insert

insertAll

into

invert

invertObj

invoker

juxt

keysIn

lift

liftN

lt

lte

mapAccum

mapAccumRight

memoizeWith

mergeDeepLeft

mergeDeepWith

mergeDeepWithKey

mergeRight

mergeWith

mergeWithKey

modify

modifyPath

nAry

partialObject

nthArg

o

on

otherwise

pair

partialRight

pathSatisfies

pickBy

pipeWith

project

promap

propSatisfies

reduceBy

reduceRight

reduceWhile

reduced

remove

scan

sequence

sortWith

splitWhenever

symmetricDifferenceWith

andThen

toPairsIn

transduce

traverse

unary

uncurryN

unfold

unionWith

uniqBy

unnest

until

unwind

useWith

valuesIn

whereAny

xprod

thunkify

default

❯ Install

yarn add rambdax

For UMD usage either use ./dist/rambdax.umd.js or the following CDN link:

https :

with deno

import {compose, add } from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/selfrefactor/rambdax/master/dist/rambdax.esm.js'

Differences between Rambda and Ramda

Rambda's type detects async functions and unresolved Promises . The returned values are 'Async' and 'Promise' .

Rambda's type handles NaN input, in which case it returns NaN .

Rambda's forEach can iterate over objects not only arrays.

Rambda's map , filter , partition when they iterate over objects, they pass property and input object as predicate's argument.

Rambda's filter returns empty array with bad input( null or undefined ), while Ramda throws.

Ramda's clamp work with strings, while Rambda's method work only with numbers.

Ramda's indexOf/lastIndexOf work with strings and lists, while Rambda's method work only with lists as iterable input.

Error handling, when wrong inputs are provided, may not be the same. This difference will be better documented once all brute force tests are completed.

Typescript definitions between rambda and @types/ramda may vary.

❯ Benchmarks

Click to expand all benchmark results There are methods which are benchmarked only with Ramda and Rambda (i.e. no Lodash ). Note that some of these methods, are called with and without curring. This is done in order to give more detailed performance feedback. The benchmarks results are produced from latest versions of Rambda, Lodash(4.17.21) and Ramda(0.27.1). method Rambda Ramda Lodash add 🚀 Fastest 21.52% slower 82.15% slower adjust 8.48% slower 🚀 Fastest 🔳 all 🚀 Fastest 1.81% slower 🔳 allPass 🚀 Fastest 91.09% slower 🔳 allPass 🚀 Fastest 98.56% slower 🔳 and 🚀 Fastest 89.09% slower 🔳 any 🚀 Fastest 92.87% slower 45.82% slower anyPass 🚀 Fastest 98.25% slower 🔳 append 🚀 Fastest 2.07% slower 🔳 applySpec 🚀 Fastest 80.43% slower 🔳 assoc 72.32% slower 60.08% slower 🚀 Fastest clone 🚀 Fastest 91.86% slower 86.48% slower compose 🚀 Fastest 32.45% slower 13.68% slower converge 78.63% slower 🚀 Fastest 🔳 curry 🚀 Fastest 28.86% slower 🔳 curryN 🚀 Fastest 41.05% slower 🔳 defaultTo 🚀 Fastest 48.91% slower 🔳 drop 🚀 Fastest 82.35% slower 🔳 dropLast 🚀 Fastest 86.74% slower 🔳 equals 58.37% slower 96.73% slower 🚀 Fastest filter 6.7% slower 72.03% slower 🚀 Fastest find 🚀 Fastest 85.14% slower 42.65% slower findIndex 🚀 Fastest 86.48% slower 72.27% slower flatten 🚀 Fastest 95.26% slower 10.27% slower ifElse 🚀 Fastest 58.56% slower 🔳 includes 🚀 Fastest 84.63% slower 🔳 indexOf 🚀 Fastest 76.63% slower 🔳 indexOf 🚀 Fastest 82.2% slower 🔳 init 🚀 Fastest 92.24% slower 13.3% slower is 🚀 Fastest 57.69% slower 🔳 isEmpty 🚀 Fastest 97.14% slower 54.99% slower last 🚀 Fastest 93.43% slower 5.28% slower lastIndexOf 🚀 Fastest 85.19% slower 🔳 map 🚀 Fastest 86.6% slower 11.73% slower match 🚀 Fastest 44.83% slower 🔳 merge 🚀 Fastest 12.21% slower 55.76% slower none 🚀 Fastest 96.48% slower 🔳 objOf 🚀 Fastest 38.05% slower 🔳 omit 🚀 Fastest 69.95% slower 97.34% slower over 🚀 Fastest 56.23% slower 🔳 path 37.81% slower 77.81% slower 🚀 Fastest pick 🚀 Fastest 19.07% slower 80.2% slower pipe 0.87% slower 🚀 Fastest 🔳 prop 🚀 Fastest 87.95% slower 🔳 propEq 🚀 Fastest 91.92% slower 🔳 range 🚀 Fastest 61.8% slower 57.44% slower reduce 60.48% slower 77.1% slower 🚀 Fastest repeat 48.57% slower 68.98% slower 🚀 Fastest replace 33.45% slower 33.99% slower 🚀 Fastest set 🚀 Fastest 50.35% slower 🔳 sort 🚀 Fastest 40.23% slower 🔳 sortBy 🚀 Fastest 25.29% slower 56.88% slower split 🚀 Fastest 55.37% slower 17.64% slower splitEvery 🚀 Fastest 71.98% slower 🔳 take 🚀 Fastest 91.96% slower 4.72% slower takeLast 🚀 Fastest 93.39% slower 19.22% slower test 🚀 Fastest 82.34% slower 🔳 type 🚀 Fastest 48.6% slower 🔳 uniq 🚀 Fastest 90.24% slower 🔳 uniqWith 25.38% slower 🚀 Fastest 🔳 uniqWith 14.23% slower 🚀 Fastest 🔳 update 🚀 Fastest 52.35% slower 🔳 view 🚀 Fastest 76.15% slower 🔳

❯ Used by

API

add

add(a: number , b: number ): number

It adds a and b .

💥 It doesn't work with strings, as the inputs are parsed to numbers before calculation.

R.add( 2 , 3 )

R.add source export function add ( a, b ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _b => add(a, _b) return Number (a) + Number (b) }

Tests import {add} from './add' import {add as addRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' test( 'with number' , () => { expect(add( 2 , 3 )).toEqual( 5 ) expect(add( 7 )( 10 )).toEqual( 17 ) }) test( 'string is bad input' , () => { expect(add( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBeNaN() }) test( 'ramda specs' , () => { expect(add( '1' , '2' )).toEqual( 3 ) expect(add( 1 , '2' )).toEqual( 3 ) expect(add( true , false )).toEqual( 1 ) expect(add( null , null )).toEqual( 0 ) expect(add( undefined , undefined )).toEqual( NaN ) expect(add( new Date ( 1 ), new Date ( 2 ))).toEqual( 3 ) }) const possibleInputs = [ /foo/ , 'foo' , true , 3 , NaN , 4 , [], Promise .resolve( 1 ), ] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : add, fnRamda : addRamda, firstInput : possibleInputs, secondInput : possibleInputs, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 64, } ` ) }, }) })

adjust

adjust<T> ( index: number , replaceFn: ( x: T ) => T, list: T[] ): T []

It replaces index in array list with the result of replaceFn(list[i]) .

R.adjust( 0 , a => a + 1 , [ 0 , 100 ] )

R.adjust source import {curry} from './curry' import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' function adjustFn ( index, replaceFn, list ) { const actualIndex = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index if (index >= list.length || actualIndex < 0 ) return list const clone = cloneList(list) clone[actualIndex] = replaceFn(clone[actualIndex]) return clone } export const adjust = curry(adjustFn)

Tests import {add} from './add' import {adjust} from './adjust' import {pipe} from './pipe' const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ] const expected = [ 0 , 11 , 2 ] test( 'happy' , () => {}) test( 'happy' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 , add( 10 ), list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with curring type 1 1 1' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 )(add( 10 ))(list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with curring type 1 2' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 )(add( 10 ), list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with curring type 2 1' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 , add( 10 ))(list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(adjust( -2 , add( 10 ), list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'when index is out of bounds' , () => { const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(adjust( 4 , add( 1 ), list)).toEqual(list) expect(adjust( -5 , add( 1 ), list)).toEqual(list) })

all

all<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean

It returns true , if all members of array list returns true , when applied as argument to predicate function.

const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const predicate = x => x > -1 const result = R.all(predicate, list)

R.all source export function all ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => all(predicate, _list) for ( let i = 0 ; i < list.length; i++) { if (!predicate(list[i])) return false } return true }

Tests import {all} from './all' const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] test( 'when true' , () => { const fn = x => x > -1 expect(all(fn)(list)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { const fn = x => x > 2 expect(all(fn, list)).toBeFalse() })

allFalse

allFalse(...inputs: any []): boolean

It returns true if all inputs arguments are falsy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

Functions are valid inputs, but these functions cannot have their own arguments.

This method is very similar to R.anyFalse , R.anyTrue and R.allTrue

R.allFalse( 0 , null , [], {}, '' , () => false )

Try this R.allFalse example in Rambda REPL

R.allFalse source import {isTruthy} from './_internals/isTruthy' import {type} from './type' export function allFalse ( ...inputs ) { let counter = 0 while (counter < inputs.length) { const x = inputs[counter] if (type(x) === 'Function' ) { if (isTruthy(x())) { return false } } else if (isTruthy(x)) { return false } counter++ } return true }

Tests import {runTests} from 'helpers-fn' import {allFalse} from './allFalse' const happy = { ok : [ () => false , () => [], () => {}, null , false , []]} const withArray = { fail : [...happy.ok, [ 1 ]]} const withObject = { fail : [...happy.ok, { a : 1 }]} const withFunction = { fail : [...happy.ok, () => ({ a : 1 })]} const withBoolean = { fail : [...happy.ok, true ]} const testData = { label : 'R.allFalse' , data : [happy, withArray, withObject, withFunction, withBoolean], fn : input => allFalse(...input), } runTests(testData)

allPass

allPass<T> ( predicates: ( ( x: T ) => boolean )[] ): ( input: T ) => boolean

It returns true , if all functions of predicates return true , when input is their argument.

const input = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const predicates = [ x => x.a === 1 , x => x.b === 2 , ] const result = R.allPass(predicates)(input)

R.allPass source export function allPass ( predicates ) { return ( ...input ) => { let counter = 0 while (counter < predicates.length) { if (!predicates[counter](...input)) { return false } counter++ } return true } }

Tests import {allPass} from './allPass' test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = [ x => typeof x === 'number' , x => x > 10 , x => x * 7 < 100 ] expect(allPass(rules)( 11 )).toBeTrue() expect(allPass(rules)( undefined )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'when returns true' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 1 , val => val.b === 2 ] expect( allPass(conditionArr)({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when returns false' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 1 , val => val.b === 3 ] expect( allPass(conditionArr)({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toBeFalse() }) test( 'works with multiple inputs' , () => { var fn = function ( w, x, y, z ) { return w + x === y + z } expect(allPass([fn])( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 )).toBeTrue() })

allTrue

allTrue(...input: any []): boolean

It returns true if all inputs arguments are truthy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

Try this R.allTrue example in Rambda REPL

R.allTrue source import {isFalsy} from './_internals/isFalsy' import {type} from './type' export function allTrue ( ...inputs ) { let counter = 0 while (counter < inputs.length) { const x = inputs[counter] if (type(x) === 'Function' ) { if (isFalsy(x())) { return false } } else if (isFalsy(x)) { return false } counter++ } return true }

Tests import {allTrue} from './allTrue' test( 'with functions' , () => { const foo = () => 1 const bar = () => false const baz = () => JSON .parse( '{sda' ) const result = allTrue(foo, bar, baz) expect(result).toBeFalse() }) test( 'usage with non boolean' , () => { const foo = { a : 1 } const baz = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = allTrue(foo, foo, baz) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'usage with boolean' , () => { const foo = 4 const baz = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = allTrue(foo > 2 , baz.length === 3 ) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'escapes early - case 0' , () => { const foo = undefined const result = allTrue(foo, () => foo.a) expect(result).toBeFalse() }) test( 'escapes early - case 1' , () => { const foo = null const result = allTrue(foo, () => foo.a) expect(result).toBeFalse() }) test( 'escapes early - case 2' , () => { const foo = { a : 'bar' } const result = allTrue(foo, foo.a, foo.a.b) expect(result).toBeFalse() }) test( 'escapes early - case 3' , () => { const foo = { a : { b : 'foo' }} const result = allTrue( foo, () => foo.a, () => foo.a.b ) expect(result).toBeTrue() })

allType

allType(targetType: RambdaTypes): ( ...input: any [] ) => boolean

It returns a function which will return true if all of its inputs arguments belong to targetType .

💥 targetType is one of the possible returns of R.type

Try this R.allType example in Rambda REPL

R.allType source import {type} from './type' export function allType ( targetType ) { return ( ...inputs ) => { let counter = 0 while (counter < inputs.length) { if (type(inputs[counter]) !== targetType) { return false } counter++ } return true } }

Tests import {allType} from './allType' test( 'when true' , () => { const result = allType( 'Array' )([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [], [ null ]) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { const result = allType( 'String' )( 1 , undefined , null , []) expect(result).toBeFalse() })

always

always<T> ( x: T ): ( ...args: unknown[] ) => T

It returns function that always returns x .

Try this R.always example in Rambda REPL

R.always source export function always ( x ) { return () => x }

Tests import {always} from './always' import {F} from './F' test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = always( 7 ) expect(fn()).toEqual( 7 ) expect(fn()).toEqual( 7 ) }) test( 'f' , () => { const fn = always(F()) expect(fn()).toBeFalse() expect(fn()).toBeFalse() })

and

Logical AND

R.and( true , true ); R.and( false , true ); R.and( true , 'foo' );

any

any <T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean

It returns true , if at least one member of list returns true, when passed to a predicate function.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const predicate = x => x * x > 8 R.any(fn, list)

R.any source export function any ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => any(predicate, _list) let counter = 0 while (counter < list.length) { if (predicate(list[counter], counter)) { return true } counter++ } return false }

Tests import {any} from './any' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] test( 'happy' , () => { expect(any( x => x < 0 , list)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(any( x => x > 2 )(list)).toBeTrue() })

anyFalse

anyFalse(...input: any []): boolean

It returns true if any of inputs is falsy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

Try this R.anyFalse example in Rambda REPL

R.anyFalse source import {isFalsy} from './_internals/isFalsy' import {type} from './type' export function anyFalse ( ...inputs ) { let counter = 0 while (counter < inputs.length) { const x = inputs[counter] if (type(x) === 'Function' ) { if (isFalsy(x())) { return true } } else if (isFalsy(x)) { return true } counter++ } return false }

Tests import {anyFalse} from './anyFalse' test( 'when true' , () => { expect(anyFalse( true , true , false )).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'when false' , () => { expect(anyFalse( true , true )).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'supports function' , () => { expect( anyFalse( true , () => true , () => false ) ).toBeTruthy() })

anyPass

anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>

It accepts list of predicates and returns a function. This function with its input will return true , if any of predicates returns true for this input .

Try this R.anyPass example in Rambda REPL

R.anyPass source export function anyPass ( predicates ) { return ( ...input ) => { let counter = 0 while (counter < predicates.length) { if (predicates[counter](...input)) { return true } counter++ } return false } }

Tests import {anyPass} from './anyPass' test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = [ x => typeof x === 'string' , x => x > 10 ] const predicate = anyPass(rules) expect(predicate( 'foo' )).toBeTrue() expect(predicate( 6 )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = [ x => typeof x === 'string' , x => x > 10 ] expect(anyPass(rules)( 11 )).toBeTrue() expect(anyPass(rules)( undefined )).toBeFalse() }) const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } test( 'when returns true' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 1 , val => val.a === 2 ] expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when returns false + curry' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 2 , val => val.b === 3 ] expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with empty predicates list' , () => { expect(anyPass([])( 3 )).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'works with multiple inputs' , () => { var fn = function ( w, x, y, z ) { console .log(w, x, y, z) return w + x === y + z } expect(anyPass([fn])( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 )).toBeTrue() })

anyTrue

anyTrue(...input: any []): boolean

It returns true if any of inputs arguments are truthy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

Try this R.anyTrue example in Rambda REPL

R.anyTrue source import {isTruthy} from './_internals/isTruthy' import {type} from './type' export function anyTrue ( ...inputs ) { let counter = 0 while (counter < inputs.length) { const x = inputs[counter] if (type(x) === 'Function' ) { if (isTruthy(x())) { return true } } else if (isTruthy(x)) { return true } counter++ } return false }

Tests import {anyTrue} from './anyTrue' test( 'when true' , () => { expect(anyTrue( true , true , false )).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'when false' , () => { expect(anyTrue( false , false , false )).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'supports function' , () => { expect( anyTrue( false , false , false , () => false , () => true ) ).toBeTruthy() })

anyType

anyType(targetType: RambdaTypes): ( ...input: any [] ) => boolean

It returns a function which will return true if at least one of its inputs arguments belongs to targetType .

targetType is one of the possible returns of R.type

💥 targetType is one of the possible returns of R.type

Try this R.anyType example in Rambda REPL

R.anyType source import {type} from './type' export function anyType ( targetType ) { return ( ...inputs ) => { let counter = 0 while (counter < inputs.length) { if (type(inputs[counter]) === targetType) { return true } counter++ } return false } }

Tests import {anyType} from './anyType' test( 'when true' , () => { const result = anyType( 'Array' )( 1 , undefined , null , []) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { const result = anyType( 'String' )( 1 , undefined , null , []) expect(result).toBeFalse() })

append

append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the end of list .

Try this R.append example in Rambda REPL

R.append source import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function append ( x, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => append(x, _input) if ( typeof input === 'string' ) return input.split( '' ).concat(x) const clone = cloneList(input) clone.push(x) return clone }

Tests import {append} from './append' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(append( 'tests' , [ 'write' , 'more' ])).toEqual([ 'write' , 'more' , 'tests' , ]) }) test( 'append to empty array' , () => { expect(append( 'tests' )([])).toEqual([ 'tests' ]) }) test( 'with strings' , () => { expect(append( 'o' , 'fo' )).toEqual([ 'f' , 'o' , 'o' ]) })

apply

apply<T = any > ( fn: ( ...args: any [] ) => T, args: any [] ): T

It applies function fn to the list of arguments.

This is useful for creating a fixed-arity function from a variadic function. fn should be a bound function if context is significant.

Try this R.apply example in Rambda REPL

R.apply source export function apply ( fn, args ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _args => apply(fn, _args) } return fn.apply( this , args) }

Tests import {apply} from './apply' import {bind} from './bind' import {identity} from './identity' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(apply(identity, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'applies function to argument list' , function ( ) { expect(apply( Math .max, [ 1 , 2 , 3 , -99 , 42 , 6 , 7 ])).toEqual( 42 ) }) test( 'provides no way to specify context' , function ( ) { const obj = { method : function ( ) { return this === obj }, } expect(apply(obj.method, [])).toEqual( false ) expect(apply(bind(obj.method, obj), [])).toEqual( true ) })

applyDiff

applyDiff<Output>(rules: ApplyDiffRule[], obj: object): Output

It changes paths in an object according to a list of operations. Valid operations are add , update and delete . Its use-case is while writing tests and you need to change the test data.

Note, that you cannot use update operation, if the object path is missing in the input object. Also, you cannot use add operation, if the object path has a value.

Try this R.applyDiff example in Rambda REPL

R.applyDiff source import {assocPath} from './assocPath' import {path as pathModule} from './path' const ALLOWED_OPERATIONS = [ 'remove' , 'add' , 'update' ] export function removeAtPath ( path, obj ) { const p = typeof path === 'string' ? path.split( '.' ) : path const len = p.length if (len === 0 ) return if (len === 1 ) return delete obj[p[ 0 ]] if (len === 2 ) return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]] if (len === 3 ) return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]] if (len === 4 ) return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]] if (len === 5 ) return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]][p[ 4 ]] if (len === 6 ) { return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]][p[ 4 ]][p[ 5 ]] } if (len === 7 ) { return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]][p[ 4 ]][p[ 5 ]][p[ 6 ]] } if (len === 8 ) { return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]][p[ 4 ]][p[ 5 ]][p[ 6 ]][p[ 7 ]] } if (len === 9 ) { return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]][p[ 4 ]][p[ 5 ]][p[ 6 ]][p[ 7 ]][p[ 8 ]] } if (len === 10 ) { return delete obj[p[ 0 ]][p[ 1 ]][p[ 2 ]][p[ 3 ]][p[ 4 ]][p[ 5 ]][p[ 6 ]][p[ 7 ]][p[ 8 ]][ p[ 9 ] ] } } export function applyDiff ( rules, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => applyDiff(rules, _obj) let clone = {...obj} rules.forEach( ( {op, path, value} ) => { if (!ALLOWED_OPERATIONS.includes(op)) return if (op === 'add' && path && value !== undefined ) { if (pathModule(path, obj)) return return (clone = assocPath(path, value, clone)) } if (op === 'remove' ) { if (pathModule(path, obj) === undefined ) return return removeAtPath(path, clone) } if (op === 'update' && path && value !== undefined ) { if (pathModule(path, obj) === undefined ) return return (clone = assocPath(path, value, clone)) } }) return clone }

Tests import {applyDiff} from './applyDiff' test( 'remove operation' , () => { const rules = [ { op : 'remove' , path : 'a.b' , }, ] const result = applyDiff(rules, { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , }, }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : { c : 2 }}) }) test( 'update operation' , () => { const rules = [ { op : 'update' , path : 'a.b' , value : 3 , }, { op : 'update' , path : 'a.c.1' , value : 3 , }, { op : 'update' , path : 'a.d' , value : 3 , }, ] const result = applyDiff(rules, { a : { b : 1 , c : [ 1 , 2 ], }, }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : { b : 3 , c : [ 1 , 3 ], }, }) }) test( 'add operation' , () => { const rules = [ { op : 'add' , path : 'a.b' , value : 3 , }, { op : 'add' , path : 'a.d' , value : 3 , }, ] const result = applyDiff(rules, { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , }, }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , d : 3 , }, }) })

applySpec

applySpec<Spec extends Record< string , ( ...args: any [] ) => any >>( spec: Spec ): ( ...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>> ) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }

💥 The currying in this function works best with functions with 4 arguments or less. (arity of 4)

Try this R.applySpec example in Rambda REPL

R.applySpec source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' function __findHighestArity ( spec, max = 0 ) { for ( const key in spec) { if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor' ) continue if ( typeof spec[key] === 'object' ) { max = Math .max(max, __findHighestArity(spec[key])) } if ( typeof spec[key] === 'function' ) { max = Math .max(max, spec[key].length) } } return max } function __filterUndefined ( ) { const defined = [] let i = 0 const l = arguments .length while (i < l) { if ( typeof arguments [i] === 'undefined' ) break defined[i] = arguments [i] i++ } return defined } function __applySpecWithArity ( spec, arity, cache ) { const remaining = arity - cache.length if (remaining === 1 ) return x => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x)) if (remaining === 2 ) return ( x, y ) => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y)) if (remaining === 3 ) return ( x, y, z ) => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z)) if (remaining === 4 ) return ( x, y, z, a ) => __applySpecWithArity( spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z, a) ) if (remaining > 4 ) return ( ...args ) => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, ...args)) if (_isArray(spec)) { const ret = [] let i = 0 const l = spec.length for (; i < l; i++) { if ( typeof spec[i] === 'object' || _isArray(spec[i])) { ret[i] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[i], arity, cache) } if ( typeof spec[i] === 'function' ) { ret[i] = spec[i](...cache) } } return ret } const ret = {} for ( const key in spec) { if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor' ) continue if ( typeof spec[key] === 'object' ) { ret[key] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[key], arity, cache) continue } if ( typeof spec[key] === 'function' ) { ret[key] = spec[key](...cache) } } return ret } export function applySpec ( spec, ...args ) { const arity = __findHighestArity(spec) if (arity === 0 ) { return () => ({}) } const toReturn = __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, args) return toReturn }

Tests import {applySpec as applySpecRamda, nAry} from 'ramda' import {add, always, compose, dec, inc, map, path, prop, T} from '../rambda' import {applySpec} from './applySpec' test( 'different than Ramda when bad spec' , () => { const result = applySpec({ sum : { a : 1 }})( 1 , 2 ) const ramdaResult = applySpecRamda({ sum : { a : 1 }})( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual({}) expect(ramdaResult).toEqual({ sum : { a : {}}}) }) test( 'works with empty spec' , () => { expect(applySpec({})()).toEqual({}) expect(applySpec([])( 1 , 2 )).toEqual({}) expect(applySpec( null )( 1 , 2 )).toEqual({}) }) test( 'works with unary functions' , () => { const result = applySpec({ v : inc, u : dec, })( 1 ) const expected = { v : 2 , u : 0 , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'works with binary functions' , () => { const result = applySpec({ sum : add})( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual({ sum : 3 }) }) test( 'works with nested specs' , () => { const result = applySpec({ unnested : always( 0 ), nested : { sum : add}, })( 1 , 2 ) const expected = { unnested : 0 , nested : { sum : 3 }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'works with arrays of nested specs' , () => { const result = applySpec({ unnested : always( 0 ), nested : [{ sum : add}], })( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual({ unnested : 0 , nested : [{ sum : 3 }], }) }) test( 'works with arrays of spec objects' , () => { const result = applySpec([{ sum : add}])( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual([{ sum : 3 }]) }) test( 'works with arrays of functions' , () => { const result = applySpec([map(prop( 'a' )), map(prop( 'b' ))])([ { a : 'a1' , b : 'b1' , }, { a : 'a2' , b : 'b2' , }, ]) const expected = [ [ 'a1' , 'a2' ], [ 'b1' , 'b2' ], ] expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'works with a spec defining a map key' , () => { expect(applySpec({ map : prop( 'a' )})({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ map : 1 }) }) test( 'cannot retains the highest arity' , () => { const f = applySpec({ f1 : nAry( 2 , T), f2 : nAry( 5 , T), }) const fRamda = applySpecRamda({ f1 : nAry( 2 , T), f2 : nAry( 5 , T), }) expect(f.length).toBe( 0 ) expect(fRamda.length).toBe( 5 ) }) test( 'returns a curried function' , () => { expect(applySpec({ sum : add})( 1 )( 2 )).toEqual({ sum : 3 }) }) test( 'arity' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, } expect(applySpec(spec, 1 , 2 , 3 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , }) }) test( 'arity over 5 arguments' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, four : ( x1, x2, x3, x4 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4, five : ( x1, x2, x3, x4, x5 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5, } expect(applySpec(spec, 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , four : 10 , five : 15 , }) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, } expect(applySpec(spec)( 1 )( 2 )( 3 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , }) }) test( 'curried over 5 arguments' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, four : ( x1, x2, x3, x4 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4, five : ( x1, x2, x3, x4, x5 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5, } expect(applySpec(spec)( 1 )( 2 )( 3 )( 4 )( 5 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , four : 10 , five : 15 , }) }) test( 'undefined property' , () => { const spec = { prop : path([ 'property' , 'doesnt' , 'exist' ])} expect(applySpec(spec, {})).toEqual({ prop : undefined }) }) test( 'restructure json object' , () => { const spec = { id : path( 'user.id' ), name : path( 'user.firstname' ), profile : path( 'user.profile' ), doesntExist : path( 'user.profile.doesntExist' ), info : { views : compose(inc, prop( 'views' ))}, type : always( 'playa' ), } const data = { user : { id : 1337 , firstname : 'john' , lastname : 'shaft' , profile : 'shaft69' , }, views : 42 , } expect(applySpec(spec, data)).toEqual({ id : 1337 , name : 'john' , profile : 'shaft69' , doesntExist : undefined , info : { views : 43 }, type : 'playa' , }) })

assoc

assoc<T, U, K extends string >(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding the property prop with newValue .

💥 This copies and flattens prototype properties onto the new object as well. All non-primitive properties are copied by reference.

Try this R.assoc example in Rambda REPL

R.assoc source import {curry} from './curry' function assocFn ( prop, newValue, obj ) { return Object .assign({}, obj, {[prop]: newValue}) } export const assoc = curry(assocFn)

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' test( 'adds a key to an empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 1 , {})).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'b' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect(assoc( 'b' , 2 )({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2' , () => { expect(assoc( 'b' )( 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3' , () => { const result = assoc( 'b' )( 2 )({ a : 1 }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'changes an existing key' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 2 }) }) test( 'undefined is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 1 , undefined )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'null is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 1 , null )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'value can be null' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , null , null )).toEqual({ a : null }) }) test( 'value can be undefined' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , undefined , null )).toEqual({ a : undefined }) }) test( 'assignment is shallow' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , { b : 2 }, { a : { c : 3 }})).toEqual({ a : { b : 2 }}) })

assocPath

assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any , obj: object): Output

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding with newValue the property found with path .

Try this R.assocPath example in Rambda REPL

R.assocPath source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_isInteger} from './_internals/_isInteger' import {assoc} from './assoc' import {curry} from './curry' import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' function assocPathFn ( path, newValue, input ) { const pathArrValue = typeof path === 'string' ? path.split( '.' ).map( x => (_isInteger( Number (x)) ? Number (x) : x)) : path if (pathArrValue.length === 0 ) { return newValue } const index = pathArrValue[ 0 ] if (pathArrValue.length > 1 ) { const condition = typeof input !== 'object' || input === null || !input.hasOwnProperty(index) const nextinput = condition ? _isInteger(pathArrValue[ 1 ]) ? [] : {} : input[index] newValue = assocPathFn( Array .prototype.slice.call(pathArrValue, 1 ), newValue, nextinput ) } if (_isInteger(index) && _isArray(input)) { const arr = cloneList(input) arr[index] = newValue return arr } return assoc(index, newValue, input) } export const assocPath = curry(assocPathFn)

Tests import {assocPath} from './assocPath' test( 'string can be used as path input' , () => { const testObj = { a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , } const result = assocPath( 'a.0.b' , 10 , testObj) const expected = { a : [{ b : 10 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'bug' , () => { const state = {} const withDateLike = assocPath( [ 'outerProp' , '2020-03-10' ], { prop : 2 }, state ) const withNumber = assocPath([ 'outerProp' , '5' ], { prop : 2 }, state) const withDateLikeExpected = { outerProp : { '2020-03-10' : { prop : 2 }}} const withNumberExpected = { outerProp : { 5 : { prop : 2 }}} expect(withDateLike).toEqual(withDateLikeExpected) expect(withNumber).toEqual(withNumberExpected) }) test( 'adds a key to an empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath([ 'a' ], 1 , {})).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a nested key to a non-empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b.c' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }, }) }) test( 'adds a nested key to a nested non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect( assocPath( 'b.d' , 3 )({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }, }) ).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : 3 , }, }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b' , 2 )({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a nested key to a non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b.c' , 2 )({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }, }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b' )( 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3' , () => { const result = assocPath( 'b' )( 2 )({ a : 1 }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'changes an existing key' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 2 }) }) test( 'undefined is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , 1 , undefined )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'null is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , 1 , null )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'value can be null' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , null , null )).toEqual({ a : null }) }) test( 'value can be undefined' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , undefined , null )).toEqual({ a : undefined }) }) test( 'assignment is shallow' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , { b : 2 }, { a : { c : 3 }})).toEqual({ a : { b : 2 }}) }) test( 'empty array as path' , () => { const result = assocPath([], 3 , { a : 1 , b : 2 , }) expect(result).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'happy' , () => { const expected = { foo : { bar : { baz : 42 }}} const result = assocPath([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], 42 , { foo : null }) expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

bind

bind<F extends (...args: any []) => any , T> ( fn: F, thisObj: T ): ( ...args: Parameters<F> ) => ReturnType<F>

Creates a function that is bound to a context.

💥 R.bind does not provide the additional argument-binding capabilities of Function.prototype.bind.

Try this R.bind example in Rambda REPL

R.bind source import {curryN} from './curryN' export function bind ( fn, thisObj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _thisObj => bind(fn, _thisObj) } return curryN(fn.length, (...args) => fn.apply(thisObj, args)) }

Tests import {bind} from './bind' function Foo ( x ) { this .x = x } function add ( x ) { return this .x + x } function Bar ( x, y ) { this .x = x this .y = y } Bar.prototype = new Foo() Bar.prototype.getX = function ( ) { return 'prototype getX' } test( 'returns a function' , function ( ) { expect( typeof bind(add)(Foo)).toEqual( 'function' ) }) test( 'returns a function bound to the specified context object' , function ( ) { const f = new Foo( 12 ) function isFoo ( ) { return this instanceof Foo } const isFooBound = bind(isFoo, f) expect(isFoo()).toEqual( false ) expect(isFooBound()).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'works with built-in types' , function ( ) { const abc = bind( String .prototype.toLowerCase, 'ABCDEFG' ) expect( typeof abc).toEqual( 'function' ) expect(abc()).toEqual( 'abcdefg' ) }) test( 'works with user-defined types' , function ( ) { const f = new Foo( 12 ) function getX ( ) { return this .x } const getXFooBound = bind(getX, f) expect(getXFooBound()).toEqual( 12 ) }) test( 'works with plain objects' , function ( ) { const pojso = { x : 100 , } function incThis ( ) { return this .x + 1 } const incPojso = bind(incThis, pojso) expect( typeof incPojso).toEqual( 'function' ) expect(incPojso()).toEqual( 101 ) }) test( 'does not interfere with existing object methods' , function ( ) { const b = new Bar( 'a' , 'b' ) function getX ( ) { return this .x } const getXBarBound = bind(getX, b) expect(b.getX()).toEqual( 'prototype getX' ) expect(getXBarBound()).toEqual( 'a' ) }) test( 'preserves arity' , function ( ) { const f0 = function ( ) { return 0 } const f1 = function ( a ) { return a } const f2 = function ( a, b ) { return a + b } const f3 = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c } expect(bind(f0, {}).length).toEqual( 0 ) expect(bind(f1, {}).length).toEqual( 1 ) expect(bind(f2, {}).length).toEqual( 2 ) expect(bind(f3, {}).length).toEqual( 3 ) })

both

both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred

It returns a function with input argument.

This function will return true , if both firstCondition and secondCondition return true when input is passed as their argument.

Try this R.both example in Rambda REPL

R.both source export function both ( f, g ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _g => both(f, _g) return ( ...input ) => f(...input) && g(...input) }

Tests import {both} from './both' const firstFn = val => val > 0 const secondFn = val => val < 10 test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(both(firstFn)(secondFn)( 17 )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'without curry' , () => { expect(both(firstFn, secondFn)( 7 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with multiple inputs' , () => { const between = function ( a, b, c ) { return a < b && b < c } const total20 = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c === 20 } const fn = both(between, total20) expect(fn( 5 , 7 , 8 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'skip evaluation of the second expression' , () => { let effect = 'not evaluated' const F = function ( ) { return false } const Z = function ( ) { effect = 'Z got evaluated' } both(F, Z)() expect(effect).toBe( 'not evaluated' ) })

chain

chain<T, U> ( fn: ( n: T ) => U[], list: T[] ): U []

The method is also known as flatMap .

Try this R.chain example in Rambda REPL

R.chain source export function chain ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _list => chain(fn, _list) } return [].concat(...list.map(fn)) }

Tests import {chain} from './chain' import {chain as chainRamda} from 'ramda' const duplicate = n => [n, n] test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = x => [x * 2 ] const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = chain(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) }) test( 'maps then flattens one level' , () => { expect(chain(duplicate, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 ]) }) test( 'maps then flattens one level - curry' , () => { expect(chain(duplicate)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 ]) }) test( 'flattens only one level' , () => { const nest = n => [[n]] expect(chain(nest, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([[ 1 ], [ 2 ], [ 3 ]]) }) test( 'can compose' , () => { function dec ( x ) { return [x - 1 ] } function times2 ( x ) { return [x * 2 ] } var mdouble = chain(times2) var mdec = chain(dec) expect(mdec(mdouble([ 10 , 20 , 30 ]))).toEqual([ 19 , 39 , 59 ]) }) test( '@types/ramda broken test' , () => { const score = { maths : 90 , physics : 80 , } const calculateTotal = score => { const {maths, physics} = score return maths + physics } const assocTotalToScore = ( total, score ) => ({...score, total}) const calculateAndAssocTotalToScore = chainRamda( assocTotalToScore, calculateTotal ) expect( () => calculateAndAssocTotalToScore(score)).toThrow() })

clamp

Restrict a number input to be within min and max limits.

If input is bigger than max , then the result is max .

If input is smaller than min , then the result is min .

Try this R.clamp example in Rambda REPL

clone

It creates a deep copy of the input , which may contain (nested) Arrays and Objects, Numbers, Strings, Booleans and Dates.

Try this R.clone example in Rambda REPL

complement

It returns inverted version of origin function that accept input as argument.

The return value of inverted is the negative boolean value of origin(input) .

Try this R.complement example in Rambda REPL

compose

It performs right-to-left function composition.

Try this R.compose example in Rambda REPL

composeAsync

composeAsync<Out>( ...fns: (Async< any > | Func< any >)[] ): ( input: any ) => Promise <Out>

Asynchronous version of R.compose

💥 It doesn't work with promises or function returning promises such as const foo = input => new Promise(...) .

Try this R.composeAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.composeAsync source import {type} from './type' export function composeAsync ( ...inputArguments ) { return async function ( startArgument ) { let argumentsToPass = startArgument while (inputArguments.length !== 0 ) { const fn = inputArguments.pop() const typeFn = type(fn) if (typeFn === 'Async' ) { argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass) } else { argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass) if (type(argumentsToPass) === 'Promise' ) { argumentsToPass = await argumentsToPass } } } return argumentsToPass } }

Tests import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync' import {delay} from './delay' async function identity ( x ) { await delay( 100 ) return x } test( 'happy' , async () => { const fn1 = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x.map( xx => xx + 1 ) } const fn2 = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x.map( xx => xx * 2 ) } const result = await composeAsync( fn1, fn2 )( await Promise .all([identity( 1 ), identity( 2 ), identity( 3 )])) expect(result).toEqual([ 3 , 5 , 7 ]) }) const delayFn = ms => new Promise ( resolve => { resolve(ms + 1 ) }) test( 'with function returning promise' , async () => { const result = await composeAsync( x => x, x => x + 1 , delayFn, x => x )( 1 ) expect(result).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'throw error' , async () => { const fn = async () => { await delay( 1 ) JSON .parse( '{foo' ) } let didThrow = false try { await composeAsync(fn, x => x + 1 )( 20 ) } catch (e) { didThrow = true } expect(didThrow).toBeTrue() })

concat

It returns a new string or array, which is the result of merging x and y .

Try this R.concat example in Rambda REPL

cond

It takes list with conditions and returns a new function fn that expects input as argument.

This function will start evaluating the conditions in order to find the first winner(order of conditions matter).

The winner is this condition, which left side returns true when input is its argument. Then the evaluation of the right side of the winner will be the final result.

If no winner is found, then fn returns undefined .

Try this R.cond example in Rambda REPL

converge

Accepts a converging function and a list of branching functions and returns a new function. When invoked, this new function is applied to some arguments, each branching function is applied to those same arguments. The results of each branching function are passed as arguments to the converging function to produce the return value.

💥 Explanation is taken from Ramda documentation

Try this R.converge example in Rambda REPL

count

count<T>(searchFor: T, list: any []): number

It counts how many times searchFor is within list according to R.equals .

Try this R.count example in Rambda REPL

R.count source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {equals} from './equals' export function count ( searchFor, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _list => count(searchFor, _list) } if (!_isArray(list)) return 0 return list.filter( x => equals(x, searchFor)).length }

Tests import {count} from './count' test( 'when 0' , () => { const target = { a : 1 } const list = [] const result = count(target, list) const expectedResult = 0 expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'when 2' , () => { const target = { a : 1 } const list = [ 2 , 1 , 2 , { a : 1 }, 22 , { a : 1 }] const result = count(target)(list) const expectedResult = 2 expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) })

curry

It expects a function as input and returns its curried version.

Try this R.curry example in Rambda REPL

curryN

It returns a curried equivalent of the provided function, with the specified arity.

debounce

debounce<T, U> ( fn: ( input: T ) => U, ms: number ): ( input: T ) => void

It creates a debounced function that delays invoking fn until after wait milliseconds ms have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was invoked.

💥 Description is taken from Lodash docs

Try this R.debounce example in Rambda REPL

R.debounce source export function debounce ( func, ms, immediate = false ) { let timeout return function ( ...input ) { const later = function ( ) { timeout = null if (!immediate) { return func.apply( null , input) } } const callNow = immediate && !timeout clearTimeout(timeout) timeout = setTimeout(later, ms) if (callNow) { return func.apply( null , input) } } }

Tests import {debounce} from './debounce' import {delay} from './delay' test( 'happy' , async () => { let counter = 0 let aHolder const inc = a => { aHolder = a counter++ } const incWrapped = debounce(inc, 500 ) incWrapped( 1 ) expect(counter).toBe( 0 ) await delay( 200 ) incWrapped( 2 ) expect(counter).toBe( 0 ) await delay( 700 ) expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) expect(aHolder).toBe( 2 ) }) test( 'immediate debounce' , async () => { let counter = 0 const inc = () => { counter++ } const incWrapped = debounce(inc, 500 , true ) incWrapped() expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) await delay( 200 ) incWrapped() expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) await delay( 700 ) incWrapped() expect(counter).toBe( 2 ) })

dec

It decrements a number.

defaultTo

defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined ): T

It returns defaultValue , if all of inputArguments are undefined , null or NaN .

Else, it returns the first truthy inputArguments instance(from left to right).

💥 Rambda's defaultTo accept indefinite number of arguments when non curried, i.e. R.defaultTo(2, foo, bar, baz) .

Try this R.defaultTo example in Rambda REPL

R.defaultTo source function isFalsy ( input ) { return ( input === undefined || input === null || Number .isNaN(input) === true ) } export function defaultTo ( defaultArgument, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _input => defaultTo(defaultArgument, _input) } return isFalsy(input) ? defaultArgument : input }

Tests import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo' test( 'with undefined' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' )( undefined )).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with null' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' )( null )).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' )( NaN )).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with empty string' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' , '' )).toEqual( '' ) }) test( 'with false' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' , false )).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'when inputArgument passes initial check' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toEqual( 'bar' ) })

delay

delay(ms: number ): Promise < 'RAMBDAX_DELAY' >

setTimeout as a promise that resolves to R.DELAY variable after ms milliseconds.

Try this R.delay example in Rambda REPL

R.delay source export const DELAY = 'RAMBDAX_DELAY' export function delay ( ms ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { resolve(DELAY) }, ms) }) }

Tests import {DELAY, delay} from './delay' test( 'usage with variables' , async () => { expect( await delay( 500 )).toBe(DELAY) })

difference

difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]

It returns the uniq set of all elements in the first list a not contained in the second list b .

R.equals is used to determine equality.

Try this R.difference example in Rambda REPL

R.difference source import {includes} from './includes' import {uniq} from './uniq' export function difference ( a, b ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _b => difference(a, _b) return uniq(a).filter( aInstance => !includes(aInstance, b)) }

Tests import {difference} from './difference' import {difference as differenceRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'difference' , () => { const a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const b = [ 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] expect(difference(a)(b)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) expect(difference([], [])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'difference with objects' , () => { const a = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }, { id : 4 }] const b = [{ id : 3 }, { id : 4 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 6 }] expect(difference(a, b)).toEqual([{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }]) }) test( 'no duplicates in first list' , () => { const M2 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const N2 = [ 3 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 5 , 6 , 6 ] expect(difference(M2, N2)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) }) test( 'should use R.equals' , () => { expect(difference([ 1 ], [ 1 ]).length).toEqual( 0 ) expect(differenceRamda([ NaN ], [ NaN ]).length).toEqual( 0 ) })

dissoc

It returns a new object that does not contain property prop .

Try this R.dissoc example in Rambda REPL

divide

Try this R.divide example in Rambda REPL

drop

drop<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from beginning of list or string input .

Try this R.drop example in Rambda REPL

R.drop source export function drop ( howManyToDrop, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => drop(howManyToDrop, _list) return listOrString.slice(howManyToDrop > 0 ? howManyToDrop : 0 ) }

Tests import assert from 'assert' import {drop} from './drop' test( 'with array' , () => { expect(drop( 2 )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'baz' ]) expect(drop( 3 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) expect(drop( 4 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(drop( 3 , 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'bda' ) }) test( 'with non-positive count' , () => { expect(drop( 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(drop( -1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(drop(- Infinity , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'should return copy' , () => { const xs = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] assert.notStrictEqual(drop( 0 , xs), xs) assert.notStrictEqual(drop( -1 , xs), xs) })

dropLast

dropLast<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from the end of list or string input .

Try this R.dropLast example in Rambda REPL

R.dropLast source export function dropLast ( howManyToDrop, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _listOrString => dropLast(howManyToDrop, _listOrString) } return howManyToDrop > 0 ? listOrString.slice( 0 , -howManyToDrop) : listOrString.slice() }

Tests import assert from 'assert' import {dropLast} from './dropLast' test( 'with array' , () => { expect(dropLast( 2 )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' ]) expect(dropLast( 3 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) expect(dropLast( 4 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(dropLast( 3 , 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'ram' ) }) test( 'with non-positive count' , () => { expect(dropLast( 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(dropLast( -1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(dropLast(- Infinity , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'should return copy' , () => { const xs = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast( 0 , xs), xs) assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast( -1 , xs), xs) })

dropLastWhile

Try this R.dropLastWhile example in Rambda REPL

dropRepeats

dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It removes any successive duplicates according to R.equals .

Try this R.dropRepeats example in Rambda REPL

R.dropRepeats source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {equals} from './equals' export function dropRepeats ( list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new Error ( ` ${list} is not a list` ) } const toReturn = [] list.reduce( ( prev, current ) => { if (!equals(prev, current)) { toReturn.push(current) } return current }, undefined ) return toReturn }

Tests import {dropRepeats as dropRepeatsRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {add} from './add' import {dropRepeats} from './dropRepeats' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 5 , 3 , 2 , 2 , { a : 1 }, { a : 1 }] const listClean = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 3 , 2 , { a : 1 }] test( 'happy' , () => { const result = dropRepeats(list) expect(result).toEqual(listClean) }) const possibleLists = [ [add( 1 ), async () => {}, [ 1 ], [ 1 ], [ 2 ], [ 2 ]], [add( 1 ), add( 1 ), add( 2 )], [], 1 , /foo/g, Promise .resolve( 1 ), ] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ firstInput : possibleLists, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 1, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 3, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 6, } ` ) }, fn : dropRepeats, fnRamda : dropRepeatsRamda, }) })

dropRepeatsWith

Try this R.dropRepeatsWith example in Rambda REPL

dropWhile

Try this R.dropWhile example in Rambda REPL

either

either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred

It returns a new predicate function from firstPredicate and secondPredicate inputs.

This predicate function will return true , if any of the two input predicates return true .

Try this R.either example in Rambda REPL

R.either source export function either ( firstPredicate, secondPredicate ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _secondPredicate => either(firstPredicate, _secondPredicate) } return ( ...input ) => Boolean (firstPredicate(...input) || secondPredicate(...input)) }

Tests import {either} from './either' test( 'with multiple inputs' , () => { const between = function ( a, b, c ) { return a < b && b < c } const total20 = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c === 20 } const fn = either(between, total20) expect(fn( 7 , 8 , 5 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'skip evaluation of the second expression' , () => { let effect = 'not evaluated' const F = function ( ) { return true } const Z = function ( ) { effect = 'Z got evaluated' } either(F, Z)() expect(effect).toBe( 'not evaluated' ) }) test( 'case 1' , () => { const firstFn = val => val > 0 const secondFn = val => val * 5 > 10 expect(either(firstFn, secondFn)( 1 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'case 2' , () => { const firstFn = val => val > 0 const secondFn = val => val === -10 const fn = either(firstFn)(secondFn) expect(fn( -10 )).toBeTrue() })

endsWith

endsWith(target: string , iterable: string ): boolean

When iterable is a string, then it behaves as String.prototype.endsWith . When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list ends in the same way as the given target.

Try this R.endsWith example in Rambda REPL

R.endsWith source import {equals} from './equals.js' import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js' export function endsWith ( target, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => endsWith(target, _iterable) if ( typeof iterable === 'string' ) { return iterable.endsWith(target) } if (!_isArray(target)) return false const diff = iterable.length - target.length let correct = true const filtered = target.filter( ( x, index ) => { if (!correct) return false const result = equals(x, iterable[index + diff]) if (!result) correct = false return result }) return filtered.length === target.length }

Tests import {endsWith} from './endsWith' import {endsWith as endsWithRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' test( 'with string' , () => { expect(endsWith( 'bar' , 'foo-bar' )).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith( 'baz' )( 'foo-bar' )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'use R.equals with array' , () => { const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] expect(endsWith({ a : 3 }, list)).toBeFalse(), expect(endsWith([{ a : 3 }], list)).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith([{ a : 2 }, { a : 3 }], list)).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith([{ a : 1 }], list)).toBeFalse() }) export const possibleTargets = [ NaN , [ NaN ], /foo/, [ /foo/ ], Promise .resolve( 1 ), [ Promise .resolve( 1 )], Error ( 'foo' ), [ Error ( 'foo' )], ] export const possibleIterables = [ [ Promise .resolve( 1 ), Promise .resolve( 2 )], [ /foo/ , /bar/], [ NaN ], [ Error ( 'foo' ), Error ( 'bar' )], ] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : endsWith, fnRamda : endsWithRamda, firstInput : possibleTargets, secondInput : possibleIterables, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 32, } ` ) }, }) })

eqProps

It returns true if property prop in obj1 is equal to property prop in obj2 according to R.equals .

Try this R.eqProps example in Rambda REPL

equals

equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean

It deeply compares x and y and returns true if they are equal.

💥 It doesn't handle cyclical data structures and functions

Try this R.equals example in Rambda REPL

R.equals source import {type} from './type' import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function _lastIndexOf ( valueToFind, list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new Error ( `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list} ` ) } const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind) if (![ 'Object' , 'Array' , 'NaN' , 'RegExp' ].includes(typeOfValue)) return list.lastIndexOf(valueToFind) const {length} = list let index = length let foundIndex = -1 while (--index > -1 && foundIndex === -1 ) { if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) { foundIndex = index } } return foundIndex } export function _indexOf ( valueToFind, list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new Error ( `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list} ` ) } const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind) if (![ 'Object' , 'Array' , 'NaN' , 'RegExp' ].includes(typeOfValue)) return list.indexOf(valueToFind) let index = -1 let foundIndex = -1 const {length} = list while (++index < length && foundIndex === -1 ) { if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) { foundIndex = index } } return foundIndex } function _arrayFromIterator ( iter ) { const list = [] let next while (!(next = iter.next()).done) { list.push(next.value) } return list } function _equalsSets ( a, b ) { if (a.size !== b.size) { return false } const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values()) const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values()) const filtered = aList.filter( aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1 ) return filtered.length === 0 } function parseError ( maybeError ) { const typeofError = maybeError.__proto__.toString() if (![ 'Error' , 'TypeError' ].includes(typeofError)) return [] return [typeofError, maybeError.message] } function parseDate ( maybeDate ) { if (!maybeDate.toDateString) return [ false ] return [ true , maybeDate.getTime()] } function parseRegex ( maybeRegex ) { if (maybeRegex.constructor !== RegExp ) return [ false ] return [ true , maybeRegex.toString()] } function equalsSets ( a, b ) { if (a.size !== b.size) { return false } const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values()) const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values()) const filtered = aList.filter( aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1 ) return filtered.length === 0 } export function equals ( a, b ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _b => equals(a, _b) const aType = type(a) if (aType !== type(b)) return false if (aType === 'Function' ) { return a.name === undefined ? false : a.name === b.name } if ([ 'NaN' , 'Undefined' , 'Null' ].includes(aType)) return true if (aType === 'Number' ) { if ( Object .is( -0 , a) !== Object .is( -0 , b)) return false return a.toString() === b.toString() } if ([ 'String' , 'Boolean' ].includes(aType)) { return a.toString() === b.toString() } if (aType === 'Array' ) { const aClone = Array .from(a) const bClone = Array .from(b) if (aClone.toString() !== bClone.toString()) { return false } let loopArrayFlag = true aClone.forEach( ( aCloneInstance, aCloneIndex ) => { if (loopArrayFlag) { if ( aCloneInstance !== bClone[aCloneIndex] && !equals(aCloneInstance, bClone[aCloneIndex]) ) { loopArrayFlag = false } } }) return loopArrayFlag } const aRegex = parseRegex(a) const bRegex = parseRegex(b) if (aRegex[ 0 ]) { return bRegex[ 0 ] ? aRegex[ 1 ] === bRegex[ 1 ] : false } else if (bRegex[ 0 ]) return false const aDate = parseDate(a) const bDate = parseDate(b) if (aDate[ 0 ]) { return bDate[ 0 ] ? aDate[ 1 ] === bDate[ 1 ] : false } else if (bDate[ 0 ]) return false const aError = parseError(a) const bError = parseError(b) if (aError[ 0 ]) { return bError[ 0 ] ? aError[ 0 ] === bError[ 0 ] && aError[ 1 ] === bError[ 1 ] : false } if (aType === 'Set' ) { return _equalsSets(a, b) } if (aType === 'Object' ) { const aKeys = Object .keys(a) if (aKeys.length !== Object .keys(b).length) { return false } let loopObjectFlag = true aKeys.forEach( aKeyInstance => { if (loopObjectFlag) { const aValue = a[aKeyInstance] const bValue = b[aKeyInstance] if (aValue !== bValue && !equals(aValue, bValue)) { loopObjectFlag = false } } }) return loopObjectFlag } return false }

Tests import {equals} from './equals' import {equals as equalsRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {variousTypes} from './benchmarks/_utils' test( 'compare functions' , () => { function foo ( ) {} function bar ( ) {} const baz = () => {} const expectTrue = equals(foo, foo) const expectFalseFirst = equals(foo, bar) const expectFalseSecond = equals(foo, baz) expect(expectTrue).toBeTrue() expect(expectFalseFirst).toBeFalse() expect(expectFalseSecond).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with array of objects' , () => { const list1 = [{ a : 1 }, [{ b : 2 }]] const list2 = [{ a : 1 }, [{ b : 2 }]] const list3 = [{ a : 1 }, [{ b : 3 }]] expect(equals(list1, list2)).toBeTrue() expect(equals(list1, list3)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with regex' , () => { expect(equals( /s/ , /s/)).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( /s/ , /d/)).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( /a/gi , /a/gi)).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( /a/gim , /a/gim)).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( /a/gi , /a/i)).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'not a number' , () => { expect(equals([ NaN ], [ NaN ])).toBeTrue() }) test( 'new number' , () => { expect(equals( new Number ( 0 ), new Number ( 0 ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Number ( 0 ), new Number ( 1 ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Number ( 1 ), new Number ( 0 ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'new string' , () => { expect(equals( new String ( '' ), new String ( '' ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new String ( '' ), new String ( 'x' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new String ( 'x' ), new String ( '' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new String ( 'foo' ), new String ( 'foo' ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new String ( 'foo' ), new String ( 'bar' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new String ( 'bar' ), new String ( 'foo' ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'new Boolean' , () => { expect(equals( new Boolean ( true ), new Boolean ( true ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Boolean ( false ), new Boolean ( false ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Boolean ( true ), new Boolean ( false ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Boolean ( false ), new Boolean ( true ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'new Error' , () => { expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), {})).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new TypeError ( 'XXX' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new Error ( 'YYY' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new Error ( 'XXX' ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new TypeError ( 'YYY' ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'with dates' , () => { expect(equals( new Date ( 0 ), new Date ( 0 ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Date ( 1 ), new Date ( 1 ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Date ( 0 ), new Date ( 1 ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Date ( 1 ), new Date ( 0 ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Date ( 0 ), {})).toEqual( false ) expect(equals({}, new Date ( 0 ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'ramda spec' , () => { expect(equals({}, {})).toEqual( true ) expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { a : 1 , b : 2 , } ) ).toEqual( true ) expect( equals( { a : 2 , b : 3 , }, { b : 3 , a : 2 , } ) ).toEqual( true ) expect( equals( { a : 2 , b : 3 , }, { a : 3 , b : 3 , } ) ).toEqual( false ) expect( equals( { a : 2 , b : 3 , c : 1 , }, { a : 2 , b : 3 , } ) ).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'works with boolean tuple' , () => { expect(equals([ true , false ], [ true , false ])).toBeTrue() expect(equals([ true , false ], [ true , true ])).toBeFalse() }) test( 'works with equal objects within array' , () => { const objFirst = { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , d : [ 1 ], }, } const objSecond = { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , d : [ 1 ], }, } const x = [ 1 , 2 , objFirst, null , '' , []] const y = [ 1 , 2 , objSecond, null , '' , []] expect(equals(x, y)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'works with different objects within array' , () => { const objFirst = { a : { b : 1 }} const objSecond = { a : { b : 2 }} const x = [ 1 , 2 , objFirst, null , '' , []] const y = [ 1 , 2 , objSecond, null , '' , []] expect(equals(x, y)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'works with undefined as second argument' , () => { expect(equals( 1 , undefined )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( undefined , undefined )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'compare sets' , () => { const toCompareDifferent = new Set ([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }]) const toCompareSame = new Set ([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 1 }]) const testSet = new Set ([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 1 }]) expect(equals(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy() expect(equals(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy() expect(equalsRamda(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy() expect(equalsRamda(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'compare simple sets' , () => { const testSet = new Set ([ '2' , '3' , '3' , '2' , '1' ]) expect(equals( new Set ([ '3' , '2' , '1' ]), testSet)).toBeTruthy() expect(equals( new Set ([ '3' , '2' , '0' ]), testSet)).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'various examples' , () => { expect(equals([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toBeTrue() expect(equals([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 1 , 2 ])).toBeFalse() expect(equals( 1 , 1 )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( 1 , '1' )).toBeFalse() expect(equals({}, {})).toBeTrue() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { b : 2 , a : 1 , } ) ).toBeTrue() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { a : 1 , b : 1 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : false , }, { a : 1 , b : 1 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { b : 2 , a : 1 , c : 3 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { x : { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, }, { x : { b : 2 , a : 1 , c : 3 , }, } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { b : 3 , a : 1 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect(equals({ a : { b : { c : 1 }}}, { a : { b : { c : 1 }}})).toBeTrue() expect(equals({ a : { b : { c : 1 }}}, { a : { b : { c : 2 }}})).toBeFalse() expect(equals({ a : {}}, { a : {}})).toBeTrue() expect(equals( '' , '' )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( 'foo' , 'foo' )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( 0 , false )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( /\s/g , null )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( null , null )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( false )( null )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with custom functions' , () => { function foo ( ) { return 1 } foo.prototype.toString = () => '' const result = equals(foo, foo) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with classes' , () => { class Foo {} const foo = new Foo() const result = equals(foo, foo) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with negative zero' , () => { expect(equals( -0 , -0 )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( -0 , 0 )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( 0 , 0 )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( -0 , 1 )).toBeFalse() }) const possibleInputs = variousTypes describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : equals, fnRamda : equalsRamda, firstInput : possibleInputs, secondInput : possibleInputs, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 5, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 4, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 289, } ` ) }, }) })

evolve

evolve<T, U> ( rules: ( ( x: T ) => U )[], list: T[] ): U []

It takes object or array of functions as set of rules. These rules are applied to the iterable input to produce the result.

💥 Error handling of this method differs between Ramda and Rambda. Ramda for some wrong inputs returns result and for other - it returns one of the inputs. Rambda simply throws when inputs are not correct. Full details for this mismatch are listed in source/_snapshots/evolve.spec.js.snap file.

Try this R.evolve example in Rambda REPL

R.evolve source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {mapArray, mapObject} from './map' import {type} from './type' export function evolveArray ( rules, list ) { return mapArray( ( x, i ) => { if (type(rules[i]) === 'Function' ) { return rules[i](x) } return x }, list, true ) } export function evolveObject ( rules, iterable ) { return mapObject( ( x, prop ) => { if (type(x) === 'Object' ) { const typeRule = type(rules[prop]) if (typeRule === 'Function' ) { return rules[prop](x) } if (typeRule === 'Object' ) { return evolve(rules[prop], x) } return x } if (type(rules[prop]) === 'Function' ) { return rules[prop](x) } return x }, iterable) } export function evolve ( rules, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _iterable => evolve(rules, _iterable) } const rulesType = type(rules) const iterableType = type(iterable) if (iterableType !== rulesType) { throw new Error ( 'iterableType !== rulesType' ) } if (![ 'Object' , 'Array' ].includes(rulesType)) { throw new Error ( `'iterable' and 'rules' are from wrong type ${rulesType} ` ) } if (iterableType === 'Object' ) { return evolveObject(rules, iterable) } return evolveArray(rules, iterable) }

Tests import {evolve as evolveRamda} from 'ramda' import {add} from '../rambda' import {compareCombinations, compareToRamda} from './_internals/testUtils' import {evolve} from './evolve' test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = { foo : add( 1 ), nested : { bar : x => Object .keys(x).length}, } const input = { a : 1 , foo : 2 , nested : { bar : { z : 3 }}, } const result = evolve(rules, input) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , foo : 3 , nested : { bar : 1 }, }) }) test( 'nested rule is wrong' , () => { const rules = { foo : add( 1 ), nested : { bar : 10 }, } const input = { a : 1 , foo : 2 , nested : { bar : { z : 3 }}, } const result = evolve(rules)(input) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , foo : 3 , nested : { bar : { z : 3 }}, }) }) test( 'is recursive' , () => { const rules = { nested : { second : add( -1 ), third : add( 1 ), }, } const object = { first : 1 , nested : { second : 2 , third : 3 , }, } const expected = { first : 1 , nested : { second : 1 , third : 4 , }, } const result = evolve(rules, object) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ignores primitive values' , () => { const rules = { n : 2 , m : 'foo' , } const object = { n : 0 , m : 1 , } const expected = { n : 0 , m : 1 , } const result = evolve(rules, object) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with array' , () => { const rules = [add( 1 ), add( -1 )] const list = [ 100 , 1400 ] const expected = [ 101 , 1399 ] const result = evolve(rules, list) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) const rulesObject = { a : add( 1 )} const rulesList = [add( 1 )] const possibleIterables = [ null , undefined , '' , 42 , [], [ 1 ], { a : 1 }] const possibleRules = [...possibleIterables, rulesList, rulesObject] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ firstInput : possibleRules, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 4, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 63, } ` ) }, secondInput : possibleIterables, fn : evolve, fnRamda : evolveRamda, }) })

excludes

excludes(valueToFind: string , input: string [] | string ): boolean

Opposite of R.includes

R.equals is used to determine equality.

Try this R.excludes example in Rambda REPL

R.excludes source import {includes} from './includes' export function excludes ( valueToFind, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => excludes(valueToFind, _input) return includes(valueToFind, input) === false }

Tests import {excludes} from './excludes' test( 'excludes with string' , () => { const str = 'more is less' expect(excludes( 'less' )(str)).toBeFalse() expect(excludes( 'never' , str)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'excludes with array' , () => { const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(excludes( 2 )(arr)).toBeFalse() expect(excludes( 4 , arr)).toBeTrue() })

F

F(): boolean

Try this R.F example in Rambda REPL

R.F source export function F ( ) { return false }

filter

filter<T> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( input: T[] ) => T[]

It filters list or object input using a predicate function.

Try this R.filter example in Rambda REPL

R.filter source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function filterObject ( predicate, obj ) { const willReturn = {} for ( const prop in obj) { if (predicate(obj[prop], prop, obj)) { willReturn[prop] = obj[prop] } } return willReturn } export function filterArray ( predicate, list, indexed = false ) { let index = 0 const len = list.length const willReturn = [] while (index < len) { const predicateResult = indexed ? predicate(list[index], index) : predicate(list[index]) if (predicateResult) { willReturn.push(list[index]) } index++ } return willReturn } export function filter ( predicate, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => filter(predicate, _iterable) if (!iterable) { throw new Error ( 'Incorrect iterable input' ) } if (_isArray(iterable)) return filterArray(predicate, iterable, false ) return filterObject(predicate, iterable) }

Tests import {T} from './T' import {filter} from './filter' import {filter as filterRamda} from 'ramda' const sampleObject = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , } test( 'happy' , () => { const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 expect(filter(isEven, [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 ]) expect( filter(isEven, { a : 1 , b : 2 , d : 3 , }) ).toEqual({ b : 2 }) }) test( 'predicate when input is object' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const predicate = ( val, prop, inputObject ) => { expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj) expect( typeof prop).toEqual( 'string' ) return val < 2 } expect(filter(predicate, obj)).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 const result = filter(isEven, sampleObject) const expectedResult = { b : 2 , d : 4 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda' , () => { expect( () => filter(T, null )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => filter(T)( undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => filterRamda(T, null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'filter')` ) expect( () => filterRamda(T, undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')` ) })

filterArray

filterArray<T> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( input: T[] ) => T[]

Try this R.filterArray example in Rambda REPL

filterAsync

filterAsync<T>(fn: AsyncPredicate<T>, list: T[]): Promise <T[]>

Asynchronous version of R.filter

Try this R.filterAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.filterAsync source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {filter} from './filter' import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync' export function filterAsyncFn ( predicate, listOrObject ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { mapAsync(predicate, listOrObject) .then( predicateResult => { if (_isArray(predicateResult)) { const filtered = listOrObject.filter( ( _, i ) => predicateResult[i]) return resolve(filtered) } const filtered = filter( ( _, prop ) => predicateResult[prop], listOrObject ) return resolve(filtered) }) .catch(reject) }) } export function filterAsync ( predicate, listOrObject ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return async _listOrObject => filterAsyncFn(predicate, _listOrObject) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { filterAsyncFn(predicate, listOrObject).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) }

Tests import {delay} from './delay' import {filterAsync} from './filterAsync' test( 'happy' , async () => { const predicate = async (x, i) => { expect(i).toBeNumber() await delay( 100 ) return x % 2 === 1 } const result = await filterAsync(predicate)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , 3 ]) }) test( 'with object' , async () => { const predicate = async (x, prop) => { expect(prop).toBeString() await delay( 100 ) return x % 2 === 1 } const result = await filterAsync(predicate, { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , e : 5 , }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , c : 3 , e : 5 , }) })

filterIndexed

Same as R.filter , but it passes index/property as second argument to the predicate, when looping over arrays/objects.

filterObject

filterObject<T> ( predicate: ObjectPredicate<T> ): ( x: Dictionary<T> ) => Dictionary<T>

Try this R.filterObject example in Rambda REPL

find

find<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T | undefined

It returns the first element of list that satisfy the predicate .

If there is no such element, it returns undefined .

Try this R.find example in Rambda REPL

R.find source export function find ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => find(predicate, _list) let index = 0 const len = list.length while (index < len) { const x = list[index] if (predicate(x)) { return x } index++ } }

Tests import {find} from './find' import {propEq} from './propEq' const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = propEq( 'a' , 2 ) expect(find(fn, list)).toEqual({ a : 2 }) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { const fn = propEq( 'a' , 4 ) expect(find(fn)(list)).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'with empty list' , () => { expect(find( () => true , [])).toBeUndefined() })

findAsync

Asynchronous version of R.find .

Try this R.findAsync example in Rambda REPL

findIndex

findIndex<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): number

It returns the index of the first element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

Try this R.findIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.findIndex source export function findIndex ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => findIndex(predicate, _list) const len = list.length let index = -1 while (++index < len) { if (predicate(list[index])) { return index } } return -1 }

Tests import {findIndex} from './findIndex' import {propEq} from './propEq' const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] test( 'happy' , () => { expect(findIndex(propEq( 'a' , 2 ), list)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(findIndex(propEq( 'a' , 1 ))(list)).toEqual( 0 ) expect(findIndex(propEq( 'a' , 4 ))(list)).toEqual( -1 ) })

findLast

findLast<T> ( fn: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T | undefined

It returns the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then undefined is returned.

Try this R.findLast example in Rambda REPL

R.findLast source export function findLast ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => findLast(predicate, _list) let index = list.length while (--index >= 0 ) { if (predicate(list[index])) { return list[index] } } return undefined }

Tests import {findLast} from './findLast' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = findLast( x => x > 1 , [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ]) expect(result).toEqual( 4 ) expect(findLast( x => x === 0 , [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(findLast( x => x > 1 )([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 4 ) }) const obj1 = { x : 100 } const obj2 = { x : 200 } const a = [ 11 , 10 , 9 , 'cow' , obj1, 8 , 7 , 100 , 200 , 300 , obj2, 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ] const even = function ( x ) { return x % 2 === 0 } const gt100 = function ( x ) { return x > 100 } const isStr = function ( x ) { return typeof x === 'string' } const xGt100 = function ( o ) { return o && o.x > 100 } test( 'ramda 1' , () => { expect(findLast(even, a)).toEqual( 0 ) expect(findLast(gt100, a)).toEqual( 300 ) expect(findLast(isStr, a)).toEqual( 'cow' ) expect(findLast(xGt100, a)).toEqual(obj2) }) test( 'ramda 2' , () => { expect(findLast(even, [ 'zing' ])).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'ramda 3' , () => { expect(findLast(even, [ 2 , 3 , 5 ])).toEqual( 2 ) }) test( 'ramda 4' , () => { expect(findLast(even, [])).toEqual( undefined ) })

findLastIndex

findLastIndex<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): number

It returns the index of the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

Try this R.findLastIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.findLastIndex source export function findLastIndex ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => findLastIndex(fn, _list) let index = list.length while (--index >= 0 ) { if (fn(list[index])) { return index } } return -1 }

Tests import {findLastIndex} from './findLastIndex' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = findLastIndex( x => x > 1 , [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ]) expect(result).toEqual( 5 ) expect(findLastIndex( x => x === 0 , [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(findLastIndex( x => x > 1 )([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 5 ) }) const obj1 = { x : 100 } const obj2 = { x : 200 } const a = [ 11 , 10 , 9 , 'cow' , obj1, 8 , 7 , 100 , 200 , 300 , obj2, 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ] const even = function ( x ) { return x % 2 === 0 } const gt100 = function ( x ) { return x > 100 } const isStr = function ( x ) { return typeof x === 'string' } const xGt100 = function ( o ) { return o && o.x > 100 } test( 'ramda 1' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, a)).toEqual( 15 ) expect(findLastIndex(gt100, a)).toEqual( 9 ) expect(findLastIndex(isStr, a)).toEqual( 3 ) expect(findLastIndex(xGt100, a)).toEqual( 10 ) }) test( 'ramda 2' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, [ 'zing' ])).toEqual( -1 ) }) test( 'ramda 3' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, [ 2 , 3 , 5 ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'ramda 4' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, [])).toEqual( -1 ) })

flatten

flatten<T>(list: any []): T[]

It deeply flattens an array.

Try this R.flatten example in Rambda REPL

R.flatten source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function flatten ( list, input ) { const willReturn = input === undefined ? [] : input for ( let i = 0 ; i < list.length; i++) { if (_isArray(list[i])) { flatten(list[i], willReturn) } else { willReturn.push(list[i]) } } return willReturn }

Tests import {flatten} from './flatten' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(flatten([ 1 , 2 , 3 , [[[[[ 4 ]]]]]])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(flatten([ 1 , [ 2 , [[ 3 ]]], [ 4 ]])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(flatten([ 1 , [ 2 , [[[ 3 ]]]], [ 4 ]])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(flatten([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 4 ], 5 , [ 6 , [ 7 , 8 , [ 9 , [ 10 , 11 ], 12 ]]]])).toEqual( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ] ) }) test( 'readme example' , () => { const result = flatten([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 30 , [ 300 ]], [ 4 ]]) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 30 , 300 , 4 ]) })

flip

It returns function which calls fn with exchanged first and second argument.

💥 Rambda's flip will throw if the arity of the input function is greater or equal to 5.

Try this R.flip example in Rambda REPL

forEach

forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void >, list: T[]): T[]

It applies iterable function over all members of list and returns list .

💥 It works with objects, unlike Ramda .

Try this R.forEach example in Rambda REPL

R.forEach source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys' export function forEach ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => forEach(fn, _list) if (list === undefined ) { return } if (_isArray(list)) { let index = 0 const len = list.length while (index < len) { fn(list[index]) index++ } } else { let index = 0 const keys = _keys(list) const len = keys.length while (index < len) { const key = keys[index] fn(list[key], key, list) index++ } } return list }

Tests import {forEach} from './forEach' import {type} from './type' test( 'happy' , () => { const sideEffect = {} forEach( x => (sideEffect[ `foo ${x} ` ] = x + 10 ))([ 1 , 2 ]) expect(sideEffect).toEqual({ foo1 : 11 , foo2 : 12 , }) }) test( 'iterate over object' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : [ 1 , 2 ], c : { d : 7 }, f : 'foo' , } const result = {} const returned = forEach( ( val, prop, inputObj ) => { expect(type(inputObj)).toBe( 'Object' ) result[prop] = ` ${prop} - ${type(val)} ` })(obj) const expected = { a : 'a-Number' , b : 'b-Array' , c : 'c-Object' , f : 'f-String' , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(returned).toEqual(obj) }) test( 'with empty list' , () => { const list = [] const result = forEach( x => x * x)(list) expect(result).toEqual(list) }) test( 'with wrong input' , () => { const list = undefined const result = forEach( x => x * x)(list) expect(result).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'returns the input' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = forEach( x => x * x)(list) expect(result).toEqual(list) })

forEachIndexed

fromPairs

It transforms a listOfPairs to an object.

Try this R.fromPairs example in Rambda REPL

getter

getter<T>(keyOrKeys: string | string [] | undefined ): T

The set of methods R.setter , R.getter and R.reset allow different parts of your logic to access comminicate indirectly via shared cache object.

Usually these methods show that you might need to refactor to classes. Still, they can be helpful meanwhile.

R.getter : It provides access to the cache object. If undefined is used as a key, this method will return the whole cache object. If string is passed, then it will return cache value for this key. If array of string is passed, then it assume that this is array of keys and it will return the corresponding cache values for these keys.

R.setter : It allows cache object's keys to be changed. You can either set individual key-value pairs with R.setter(key, value) or you pass directly object, which will be merged with the cache object.

R.reset : It resets the cache object.

Try this R.getter example in Rambda REPL

R.getter source import {merge} from './merge' import {pick} from './pick' import {type} from './type' let holder = {} export function getter ( key ) { const typeKey = type(key) if (typeKey === 'String' ) return holder[key] if (typeKey === 'Array' ) return pick(key, holder) return holder } export function setter ( maybeKey, maybeValue ) { const typeKey = type(maybeKey) const typeValue = type(maybeValue) if (typeKey === 'String' ) { if (typeValue === 'Function' ) { return (holder[maybeKey] = maybeValue(holder[maybeKey])) } return (holder[maybeKey] = maybeValue) } if (typeKey !== 'Object' ) return holder = merge(holder, maybeKey) } export function reset ( ) { holder = {} }

Tests import {add} from './add' import {getter, reset, setter} from './getter' afterEach( () => { reset() }) test( 'happy' , () => { const key = 'foo' setter(key, 1 ) expect(getter(key)).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'docs example' , () => { setter( 'foo' , 'bar' ) setter( 'a' , 1 ) expect(getter([ 'foo' , 'a' ])).toEqual({ foo : 'bar' , a : 1 , }) setter( 'a' , 2 ) expect(getter( 'a' )).toBe( 2 ) reset() expect(getter( 'a' )).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'when array is key in getter' , () => { setter({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) expect(getter([ 'a' , 'b' ])).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'getter with undefined as key returns all' , () => { const data = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } setter(data) expect(getter()).toEqual(data) }) test( 'function as setter value' , () => { const data = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } setter(data) setter( 'a' , add( 10 )) expect(getter()).toEqual({ a : 11 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) }) test( 'setter fallbacks to undefined' , () => { expect(setter()).toBeUndefined })

glue

glue(input: string , glueString?: string ): string

It transforms multiline string to single line by gluing together the separate lines with the glueString and removing the empty spaces. By default glueString is equal to single space, so if that is what you need, then you can just pass a single argument.

Try this R.glue example in Rambda REPL

R.glue source export function glue ( input, glueChar ) { return input .split( '

' ) .filter( x => x.trim().length > 0 ) .map( x => x.trim()) .join(glueChar === undefined ? ' ' : glueChar) }

Tests import {glue} from './glue' test( 'empty string as a glue' , () => { const result = glue( ` foo bar baz ` , '' ) const expectedResult = 'foobarbaz' expect(result).toBe(expectedResult) }) test( 'case 0' , () => { const zero = 'node node_modules/jest' const first = '--runInBand' const last = '-- src/a.spec.js' const flag = false const result = glue( ` ${zero} ${first} ${flag ? '--env=node' : '' } ${last} ` ) const expectedResult = ` ${zero} ${first} ${last} ` expect(result).toBe(expectedResult) }) test( 'case 1' , () => { const zero = 'node node_modules/jest' const first = '--runInBand' const last = '-- src/a.spec.js' const flag = true const result = glue( ` ${zero} ${first} ${flag ? '--env=node' : '' } ${last} ` ) const expectedResult = ` ${zero} ${first} --env=node ${last} ` expect(result).toBe(expectedResult) }) test( 'case 2' , () => { const first = '--runInBand' const result = glue( ` zero ${first} last ` ) const expectedResult = `zero ${first} last` expect(result).toBe(expectedResult) }) test( 'case 3' , () => { const result = glue( ` foo bar baz ` ) const expectedResult = 'foo bar baz' expect(result).toBe(expectedResult) }) test( 'with glue' , () => { const result = glue( ` foo bar baz ` , '==' ) const expectedResult = 'foo==bar==baz' expect(result).toBe(expectedResult) })

groupBy

It splits list according to a provided groupFn function and returns an object.

Try this R.groupBy example in Rambda REPL

groupWith

It returns separated version of list or string input , where separation is done with equality compareFn function.

Try this R.groupWith example in Rambda REPL

has

has<T>(prop: string , obj: T): boolean

It returns true if obj has property prop .

Try this R.has example in Rambda REPL

R.has source export function has ( prop, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => has(prop, _obj) if (!obj) return false return obj.hasOwnProperty(prop) }

Tests import {has} from './has' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(has( 'a' )({ a : 1 })).toBeTrue() expect(has( 'b' , { a : 1 })).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with non-object' , () => { expect(has( 'a' , undefined )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , null )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , true )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , '' )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , /a/)).toEqual( false ) })

hasPath

hasPath<T>( path: string | string [], input: object ): boolean

It will return true, if input object has truthy path (calculated with R.path ).

Try this R.hasPath example in Rambda REPL

R.hasPath source import {path} from './path' export function hasPath ( pathInput, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return objHolder => hasPath(pathInput, objHolder) } return path(pathInput, obj) !== undefined }

Tests import {hasPath} from './hasPath' test( 'when true' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = { a : { b : []}} const result = hasPath(path)(obj) const expectedResult = true expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'when false' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = {} const result = hasPath(path, obj) const expectedResult = false expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) })

head

head(input: string ): string

It returns the first element of list or string input .

Try this R.head example in Rambda REPL

R.head source export function head ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) return listOrString[ 0 ] || '' return listOrString[ 0 ] }

Tests import {head} from './head' test( 'head' , () => { expect(head([ 'fi' , 'fo' , 'fum' ])).toEqual( 'fi' ) expect(head([])).toEqual( undefined ) expect(head( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'f' ) expect(head( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

identical

It returns true if its arguments a and b are identical.

Otherwise, it returns false .

💥 Values are identical if they reference the same memory. NaN is identical to NaN ; 0 and -0 are not identical.

Try this R.identical example in Rambda REPL

identity

identity<T>(input: T): T

It just passes back the supplied input argument.

💥 Logic

Try this R.identity example in Rambda REPL

R.identity source export function identity ( x ) { return x }

Tests import {identity} from './identity' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(identity( 7 )).toEqual( 7 ) expect(identity( true )).toEqual( true ) expect(identity({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 }) })

ifElse

ifElse<TArgs extends any [], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult> ( fn: ( ...args: TArgs ) => boolean , onTrue: ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnFalseResult ): ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult

It expects condition , onTrue and onFalse functions as inputs and it returns a new function with example name of fn .

When fn`` is called with input argument, it will return either onTrue(input) or onFalse(input) depending on condition(input)` evaluation.

Try this R.ifElse example in Rambda REPL

R.ifElse source import {curry} from './curry' function ifElseFn ( condition, onTrue, onFalse ) { return ( ...input ) => { const conditionResult = typeof condition === 'boolean' ? condition : condition(...input) if (conditionResult === true ) { return onTrue(...input) } return onFalse(...input) } } export const ifElse = curry(ifElseFn)

Tests import {always} from './always' import {has} from './has' import {identity} from './identity' import {ifElse} from './ifElse' import {prop} from './prop' const condition = has( 'foo' ) const v = function ( a ) { return typeof a === 'number' } const t = function ( a ) { return a + 1 } const ifFn = x => prop( 'foo' , x).length const elseFn = () => false test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn) expect(fn({ foo : 'bar' })).toEqual( 3 ) expect(fn({ fo : 'bar' })).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'ramda spec' , () => { const ifIsNumber = ifElse(v) expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)( 15 )).toEqual( 16 ) expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)( 'hello' )).toEqual( 'hello' ) }) test( 'pass all arguments' , () => { const identity = function ( a ) { return a } const v = function ( ) { return true } const onTrue = function ( a, b ) { expect(a).toEqual( 123 ) expect(b).toEqual( 'abc' ) } ifElse(v, onTrue, identity)( 123 , 'abc' ) }) test( 'accept constant as condition' , () => { const fn = ifElse( true )(always( true ))(always( false )) expect(fn()).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'accept constant as condition - case 2' , () => { const fn = ifElse( false , always( true ), always( false )) expect(fn()).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'curry 1' , () => { const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn) expect(fn({ foo : 'bar' })).toEqual( 3 ) expect(fn({ fo : 'bar' })).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'curry 2' , () => { const fn = ifElse(condition)(ifFn)(elseFn) expect(fn({ foo : 'bar' })).toEqual( 3 ) expect(fn({ fo : 'bar' })).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'simple arity of 1' , () => { const condition = x => x > 5 const onTrue = x => x + 1 const onFalse = x => x + 10 const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)( 1 ) expect(result).toBe( 11 ) }) test( 'simple arity of 2' , () => { const condition = ( x, y ) => x + y > 5 const onTrue = ( x, y ) => x + y + 1 const onFalse = ( x, y ) => x + y + 10 const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)( 1 , 10 ) expect(result).toBe( 12 ) })

ifElseAsync

ifElseAsync<T, U>( condition: ( x: T ) => Promise < boolean >, onTrue: ( x: T ) => U, onFalse: ( x: T ) => U, ): ( x: T ) => Promise <U>

Asynchronous version of R.ifElse . Any of condition , ifFn and elseFn can be either asynchronous or synchronous function.

Try this R.ifElseAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.ifElseAsync source function createThenable ( fn ) { return async function ( ...input ) { return fn(...input) } } export function ifElseAsync ( condition, ifFn, elseFn ) { return ( ...inputs ) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { const conditionPromise = createThenable(condition) const ifFnPromise = createThenable(ifFn) const elseFnPromise = createThenable(elseFn) conditionPromise(...inputs) .then( conditionResult => { const promised = conditionResult === true ? ifFnPromise : elseFnPromise promised(...inputs) .then(resolve) .catch(reject) }) .catch(reject) }) }

Tests import {delay} from './delay' import {ifElseAsync} from './ifElseAsync' test( 'arity of 1 - condition is async' , async () => { const condition = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x > 4 } const whenTrue = x => x + 1 const whenFalse = x => x + 10 const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse) const result = await Promise .all([fn( 5 ), fn( 1 )]) expect(result).toEqual([ 6 , 11 ]) }) test( 'arity of 1 - condition is sync' , async () => { const condition = x => x > 4 const whenTrue = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 1 } const whenFalse = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 10 } const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse) const result = await Promise .all([fn( 5 ), fn( 1 )]) expect(result).toEqual([ 6 , 11 ]) }) test( 'arity of 1 - all inputs are async' , async () => { const condition = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x > 4 } const whenTrue = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 1 } const whenFalse = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 10 } const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse) const result = await Promise .all([fn( 5 ), fn( 1 )]) expect(result).toEqual([ 6 , 11 ]) }) test( 'arity of 2 - condition is async' , async () => { const condition = async (x, y) => { await delay( 100 ) return x + y > 4 } const whenTrue = ( x, y ) => x + y + 1 const whenFalse = ( x, y ) => x + y + 10 const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse) const result = await Promise .all([fn( 14 , 20 ), fn( 1 , 3 )]) expect(result).toEqual([ 35 , 14 ]) }) test( 'arity of 2 - condition is sync' , async () => { const condition = ( x, y ) => x + y > 4 const whenTrue = async (x, y) => { await delay( 100 ) return x + y + 1 } const whenFalse = async (x, y) => { await delay( 100 ) return x + y + 10 } const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse) const result = await Promise .all([fn( 14 , 20 ), fn( 1 , 3 )]) expect(result).toEqual([ 35 , 14 ]) }) test( 'arity of 2 - all inputs are async' , async () => { const condition = async (x, y) => { await delay( 100 ) return x + y > 4 } const whenTrue = async (x, y) => { await delay( 100 ) return x + y + 1 } const whenFalse = async (x, y) => { await delay( 100 ) return x + y + 10 } const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse) const result = await Promise .all([fn( 14 , 20 ), fn( 1 , 3 )]) expect(result).toEqual([ 35 , 14 ]) })

inc

It increments a number.

Try this R.inc example in Rambda REPL

includes

includes(valueToFind: string , input: string [] | string ): boolean

If input is string, then this method work as native String.includes .

If input is array, then R.equals is used to define if valueToFind belongs to the list.

Try this R.includes example in Rambda REPL

R.includes source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_indexOf} from './equals' export function includes ( valueToFind, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => includes(valueToFind, _iterable) if ( typeof iterable === 'string' ) { return iterable.includes(valueToFind) } if (!iterable) { throw new TypeError ( `Cannot read property \'indexOf\' of ${iterable} ` ) } if (!_isArray(iterable)) return false return _indexOf(valueToFind, iterable) > -1 }

Tests import {includes} from './includes' import {includes as includesRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'with string as iterable' , () => { const str = 'foo bar' expect(includes( 'bar' )(str)).toBeTrue() expect(includesRamda( 'bar' )(str)).toBeTrue() expect(includes( 'never' , str)).toBeFalse() expect(includesRamda( 'never' , str)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with array as iterable' , () => { const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(includes( 2 )(arr)).toBeTrue() expect(includesRamda( 2 )(arr)).toBeTrue() expect(includes( 4 , arr)).toBeFalse() expect(includesRamda( 4 , arr)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with list of objects as iterable' , () => { const arr = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] expect(includes({ c : 3 }, arr)).toBeTrue() expect(includesRamda({ c : 3 }, arr)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { const result = includes( NaN , [ NaN ]) const ramdaResult = includesRamda( NaN , [ NaN ]) expect(result).toBeTrue() expect(ramdaResult).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with wrong input that does not throw' , () => { const result = includes( 1 , /foo/g) const ramdaResult = includesRamda( 1 , /foo/g) expect(result).toBeFalse() expect(ramdaResult).toBeFalse() }) test( 'throws on wrong input - match ramda behaviour' , () => { expect( () => includes( 2 , null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of null" ) expect( () => includesRamda( 2 , null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'indexOf')` ) expect( () => includes( 2 , undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined" ) expect( () => includesRamda( 2 , undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'indexOf')` ) })

indexBy

It generates object with properties provided by condition and values provided by list array.

If condition is a function, then all list members are passed through it.

If condition is a string, then all list members are passed through R.path(condition) .

Try this R.indexBy example in Rambda REPL

indexOf

It returns the index of the first element of list equals to valueToFind .

If there is no such element, it returns -1 .

💥 It uses R.equals for list of objects/arrays or native indexOf for any other case.

Try this R.indexOf example in Rambda REPL

init

init<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns all but the last element of list or string input .

Try this R.init example in Rambda REPL

R.init source import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice' export function init ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) return listOrString.slice( 0 , -1 ) return listOrString.length ? baseSlice(listOrString, 0 , -1 ) : [] }

Tests import {init} from './init' test( 'with array' , () => { expect(init([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) expect(init([ 1 , 2 ])).toEqual([ 1 ]) expect(init([ 1 ])).toEqual([]) expect(init([])).toEqual([]) expect(init([])).toEqual([]) expect(init([ 1 ])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(init( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'fo' ) expect(init( 'f' )).toEqual( '' ) expect(init( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

interpolate

interpolate(inputWithTags: string , templateArguments: object): string

It generages a new string from inputWithTags by replacing all {{x}} occurances with values provided by templateArguments .

Try this R.interpolate example in Rambda REPL

R.interpolate source const getOccurrences = input => input.match( /{{\s*.+?\s*}}/g ) const getOccurrenceProp = occurrence => occurrence.replace( /{{\s*|\s*}}/g , '' ) const replace = ( {inputHolder, prop, replacer} ) => { const regexBase = `{{ ${prop} }}` const regex = new RegExp (regexBase, 'g' ) return inputHolder.replace(regex, replacer) } export function interpolate ( input, templateInput ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _templateInput => interpolate(input, _templateInput) } const occurrences = getOccurrences(input) if (occurrences === null ) return input let inputHolder = input for ( const occurrence of occurrences) { const prop = getOccurrenceProp(occurrence) inputHolder = replace({ inputHolder, prop, replacer : templateInput[prop], }) } return inputHolder }

Tests import {interpolate} from './interpolate' test( 'within bracets' , () => { const input = 'foo is { {{bar}} } even {{a}} more' const templateInput = { bar : 'BAR' , a : 1 , } const result = interpolate(input, templateInput) const expectedResult = 'foo is { BAR } even 1 more' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'happy' , () => { const input = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more' const templateInput = { bar : 'BAR' , a : 1 , } const result = interpolate(input, templateInput) const expectedResult = 'foo is BAR even 1 more' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'no interpolation + curry' , () => { const input = 'foo is bar even more' const templateInput = { bar : 'BAR' } const result = interpolate(input)(templateInput) const expectedResult = 'foo is bar even more' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with missing template input' , () => { const input = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more' const templateInput = { baz : 'BAR' , a : 1 , } const result = interpolate(input, templateInput) const expectedResult = 'foo is undefined even 1 more' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with arbitrary expression' , () => { const input = '1 + 2 = {{ 1 + 2 }}' const templateInput = {} const result = interpolate(input, templateInput) expect(result).toEqual(input) })

intersection

It loops throw listA and listB and returns the intersection of the two according to R.equals .

Try this R.intersection example in Rambda REPL

intersperse

It adds a separator between members of list .

Try this R.intersperse example in Rambda REPL

is

It returns true if x is instance of targetPrototype .

const result = [ R.is( String , 'foo' ), R.is( Array , 1 ) ]

Try this R.is example in Rambda REPL

isEmpty

isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean

It returns true if x is empty .

const result = [ R.isEmpty( '' ), R.isEmpty({ x : 0 }) ]

Try this R.isEmpty example in Rambda REPL

R.isEmpty source import {type} from './type' export function isEmpty ( input ) { const inputType = type(input) if ([ 'Undefined' , 'NaN' , 'Number' , 'Null' ].includes(inputType)) return false if (!input) return true if (inputType === 'Object' ) { return Object .keys(input).length === 0 } if (inputType === 'Array' ) { return input.length === 0 } return false }

Tests import {isEmpty} from './isEmpty' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(isEmpty( undefined )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( '' )).toEqual( true ) expect(isEmpty( null )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( ' ' )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( new RegExp ( '' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty([])).toEqual( true ) expect(isEmpty([[]])).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty({})).toEqual( true ) expect(isEmpty({ x : 0 })).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( 0 )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( NaN )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty([ '' ])).toEqual( false ) })

isFunction

isFunction(input: any ): boolean

It returns true if R.type of input is Async or Function .

const result = [ R.isFunction(R.mapAsync), R.isFunction(R.add), ]

Try this R.isFunction example in Rambda REPL

R.isFunction source import {type} from './type' export function isFunction ( fn ) { return [ 'Async' , 'Function' ].includes(type(fn)) }

Tests import {isFunction} from './isFunction' test( 'when function' , () => { const fn = () => {} expect(isFunction(fn)).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'when promise' , () => { const fn = Promise .resolve( 2 ) expect(isFunction(fn)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'when async' , () => { const fn = async x => x expect(isFunction(fn)).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'when false' , () => { expect(isFunction( null )).toEqual( false ) })

isNil

isNil(x: any ): x is null | undefined

It returns true if x is either null or undefined .

const result = [ R.isNil( null ), R.isNil( 1 ), ]

Try this R.isNil example in Rambda REPL

R.isNil source export function isNil ( x ) { return x === undefined || x === null }

Tests import {isNil} from './isNil' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(isNil( null )).toBeTrue() expect(isNil( undefined )).toBeTrue() expect(isNil([])).toBeFalse() })

isPromise

isPromise(input: any ): boolean

isType

isType(targetType: RambdaTypes, input: any ): boolean

It returns true if targetType is equal to type of input according to R.type .

R.isType( 'Async' ,R.delay( 1000 ))

Try this R.isType example in Rambda REPL

R.isType source import {type} from './type' export function isType ( xType, x ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return xHolder => isType(xType, xHolder) } return type(x) === xType }

Tests import {isType} from './isType' import {delay} from './delay' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] test( 'array' , () => { expect(isType( 'Array' , list)).toBeTruthy() expect(isType( 'Array' )([])).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'promise' , () => { expect(isType( 'Promise' , Promise .resolve( 1 ))).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'async' , () => { async function fn ( ) {} expect(isType( 'Async' , fn)).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'with R.delay' , () => { expect(isType( 'Function' , delay)).toBeTruthy() expect(isType( 'Promise' , delay( 100 ))).toBeTruthy() })

isValid

isValid({input: object, schema: Schema}: IsValid): boolean

It checks if input is following schema specifications.

If validation fails, it returns false .

Please check the detailed explanation as it is hard to write a short description for this method.

💥 Independently, somebody else came with very similar idea called superstruct

const input = { a : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]} const invalidInput = { a : [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 1 ]} const schema = { a : [ String ]} const result = [ R.isValid({schema, input}), R.isValid({schema, input : invalidInput}) ]

Try this R.isValid example in Rambda REPL

R.isValid source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {all} from './all' import {any} from './any' import {includes} from './includes' import {init} from './init' import {test} from './test' import {toLower} from './toLower' import {type} from './type' export function isPrototype ( input ) { const currentPrototype = input.prototype const list = [ Number , String , Boolean , Promise ] let toReturn = false let counter = -1 while (++counter < list.length && !toReturn) { if (currentPrototype === list[counter].prototype) toReturn = true } return toReturn } export function prototypeToString ( input ) { const currentPrototype = input.prototype const list = [ Number , String , Boolean , Promise ] const translatedList = [ 'Number' , 'String' , 'Boolean' , 'Promise' ] let found let counter = -1 while (++counter < list.length) { if (currentPrototype === list[counter].prototype) found = counter } return translatedList[found] } const typesWithoutPrototype = [ 'any' , 'promise' , 'async' , 'function' ] export function fromPrototypeToString ( rule ) { if ( _isArray(rule) || rule === undefined || rule === null || rule.prototype === undefined || typesWithoutPrototype.includes(rule) ) { return { rule, parsed : false , } } if ( String .prototype === rule.prototype) { return { rule : 'string' , parsed : true , } } if ( Boolean .prototype === rule.prototype) { return { rule : 'boolean' , parsed : true , } } if ( Number .prototype === rule.prototype) { return { rule : 'number' , parsed : true , } } return { rule : type(rule.prototype).toLowerCase(), parsed : true , } } function getRuleAndType ( schema, requirementRaw ) { const ruleRaw = schema[requirementRaw] const typeIs = type(ruleRaw) const {rule, parsed} = fromPrototypeToString(ruleRaw) return { rule : rule, ruleType : parsed ? 'String' : typeIs, } } export function isValid ( {input, schema} ) { if (input === undefined || schema === undefined ) return false let flag = true const boom = boomFlag => { if (!boomFlag) { flag = false } } for ( const requirementRaw in schema) { if (flag) { const isOptional = requirementRaw.endsWith( '?' ) const requirement = isOptional ? init(requirementRaw) : requirementRaw const {rule, ruleType} = getRuleAndType(schema, requirementRaw) const inputProp = input[requirement] const inputPropType = type(input[requirement]) const ok = (isOptional && inputProp !== undefined ) || !isOptional if (!ok || (rule === 'any' && inputProp != null ) || rule === inputProp) continue if (ruleType === 'Object' ) { const isValidResult = isValid({ input : inputProp, schema : rule, }) boom(isValidResult) } else if (ruleType === 'String' ) { boom(toLower(inputPropType) === rule) } else if ( typeof rule === 'function' ) { boom(rule(inputProp)) } else if (ruleType === 'Array' && inputPropType === 'String' ) { boom(includes(inputProp, rule)) } else if ( ruleType === 'Array' && rule.length === 1 && inputPropType === 'Array' ) { const [currentRule] = rule const currentRuleType = type(currentRule) boom( currentRuleType === 'String' || currentRuleType === 'Object' || isPrototype(currentRule) ) if (currentRuleType === 'Object' && flag) { const isValidResult = all( inputPropInstance => isValid({ input : inputPropInstance, schema : currentRule, }), inputProp ) boom(isValidResult) } else if (flag) { const actualRule = currentRuleType === 'String' ? currentRule : prototypeToString(currentRule) const isInvalidResult = any( inputPropInstance => type(inputPropInstance).toLowerCase() !== actualRule.toLowerCase(), inputProp ) boom(!isInvalidResult) } } else if (ruleType === 'RegExp' && inputPropType === 'String' ) { boom(test(rule, inputProp)) } else { boom( false ) } } } return flag }

Tests import {delay} from './delay' import {isPrototype, isValid} from './isValid' test( 'is prototype' , () => { expect(isPrototype( Promise )).toBeTrue() expect(isPrototype( Number )).toBeTrue() expect(isPrototype( Boolean )).toBeTrue() expect(isPrototype( String )).toBeTrue() expect(isPrototype( 0 )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'prototype inside array' , () => { const input = { a : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]} const schema = { a : [ Number ]} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'with Promise prototype' , () => { const input = { a : [delay( 1 ), delay( 2 )]} const schema = { a : [ Promise ]} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'object prototype as rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : {}} const schema = { a : Object } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'list of functions' , () => { const input = { a : [ () => {}, delay]} const schema = { a : [ 'function' ]} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'function schema type can be only string' , () => { const input = { a : [ () => {}, delay]} const schema = { a : [ Function ]} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'object prototype as rule - false' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : Object } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'number prototype as rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : 1 } const schema = { a : Number } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'array prototype as rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]} const schema = { a : Array } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'array prototype as rule - false' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : Array } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'string prototype as rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : 'foo' } const schema = { a : String } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'string prototype as rule - false' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : String } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'boolean prototype as rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : true } const schema = { a : Boolean } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'boolean prototype as rule - false' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : Boolean } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'regex prototype cannot be rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : /foo/g } const schema = { a : new RegExp ( 'foo' )} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'undefined as a rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : undefined } const schema = { a : undefined } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'undefined as a rule - false' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : undefined } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'null as a rule - true' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : null } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'null as a rule - false' , () => { const input = { a : undefined } const schema = { a : null } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( '`any` safeguard against `null`' , () => { const input = { a : null } const schema = { a : 'any' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( '`any` safeguard against `undefined`' , () => { const input = { a : undefined } const schema = { a : 'any' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'type can be `"any"`' , () => { const input = { a : () => {}} const schema = { a : 'any' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'type can be `"function"`' , () => { const input = { a : () => {}} const schema = { a : 'function' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'type can be `async`' , () => { const input = { a : async () => {}} const schema = { a : 'async' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'type can be `promise`' , () => { const input = { a : delay( 1999 )} const schema = { a : 'promise' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'type can be `promise` list' , () => { const input = { a : [delay( 1999 )]} const schema = { a : [ 'promise' ]} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'function as schema - false' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : () => true , ac : 3 , }, c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : /fo/ , ac : 'number' , }, 'b?' : 'string' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'regex ok' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' , ac : 3 , }, c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : /fo/ , ac : 'number' , }, 'b?' : 'string' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'regex !ok' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' , ac : 3 , }, c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : /ba/ , ac : 'number' , }, 'b?' : 'string' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'optional props is missing' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' , ac : 3 , }, c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : 'string' , ac : 'number' , }, 'b?' : 'string' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'optional props is wrong type' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' , ac : 3 , }, b : [], c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : 'string' , ac : 'number' , }, 'b?' : 'string' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'optional props - nested' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' , ac : 3 , }, b : [], c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : 'string' , 'ac?' : 'number' , }, b : 'array' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'optional props is missing - nested' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' }, b : [], c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : 'string' , 'ac?' : 'number' , }, b : 'array' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'optional props is wrong type - nested' , () => { const input = { a : { ab : 'foo' , ac : 'bar' , }, b : [], c : [ 1 , 2 ], } const schema = { a : { ab : 'string' , 'ac?' : 'number' , }, b : 'array' , c : [ 'number' ], } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'nested schema' , () => { const input = { a : { b : 'str' , c : 3 , d : 'str' , }, b : 'foo' , } const schema = { a : { b : 'string' , c : 'number' , d : 'string' , }, b : 'string' , } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() const invalidInputFirst = { a : { b : 'str' , c : 3 , d : 'str' , }, b : 5 , } expect( isValid({ input : invalidInputFirst, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() const invalidInputSecond = { a : { b : 'str' , c : 'str' , d : 'str' , }, b : 5 , } expect( isValid({ input : invalidInputSecond, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() const invalidInputThird = { a : { b : 'str' }, b : 5 , } expect( isValid({ input : invalidInputThird, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'array of type' , () => { const input = { a : [ 1 , 2 ], b : 'foo' , } const schema = { a : [ 'number' ], b : 'string' , } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() const invalidInput = { a : [ 1 , '1' ], b : 'foo' , } expect( isValid({ input : invalidInput, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'function as rule' , () => { const input = { a : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], b : 'foo' , } const invalidInput = { a : [ 4 ], b : 'foo' , } const schema = { a : x => x.length > 2 , b : 'string' , } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() expect( isValid({ input : invalidInput, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'input prop is undefined' , () => { const input = { b : 3 } const schema = { a : 'number' } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'enum' , () => { const input = { a : 'foo' } const invalidInput = { a : '' } const schema = { a : [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]} expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() expect( isValid({ input : invalidInput, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'readme example' , () => { const basicSchema = { a : [ 'string' ]} const schema = { b : [basicSchema], c : { d : { e : 'boolean' }, f : 'array' , }, g : [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], } const input = { b : [{ a : [ 'led' , 'zeppelin' ]}], c : { d : { e : true }, f : [ 'any' , 1 , null , 'value' ], }, g : 'foo' , } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'should allow additional properties' , () => { const input = { title : 'You shook me' , year : 1969 , } expect( isValid({ input, schema : { title : 'string' }, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'accepts values as schemas' , () => { const input = { title : 'You shook me' , genre : 'Blues' , year : 1969 , } const schema = { title : 'You shook me' , year : 1969 , } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'compatible schemas with nested object' , () => { const input = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : { b : 'c' }}, } const invalidInputFirst = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : { b : 1 }}, } const invalidInputSecond = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : { b : []}}, } const invalidInputThird = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : { b : null }}, } const schema = { foo : 'string' , baz : { a : { b : 'string' }}, } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeTruthy() expect( isValid({ input : invalidInputFirst, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() expect( isValid({ input : invalidInputSecond, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() expect( isValid({ input : invalidInputThird, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'should return true when schema is empty object' , () => { expect( isValid({ input : { a : 1 }, schema : {}, }) ).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'when schema is undefined' , () => { expect( isValid({ input : { a : 1 }, schema : undefined , }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'should return false with invalid schema rule' , () => { const input = { foo : 'bar' , a : {}, } const inputSecond = { foo : 'bar' } const schema = { foo : 'string' , baz : { a : {}}, } expect( isValid({ input, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() expect( isValid({ input : inputSecond, schema, }) ).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'array of schemas' , () => { const input = { b : [ { a : 'led' , b : 1 , }, { a : 'dancing' , b : 1 , }, ], } const basicSchema = { a : String , b : Number , } const schema = { b : [basicSchema]} const result = isValid({ input, schema, }) expect(result).toBeTruthy() })

isValidAsync

isValidAsync(x: IsValidAsync): Promise < boolean >

Asynchronous version of R.isValid

const input = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const invalidInput = { a : 1 , b : 'foo' } const schema = { a : Number , b : async x => { await R.delay( 100 ) return typeof x === 'number' }} const result = await Promise .all([ R.isValidAsync({schema, input}), R.isValidAsync({schema, input : invalidInput}) ])

Try this R.isValidAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.isValidAsync source import {forEach} from './forEach' import {isPromise} from './isPromise' import {isValid} from './isValid' export async function isValidAsync ( {schema, input} ) { const asyncSchema = {} const simpleSchema = {} forEach( ( rule, prop ) => { if (isPromise(rule)) { asyncSchema[prop] = rule } else { simpleSchema[prop] = rule } }, schema) if ( Object .keys(asyncSchema).length === 0 ) return isValid({ input, schema, }) if ( !isValid({ input, schema : simpleSchema, }) ) return false let toReturn = true for ( const singleRuleProp in asyncSchema) { if (toReturn) { const validated = await asyncSchema[singleRuleProp]( input[singleRuleProp] ) if (!validated) toReturn = false } } return toReturn }

Tests import {result} from 'lodash' import {delay} from './delay' import {isValidAsync} from './isValidAsync' const simplePredicate = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x > 5 } test( 'happy' , async () => { const input = { a : 1 , b : 7 , c : 9 , additional : 'foo' , } const invalidInput = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 9 , } const schema = { a : Number , b : simplePredicate, c : simplePredicate, } const invalidSchema = { a : Boolean , b : simplePredicate, c : simplePredicate, } const result = await isValidAsync({ input, schema, }) const invalidResult = await isValidAsync({ input, schema : invalidSchema, }) const withInvalidInput = await isValidAsync({ input : invalidInput, schema, }) expect(result).toBeTruthy() expect(invalidResult).toBeFalsy() expect(withInvalidInput).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'without async rules' , async () => { const input = { a : 1 , b : 7 , } const schema = { a : Number , b : x => x > 2 , } const invalidSchema = { a : Number , b : Boolean , } const result = await isValidAsync({ input, schema, }) const invalidResult = await isValidAsync({ input, schema : invalidSchema, }) expect(result).toBeTruthy() expect(invalidResult).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'readme example' , async () => { const input = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const invalidInput = { a : 1 , b : 'foo' , } const schema = { a : Number , b : async x => { await delay( 100 ) return typeof x === 'number' }, } const result = await Promise .all([ isValidAsync({ schema, input, }), isValidAsync({ schema, input : invalidInput, }), ]) expect(result).toEqual([ true , false ]) })

join

join<T>(glue: string , list: T[]): string

It returns a string of all list instances joined with a glue .

R.join( '-' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

Try this R.join example in Rambda REPL

R.join source export function join ( glue, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => join(glue, _list) return list.join(glue) }

Tests import {join} from './join' test( 'curry' , () => { expect(join( '|' )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) expect(join( '|' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( '1|2|3' ) const spacer = join( ' ' ) expect(spacer([ 'a' , 2 , 3.4 ])).toEqual( 'a 2 3.4' ) })

keys

keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]

It applies Object.keys over x and returns its keys.

R.keys({ a : 1 , b : 2 })

Try this R.keys example in Rambda REPL

R.keys source export function keys ( x ) { return Object .keys(x) }

Tests import {keys} from './keys' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(keys({ a : 1 })).toEqual([ 'a' ]) })

last

last(str: string ): string

It returns the last element of input , as the input can be either a string or an array.

const result = [ R.last([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), R.last( 'foo' ), ]

Try this R.last example in Rambda REPL

R.last source export function last ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) { return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1 ] || '' } return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1 ] }

Tests import {last} from './last' test( 'with list' , () => { expect(last([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toBe( 3 ) expect(last([])).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(last( 'abc' )).toEqual( 'c' ) expect(last( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

lastIndexOf

lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number

It returns the last index of target in list array.

R.equals is used to determine equality between target and members of list .

If there is no such index, then -1 is returned.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = [ R.lastIndexOf( 2 , list), R.lastIndexOf( 4 , list), ]

Try this R.lastIndexOf example in Rambda REPL

R.lastIndexOf source import {_lastIndexOf} from './equals' export function lastIndexOf ( valueToFind, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _list => _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, _list) } return _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) }

Tests import {lastIndexOf} from './lastIndexOf' import {lastIndexOf as lastIndexOfRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './indexOf.spec.js' test( 'with NaN' , () => { expect(lastIndexOf( NaN , [ NaN ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'will throw with bad input' , () => { expect(lastIndexOfRamda([], true )).toEqual( -1 ) expect( () => indexOf([], true )).toThrow() }) test( 'without list of objects - no R.equals' , () => { expect(lastIndexOf( 3 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 2 ) expect(lastIndexOf( 10 )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( -1 ) }) test( 'list of objects uses R.equals' , () => { const listOfObjects = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] expect(lastIndexOf({ c : 4 }, listOfObjects)).toBe( -1 ) expect(lastIndexOf({ c : 3 }, listOfObjects)).toBe( 2 ) }) test( 'list of arrays uses R.equals' , () => { const listOfLists = [[ 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 2 , 3 , 4 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 1 ], []] expect(lastIndexOf([], listOfLists)).toBe( 5 ) expect(lastIndexOf([ 1 ], listOfLists)).toBe( 4 ) expect(lastIndexOf([ 2 , 3 , 4 ], listOfLists)).toBe( 2 ) expect(lastIndexOf([ 2 , 3 , 5 ], listOfLists)).toBe( -1 ) }) test( 'with string as iterable' , () => { expect( () => lastIndexOf( 'a' , 'abc' )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of abc` ) expect(lastIndexOfRamda( 'a' , 'abc' )).toBe( 0 ) }) describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : lastIndexOf, fnRamda : lastIndexOfRamda, firstInput : possibleTargets, secondInput : possibleIterables, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 34, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 170, } ` ) }, }) })

length

length<T>(input: T[]): number

It returns the length property of list or string input .

const result = [ R.length([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]), R.length( 'foo' ), ]

Try this R.length example in Rambda REPL

R.length source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function length ( x ) { if (_isArray(x)) return x.length if ( typeof x === 'string' ) return x.length return NaN }

Tests import {length} from './length' import {length as lengthRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(length( 'foo' )).toEqual( 3 ) expect(length([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( 3 ) expect(length([])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with empty string' , () => { expect(length( '' )).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with bad input returns NaN' , () => { expect(length( 0 )).toBeNaN() expect(length({})).toBeNaN() expect(length( null )).toBeNaN() expect(length( undefined )).toBeNaN() }) test( 'with length as property' , () => { const input1 = { length : '123' } const input2 = { length : null } const input3 = { length : '' } expect(length(input1)).toBeNaN() expect(lengthRamda(input1)).toBeNaN() expect(length(input2)).toBeNaN() expect(lengthRamda(input2)).toBeNaN() expect(length(input3)).toBeNaN() expect(lengthRamda(input3)).toBeNaN() })

lens

lens<T, U, V> ( getter: ( s: T ) => U, setter: ( a: U, s: T ) => V ): Lens

It returns a lens for the given getter and setter functions.

The getter gets the value of the focus; the setter sets the value of the focus.

The setter should not mutate the data structure.

const xLens = R.lens(R.prop( 'x' ), R.assoc( 'x' )); R.view(xLens, { x : 1 , y : 2 }) R.set(xLens, 4 , { x : 1 , y : 2 }) R.over(xLens, R.negate, { x : 1 , y : 2 })

Try this R.lens example in Rambda REPL

R.lens source export function lens ( getter, setter ) { return function ( functor ) { return function ( target ) { return functor(getter(target)).map( focus => setter(focus, target)) } } }

lensEq

lensEq<T, U>(lens: Lens, target: T, input: U): boolean

It returns true if data structure focused by the given lens equals to the target value.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

💥 Idea for this method comes from ramda-adjunct library

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const lens = R.lensIndex( 0 ) const result = R.lensEq( lens, 1 , list )

Try this R.lensEq example in Rambda REPL

R.lensEq source import {curry} from './curry' import {equals} from './equals' import {view} from './view' function lensEqFn ( lens, target, input ) { return equals(view(lens, input), target) } export const lensEq = curry(lensEqFn)

Tests import {lensEq} from './lensEq' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' test( 'with list' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const lens = lensIndex( 0 ) expect(lensEq(lens, 1 , list)).toBeTrue() expect(lensEq(lens, 2 )(list)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with R.lensPath' , () => { const input = { a : { b : { c : 1 }}} const target = { c : 1 } const lens = lensPath( 'a.b' ) expect(lensEq(lens)(target)(input)).toBeTrue() expect(lensEq(lens, target, { c : 2 })).toBeFalse() })

lensIndex

lensIndex(index: number ): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified index .

const list = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] const headLens = R.lensIndex( 0 ) R.view(headLens, list) R.set(headLens, 'x' , list) R.over(headLens, R.toUpper, list)

Try this R.lensIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.lensIndex source import {lens} from './lens' import {nth} from './nth' import {update} from './update' export function lensIndex ( index ) { return lens(nth(index), update(index)) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {keys} from './keys' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {over} from './over' import { set } from './ set ' import {view} from './view' const testList = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] test( 'focuses list element at the specified index' , () => { expect(view(lensIndex( 0 ), testList)).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'returns undefined if the specified index does not exist' , () => { expect(view(lensIndex( 10 ), testList)).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'sets the list value at the specified index' , () => { expect( set (lensIndex(0), 0, testList)).toEqual([0, {b: 2 }, { c : 3 }]) }) test( 'applies function to the value at the specified list index' , () => { expect(over(lensIndex( 2 ), keys, testList)).toEqual([{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, [ 'c' ]]) }) test( 'can be composed' , () => { const nestedList = [ 0 , [ 10 , 11 , 12 ], 1 , 2 ] const composedLens = compose(lensIndex( 1 ), lensIndex( 0 )) expect(view(composedLens, nestedList)).toEqual( 10 ) }) test( 'set s (get s) === s' , () => { expect( set (lensIndex(0), view(lensIndex(0), testList), testList)).toEqual( testList ) }) test(' get ( set s v) === v', () => { expect(view(lensIndex( 0 ), set (lensIndex(0), 0, testList))).toEqual(0) }) test(' get ( set ( set s v1) v2) === v2', () => { expect( view( lensIndex( 0 ), set (lensIndex(0), 11, set (lensIndex(0), 10, testList)) ) ).toEqual(11) })

lensPath

lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified path .

const lensPath = R.lensPath([ 'x' , 0 , 'y' ]) const input = { x : [{ y : 2 , z : 3 }, { y : 4 , z : 5 }]} R.view(lensPath, input) R.set(lensPath, 1 , input) R.over(xHeadYLens, R.negate, input)

Try this R.lensPath example in Rambda REPL

R.lensPath source import {assocPath} from './assocPath' import {lens} from './lens' import {path} from './path' export function lensPath ( key ) { return lens(path(key), assocPath(key)) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {identity} from './identity' import {inc} from './inc' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {lensProp} from './lensProp' import {over} from './over' import { set } from './ set ' import {view} from './view' const testObj = { a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , } test( 'view' , () => { expect(view(lensPath( 'd' ), testObj)).toEqual( 3 ) expect(view(lensPath( 'a.0.b' ), testObj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(view(lensPath( '' ), testObj)).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'set' , () => { expect( set (lensProp('d'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 0 , }) expect( set (lensPath('a.0.b'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 0 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , }) expect( set (lensPath('a.0.X'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [ { b : 1 , X : 0 , }, { b : 2 }, ], d : 3 , }) expect( set (lensPath([]), 0, testObj)).toEqual(0) }) test('over', () => { expect(over(lensPath( 'd' ), inc, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 4 , }) expect(over(lensPath( 'a.1.b' ), inc, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 3 }], d : 3 , }) expect(over(lensProp( 'X' ), identity, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , X : undefined , }) expect(over(lensPath( 'a.0.X' ), identity, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [ { b : 1 , X : undefined , }, { b : 2 }, ], d : 3 , }) }) test( 'compose' , () => { const composedLens = compose(lensPath( 'a' ), lensPath( '1.b' )) expect(view(composedLens, testObj)).toEqual( 2 ) }) test( 'set s (get s) === s' , () => { expect( set (lensPath(['d']), view(lensPath(['d']), testObj), testObj) ).toEqual(testObj) expect( set ( lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), testObj), testObj ) ).toEqual(testObj) }) test(' get ( set s v) === v', () => { expect(view(lensPath([ 'd' ]), set (lensPath(['d']), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0) expect( view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), set (lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), 0, testObj)) ).toEqual(0) }) test(' get ( set ( set s v1) v2) === v2', () => { const p = [ 'd' ] const q = [ 'a' , 0 , 'b' ] expect( view(lensPath(p), set (lensPath(p), 11, set (lensPath(p), 10, testObj))) ).toEqual(11) expect( view(lensPath(q), set (lensPath(q), 11, set (lensPath(q), 10, testObj))) ).toEqual(11) })

lensProp

lensProp(prop: string ): { <T, U>(obj: T): U

It returns a lens that focuses on specified property prop .

const xLens = R.lensProp( 'x' ); const input = { x : 1 , y : 2 } R.view(xLens, input) R.set(xLens, 4 , input) R.over(xLens, R.negate, input)

Try this R.lensProp example in Rambda REPL

R.lensProp source import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {prop} from './prop' export function lensProp ( key ) { return lens(prop(key), assoc(key)) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {identity} from './identity' import {inc} from './inc' import {lensProp} from './lensProp' import {over} from './over' import { set } from './ set ' import {view} from './view' const testObj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } test( 'focuses object the specified object property' , () => { expect(view(lensProp( 'a' ), testObj)).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'returns undefined if the specified property does not exist' , () => { expect(view(lensProp( 'X' ), testObj)).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'sets the value of the object property specified' , () => { expect( set (lensProp('a'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 0 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) }) test( "adds the property to the object if it doesn't exist" , () => { expect( set (lensProp('d'), 4, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , }) }) test( 'applies function to the value of the specified object property' , () => { expect(over(lensProp( 'a' ), inc, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) }) test( "applies function to undefined and adds the property if it doesn't exist" , () => { expect(over(lensProp( 'X' ), identity, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , X : undefined , }) }) test( 'can be composed' , () => { const nestedObj = { a : { b : 1 }, c : 2 , } const composedLens = compose(lensProp( 'a' ), lensProp( 'b' )) expect(view(composedLens, nestedObj)).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'set s (get s) === s' , () => { expect( set (lensProp('a'), view(lensProp('a'), testObj), testObj)).toEqual( testObj ) }) test(' get ( set s v) === v', () => { expect(view(lensProp( 'a' ), set (lensProp('a'), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0) }) test(' get ( set ( set s v1) v2) === v2', () => { expect( view( lensProp( 'a' ), set (lensProp('a'), 11, set (lensProp('a'), 10, testObj)) ) ).toEqual(11) })

lensSatisfies

lensSatisfies<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , lens: Lens, input: U ): boolean

It returns true if data structure focused by the given lens satisfies the predicate.

💥 Idea for this method comes from ramda-adjunct library

const fn = R.lensSatisfies( x => x > 5 , R.lensIndex( 0 )) const result = [ fn([ 10 , 20 , 30 ]), fn([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), ]

Try this R.lensSatisfies example in Rambda REPL

R.lensSatisfies source import {curry} from './curry' import {view} from './view' function lensSatisfiesFn ( predicate, lens, input ) { return Boolean (predicate(view(lens, input))) } export const lensSatisfies = curry(lensSatisfiesFn)

Tests import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {lensSatisfies} from './lensSatisfies' const predicate = x => x > 1 test( 'with list' , () => { const lens = lensIndex( 0 ) const fn = lensSatisfies(predicate, lens) expect(fn([ 10 , 20 , 30 ])).toBeTrue() expect(fn([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with R.lensPath' , () => { const input1 = { a : { b : 10 }} const input2 = { a : { b : 1 }} const lens = lensPath( 'a.b' ) const fn = lensSatisfies(predicate, lens) expect(fn(input1)).toBeTrue() expect(fn(input2)).toBeFalse() })

map

map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>

It returns the result of looping through iterable with fn .

It works with both array and object.

💥 Unlike Ramda's map , here property and input object are passed as arguments to fn , when iterable is an object.

const fn = x => x * 2 const fnWhenObject = ( val, prop )=> { return ` ${prop} - ${val} ` } const iterable = [ 1 , 2 ] const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const result = [ R.map(fn, list), R.map(fnWhenObject, obj) ]

Try this R.map example in Rambda REPL

R.map source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys' export function mapArray ( fn, list, isIndexed = false ) { let index = 0 const willReturn = Array (list.length) while (index < list.length) { willReturn[index] = isIndexed ? fn(list[index], index) : fn(list[index]) index++ } return willReturn } export function mapObject ( fn, obj ) { let index = 0 const keys = _keys(obj) const len = keys.length const willReturn = {} while (index < len) { const key = keys[index] willReturn[key] = fn(obj[key], key, obj) index++ } return willReturn } export const mapObjIndexed = mapObject export function map ( fn, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => map(fn, _iterable) if (!iterable) { throw new Error ( 'Incorrect iterable input' ) } if (_isArray(iterable)) return mapArray(fn, iterable) return mapObject(fn, iterable) }

Tests import {map} from './map' import {map as mapRamda} from 'ramda' const double = x => x * 2 describe( `with array` , () => { test( 'happy' , () => { expect(map(double, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) }) test( 'curried' , () => { expect(map(double)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) }) }) describe( `with object` , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { expect(map(double, obj)).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 4 , }) }) test( 'property as second and input object as third argument' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const iterator = ( val, prop, inputObject ) => { expect(prop).toBeString() expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj) return val * 2 } expect(map(iterator)(obj)).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 4 , }) }) }) test( 'bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda' , () => { expect( () => map(double, null )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => map(double)( undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => mapRamda(double, null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'fantasy-land/map')` ) expect( () => mapRamda(double, undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fantasy-land/map')` ) })

mapArray

mapArray<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>, iterable: T[]): T[]

const result = R.mapArray( x => x + 1 , [ 1 , 2 ])

Try this R.mapArray example in Rambda REPL

mapAsync

mapAsync<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, list: T[]): Promise <K[]>

Sequential asynchronous mapping with fn over members of list .

async function fn ( x ) { await R.delay( 1000 ) return x+ 1 } const result = await R.mapAsync(fn, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

Try this R.mapAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.mapAsync source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' async function mapAsyncFn ( fn, listOrObject ) { if (_isArray(listOrObject)) { const willReturn = [] let i = 0 for ( const a of listOrObject) { willReturn.push( await fn(a, i++)) } return willReturn } const willReturn = {} for ( const prop in listOrObject) { willReturn[prop] = await fn(listOrObject[prop], prop) } return willReturn } export function mapAsync ( fn, listOrObject ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return async _listOrObject => mapAsyncFn(fn, _listOrObject) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { mapAsyncFn(fn, listOrObject).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) }

Tests import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync' import {delay} from './delay' import {map} from './map' import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync' const rejectDelay = a => new Promise ( ( _, reject ) => { setTimeout( () => { reject(a + 20 ) }, 100 ) }) test( 'happy' , async () => { const fn = async (x, prop) => { await delay( 100 ) expect(prop).toBeNumber() return x + 1 } const result = await mapAsync(fn, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]) }) test( 'with object' , async () => { const fn = async (x, prop) => { expect(prop).toBeString() return x + 1 } const result = await mapAsync(fn, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 3 , }) }) test( 'with R.composeAsync' , async () => { const result = await composeAsync( map( x => x + 1 ), mapAsync( async x => { delay(x) return x }), map( x => x * 10 ) )([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 11 , 21 , 31 ]) }) test( 'error' , async () => { try { await mapAsync(rejectDelay)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) } catch (err) { expect(err).toBe( 21 ) } })

mapAsyncLimit

mapAsyncLimit<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, limit: number , list: T[]): Promise <K[]>

It is similar to R.mapFastAsync in that it uses Promise.all but not over the whole list, rather than with only slice from list with length limit .

💥 For example usage, please check R.mapAsyncLimit tests.

R.mapAsyncLimit source import {mapFastAsync, mapFastAsyncFn} from './mapFastAsync' import {splitEvery} from './splitEvery' async function mapAsyncLimitFn ( iterable, limit, list ) { if (list.length < limit) return mapFastAsync(iterable, list) const slices = splitEvery(limit, list) let toReturn = [] for ( const slice of slices) { const iterableResult = await mapFastAsyncFn(iterable, slice) toReturn = [...toReturn, ...iterableResult] } return toReturn } export function mapAsyncLimit ( iterable, limit, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 2 ) { return async _list => mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, _list) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, list).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) }

Tests import isCI from 'is-ci' import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync' import {delay} from './delay' import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync' import {mapAsyncLimit} from './mapAsyncLimit' import {toDecimal} from './toDecimal' jest.setTimeout( 30000 ) test( 'happy' , async () => { const limit = 3 const startTime = new Date ().getTime() const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] const iterable = async x => { await delay( 500 ) return x + 1 } const result = await mapAsyncLimit(iterable, limit, list) const endTime = new Date ().getTime() const diffTime = endTime - startTime const startTime2 = new Date ().getTime() await mapAsync(iterable, list) const endTime2 = new Date ().getTime() const diffTime2 = endTime2 - startTime2 const methodScale = toDecimal((diffTime2 - diffTime) / 1000 , 0 ) expect(result).toEqual([ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]) if (!isCI) expect(methodScale).toBe(limit) }) const fn = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 1 } test( 'with R.composeAsync' , async () => { const result = await composeAsync(mapAsyncLimit(fn, 2 ), x => x.map( xx => xx + 1 ) )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]) }) test( 'fallback to R.mapFastAsync' , async () => { const result = await mapAsyncLimit(fn, 4 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]) })

mapFastAsync

mapFastAsync<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, list: T[]): Promise <K[]>

Parrallel asynchronous mapping with fn over members of list .

async function fn ( x ) { await R.delay( 1000 ) return x+ 1 } const result = await R.mapFastAsync(fn, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

Try this R.mapFastAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.mapFastAsync source export async function mapFastAsyncFn ( fn, arr ) { const promised = arr.map( ( a, i ) => fn(a, i)) return Promise .all(promised) } export function mapFastAsync ( fn, arr ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return async holder => mapFastAsyncFn(fn, holder) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { mapFastAsyncFn(fn, arr).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) }

Tests import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync' import {delay} from './delay' import {map} from './map' import {mapFastAsync} from './mapFastAsync' test( 'happy' , async () => { const fn = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 10 } const result = await mapFastAsync(fn, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) const curriedResult = await mapFastAsync(fn)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 11 , 12 , 13 ]) expect(curriedResult).toEqual([ 11 , 12 , 13 ]) }) test( 'composeAsync' , async () => { const result = await composeAsync( mapFastAsync( async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 1 }), mapFastAsync( async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 10 }), map( x => x * 10 ) )([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 21 , 31 , 41 ]) }) test( 'error' , async () => { try { const fn = async x => { JSON .parse( '{:' ) } const result = await mapFastAsync(fn, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) } catch (err) { expect(err.message).toBe( 'Unexpected token : in JSON at position 1' ) } }) test( 'pass index as second argument' , async () => { await mapFastAsync( ( x, i ) => { expect(x % 10 ).toBe( 0 ) expect( typeof i).toBe( 'number' ) }, [ 10 , 20 , 30 ] ) })

mapIndexed

Same as R.map , but it passes index as second argument to the iterator, when looping over arrays.

mapKeys

mapKeys<T, U> ( changeKeyFn: ( x: string ) => string , obj: { [key: string ]: T} ): U

It takes an object and returns a new object with changed keys according to changeKeyFn function.

const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const changeKeyFn = prop => `{prop}_foo` const result = R.mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj)

Try this R.mapKeys example in Rambda REPL

R.mapKeys source export function mapKeys ( changeKeyFn, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => mapKeys(changeKeyFn, _obj) const toReturn = {} Object .keys(obj).forEach( prop => (toReturn[changeKeyFn(prop)] = obj[prop])) return toReturn }

Tests import {mapKeys} from './mapKeys' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const changeKeyFn = prop => ` ${prop} _foo` const expected = { a_foo : 1 , b_foo : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { const result = mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const result = mapKeys(changeKeyFn)(obj) expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

mapObject

mapObject<T>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, T>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>

const result = R.mapObject( x => x + 1 , { a : 1 , b : 2 })

Try this R.mapObject example in Rambda REPL

mapObjIndexed

It works the same way as R.map does for objects. It is added as Ramda also has this method.

const fn = ( val, prop ) => { return ` ${prop} - ${val} ` } const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const result = R.map(mapObjIndexed, obj)

Try this R.mapObjIndexed example in Rambda REPL

mapToObject

mapToObject<T, U> ( fn: ( input: T ) => object| false , list: T[] ): U

This method allows to generate an object from a list using input function fn .

This function must return either an object or false for every member of list input.

If false is returned, then this element of list will be skipped in the calculation of the result.

All of returned objects will be merged to generate the final result.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 12 ] const fn = x => { if (x > 10 ) return false return x % 2 ? {[x]: x + 1 }: {[x]: x + 10 } } const result = mapToObject(fn, list) const expected = { '1' : 2 , '2' : 12 , '3' : 4 }

Try this R.mapToObject example in Rambda REPL

R.mapToObject source import {map} from './map' import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll' import {ok} from './ok' import {type} from './type' export function mapToObject ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return listHolder => mapToObject(fn, listHolder) } ok(type(fn), type(list))( 'Function' , 'Array' ) return mergeAll(map(fn, list)) }

Tests import {mapToObject} from './mapToObject' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const fn = x => (x % 2 ? {[x]: x + 1 } : {[x]: x + 10 }) const expected = { 1 : 2 , 2 : 12 , 3 : 4 , } test( 'happy' , () => { const result = mapToObject(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const result = mapToObject(fn)(list) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'string.fn test' , () => { const list = [ 'auto' , 'bar=false' , 'foo' , 'baz=1.5' , 's=more' , 'k=2' ] const fn = x => { const [key, value] = x.split( '=' ) if (value === undefined || value === 'true' ) { return {[key]: true } } if (value === 'false' ) { return {[key]: false } } if ( Number .isNaN( Number (value))) { return {[key]: value} } return {[key]: Number (value)} } const expectedResult = { auto : true , foo : true , bar : false , baz : 1.5 , s : 'more' , k : 2 , } const result = mapToObject(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'bad path' , () => { expect( () => mapToObject( 1 , null )).toThrow() })

mapToObjectAsync

mapToObjectAsync<T, U> ( fn: ( input: T ) => Promise <object| false >, list: T[] ): Promise < U >

Asynchronous version of R.mapToObject

R.mapToObjectAsync source import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync' export async function mapToObjectAsyncFn ( fn, list ) { let toReturn = {} const innerIterable = async x => { const intermediateResult = await fn(x) if (intermediateResult === false ) return toReturn = { ...toReturn, ...intermediateResult, } } await mapAsync(innerIterable, list) return toReturn } export function mapToObjectAsync ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return async _list => mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, _list) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, list).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) }

Tests import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync' import {delay} from './delay' import {mapToObjectAsync} from './mapToObjectAsync' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 12 ] const fn = async x => { await delay( 100 ) if (x > 10 ) return false return x % 2 ? {[ `key ${x} ` ]: x + 1 } : {[ `key ${x} ` ]: x + 10 } } const expected = { key1 : 2 , key2 : 12 , key3 : 4 , } test( 'happy' , async () => { const result = await mapToObjectAsync(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with R.composeAsync' , async () => { const result = await composeAsync(mapToObjectAsync(fn), x => x.filter( xx => xx > 1 ) )(list) expect(result).toEqual({ key2 : 12 , key3 : 4 , }) })

match

match(regExpression: RegExp , str: string ): string []

Curried version of String.prototype.match which returns empty array, when there is no match.

const result = [ R.match( 'a' , 'foo' ), R.match( /([a-z]a)/g , 'bananas' ) ]

Try this R.match example in Rambda REPL

R.match source export function match ( pattern, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => match(pattern, _input) const willReturn = input.match(pattern) return willReturn === null ? [] : willReturn }

Tests import {equals} from './equals' import {match} from './match' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(match( /a./g )( 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual([ 'ar' , 'az' ]) }) test( 'fallback' , () => { expect(match( /a./g )( 'foo' )).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(match( 'a' , 'foo' )).toEqual([]) expect(equals(match( 'o' , 'foo' ), [ 'o' ])).toBeTrue() }) test( 'throwing' , () => { expect( () => { match( /a./g , null ) }).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'match')` ) })

mathMod

R.mathMod behaves like the modulo operator should mathematically, unlike the % operator (and by extension, R.modulo ). So while -17 % 5 is -2 , mathMod(-17, 5) is 3 .

💥 Explanation is taken from Ramda documentation site.

const result = [ R.mathMod( -17 , 5 ), R.mathMod( 17 , 5 ), R.mathMod( 17 , -5 ), R.mathMod( 17 , 0 ) ]

Try this R.mathMod example in Rambda REPL

max

It returns the greater value between x and y .

const result = [ R.max( 5 , 7 ), R.max( 'bar' , 'foo' ), ]

Try this R.max example in Rambda REPL

maxBy

It returns the greater value between x and y according to compareFn function.

const compareFn = Math .abs R.maxBy(compareFn, 5 , -7 )

Try this R.maxBy example in Rambda REPL

maybe

maybe<T>(ifRule: boolean , whenIf: T | Func<T>, whenElse: T | Func<T>): T

It acts as ternary operator and it is helpful when we have nested ternaries.

All of the inputs can be either direct values or anonymous functions. This is helpful if we don't want to evaluate certain paths as we can wrap this logic in a function.

const x = 4 const y = 8 const ifRule = x > 2 const whenIf = y > 10 ? 3 : 7 const whenElse = () => { return JSON .parse( '{a:' ) } const result = R.maybe( ifRule, whenIf, whenElse, )

Try this R.maybe example in Rambda REPL

R.maybe source import {type} from './type' export function maybe ( ifRule, whenIf, whenElse ) { const whenIfInput = ifRule && type(whenIf) === 'Function' ? whenIf() : whenIf const whenElseInput = !ifRule && type(whenElse) === 'Function' ? whenElse() : whenElse return ifRule ? whenIfInput : whenElseInput }

Tests import {maybe} from './maybe' const WHEN_IF = 'WHEN_IF' const WHEN_ELSE = 'WHEN_ELSE' test( 'prevent type error' , () => { const x = 5 const y = null const ifRule = x > 3 const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, () => y.a === 'foo' ) expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF) }) test( 'whenElse is a function' , () => { const x = 2 const y = { a : 1 } const ifRule = x > 3 const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, () => y.a === 'foo' ) expect(result).toBeFalse() }) test( 'whenIf' , () => { const x = 5 const ifRule = x > 3 const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE) expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF) }) test( 'whenIf is a function' , () => { const x = 5 const ifRule = () => x > 3 const result = maybe(ifRule, () => WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE) expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF) }) test( 'whenElse' , () => { const x = 1 const ifRule = x > 3 const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE) expect(result).toBe(WHEN_ELSE) })

mean

mean(list: number []): number

It returns the mean value of list input.

R.mean([ 2 , 7 ])

Try this R.mean example in Rambda REPL

R.mean source import {sum} from './sum' export function mean ( list ) { return sum(list) / list.length }

Tests import {mean} from './mean' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(mean([ 2 , 7 ])).toBe( 4.5 ) }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { expect(mean([])).toBeNaN() })

median

median(list: number []): number

It returns the median value of list input.

R.median([ 7 , 2 , 10 , 9 ])

Try this R.median example in Rambda REPL

R.median source import {mean} from './mean' export function median ( list ) { const len = list.length if (len === 0 ) return NaN const width = 2 - (len % 2 ) const idx = (len - width) / 2 return mean( Array .prototype.slice .call(list, 0 ) .sort( ( a, b ) => { if (a === b) return 0 return a < b ? -1 : 1 }) .slice(idx, idx + width) ) }

Tests import {median} from './median' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(median([ 2 ])).toEqual( 2 ) expect(median([ 7 , 2 , 10 , 2 , 9 ])).toEqual( 7 ) }) test( 'with empty array' , () => { expect(median([])).toBeNaN() })

memoize

memoize<T, K extends any []> ( fn: ( ...inputs: K ) => T ): ( ...inputs: K ) => T

When fn is called for a second time with the same input, then the cache result is returned instead of calling again fn .

let result = 0 const fn = ( a,b ) => { result++ return a + b } const memoized = R.memoize(fn) memoized( 1 , 2 ) memoized( 1 , 2 )

Try this R.memoize example in Rambda REPL

R.memoize source import {compose} from './compose' import {map} from './map' import {replace} from './replace' import {sort} from './sort' import {take} from './take' import {type} from './type' const cache = {} const normalizeObject = obj => { const sortFn = ( a, b ) => (a > b ? 1 : -1 ) const willReturn = {} compose( map( prop => (willReturn[prop] = obj[prop])), sort(sortFn) )( Object .keys(obj)) return willReturn } const stringify = a => { if (type(a) === 'String' ) { return a } else if ([ 'Function' , 'Async' ].includes(type(a))) { const compacted = replace( /\s{1,}/g , ' ' , a.toString()) return replace( /\s/g , '_' , take( 15 , compacted)) } else if (type(a) === 'Object' ) { return JSON .stringify(normalizeObject(a)) } return JSON .stringify(a) } const generateProp = ( fn, ...inputArguments ) => { let propString = '' inputArguments.forEach( inputArgument => { propString += ` ${stringify(inputArgument)} _` }) return ` ${propString} ${stringify(fn)} ` } export function memoize ( fn, ...inputArguments ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return ( ...inputArgumentsHolder ) => memoize(fn, ...inputArgumentsHolder) } const prop = generateProp(fn, ...inputArguments) if (prop in cache) return cache[prop] if (type(fn) === 'Async' ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { fn(...inputArguments).then( result => { cache[prop] = result resolve(result) }) }) } const result = fn(...inputArguments) cache[prop] = result return result }

Tests import {memoize} from './memoize' test( 'memoize function without input arguments' , () => { const fn = () => 4 const memoized = memoize(fn) expect( typeof memoized()).toBe( 'function' ) }) test( 'happy' , () => { let counter = 0 const fn = ( {a, b, c} ) => { counter++ return a + b - c } const memoized = memoize(fn) expect( memoized({ a : 1 , c : 3 , b : 2 , }) ).toBe( 0 ) expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) expect( memoized({ c : 3 , a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toBe( 0 ) expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'normal function' , () => { let counter = 0 const fn = ( a, b ) => { counter++ return a + b } const memoized = memoize(fn) expect(memoized( 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect(memoized( 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect(memoized( 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) expect(memoized( 2 , 2 )).toBe( 4 ) expect(counter).toBe( 2 ) expect(memoized( 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect(counter).toBe( 2 ) }) test( 'async function' , async () => { let counter = 0 const delay = ms => new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout(resolve, ms) }) const fn = async (ms, a, b) => { await delay(ms) counter++ return a + b } const memoized = memoize(fn) expect( await memoized( 100 , 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect( await memoized( 100 , 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect( await memoized( 100 , 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect(counter).toBe( 1 ) expect( await memoized( 100 , 2 , 2 )).toBe( 4 ) expect(counter).toBe( 2 ) expect( await memoized( 100 , 1 , 2 )).toBe( 3 ) expect(counter).toBe( 2 ) }) test( 'string as argument' , () => { let count = 0 const foo = 'foo' const tester = memoize( n => { count++ return ` ${n} bar` }) tester(foo) tester(foo) tester(foo) expect(tester(foo)).toEqual( 'foobar' ) expect(count).toEqual( 1 ) tester( 'baz' ) expect(tester( 'baz' )).toEqual( 'bazbar' ) expect(count).toEqual( 2 ) })

merge

merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B export function merge < Output >( target: any ): ( newProps: any ) => Output

It creates a copy of target object with overidden newProps properties.

const target = { 'foo' : 0 , 'bar' : 1 } const newProps = { 'foo' : 7 } const result = R.merge(target, newProps)

Try this R.merge example in Rambda REPL

R.merge source export function merge ( target, newProps ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _newProps => merge(target, _newProps) return Object .assign({}, target || {}, newProps || {}) }

Tests import {merge} from './merge' const obj = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { expect(merge(obj, { bar : 20 })).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 20 , }) }) test( 'curry' , () => { expect(merge(obj)({ baz : 3 })).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 , }) }) test( 'when undefined or null instead of object' , () => { expect(merge( null , undefined )).toEqual({}) expect(merge(obj, null )).toEqual(obj) expect(merge(obj, undefined )).toEqual(obj) expect(merge( undefined , obj)).toEqual(obj) })

mergeAll

mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T

It merges all objects of list array sequentially and returns the result.

const list = [ { a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 } ] const result = R.mergeAll(list) const expected = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }

Try this R.mergeAll example in Rambda REPL

R.mergeAll source import {map} from './map' import {merge} from './merge' export function mergeAll ( arr ) { let willReturn = {} map( val => { willReturn = merge(willReturn, val) }, arr) return willReturn }

Tests import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll' test( 'case 1' , () => { const arr = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] const expectedResult = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } expect(mergeAll(arr)).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'case 2' , () => { expect(mergeAll([{ foo : 1 }, { bar : 2 }, { baz : 3 }])).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 , }) })

mergeDeepRight

mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output

Creates a new object with the own properties of the first object merged with the own properties of the second object. If a key exists in both objects:

and both values are objects, the two values will be recursively merged

otherwise the value from the second object will be used.

R.mergeDeepRight source import {type} from './type' export function mergeDeepRight ( target, source ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return sourceHolder => mergeDeepRight(target, sourceHolder) } const willReturn = JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(target)) Object .keys(source).forEach( key => { if (type(source[key]) === 'Object' ) { if (type(target[key]) === 'Object' ) { willReturn[key] = mergeDeepRight(target[key], source[key]) } else { willReturn[key] = source[key] } } else { willReturn[key] = source[key] } }) return willReturn }

Tests import {mergeDeepRight} from './mergeDeepRight' const slave = { name : 'evilMe' , age : 10 , contact : { a : 1 , email : 'foo@example.com' , }, } const master = { age : 40 , contact : { email : 'baz@example.com' }, songs : { title : 'Remains the same' }, } test( 'happy' , () => { const result = mergeDeepRight(slave, master) const curryResult = mergeDeepRight(slave)(master) const expected = { age : 40 , name : 'evilMe' , contact : { a : 1 , email : 'baz@example.com' , }, songs : { title : 'Remains the same' }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(curryResult).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ramda compatible test 1' , () => { const a = { w : 1 , x : 2 , y : { z : 3 }, } const b = { a : 4 , b : 5 , c : { d : 6 }, } const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b) const expected = { w : 1 , x : 2 , y : { z : 3 }, a : 4 , b : 5 , c : { d : 6 }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ramda compatible test 2' , () => { const a = { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , }, y : 0 , } const b = { a : { b : 3 , d : 4 , }, z : 0 , } const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b) const expected = { a : { b : 3 , c : 2 , d : 4 , }, y : 0 , z : 0 , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ramda compatible test 3' , () => { const a = { w : 1 , x : { y : 2 }, } const result = mergeDeepRight(a, { x : { y : 3 }}) const expected = { w : 1 , x : { y : 3 }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

mergeLeft

mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output

Same as R.merge , but in opposite direction.

const result = R.mergeLeft( { a : 10 }, { a : 1 , b : 2 } )

Try this R.mergeLeft example in Rambda REPL

R.mergeLeft source import {merge} from './merge' export function mergeLeft ( x, y ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _y => mergeLeft(x, _y) return merge(y, x) }

Tests import {mergeLeft} from './mergeLeft' const obj = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { expect(mergeLeft({ bar : 20 }, obj)).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 20 , }) }) test( 'curry' , () => { expect(mergeLeft({ baz : 3 })(obj)).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 , }) }) test( 'when undefined or null instead of object' , () => { expect(mergeLeft( null , undefined )).toEqual({}) expect(mergeLeft(obj, null )).toEqual(obj) expect(mergeLeft(obj, undefined )).toEqual(obj) expect(mergeLeft( undefined , obj)).toEqual(obj) })

min

It returns the lesser value between x and y .

const result = [ R.min( 5 , 7 ), R.min( 'bar' , 'foo' ), ]

Try this R.min example in Rambda REPL

minBy

It returns the lesser value between x and y according to compareFn function.

const compareFn = Math .abs R.minBy(compareFn, -5 , 2 )

Try this R.minBy example in Rambda REPL

modulo

Curried version of x%y .

R.modulo( 17 , 3 )

Try this R.modulo example in Rambda REPL

move

It returns a copy of list with exchanged fromIndex and toIndex elements.

💥 Rambda.move doesn't support negative indexes - it throws an error.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = R.move( 0 , 1 , list)

Try this R.move example in Rambda REPL

multiply

Curried version of x*y .

R.multiply( 2 , 4 )

Try this R.multiply example in Rambda REPL

negate

R.negate( 420 )

Try this R.negate example in Rambda REPL

nextIndex

nextIndex(index: number , list: any []): number

It returns the next index of the list.

If we have reached the end of the list, then it will return 0 .

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = [ R.nextIndex( 0 , list), R.nextIndex( 1 , list), R.nextIndex( 2 , list), R.nextIndex( 10 , list) ]

Try this R.nextIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.nextIndex source export function nextIndex ( index, list ) { return index >= list.length - 1 ? 0 : index + 1 }

Tests import {nextIndex} from './nextIndex' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] test( 'happy path' , () => { expect(nextIndex( 2 , list)).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'go back to the start' , () => { expect(nextIndex( 3 , list)).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'current index is too big' , () => { expect(nextIndex( 32 , list)).toEqual( 0 ) })

none

none<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean

It returns true , if all members of array list returns false , when applied as argument to predicate function.

const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const predicate = x => x > 6 const result = R.none(predicate, arr)

Try this R.none example in Rambda REPL

R.none source export function none ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => none(predicate, _list) for ( let i = 0 ; i < list.length; i++) { if (!predicate(list[i])) return true } return false }

Tests import {none} from './none' const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1 const arr = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 11 ] test( 'when true' , () => { expect(none(isEven, arr)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false curried' , () => { expect(none(isOdd)(arr)).toBeFalse() })

not

not(input: any ): boolean

It returns a boolean negated version of input .

R.not( false )

Try this R.not example in Rambda REPL

R.not source export function not ( input ) { return !input }

Tests import {not} from './not' test( 'not' , () => { expect(not( false )).toEqual( true ) expect(not( true )).toEqual( false ) expect(not( 0 )).toEqual( true ) expect(not( 1 )).toEqual( false ) })

nth

nth<T>(index: number , list: T[]): T | undefined

Curried version of list[index] .

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const str = 'foo' const result = [ R.nth( 2 , list), R.nth( 6 , list), R.nth( 0 , str), ]

Try this R.nth example in Rambda REPL

R.nth source export function nth ( index, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => nth(index, _list) const idx = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index return Object .prototype.toString.call(list) === '[object String]' ? list.charAt(idx) : list[idx] }

Tests import {nth} from './nth' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(nth( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(nth( 2 )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(nth( 2 )( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'o' ) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(nth( -3 )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 2 ) })

objOf

It creates an object with a single key-value pair.

const result = R.objOf( 'foo' , 'bar' )

Try this R.objOf example in Rambda REPL

of

of<T>(x: T): T[]

R.of( null ); R.of([ 42 ]);

Try this R.of example in Rambda REPL

R.of source export function of ( value ) { return [value] }

Tests import { of } from './of' test( 'happy' , () => { expect( of ( 3 )).toEqual([ 3 ]) expect( of ( null )).toEqual([ null ]) })

ok

ok(...inputs: any []): ( ...schemas: any [] ) => void | never

It checks if inputs are following schemas specifications according to R.isValid .

If validation fails, it throws.

💥 It is same as R.pass but instead of returning false , it throws an error.

const result = R.ok( 1 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] )( Number , [ String ] )

Try this R.ok example in Rambda REPL

R.ok source import {any} from './any' import {glue} from './glue' import {fromPrototypeToString, isValid} from './isValid' import {map} from './map' import {type} from './type' export function schemaToString ( schema ) { if (type(schema) !== 'Object' ) { return fromPrototypeToString(schema).rule } return map( x => { const {rule, parsed} = fromPrototypeToString(x) const xType = type(x) if (xType === 'Function' && !parsed) return 'Function' return parsed ? rule : xType }, schema) } export function check ( singleInput, schema ) { return isValid({ input : {singleInput}, schema : { singleInput : schema}, }) } export function ok ( ...inputs ) { return ( ...schemas ) => { let failedSchema const anyError = any( ( singleInput, i ) => { const schema = schemas[i] === undefined ? schemas[ 0 ] : schemas[i] const checked = check(singleInput, schema) if (!checked) { failedSchema = JSON .stringify({ input : singleInput, schema : schemaToString(schema), }) } return !checked }, inputs) if (anyError) { const errorMessage = inputs.length > 1 ? glue( ` Failed R.ok - reason: ${failedSchema} all inputs: ${ JSON .stringify(inputs)} all schemas: ${ JSON .stringify(schemas.map(schemaToString))} ` , '

' ) : `Failed R.ok - ${failedSchema} ` throw new Error (errorMessage) } } }

Tests import {ok, schemaToString} from './ok' test( 'happy' , () => { expect( () => { ok( 1 , 'foo' , {})( 'number' , 'string' , 'object' ) }).not.toThrow() }) test( 'when validation fails' , () => { const errorMessage = `Failed R.ok - reason: {"input":{},"schema":"string"} all inputs: [1,"foo",{}] all schemas: ["number","string","string"]` expect( () => ok( 1 , 'foo' , {})( 'number' , 'string' , 'string' ) ).toThrowWithMessage( Error , errorMessage) }) test( 'schema in error message' , () => { const result = schemaToString({ _a : [ Number ], a : Number , b : x => x > 2 , c : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], d : [{ a : String }], e : 'boolean' , f : Array , h : Object , }) expect(result).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "_a": "Array", "a": "number", "b": "Function", "c": "Array", "d": "Array", "e": "String", "f": "array", "h": "object", } ` ) }) test( 'error contains schema' , () => { try { ok( 1 , 'foo' , {})({ a : Number }, String , String ) expect( false ).toBeTrue() } catch (e) { expect(e.message.startsWith( 'Failed R.ok -' )).toBeTruthy() expect(e).toBeInstanceOf( Error ) } }) test( 'when not throws with single schema' , () => { expect( () => ok( 1 , 2 , 3 )( 'number' )).not.toThrow() }) test( 'when throws with single schema' , () => { expect( () => ok( 1 , 2 , '3' )( 'number' )).toThrow() }) test( 'when throws with single input' , () => { expect( () => ok( '3' )( 'number' )).toThrow() })

omit

omit<T, K extends string >(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>

It returns a partial copy of an obj without propsToOmit properties.

💥 When using this method with TypeScript , it is much easier to pass propsToOmit as an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.

const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } const propsToOmit = 'a,c,d' const propsToOmitList = [ 'a' , 'c' , 'd' ] const result = [ R.omit(propsToOmit, obj), R.omit(propsToOmitList, obj) ]

Try this R.omit example in Rambda REPL

R.omit source export function omit ( propsToOmit, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => omit(propsToOmit, _obj) if (obj === null || obj === undefined ) { return undefined } const propsToOmitValue = typeof propsToOmit === 'string' ? propsToOmit.split( ',' ) : propsToOmit const willReturn = {} for ( const key in obj) { if (!propsToOmitValue.includes(key)) { willReturn[key] = obj[key] } } return willReturn }

Tests import {omit} from './omit' test( 'with string as condition' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } const result = omit( 'a,c' , obj) const resultCurry = omit( 'a,c' )(obj) const expectedResult = { b : 2 } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with null' , () => { expect(omit( 'a,b' , null )).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( "doesn't work with number as property" , () => { expect( omit([ 42 ], { a : 1 , 42 : 2 , }) ).toEqual({ 42 : 2 , a : 1 , }) }) test( 'happy' , () => { expect( omit([ 'a' , 'c' ])({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ b : 'bar' }) })

once

once<T extends (...args: any []) => any >(func: T): T

It returns a function, which invokes only once fn function.

let result = 0 const addOnce = R.once( ( x ) => result = result + x) addOnce( 1 ) addOnce( 1 )

Try this R.once example in Rambda REPL

R.once source import {curry} from './curry' function onceFn ( fn, context ) { let result return function ( ) { if (fn) { result = fn.apply(context || this , arguments ) fn = null } return result } } export function once ( fn, context ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { const wrap = onceFn(fn, context) return curry(wrap) } return onceFn(fn, context) }

Tests import {once} from './once' test( 'with counter' , () => { let counter = 0 const runOnce = once( x => { counter++ return x + 2 }) expect(runOnce( 1 )).toEqual( 3 ) runOnce( 1 ) runOnce( 1 ) runOnce( 1 ) expect(counter).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'happy path' , () => { const addOneOnce = once( ( a, b, c ) => a + b + c, 1 ) expect(addOneOnce( 10 , 20 , 30 )).toBe( 60 ) expect(addOneOnce( 40 )).toEqual( 60 ) })

or

Logical OR

R.or( false , true ); R.or( false , false ); R.or( false , 'foo' );

Try this R.or example in Rambda REPL

over

over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified value received by applying function fn to lens focus.

const headLens = R.lensIndex( 0 ) R.over(headLens, R.toUpper, [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])

Try this R.over example in Rambda REPL

R.over source import {curry} from './curry' const Identity = x => ({ x, map : fn => Identity(fn(x)), }) function overFn ( lens, fn, object ) { return lens( x => Identity(fn(x)))(object).x } export const over = curry(overFn)

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {over} from './over' import {prop} from './prop' import {toUpper} from './toUpper' const testObject = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : 'x' , b : 'y' , }, } test( 'assoc lens' , () => { const assocLens = lens(prop( 'foo' ), assoc( 'foo' )) const result = over(assocLens, toUpper, testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, foo : 'BAR' , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'path lens' , () => { const pathLens = lensPath( 'baz.a' ) const result = over(pathLens, toUpper, testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, baz : { a : 'X' , b : 'y' , }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'index lens' , () => { const indexLens = lensIndex( 0 ) const result = over(indexLens, toUpper)([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 'FOO' , 'bar' ]) })

partial

partial<V0, V1, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1 ) => T, args: [V0] ): ( x1: V1 ) => T

It is very similar to R.curry , but you can pass initial arguments when you create the curried function.

R.partial will keep returning a function until all the arguments that the function fn expects are passed. The name comes from the fact that you partially inject the inputs.

💥 Rambda's partial doesn't need the input arguments to be wrapped as array.

const fn = ( title, firstName, lastName ) => { return title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!' } const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = R.partial(fn, 'Hello' ) const ramdaStyle = R.partial(fn, [ 'Hello' ]) const finalFn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments( 'Foo' ) finalFn( 'Bar' )

Try this R.partial example in Rambda REPL

R.partial source export function partial ( fn, ...args ) { const len = fn.length return ( ...rest ) => { if (args.length + rest.length >= len) { return fn(...args, ...rest) } return partial(fn, ...[...args, ...rest]) } }

Tests import {partial} from './partial' import {type} from './type' const greet = ( salutation, title, firstName, lastName ) => salutation + ', ' + title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!' test( 'happy' , () => { const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello' , 'Ms.' ) const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments( 'foo' ) const sayHello = partial(greet, [ 'Hello' ]) const sayHelloRamda = partial(sayHello, [ 'Ms.' ]) expect(type(fn)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(fn( 'bar' )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. foo bar!' ) expect(sayHelloRamda( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. foo bar!' ) }) test( 'extra arguments are ignored' , () => { const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello' , 'Ms.' ) const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments( 'foo' ) expect(type(fn)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(fn( 'bar' , 1 , 2 )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. foo bar!' ) }) test( 'when array is input' , () => { const fooFn = ( a, b, c, d ) => ({ a, b, c, d, }) const barFn = partial(fooFn, [ 1 , 2 ], []) expect(barFn( 1 , 2 )).toEqual({ a : [ 1 , 2 ], b : [], c : 1 , d : 2 , }) }) test( 'ramda spec' , () => { const sayHello = partial(greet, 'Hello' ) const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, 'Ms.' ) expect(sayHelloToMs( 'Jane' , 'Jones' )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. Jane Jones!' ) })

partialCurry

partialCurry<Input, PartialInput, Output>( fn: ( input: Input ) => Output, partialInput: PartialInput, ): ( input: Pick<Input, Exclude<keyof Input, keyof PartialInput>> ) => Output

R.partialCurry is a curry helper designed specifically for functions accepting object as a single argument.

Initially the function knows only a part from the whole input object and then R.partialCurry helps in preparing the function for the second part, when it receives the rest of the input.

💥 Curried function can be asynchronous

const fn = ( { a, b, c } ) => a + b + c const curried = R.partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 }) const result = curried({ b : 2 , c : 3 , })

Try this R.partialCurry example in Rambda REPL

R.partialCurry source import {merge} from './merge' import {type} from './type' export function partialCurry ( fn, input ) { return rest => { if (type(fn) === 'Async' ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { fn(merge(rest, input)).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) } return fn(merge(rest, input)) } }

Tests import {delay} from './delay' import {partialCurry} from './partialCurry' import {type} from './type' test( 'with plain function' , () => { const fn = ( {a, b, c} ) => a + b + c const curried = partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 }) expect(type(curried)).toEqual( 'Function' ) expect( curried({ b : 2 , c : 3 , }) ).toEqual( 6 ) }) test( 'with function that throws an error' , () => { const fn = ( {a, b, c} ) => { throw new Error ( 'foo' ) } const curried = partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 }) expect(type(curried)).toEqual( 'Function' ) expect( () => curried({ b : 2 , c : 3 , }) ).toThrowWithMessage( Error , 'foo' ) }) test( 'with async' , async () => { const fn = async ({a, b, c}) => { await delay( 100 ) return a + b + c } const curried = partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 }) const result = await curried({ b : 2 , c : 3 , }) expect(result).toEqual( 6 ) }) test( 'async function throwing an error' , async () => { const fn = async ({a, b, c}) => { await delay( 100 ) throw new Error ( 'foo' ) } const curried = partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 }) try { await curried({ b : 2 , c : 3 , }) expect( true ).toBeFalsy() } catch (e) { expect(e.message).toBe( 'foo' ) } })

partition

partition<T>( predicate: Predicate<T>, input: T[] ): [T[], T[]]

It will return array of two objects/arrays according to predicate function. The first member holds all instances of input that pass the predicate function, while the second member - those who doesn't.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } const predicate = x => x > 2 const result = [ R.partition(predicate, list), R.partition(predicate, obj) ] const expected = [ [[ 3 ], [ 1 , 2 ]], [{ c : 3 }, { a : 1 , b : 2 }], ]

Try this R.partition example in Rambda REPL

R.partition source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function partitionObject ( predicate, iterable ) { const yes = {} const no = {} Object .entries(iterable).forEach( ( [prop, value] ) => { if (predicate(value, prop)) { yes[prop] = value } else { no[prop] = value } }) return [yes, no] } export function partitionArray ( predicate, list, indexed = false ) { const yes = [] const no = [] let counter = -1 while (counter++ < list.length - 1 ) { if ( indexed ? predicate ( list [ counter ], counter ) : predicate ( list [ counter ]) ) { yes.push ( list [ counter ]) } else { no.push ( list [ counter ]) } } return [ yes , no ] } export function partition ( predicate , iterable ) { if ( arguments.length === 1) { return listHolder => partition(predicate, listHolder) } if (!_isArray(iterable)) return partitionObject(predicate, iterable) return partitionArray(predicate, iterable) }

Tests import {partition} from './partition' test( 'with array' , () => { const predicate = x => x > 2 const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const result = partition(predicate, list) const expectedResult = [ [ 3 , 4 ], [ 1 , 2 ], ] expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const predicate = ( value, prop ) => { expect( typeof prop).toBe( 'string' ) return value > 2 } const hash = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , } const result = partition(predicate)(hash) const expectedResult = [ { c : 3 , d : 4 , }, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, ] expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'readme example' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } const predicate = x => x > 2 const result = [partition(predicate, list), partition(predicate, obj)] const expected = [ [[ 3 ], [ 1 , 2 ]], [ { c : 3 }, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, ], ] expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

partitionIndexed

pass

pass(...inputs: any []): ( ...rules: any [] ) => boolean

It checks if inputs are following schemas specifications according to R.isValid .

const result = R.pass( 1 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] )( Number , [ String ] )

Try this R.pass example in Rambda REPL

R.pass source import {any} from './any' import {check} from './ok' export function pass ( ...inputs ) { return ( ...schemas ) => any( ( x, i ) => { const schema = schemas[i] === undefined ? schemas[ 0 ] : schemas[i] return !check(x, schema) }, inputs) === false }

Tests import {pass} from './pass' test( 'true on success' , () => { const result = pass( 1 , 'foo' , {})( 'number' , 'string' , 'object' ) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'false on failure' , () => { expect(pass( 1 , 'foo' , {})( 'number' , 'string' , 'string' )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'true when single schema' , () => { expect(pass( 1 , 2 , 3 )( 'number' )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'false when single schema' , () => { expect(pass( 1 , 'foo' , {})( 'number' )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'array of schemas' , () => { const result = pass([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }])([{ a : Number }]) expect(result).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'reame example' , () => { const result = pass( 1 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ])( Number , [ String ]) expect(result).toBeTruthy() })

path

path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined

If pathToSearch is 'a.b' then it will return 1 if obj is {a:{b:1}} .

It will return undefined , if such path is not found.

💥 String anotation of pathToSearch is one of the differences between Rambda and Ramda .

const obj = { a : { b : 1 }} const pathToSearch = 'a.b' const pathToSearchList = [ 'a' , 'b' ] const result = [ R.path(pathToSearch, obj), R.path(pathToSearchList, obj), R.path( 'a.b.c.d' , obj) ]

Try this R.path example in Rambda REPL

R.path source export function path ( pathInput, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => path(pathInput, _obj) if (obj === null || obj === undefined ) { return undefined } let willReturn = obj let counter = 0 const pathArrValue = typeof pathInput === 'string' ? pathInput.split( '.' ) : pathInput while (counter < pathArrValue.length) { if (willReturn === null || willReturn === undefined ) { return undefined } if (willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] === null ) return undefined willReturn = willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] counter++ } return willReturn }

Tests import {path} from './path' test( 'with array inside object' , () => { const obj = { a : { b : [ 1 , { c : 1 }]}} expect(path( 'a.b.1.c' , obj)).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'works with undefined' , () => { const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 }}} expect(path( 'a.b.c.d.f' , obj)).toBeUndefined() expect(path( 'foo.babaz' , undefined )).toBeUndefined() expect(path( 'foo.babaz' )( undefined )).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'works with string instead of array' , () => { expect(path( 'foo.bar.baz' )({ foo : { bar : { baz : 'yes' }}})).toEqual( 'yes' ) }) test( 'path' , () => { expect(path([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])({ foo : { bar : { baz : 'yes' }}})).toEqual( 'yes' ) expect(path([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])( null )).toBeUndefined() expect(path([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])({ foo : { bar : 'baz' }})).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'null is not a valid path' , () => { expect(path( 'audio_tracks' , { a : 1 , audio_tracks : null })).toBeUndefined() })

pathEq

pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any , input: any ): boolean

It returns true if pathToSearch of input object is equal to target value.

pathToSearch is passed to R.path , which means that it can be either a string or an array. Also equality between target and the found value is determined by R.equals .

const path = 'a.b' const target = { c : 1 } const input = { a : { b : { c : 1 }}} const result = R.pathEq( path, target, input )

Try this R.pathEq example in Rambda REPL

R.pathEq source import {curry} from './curry' import {equals} from './equals' import {path} from './path' function pathEqFn ( pathToSearch, target, input ) { return equals(path(pathToSearch, input), target) } export const pathEq = curry(pathEqFn)

Tests import {pathEq} from './pathEq' test( 'when true' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 }}} const target = { c : 1 } expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = { a : { b : 1 }} const target = 2 expect(pathEq(path, target)(obj)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'when wrong path' , () => { const path = 'foo.bar' const obj = { a : { b : 1 }} const target = 2 expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeFalse() })

pathOr

pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any ): T

It reads obj input and returns either R.path(pathToSearch, obj) result or defaultValue input.

const defaultValue = 'DEFAULT_VALUE' const pathToSearch = 'a.b' const pathToSearchList = [ 'a' , 'b' ] const obj = { a : { b : 1 } } const result = [ R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, pathToSearch, obj), R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, pathToSearchList, obj), R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, 'a.b.c' , obj) ]

Try this R.pathOr example in Rambda REPL

R.pathOr source import {curry} from './curry' import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo' import {path} from './path' function pathOrFn ( defaultValue, pathInput, obj ) { return defaultTo(defaultValue, path(pathInput, obj)) } export const pathOr = curry(pathOrFn)

Tests import {pathOr} from './pathOr' test( 'with undefined' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , { x : { y : 1 }}) expect(result).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'with null' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , null ) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , NaN ) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'curry case (x)(y)(z)' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' )( 'x.y.z' )({ x : { y : { a : 1 }}}) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'curry case (x)(y,z)' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y.z' )({ x : { y : { a : 1 }}}) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'curry case (x,y)(z)' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' )( 'x.y.z' , { x : { y : { a : 1 }}}) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) })

paths

paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined )[]

It loops over members of pathsToSearch as singlePath and returns the array produced by R.path(singlePath, obj) .

Because it calls R.path , then singlePath can be either string or a list.

const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 , d : 2 } } } const result = R.paths([ 'a.b.c' , 'a.b.d' , 'a.b.c.d.e' , ], obj)

Try this R.paths example in Rambda REPL

R.paths source import {path} from './path' export function paths ( pathsToSearch, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _obj => paths(pathsToSearch, _obj) } return pathsToSearch.map( singlePath => path(singlePath, obj)) }

Tests import {paths} from './paths' const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 , d : 2 , }, }, p : [{ q : 3 }], x : { y : 'FOO' , z : [[{}]], }, } test( 'with string path + curry' , () => { const pathsInput = [ 'a.b.d' , 'p.q' ] const expected = [ 2 , undefined ] const result = paths(pathsInput, obj) const curriedResult = paths(pathsInput)(obj) expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with array path' , () => { const result = paths( [ [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 'x' , 'y' ], ], obj ) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , 'FOO' ]) }) test( 'takes a paths that contains indices into arrays' , () => { expect( paths( [ [ 'p' , 0 , 'q' ], [ 'x' , 'z' , 0 , 0 ], ], obj ) ).toEqual([ 3 , {}]) expect( paths( [ [ 'p' , 0 , 'q' ], [ 'x' , 'z' , 2 , 1 ], ], obj ) ).toEqual([ 3 , undefined ]) }) test( "gets a deep property's value from objects" , () => { expect(paths([[ 'a' , 'b' ]], obj)).toEqual([obj.a.b]) expect(paths([[ 'p' , 0 ]], obj)).toEqual([obj.p[ 0 ]]) }) test( 'returns undefined for items not found' , () => { expect(paths([[ 'a' , 'x' , 'y' ]], obj)).toEqual([ undefined ]) expect(paths([[ 'p' , 2 ]], obj)).toEqual([ undefined ]) })

pick

pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>

It returns a partial copy of an input containing only propsToPick properties.

input can be either an object or an array.

String anotation of propsToPick is one of the differences between Rambda and Ramda .

💥 When using this method with TypeScript , it is much easier to pass propsToPick as an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.

const obj = { a : 1 , b : false , foo : 'cherry' } const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const propsToPick = 'a,foo' const propsToPickList = [ 'a' , 'foo' ] const result = [ R.pick(propsToPick, obj), R.pick(propsToPickList, obj), R.pick( 'a,bar' , obj), R.pick( 'bar' , obj), R.pick([ 0 , 3 , 5 ], list), R.pick( '0,3,5' , list), ] const expected = [ { a : 1 , foo : 'cherry' }, { a : 1 , foo : 'cherry' }, { a : 1 }, {}, { 0 : 1 , 3 : 4 }, { 0 : 1 , 3 : 4 }, ]

Try this R.pick example in Rambda REPL

R.pick source export function pick ( propsToPick, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => pick(propsToPick, _input) if (input === null || input === undefined ) { return undefined } const keys = typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split( ',' ) : propsToPick const willReturn = {} let counter = 0 while (counter < keys.length) { if (keys[counter] in input) { willReturn[keys[counter]] = input[keys[counter]] } counter++ } return willReturn }

Tests import {pick} from './pick' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } test( 'props to pick is a string' , () => { const result = pick( 'a,c' , obj) const resultCurry = pick( 'a,c' )(obj) const expectedResult = { a : 1 , c : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'when prop is missing' , () => { const result = pick( 'a,d,f' , obj) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'with list indexes as props' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const expected = { 0 : 1 , 2 : 3 } expect(pick([ 0 , 2 , 3 ], list)).toEqual(expected) expect(pick( '0,2,3' , list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'props to pick is an array' , () => { expect( pick([ 'a' , 'c' ])({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ a : 'foo' , c : 'baz' , }) expect( pick([ 'a' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ])({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ a : 'foo' }) expect(pick( 'a,d,e,f' )( null )).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is an array' , () => { const result = pick([ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) expect(result).toEqual({ 1 : 'b' , 2 : 'c' , }) }) test( 'works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is a string' , () => { const result = pick( '1,2' , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) expect(result).toEqual({ 1 : 'b' , 2 : 'c' , }) }) test( 'with symbol' , () => { const symbolProp = Symbol ( 's' ) expect(pick([symbolProp], {[symbolProp]: 'a' })).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { Symbol(s): "a", } ` ) })

pickAll

pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string [], input: T): U

Same as R.pick but it won't skip the missing props, i.e. it will assign them to undefined .

💥 When using this method with TypeScript , it is much easier to pass propsToPick as an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.

const obj = { a : 1 , b : false , foo : 'cherry' } const propsToPick = 'a,foo,bar' const propsToPickList = [ 'a' , 'foo' , 'bar' ] const result = [ R.pickAll(propsToPick, obj), R.pickAll(propsToPickList, obj), R.pickAll( 'a,bar' , obj), R.pickAll( 'bar' , obj), ] const expected = [ { a : 1 , foo : 'cherry' , bar : undefined }, { a : 1 , foo : 'cherry' , bar : undefined }, { a : 1 , bar : undefined }, { bar : undefined } ]

Try this R.pickAll example in Rambda REPL

R.pickAll source export function pickAll ( propsToPick, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => pickAll(propsToPick, _obj) if (obj === null || obj === undefined ) { return undefined } const keysValue = typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split( ',' ) : propsToPick const willReturn = {} let counter = 0 while (counter < keysValue.length) { if (keysValue[counter] in obj) { willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = obj[keysValue[counter]] } else { willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = undefined } counter++ } return willReturn }

Tests import {pickAll} from './pickAll' test( 'when input is undefined or null' , () => { expect(pickAll( 'a' , null )).toBe( undefined ) expect(pickAll( 'a' , undefined )).toBe( undefined ) }) test( 'with string as condition' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } const result = pickAll( 'a,c' , obj) const resultCurry = pickAll( 'a,c' )(obj) const expectedResult = { a : 1 , b : undefined , c : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with array as condition' , () => { expect( pickAll([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], { a : 'foo' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ a : 'foo' , b : undefined , c : 'baz' , }) })

pipe

It performs left-to-right function composition.

const result = R.pipe( R.filter( val => val > 2 ), R.map( a => a * 2 ) )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])

Try this R.pipe example in Rambda REPL

pipeAsync

pipeAsync<Out>( ...fns: (Async< any > | Func< any >)[] ): ( input: any ) => Promise <Out>

Asynchronous version of R.pipe

💥 It doesn't work with promises or function returning promises such as const foo = input => new Promise(...) .

const add = async x => { await R.delay( 100 ) return x + 1 } const multiply = async x => { await R.delay( 100 ) return x * 2 } const result = await R.pipeAsync( add, multiply )( 1 )

Try this R.pipeAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.pipeAsync source import {type} from './type' export function pipeAsync ( ...inputArguments ) { return async function ( startArgument ) { let argumentsToPass = startArgument while (inputArguments.length !== 0 ) { const fn = inputArguments.shift() const typeFn = type(fn) if (typeFn === 'Async' ) { argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass) } else { argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass) if (type(argumentsToPass) === 'Promise' ) { argumentsToPass = await argumentsToPass } } } return argumentsToPass } }

Tests import {delay} from './delay' import {equals} from './equals' import {map} from './map' import {pipeAsync} from './pipeAsync' async function identity ( x ) { await delay( 100 ) return x } test( 'happy' , async () => { const fn1 = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x.map( xx => xx + 1 ) } const fn2 = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x.map( xx => xx * 2 ) } const result = await pipeAsync( fn1, fn2 )( await Promise .all([identity( 1 ), identity( 2 ), identity( 3 )])) expect(result).toEqual([ 4 , 6 , 8 ]) }) const delayFn = ms => new Promise ( resolve => { resolve(ms + 1 ) }) test( 'with function returning promise' , async () => { const result = await pipeAsync( x => x, x => x + 1 , delayFn, x => x )( 1 ) expect(result).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'throw error' , async () => { const fn = async () => { await delay( 1 ) JSON .parse( '{foo' ) } let didThrow = false try { await pipeAsync( x => x, fn)( 20 ) } catch (e) { didThrow = true } expect(didThrow).toBeTrue() })

piped

piped<A, B> ( input: A, fn0: ( x: A ) => B ) : B

It is basically R.pipe , but instead of passing input argument as R.pipe(...)(input) , you pass it as the first argument.

💥 Independently, similar method is implemented in Ramada library, but there the name of the method is pipe - Remeda.pipe

const result = R.piped( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], R.filter( x => x > 1 ), R.map( x => x* 10 ), )

Try this R.piped example in Rambda REPL

R.piped source import {pipe} from './pipe' export function piped ( ...inputs ) { const [input, ...fnList] = inputs return pipe(...fnList)(input) }

Tests import {add} from './add' import {filter} from './filter' import {map} from './map' import {piped} from './piped' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = piped( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], filter( x => x > 1 ), map( x => x * 10 ), map(add( 1 )) ) const expectedResult = [ 21 , 31 ] expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) })

pipedAsync

pipedAsync<T>( input: any , ...fns: (Func< any > | Async< any >)[] ): Promise <T>

It accepts input as first argument and series of functions as next arguments. It is same as R.pipe but with support for asynchronous functions.

💥 Functions that return Promise will be handled as regular function not asynchronous. Such example is const foo = input => new Promise(...) .

const result = await R.pipedAsync( 100 , async x => { await R.delay( 100 ) return x + 2 }, R.add( 2 ), async x => { const delayed = await R.delay( 100 ) return delayed + x } )

Try this R.pipedAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.pipedAsync source import {type} from './type' export async function pipedAsync ( ...inputs ) { const [input, ...fnList] = inputs let argumentsToPass = input while (fnList.length !== 0 ) { const fn = fnList.shift() const typeFn = type(fn) if (typeFn === 'Async' ) { argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass) } else { argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass) } } return argumentsToPass }

Tests import {add} from './add' import {delay} from './delay' import {pipedAsync} from './pipedAsync' const fn1 = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 2 } const fn2 = async x => { await delay( 100 ) return x + 3 } test( 'happy' , async () => { const result = await pipedAsync( 1 , fn1, add( 2 ), fn2) expect(result).toBe( 8 ) })

pluck

pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]

It returns list of the values of property taken from the all objects inside list .

const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { b : 3 }] const property = 'a' const result = R.pluck(property, list)

Try this R.pluck example in Rambda REPL

R.pluck source import {map} from './map' export function pluck ( property, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => pluck(property, _list) const willReturn = [] map( x => { if (x[property] !== undefined ) { willReturn.push(x[property]) } }, list) return willReturn }

Tests import {pluck} from './pluck' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(pluck( 'a' )([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { b : 1 }])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) }) test( 'with number' , () => { const input = [ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ], ] expect(pluck( 0 , input)).toEqual([ 1 , 3 ]) })

prepend

prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the beginning of list .

const result = R.prepend( 'foo' , [ 'bar' , 'baz' ])

Try this R.prepend example in Rambda REPL

R.prepend source export function prepend ( x, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => prepend(x, _input) if ( typeof input === 'string' ) return [x].concat(input.split( '' )) return [x].concat(input) }

Tests import {prepend} from './prepend' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(prepend( 'yes' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'yes' , 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , ]) }) test( 'with empty list' , () => { expect(prepend( 'foo' )([])).toEqual([ 'foo' ]) }) test( 'with string instead of array' , () => { expect(prepend( 'foo' )( 'bar' )).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'b' , 'a' , 'r' ]) })

prevIndex

prevIndex(index: number , list: any []): number

It returns the next index of the list when the order is descending.

If we have reached the beginning of the list, then it will return the last index of the list.

💥 Unlike R.nextIndex , which safeguards against index out of bounds, this method does not.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = [ R.prevIndex( 0 , list), R.prevIndex( 1 , list), R.prevIndex( 2 , list), ]

Try this R.prevIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.prevIndex source export function prevIndex ( index, list ) { return index === 0 ? list.length - 1 : index - 1 }

Tests import {prevIndex} from './prevIndex' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] test( 'happy path 1' , () => { expect(prevIndex( 2 , list)).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'happy path 2' , () => { expect(prevIndex( 0 , list)).toEqual( 3 ) })

produce

produce<Input extends any , Output>( rules: ProduceRules<Output, keyof Output, Input>, input: Input ): Output

It returns an object created by applying each value of rules to input argument.

💥 In Typescript context, rules functions can be only 1 level deep. In Javascript context, there is no such restriction.

const rules = { foo : R.pipe(R.add( 1 ), R.add( 2 )), a : { b : R.add( 3 )} } const result = R.produce(rules, 1 ) const expected = { foo : 4 , a : { b : 4 } }

Try this R.produce example in Rambda REPL

R.produce source import {map} from './map' import {type} from './type' export function produce ( rules, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _input => produce(rules, _input) } return map( singleRule => type(singleRule) === 'Object' ? produce(singleRule, input) : singleRule(input), rules ) }

Tests import {add, pipe} from '../rambda' import {produce} from './produce' const rules = { a : pipe(add( 2 ), add( 3 )), b : x => ({ foo : x}), c : { d : add( 2 ), e : add( 10 ), }, } const expected = { a : 6 , b : { foo : 1 }, c : { d : 3 , e : 11 , }, } test( 'happy' , () => { const result = produce(rules, 1 ) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const result = produce(rules)( 1 ) expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

produceAsync

produceAsync<Input extends any , Output>( rules: ProduceAsyncRules<Output, keyof Output, Input>, input: Input ): Promise <Output>

It returns an object created by applying each value of rules to input argument.

rules input is an object with synchronous or asynchronous functions as values.

The return value is wrapped in a promise, even if all rules are synchronous functions.

const rules = { foo : async x => { await R.delay( 100 ) return x > 1 }, bar : x => ({ baz : x}) } const input = 2 const result = await R.produceAsync(rules, input) const expected = { foo : true , bar : { baz : 2 } }

Try this R.produceAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.produceAsync source import {map} from './map' import {type} from './type' function promisify ( {condition, input, prop} ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { if (type(condition) !== 'Async' ) { return resolve({ type : prop, payload : condition(input), }) } condition(input) .then( result => { resolve({ type : prop, payload : result, }) }) .catch( err => reject(err)) }) } function produceFn ( conditions, input ) { let asyncConditionsFlag = false for ( const prop in conditions) { if ( asyncConditionsFlag === false && type(conditions[prop]) === 'Async' ) { asyncConditionsFlag = true } } if (asyncConditionsFlag === false ) { const willReturn = {} for ( const prop in conditions) { willReturn[prop] = conditions[prop](input) } return Promise .resolve(willReturn) } const promised = [] for ( const prop in conditions) { const condition = conditions[prop] promised.push( promisify({ input, condition, prop, }) ) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { Promise .all(promised) .then( results => { const willReturn = {} map( result => (willReturn[result.type] = result.payload), results) resolve(willReturn) }) .catch( err => reject(err)) }) } export function produceAsync ( conditions, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return async _input => produceFn(conditions, _input) } return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { produceFn(conditions, input).then(resolve).catch(reject) }) }

Tests import {delay} from './delay' import {produceAsync} from './produceAsync' test( 'happy' , async () => { const result = await produceAsync( { foo : async x => { await delay( 100 ) return ` ${x} _ZEPPELIN` }, bar : x => x.length === 3 , }, 'LED' ) const expected = { foo : 'LED_ZEPPELIN' , bar : true , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'when all rules are synchronous' , async () => { const result = await produceAsync( { foo : x => ` ${x} _ZEPPELIN` , bar : x => x.length === 3 , }, 'LED' ) const expected = { foo : 'LED_ZEPPELIN' , bar : true , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with error' , async () => { const fn = produceAsync({ foo : async x => { await delay( 100 ) throw new Error ( ` ${x} _ZEPPELIN` ) }, bar : inputArgument => inputArgument === 5 , }) await expect(fn( 'LED' )).rejects.toThrow( 'LED_ZEPPELIN' ) })

product

product(list: number []): number

R.product([ 2 , 3 , 4 ])

Try this R.product example in Rambda REPL

R.product source import {multiply} from './multiply' import {reduce} from './reduce' export const product = reduce(multiply, 1 )

Tests import {product} from './product' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(product([ 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 24 ) }) test( 'bad input' , () => { expect(product([ null ])).toEqual( 0 ) expect(product([])).toEqual( 1 ) })

prop

prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]

It returns the value of property propToFind in obj .

If there is no such property, it returns undefined .

const result = [ R.prop( 'x' , { x : 100 }), R.prop( 'x' , { a : 1 }) ]

Try this R.prop example in Rambda REPL

R.prop source export function prop ( propToFind, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => prop(propToFind, _obj) if (!obj) return undefined return obj[propToFind] }

Tests import {prop} from './prop' test( 'prop' , () => { expect(prop( 'foo' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toEqual( 'baz' ) expect(prop( 'bar' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toEqual( undefined ) expect(prop( 'bar' )( null )).toEqual( undefined ) })

propEq

propEq<K extends string | number >(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any , obj: Record<K, any >): boolean

It returns true if obj has property propToFind and its value is equal to valueToMatch .

const obj = { foo : 'bar' } const secondObj = { foo : 1 } const propToFind = 'foo' const valueToMatch = 'bar' const result = [ R.propEq(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj), R.propEq(propToFind, valueToMatch, secondObj) ]

Try this R.propEq example in Rambda REPL

R.propEq source import {curry} from './curry' function propEqFn ( propToFind, valueToMatch, obj ) { if (!obj) return false return obj[propToFind] === valueToMatch } export const propEq = curry(propEqFn)

Tests import {propEq} from './propEq' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(propEq( 'foo' , 'bar' )({ foo : 'bar' })).toBeTrue() expect(propEq( 'foo' , 'bar' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toBeFalse() expect(propEq( 'foo' )( 'bar' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toBeFalse() expect(propEq( 'foo' , 'bar' , null )).toBeFalse() })

propIs

propIs<C extends (...args: any []) => any , K extends keyof any >( type : C, name: K, obj: any ): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>

It returns true if property of obj is from target type.

const obj = { a : 1 , b : 'foo' } const result = [ R.propIs( Number , 'a' , obj), R.propIs( String , 'b' , obj), R.propIs( Number , 'b' , obj), ]

Try this R.propIs example in Rambda REPL

R.propIs source import {curry} from './curry' import {is} from './is' function propIsFn ( targetPrototype, property, obj ) { return is(targetPrototype, obj[property]) } export const propIs = curry(propIsFn)

Tests import {propIs} from './propIs' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 'foo' } test( 'when true' , () => { expect(propIs( Number , 'a' , obj)).toBeTrue() expect(propIs( String , 'b' , obj)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { expect(propIs( String , 'a' , obj)).toBeFalse() expect(propIs( Number , 'b' , obj)).toBeFalse() })

propOr

propOr<T, P extends string >(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined ): T

It returns either defaultValue or the value of property in obj .

const obj = { a : 1 } const defaultValue = 'DEFAULT_VALUE' const property = 'a' const result = [ R.propOr(defaultValue, property, obj), R.propOr(defaultValue, 'foo' , obj) ]

Try this R.propOr example in Rambda REPL

R.propOr source import {curry} from './curry' import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo' function propOrFn ( defaultValue, property, obj ) { if (!obj) return defaultValue return defaultTo(defaultValue, obj[property]) } export const propOr = curry(propOrFn)

Tests import {propOr} from './propOr' test( 'propOr (result)' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 } expect(propOr( 'default' , 'a' , obj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'notExist' , obj)).toEqual( 'default' ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'notExist' , null )).toEqual( 'default' ) }) test( 'propOr (currying)' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 } expect(propOr( 'default' )( 'a' , obj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'a' )(obj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(propOr( 'default' )( 'notExist' , obj)).toEqual( 'default' ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'notExist' )(obj)).toEqual( 'default' ) })

props

props<P extends string , T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]

It takes list with properties propsToPick and returns a list with property values in obj .

const result = R.props( [ 'a' , 'b' ], { a : 1 , c : 3 } )

Try this R.props example in Rambda REPL

R.props source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {mapArray} from './map' export function props ( propsToPick, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _obj => props(propsToPick, _obj) } if (!_isArray(propsToPick)) { throw new Error ( 'propsToPick is not a list' ) } return mapArray( prop => obj[prop], propsToPick) }

Tests import {props} from './props' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const propsToPick = [ 'a' , 'c' ] test( 'happy' , () => { const result = props(propsToPick, obj) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , undefined ]) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const result = props(propsToPick)(obj) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , undefined ]) }) test( 'wrong input' , () => { expect( () => props( null )(obj)).toThrow() })

random

random(minInclusive: number , maxInclusive: number ): number

It returns a random number between min inclusive and max inclusive.

R.random source export function random ( min, max ) { return Math .floor( Math .random() * (max - min + 1 )) + min }

Tests import {random} from './random' import {range} from './range' test( 'when returns true' , () => { range( 0 , 100 ).map( () => { const randomResult = random( 1 , 10 ) expect(randomResult).toBeLessThanOrEqual( 10 ) expect(randomResult).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual( 1 ) }) })

range

range(startInclusive: number , endExclusive: number ): number []

It returns list of numbers between startInclusive to endExclusive markers.

R.range( 0 , 5 )

Try this R.range example in Rambda REPL

R.range source export function range ( start, end ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _end => range(start, _end) if ( Number .isNaN( Number (start)) || Number .isNaN( Number (end))) { throw new TypeError ( 'Both arguments to range must be numbers' ) } if (end < start) return [] const len = end - start const willReturn = Array (len) for ( let i = 0 ; i < len; i++) { willReturn[i] = start + i } return willReturn }

Tests import {range} from './range' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(range( 0 , 10 )).toEqual([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]) }) test( 'end range is bigger than start range' , () => { expect(range( 7 , 3 )).toEqual([]) expect(range( 5 , 5 )).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with bad input' , () => { const throwMessage = 'Both arguments to range must be numbers' expect( () => range( 'a' , 6 )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , throwMessage) expect( () => range( 6 , 'z' )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , throwMessage) }) test( 'curry' , () => { expect(range( 0 )( 10 )).toEqual([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]) })

reduce

reduce<T, TResult> ( reducer: ( prev: TResult, current: T, i: number ) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[] ): TResult

💥 It passes index of the list as third argument to reducer function.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const initialValue = 10 const reducer = ( prev, current ) => prev * current const result = R.reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)

Try this R.reduce example in Rambda REPL

R.reduce source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys' import {curry} from './curry' function reduceFn ( reducer, acc, list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new TypeError ( 'reduce: list must be array or iterable' ) } let index = 0 const len = list.length while (index < len) { acc = reducer(acc, list[index], index, list) index++ } return acc } export const reduce = curry(reduceFn)

Tests import {reduce} from './reduce' const reducer = ( prev, current, i ) => { expect(i).toBeNumber() return prev + current } const initialValue = 1 const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const ERROR = 'reduce: list must be array or iterable' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)).toEqual( 7 ) }) test( 'with object as iterable' , () => { expect( () => reduce(reducer, initialValue, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , ERROR) }) test( 'with undefined as iterable' , () => { expect( () => reduce(reducer, 0 , null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , ERROR) })

reject

reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]

It has the opposite effect of R.filter .

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const predicate = x => x > 1 const result = [ R.reject(predicate, list), R.reject(predicate, obj) ]

Try this R.reject example in Rambda REPL

R.reject source import {filter} from './filter' export function reject ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => reject(predicate, _list) return filter( x => !predicate(x), list) }

Tests import {reject} from './reject' const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1 test( 'with array' , () => { expect(reject(isOdd)([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 ]) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , } expect(reject(isOdd, obj)).toEqual({ b : 2 , d : 4 , }) })

rejectIndexed

Same as R.reject , but it passes index/property as second argument to the predicate, when looping over arrays/objects.

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const result = [ R.reject( ( x, index ) => x > 1 , list) R.reject( ( x, property ) => x > 1 , obj) ]

Try this R.rejectIndexed example in Rambda REPL

remove

remove( toRemove: string | RegExp | ( string | RegExp )[], text: string ): string

It will remove all toRemove entries from text sequentially.

toRemove argument can be either a list of strings/regular expressions or a single string/regular expression.

💥 This is the only case where Rambdax exports clashes with Ramda API, as Ramda has remove method. If Rambda.remove is introduced, then this method will be renamed.

const result = R.remove( [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 'foo bar baz foo' )

Try this R.remove example in Rambda REPL

R.remove source import {replace} from './replace' import {type} from './type' export function remove ( inputs, text ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return textHolder => remove(inputs, textHolder) } if (type(text) !== 'String' ) { throw new Error ( `R.remove requires string not ${type(text)} ` ) } if (type(inputs) !== 'Array' ) { return replace(inputs, '' , text) } let textCopy = text inputs.forEach( singleInput => { textCopy = replace(singleInput, '' , textCopy).trim() }) return textCopy }

Tests import {remove} from './remove' test( 'happy' , () => { const inputs = [ /foo/ , /not\shere/, /also/, 'bar' ] const text = 'foo bar baz foo' const result = remove(inputs)(text) const expectedResult = 'baz foo' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with strings + curry' , () => { const inputs = [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] const text = 'foo bar baz foo' const result = remove(inputs)(text) const expectedResult = 'baz foo' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with strings and regex' , () => { const inputs = [ /foo/g , 'bar' ] const text = 'foo bar baz foo' const result = remove(inputs, text) const expectedResult = 'baz' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'text is not string' , () => { const inputs = [ /foo/g , 'bar' ] const text = null expect( () => remove(inputs, text)).toThrowWithMessage( Error , 'R.remove requires string not Null' ) }) test( 'with regexes' , () => { const inputs = [ /foo/g , /bar/] const text = 'foo bar baz foo' const result = remove(inputs, text) const expectedResult = 'baz' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with single rule' , () => { const inputs = /foo/g const text = 'foo bar baz foo' const result = remove(inputs, text) const expectedResult = ' bar baz ' expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) })

removeIndex

removeIndex<T>(index: number , list: T[]): T[]

It returns a copy of list input with removed index .

const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const result = R.removeIndex( 1 , list)

Try this R.removeIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.removeIndex source export function removeIndex ( index, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => removeIndex(index, _list) if (index <= 0 ) return list.slice( 1 ) if (index >= list.length - 1 ) return list.slice( 0 , list.length - 1 ) return [...list.slice( 0 , index), ...list.slice(index + 1 )] }

Tests import {removeIndex} from './removeIndex' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] test( 'first or before first index' , () => { expect(removeIndex( -2 , list)).toEqual([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(removeIndex( -2 )(list)).toEqual([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]) }) test( 'last or after last index' , () => { expect(removeIndex( 4 , list)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(removeIndex( 10 , list)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'middle index' , () => { expect(removeIndex( 1 , list)).toEqual([ 1 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(removeIndex( 2 , list)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 4 ]) })

renameProps

renameProps(rules: object, input: object): object

If property prop of rules is also a property in input , then rename input property to rules[prop] .

R.renameProps source import {merge} from './merge' import {omit} from './omit' export function renameProps ( conditions, inputObject ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return inputObjectHolder => renameProps(conditions, inputObjectHolder) } const renamed = {} Object .keys(conditions).forEach( condition => { if ( Object .keys(inputObject).includes(condition)) { renamed[conditions[condition]] = inputObject[condition] } }) return merge(renamed, omit( Object .keys(conditions), inputObject)) }

Tests import {renameProps} from './renameProps' test( 'renameProps' , () => { const rules = { f : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , q : 'x' , } const input = { f : 1 , b : 2 , a : 3 , } const result = renameProps(rules, input) const expectedResult = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , a : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'curry' , () => { const rules = { f : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , } const input = { f : 1 , b : 2 , } const result = renameProps(rules)(input) const expectedResult = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) })

repeat

repeat<T> ( x: T ): ( timesToRepeat: number ) => T[]

R.repeat( 'foo' , 3 )

Try this R.repeat example in Rambda REPL

R.repeat source export function repeat ( x, timesToRepeat ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _timesToRepeat => repeat(x, _timesToRepeat) } return Array (timesToRepeat).fill(x) }

Tests import {repeat} from './repeat' test( 'repeat' , () => { expect(repeat( '' )( 3 )).toEqual([ '' , '' , '' ]) expect(repeat( 'foo' , 3 )).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'foo' , 'foo' ]) const obj = {} const arr = repeat(obj, 3 ) expect(arr).toEqual([{}, {}, {}]) expect(arr[ 0 ] === arr[ 1 ]).toBeTrue() })

replace

replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string , replacer: string , str: string ): string

It replaces strOrRegex found in str with replacer .

const strOrRegex = /o/g const result = R.replace(strOrRegex, '|0|' , 'foo' )

Try this R.replace example in Rambda REPL

R.replace source import {curry} from './curry' function replaceFn ( pattern, replacer, str ) { return str.replace(pattern, replacer) } export const replace = curry(replaceFn)

Tests import {replace} from './replace' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(replace( 'foo' , 'yes' , 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'yes bar baz' ) }) test( '1' , () => { expect(replace( /\s/g )( '|' )( 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) }) test( '2' , () => { expect(replace( /\s/g )( '|' , 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) }) test( '3' , () => { expect(replace( /\s/g , '|' )( 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) })

replaceAll

replaceAll(patterns: ( RegExp | string )[], replacer: string , input: string ): string

Same as R.replace but it accepts array of string and regular expressions instead of a single value.

const replacer = '|' const patterns = [ /foo/g , 'bar' ] const input = 'foo bar baz foo bar' const result = R.replaceAll(patterns, replacer, input)

Try this R.replaceAll example in Rambda REPL

R.replaceAll source import {curry} from './curry' import {ok} from './ok' function replaceAllFn ( patterns, replacer, input ) { ok(patterns, replacer, input)( Array , String , String ) let text = input patterns.forEach( singlePattern => { text = text.replace(singlePattern, replacer) }) return text } export const replaceAll = curry(replaceAllFn)

Tests import {replaceAll} from './replaceAll' const replacer = '|' const patterns = [ /foo/g , 'bar' ] const input = 'foo bar baz foo bar' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = replaceAll(patterns, replacer, input) const expected = '| | baz | bar' expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'throws when wrong patterns' , () => { expect( () => replaceAll({}, replacer, input)).toThrow() }) test( 'throws when wrong input' , () => { expect( () => replaceAll(patterns, replacer, [])).toThrow() }) test( 'throws when wrong replacer' , () => { expect( () => replaceAll(patterns, null , input)).toThrow() })

reset

reset(): void

💥 R.getter method contains explanations, tests and source information of R.reset , R.setter and R.getter methods.

reverse

reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns a reversed copy of list or string input .

const result = [ R.reverse( 'foo' ), R.reverse([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) ]

Try this R.reverse example in Rambda REPL

R.reverse source export function reverse ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) { return listOrString.split( '' ).reverse().join( '' ) } const clone = listOrString.slice() return clone.reverse() }

Tests import {reverse} from './reverse' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(reverse([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 3 , 2 , 1 ]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(reverse( 'baz' )).toEqual( 'zab' ) }) test( "it doesn't mutate" , () => { const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(reverse(arr)).toEqual([ 3 , 2 , 1 ]) expect(arr).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) })

set

set <T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified lens focus set to replacer value.

const input = { x : 1 , y : 2 } const xLens = R.lensProp( 'x' ) const result = [ R.set(xLens, 4 , input), R.set(xLens, 8 , input) ]

Try this R.set example in Rambda REPL

R.set source import {always} from './always' import {curry} from './curry' import {over} from './over' function setFn ( lens, replacer, x ) { return over(lens, always(replacer), x) } export const set = curry(setFn)

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {prop} from './prop' import { set } from './ set ' const testObject = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : 'x' , b : 'y' , }, } test( 'assoc lens' , () => { const assocLens = lens(prop( 'foo' ), assoc( 'foo' )) const result = set (assocLens, 'FOO', testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, foo : 'FOO' , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'path lens' , () => { const pathLens = lensPath( 'baz.a' ) const result = set (pathLens, 'z', testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, baz : { a : 'z' , b : 'y' , }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'index lens' , () => { const indexLens = lensIndex( 0 ) const result = set (indexLens, 3, [1, 2]) expect(result).toEqual([3, 2]) })

setter

setter(keyOrObject: string | object, value?: any ): void

💥 R.getter method contains explanations, tests and source information of R.reset , R.setter and R.getter methods.

shuffle

shuffle<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It returns a randomized copy of array.

R.shuffle source export function shuffle ( arrayRaw ) { const array = arrayRaw.concat() let counter = array.length while (counter > 0 ) { const index = Math .floor( Math .random() * counter) counter-- const temp = array[counter] array[counter] = array[index] array[index] = temp } return array }

Tests import {range} from './range' import {shuffle} from './shuffle' import {uniq} from './uniq' test( 'happy' , () => { const list = range( 0 , 7 ) const result = range( 0 , 300 ).map( () => shuffle(list)) const allUniq = uniq(result) expect(allUniq.length > 150 ).toBeTrue() })

slice

slice( from : number , to: number , input: string ): string

const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] const str = 'FOO_BAR' const from = 1 const to = 4 const result = [ R.slice( from , to, str), R.slice( from , to, list) ]

Try this R.slice example in Rambda REPL

R.slice source import {curry} from './curry' function sliceFn ( from, to, list ) { return list.slice( from , to) } export const slice = curry(sliceFn)

Tests import {slice} from './slice' test( 'slice' , () => { expect(slice( 1 , 3 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'b' , 'c' ]) expect(slice( 1 , Infinity , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) expect(slice( 0 , -1 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]) expect(slice( -3 , -1 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'b' , 'c' ]) expect(slice( 0 , 3 , 'ramda' )).toEqual( 'ram' ) })

sort

sort<T> ( sortFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number , list: T[] ): T []

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn needs to return only -1 , 0 or 1 .

const list = [ { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }, { a : 1 } ] const sortFn = ( x, y ) => { return x.a > y.a ? 1 : -1 } const result = R.sort(sortFn, list) const expected = [ { a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 } ]

Try this R.sort example in Rambda REPL

R.sort source import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function sort ( sortFn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => sort(sortFn, _list) return cloneList(list).sort(sortFn) }

Tests import {sort} from './sort' const fn = ( a, b ) => (a > b ? 1 : -1 ) test( 'sort' , () => { expect(sort( ( a, b ) => a - b)([ 2 , 3 , 1 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( "it doesn't mutate" , () => { const list = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] expect(sort(fn, list)).toEqual([ 'bar' , 'baz' , 'foo' ]) expect(list[ 0 ]).toBe( 'foo' ) expect(list[ 1 ]).toBe( 'bar' ) expect(list[ 2 ]).toBe( 'baz' ) })

sortBy

sortBy<T> ( sortFn: ( a: T ) => Ord, list: T[] ): T []

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn function returns a value to compare, i.e. it doesn't need to return only -1 , 0 or 1 .

const list = [ { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }, { a : 1 } ] const sortFn = x => x.a const result = R.sortBy(sortFn, list) const expected = [ { a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 } ]

Try this R.sortBy example in Rambda REPL

R.sortBy source import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function sortBy ( sortFn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => sortBy(sortFn, _list) const clone = cloneList(list) return clone.sort( ( a, b ) => { const aSortResult = sortFn(a) const bSortResult = sortFn(b) if (aSortResult === bSortResult) return 0 return aSortResult < bSortResult ? -1 : 1 }) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {prop} from './prop' import {sortBy} from './sortBy' import {toLower} from './toLower' test( 'happy' , () => { const input = [{ a : 2 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 3 }] const expected = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] const result = sortBy( x => x.a)(input) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with compose' , () => { const alice = { name : 'ALICE' , age : 101 , } const bob = { name : 'Bob' , age : -10 , } const clara = { name : 'clara' , age : 314.159 , } const people = [clara, bob, alice] const sortByNameCaseInsensitive = sortBy(compose(toLower, prop( 'name' ))) expect(sortByNameCaseInsensitive(people)).toEqual([alice, bob, clara]) })

sortByPath

sortByPath<T>(sortPath: Path, list: T[]): T[]

It returns copy of list sorted by sortPath value.

As sortPath is passed to R.path , it can be either a string or an array of strings.

const list = [ { a : { b : 2 }}, { a : { b : 1 }}, { a : { b : 3 }} ] const result = R.sortByPath( 'a.b' , list) const expected = [ { a : { b : 1 }}, { a : { b : 2 }}, { a : { b : 3 }} ]

Try this R.sortByPath example in Rambda REPL

R.sortByPath source import {path} from './path' import {sortBy} from './sortBy' export function sortByPath ( sortPath, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => sortByPath(sortPath, _list) return sortBy(path(sortPath), list) }