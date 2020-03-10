Extended version of Rambda(utility library) - Documentation
Rambda is smaller and faster alternative to the popular functional programming library Ramda. - Documentation
Rambdax passthrough all Rambda methods and introduce some new functions.
The idea of Rambdax is to extend Rambda without worring for Ramda compatibility.
import { composeAsync, filter, delay, mapAsync } from 'rambdax'
const result = await composeAsync(
mapAsync(async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 1
}),
filter(x => x > 1)
)([1, 2, 3])
// => [3, 4]
You can test this example in Rambda's REPL
Typescript definitions are included in the library, in comparison to Ramda, where you need to additionally install
@types/ramda.
Still, you need to be aware that functional programming features in
Typescript are in development, which means that using R.compose/R.pipe can be problematic.
Important - Rambdax version
8.0.0(or higher) requires Typescript version
4.2.2(or higher).
R.path,
R.paths,
R.assocPath and
R.lensPath
Standard usage of
R.path is
R.path(['a', 'b'], {a: {b: 1} }).
In Rambda you have the choice to use dot notation(which is arguably more readable):
R.path('a.b', {a: {b: 1} })
R.pick and
R.omit
Similar to dot notation, but the separator is comma(
,) instead of dot(
.).
R.pick('a,b', {a: 1 , b: 2, c: 3} })
// No space allowed between properties
Rambdax implements some methods from
Ramda community projects, such as
R.lensSatisfies,
R.lensEq and
R.viewOr.
Alternative TS definitions are available as
rambdax/immutable. These are Rambdax definitions linted with ESLint
functional/prefer-readonly-type plugin.
yarn add rambdax
For UMD usage either use
./dist/rambdax.umd.js or the following CDN link:
https://unpkg.com/rambdax@CURRENT_VERSION/dist/rambdax.umd.js
import {compose, add} from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/selfrefactor/rambdax/master/dist/rambdax.esm.js'
Rambda's type detects async functions and unresolved
Promises. The returned values are
'Async' and
'Promise'.
Rambda's type handles NaN input, in which case it returns
NaN.
Rambda's forEach can iterate over objects not only arrays.
Rambda's map, filter, partition when they iterate over objects, they pass property and input object as predicate's argument.
Rambda's filter returns empty array with bad input(
null or
undefined), while Ramda throws.
Ramda's clamp work with strings, while Rambda's method work only with numbers.
Ramda's indexOf/lastIndexOf work with strings and lists, while Rambda's method work only with lists as iterable input.
Error handling, when wrong inputs are provided, may not be the same. This difference will be better documented once all brute force tests are completed.
Typescript definitions between
rambda and
@types/ramda may vary.
There are methods which are benchmarked only with
Ramda and
Rambda(i.e. no
Lodash).
Note that some of these methods, are called with and without curring. This is done in order to give more detailed performance feedback.
The benchmarks results are produced from latest versions of Rambda, Lodash(4.17.21) and Ramda(0.27.1).
|method
|Rambda
|Ramda
|Lodash
|add
|🚀 Fastest
|21.52% slower
|82.15% slower
|adjust
|8.48% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|all
|🚀 Fastest
|1.81% slower
|🔳
|allPass
|🚀 Fastest
|91.09% slower
|🔳
|allPass
|🚀 Fastest
|98.56% slower
|🔳
|and
|🚀 Fastest
|89.09% slower
|🔳
|any
|🚀 Fastest
|92.87% slower
|45.82% slower
|anyPass
|🚀 Fastest
|98.25% slower
|🔳
|append
|🚀 Fastest
|2.07% slower
|🔳
|applySpec
|🚀 Fastest
|80.43% slower
|🔳
|assoc
|72.32% slower
|60.08% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|clone
|🚀 Fastest
|91.86% slower
|86.48% slower
|compose
|🚀 Fastest
|32.45% slower
|13.68% slower
|converge
|78.63% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|curry
|🚀 Fastest
|28.86% slower
|🔳
|curryN
|🚀 Fastest
|41.05% slower
|🔳
|defaultTo
|🚀 Fastest
|48.91% slower
|🔳
|drop
|🚀 Fastest
|82.35% slower
|🔳
|dropLast
|🚀 Fastest
|86.74% slower
|🔳
|equals
|58.37% slower
|96.73% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|filter
|6.7% slower
|72.03% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|find
|🚀 Fastest
|85.14% slower
|42.65% slower
|findIndex
|🚀 Fastest
|86.48% slower
|72.27% slower
|flatten
|🚀 Fastest
|95.26% slower
|10.27% slower
|ifElse
|🚀 Fastest
|58.56% slower
|🔳
|includes
|🚀 Fastest
|84.63% slower
|🔳
|indexOf
|🚀 Fastest
|76.63% slower
|🔳
|indexOf
|🚀 Fastest
|82.2% slower
|🔳
|init
|🚀 Fastest
|92.24% slower
|13.3% slower
|is
|🚀 Fastest
|57.69% slower
|🔳
|isEmpty
|🚀 Fastest
|97.14% slower
|54.99% slower
|last
|🚀 Fastest
|93.43% slower
|5.28% slower
|lastIndexOf
|🚀 Fastest
|85.19% slower
|🔳
|map
|🚀 Fastest
|86.6% slower
|11.73% slower
|match
|🚀 Fastest
|44.83% slower
|🔳
|merge
|🚀 Fastest
|12.21% slower
|55.76% slower
|none
|🚀 Fastest
|96.48% slower
|🔳
|objOf
|🚀 Fastest
|38.05% slower
|🔳
|omit
|🚀 Fastest
|69.95% slower
|97.34% slower
|over
|🚀 Fastest
|56.23% slower
|🔳
|path
|37.81% slower
|77.81% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|pick
|🚀 Fastest
|19.07% slower
|80.2% slower
|pipe
|0.87% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|prop
|🚀 Fastest
|87.95% slower
|🔳
|propEq
|🚀 Fastest
|91.92% slower
|🔳
|range
|🚀 Fastest
|61.8% slower
|57.44% slower
|reduce
|60.48% slower
|77.1% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|repeat
|48.57% slower
|68.98% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|replace
|33.45% slower
|33.99% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|set
|🚀 Fastest
|50.35% slower
|🔳
|sort
|🚀 Fastest
|40.23% slower
|🔳
|sortBy
|🚀 Fastest
|25.29% slower
|56.88% slower
|split
|🚀 Fastest
|55.37% slower
|17.64% slower
|splitEvery
|🚀 Fastest
|71.98% slower
|🔳
|take
|🚀 Fastest
|91.96% slower
|4.72% slower
|takeLast
|🚀 Fastest
|93.39% slower
|19.22% slower
|test
|🚀 Fastest
|82.34% slower
|🔳
|type
|🚀 Fastest
|48.6% slower
|🔳
|uniq
|🚀 Fastest
|90.24% slower
|🔳
|uniqWith
|25.38% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|uniqWith
|14.23% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|update
|🚀 Fastest
|52.35% slower
|🔳
|view
|🚀 Fastest
|76.15% slower
|🔳
Walmart Canada reported by w-b-dev
add(a: number, b: number): number
It adds
a and
b.
💥 It doesn't work with strings, as the inputs are parsed to numbers before calculation.
R.add(2, 3) // => 5
Try this R.add example in Rambda REPL
export function add(a, b) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => add(a, _b)
return Number(a) + Number(b)
}
import {add} from './add'
import {add as addRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
test('with number', () => {
expect(add(2, 3)).toEqual(5)
expect(add(7)(10)).toEqual(17)
})
test('string is bad input', () => {
expect(add('foo', 'bar')).toBeNaN()
})
test('ramda specs', () => {
expect(add('1', '2')).toEqual(3)
expect(add(1, '2')).toEqual(3)
expect(add(true, false)).toEqual(1)
expect(add(null, null)).toEqual(0)
expect(add(undefined, undefined)).toEqual(NaN)
expect(add(new Date(1), new Date(2))).toEqual(3)
})
const possibleInputs = [
/foo/,
'foo',
true,
3,
NaN,
4,
[],
Promise.resolve(1),
]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: add,
fnRamda: addRamda,
firstInput: possibleInputs,
secondInput: possibleInputs,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 64,
}
`)
},
})
})
adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T, list: T[]): T[]
It replaces
index in array
list with the result of
replaceFn(list[i]).
R.adjust(
0,
a => a + 1,
[0, 100]
) // => [1, 100]
Try this R.adjust example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
function adjustFn(index, replaceFn, list) {
const actualIndex = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index
if (index >= list.length || actualIndex < 0) return list
const clone = cloneList(list)
clone[actualIndex] = replaceFn(clone[actualIndex])
return clone
}
export const adjust = curry(adjustFn)
import {add} from './add'
import {adjust} from './adjust'
import {pipe} from './pipe'
const list = [0, 1, 2]
const expected = [0, 11, 2]
test('happy', () => {})
test('happy', () => {
expect(adjust(1, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with curring type 1 1 1', () => {
expect(adjust(1)(add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with curring type 1 2', () => {
expect(adjust(1)(add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with curring type 2 1', () => {
expect(adjust(1, add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(adjust(-2, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('when index is out of bounds', () => {
const list = [0, 1, 2, 3]
expect(adjust(4, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
expect(adjust(-5, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
})
all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean
It returns
true, if all members of array
list returns
true, when applied as argument to
predicate function.
const list = [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
const predicate = x => x > -1
const result = R.all(predicate, list)
// => true
Try this R.all example in Rambda REPL
export function all(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => all(predicate, _list)
for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
if (!predicate(list[i])) return false
}
return true
}
import {all} from './all'
const list = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]
test('when true', () => {
const fn = x => x > -1
expect(all(fn)(list)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
const fn = x => x > 2
expect(all(fn, list)).toBeFalse()
})
allFalse(...inputs: any[]): boolean
It returns
true if all
inputs arguments are falsy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).
Functions are valid inputs, but these functions cannot have their own arguments.
This method is very similar to
R.anyFalse,
R.anyTrue and
R.allTrue
R.allFalse(0, null, [], {}, '', () => false)
// => true
Try this R.allFalse example in Rambda REPL
import {isTruthy} from './_internals/isTruthy'
import {type} from './type'
export function allFalse(...inputs) {
let counter = 0
while (counter < inputs.length) {
const x = inputs[counter]
if (type(x) === 'Function') {
if (isTruthy(x())) {
return false
}
} else if (isTruthy(x)) {
return false
}
counter++
}
return true
}
import {runTests} from 'helpers-fn'
import {allFalse} from './allFalse'
const happy = {ok: [() => false, () => [], () => {}, null, false, []]}
const withArray = {fail: [...happy.ok, [1]]}
const withObject = {fail: [...happy.ok, {a: 1}]}
const withFunction = {fail: [...happy.ok, () => ({a: 1})]}
const withBoolean = {fail: [...happy.ok, true]}
const testData = {
label: 'R.allFalse',
data: [happy, withArray, withObject, withFunction, withBoolean],
fn: input => allFalse(...input),
}
runTests(testData)
allPass<T>(predicates: ((x: T) => boolean)[]): (input: T) => boolean
It returns
true, if all functions of
predicates return
true, when
input is their argument.
const input = {
a : 1,
b : 2,
}
const predicates = [
x => x.a === 1,
x => x.b === 2,
]
const result = R.allPass(predicates)(input) // => true
Try this R.allPass example in Rambda REPL
export function allPass(predicates) {
return (...input) => {
let counter = 0
while (counter < predicates.length) {
if (!predicates[counter](...input)) {
return false
}
counter++
}
return true
}
}
import {allPass} from './allPass'
test('happy', () => {
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'number', x => x > 10, x => x * 7 < 100]
expect(allPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()
expect(allPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})
test('when returns true', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 2]
expect(
allPass(conditionArr)({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toBeTrue()
})
test('when returns false', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 3]
expect(
allPass(conditionArr)({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toBeFalse()
})
test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
return w + x === y + z
}
expect(allPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})
allTrue(...input: any[]): boolean
It returns
true if all
inputs arguments are truthy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).
R.allTrue(1, true, {a: 1}, [1], 'foo', () => true)
// => true
Try this R.allTrue example in Rambda REPL
import {isFalsy} from './_internals/isFalsy'
import {type} from './type'
export function allTrue(...inputs) {
let counter = 0
while (counter < inputs.length) {
const x = inputs[counter]
if (type(x) === 'Function') {
if (isFalsy(x())) {
return false
}
} else if (isFalsy(x)) {
return false
}
counter++
}
return true
}
import {allTrue} from './allTrue'
test('with functions', () => {
const foo = () => 1
const bar = () => false
const baz = () => JSON.parse('{sda')
const result = allTrue(foo, bar, baz)
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
test('usage with non boolean', () => {
const foo = {a: 1}
const baz = [1, 2, 3]
const result = allTrue(foo, foo, baz)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('usage with boolean', () => {
const foo = 4
const baz = [1, 2, 3]
const result = allTrue(foo > 2, baz.length === 3)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('escapes early - case 0', () => {
const foo = undefined
const result = allTrue(foo, () => foo.a)
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
test('escapes early - case 1', () => {
const foo = null
const result = allTrue(foo, () => foo.a)
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
test('escapes early - case 2', () => {
const foo = {a: 'bar'}
const result = allTrue(foo, foo.a, foo.a.b)
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
test('escapes early - case 3', () => {
const foo = {a: {b: 'foo'}}
const result = allTrue(
foo,
() => foo.a,
() => foo.a.b
)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
allType(targetType: RambdaTypes): (...input: any[]) => boolean
It returns a function which will return
true if all of its
inputs arguments belong to
targetType.
💥
targetTypeis one of the possible returns of
R.type
const targetType = 'String'
const result = R.allType(
targetType
)('foo', 'bar', 'baz')
// => true
Try this R.allType example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function allType(targetType) {
return (...inputs) => {
let counter = 0
while (counter < inputs.length) {
if (type(inputs[counter]) !== targetType) {
return false
}
counter++
}
return true
}
}
import {allType} from './allType'
test('when true', () => {
const result = allType('Array')([1, 2, 3], [], [null])
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
const result = allType('String')(1, undefined, null, [])
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
always<T>(x: T): (...args: unknown[]) => T
It returns function that always returns
x.
const fn = R.always(7)
const result = fn()
// => 7
Try this R.always example in Rambda REPL
export function always(x) {
return () => x
}
import {always} from './always'
import {F} from './F'
test('happy', () => {
const fn = always(7)
expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
})
test('f', () => {
const fn = always(F())
expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
})
Logical AND
R.and(true, true); // => true
R.and(false, true); // => false
R.and(true, 'foo'); // => 'foo'
Try this R.and example in Rambda REPL
any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean
It returns
true, if at least one member of
list returns true, when passed to a
predicate function.
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const predicate = x => x * x > 8
R.any(fn, list)
// => true
Try this R.any example in Rambda REPL
export function any(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => any(predicate, _list)
let counter = 0
while (counter < list.length) {
if (predicate(list[counter], counter)) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
import {any} from './any'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
test('happy', () => {
expect(any(x => x < 0, list)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(any(x => x > 2)(list)).toBeTrue()
})
anyFalse(...input: any[]): boolean
It returns
true if any of
inputs is falsy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).
R.anyFalse(1, {a: 1}, [1], () => false)
// => true
Try this R.anyFalse example in Rambda REPL
import {isFalsy} from './_internals/isFalsy'
import {type} from './type'
export function anyFalse(...inputs) {
let counter = 0
while (counter < inputs.length) {
const x = inputs[counter]
if (type(x) === 'Function') {
if (isFalsy(x())) {
return true
}
} else if (isFalsy(x)) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
import {anyFalse} from './anyFalse'
test('when true', () => {
expect(anyFalse(true, true, false)).toBeTruthy()
})
test('when false', () => {
expect(anyFalse(true, true)).toBeFalsy()
})
test('supports function', () => {
expect(
anyFalse(
true,
() => true,
() => false
)
).toBeTruthy()
})
anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>
It accepts list of
predicates and returns a function. This function with its
input will return
true, if any of
predicates returns
true for this
input.
const isBig = x => x > 20
const isOdd = x => x % 2 === 1
const input = 11
const fn = R.anyPass(
[isBig, isOdd]
)
const result = fn(input)
// => true
Try this R.anyPass example in Rambda REPL
export function anyPass(predicates) {
return (...input) => {
let counter = 0
while (counter < predicates.length) {
if (predicates[counter](...input)) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
}
import {anyPass} from './anyPass'
test('happy', () => {
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]
const predicate = anyPass(rules)
expect(predicate('foo')).toBeTrue()
expect(predicate(6)).toBeFalse()
})
test('happy', () => {
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]
expect(anyPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()
expect(anyPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
test('when returns true', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.a === 2]
expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when returns false + curry', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 2, val => val.b === 3]
expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with empty predicates list', () => {
expect(anyPass([])(3)).toEqual(false)
})
test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
console.log(w, x, y, z)
return w + x === y + z
}
expect(anyPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})
anyTrue(...input: any[]): boolean
It returns
true if any of
inputs arguments are truthy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).
R.anyTrue(0, null, [], {}, '', () => true)
// => true
Try this R.anyTrue example in Rambda REPL
import {isTruthy} from './_internals/isTruthy'
import {type} from './type'
export function anyTrue(...inputs) {
let counter = 0
while (counter < inputs.length) {
const x = inputs[counter]
if (type(x) === 'Function') {
if (isTruthy(x())) {
return true
}
} else if (isTruthy(x)) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
import {anyTrue} from './anyTrue'
test('when true', () => {
expect(anyTrue(true, true, false)).toBeTruthy()
})
test('when false', () => {
expect(anyTrue(false, false, false)).toBeFalsy()
})
test('supports function', () => {
expect(
anyTrue(
false,
false,
false,
() => false,
() => true
)
).toBeTruthy()
})
anyType(targetType: RambdaTypes): (...input: any[]) => boolean
It returns a function which will return
true if at least one of its
inputs arguments belongs to
targetType.
targetType is one of the possible returns of
R.type
💥
targetTypeis one of the possible returns of
R.type
const targetType = 'String'
const result = R.anyType(
targetType
)(1, {}, 'foo')
// => true
Try this R.anyType example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function anyType(targetType) {
return (...inputs) => {
let counter = 0
while (counter < inputs.length) {
if (type(inputs[counter]) === targetType) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
}
import {anyType} from './anyType'
test('when true', () => {
const result = anyType('Array')(1, undefined, null, [])
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
const result = anyType('String')(1, undefined, null, [])
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]
It adds element
x at the end of
list.
const x = 'foo'
const result = R.append(x, ['bar', 'baz'])
// => ['bar', 'baz', 'foo']
Try this R.append example in Rambda REPL
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function append(x, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => append(x, _input)
if (typeof input === 'string') return input.split('').concat(x)
const clone = cloneList(input)
clone.push(x)
return clone
}
import {append} from './append'
test('happy', () => {
expect(append('tests', ['write', 'more'])).toEqual([
'write',
'more',
'tests',
])
})
test('append to empty array', () => {
expect(append('tests')([])).toEqual(['tests'])
})
test('with strings', () => {
expect(append('o', 'fo')).toEqual(['f', 'o', 'o'])
})
apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T, args: any[]): T
It applies function
fn to the list of arguments.
This is useful for creating a fixed-arity function from a variadic function.
fn should be a bound function if context is significant.
const result = R.apply(Math.max, [42, -Infinity, 1337])
// => 1337
Try this R.apply example in Rambda REPL
export function apply(fn, args) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _args => apply(fn, _args)
}
return fn.apply(this, args)
}
import {apply} from './apply'
import {bind} from './bind'
import {identity} from './identity'
test('happy', () => {
expect(apply(identity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual(1)
})
test('applies function to argument list', function () {
expect(apply(Math.max, [1, 2, 3, -99, 42, 6, 7])).toEqual(42)
})
test('provides no way to specify context', function () {
const obj = {
method: function () {
return this === obj
},
}
expect(apply(obj.method, [])).toEqual(false)
expect(apply(bind(obj.method, obj), [])).toEqual(true)
})
applyDiff<Output>(rules: ApplyDiffRule[], obj: object): Output
It changes paths in an object according to a list of operations. Valid operations are
add,
update and
delete. Its use-case is while writing tests and you need to change the test data.
Note, that you cannot use
update operation, if the object path is missing in the input object.
Also, you cannot use
add operation, if the object path has a value.
const obj = {a: {b:1, c:2}}
const rules = [
{op: 'remove', path: 'a.c'},
{op: 'add', path: 'a.d', value: 4},
{op: 'update', path: 'a.b', value: 2},
]
const result = R.applyDiff(rules, obj)
const expected = {a: {b: 2, d: 4}}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.applyDiff example in Rambda REPL
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
import {path as pathModule} from './path'
const ALLOWED_OPERATIONS = ['remove', 'add', 'update']
export function removeAtPath(path, obj) {
const p = typeof path === 'string' ? path.split('.') : path
const len = p.length
if (len === 0) return
if (len === 1) return delete obj[p[0]]
if (len === 2) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]]
if (len === 3) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]]
if (len === 4) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]]
if (len === 5) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]]
if (len === 6) {
return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]]
}
if (len === 7) {
return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]]
}
if (len === 8) {
return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]][p[7]]
}
if (len === 9) {
return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]][p[7]][p[8]]
}
if (len === 10) {
return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]][p[7]][p[8]][
p[9]
]
}
}
export function applyDiff(rules, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => applyDiff(rules, _obj)
let clone = {...obj}
rules.forEach(({op, path, value}) => {
if (!ALLOWED_OPERATIONS.includes(op)) return
if (op === 'add' && path && value !== undefined) {
if (pathModule(path, obj)) return
return (clone = assocPath(path, value, clone))
}
if (op === 'remove') {
if (pathModule(path, obj) === undefined) return
return removeAtPath(path, clone)
}
if (op === 'update' && path && value !== undefined) {
if (pathModule(path, obj) === undefined) return
return (clone = assocPath(path, value, clone))
}
})
return clone
}
import {applyDiff} from './applyDiff'
test('remove operation', () => {
const rules = [
{
op: 'remove',
path: 'a.b',
},
]
const result = applyDiff(rules, {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
},
})
expect(result).toEqual({a: {c: 2}})
})
test('update operation', () => {
const rules = [
{
op: 'update',
path: 'a.b',
value: 3,
},
{
op: 'update',
path: 'a.c.1',
value: 3,
},
{
op: 'update',
path: 'a.d',
value: 3,
},
]
const result = applyDiff(rules, {
a: {
b: 1,
c: [1, 2],
},
})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: {
b: 3,
c: [1, 3],
},
})
})
test('add operation', () => {
const rules = [
{
op: 'add',
path: 'a.b',
value: 3,
},
{
op: 'add',
path: 'a.d',
value: 3,
},
]
const result = applyDiff(rules, {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
},
})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
d: 3,
},
})
})
applySpec<Spec extends Record<string, (...args: any[]) => any>>(
spec: Spec
): (
...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>>
) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }
💥 The currying in this function works best with functions with 4 arguments or less. (arity of 4)
const fn = R.applySpec({
sum: R.add,
nested: { mul: R.multiply }
})
const result = fn(2, 4)
// => { sum: 6, nested: { mul: 8 } }
Try this R.applySpec example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
// recursively traverse the given spec object to find the highest arity function
function __findHighestArity(spec, max = 0) {
for (const key in spec) {
if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue
if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
max = Math.max(max, __findHighestArity(spec[key]))
}
if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
max = Math.max(max, spec[key].length)
}
}
return max
}
function __filterUndefined() {
const defined = []
let i = 0
const l = arguments.length
while (i < l) {
if (typeof arguments[i] === 'undefined') break
defined[i] = arguments[i]
i++
}
return defined
}
function __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, cache) {
const remaining = arity - cache.length
if (remaining === 1)
return x =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x))
if (remaining === 2)
return (x, y) =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y))
if (remaining === 3)
return (x, y, z) =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z))
if (remaining === 4)
return (x, y, z, a) =>
__applySpecWithArity(
spec,
arity,
__filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z, a)
)
if (remaining > 4)
return (...args) =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, ...args))
// handle spec as Array
if (_isArray(spec)) {
const ret = []
let i = 0
const l = spec.length
for (; i < l; i++) {
// handle recursive spec inside array
if (typeof spec[i] === 'object' || _isArray(spec[i])) {
ret[i] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[i], arity, cache)
}
// apply spec to the key
if (typeof spec[i] === 'function') {
ret[i] = spec[i](...cache)
}
}
return ret
}
// handle spec as Object
const ret = {}
// apply callbacks to each property in the spec object
for (const key in spec) {
if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue
// apply the spec recursively
if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
ret[key] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[key], arity, cache)
continue
}
// apply spec to the key
if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
ret[key] = spec[key](...cache)
}
}
return ret
}
export function applySpec(spec, ...args) {
// get the highest arity spec function, cache the result and pass to __applySpecWithArity
const arity = __findHighestArity(spec)
if (arity === 0) {
return () => ({})
}
const toReturn = __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, args)
return toReturn
}
import {applySpec as applySpecRamda, nAry} from 'ramda'
import {add, always, compose, dec, inc, map, path, prop, T} from '../rambda'
import {applySpec} from './applySpec'
test('different than Ramda when bad spec', () => {
const result = applySpec({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
const ramdaResult = applySpecRamda({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual({})
expect(ramdaResult).toEqual({sum: {a: {}}})
})
test('works with empty spec', () => {
expect(applySpec({})()).toEqual({})
expect(applySpec([])(1, 2)).toEqual({})
expect(applySpec(null)(1, 2)).toEqual({})
})
test('works with unary functions', () => {
const result = applySpec({
v: inc,
u: dec,
})(1)
const expected = {
v: 2,
u: 0,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('works with binary functions', () => {
const result = applySpec({sum: add})(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual({sum: 3})
})
test('works with nested specs', () => {
const result = applySpec({
unnested: always(0),
nested: {sum: add},
})(1, 2)
const expected = {
unnested: 0,
nested: {sum: 3},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('works with arrays of nested specs', () => {
const result = applySpec({
unnested: always(0),
nested: [{sum: add}],
})(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual({
unnested: 0,
nested: [{sum: 3}],
})
})
test('works with arrays of spec objects', () => {
const result = applySpec([{sum: add}])(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual([{sum: 3}])
})
test('works with arrays of functions', () => {
const result = applySpec([map(prop('a')), map(prop('b'))])([
{
a: 'a1',
b: 'b1',
},
{
a: 'a2',
b: 'b2',
},
])
const expected = [
['a1', 'a2'],
['b1', 'b2'],
]
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('works with a spec defining a map key', () => {
expect(applySpec({map: prop('a')})({a: 1})).toEqual({map: 1})
})
test('cannot retains the highest arity', () => {
const f = applySpec({
f1: nAry(2, T),
f2: nAry(5, T),
})
const fRamda = applySpecRamda({
f1: nAry(2, T),
f2: nAry(5, T),
})
expect(f.length).toBe(0)
expect(fRamda.length).toBe(5)
})
test('returns a curried function', () => {
expect(applySpec({sum: add})(1)(2)).toEqual({sum: 3})
})
// Additional tests
// ============================================
test('arity', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
}
expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
})
})
test('arity over 5 arguments', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
}
expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
four: 10,
five: 15,
})
})
test('curried', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
}
expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
})
})
test('curried over 5 arguments', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
}
expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
four: 10,
five: 15,
})
})
test('undefined property', () => {
const spec = {prop: path(['property', 'doesnt', 'exist'])}
expect(applySpec(spec, {})).toEqual({prop: undefined})
})
test('restructure json object', () => {
const spec = {
id: path('user.id'),
name: path('user.firstname'),
profile: path('user.profile'),
doesntExist: path('user.profile.doesntExist'),
info: {views: compose(inc, prop('views'))},
type: always('playa'),
}
const data = {
user: {
id: 1337,
firstname: 'john',
lastname: 'shaft',
profile: 'shaft69',
},
views: 42,
}
expect(applySpec(spec, data)).toEqual({
id: 1337,
name: 'john',
profile: 'shaft69',
doesntExist: undefined,
info: {views: 43},
type: 'playa',
})
})
assoc<T, U, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>
It makes a shallow clone of
obj with setting or overriding the property
prop with
newValue.
💥 This copies and flattens prototype properties onto the new object as well. All non-primitive properties are copied by reference.
R.assoc('c', 3, {a: 1, b: 2})
// => {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}
Try this R.assoc example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
function assocFn(prop, newValue, obj) {
return Object.assign({}, obj, {[prop]: newValue})
}
export const assoc = curry(assocFn)
import {assoc} from './assoc'
test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(assoc('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
expect(assoc('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
const result = assoc('b')(2)({a: 1})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('changes an existing key', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})
test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('value can be null', () => {
expect(assoc('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})
test('value can be undefined', () => {
expect(assoc('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})
test('assignment is shallow', () => {
expect(assoc('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})
assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any, obj: object): Output
It makes a shallow clone of
obj with setting or overriding with
newValue the property found with
path.
const path = 'b.c'
const newValue = 2
const obj = { a: 1 }
R.assocPath(path, newValue, obj)
// => { a : 1, b : { c : 2 }}
Try this R.assocPath example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_isInteger} from './_internals/_isInteger'
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
function assocPathFn(path, newValue, input) {
const pathArrValue =
typeof path === 'string'
? path.split('.').map(x => (_isInteger(Number(x)) ? Number(x) : x))
: path
if (pathArrValue.length === 0) {
return newValue
}
const index = pathArrValue[0]
if (pathArrValue.length > 1) {
const condition =
typeof input !== 'object' ||
input === null ||
!input.hasOwnProperty(index)
const nextinput = condition
? _isInteger(pathArrValue[1])
? []
: {}
: input[index]
newValue = assocPathFn(
Array.prototype.slice.call(pathArrValue, 1),
newValue,
nextinput
)
}
if (_isInteger(index) && _isArray(input)) {
const arr = cloneList(input)
arr[index] = newValue
return arr
}
return assoc(index, newValue, input)
}
export const assocPath = curry(assocPathFn)
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
test('string can be used as path input', () => {
const testObj = {
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
}
const result = assocPath('a.0.b', 10, testObj)
const expected = {
a: [{b: 10}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('bug', () => {
/*
https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/524
*/
const state = {}
const withDateLike = assocPath(
['outerProp', '2020-03-10'],
{prop: 2},
state
)
const withNumber = assocPath(['outerProp', '5'], {prop: 2}, state)
const withDateLikeExpected = {outerProp: {'2020-03-10': {prop: 2}}}
const withNumberExpected = {outerProp: {5: {prop: 2}}}
expect(withDateLike).toEqual(withDateLikeExpected)
expect(withNumber).toEqual(withNumberExpected)
})
test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath(['a'], 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('b.c', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: {c: 2},
})
})
test('adds a nested key to a nested non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(
assocPath(
'b.d',
3
)({
a: 1,
b: {c: 2},
})
).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: {
c: 2,
d: 3,
},
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(assocPath('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(assocPath('b.c', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: {c: 2},
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
expect(assocPath('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
const result = assocPath('b')(2)({a: 1})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('changes an existing key', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})
test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('value can be null', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})
test('value can be undefined', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})
test('assignment is shallow', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})
test('empty array as path', () => {
const result = assocPath([], 3, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
expect(result).toEqual(3)
})
test('happy', () => {
const expected = {foo: {bar: {baz: 42}}}
const result = assocPath(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], 42, {foo: null})
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F, thisObj: T): (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>
Creates a function that is bound to a context.
💥 R.bind does not provide the additional argument-binding capabilities of Function.prototype.bind.
const log = R.bind(console.log, console)
const result = R.pipe(
R.assoc('a', 2),
R.tap(log),
R.assoc('a', 3)
)({a: 1});
// => result - `{a: 3}`
// => console log - `{a: 2}`
Try this R.bind example in Rambda REPL
import {curryN} from './curryN'
export function bind(fn, thisObj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _thisObj => bind(fn, _thisObj)
}
return curryN(fn.length, (...args) => fn.apply(thisObj, args))
}
import {bind} from './bind'
function Foo(x) {
this.x = x
}
function add(x) {
return this.x + x
}
function Bar(x, y) {
this.x = x
this.y = y
}
Bar.prototype = new Foo()
Bar.prototype.getX = function () {
return 'prototype getX'
}
test('returns a function', function () {
expect(typeof bind(add)(Foo)).toEqual('function')
})
test('returns a function bound to the specified context object', function () {
const f = new Foo(12)
function isFoo() {
return this instanceof Foo
}
const isFooBound = bind(isFoo, f)
expect(isFoo()).toEqual(false)
expect(isFooBound()).toEqual(true)
})
test('works with built-in types', function () {
const abc = bind(String.prototype.toLowerCase, 'ABCDEFG')
expect(typeof abc).toEqual('function')
expect(abc()).toEqual('abcdefg')
})
test('works with user-defined types', function () {
const f = new Foo(12)
function getX() {
return this.x
}
const getXFooBound = bind(getX, f)
expect(getXFooBound()).toEqual(12)
})
test('works with plain objects', function () {
const pojso = {
x: 100,
}
function incThis() {
return this.x + 1
}
const incPojso = bind(incThis, pojso)
expect(typeof incPojso).toEqual('function')
expect(incPojso()).toEqual(101)
})
test('does not interfere with existing object methods', function () {
const b = new Bar('a', 'b')
function getX() {
return this.x
}
const getXBarBound = bind(getX, b)
expect(b.getX()).toEqual('prototype getX')
expect(getXBarBound()).toEqual('a')
})
test('preserves arity', function () {
const f0 = function () {
return 0
}
const f1 = function (a) {
return a
}
const f2 = function (a, b) {
return a + b
}
const f3 = function (a, b, c) {
return a + b + c
}
expect(bind(f0, {}).length).toEqual(0)
expect(bind(f1, {}).length).toEqual(1)
expect(bind(f2, {}).length).toEqual(2)
expect(bind(f3, {}).length).toEqual(3)
})
both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred
It returns a function with
input argument.
This function will return
true, if both
firstCondition and
secondCondition return
true when
input is passed as their argument.
const firstCondition = x => x > 10
const secondCondition = x => x < 20
const fn = R.both(secondCondition)
const result = [fn(15), fn(30)]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.both example in Rambda REPL
export function both(f, g) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _g => both(f, _g)
return (...input) => f(...input) && g(...input)
}
import {both} from './both'
const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val < 10
test('with curry', () => {
expect(both(firstFn)(secondFn)(17)).toBeFalse()
})
test('without curry', () => {
expect(both(firstFn, secondFn)(7)).toBeTrue()
})
test('with multiple inputs', () => {
const between = function (a, b, c) {
return a < b && b < c
}
const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
return a + b + c === 20
}
const fn = both(between, total20)
expect(fn(5, 7, 8)).toBeTrue()
})
test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
let effect = 'not evaluated'
const F = function () {
return false
}
const Z = function () {
effect = 'Z got evaluated'
}
both(F, Z)()
expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})
chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[], list: T[]): U[]
The method is also known as
flatMap.
const duplicate = n => [ n, n ]
const list = [ 1, 2, 3 ]
const result = chain(duplicate, list)
// => [ 1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3 ]
Try this R.chain example in Rambda REPL
export function chain(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _list => chain(fn, _list)
}
return [].concat(...list.map(fn))
}
import {chain} from './chain'
import {chain as chainRamda} from 'ramda'
const duplicate = n => [n, n]
test('happy', () => {
const fn = x => [x * 2]
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = chain(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})
test('maps then flattens one level', () => {
expect(chain(duplicate, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})
test('maps then flattens one level - curry', () => {
expect(chain(duplicate)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})
test('flattens only one level', () => {
const nest = n => [[n]]
expect(chain(nest, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([[1], [2], [3]])
})
test('can compose', () => {
function dec(x) {
return [x - 1]
}
function times2(x) {
return [x * 2]
}
var mdouble = chain(times2)
var mdec = chain(dec)
expect(mdec(mdouble([10, 20, 30]))).toEqual([19, 39, 59])
})
test('@types/ramda broken test', () => {
const score = {
maths: 90,
physics: 80,
}
const calculateTotal = score => {
const {maths, physics} = score
return maths + physics
}
const assocTotalToScore = (total, score) => ({...score, total})
const calculateAndAssocTotalToScore = chainRamda(
assocTotalToScore,
calculateTotal
)
expect(() => calculateAndAssocTotalToScore(score)).toThrow()
})
Restrict a number
input to be within
min and
max limits.
If
input is bigger than
max, then the result is
max.
If
input is smaller than
min, then the result is
min.
const result = [
R.clamp(0, 10, 5),
R.clamp(0, 10, -1),
R.clamp(0, 10, 11)
]
// => [5, 0, 10]
Try this R.clamp example in Rambda REPL
It creates a deep copy of the
input, which may contain (nested) Arrays and Objects, Numbers, Strings, Booleans and Dates.
const objects = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}];
const objectsClone = R.clone(objects);
const result = [
R.equals(objects, objectsClone),
R.equals(objects[0], objectsClone[0]),
] // => [ true, true ]
Try this R.clone example in Rambda REPL
It returns
inverted version of
origin function that accept
input as argument.
The return value of
inverted is the negative boolean value of
origin(input).
const origin = x => x > 5
const inverted = complement(origin)
const result = [
origin(7),
inverted(7)
] => [ true, false ]
Try this R.complement example in Rambda REPL
It performs right-to-left function composition.
const result = R.compose(
R.map(x => x * 2),
R.filter(x => x > 2)
)([1, 2, 3, 4])
// => [6, 8]
Try this R.compose example in Rambda REPL
composeAsync<Out>(
...fns: (Async<any> | Func<any>)[]
): (input: any) => Promise<Out>
Asynchronous version of
R.compose
💥 It doesn't work with promises or function returning promises such as
const foo = input => new Promise(...).
const add = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x + 1
}
const multiply = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x * 2
}
const result = await R.composeAsync(
add,
multiply
)(1)
// `result` resolves to `3`
Try this R.composeAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function composeAsync(...inputArguments) {
return async function (startArgument) {
let argumentsToPass = startArgument
while (inputArguments.length !== 0) {
const fn = inputArguments.pop()
const typeFn = type(fn)
if (typeFn === 'Async') {
argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass)
} else {
argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass)
if (type(argumentsToPass) === 'Promise') {
argumentsToPass = await argumentsToPass
}
}
}
return argumentsToPass
}
}
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
async function identity(x) {
await delay(100)
return x
}
test('happy', async () => {
const fn1 = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x.map(xx => xx + 1)
}
const fn2 = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x.map(xx => xx * 2)
}
const result = await composeAsync(
fn1,
fn2
)(await Promise.all([identity(1), identity(2), identity(3)]))
expect(result).toEqual([3, 5, 7])
})
const delayFn = ms =>
new Promise(resolve => {
resolve(ms + 1)
})
test('with function returning promise', async () => {
const result = await composeAsync(
x => x,
x => x + 1,
delayFn,
x => x
)(1)
expect(result).toEqual(3)
})
test('throw error', async () => {
const fn = async () => {
await delay(1)
JSON.parse('{foo')
}
let didThrow = false
try {
await composeAsync(fn, x => x + 1)(20)
} catch (e) {
didThrow = true
}
expect(didThrow).toBeTrue()
})
It returns a new string or array, which is the result of merging
x and
y.
R.concat([1, 2])([3, 4]) // => [1, 2, 3, 4]
R.concat('foo', 'bar') // => 'foobar'
Try this R.concat example in Rambda REPL
It takes list with
conditions and returns a new function
fn that expects
input as argument.
This function will start evaluating the
conditions in order to find the first winner(order of conditions matter).
The winner is this condition, which left side returns
true when
input is its argument. Then the evaluation of the right side of the winner will be the final result.
If no winner is found, then
fn returns
undefined.
const fn = R.cond([
[ x => x > 25, R.always('more than 25') ],
[ x => x > 15, R.always('more than 15') ],
[ R.T, x => `${x} is nothing special` ],
])
const result = [
fn(30),
fn(20),
fn(10),
]
// => ['more than 25', 'more than 15', '10 is nothing special']
Try this R.cond example in Rambda REPL
Accepts a converging function and a list of branching functions and returns a new function. When invoked, this new function is applied to some arguments, each branching function is applied to those same arguments. The results of each branching function are passed as arguments to the converging function to produce the return value.
💥 Explanation is taken from
Ramdadocumentation
const result = R.converge(R.multiply)([ R.add(1), R.add(3) ])(2)
// => 15
Try this R.converge example in Rambda REPL
count<T>(searchFor: T, list: any[]): number
It counts how many times
searchFor is within
list according to
R.equals.
const list = [1, {a:1}, 1, 'foo']
const searchFor = 1
const result = R.count(searchFor, list)
// => 2
Try this R.count example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {equals} from './equals'
export function count(searchFor, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _list => count(searchFor, _list)
}
if (!_isArray(list)) return 0
return list.filter(x => equals(x, searchFor)).length
}
import {count} from './count'
test('when 0', () => {
const target = {a: 1}
const list = []
const result = count(target, list)
const expectedResult = 0
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('when 2', () => {
const target = {a: 1}
const list = [2, 1, 2, {a: 1}, 22, {a: 1}]
const result = count(target)(list)
const expectedResult = 2
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
It expects a function as input and returns its curried version.
const fn = (a, b, c) => a + b + c
const curried = R.curry(fn)
const sum = curried(1,2)
const result = sum(3) // => 6
Try this R.curry example in Rambda REPL
It returns a curried equivalent of the provided function, with the specified arity.
debounce<T, U>(fn: (input: T) => U, ms: number): (input: T) => void
It creates a debounced function that delays invoking
fn until after wait milliseconds
ms have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was invoked.
💥 Description is taken from
Lodashdocs
let counter = 0
const increment = () => {
counter++
}
const debounced = R.debounce(increment, 1000)
const result = await async function(){
debounced()
await R.delay(500)
debounced()
await R.delay(800)
console.log(counter) // => 0
await R.delay(1200)
console.log(counter) // => 1
return counter
}
// `result` resolves to `1`
Try this R.debounce example in Rambda REPL
export function debounce(func, ms, immediate = false) {
let timeout
return function (...input) {
const later = function () {
timeout = null
if (!immediate) {
return func.apply(null, input)
}
}
const callNow = immediate && !timeout
clearTimeout(timeout)
timeout = setTimeout(later, ms)
if (callNow) {
return func.apply(null, input)
}
}
}
import {debounce} from './debounce'
import {delay} from './delay'
test('happy', async () => {
let counter = 0
let aHolder
const inc = a => {
aHolder = a
counter++
}
const incWrapped = debounce(inc, 500)
incWrapped(1)
expect(counter).toBe(0)
await delay(200)
incWrapped(2)
expect(counter).toBe(0)
await delay(700)
expect(counter).toBe(1)
expect(aHolder).toBe(2)
})
test('immediate debounce', async () => {
let counter = 0
const inc = () => {
counter++
}
const incWrapped = debounce(inc, 500, true)
incWrapped()
expect(counter).toBe(1)
await delay(200)
incWrapped()
expect(counter).toBe(1)
await delay(700)
incWrapped()
expect(counter).toBe(2)
})
It decrements a number.
defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined): T
It returns
defaultValue, if all of
inputArguments are
undefined,
null or
NaN.
Else, it returns the first truthy
inputArguments instance(from left to right).
💥 Rambda's defaultTo accept indefinite number of arguments when non curried, i.e.
R.defaultTo(2, foo, bar, baz).
R.defaultTo('foo', 'bar') // => 'bar'
R.defaultTo('foo', undefined) // => 'foo'
// Important - emtpy string is not falsy value(same as Ramda)
R.defaultTo('foo', '') // => 'foo'
Try this R.defaultTo example in Rambda REPL
function isFalsy(input) {
return (
input === undefined || input === null || Number.isNaN(input) === true
)
}
export function defaultTo(defaultArgument, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _input => defaultTo(defaultArgument, _input)
}
return isFalsy(input) ? defaultArgument : input
}
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
test('with undefined', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo')(undefined)).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with null', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo')(null)).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with NaN', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo')(NaN)).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with empty string', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo', '')).toEqual('')
})
test('with false', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo', false)).toEqual(false)
})
test('when inputArgument passes initial check', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo', 'bar')).toEqual('bar')
})
delay(ms: number): Promise<'RAMBDAX_DELAY'>
setTimeout as a promise that resolves to
R.DELAY variable after
ms milliseconds.
const result = R.delay(1000)
// `result` resolves to `RAMBDAX_DELAY`
Try this R.delay example in Rambda REPL
export const DELAY = 'RAMBDAX_DELAY'
export function delay(ms) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(DELAY)
}, ms)
})
}
import {DELAY, delay} from './delay'
test('usage with variables', async () => {
expect(await delay(500)).toBe(DELAY)
})
difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]
It returns the uniq set of all elements in the first list
a not contained in the second list
b.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
const a = [ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
const b = [ 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
const result = difference(a, b)
// => [ 1, 2 ]
Try this R.difference example in Rambda REPL
import {includes} from './includes'
import {uniq} from './uniq'
export function difference(a, b) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => difference(a, _b)
return uniq(a).filter(aInstance => !includes(aInstance, b))
}
import {difference} from './difference'
import {difference as differenceRamda} from 'ramda'
test('difference', () => {
const a = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const b = [3, 4, 5, 6]
expect(difference(a)(b)).toEqual([1, 2])
expect(difference([], [])).toEqual([])
})
test('difference with objects', () => {
const a = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
const b = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
expect(difference(a, b)).toEqual([{id: 1}, {id: 2}])
})
test('no duplicates in first list', () => {
const M2 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3, 4]
const N2 = [3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 6, 6]
expect(difference(M2, N2)).toEqual([1, 2])
})
test('should use R.equals', () => {
expect(difference([1], [1]).length).toEqual(0)
expect(differenceRamda([NaN], [NaN]).length).toEqual(0)
})
It returns a new object that does not contain property
prop.
R.dissoc('b', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3})
// => {a: 1, c: 3}
Try this R.dissoc example in Rambda REPL
R.divide(71, 100) // => 0.71
Try this R.divide example in Rambda REPL
drop<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]
It returns
howMany items dropped from beginning of list or string
input.
R.drop(2, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) // => ['baz']
R.drop(2, 'foobar') // => 'obar'
Try this R.drop example in Rambda REPL
export function drop(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => drop(howManyToDrop, _list)
return listOrString.slice(howManyToDrop > 0 ? howManyToDrop : 0)
}
import assert from 'assert'
import {drop} from './drop'
test('with array', () => {
expect(drop(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['baz'])
expect(drop(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
expect(drop(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(drop(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('bda')
})
test('with non-positive count', () => {
expect(drop(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(drop(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(drop(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('should return copy', () => {
const xs = [1, 2, 3]
assert.notStrictEqual(drop(0, xs), xs)
assert.notStrictEqual(drop(-1, xs), xs)
})
dropLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]
It returns
howMany items dropped from the end of list or string
input.
R.dropLast(2, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) // => ['foo']
R.dropLast(2, 'foobar') // => 'foob'
Try this R.dropLast example in Rambda REPL
export function dropLast(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _listOrString => dropLast(howManyToDrop, _listOrString)
}
return howManyToDrop > 0
? listOrString.slice(0, -howManyToDrop)
: listOrString.slice()
}
import assert from 'assert'
import {dropLast} from './dropLast'
test('with array', () => {
expect(dropLast(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo'])
expect(dropLast(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
expect(dropLast(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(dropLast(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('ram')
})
test('with non-positive count', () => {
expect(dropLast(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(dropLast(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(dropLast(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('should return copy', () => {
const xs = [1, 2, 3]
assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(0, xs), xs)
assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(-1, xs), xs)
})
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const predicate = x => x >= 3
const result = dropLastWhile(predicate, list);
// => [1, 2]
Try this R.dropLastWhile example in Rambda REPL
dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[]
It removes any successive duplicates according to
R.equals.
const result = R.dropRepeats([
1,
1,
{a: 1},
{a:1},
1
])
// => [1, {a: 1}, 1]
Try this R.dropRepeats example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {equals} from './equals'
export function dropRepeats(list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new Error(`${list} is not a list`)
}
const toReturn = []
list.reduce((prev, current) => {
if (!equals(prev, current)) {
toReturn.push(current)
}
return current
}, undefined)
return toReturn
}
import {dropRepeats as dropRepeatsRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {add} from './add'
import {dropRepeats} from './dropRepeats'
const list = [1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 3, 2, 2, {a: 1}, {a: 1}]
const listClean = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 3, 2, {a: 1}]
test('happy', () => {
const result = dropRepeats(list)
expect(result).toEqual(listClean)
})
const possibleLists = [
[add(1), async () => {}, [1], [1], [2], [2]],
[add(1), add(1), add(2)],
[],
1,
/foo/g,
Promise.resolve(1),
]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
firstInput: possibleLists,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 1,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 3,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 6,
}
`)
},
fn: dropRepeats,
fnRamda: dropRepeatsRamda,
})
})
const list = [{a:1,b:2}, {a:1,b:3}, {a:2, b:4}]
const result = R.dropRepeatsWith(R.prop('a'), list)
// => [{a:1,b:2}, {a:2, b:4}]
Try this R.dropRepeatsWith example in Rambda REPL
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const predicate = x => x < 3
const result = R.dropWhile(predicate, list)
// => [3, 4]
Try this R.dropWhile example in Rambda REPL
either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred
It returns a new
predicate function from
firstPredicate and
secondPredicate inputs.
This
predicate function will return
true, if any of the two input predicates return
true.
const firstPredicate = x => x > 10
const secondPredicate = x => x % 2 === 0
const predicate = R.either(firstPredicate, secondPredicate)
const result = [
predicate(15),
predicate(8),
predicate(7),
]
// => [true, true, false]
Try this R.either example in Rambda REPL
export function either(firstPredicate, secondPredicate) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _secondPredicate => either(firstPredicate, _secondPredicate)
}
return (...input) =>
Boolean(firstPredicate(...input) || secondPredicate(...input))
}
import {either} from './either'
test('with multiple inputs', () => {
const between = function (a, b, c) {
return a < b && b < c
}
const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
return a + b + c === 20
}
const fn = either(between, total20)
expect(fn(7, 8, 5)).toBeTrue()
})
test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
let effect = 'not evaluated'
const F = function () {
return true
}
const Z = function () {
effect = 'Z got evaluated'
}
either(F, Z)()
expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})
test('case 1', () => {
const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val * 5 > 10
expect(either(firstFn, secondFn)(1)).toBeTrue()
})
test('case 2', () => {
const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val === -10
const fn = either(firstFn)(secondFn)
expect(fn(-10)).toBeTrue()
})
endsWith(target: string, iterable: string): boolean
When iterable is a string, then it behaves as
String.prototype.endsWith.
When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list ends in the same way as the given target.
const str = 'foo-bar'
const list = [{a:1}, {a:2}, {a:3}]
const result = [
R.endsWith('bar', str),
R.endsWith([{a:1}, {a:2}], list)
]
// => [true, true]
Try this R.endsWith example in Rambda REPL
import {equals} from './equals.js'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js'
export function endsWith(target, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => endsWith(target, _iterable)
if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
return iterable.endsWith(target)
}
if (!_isArray(target)) return false
const diff = iterable.length - target.length
let correct = true
const filtered = target.filter((x, index) => {
if (!correct) return false
const result = equals(x, iterable[index + diff])
if (!result) correct = false
return result
})
return filtered.length === target.length
}
import {endsWith} from './endsWith'
import {endsWith as endsWithRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
test('with string', () => {
expect(endsWith('bar', 'foo-bar')).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith('baz')('foo-bar')).toBeFalse()
})
test('use R.equals with array', () => {
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
expect(endsWith({a: 3}, list)).toBeFalse(),
expect(endsWith([{a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith([{a: 2}, {a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith([{a: 1}], list)).toBeFalse()
})
export const possibleTargets = [
NaN,
[NaN],
/foo/,
[/foo/],
Promise.resolve(1),
[Promise.resolve(1)],
Error('foo'),
[Error('foo')],
]
export const possibleIterables = [
[Promise.resolve(1), Promise.resolve(2)],
[/foo/, /bar/],
[NaN],
[Error('foo'), Error('bar')],
]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: endsWith,
fnRamda: endsWithRamda,
firstInput: possibleTargets,
secondInput: possibleIterables,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 32,
}
`)
},
})
})
It returns
true if property
prop in
obj1 is equal to property
prop in
obj2 according to
R.equals.
const obj1 = {a: 1, b:2}
const obj2 = {a: 1, b:3}
const result = R.eqProps('a', obj1, obj2)
// => true
Try this R.eqProps example in Rambda REPL
equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean
It deeply compares
x and
y and returns
true if they are equal.
💥 It doesn't handle cyclical data structures and functions
R.equals(
[1, {a:2}, [{b: 3}]],
[1, {a:2}, [{b: 3}]]
) // => true
Try this R.equals example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
}
const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
return list.lastIndexOf(valueToFind)
const {length} = list
let index = length
let foundIndex = -1
while (--index > -1 && foundIndex === -1) {
if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
foundIndex = index
}
}
return foundIndex
}
export function _indexOf(valueToFind, list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
}
const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
return list.indexOf(valueToFind)
let index = -1
let foundIndex = -1
const {length} = list
while (++index < length && foundIndex === -1) {
if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
foundIndex = index
}
}
return foundIndex
}
function _arrayFromIterator(iter) {
const list = []
let next
while (!(next = iter.next()).done) {
list.push(next.value)
}
return list
}
function _equalsSets(a, b) {
if (a.size !== b.size) {
return false
}
const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())
const filtered = aList.filter(
aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
)
return filtered.length === 0
}
function parseError(maybeError) {
const typeofError = maybeError.__proto__.toString()
if (!['Error', 'TypeError'].includes(typeofError)) return []
return [typeofError, maybeError.message]
}
function parseDate(maybeDate) {
if (!maybeDate.toDateString) return [false]
return [true, maybeDate.getTime()]
}
function parseRegex(maybeRegex) {
if (maybeRegex.constructor !== RegExp) return [false]
return [true, maybeRegex.toString()]
}
function equalsSets(a, b) {
if (a.size !== b.size) {
return false
}
const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())
const filtered = aList.filter(
aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
)
return filtered.length === 0
}
export function equals(a, b) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => equals(a, _b)
const aType = type(a)
if (aType !== type(b)) return false
if (aType === 'Function') {
return a.name === undefined ? false : a.name === b.name
}
if (['NaN', 'Undefined', 'Null'].includes(aType)) return true
if (aType === 'Number') {
if (Object.is(-0, a) !== Object.is(-0, b)) return false
return a.toString() === b.toString()
}
if (['String', 'Boolean'].includes(aType)) {
return a.toString() === b.toString()
}
if (aType === 'Array') {
const aClone = Array.from(a)
const bClone = Array.from(b)
if (aClone.toString() !== bClone.toString()) {
return false
}
let loopArrayFlag = true
aClone.forEach((aCloneInstance, aCloneIndex) => {
if (loopArrayFlag) {
if (
aCloneInstance !== bClone[aCloneIndex] &&
!equals(aCloneInstance, bClone[aCloneIndex])
) {
loopArrayFlag = false
}
}
})
return loopArrayFlag
}
const aRegex = parseRegex(a)
const bRegex = parseRegex(b)
if (aRegex[0]) {
return bRegex[0] ? aRegex[1] === bRegex[1] : false
} else if (bRegex[0]) return false
const aDate = parseDate(a)
const bDate = parseDate(b)
if (aDate[0]) {
return bDate[0] ? aDate[1] === bDate[1] : false
} else if (bDate[0]) return false
const aError = parseError(a)
const bError = parseError(b)
if (aError[0]) {
return bError[0]
? aError[0] === bError[0] && aError[1] === bError[1]
: false
}
if (aType === 'Set') {
return _equalsSets(a, b)
}
if (aType === 'Object') {
const aKeys = Object.keys(a)
if (aKeys.length !== Object.keys(b).length) {
return false
}
let loopObjectFlag = true
aKeys.forEach(aKeyInstance => {
if (loopObjectFlag) {
const aValue = a[aKeyInstance]
const bValue = b[aKeyInstance]
if (aValue !== bValue && !equals(aValue, bValue)) {
loopObjectFlag = false
}
}
})
return loopObjectFlag
}
return false
}
import {equals} from './equals'
import {equals as equalsRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {variousTypes} from './benchmarks/_utils'
test('compare functions', () => {
function foo() {}
function bar() {}
const baz = () => {}
const expectTrue = equals(foo, foo)
const expectFalseFirst = equals(foo, bar)
const expectFalseSecond = equals(foo, baz)
expect(expectTrue).toBeTrue()
expect(expectFalseFirst).toBeFalse()
expect(expectFalseSecond).toBeFalse()
})
test('with array of objects', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
const list2 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
const list3 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 3}]]
expect(equals(list1, list2)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(list1, list3)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with regex', () => {
expect(equals(/s/, /s/)).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(/s/, /d/)).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/gi)).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(/a/gim, /a/gim)).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/i)).toEqual(false)
})
test('not a number', () => {
expect(equals([NaN], [NaN])).toBeTrue()
})
test('new number', () => {
expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(0))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(1))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Number(1), new Number(0))).toEqual(false)
})
test('new string', () => {
expect(equals(new String(''), new String(''))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new String(''), new String('x'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new String('x'), new String(''))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('bar'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new String('bar'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(false)
})
test('new Boolean', () => {
expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(false)
})
test('new Error', () => {
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), {})).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('XXX'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('XXX'))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
})
test('with dates', () => {
expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(0))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(1))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(1))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Date(0), {})).toEqual(false)
expect(equals({}, new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
})
test('ramda spec', () => {
expect(equals({}, {})).toEqual(true)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
)
).toEqual(true)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
},
{
b: 3,
a: 2,
}
)
).toEqual(true)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
},
{
a: 3,
b: 3,
}
)
).toEqual(false)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
c: 1,
},
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
}
)
).toEqual(false)
})
test('works with boolean tuple', () => {
expect(equals([true, false], [true, false])).toBeTrue()
expect(equals([true, false], [true, true])).toBeFalse()
})
test('works with equal objects within array', () => {
const objFirst = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
d: [1],
},
}
const objSecond = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
d: [1],
},
}
const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
expect(equals(x, y)).toBeTrue()
})
test('works with different objects within array', () => {
const objFirst = {a: {b: 1}}
const objSecond = {a: {b: 2}}
const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
expect(equals(x, y)).toBeFalse()
})
test('works with undefined as second argument', () => {
expect(equals(1, undefined)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(undefined, undefined)).toBeTrue()
})
test('compare sets', () => {
const toCompareDifferent = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}])
const toCompareSame = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
const testSet = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
expect(equals(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
expect(equals(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
expect(equalsRamda(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
expect(equalsRamda(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})
test('compare simple sets', () => {
const testSet = new Set(['2', '3', '3', '2', '1'])
expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '1']), testSet)).toBeTruthy()
expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '0']), testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})
test('various examples', () => {
expect(equals([1, 2, 3])([1, 2, 3])).toBeTrue()
expect(equals([1, 2, 3], [1, 2])).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(1, 1)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(1, '1')).toBeFalse()
expect(equals({}, {})).toBeTrue()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
b: 2,
a: 1,
}
)
).toBeTrue()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 1,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: false,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 1,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
b: 2,
a: 1,
c: 3,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
x: {
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
},
{
x: {
b: 2,
a: 1,
c: 3,
},
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
b: 3,
a: 1,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 1}}})).toBeTrue()
expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 2}}})).toBeFalse()
expect(equals({a: {}}, {a: {}})).toBeTrue()
expect(equals('', '')).toBeTrue()
expect(equals('foo', 'foo')).toBeTrue()
expect(equals('foo', 'bar')).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(0, false)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(/\s/g, null)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(null, null)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(false)(null)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with custom functions', () => {
function foo() {
return 1
}
foo.prototype.toString = () => ''
const result = equals(foo, foo)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('with classes', () => {
class Foo {}
const foo = new Foo()
const result = equals(foo, foo)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('with negative zero', () => {
expect(equals(-0, -0)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(-0, 0)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(0, 0)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(-0, 1)).toBeFalse()
})
const possibleInputs = variousTypes
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: equals,
fnRamda: equalsRamda,
firstInput: possibleInputs,
secondInput: possibleInputs,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 5,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 4,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 289,
}
`)
},
})
})
evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[], list: T[]): U[]
It takes object or array of functions as set of rules. These
rules are applied to the
iterable input to produce the result.
💥 Error handling of this method differs between Ramda and Rambda. Ramda for some wrong inputs returns result and for other - it returns one of the inputs. Rambda simply throws when inputs are not correct. Full details for this mismatch are listed in
source/_snapshots/evolve.spec.js.snapfile.
const rules = {
foo : add(1),
bar : add(-1),
}
const input = {
a : 1,
foo : 2,
bar : 3,
}
const result = evolve(rules, input)
const expected = {
a : 1,
foo : 3,
bar : 2,
})
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.evolve example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray, mapObject} from './map'
import {type} from './type'
export function evolveArray(rules, list) {
return mapArray(
(x, i) => {
if (type(rules[i]) === 'Function') {
return rules[i](x)
}
return x
},
list,
true
)
}
export function evolveObject(rules, iterable) {
return mapObject((x, prop) => {
if (type(x) === 'Object') {
const typeRule = type(rules[prop])
if (typeRule === 'Function') {
return rules[prop](x)
}
if (typeRule === 'Object') {
return evolve(rules[prop], x)
}
return x
}
if (type(rules[prop]) === 'Function') {
return rules[prop](x)
}
return x
}, iterable)
}
export function evolve(rules, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _iterable => evolve(rules, _iterable)
}
const rulesType = type(rules)
const iterableType = type(iterable)
if (iterableType !== rulesType) {
throw new Error('iterableType !== rulesType')
}
if (!['Object', 'Array'].includes(rulesType)) {
throw new Error(
`'iterable' and 'rules' are from wrong type ${rulesType}`
)
}
if (iterableType === 'Object') {
return evolveObject(rules, iterable)
}
return evolveArray(rules, iterable)
}
import {evolve as evolveRamda} from 'ramda'
import {add} from '../rambda'
import {compareCombinations, compareToRamda} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {evolve} from './evolve'
test('happy', () => {
const rules = {
foo: add(1),
nested: {bar: x => Object.keys(x).length},
}
const input = {
a: 1,
foo: 2,
nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
}
const result = evolve(rules, input)
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
foo: 3,
nested: {bar: 1},
})
})
test('nested rule is wrong', () => {
const rules = {
foo: add(1),
nested: {bar: 10},
}
const input = {
a: 1,
foo: 2,
nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
}
const result = evolve(rules)(input)
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
foo: 3,
nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
})
})
test('is recursive', () => {
const rules = {
nested: {
second: add(-1),
third: add(1),
},
}
const object = {
first: 1,
nested: {
second: 2,
third: 3,
},
}
const expected = {
first: 1,
nested: {
second: 1,
third: 4,
},
}
const result = evolve(rules, object)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ignores primitive values', () => {
const rules = {
n: 2,
m: 'foo',
}
const object = {
n: 0,
m: 1,
}
const expected = {
n: 0,
m: 1,
}
const result = evolve(rules, object)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with array', () => {
const rules = [add(1), add(-1)]
const list = [100, 1400]
const expected = [101, 1399]
const result = evolve(rules, list)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
const rulesObject = {a: add(1)}
const rulesList = [add(1)]
const possibleIterables = [null, undefined, '', 42, [], [1], {a: 1}]
const possibleRules = [...possibleIterables, rulesList, rulesObject]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
firstInput: possibleRules,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 4,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 63,
}
`)
},
secondInput: possibleIterables,
fn: evolve,
fnRamda: evolveRamda,
})
})
excludes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean
Opposite of
R.includes
R.equals is used to determine equality.
const result = [
R.excludes('ar', 'foo'),
R.excludes({a: 2}, [{a: 1}])
]
// => [true, true ]
Try this R.excludes example in Rambda REPL
import {includes} from './includes'
export function excludes(valueToFind, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => excludes(valueToFind, _input)
return includes(valueToFind, input) === false
}
import {excludes} from './excludes'
test('excludes with string', () => {
const str = 'more is less'
expect(excludes('less')(str)).toBeFalse()
expect(excludes('never', str)).toBeTrue()
})
test('excludes with array', () => {
const arr = [1, 2, 3]
expect(excludes(2)(arr)).toBeFalse()
expect(excludes(4, arr)).toBeTrue()
})
F(): boolean
F() // => false
Try this R.F example in Rambda REPL
export function F() {
return false
}
filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[]
It filters list or object
input using a
predicate function.
const list = [3, 4, 3, 2]
const listPredicate = x => x > 2
const object = {abc: 'fo', xyz: 'bar', baz: 'foo'}
const objectPredicate = (x, prop) => x.length + prop.length > 5
const result = [
R.filter(listPredicate, list),
R.filter(objectPredicate, object)
]
// => [ [3, 4], { xyz: 'bar', baz: 'foo'} ]
Try this R.filter example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function filterObject(predicate, obj) {
const willReturn = {}
for (const prop in obj) {
if (predicate(obj[prop], prop, obj)) {
willReturn[prop] = obj[prop]
}
}
return willReturn
}
export function filterArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
let index = 0
const len = list.length
const willReturn = []
while (index < len) {
const predicateResult = indexed
? predicate(list[index], index)
: predicate(list[index])
if (predicateResult) {
willReturn.push(list[index])
}
index++
}
return willReturn
}
export function filter(predicate, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _iterable => filter(predicate, _iterable)
if (!iterable) {
throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
}
if (_isArray(iterable)) return filterArray(predicate, iterable, false)
return filterObject(predicate, iterable)
}
import {T} from './T'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {filter as filterRamda} from 'ramda'
const sampleObject = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
test('happy', () => {
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
expect(filter(isEven, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
expect(
filter(isEven, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
d: 3,
})
).toEqual({b: 2})
})
test('predicate when input is object', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const predicate = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)
expect(typeof prop).toEqual('string')
return val < 2
}
expect(filter(predicate, obj)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('with object', () => {
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const result = filter(isEven, sampleObject)
const expectedResult = {
b: 2,
d: 4,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
expect(() => filter(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => filter(T)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => filterRamda(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'filter')`
)
expect(() => filterRamda(T, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')`
)
})
filterArray<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[]
const result = R.filterArray(
x => x > 1,
[1, 2, 3]
)
// => [1, 3]
Try this R.filterArray example in Rambda REPL
filterAsync<T>(fn: AsyncPredicate<T>, list: T[]): Promise<T[]>
Asynchronous version of
R.filter
const predicate = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x % 2 === 1
}
const result = await R.filterAsync(predicate, [ 1, 2, 3 ])
// => [ 1, 3 ]
Try this R.filterAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'
export function filterAsyncFn(predicate, listOrObject) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
mapAsync(predicate, listOrObject)
.then(predicateResult => {
if (_isArray(predicateResult)) {
const filtered = listOrObject.filter((_, i) => predicateResult[i])
return resolve(filtered)
}
const filtered = filter(
(_, prop) => predicateResult[prop],
listOrObject
)
return resolve(filtered)
})
.catch(reject)
})
}
export function filterAsync(predicate, listOrObject) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return async _listOrObject => filterAsyncFn(predicate, _listOrObject)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
filterAsyncFn(predicate, listOrObject).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
import {delay} from './delay'
import {filterAsync} from './filterAsync'
test('happy', async () => {
const predicate = async (x, i) => {
expect(i).toBeNumber()
await delay(100)
return x % 2 === 1
}
const result = await filterAsync(predicate)([1, 2, 3])
expect(result).toEqual([1, 3])
})
test('with object', async () => {
const predicate = async (x, prop) => {
expect(prop).toBeString()
await delay(100)
return x % 2 === 1
}
const result = await filterAsync(predicate, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
e: 5,
})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
c: 3,
e: 5,
})
})
Same as
R.filter, but it passes index/property as second argument to the predicate, when looping over arrays/objects.
filterObject<T>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>): (x: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>
const obj = {a: 1, b:2}
const result = R.filterObject(
x => x > 1,
obj
)
// => {b: 2}
Try this R.filterObject example in Rambda REPL
find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined
It returns the first element of
list that satisfy the
predicate.
If there is no such element, it returns
undefined.
const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 1}]
const result = R.find(predicate, list)
// => {foo: 1}
Try this R.find example in Rambda REPL
export function find(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => find(predicate, _list)
let index = 0
const len = list.length
while (index < len) {
const x = list[index]
if (predicate(x)) {
return x
}
index++
}
}
import {find} from './find'
import {propEq} from './propEq'
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
test('happy', () => {
const fn = propEq('a', 2)
expect(find(fn, list)).toEqual({a: 2})
})
test('with curry', () => {
const fn = propEq('a', 4)
expect(find(fn)(list)).toBeUndefined()
})
test('with empty list', () => {
expect(find(() => true, [])).toBeUndefined()
})
Asynchronous version of
R.find.
const predicate = x => {
await R.delay(100)
return R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
}
const list = [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 1}]
const result = await R.findAsync(predicate, list)
// => {foo: 1}
Try this R.findAsync example in Rambda REPL
findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number
It returns the index of the first element of
list satisfying the
predicate function.
If there is no such element, then
-1 is returned.
const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 1}]
const result = R.findIndex(predicate, list)
// => 1
Try this R.findIndex example in Rambda REPL
export function findIndex(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findIndex(predicate, _list)
const len = list.length
let index = -1
while (++index < len) {
if (predicate(list[index])) {
return index
}
}
return -1
}
import {findIndex} from './findIndex'
import {propEq} from './propEq'
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
test('happy', () => {
expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 2), list)).toEqual(1)
expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 1))(list)).toEqual(0)
expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 4))(list)).toEqual(-1)
})
findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined
It returns the last element of
list satisfying the
predicate function.
If there is no such element, then
undefined is returned.
const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 0}, {foo: 1}]
const result = R.findLast(predicate, list)
// => {foo: 1}
Try this R.findLast example in Rambda REPL
export function findLast(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLast(predicate, _list)
let index = list.length
while (--index >= 0) {
if (predicate(list[index])) {
return list[index]
}
}
return undefined
}
import {findLast} from './findLast'
test('happy', () => {
const result = findLast(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])
expect(result).toEqual(4)
expect(findLast(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(findLast(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(4)
})
const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
return o && o.x > 100
}
test('ramda 1', () => {
expect(findLast(even, a)).toEqual(0)
expect(findLast(gt100, a)).toEqual(300)
expect(findLast(isStr, a)).toEqual('cow')
expect(findLast(xGt100, a)).toEqual(obj2)
})
test('ramda 2', () => {
expect(findLast(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('ramda 3', () => {
expect(findLast(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(2)
})
test('ramda 4', () => {
expect(findLast(even, [])).toEqual(undefined)
})
findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number
It returns the index of the last element of
list satisfying the
predicate function.
If there is no such element, then
-1 is returned.
const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 0}, {foo: 1}]
const result = R.findLastIndex(predicate, list)
// => 1
Try this R.findLastIndex example in Rambda REPL
export function findLastIndex(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLastIndex(fn, _list)
let index = list.length
while (--index >= 0) {
if (fn(list[index])) {
return index
}
}
return -1
}
import {findLastIndex} from './findLastIndex'
test('happy', () => {
const result = findLastIndex(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])
expect(result).toEqual(5)
expect(findLastIndex(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(5)
})
const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
return o && o.x > 100
}
test('ramda 1', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, a)).toEqual(15)
expect(findLastIndex(gt100, a)).toEqual(9)
expect(findLastIndex(isStr, a)).toEqual(3)
expect(findLastIndex(xGt100, a)).toEqual(10)
})
test('ramda 2', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(-1)
})
test('ramda 3', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(0)
})
test('ramda 4', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, [])).toEqual(-1)
})
flatten<T>(list: any[]): T[]
It deeply flattens an array.
const result = R.flatten([
1,
2,
[3, 30, [300]],
[4]
])
// => [ 1, 2, 3, 30, 300, 4 ]
Try this R.flatten example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function flatten(list, input) {
const willReturn = input === undefined ? [] : input
for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
if (_isArray(list[i])) {
flatten(list[i], willReturn)
} else {
willReturn.push(list[i])
}
}
return willReturn
}
import {flatten} from './flatten'
test('happy', () => {
expect(flatten([1, 2, 3, [[[[[4]]]]]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])
expect(flatten([1, [2, [[3]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])
expect(flatten([1, [2, [[[3]]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])
expect(flatten([1, 2, [3, 4], 5, [6, [7, 8, [9, [10, 11], 12]]]])).toEqual(
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12]
)
})
test('readme example', () => {
const result = flatten([1, 2, [3, 30, [300]], [4]])
expect(result).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 30, 300, 4])
})
It returns function which calls
fn with exchanged first and second argument.
💥 Rambda's flip will throw if the arity of the input function is greater or equal to 5.
const subtractFlip = R.flip(R.subtract)
const result = [
subtractFlip(1,7),
R.subtract(1, 6)
]
// => [6, -6]
Try this R.flip example in Rambda REPL
forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>, list: T[]): T[]
It applies
iterable function over all members of
list and returns
list.
💥 It works with objects, unlike
Ramda.
const sideEffect = {}
const result = R.forEach(
x => sideEffect[`foo${x}`] = x
)([1, 2])
sideEffect // => {foo1: 1, foo2: 2}
result // => [1, 2]
Try this R.forEach example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
export function forEach(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => forEach(fn, _list)
if (list === undefined) {
return
}
if (_isArray(list)) {
let index = 0
const len = list.length
while (index < len) {
fn(list[index])
index++
}
} else {
let index = 0
const keys = _keys(list)
const len = keys.length
while (index < len) {
const key = keys[index]
fn(list[key], key, list)
index++
}
}
return list
}
import {forEach} from './forEach'
import {type} from './type'
test('happy', () => {
const sideEffect = {}
forEach(x => (sideEffect[`foo${x}`] = x + 10))([1, 2])
expect(sideEffect).toEqual({
foo1: 11,
foo2: 12,
})
})
test('iterate over object', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: [1, 2],
c: {d: 7},
f: 'foo',
}
const result = {}
const returned = forEach((val, prop, inputObj) => {
expect(type(inputObj)).toBe('Object')
result[prop] = `${prop}-${type(val)}`
})(obj)
const expected = {
a: 'a-Number',
b: 'b-Array',
c: 'c-Object',
f: 'f-String',
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(returned).toEqual(obj)
})
test('with empty list', () => {
const list = []
const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)
expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
test('with wrong input', () => {
const list = undefined
const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)
expect(result).toBeUndefined()
})
test('returns the input', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)
expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
It transforms a
listOfPairs to an object.
const listOfPairs = [ [ 'a', 1 ], [ 'b', 2 ], [ 'c', [ 3, 4 ] ] ]
const expected = {
a : 1,
b : 2,
c : [ 3, 4 ],
}
const result = R.fromPairs(listOfPairs)
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.fromPairs example in Rambda REPL
getter<T>(keyOrKeys: string | string[] | undefined): T
The set of methods
R.setter,
R.getter and
R.reset allow different parts of your logic to access comminicate indirectly via shared cache object.
Usually these methods show that you might need to refactor to classes. Still, they can be helpful meanwhile.
R.getter: It provides access to the cache object. If
undefined is used as a key, this method will return the whole cache object. If
string is passed, then it will return cache value for this key. If array of
string is passed, then it assume that this is array of keys and it will return the corresponding cache values for these keys.
R.setter: It allows cache object's keys to be changed. You can either set individual key-value pairs with
R.setter(key, value) or you pass directly object, which will be merged with the cache object.
R.reset: It resets the cache object.
R.setter('foo','bar')
R.setter('a', 1)
R.getter(['foo','a']) // => {foo: 'bar', a: 1}
R.setter('a', 2)
R.getter('a') // => 2
R.reset()
R.getter('a') // => undefined
Try this R.getter example in Rambda REPL
import {merge} from './merge'
import {pick} from './pick'
import {type} from './type'
let holder = {}
/**
* Pass string to get value
* Pass array to get object of values
* Pass undefined to get all data
*/
export function getter(key) {
const typeKey = type(key)
if (typeKey === 'String') return holder[key]
if (typeKey === 'Array') return pick(key, holder)
return holder
}
export function setter(maybeKey, maybeValue) {
const typeKey = type(maybeKey)
const typeValue = type(maybeValue)
if (typeKey === 'String') {
if (typeValue === 'Function') {
return (holder[maybeKey] = maybeValue(holder[maybeKey]))
}
return (holder[maybeKey] = maybeValue)
}
if (typeKey !== 'Object') return
holder = merge(holder, maybeKey)
}
export function reset() {
holder = {}
}
import {add} from './add'
import {getter, reset, setter} from './getter'
afterEach(() => {
reset()
})
test('happy', () => {
const key = 'foo'
setter(key, 1)
expect(getter(key)).toBe(1)
})
test('docs example', () => {
setter('foo', 'bar')
setter('a', 1)
expect(getter(['foo', 'a'])).toEqual({
foo: 'bar',
a: 1,
})
setter('a', 2)
expect(getter('a')).toBe(2)
reset()
expect(getter('a')).toBeUndefined()
})
test('when array is key in getter', () => {
setter({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
expect(getter(['a', 'b'])).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('getter with undefined as key returns all', () => {
const data = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
setter(data)
expect(getter()).toEqual(data)
})
test('function as setter value', () => {
const data = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
setter(data)
setter('a', add(10))
expect(getter()).toEqual({
a: 11,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
})
test('setter fallbacks to undefined', () => {
expect(setter()).toBeUndefined
})
glue(input: string, glueString?: string): string
It transforms multiline string to single line by gluing together the separate lines with the
glueString and removing the empty spaces. By default
glueString is equal to single space, so if that is what you need, then you can just pass a single argument.
const result = R.glue(`
foo
bar
baz
`)
// => 'foo bar baz'
Try this R.glue example in Rambda REPL
export function glue(input, glueChar) {
return input
.split('\n')
.filter(x => x.trim().length > 0)
.map(x => x.trim())
.join(glueChar === undefined ? ' ' : glueChar)
}
import {glue} from './glue'
test('empty string as a glue', () => {
const result = glue(
`
foo
bar
baz
`,
''
)
const expectedResult = 'foobarbaz'
expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})
test('case 0', () => {
const zero = 'node node_modules/jest'
const first = '--runInBand'
const last = '-- src/a.spec.js'
const flag = false
const result = glue(`
${zero}
${first}
${flag ? '--env=node' : ''}
${last}
`)
const expectedResult = `${zero} ${first} ${last}`
expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})
test('case 1', () => {
const zero = 'node node_modules/jest'
const first = '--runInBand'
const last = '-- src/a.spec.js'
const flag = true
const result = glue(`
${zero}
${first}
${flag ? '--env=node' : ''}
${last}
`)
const expectedResult = `${zero} ${first} --env=node ${last}`
expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})
test('case 2', () => {
const first = '--runInBand'
const result = glue(`
zero
${first}
last
`)
const expectedResult = `zero ${first} last`
expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})
test('case 3', () => {
const result = glue(`
foo
bar
baz
`)
const expectedResult = 'foo bar baz'
expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})
test('with glue', () => {
const result = glue(
`
foo
bar
baz
`,
'=='
)
const expectedResult = 'foo==bar==baz'
expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})
It splits
list according to a provided
groupFn function and returns an object.
const list = [ 'a', 'b', 'aa', 'bb' ]
const groupFn = x => x.length
const result = R.groupBy(groupFn, list)
// => { '1': ['a', 'b'], '2': ['aa', 'bb'] }
Try this R.groupBy example in Rambda REPL
It returns separated version of list or string
input, where separation is done with equality
compareFn function.
const compareFn = (x, y) => x === y
const list = [1, 2, 2, 1, 1, 2]
const result = R.groupWith(isConsecutive, list)
// => [[1], [2,2], [1,1], [2]]
Try this R.groupWith example in Rambda REPL
has<T>(prop: string, obj: T): boolean
It returns
true if
obj has property
prop.
const obj = {a: 1}
const result = [
R.has('a', obj),
R.has('b', obj)
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.has example in Rambda REPL
export function has(prop, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => has(prop, _obj)
if (!obj) return false
return obj.hasOwnProperty(prop)
}
import {has} from './has'
test('happy', () => {
expect(has('a')({a: 1})).toBeTrue()
expect(has('b', {a: 1})).toBeFalse()
})
test('with non-object', () => {
expect(has('a', undefined)).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', null)).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', true)).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', '')).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', /a/)).toEqual(false)
})
hasPath<T>(
path: string | string[],
input: object
): boolean
It will return true, if
input object has truthy
path(calculated with
R.path).
const path = 'a.b'
const pathAsArray = ['a', 'b']
const obj = {a: {b: []}}
const result = [
R.hasPath(path, obj),
R.hasPath(pathAsArray, obj),
R.hasPath('a.c', obj),
]
// => [true, true, false]
Try this R.hasPath example in Rambda REPL
import {path} from './path'
export function hasPath(pathInput, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return objHolder => hasPath(pathInput, objHolder)
}
return path(pathInput, obj) !== undefined
}
import {hasPath} from './hasPath'
test('when true', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {a: {b: []}}
const result = hasPath(path)(obj)
const expectedResult = true
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('when false', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {}
const result = hasPath(path, obj)
const expectedResult = false
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
head(input: string): string
It returns the first element of list or string
input.
const result = [
R.head([1, 2, 3]),
R.head('foo')
]
// => [1, 'f']
Try this R.head example in Rambda REPL
export function head(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString[0] || ''
return listOrString[0]
}
import {head} from './head'
test('head', () => {
expect(head(['fi', 'fo', 'fum'])).toEqual('fi')
expect(head([])).toEqual(undefined)
expect(head('foo')).toEqual('f')
expect(head('')).toEqual('')
})
It returns
true if its arguments
a and
b are identical.
Otherwise, it returns
false.
💥 Values are identical if they reference the same memory.
NaNis identical to
NaN;
0and
-0are not identical.
const objA = {a: 1};
const objB = {a: 1};
R.identical(objA, objA); // => true
R.identical(objA, objB); // => false
R.identical(1, 1); // => true
R.identical(1, '1'); // => false
R.identical([], []); // => false
R.identical(0, -0); // => false
R.identical(NaN, NaN); // => true
Try this R.identical example in Rambda REPL
identity<T>(input: T): T
It just passes back the supplied
input argument.
💥 Logic
R.identity(7) // => 7
Try this R.identity example in Rambda REPL
export function identity(x) {
return x
}
import {identity} from './identity'
test('happy', () => {
expect(identity(7)).toEqual(7)
expect(identity(true)).toEqual(true)
expect(identity({a: 1})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
ifElse<TArgs extends any[], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult>(fn: (...args: TArgs) => boolean, onTrue: (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: (...args: TArgs) => TOnFalseResult): (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult
It expects
condition,
onTrue and
onFalse functions as inputs and it returns a new function with example name of
fn.
When
fn`` is called with input
argument, it will return eitheronTrue(input)
oronFalse(input)
depending oncondition(input)` evaluation.
const fn = R.ifElse(
x => x>10,
x => x*2,
x => x*10
)
const result = [ fn(8), fn(18) ]
// => [80, 36]
Try this R.ifElse example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
function ifElseFn(condition, onTrue, onFalse) {
return (...input) => {
const conditionResult =
typeof condition === 'boolean' ? condition : condition(...input)
if (conditionResult === true) {
return onTrue(...input)
}
return onFalse(...input)
}
}
export const ifElse = curry(ifElseFn)
import {always} from './always'
import {has} from './has'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {ifElse} from './ifElse'
import {prop} from './prop'
const condition = has('foo')
const v = function (a) {
return typeof a === 'number'
}
const t = function (a) {
return a + 1
}
const ifFn = x => prop('foo', x).length
const elseFn = () => false
test('happy', () => {
const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)
expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})
test('ramda spec', () => {
const ifIsNumber = ifElse(v)
expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)(15)).toEqual(16)
expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)('hello')).toEqual('hello')
})
test('pass all arguments', () => {
const identity = function (a) {
return a
}
const v = function () {
return true
}
const onTrue = function (a, b) {
expect(a).toEqual(123)
expect(b).toEqual('abc')
}
ifElse(v, onTrue, identity)(123, 'abc')
})
test('accept constant as condition', () => {
const fn = ifElse(true)(always(true))(always(false))
expect(fn()).toEqual(true)
})
test('accept constant as condition - case 2', () => {
const fn = ifElse(false, always(true), always(false))
expect(fn()).toEqual(false)
})
test('curry 1', () => {
const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)
expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})
test('curry 2', () => {
const fn = ifElse(condition)(ifFn)(elseFn)
expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})
test('simple arity of 1', () => {
const condition = x => x > 5
const onTrue = x => x + 1
const onFalse = x => x + 10
const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1)
expect(result).toBe(11)
})
test('simple arity of 2', () => {
const condition = (x, y) => x + y > 5
const onTrue = (x, y) => x + y + 1
const onFalse = (x, y) => x + y + 10
const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1, 10)
expect(result).toBe(12)
})
ifElseAsync<T, U>(
condition: (x: T) => Promise<boolean>,
onTrue: (x: T) => U,
onFalse: (x: T) => U,
): (x: T) => Promise<U>
Asynchronous version of
R.ifElse. Any of
condition,
ifFn and
elseFn can be either asynchronous or synchronous function.
const condition = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x > 1
}
const ifFn = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x + 1
}
const elseFn = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x - 1
}
const result = await R.ifElseAsync(
condition,
ifFn,
elseFn
)(1)
// => 0
Try this R.ifElseAsync example in Rambda REPL
function createThenable(fn) {
return async function (...input) {
return fn(...input)
}
}
export function ifElseAsync(condition, ifFn, elseFn) {
return (...inputs) =>
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
const conditionPromise = createThenable(condition)
const ifFnPromise = createThenable(ifFn)
const elseFnPromise = createThenable(elseFn)
conditionPromise(...inputs)
.then(conditionResult => {
const promised =
conditionResult === true ? ifFnPromise : elseFnPromise
promised(...inputs)
.then(resolve)
.catch(reject)
})
.catch(reject)
})
}
import {delay} from './delay'
import {ifElseAsync} from './ifElseAsync'
test('arity of 1 - condition is async', async () => {
const condition = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x > 4
}
const whenTrue = x => x + 1
const whenFalse = x => x + 10
const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
const result = await Promise.all([fn(5), fn(1)])
expect(result).toEqual([6, 11])
})
test('arity of 1 - condition is sync', async () => {
const condition = x => x > 4
const whenTrue = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 1
}
const whenFalse = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 10
}
const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
const result = await Promise.all([fn(5), fn(1)])
expect(result).toEqual([6, 11])
})
test('arity of 1 - all inputs are async', async () => {
const condition = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x > 4
}
const whenTrue = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 1
}
const whenFalse = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 10
}
const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
const result = await Promise.all([fn(5), fn(1)])
expect(result).toEqual([6, 11])
})
test('arity of 2 - condition is async', async () => {
const condition = async (x, y) => {
await delay(100)
return x + y > 4
}
const whenTrue = (x, y) => x + y + 1
const whenFalse = (x, y) => x + y + 10
const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
const result = await Promise.all([fn(14, 20), fn(1, 3)])
expect(result).toEqual([35, 14])
})
test('arity of 2 - condition is sync', async () => {
const condition = (x, y) => x + y > 4
const whenTrue = async (x, y) => {
await delay(100)
return x + y + 1
}
const whenFalse = async (x, y) => {
await delay(100)
return x + y + 10
}
const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
const result = await Promise.all([fn(14, 20), fn(1, 3)])
expect(result).toEqual([35, 14])
})
test('arity of 2 - all inputs are async', async () => {
const condition = async (x, y) => {
await delay(100)
return x + y > 4
}
const whenTrue = async (x, y) => {
await delay(100)
return x + y + 1
}
const whenFalse = async (x, y) => {
await delay(100)
return x + y + 10
}
const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
const result = await Promise.all([fn(14, 20), fn(1, 3)])
expect(result).toEqual([35, 14])
})
It increments a number.
R.inc(1) // => 2
Try this R.inc example in Rambda REPL
includes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean
If
input is string, then this method work as native
String.includes.
If
input is array, then
R.equals is used to define if
valueToFind belongs to the list.
const result = [
R.includes('oo', 'foo'),
R.includes({a: 1}, [{a: 1}])
]
// => [true, true ]
Try this R.includes example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_indexOf} from './equals'
export function includes(valueToFind, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _iterable => includes(valueToFind, _iterable)
if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
return iterable.includes(valueToFind)
}
if (!iterable) {
throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property \'indexOf\' of ${iterable}`)
}
if (!_isArray(iterable)) return false
return _indexOf(valueToFind, iterable) > -1
}
import {includes} from './includes'
import {includes as includesRamda} from 'ramda'
test('with string as iterable', () => {
const str = 'foo bar'
expect(includes('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
expect(includesRamda('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
expect(includes('never', str)).toBeFalse()
expect(includesRamda('never', str)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with array as iterable', () => {
const arr = [1, 2, 3]
expect(includes(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()
expect(includesRamda(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()
expect(includes(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
expect(includesRamda(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with list of objects as iterable', () => {
const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
expect(includes({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
expect(includesRamda({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
})
test('with NaN', () => {
const result = includes(NaN, [NaN])
const ramdaResult = includesRamda(NaN, [NaN])
expect(result).toBeTrue()
expect(ramdaResult).toBeTrue()
})
test('with wrong input that does not throw', () => {
const result = includes(1, /foo/g)
const ramdaResult = includesRamda(1, /foo/g)
expect(result).toBeFalse()
expect(ramdaResult).toBeFalse()
})
test('throws on wrong input - match ramda behaviour', () => {
expect(() => includes(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
"Cannot read property 'indexOf' of null"
)
expect(() => includesRamda(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'indexOf')`
)
expect(() => includes(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
"Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined"
)
expect(() => includesRamda(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'indexOf')`
)
})
It generates object with properties provided by
condition and values provided by
list array.
If
condition is a function, then all list members are passed through it.
If
condition is a string, then all list members are passed through
R.path(condition).
const list = [ {id: 10}, {id: 20} ]
const withFunction = R.indexBy(
x => x.id,
list
)
const withString = R.indexBy(
'id',
list
)
const result = [
withFunction,
R.equals(withFunction, withString)
]
// => [ { 10: {id: 10}, 20: {id: 20} }, true ]
Try this R.indexBy example in Rambda REPL
It returns the index of the first element of
list equals to
valueToFind.
If there is no such element, it returns
-1.
💥 It uses
R.equalsfor list of objects/arrays or native
indexOffor any other case.
const list = [0, 1, 2, 3]
const result = [
R.indexOf(2, list),
R.indexOf(0, list)
]
// => [2, -1]
Try this R.indexOf example in Rambda REPL
init<T>(input: T[]): T[]
It returns all but the last element of list or string
input.
const result = [
R.init([1, 2, 3]) ,
R.init('foo') // => 'fo'
]
// => [[1, 2], 'fo']
Try this R.init example in Rambda REPL
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'
export function init(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString.slice(0, -1)
return listOrString.length ? baseSlice(listOrString, 0, -1) : []
}
import {init} from './init'
test('with array', () => {
expect(init([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2])
expect(init([1, 2])).toEqual([1])
expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
expect(init([])).toEqual([])
expect(init([])).toEqual([])
expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(init('foo')).toEqual('fo')
expect(init('f')).toEqual('')
expect(init('')).toEqual('')
})
interpolate(inputWithTags: string, templateArguments: object): string
It generages a new string from
inputWithTags by replacing all
{{x}} occurances with values provided by
templateArguments.
const inputWithTags = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more'
const templateArguments = {"bar":"BAR", a: 1}
const result = R.interpolate(inputWithTags, templateArguments)
const expected = 'foo is BAR even 1 more'
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.interpolate example in Rambda REPL
const getOccurrences = input => input.match(/{{\s*.+?\s*}}/g)
const getOccurrenceProp = occurrence =>
occurrence.replace(/{{\s*|\s*}}/g, '')
const replace = ({inputHolder, prop, replacer}) => {
const regexBase = `{{${prop}}}`
const regex = new RegExp(regexBase, 'g')
return inputHolder.replace(regex, replacer)
}
export function interpolate(input, templateInput) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _templateInput => interpolate(input, _templateInput)
}
const occurrences = getOccurrences(input)
if (occurrences === null) return input
let inputHolder = input
for (const occurrence of occurrences) {
const prop = getOccurrenceProp(occurrence)
inputHolder = replace({
inputHolder,
prop,
replacer: templateInput[prop],
})
}
return inputHolder
}
import {interpolate} from './interpolate'
test('within bracets', () => {
const input = 'foo is { {{bar}} } even {{a}} more'
const templateInput = {
bar: 'BAR',
a: 1,
}
const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
const expectedResult = 'foo is { BAR } even 1 more'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('happy', () => {
const input = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more'
const templateInput = {
bar: 'BAR',
a: 1,
}
const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
const expectedResult = 'foo is BAR even 1 more'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('no interpolation + curry', () => {
const input = 'foo is bar even more'
const templateInput = {bar: 'BAR'}
const result = interpolate(input)(templateInput)
const expectedResult = 'foo is bar even more'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with missing template input', () => {
const input = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more'
const templateInput = {
baz: 'BAR',
a: 1,
}
const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
const expectedResult = 'foo is undefined even 1 more'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with arbitrary expression', () => {
const input = '1 + 2 = {{ 1 + 2 }}'
const templateInput = {}
const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
expect(result).toEqual(input)
})
It loops throw
listA and
listB and returns the intersection of the two according to
R.equals.
const listA = [ { id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }, { id : 4 } ]
const listB = [ { id : 3 }, { id : 4 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 6 } ]
const result = intersection(listA, listB)
// => [{ id : 3 }, { id : 4 }]
Try this R.intersection example in Rambda REPL
It adds a
separator between members of
list.
const list = [ 0, 1, 2, 3 ]
const separator = '|'
const result = intersperse(separator, list)
// => [0, '|', 1, '|', 2, '|', 3]
Try this R.intersperse example in Rambda REPL
It returns
true if
x is instance of
targetPrototype.
const result = [
R.is(String, 'foo'),
R.is(Array, 1)
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.is example in Rambda REPL
isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean
It returns
true if
x is
empty.
const result = [
R.isEmpty(''),
R.isEmpty({ x : 0 })
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.isEmpty example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function isEmpty(input) {
const inputType = type(input)
if (['Undefined', 'NaN', 'Number', 'Null'].includes(inputType))
return false
if (!input) return true
if (inputType === 'Object') {
return Object.keys(input).length === 0
}
if (inputType === 'Array') {
return input.length === 0
}
return false
}
import {isEmpty} from './isEmpty'
test('happy', () => {
expect(isEmpty(undefined)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty('')).toEqual(true)
expect(isEmpty(null)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(' ')).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(new RegExp(''))).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty([])).toEqual(true)
expect(isEmpty([[]])).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty({})).toEqual(true)
expect(isEmpty({x: 0})).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(0)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(NaN)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty([''])).toEqual(false)
})
isFunction(input: any): boolean
It returns
true if R.type of
input is
Async or
Function.
const result = [
R.isFunction(R.mapAsync),
R.isFunction(R.add),
]
// => [true, true]
Try this R.isFunction example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function isFunction(fn) {
return ['Async', 'Function'].includes(type(fn))
}
import {isFunction} from './isFunction'
test('when function', () => {
const fn = () => {}
expect(isFunction(fn)).toEqual(true)
})
test('when promise', () => {
const fn = Promise.resolve(2)
expect(isFunction(fn)).toBeFalse()
})
test('when async', () => {
const fn = async x => x
expect(isFunction(fn)).toEqual(true)
})
test('when false', () => {
expect(isFunction(null)).toEqual(false)
})
isNil(x: any): x is null | undefined
It returns
true if
x is either
null or
undefined.
const result = [
R.isNil(null),
R.isNil(1),
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.isNil example in Rambda REPL
export function isNil(x) {
return x === undefined || x === null
}
import {isNil} from './isNil'
test('happy', () => {
expect(isNil(null)).toBeTrue()
expect(isNil(undefined)).toBeTrue()
expect(isNil([])).toBeFalse()
})
isPromise(input: any): boolean
isType(targetType: RambdaTypes, input: any): boolean
It returns true if
targetType is equal to type of
input according to
R.type.
R.isType('Async',R.delay(1000))
// => true
Try this R.isType example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function isType(xType, x) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return xHolder => isType(xType, xHolder)
}
return type(x) === xType
}
import {isType} from './isType'
import {delay} from './delay'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
test('array', () => {
expect(isType('Array', list)).toBeTruthy()
expect(isType('Array')([])).toBeTruthy()
})
test('promise', () => {
expect(isType('Promise', Promise.resolve(1))).toBeTruthy()
})
test('async', () => {
async function fn() {}
expect(isType('Async', fn)).toBeTruthy()
})
test('with R.delay', () => {
expect(isType('Function', delay)).toBeTruthy()
expect(isType('Promise', delay(100))).toBeTruthy()
})
isValid({input: object, schema: Schema}: IsValid): boolean
It checks if
input is following
schema specifications.
If validation fails, it returns
false.
Please check the detailed explanation as it is hard to write a short description for this method.
💥 Independently, somebody else came with very similar idea called superstruct
const input = {a: ['foo', 'bar']}
const invalidInput = {a: ['foo', 'bar', 1]}
const schema = {a: [String]}
const result = [
R.isValid({schema, input}),
R.isValid({schema, input: invalidInput})
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.isValid example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {all} from './all'
import {any} from './any'
import {includes} from './includes'
import {init} from './init'
import {test} from './test'
import {toLower} from './toLower'
import {type} from './type'
export function isPrototype(input) {
const currentPrototype = input.prototype
const list = [Number, String, Boolean, Promise]
let toReturn = false
let counter = -1
while (++counter < list.length && !toReturn) {
if (currentPrototype === list[counter].prototype) toReturn = true
}
return toReturn
}
export function prototypeToString(input) {
const currentPrototype = input.prototype
const list = [Number, String, Boolean, Promise]
const translatedList = ['Number', 'String', 'Boolean', 'Promise']
let found
let counter = -1
while (++counter < list.length) {
if (currentPrototype === list[counter].prototype) found = counter
}
return translatedList[found]
}
const typesWithoutPrototype = ['any', 'promise', 'async', 'function']
export function fromPrototypeToString(rule) {
if (
_isArray(rule) ||
rule === undefined ||
rule === null ||
rule.prototype === undefined ||
typesWithoutPrototype.includes(rule)
) {
return {
rule,
parsed: false,
}
}
if (String.prototype === rule.prototype) {
return {
rule: 'string',
parsed: true,
}
}
if (Boolean.prototype === rule.prototype) {
return {
rule: 'boolean',
parsed: true,
}
}
if (Number.prototype === rule.prototype) {
return {
rule: 'number',
parsed: true,
}
}
return {
rule: type(rule.prototype).toLowerCase(),
parsed: true,
}
}
function getRuleAndType(schema, requirementRaw) {
const ruleRaw = schema[requirementRaw]
const typeIs = type(ruleRaw)
const {rule, parsed} = fromPrototypeToString(ruleRaw)
return {
rule: rule,
ruleType: parsed ? 'String' : typeIs,
}
}
export function isValid({input, schema}) {
if (input === undefined || schema === undefined) return false
let flag = true
const boom = boomFlag => {
if (!boomFlag) {
flag = false
}
}
for (const requirementRaw in schema) {
if (flag) {
const isOptional = requirementRaw.endsWith('?')
const requirement = isOptional ? init(requirementRaw) : requirementRaw
const {rule, ruleType} = getRuleAndType(schema, requirementRaw)
const inputProp = input[requirement]
const inputPropType = type(input[requirement])
const ok = (isOptional && inputProp !== undefined) || !isOptional
if (!ok || (rule === 'any' && inputProp != null) || rule === inputProp)
continue
if (ruleType === 'Object') {
/**
* This rule is standalone schema, so we recursevly call `isValid`
*/
const isValidResult = isValid({
input: inputProp,
schema: rule,
})
boom(isValidResult)
} else if (ruleType === 'String') {
/**
* Rule is actual rule such as 'number', so the two types are compared
*/
boom(toLower(inputPropType) === rule)
} else if (typeof rule === 'function') {
/**
* Rule is function so we pass to it the input
*/
boom(rule(inputProp))
} else if (ruleType === 'Array' && inputPropType === 'String') {
/**
* Enum case | rule is like a: ['foo', 'bar']
*/
boom(includes(inputProp, rule))
} else if (
ruleType === 'Array' &&
rule.length === 1 &&
inputPropType === 'Array'
) {
/**
* 1. array of type | rule is like a: ['number']
* 2. rule is like a: [{foo: 'string', bar: 'number'}]
*/
const [currentRule] = rule
const currentRuleType = type(currentRule)
//Check if rule is invalid
boom(
currentRuleType === 'String' ||
currentRuleType === 'Object' ||
isPrototype(currentRule)
)
if (currentRuleType === 'Object' && flag) {
/**
* 2. rule is like a: [{from: 'string'}]
*/
const isValidResult = all(
inputPropInstance =>
isValid({
input: inputPropInstance,
schema: currentRule,
}),
inputProp
)
boom(isValidResult)
} else if (flag) {
/**
* 1. array of type
*/
const actualRule =
currentRuleType === 'String'
? currentRule
: prototypeToString(currentRule)
const isInvalidResult = any(
inputPropInstance =>
type(inputPropInstance).toLowerCase() !==
actualRule.toLowerCase(),
inputProp
)
boom(!isInvalidResult)
}
} else if (ruleType === 'RegExp' && inputPropType === 'String') {
boom(test(rule, inputProp))
} else {
boom(false)
}
}
}
return flag
}
import {delay} from './delay'
import {isPrototype, isValid} from './isValid'
test('is prototype', () => {
expect(isPrototype(Promise)).toBeTrue()
expect(isPrototype(Number)).toBeTrue()
expect(isPrototype(Boolean)).toBeTrue()
expect(isPrototype(String)).toBeTrue()
expect(isPrototype(0)).toBeFalse()
})
test('prototype inside array', () => {
const input = {a: [1, 2, 3, 4]}
const schema = {a: [Number]}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('with Promise prototype', () => {
const input = {a: [delay(1), delay(2)]}
const schema = {a: [Promise]}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('object prototype as rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: {}}
const schema = {a: Object}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('list of functions', () => {
const input = {a: [() => {}, delay]}
const schema = {a: ['function']}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('function schema type can be only string', () => {
const input = {a: [() => {}, delay]}
const schema = {a: [Function]}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('object prototype as rule - false', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: Object}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('number prototype as rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: 1}
const schema = {a: Number}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('array prototype as rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: [1, 2, 3]}
const schema = {a: Array}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('array prototype as rule - false', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: Array}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('string prototype as rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: 'foo'}
const schema = {a: String}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('string prototype as rule - false', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: String}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('boolean prototype as rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: true}
const schema = {a: Boolean}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('boolean prototype as rule - false', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: Boolean}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('regex prototype cannot be rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: /foo/g}
const schema = {a: new RegExp('foo')}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('undefined as a rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: undefined}
const schema = {a: undefined}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('undefined as a rule - false', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: undefined}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('null as a rule - true', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: null}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('null as a rule - false', () => {
const input = {a: undefined}
const schema = {a: null}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('`any` safeguard against `null`', () => {
const input = {a: null}
const schema = {a: 'any'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('`any` safeguard against `undefined`', () => {
const input = {a: undefined}
const schema = {a: 'any'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('type can be `"any"`', () => {
const input = {a: () => {}}
const schema = {a: 'any'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('type can be `"function"`', () => {
const input = {a: () => {}}
const schema = {a: 'function'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('type can be `async`', () => {
const input = {a: async () => {}}
const schema = {a: 'async'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('type can be `promise`', () => {
const input = {a: delay(1999)}
const schema = {a: 'promise'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('type can be `promise` list', () => {
const input = {a: [delay(1999)]}
const schema = {a: ['promise']}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('function as schema - false', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: () => true,
ac: 3,
},
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: /fo/,
ac: 'number',
},
'b?': 'string',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('regex ok', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: 'foo',
ac: 3,
},
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: /fo/,
ac: 'number',
},
'b?': 'string',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('regex !ok', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: 'foo',
ac: 3,
},
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: /ba/,
ac: 'number',
},
'b?': 'string',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('optional props is missing', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: 'foo',
ac: 3,
},
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: 'string',
ac: 'number',
},
'b?': 'string',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('optional props is wrong type', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: 'foo',
ac: 3,
},
b: [],
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: 'string',
ac: 'number',
},
'b?': 'string',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('optional props - nested', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: 'foo',
ac: 3,
},
b: [],
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: 'string',
'ac?': 'number',
},
b: 'array',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('optional props is missing - nested', () => {
const input = {
a: {ab: 'foo'},
b: [],
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: 'string',
'ac?': 'number',
},
b: 'array',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('optional props is wrong type - nested', () => {
const input = {
a: {
ab: 'foo',
ac: 'bar',
},
b: [],
c: [1, 2],
}
const schema = {
a: {
ab: 'string',
'ac?': 'number',
},
b: 'array',
c: ['number'],
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('nested schema', () => {
const input = {
a: {
b: 'str',
c: 3,
d: 'str',
},
b: 'foo',
}
const schema = {
a: {
b: 'string',
c: 'number',
d: 'string',
},
b: 'string',
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
const invalidInputFirst = {
a: {
b: 'str',
c: 3,
d: 'str',
},
b: 5,
}
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInputFirst,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
const invalidInputSecond = {
a: {
b: 'str',
c: 'str',
d: 'str',
},
b: 5,
}
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInputSecond,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
const invalidInputThird = {
a: {b: 'str'},
b: 5,
}
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInputThird,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('array of type', () => {
const input = {
a: [1, 2],
b: 'foo',
}
const schema = {
a: ['number'],
b: 'string',
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
const invalidInput = {
a: [1, '1'],
b: 'foo',
}
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInput,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('function as rule', () => {
const input = {
a: [1, 2, 3, 4],
b: 'foo',
}
const invalidInput = {
a: [4],
b: 'foo',
}
const schema = {
a: x => x.length > 2,
b: 'string',
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInput,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('input prop is undefined', () => {
const input = {b: 3}
const schema = {a: 'number'}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('enum', () => {
const input = {a: 'foo'}
const invalidInput = {a: ''}
const schema = {a: ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInput,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('readme example', () => {
const basicSchema = {a: ['string']}
const schema = {
b: [basicSchema],
c: {
d: {e: 'boolean'},
f: 'array',
},
g: ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'],
}
const input = {
b: [{a: ['led', 'zeppelin']}],
c: {
d: {e: true},
f: ['any', 1, null, 'value'],
},
g: 'foo',
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('should allow additional properties', () => {
const input = {
title: 'You shook me',
year: 1969,
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema: {title: 'string'},
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('accepts values as schemas', () => {
const input = {
title: 'You shook me',
genre: 'Blues',
year: 1969,
}
const schema = {
title: 'You shook me',
year: 1969,
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('compatible schemas with nested object', () => {
const input = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {a: {b: 'c'}},
}
const invalidInputFirst = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {a: {b: 1}},
}
const invalidInputSecond = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {a: {b: []}},
}
const invalidInputThird = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {a: {b: null}},
}
const schema = {
foo: 'string',
baz: {a: {b: 'string'}},
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeTruthy()
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInputFirst,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInputSecond,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
expect(
isValid({
input: invalidInputThird,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('should return true when schema is empty object', () => {
expect(
isValid({
input: {a: 1},
schema: {},
})
).toBeTruthy()
})
test('when schema is undefined', () => {
expect(
isValid({
input: {a: 1},
schema: undefined,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('should return false with invalid schema rule', () => {
const input = {
foo: 'bar',
a: {},
}
const inputSecond = {foo: 'bar'}
const schema = {
foo: 'string',
baz: {a: {}},
}
expect(
isValid({
input,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
expect(
isValid({
input: inputSecond,
schema,
})
).toBeFalsy()
})
test('array of schemas', () => {
const input = {
b: [
{
a: 'led',
b: 1,
},
{
a: 'dancing',
b: 1,
},
],
}
const basicSchema = {
a: String,
b: Number,
}
const schema = {b: [basicSchema]}
const result = isValid({
input,
schema,
})
expect(result).toBeTruthy()
})
isValidAsync(x: IsValidAsync): Promise<boolean>
Asynchronous version of
R.isValid
const input = {a: 1, b: 2}
const invalidInput = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}
const schema = {a: Number, b: async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return typeof x === 'number'
}}
const result = await Promise.all([
R.isValidAsync({schema, input}),
R.isValidAsync({schema, input: invalidInput})
])
// => [true, false]
Try this R.isValidAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {forEach} from './forEach'
import {isPromise} from './isPromise'
import {isValid} from './isValid'
export async function isValidAsync({schema, input}) {
const asyncSchema = {}
const simpleSchema = {}
forEach((rule, prop) => {
if (isPromise(rule)) {
asyncSchema[prop] = rule
} else {
simpleSchema[prop] = rule
}
}, schema)
if (Object.keys(asyncSchema).length === 0)
return isValid({
input,
schema,
})
if (
!isValid({
input,
schema: simpleSchema,
})
)
return false
let toReturn = true
for (const singleRuleProp in asyncSchema) {
if (toReturn) {
const validated = await asyncSchema[singleRuleProp](
input[singleRuleProp]
)
if (!validated) toReturn = false
}
}
return toReturn
}
import {result} from 'lodash'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {isValidAsync} from './isValidAsync'
const simplePredicate = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x > 5
}
test('happy', async () => {
const input = {
a: 1,
b: 7,
c: 9,
additional: 'foo',
}
const invalidInput = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 9,
}
const schema = {
a: Number,
b: simplePredicate,
c: simplePredicate,
}
const invalidSchema = {
a: Boolean,
b: simplePredicate,
c: simplePredicate,
}
const result = await isValidAsync({
input,
schema,
})
const invalidResult = await isValidAsync({
input,
schema: invalidSchema,
})
const withInvalidInput = await isValidAsync({
input: invalidInput,
schema,
})
expect(result).toBeTruthy()
expect(invalidResult).toBeFalsy()
expect(withInvalidInput).toBeFalsy()
})
test('without async rules', async () => {
const input = {
a: 1,
b: 7,
}
const schema = {
a: Number,
b: x => x > 2,
}
const invalidSchema = {
a: Number,
b: Boolean,
}
const result = await isValidAsync({
input,
schema,
})
const invalidResult = await isValidAsync({
input,
schema: invalidSchema,
})
expect(result).toBeTruthy()
expect(invalidResult).toBeFalsy()
})
test('readme example', async () => {
const input = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const invalidInput = {
a: 1,
b: 'foo',
}
const schema = {
a: Number,
b: async x => {
await delay(100)
return typeof x === 'number'
},
}
const result = await Promise.all([
isValidAsync({
schema,
input,
}),
isValidAsync({
schema,
input: invalidInput,
}),
])
expect(result).toEqual([true, false])
})
join<T>(glue: string, list: T[]): string
It returns a string of all
list instances joined with a
glue.
R.join('-', [1, 2, 3]) // => '1-2-3'
Try this R.join example in Rambda REPL
export function join(glue, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => join(glue, _list)
return list.join(glue)
}
import {join} from './join'
test('curry', () => {
expect(join('|')(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
expect(join('|', [1, 2, 3])).toEqual('1|2|3')
const spacer = join(' ')
expect(spacer(['a', 2, 3.4])).toEqual('a 2 3.4')
})
keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]
It applies
Object.keys over
x and returns its keys.
R.keys({a:1, b:2}) // => ['a', 'b']
Try this R.keys example in Rambda REPL
export function keys(x) {
return Object.keys(x)
}
import {keys} from './keys'
test('happy', () => {
expect(keys({a: 1})).toEqual(['a'])
})
last(str: string): string
It returns the last element of
input, as the
input can be either a string or an array.
const result = [
R.last([1, 2, 3]),
R.last('foo'),
]
// => [3, 'o']
Try this R.last example in Rambda REPL
export function last(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1] || ''
}
return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1]
}
import {last} from './last'
test('with list', () => {
expect(last([1, 2, 3])).toBe(3)
expect(last([])).toBeUndefined()
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(last('abc')).toEqual('c')
expect(last('')).toEqual('')
})
lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number
It returns the last index of
target in
list array.
R.equals is used to determine equality between
target and members of
list.
If there is no such index, then
-1 is returned.
const list = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3]
const result = [
R.lastIndexOf(2, list),
R.lastIndexOf(4, list),
]
// => [4, -1]
Try this R.lastIndexOf example in Rambda REPL
import {_lastIndexOf} from './equals'
export function lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _list => _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, _list)
}
return _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list)
}
import {lastIndexOf} from './lastIndexOf'
import {lastIndexOf as lastIndexOfRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './indexOf.spec.js'
test('with NaN', () => {
expect(lastIndexOf(NaN, [NaN])).toEqual(0)
})
test('will throw with bad input', () => {
expect(lastIndexOfRamda([], true)).toEqual(-1)
expect(() => indexOf([], true)).toThrow()
})
test('without list of objects - no R.equals', () => {
expect(lastIndexOf(3, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
expect(lastIndexOf(10)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(-1)
})
test('list of objects uses R.equals', () => {
const listOfObjects = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
expect(lastIndexOf({c: 4}, listOfObjects)).toBe(-1)
expect(lastIndexOf({c: 3}, listOfObjects)).toBe(2)
})
test('list of arrays uses R.equals', () => {
const listOfLists = [[1], [2, 3], [2, 3, 4], [2, 3], [1], []]
expect(lastIndexOf([], listOfLists)).toBe(5)
expect(lastIndexOf([1], listOfLists)).toBe(4)
expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 4], listOfLists)).toBe(2)
expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 5], listOfLists)).toBe(-1)
})
test('with string as iterable', () => {
expect(() => lastIndexOf('a', 'abc')).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of abc`
)
expect(lastIndexOfRamda('a', 'abc')).toBe(0)
})
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: lastIndexOf,
fnRamda: lastIndexOfRamda,
firstInput: possibleTargets,
secondInput: possibleIterables,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 34,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 170,
}
`)
},
})
})
length<T>(input: T[]): number
It returns the
length property of list or string
input.
const result = [
R.length([1, 2, 3, 4]),
R.length('foo'),
]
// => [4, 3]
Try this R.length example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function length(x) {
if (_isArray(x)) return x.length
if (typeof x === 'string') return x.length
return NaN
}
import {length} from './length'
import {length as lengthRamda} from 'ramda'
test('happy', () => {
expect(length('foo')).toEqual(3)
expect(length([1, 2, 3])).toEqual(3)
expect(length([])).toEqual(0)
})
test('with empty string', () => {
expect(length('')).toEqual(0)
})
test('with bad input returns NaN', () => {
expect(length(0)).toBeNaN()
expect(length({})).toBeNaN()
expect(length(null)).toBeNaN()
expect(length(undefined)).toBeNaN()
})
test('with length as property', () => {
const input1 = {length: '123'}
const input2 = {length: null}
const input3 = {length: ''}
expect(length(input1)).toBeNaN()
expect(lengthRamda(input1)).toBeNaN()
expect(length(input2)).toBeNaN()
expect(lengthRamda(input2)).toBeNaN()
expect(length(input3)).toBeNaN()
expect(lengthRamda(input3)).toBeNaN()
})
lens<T, U, V>(getter: (s: T) => U, setter: (a: U, s: T) => V): Lens
It returns a
lens for the given
getter and
setter functions.
The
getter gets the value of the focus; the
setter sets the value of the focus.
The setter should not mutate the data structure.
const xLens = R.lens(R.prop('x'), R.assoc('x'));
R.view(xLens, {x: 1, y: 2}) // => 1
R.set(xLens, 4, {x: 1, y: 2}) // => {x: 4, y: 2}
R.over(xLens, R.negate, {x: 1, y: 2}) // => {x: -1, y: 2}
Try this R.lens example in Rambda REPL
export function lens(getter, setter) {
return function (functor) {
return function (target) {
return functor(getter(target)).map(focus => setter(focus, target))
}
}
}
lensEq<T, U>(lens: Lens, target: T, input: U): boolean
It returns
true if data structure focused by the given lens equals to the
target value.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
💥 Idea for this method comes from
ramda-adjunctlibrary
const list = [ 1, 2, 3 ]
const lens = R.lensIndex(0)
const result = R.lensEq(
lens, 1, list
)
// => true
Try this R.lensEq example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {view} from './view'
function lensEqFn(lens, target, input) {
return equals(view(lens, input), target)
}
export const lensEq = curry(lensEqFn)
import {lensEq} from './lensEq'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
test('with list', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const lens = lensIndex(0)
expect(lensEq(lens, 1, list)).toBeTrue()
expect(lensEq(lens, 2)(list)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with R.lensPath', () => {
const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
const target = {c: 1}
const lens = lensPath('a.b')
expect(lensEq(lens)(target)(input)).toBeTrue()
expect(lensEq(lens, target, {c: 2})).toBeFalse()
})
lensIndex(index: number): Lens
It returns a lens that focuses on specified
index.
const list = ['a', 'b', 'c']
const headLens = R.lensIndex(0)
R.view(headLens, list) // => 'a'
R.set(headLens, 'x', list) // => ['x', 'b', 'c']
R.over(headLens, R.toUpper, list) // => ['A', 'b', 'c']
Try this R.lensIndex example in Rambda REPL
import {lens} from './lens'
import {nth} from './nth'
import {update} from './update'
export function lensIndex(index) {
return lens(nth(index), update(index))
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {keys} from './keys'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'
const testList = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
test('focuses list element at the specified index', () => {
expect(view(lensIndex(0), testList)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('returns undefined if the specified index does not exist', () => {
expect(view(lensIndex(10), testList)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('sets the list value at the specified index', () => {
expect(set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList)).toEqual([0, {b: 2}, {c: 3}])
})
test('applies function to the value at the specified list index', () => {
expect(over(lensIndex(2), keys, testList)).toEqual([{a: 1}, {b: 2}, ['c']])
})
test('can be composed', () => {
const nestedList = [0, [10, 11, 12], 1, 2]
const composedLens = compose(lensIndex(1), lensIndex(0))
expect(view(composedLens, nestedList)).toEqual(10)
})
test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
expect(set(lensIndex(0), view(lensIndex(0), testList), testList)).toEqual(
testList
)
})
test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
expect(view(lensIndex(0), set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList))).toEqual(0)
})
test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
expect(
view(
lensIndex(0),
set(lensIndex(0), 11, set(lensIndex(0), 10, testList))
)
).toEqual(11)
})
lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens
It returns a lens that focuses on specified
path.
const lensPath = R.lensPath(['x', 0, 'y'])
const input = {x: [{y: 2, z: 3}, {y: 4, z: 5}]}
R.view(lensPath, input) // => 2
R.set(lensPath, 1, input)
// => {x: [{y: 1, z: 3}, {y: 4, z: 5}]}
R.over(xHeadYLens, R.negate, input)
// => {x: [{y: -2, z: 3}, {y: 4, z: 5}]}
Try this R.lensPath example in Rambda REPL
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {path} from './path'
export function lensPath(key) {
return lens(path(key), assocPath(key))
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'
const testObj = {
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
}
test('view', () => {
expect(view(lensPath('d'), testObj)).toEqual(3)
expect(view(lensPath('a.0.b'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
// this is different to ramda, as ramda will return a clone of the input object
expect(view(lensPath(''), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('set', () => {
expect(set(lensProp('d'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 0,
})
expect(set(lensPath('a.0.b'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 0}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
})
expect(set(lensPath('a.0.X'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [
{
b: 1,
X: 0,
},
{b: 2},
],
d: 3,
})
expect(set(lensPath([]), 0, testObj)).toEqual(0)
})
test('over', () => {
expect(over(lensPath('d'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 4,
})
expect(over(lensPath('a.1.b'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 3}],
d: 3,
})
expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
X: undefined,
})
expect(over(lensPath('a.0.X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [
{
b: 1,
X: undefined,
},
{b: 2},
],
d: 3,
})
})
test('compose', () => {
const composedLens = compose(lensPath('a'), lensPath('1.b'))
expect(view(composedLens, testObj)).toEqual(2)
})
test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
expect(
set(lensPath(['d']), view(lensPath(['d']), testObj), testObj)
).toEqual(testObj)
expect(
set(
lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']),
view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), testObj),
testObj
)
).toEqual(testObj)
})
test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
expect(view(lensPath(['d']), set(lensPath(['d']), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
expect(
view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), set(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), 0, testObj))
).toEqual(0)
})
test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
const p = ['d']
const q = ['a', 0, 'b']
expect(
view(lensPath(p), set(lensPath(p), 11, set(lensPath(p), 10, testObj)))
).toEqual(11)
expect(
view(lensPath(q), set(lensPath(q), 11, set(lensPath(q), 10, testObj)))
).toEqual(11)
})
lensProp(prop: string): {
<T, U>(obj: T): U
It returns a lens that focuses on specified property
prop.
const xLens = R.lensProp('x');
const input = {x: 1, y: 2}
R.view(xLens, input) // => 1
R.set(xLens, 4, input)
// => {x: 4, y: 2}
R.over(xLens, R.negate, input)
// => {x: -1, y: 2}
Try this R.lensProp example in Rambda REPL
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {prop} from './prop'
export function lensProp(key) {
return lens(prop(key), assoc(key))
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'
const testObj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
test('focuses object the specified object property', () => {
expect(view(lensProp('a'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
})
test('returns undefined if the specified property does not exist', () => {
expect(view(lensProp('X'), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('sets the value of the object property specified', () => {
expect(set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 0,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
})
test("adds the property to the object if it doesn't exist", () => {
expect(set(lensProp('d'), 4, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
})
})
test('applies function to the value of the specified object property', () => {
expect(over(lensProp('a'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
})
test("applies function to undefined and adds the property if it doesn't exist", () => {
expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
X: undefined,
})
})
test('can be composed', () => {
const nestedObj = {
a: {b: 1},
c: 2,
}
const composedLens = compose(lensProp('a'), lensProp('b'))
expect(view(composedLens, nestedObj)).toEqual(1)
})
test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
expect(set(lensProp('a'), view(lensProp('a'), testObj), testObj)).toEqual(
testObj
)
})
test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
expect(view(lensProp('a'), set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
})
test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
expect(
view(
lensProp('a'),
set(lensProp('a'), 11, set(lensProp('a'), 10, testObj))
)
).toEqual(11)
})
lensSatisfies<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, lens: Lens, input: U): boolean
It returns
true if data structure focused by the given lens satisfies the predicate.
💥 Idea for this method comes from
ramda-adjunctlibrary
const fn = R.lensSatisfies(x => x > 5, R.lensIndex(0))
const result = [
fn([10, 20, 30]),
fn([1, 2, 3]),
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.lensSatisfies example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {view} from './view'
function lensSatisfiesFn(predicate, lens, input) {
return Boolean(predicate(view(lens, input)))
}
export const lensSatisfies = curry(lensSatisfiesFn)
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {lensSatisfies} from './lensSatisfies'
const predicate = x => x > 1
test('with list', () => {
const lens = lensIndex(0)
const fn = lensSatisfies(predicate, lens)
expect(fn([10, 20, 30])).toBeTrue()
expect(fn([1, 2, 3])).toBeFalse()
})
test('with R.lensPath', () => {
const input1 = {a: {b: 10}}
const input2 = {a: {b: 1}}
const lens = lensPath('a.b')
const fn = lensSatisfies(predicate, lens)
expect(fn(input1)).toBeTrue()
expect(fn(input2)).toBeFalse()
})
map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>
It returns the result of looping through
iterable with
fn.
It works with both array and object.
💥 Unlike Ramda's
map, here property and input object are passed as arguments to
fn, when
iterableis an object.
const fn = x => x * 2
const fnWhenObject = (val, prop)=>{
return `${prop}-${val}`
}
const iterable = [1, 2]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const result = [
R.map(fn, list),
R.map(fnWhenObject, obj)
]
// => [ [1, 4], {a: 'a-1', b: 'b-2'}]
Try this R.map example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
export function mapArray(fn, list, isIndexed = false) {
let index = 0
const willReturn = Array(list.length)
while (index < list.length) {
willReturn[index] = isIndexed ? fn(list[index], index) : fn(list[index])
index++
}
return willReturn
}
export function mapObject(fn, obj) {
let index = 0
const keys = _keys(obj)
const len = keys.length
const willReturn = {}
while (index < len) {
const key = keys[index]
willReturn[key] = fn(obj[key], key, obj)
index++
}
return willReturn
}
export const mapObjIndexed = mapObject
export function map(fn, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => map(fn, _iterable)
if (!iterable) {
throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
}
if (_isArray(iterable)) return mapArray(fn, iterable)
return mapObject(fn, iterable)
}
import {map} from './map'
import {map as mapRamda} from 'ramda'
const double = x => x * 2
describe(`with array`, () => {
test('happy', () => {
expect(map(double, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})
test('curried', () => {
expect(map(double)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})
})
describe(`with object`, () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
expect(map(double, obj)).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 4,
})
})
test('property as second and input object as third argument', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const iterator = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
expect(prop).toBeString()
expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)
return val * 2
}
expect(map(iterator)(obj)).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 4,
})
})
})
test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
expect(() => map(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => map(double)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => mapRamda(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
)
expect(() => mapRamda(double, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
)
})
mapArray<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>, iterable: T[]): T[]
const result = R.mapArray(x => x + 1, [1, 2])
// => [2, 3]
Try this R.mapArray example in Rambda REPL
mapAsync<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, list: T[]): Promise<K[]>
Sequential asynchronous mapping with
fn over members of
list.
async function fn(x){
await R.delay(1000)
return x+1
}
const result = await R.mapAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
// `result` resolves after 3 seconds to `[2, 3, 4]`
Try this R.mapAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
async function mapAsyncFn(fn, listOrObject) {
if (_isArray(listOrObject)) {
const willReturn = []
let i = 0
for (const a of listOrObject) {
willReturn.push(await fn(a, i++))
}
return willReturn
}
const willReturn = {}
for (const prop in listOrObject) {
willReturn[prop] = await fn(listOrObject[prop], prop)
}
return willReturn
}
export function mapAsync(fn, listOrObject) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return async _listOrObject => mapAsyncFn(fn, _listOrObject)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
mapAsyncFn(fn, listOrObject).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {map} from './map'
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'
const rejectDelay = a =>
new Promise((_, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
reject(a + 20)
}, 100)
})
test('happy', async () => {
const fn = async (x, prop) => {
await delay(100)
expect(prop).toBeNumber()
return x + 1
}
const result = await mapAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
expect(result).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
})
test('with object', async () => {
const fn = async (x, prop) => {
expect(prop).toBeString()
return x + 1
}
const result = await mapAsync(fn, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 3,
})
})
test('with R.composeAsync', async () => {
const result = await composeAsync(
map(x => x + 1),
mapAsync(async x => {
delay(x)
return x
}),
map(x => x * 10)
)([1, 2, 3])
expect(result).toEqual([11, 21, 31])
})
test('error', async () => {
try {
await mapAsync(rejectDelay)([1, 2, 3])
} catch (err) {
expect(err).toBe(21)
}
})
mapAsyncLimit<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, limit: number, list: T[]): Promise<K[]>
It is similar to
R.mapFastAsync in that it uses
Promise.all but not over the whole list, rather than with only slice from
list with length
limit.
💥 For example usage, please check
R.mapAsyncLimittests.
import {mapFastAsync, mapFastAsyncFn} from './mapFastAsync'
import {splitEvery} from './splitEvery'
async function mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, list) {
if (list.length < limit) return mapFastAsync(iterable, list)
const slices = splitEvery(limit, list)
let toReturn = []
for (const slice of slices) {
const iterableResult = await mapFastAsyncFn(iterable, slice)
toReturn = [...toReturn, ...iterableResult]
}
return toReturn
}
export function mapAsyncLimit(iterable, limit, list) {
if (arguments.length === 2) {
return async _list => mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, _list)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, list).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
import isCI from 'is-ci'
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'
import {mapAsyncLimit} from './mapAsyncLimit'
import {toDecimal} from './toDecimal'
jest.setTimeout(30000)
test('happy', async () => {
const limit = 3
const startTime = new Date().getTime()
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]
const iterable = async x => {
await delay(500)
return x + 1
}
const result = await mapAsyncLimit(iterable, limit, list)
const endTime = new Date().getTime()
const diffTime = endTime - startTime
const startTime2 = new Date().getTime()
await mapAsync(iterable, list)
const endTime2 = new Date().getTime()
const diffTime2 = endTime2 - startTime2
const methodScale = toDecimal((diffTime2 - diffTime) / 1000, 0)
expect(result).toEqual([2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10])
if (!isCI) expect(methodScale).toBe(limit)
})
const fn = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 1
}
test('with R.composeAsync', async () => {
const result = await composeAsync(mapAsyncLimit(fn, 2), x =>
x.map(xx => xx + 1)
)([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6])
expect(result).toEqual([3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8])
})
test('fallback to R.mapFastAsync', async () => {
const result = await mapAsyncLimit(fn, 4, [1, 2, 3])
expect(result).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
})
mapFastAsync<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, list: T[]): Promise<K[]>
Parrallel asynchronous mapping with
fn over members of
list.
async function fn(x){
await R.delay(1000)
return x+1
}
const result = await R.mapFastAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
// `result` resolves after 1 second to `[2, 3, 4]`
Try this R.mapFastAsync example in Rambda REPL
export async function mapFastAsyncFn(fn, arr) {
const promised = arr.map((a, i) => fn(a, i))
return Promise.all(promised)
}
export function mapFastAsync(fn, arr) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return async holder => mapFastAsyncFn(fn, holder)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
mapFastAsyncFn(fn, arr).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {map} from './map'
import {mapFastAsync} from './mapFastAsync'
test('happy', async () => {
const fn = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 10
}
const result = await mapFastAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
const curriedResult = await mapFastAsync(fn)([1, 2, 3])
expect(result).toEqual([11, 12, 13])
expect(curriedResult).toEqual([11, 12, 13])
})
test('composeAsync', async () => {
const result = await composeAsync(
mapFastAsync(async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 1
}),
mapFastAsync(async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 10
}),
map(x => x * 10)
)([1, 2, 3])
expect(result).toEqual([21, 31, 41])
})
test('error', async () => {
try {
const fn = async x => {
JSON.parse('{:')
}
const result = await mapFastAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
} catch (err) {
expect(err.message).toBe('Unexpected token : in JSON at position 1')
}
})
test('pass index as second argument', async () => {
await mapFastAsync(
(x, i) => {
expect(x % 10).toBe(0)
expect(typeof i).toBe('number')
},
[10, 20, 30]
)
})
Same as
R.map, but it passes index as second argument to the iterator, when looping over arrays.
mapKeys<T, U>(changeKeyFn: (x: string) => string, obj: { [key: string]: T}): U
It takes an object and returns a new object with changed keys according to
changeKeyFn function.
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const changeKeyFn = prop => `{prop}_foo`
const result = R.mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj)
// => {a_foo: 1, b_foo: 2}
Try this R.mapKeys example in Rambda REPL
export function mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => mapKeys(changeKeyFn, _obj)
const toReturn = {}
Object.keys(obj).forEach(prop => (toReturn[changeKeyFn(prop)] = obj[prop]))
return toReturn
}
import {mapKeys} from './mapKeys'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const changeKeyFn = prop => `${prop}_foo`
const expected = {
a_foo: 1,
b_foo: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
const result = mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('curried', () => {
const result = mapKeys(changeKeyFn)(obj)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
mapObject<T>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, T>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>
const result = R.mapObject(x => x + 1, {a:1, b:2})
// => {a:2, b:3}
Try this R.mapObject example in Rambda REPL
It works the same way as
R.map does for objects. It is added as Ramda also has this method.
const fn = (val, prop) => {
return `${prop}-${val}`
}
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const result = R.map(mapObjIndexed, obj)
// => {a: 'a-1', b: 'b-2'}
Try this R.mapObjIndexed example in Rambda REPL
mapToObject<T, U>(fn: (input: T) => object|false, list: T[]): U
This method allows to generate an object from a list using input function
fn.
This function must return either an object or
false for every member of
list input.
If
false is returned, then this element of
list will be skipped in the calculation of the result.
All of returned objects will be merged to generate the final result.
const list = [1, 2, 3, 12]
const fn = x => {
if(x > 10) return false
return x % 2 ? {[x]: x + 1}: {[x]: x + 10}
}
const result = mapToObject(fn, list)
const expected = {'1': 2, '2': 12, '3': 4}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.mapToObject example in Rambda REPL
import {map} from './map'
import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll'
import {ok} from './ok'
import {type} from './type'
export function mapToObject(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return listHolder => mapToObject(fn, listHolder)
}
ok(type(fn), type(list))('Function', 'Array')
return mergeAll(map(fn, list))
}
import {mapToObject} from './mapToObject'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const fn = x => (x % 2 ? {[x]: x + 1} : {[x]: x + 10})
const expected = {
1: 2,
2: 12,
3: 4,
}
test('happy', () => {
const result = mapToObject(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('curried', () => {
const result = mapToObject(fn)(list)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('string.fn test', () => {
const list = ['auto', 'bar=false', 'foo', 'baz=1.5', 's=more', 'k=2']
const fn = x => {
const [key, value] = x.split('=')
if (value === undefined || value === 'true') {
return {[key]: true}
}
if (value === 'false') {
return {[key]: false}
}
if (Number.isNaN(Number(value))) {
return {[key]: value}
}
return {[key]: Number(value)}
}
const expectedResult = {
auto: true,
foo: true,
bar: false,
baz: 1.5,
s: 'more',
k: 2,
}
const result = mapToObject(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('bad path', () => {
expect(() => mapToObject(1, null)).toThrow()
})
mapToObjectAsync<T, U>(fn: (input: T) => Promise<object|false>, list: T[]): Promise<U>
Asynchronous version of
R.mapToObject
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'
export async function mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, list) {
let toReturn = {}
const innerIterable = async x => {
const intermediateResult = await fn(x)
if (intermediateResult === false) return
toReturn = {
...toReturn,
...intermediateResult,
}
}
await mapAsync(innerIterable, list)
return toReturn
}
export function mapToObjectAsync(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return async _list => mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, _list)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, list).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {mapToObjectAsync} from './mapToObjectAsync'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 12]
const fn = async x => {
await delay(100)
if (x > 10) return false
return x % 2 ? {[`key${x}`]: x + 1} : {[`key${x}`]: x + 10}
}
const expected = {
key1: 2,
key2: 12,
key3: 4,
}
test('happy', async () => {
const result = await mapToObjectAsync(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with R.composeAsync', async () => {
const result = await composeAsync(mapToObjectAsync(fn), x =>
x.filter(xx => xx > 1)
)(list)
expect(result).toEqual({
key2: 12,
key3: 4,
})
})
match(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): string[]
Curried version of
String.prototype.match which returns empty array, when there is no match.
const result = [
R.match('a', 'foo'),
R.match(/([a-z]a)/g, 'bananas')
]
// => [[], ['ba', 'na', 'na']]
Try this R.match example in Rambda REPL
export function match(pattern, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => match(pattern, _input)
const willReturn = input.match(pattern)
return willReturn === null ? [] : willReturn
}
import {equals} from './equals'
import {match} from './match'
test('happy', () => {
expect(match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')).toEqual(['ar', 'az'])
})
test('fallback', () => {
expect(match(/a./g)('foo')).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(match('a', 'foo')).toEqual([])
expect(equals(match('o', 'foo'), ['o'])).toBeTrue()
})
test('throwing', () => {
expect(() => {
match(/a./g, null)
}).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'match')`
)
})
R.mathMod behaves like the modulo operator should mathematically, unlike the
% operator (and by extension,
R.modulo). So while
-17 % 5 is
-2,
mathMod(-17, 5) is
3.
💥 Explanation is taken from
Ramdadocumentation site.
const result = [
R.mathMod(-17, 5),
R.mathMod(17, 5),
R.mathMod(17, -5),
R.mathMod(17, 0)
]
// => [3, 2, NaN, NaN]
Try this R.mathMod example in Rambda REPL
It returns the greater value between
x and
y.
const result = [
R.max(5, 7),
R.max('bar', 'foo'),
]
// => [7, 'foo']
Try this R.max example in Rambda REPL
It returns the greater value between
x and
y according to
compareFn function.
const compareFn = Math.abs
R.maxBy(compareFn, 5, -7) // => -7
Try this R.maxBy example in Rambda REPL
maybe<T>(ifRule: boolean, whenIf: T | Func<T>, whenElse: T | Func<T>): T
It acts as ternary operator and it is helpful when we have nested ternaries.
All of the inputs can be either direct values or anonymous functions. This is helpful if we don't want to evaluate certain paths as we can wrap this logic in a function.
const x = 4
const y = 8
const ifRule = x > 2
const whenIf = y > 10 ? 3 : 7
const whenElse = () => {
// just to show that it won't be evaluated
return JSON.parse('{a:')
}
const result = R.maybe(
ifRule,
whenIf,
whenElse,
)
// `result` is `7`
Try this R.maybe example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function maybe(ifRule, whenIf, whenElse) {
const whenIfInput =
ifRule && type(whenIf) === 'Function' ? whenIf() : whenIf
const whenElseInput =
!ifRule && type(whenElse) === 'Function' ? whenElse() : whenElse
return ifRule ? whenIfInput : whenElseInput
}
import {maybe} from './maybe'
const WHEN_IF = 'WHEN_IF'
const WHEN_ELSE = 'WHEN_ELSE'
test('prevent type error', () => {
const x = 5
const y = null
const ifRule = x > 3
const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, () => y.a === 'foo')
expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF)
})
test('whenElse is a function', () => {
const x = 2
const y = {a: 1}
const ifRule = x > 3
const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, () => y.a === 'foo')
expect(result).toBeFalse()
})
test('whenIf', () => {
const x = 5
const ifRule = x > 3
const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE)
expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF)
})
test('whenIf is a function', () => {
const x = 5
const ifRule = () => x > 3
const result = maybe(ifRule, () => WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE)
expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF)
})
test('whenElse', () => {
const x = 1
const ifRule = x > 3
const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE)
expect(result).toBe(WHEN_ELSE)
})
mean(list: number[]): number
It returns the mean value of
list input.
R.mean([ 2, 7 ])
// => 4.5
Try this R.mean example in Rambda REPL
import {sum} from './sum'
export function mean(list) {
return sum(list) / list.length
}
import {mean} from './mean'
test('happy', () => {
expect(mean([2, 7])).toBe(4.5)
})
test('with NaN', () => {
expect(mean([])).toBeNaN()
})
median(list: number[]): number
It returns the median value of
list input.
R.median([ 7, 2, 10, 9 ]) // => 8
Try this R.median example in Rambda REPL
import {mean} from './mean'
export function median(list) {
const len = list.length
if (len === 0) return NaN
const width = 2 - (len % 2)
const idx = (len - width) / 2
return mean(
Array.prototype.slice
.call(list, 0)
.sort((a, b) => {
if (a === b) return 0
return a < b ? -1 : 1
})
.slice(idx, idx + width)
)
}
import {median} from './median'
test('happy', () => {
expect(median([2])).toEqual(2)
expect(median([7, 2, 10, 2, 9])).toEqual(7)
})
test('with empty array', () => {
expect(median([])).toBeNaN()
})
memoize<T, K extends any[]>(fn: (...inputs: K) => T): (...inputs: K) => T
When
fn is called for a second time with the same input, then the cache result is returned instead of calling again
fn.
let result = 0
const fn = (a,b) =>{
result++
return a + b
}
const memoized = R.memoize(fn)
memoized(1, 2)
memoized(1, 2)
// => `result` is equal to `1`
Try this R.memoize example in Rambda REPL
import {compose} from './compose'
import {map} from './map'
import {replace} from './replace'
import {sort} from './sort'
import {take} from './take'
import {type} from './type'
const cache = {}
const normalizeObject = obj => {
const sortFn = (a, b) => (a > b ? 1 : -1)
const willReturn = {}
compose(
map(prop => (willReturn[prop] = obj[prop])),
sort(sortFn)
)(Object.keys(obj))
return willReturn
}
const stringify = a => {
if (type(a) === 'String') {
return a
} else if (['Function', 'Async'].includes(type(a))) {
const compacted = replace(/\s{1,}/g, ' ', a.toString())
return replace(/\s/g, '_', take(15, compacted))
} else if (type(a) === 'Object') {
return JSON.stringify(normalizeObject(a))
}
return JSON.stringify(a)
}
const generateProp = (fn, ...inputArguments) => {
let propString = ''
inputArguments.forEach(inputArgument => {
propString += `${stringify(inputArgument)}_`
})
return `${propString}${stringify(fn)}`
}
// with weakmaps
export function memoize(fn, ...inputArguments) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return (...inputArgumentsHolder) => memoize(fn, ...inputArgumentsHolder)
}
const prop = generateProp(fn, ...inputArguments)
if (prop in cache) return cache[prop]
if (type(fn) === 'Async') {
return new Promise(resolve => {
fn(...inputArguments).then(result => {
cache[prop] = result
resolve(result)
})
})
}
const result = fn(...inputArguments)
cache[prop] = result
return result
}
import {memoize} from './memoize'
test('memoize function without input arguments', () => {
const fn = () => 4
const memoized = memoize(fn)
expect(typeof memoized()).toBe('function')
})
test('happy', () => {
let counter = 0
const fn = ({a, b, c}) => {
counter++
return a + b - c
}
const memoized = memoize(fn)
expect(
memoized({
a: 1,
c: 3,
b: 2,
})
).toBe(0)
expect(counter).toBe(1)
expect(
memoized({
c: 3,
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toBe(0)
expect(counter).toBe(1)
})
test('normal function', () => {
let counter = 0
const fn = (a, b) => {
counter++
return a + b
}
const memoized = memoize(fn)
expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(counter).toBe(1)
expect(memoized(2, 2)).toBe(4)
expect(counter).toBe(2)
expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(counter).toBe(2)
})
test('async function', async () => {
let counter = 0
const delay = ms =>
new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(resolve, ms)
})
const fn = async (ms, a, b) => {
await delay(ms)
counter++
return a + b
}
const memoized = memoize(fn)
expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(counter).toBe(1)
expect(await memoized(100, 2, 2)).toBe(4)
expect(counter).toBe(2)
expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
expect(counter).toBe(2)
})
test('string as argument', () => {
let count = 0
const foo = 'foo'
const tester = memoize(n => {
count++
return `${n}bar`
})
tester(foo)
tester(foo)
tester(foo)
expect(tester(foo)).toEqual('foobar')
expect(count).toEqual(1)
tester('baz')
expect(tester('baz')).toEqual('bazbar')
expect(count).toEqual(2)
})
merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B
export function merge<Output>(target: any): (newProps: any) => Output
It creates a copy of
target object with overidden
newProps properties.
const target = { 'foo': 0, 'bar': 1 }
const newProps = { 'foo': 7 }
const result = R.merge(target, newProps)
// => { 'foo': 7, 'bar': 1 }
Try this R.merge example in Rambda REPL
export function merge(target, newProps) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _newProps => merge(target, _newProps)
return Object.assign({}, target || {}, newProps || {})
}
import {merge} from './merge'
const obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
expect(merge(obj, {bar: 20})).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 20,
})
})
test('curry', () => {
expect(merge(obj)({baz: 3})).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3,
})
})
/**
* https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/77
*/
test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
expect(merge(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
expect(merge(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
expect(merge(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
expect(merge(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})
mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T
It merges all objects of
list array sequentially and returns the result.
const list = [
{a: 1},
{b: 2},
{c: 3}
]
const result = R.mergeAll(list)
const expected = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3
}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.mergeAll example in Rambda REPL
import {map} from './map'
import {merge} from './merge'
export function mergeAll(arr) {
let willReturn = {}
map(val => {
willReturn = merge(willReturn, val)
}, arr)
return willReturn
}
import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll'
test('case 1', () => {
const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
const expectedResult = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
expect(mergeAll(arr)).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('case 2', () => {
expect(mergeAll([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}, {baz: 3}])).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3,
})
})
mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output
Creates a new object with the own properties of the first object merged with the own properties of the second object. If a key exists in both objects:
import {type} from './type'
export function mergeDeepRight(target, source) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return sourceHolder => mergeDeepRight(target, sourceHolder)
}
const willReturn = JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(target))
Object.keys(source).forEach(key => {
if (type(source[key]) === 'Object') {
if (type(target[key]) === 'Object') {
willReturn[key] = mergeDeepRight(target[key], source[key])
} else {
willReturn[key] = source[key]
}
} else {
willReturn[key] = source[key]
}
})
return willReturn
}
// import { mergeDeepRight } from 'ramda'
import {mergeDeepRight} from './mergeDeepRight'
const slave = {
name: 'evilMe',
age: 10,
contact: {
a: 1,
email: 'foo@example.com',
},
}
const master = {
age: 40,
contact: {email: 'baz@example.com'},
songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
}
test('happy', () => {
const result = mergeDeepRight(slave, master)
const curryResult = mergeDeepRight(slave)(master)
const expected = {
age: 40,
name: 'evilMe',
contact: {
a: 1,
email: 'baz@example.com',
},
songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(curryResult).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ramda compatible test 1', () => {
const a = {
w: 1,
x: 2,
y: {z: 3},
}
const b = {
a: 4,
b: 5,
c: {d: 6},
}
const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
const expected = {
w: 1,
x: 2,
y: {z: 3},
a: 4,
b: 5,
c: {d: 6},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ramda compatible test 2', () => {
const a = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
},
y: 0,
}
const b = {
a: {
b: 3,
d: 4,
},
z: 0,
}
const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
const expected = {
a: {
b: 3,
c: 2,
d: 4,
},
y: 0,
z: 0,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ramda compatible test 3', () => {
const a = {
w: 1,
x: {y: 2},
}
const result = mergeDeepRight(a, {x: {y: 3}})
const expected = {
w: 1,
x: {y: 3},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output
Same as
R.merge, but in opposite direction.
const result = R.mergeLeft(
{a: 10},
{a: 1, b: 2}
)
// => {a:10, b: 2}
Try this R.mergeLeft example in Rambda REPL
import {merge} from './merge'
export function mergeLeft(x, y) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _y => mergeLeft(x, _y)
return merge(y, x)
}
import {mergeLeft} from './mergeLeft'
const obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
expect(mergeLeft({bar: 20}, obj)).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 20,
})
})
test('curry', () => {
expect(mergeLeft({baz: 3})(obj)).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3,
})
})
test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
expect(mergeLeft(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
expect(mergeLeft(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
expect(mergeLeft(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
expect(mergeLeft(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})
It returns the lesser value between
x and
y.
const result = [
R.min(5, 7),
R.min('bar', 'foo'),
]
// => [5, 'bar']
Try this R.min example in Rambda REPL
It returns the lesser value between
x and
y according to
compareFn function.
const compareFn = Math.abs
R.minBy(compareFn, -5, 2) // => -5
Try this R.minBy example in Rambda REPL
Curried version of
x%y.
R.modulo(17, 3) // => 2
Try this R.modulo example in Rambda REPL
It returns a copy of
list with exchanged
fromIndex and
toIndex elements.
💥 Rambda.move doesn't support negative indexes - it throws an error.
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = R.move(0, 1, list)
// => [2, 1, 3]
Try this R.move example in Rambda REPL
Curried version of
x*y.
R.multiply(2, 4) // => 8
Try this R.multiply example in Rambda REPL
R.negate(420)// => -420
Try this R.negate example in Rambda REPL
nextIndex(index: number, list: any[]): number
It returns the next index of the list.
If we have reached the end of the list, then it will return
0.
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = [
R.nextIndex(0, list),
R.nextIndex(1, list),
R.nextIndex(2, list),
R.nextIndex(10, list)
]
// => [1, 2, 0, 0]
Try this R.nextIndex example in Rambda REPL
export function nextIndex(index, list) {
return index >= list.length - 1 ? 0 : index + 1
}
import {nextIndex} from './nextIndex'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
test('happy path', () => {
expect(nextIndex(2, list)).toEqual(3)
})
test('go back to the start', () => {
expect(nextIndex(3, list)).toEqual(0)
})
test('current index is too big', () => {
expect(nextIndex(32, list)).toEqual(0)
})
none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean
It returns
true, if all members of array
list returns
false, when applied as argument to
predicate function.
const list = [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
const predicate = x => x > 6
const result = R.none(predicate, arr)
// => true
Try this R.none example in Rambda REPL
export function none(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => none(predicate, _list)
for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
if (!predicate(list[i])) return true
}
return false
}
import {none} from './none'
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]
test('when true', () => {
expect(none(isEven, arr)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false curried', () => {
expect(none(isOdd)(arr)).toBeFalse()
})
not(input: any): boolean
It returns a boolean negated version of
input.
R.not(false) // true
Try this R.not example in Rambda REPL
export function not(input) {
return !input
}
import {not} from './not'
test('not', () => {
expect(not(false)).toEqual(true)
expect(not(true)).toEqual(false)
expect(not(0)).toEqual(true)
expect(not(1)).toEqual(false)
})
nth<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T | undefined
Curried version of
list[index].
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const str = 'foo'
const result = [
R.nth(2, list),
R.nth(6, list),
R.nth(0, str),
]
// => [3, undefined, 'f']
Try this R.nth example in Rambda REPL
export function nth(index, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => nth(index, _list)
const idx = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index
return Object.prototype.toString.call(list) === '[object String]'
? list.charAt(idx)
: list[idx]
}
import {nth} from './nth'
test('happy', () => {
expect(nth(2, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(nth(2)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(nth(2)('foo')).toEqual('o')
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(nth(-3)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
})
It creates an object with a single key-value pair.
const result = R.objOf('foo', 'bar')
// => {foo: 'bar'}
Try this R.objOf example in Rambda REPL
of<T>(x: T): T[]
R.of(null); // => [null]
R.of([42]); // => [[42]]
Try this R.of example in Rambda REPL
export function of(value) {
return [value]
}
import {of} from './of'
test('happy', () => {
expect(of(3)).toEqual([3])
expect(of(null)).toEqual([null])
})
ok(...inputs: any[]): (...schemas: any[]) => void | never
It checks if
inputs are following
schemas specifications according to
R.isValid.
If validation fails, it throws.
💥 It is same as
R.passbut instead of returning
false, it throws an error.
const result = R.ok(
1,
['foo', 'bar']
)(
Number,
[String]
)
// => undefined
Try this R.ok example in Rambda REPL
import {any} from './any'
import {glue} from './glue'
import {fromPrototypeToString, isValid} from './isValid'
import {map} from './map'
import {type} from './type'
export function schemaToString(schema) {
if (type(schema) !== 'Object') {
return fromPrototypeToString(schema).rule
}
return map(x => {
const {rule, parsed} = fromPrototypeToString(x)
const xType = type(x)
if (xType === 'Function' && !parsed) return 'Function'
return parsed ? rule : xType
}, schema)
}
export function check(singleInput, schema) {
return isValid({
input: {singleInput},
schema: {singleInput: schema},
})
}
export function ok(...inputs) {
return (...schemas) => {
let failedSchema
const anyError = any((singleInput, i) => {
const schema = schemas[i] === undefined ? schemas[0] : schemas[i]
const checked = check(singleInput, schema)
if (!checked) {
failedSchema = JSON.stringify({
input: singleInput,
schema: schemaToString(schema),
})
}
return !checked
}, inputs)
if (anyError) {
const errorMessage =
inputs.length > 1
? glue(
`
Failed R.ok -
reason: ${failedSchema}
all inputs: ${JSON.stringify(inputs)}
all schemas: ${JSON.stringify(schemas.map(schemaToString))}
`,
'\n'
)
: `Failed R.ok - ${failedSchema}`
throw new Error(errorMessage)
}
}
}
import {ok, schemaToString} from './ok'
test('happy', () => {
expect(() => {
ok(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'object')
}).not.toThrow()
})
test('when validation fails', () => {
const errorMessage = `Failed R.ok -
reason: {"input":{},"schema":"string"}
all inputs: [1,"foo",{}]
all schemas: ["number","string","string"]`
expect(() =>
ok(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'string')
).toThrowWithMessage(Error, errorMessage)
})
/*
TODO
What about
{a: Function}
*/
test('schema in error message', () => {
const result = schemaToString({
_a: [Number],
a: Number,
b: x => x > 2,
c: ['foo', 'bar'],
d: [{a: String}],
e: 'boolean',
f: Array,
h: Object,
})
expect(result).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"_a": "Array",
"a": "number",
"b": "Function",
"c": "Array",
"d": "Array",
"e": "String",
"f": "array",
"h": "object",
}
`)
})
test('error contains schema', () => {
try {
ok(1, 'foo', {})({a: Number}, String, String)
expect(false).toBeTrue()
} catch (e) {
expect(e.message.startsWith('Failed R.ok -')).toBeTruthy()
expect(e).toBeInstanceOf(Error)
}
})
test('when not throws with single schema', () => {
expect(() => ok(1, 2, 3)('number')).not.toThrow()
})
test('when throws with single schema', () => {
expect(() => ok(1, 2, '3')('number')).toThrow()
})
test('when throws with single input', () => {
expect(() => ok('3')('number')).toThrow()
})
omit<T, K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>
It returns a partial copy of an
obj without
propsToOmit properties.
💥 When using this method with
TypeScript, it is much easier to pass
propsToOmitas an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}
const propsToOmit = 'a,c,d'
const propsToOmitList = ['a', 'c', 'd']
const result = [
R.omit(propsToOmit, obj),
R.omit(propsToOmitList, obj)
]
// => [{b: 2}, {b: 2}]
Try this R.omit example in Rambda REPL
export function omit(propsToOmit, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => omit(propsToOmit, _obj)
if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
return undefined
}
const propsToOmitValue =
typeof propsToOmit === 'string' ? propsToOmit.split(',') : propsToOmit
const willReturn = {}
for (const key in obj) {
if (!propsToOmitValue.includes(key)) {
willReturn[key] = obj[key]
}
}
return willReturn
}
import {omit} from './omit'
test('with string as condition', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
const result = omit('a,c', obj)
const resultCurry = omit('a,c')(obj)
const expectedResult = {b: 2}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with null', () => {
expect(omit('a,b', null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test("doesn't work with number as property", () => {
expect(
omit([42], {
a: 1,
42: 2,
})
).toEqual({
42: 2,
a: 1,
})
})
test('happy', () => {
expect(
omit(['a', 'c'])({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({b: 'bar'})
})
once<T extends (...args: any[]) => any>(func: T): T
It returns a function, which invokes only once
fn function.
let result = 0
const addOnce = R.once((x) => result = result + x)
addOnce(1)
addOnce(1)
// => 1
Try this R.once example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
function onceFn(fn, context) {
let result
return function () {
if (fn) {
result = fn.apply(context || this, arguments)
fn = null
}
return result
}
}
export function once(fn, context) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
const wrap = onceFn(fn, context)
return curry(wrap)
}
return onceFn(fn, context)
}
import {once} from './once'
test('with counter', () => {
let counter = 0
const runOnce = once(x => {
counter++
return x + 2
})
expect(runOnce(1)).toEqual(3)
runOnce(1)
runOnce(1)
runOnce(1)
expect(counter).toEqual(1)
})
test('happy path', () => {
const addOneOnce = once((a, b, c) => a + b + c, 1)
expect(addOneOnce(10, 20, 30)).toBe(60)
expect(addOneOnce(40)).toEqual(60)
})
Logical OR
R.or(false, true); // => true
R.or(false, false); // => false
R.or(false, 'foo'); // => 'foo'
Try this R.or example in Rambda REPL
over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T
It returns a copied Object or Array with modified value received by applying function
fn to
lens focus.
const headLens = R.lensIndex(0)
R.over(headLens, R.toUpper, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) // => ['FOO', 'bar', 'baz']
Try this R.over example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
const Identity = x => ({
x,
map: fn => Identity(fn(x)),
})
function overFn(lens, fn, object) {
return lens(x => Identity(fn(x)))(object).x
}
export const over = curry(overFn)
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {over} from './over'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {toUpper} from './toUpper'
const testObject = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
a: 'x',
b: 'y',
},
}
test('assoc lens', () => {
const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
const result = over(assocLens, toUpper, testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
foo: 'BAR',
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('path lens', () => {
const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
const result = over(pathLens, toUpper, testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
baz: {
a: 'X',
b: 'y',
},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('index lens', () => {
const indexLens = lensIndex(0)
const result = over(indexLens, toUpper)(['foo', 'bar'])
expect(result).toEqual(['FOO', 'bar'])
})
partial<V0, V1, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1) => T
It is very similar to
R.curry, but you can pass initial arguments when you create the curried function.
R.partial will keep returning a function until all the arguments that the function
fn expects are passed.
The name comes from the fact that you partially inject the inputs.
💥 Rambda's partial doesn't need the input arguments to be wrapped as array.
const fn = (title, firstName, lastName) => {
return title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!'
}
const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = R.partial(fn, 'Hello')
const ramdaStyle = R.partial(fn, ['Hello'])
const finalFn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('Foo')
finalFn('Bar') // => 'Hello, Foo Bar!'
Try this R.partial example in Rambda REPL
export function partial(fn, ...args) {
const len = fn.length
return (...rest) => {
if (args.length + rest.length >= len) {
return fn(...args, ...rest)
}
return partial(fn, ...[...args, ...rest])
}
}
import {partial} from './partial'
import {type} from './type'
const greet = (salutation, title, firstName, lastName) =>
salutation + ', ' + title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!'
test('happy', () => {
const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')
const sayHello = partial(greet, ['Hello'])
const sayHelloRamda = partial(sayHello, ['Ms.'])
expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')
expect(fn('bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
expect(sayHelloRamda('foo', 'bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})
test('extra arguments are ignored', () => {
const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')
expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')
expect(fn('bar', 1, 2)).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})
test('when array is input', () => {
const fooFn = (a, b, c, d) => ({
a,
b,
c,
d,
})
const barFn = partial(fooFn, [1, 2], [])
expect(barFn(1, 2)).toEqual({
a: [1, 2],
b: [],
c: 1,
d: 2,
})
})
test('ramda spec', () => {
const sayHello = partial(greet, 'Hello')
const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, 'Ms.')
expect(sayHelloToMs('Jane', 'Jones')).toBe('Hello, Ms. Jane Jones!')
})
partialCurry<Input, PartialInput, Output>(
fn: (input: Input) => Output,
partialInput: PartialInput,
): (input: Pick<Input, Exclude<keyof Input, keyof PartialInput>>) => Output
R.partialCurry is a curry helper designed specifically for functions accepting object as a single argument.
Initially the function knows only a part from the whole input object and then
R.partialCurry helps in preparing the function for the second part, when it receives the rest of the input.
💥 Curried function can be asynchronous
const fn = ({ a, b, c }) => a + b + c
const curried = R.partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 })
const result = curried({
b : 2,
c : 3,
})
// => 6
Try this R.partialCurry example in Rambda REPL
import {merge} from './merge'
import {type} from './type'
export function partialCurry(fn, input) {
return rest => {
if (type(fn) === 'Async') {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fn(merge(rest, input)).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
return fn(merge(rest, input))
}
}
import {delay} from './delay'
import {partialCurry} from './partialCurry'
import {type} from './type'
test('with plain function', () => {
const fn = ({a, b, c}) => a + b + c
const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})
expect(type(curried)).toEqual('Function')
expect(
curried({
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
).toEqual(6)
})
test('with function that throws an error', () => {
const fn = ({a, b, c}) => {
throw new Error('foo')
}
const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})
expect(type(curried)).toEqual('Function')
expect(() =>
curried({
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
).toThrowWithMessage(Error, 'foo')
})
test('with async', async () => {
const fn = async ({a, b, c}) => {
await delay(100)
return a + b + c
}
const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})
const result = await curried({
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
expect(result).toEqual(6)
})
test('async function throwing an error', async () => {
const fn = async ({a, b, c}) => {
await delay(100)
throw new Error('foo')
}
const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})
try {
await curried({
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
expect(true).toBeFalsy()
} catch (e) {
expect(e.message).toBe('foo')
}
})
partition<T>(
predicate: Predicate<T>,
input: T[]
): [T[], T[]]
It will return array of two objects/arrays according to
predicate function. The first member holds all instances of
input that pass the
predicate function, while the second member - those who doesn't.
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}
const predicate = x => x > 2
const result = [
R.partition(predicate, list),
R.partition(predicate, obj)
]
const expected = [
[[3], [1, 2]],
[{c: 3}, {a: 1, b: 2}],
]
// `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.partition example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function partitionObject(predicate, iterable) {
const yes = {}
const no = {}
Object.entries(iterable).forEach(([prop, value]) => {
if (predicate(value, prop)) {
yes[prop] = value
} else {
no[prop] = value
}
})
return [yes, no]
}
export function partitionArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
const yes = []
const no = []
let counter = -1
while (counter++ < list.length - 1) {
if (
indexed ? predicate(list[counter], counter) : predicate(list[counter])
) {
yes.push(list[counter])
} else {
no.push(list[counter])
}
}
return [yes, no]
}
export function partition(predicate, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return listHolder => partition(predicate, listHolder)
}
if (!_isArray(iterable)) return partitionObject(predicate, iterable)
return partitionArray(predicate, iterable)
}
import {partition} from './partition'
test('with array', () => {
const predicate = x => x > 2
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const result = partition(predicate, list)
const expectedResult = [
[3, 4],
[1, 2],
]
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with object', () => {
const predicate = (value, prop) => {
expect(typeof prop).toBe('string')
return value > 2
}
const hash = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
const result = partition(predicate)(hash)
const expectedResult = [
{
c: 3,
d: 4,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
]
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('readme example', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
const predicate = x => x > 2
const result = [partition(predicate, list), partition(predicate, obj)]
const expected = [
[[3], [1, 2]],
[
{c: 3},
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
],
]
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
pass(...inputs: any[]): (...rules: any[]) => boolean
It checks if
inputs are following
schemas specifications according to
R.isValid.
const result = R.pass(
1,
['foo','bar']
)(
Number,
[String]
)
// => true
Try this R.pass example in Rambda REPL
import {any} from './any'
import {check} from './ok'
export function pass(...inputs) {
return (...schemas) =>
any((x, i) => {
const schema = schemas[i] === undefined ? schemas[0] : schemas[i]
return !check(x, schema)
}, inputs) === false
}
import {pass} from './pass'
test('true on success', () => {
const result = pass(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'object')
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('false on failure', () => {
expect(pass(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'string')).toBeFalse()
})
test('true when single schema', () => {
expect(pass(1, 2, 3)('number')).toBeTrue()
})
test('false when single schema', () => {
expect(pass(1, 'foo', {})('number')).toBeFalse()
})
test('array of schemas', () => {
const result = pass([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}])([{a: Number}])
expect(result).toBeTruthy()
})
test('reame example', () => {
const result = pass(1, ['foo', 'bar'])(Number, [String])
expect(result).toBeTruthy()
})
path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined
If
pathToSearch is
'a.b' then it will return
1 if
obj is
{a:{b:1}}.
It will return
undefined, if such path is not found.
💥 String anotation of
pathToSearchis one of the differences between
Rambdaand
Ramda.
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const pathToSearch = 'a.b'
const pathToSearchList = ['a', 'b']
const result = [
R.path(pathToSearch, obj),
R.path(pathToSearchList, obj),
R.path('a.b.c.d', obj)
]
// => [1, 1, undefined]
Try this R.path example in Rambda REPL
export function path(pathInput, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => path(pathInput, _obj)
if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
return undefined
}
let willReturn = obj
let counter = 0
const pathArrValue =
typeof pathInput === 'string' ? pathInput.split('.') : pathInput
while (counter < pathArrValue.length) {
if (willReturn === null || willReturn === undefined) {
return undefined
}
if (willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] === null) return undefined
willReturn = willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]]
counter++
}
return willReturn
}
import {path} from './path'
test('with array inside object', () => {
const obj = {a: {b: [1, {c: 1}]}}
expect(path('a.b.1.c', obj)).toBe(1)
})
test('works with undefined', () => {
const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
expect(path('a.b.c.d.f', obj)).toBeUndefined()
expect(path('foo.babaz', undefined)).toBeUndefined()
expect(path('foo.babaz')(undefined)).toBeUndefined()
})
test('works with string instead of array', () => {
expect(path('foo.bar.baz')({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual('yes')
})
test('path', () => {
expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual(
'yes'
)
expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])(null)).toBeUndefined()
expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: 'baz'}})).toBeUndefined()
})
test('null is not a valid path', () => {
expect(path('audio_tracks', {a: 1, audio_tracks: null})).toBeUndefined()
})
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any, input: any): boolean
It returns
true if
pathToSearch of
input object is equal to
target value.
pathToSearch is passed to
R.path, which means that it can be either a string or an array. Also equality between
target and the found value is determined by
R.equals.
const path = 'a.b'
const target = {c: 1}
const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
const result = R.pathEq(
path,
target,
input
)
// => true
Try this R.pathEq example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {path} from './path'
function pathEqFn(pathToSearch, target, input) {
return equals(path(pathToSearch, input), target)
}
export const pathEq = curry(pathEqFn)
import {pathEq} from './pathEq'
test('when true', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
const target = {c: 1}
expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const target = 2
expect(pathEq(path, target)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})
test('when wrong path', () => {
const path = 'foo.bar'
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const target = 2
expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeFalse()
})
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T
It reads
obj input and returns either
R.path(pathToSearch, obj) result or
defaultValue input.
const defaultValue = 'DEFAULT_VALUE'
const pathToSearch = 'a.b'
const pathToSearchList = ['a', 'b']
const obj = {
a : {
b : 1
}
}
const result = [
R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, pathToSearch, obj),
R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, pathToSearchList, obj),
R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, 'a.b.c', obj)
]
// => [1, 1, 'DEFAULT_VALUE']
Try this R.pathOr example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
import {path} from './path'
function pathOrFn(defaultValue, pathInput, obj) {
return defaultTo(defaultValue, path(pathInput, obj))
}
export const pathOr = curry(pathOrFn)
import {pathOr} from './pathOr'
test('with undefined', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 1}})
expect(result).toEqual(1)
})
test('with null', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', null)
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with NaN', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', NaN)
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('curry case (x)(y)(z)', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('curry case (x)(y,z)', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('curry case (x,y)(z)', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z', {x: {y: {a: 1}}})
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined)[]
It loops over members of
pathsToSearch as
singlePath and returns the array produced by
R.path(singlePath, obj).
Because it calls
R.path, then
singlePath can be either string or a list.
const obj = {
a : {
b : {
c : 1,
d : 2
}
}
}
const result = R.paths([
'a.b.c',
'a.b.d',
'a.b.c.d.e',
], obj)
// => [1, 2, undefined]
Try this R.paths example in Rambda REPL
import {path} from './path'
export function paths(pathsToSearch, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _obj => paths(pathsToSearch, _obj)
}
return pathsToSearch.map(singlePath => path(singlePath, obj))
}
import {paths} from './paths'
const obj = {
a: {
b: {
c: 1,
d: 2,
},
},
p: [{q: 3}],
x: {
y: 'FOO',
z: [[{}]],
},
}
test('with string path + curry', () => {
const pathsInput = ['a.b.d', 'p.q']
const expected = [2, undefined]
const result = paths(pathsInput, obj)
const curriedResult = paths(pathsInput)(obj)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with array path', () => {
const result = paths(
[
['a', 'b', 'c'],
['x', 'y'],
],
obj
)
expect(result).toEqual([1, 'FOO'])
})
test('takes a paths that contains indices into arrays', () => {
expect(
paths(
[
['p', 0, 'q'],
['x', 'z', 0, 0],
],
obj
)
).toEqual([3, {}])
expect(
paths(
[
['p', 0, 'q'],
['x', 'z', 2, 1],
],
obj
)
).toEqual([3, undefined])
})
test("gets a deep property's value from objects", () => {
expect(paths([['a', 'b']], obj)).toEqual([obj.a.b])
expect(paths([['p', 0]], obj)).toEqual([obj.p[0]])
})
test('returns undefined for items not found', () => {
expect(paths([['a', 'x', 'y']], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
expect(paths([['p', 2]], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
})
pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>
It returns a partial copy of an
input containing only
propsToPick properties.
input can be either an object or an array.
String anotation of
propsToPick is one of the differences between
Rambda and
Ramda.
💥 When using this method with
TypeScript, it is much easier to pass
propsToPickas an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.
const obj = {
a : 1,
b : false,
foo: 'cherry'
}
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const propsToPick = 'a,foo'
const propsToPickList = ['a', 'foo']
const result = [
R.pick(propsToPick, obj),
R.pick(propsToPickList, obj),
R.pick('a,bar', obj),
R.pick('bar', obj),
R.pick([0, 3, 5], list),
R.pick('0,3,5', list),
]
const expected = [
{a:1, foo: 'cherry'},
{a:1, foo: 'cherry'},
{a:1},
{},
{0: 1, 3: 4},
{0: 1, 3: 4},
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.pick example in Rambda REPL
export function pick(propsToPick, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => pick(propsToPick, _input)
if (input === null || input === undefined) {
return undefined
}
const keys =
typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick
const willReturn = {}
let counter = 0
while (counter < keys.length) {
if (keys[counter] in input) {
willReturn[keys[counter]] = input[keys[counter]]
}
counter++
}
return willReturn
}
import {pick} from './pick'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
test('props to pick is a string', () => {
const result = pick('a,c', obj)
const resultCurry = pick('a,c')(obj)
const expectedResult = {
a: 1,
c: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('when prop is missing', () => {
const result = pick('a,d,f', obj)
expect(result).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('with list indexes as props', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const expected = {0: 1, 2: 3}
expect(pick([0, 2, 3], list)).toEqual(expected)
expect(pick('0,2,3', list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('props to pick is an array', () => {
expect(
pick(['a', 'c'])({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({
a: 'foo',
c: 'baz',
})
expect(
pick(['a', 'd', 'e', 'f'])({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({a: 'foo'})
expect(pick('a,d,e,f')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is an array', () => {
const result = pick([1, 2], ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
expect(result).toEqual({
1: 'b',
2: 'c',
})
})
test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is a string', () => {
const result = pick('1,2', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
expect(result).toEqual({
1: 'b',
2: 'c',
})
})
test('with symbol', () => {
const symbolProp = Symbol('s')
expect(pick([symbolProp], {[symbolProp]: 'a'})).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
Symbol(s): "a",
}
`)
})
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[], input: T): U
Same as
R.pick but it won't skip the missing props, i.e. it will assign them to
undefined.
💥 When using this method with
TypeScript, it is much easier to pass
propsToPickas an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.
const obj = {
a : 1,
b : false,
foo: 'cherry'
}
const propsToPick = 'a,foo,bar'
const propsToPickList = ['a', 'foo', 'bar']
const result = [
R.pickAll(propsToPick, obj),
R.pickAll(propsToPickList, obj),
R.pickAll('a,bar', obj),
R.pickAll('bar', obj),
]
const expected = [
{a:1, foo: 'cherry', bar: undefined},
{a:1, foo: 'cherry', bar: undefined},
{a:1, bar: undefined},
{bar: undefined}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.pickAll example in Rambda REPL
export function pickAll(propsToPick, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => pickAll(propsToPick, _obj)
if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
return undefined
}
const keysValue =
typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick
const willReturn = {}
let counter = 0
while (counter < keysValue.length) {
if (keysValue[counter] in obj) {
willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = obj[keysValue[counter]]
} else {
willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = undefined
}
counter++
}
return willReturn
}
import {pickAll} from './pickAll'
test('when input is undefined or null', () => {
expect(pickAll('a', null)).toBe(undefined)
expect(pickAll('a', undefined)).toBe(undefined)
})
test('with string as condition', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
const result = pickAll('a,c', obj)
const resultCurry = pickAll('a,c')(obj)
const expectedResult = {
a: 1,
b: undefined,
c: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with array as condition', () => {
expect(
pickAll(['a', 'b', 'c'], {
a: 'foo',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({
a: 'foo',
b: undefined,
c: 'baz',
})
})
It performs left-to-right function composition.
const result = R.pipe(
R.filter(val => val > 2),
R.map(a => a * 2)
)([1, 2, 3, 4])
// => [6, 8]
Try this R.pipe example in Rambda REPL
pipeAsync<Out>(
...fns: (Async<any> | Func<any>)[]
): (input: any) => Promise<Out>
Asynchronous version of
R.pipe
💥 It doesn't work with promises or function returning promises such as
const foo = input => new Promise(...).
const add = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x + 1
}
const multiply = async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x * 2
}
const result = await R.pipeAsync(
add,
multiply
)(1)
// `result` resolves to `4`
Try this R.pipeAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export function pipeAsync(...inputArguments) {
return async function (startArgument) {
let argumentsToPass = startArgument
while (inputArguments.length !== 0) {
const fn = inputArguments.shift()
const typeFn = type(fn)
if (typeFn === 'Async') {
argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass)
} else {
argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass)
if (type(argumentsToPass) === 'Promise') {
argumentsToPass = await argumentsToPass
}
}
}
return argumentsToPass
}
}
import {delay} from './delay'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {map} from './map'
import {pipeAsync} from './pipeAsync'
async function identity(x) {
await delay(100)
return x
}
test('happy', async () => {
const fn1 = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x.map(xx => xx + 1)
}
const fn2 = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x.map(xx => xx * 2)
}
const result = await pipeAsync(
fn1,
fn2
)(await Promise.all([identity(1), identity(2), identity(3)]))
expect(result).toEqual([4, 6, 8])
})
const delayFn = ms =>
new Promise(resolve => {
resolve(ms + 1)
})
test('with function returning promise', async () => {
const result = await pipeAsync(
x => x,
x => x + 1,
delayFn,
x => x
)(1)
expect(result).toEqual(3)
})
test('throw error', async () => {
const fn = async () => {
await delay(1)
JSON.parse('{foo')
}
let didThrow = false
try {
await pipeAsync(x => x, fn)(20)
} catch (e) {
didThrow = true
}
expect(didThrow).toBeTrue()
})
piped<A, B>(input: A, fn0: (x: A) => B) : B
It is basically
R.pipe, but instead of passing
input argument as
R.pipe(...)(input), you pass it as the first argument.
💥 Independently, similar method is implemented in
Ramadalibrary, but there the name of the method is
pipe- Remeda.pipe
const result = R.piped(
[1, 2, 3],
R.filter(x => x > 1),
R.map(x => x*10),
)
// => [20, 30]
Try this R.piped example in Rambda REPL
import {pipe} from './pipe'
export function piped(...inputs) {
const [input, ...fnList] = inputs
return pipe(...fnList)(input)
}
import {add} from './add'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {map} from './map'
import {piped} from './piped'
test('happy', () => {
const result = piped(
[1, 2, 3],
filter(x => x > 1),
map(x => x * 10),
map(add(1))
)
const expectedResult = [21, 31]
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
pipedAsync<T>(
input: any,
...fns: (Func<any> | Async<any>)[]
): Promise<T>
It accepts input as first argument and series of functions as next arguments. It is same as
R.pipe but with support for asynchronous functions.
💥 Functions that return
Promisewill be handled as regular function not asynchronous. Such example is
const foo = input => new Promise(...).
const result = await R.pipedAsync(
100,
async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x + 2
},
R.add(2),
async x => {
const delayed = await R.delay(100)
return delayed + x
}
)
// `result` resolves to `RAMBDAX_DELAY104`
Try this R.pipedAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {type} from './type'
export async function pipedAsync(...inputs) {
const [input, ...fnList] = inputs
let argumentsToPass = input
while (fnList.length !== 0) {
const fn = fnList.shift()
const typeFn = type(fn)
if (typeFn === 'Async') {
argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass)
} else {
argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass)
}
}
return argumentsToPass
}
import {add} from './add'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {pipedAsync} from './pipedAsync'
const fn1 = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 2
}
const fn2 = async x => {
await delay(100)
return x + 3
}
test('happy', async () => {
const result = await pipedAsync(1, fn1, add(2), fn2)
expect(result).toBe(8)
})
pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]
It returns list of the values of
property taken from the all objects inside
list.
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {b: 3}]
const property = 'a'
const result = R.pluck(property, list)
// => [1, 2]
Try this R.pluck example in Rambda REPL
import {map} from './map'
export function pluck(property, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => pluck(property, _list)
const willReturn = []
map(x => {
if (x[property] !== undefined) {
willReturn.push(x[property])
}
}, list)
return willReturn
}
import {pluck} from './pluck'
test('happy', () => {
expect(pluck('a')([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {b: 1}])).toEqual([1, 2])
})
test('with number', () => {
const input = [
[1, 2],
[3, 4],
]
expect(pluck(0, input)).toEqual([1, 3])
})
prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]
It adds element
x at the beginning of
list.
const result = R.prepend('foo', ['bar', 'baz'])
// => ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
Try this R.prepend example in Rambda REPL
export function prepend(x, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => prepend(x, _input)
if (typeof input === 'string') return [x].concat(input.split(''))
return [x].concat(input)
}
import {prepend} from './prepend'
test('happy', () => {
expect(prepend('yes', ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([
'yes',
'foo',
'bar',
'baz',
])
})
test('with empty list', () => {
expect(prepend('foo')([])).toEqual(['foo'])
})
test('with string instead of array', () => {
expect(prepend('foo')('bar')).toEqual(['foo', 'b', 'a', 'r'])
})
prevIndex(index: number, list: any[]): number
It returns the next index of the list when the order is descending.
If we have reached the beginning of the list, then it will return the last index of the list.
💥 Unlike
R.nextIndex, which safeguards against index out of bounds, this method does not.
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = [
R.prevIndex(0, list),
R.prevIndex(1, list),
R.prevIndex(2, list),
]
// => [2, 0, 1]
Try this R.prevIndex example in Rambda REPL
export function prevIndex(index, list) {
return index === 0 ? list.length - 1 : index - 1
}
import {prevIndex} from './prevIndex'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
test('happy path 1', () => {
expect(prevIndex(2, list)).toEqual(1)
})
test('happy path 2', () => {
expect(prevIndex(0, list)).toEqual(3)
})
produce<Input extends any, Output>(
rules: ProduceRules<Output, keyof Output, Input>,
input: Input
): Output
It returns an object created by applying each value of
rules to
input argument.
💥 In Typescript context,
rulesfunctions can be only 1 level deep. In Javascript context, there is no such restriction.
const rules = {
foo: R.pipe(R.add(1), R.add(2)),
a: {b: R.add(3)}
}
const result = R.produce(rules, 1)
const expected = {
foo: 4,
a: {b: 4}
}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.produce example in Rambda REPL
import {map} from './map'
import {type} from './type'
export function produce(rules, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _input => produce(rules, _input)
}
return map(
singleRule =>
type(singleRule) === 'Object'
? produce(singleRule, input)
: singleRule(input),
rules
)
}
import {add, pipe} from '../rambda'
import {produce} from './produce'
const rules = {
a: pipe(add(2), add(3)),
b: x => ({foo: x}),
c: {
d: add(2),
e: add(10),
},
}
const expected = {
a: 6,
b: {foo: 1},
c: {
d: 3,
e: 11,
},
}
test('happy', () => {
const result = produce(rules, 1)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('curried', () => {
const result = produce(rules)(1)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
produceAsync<Input extends any, Output>(
rules: ProduceAsyncRules<Output, keyof Output, Input>,
input: Input
): Promise<Output>
It returns an object created by applying each value of
rules to
input argument.
rules input is an object with synchronous or asynchronous functions as values.
The return value is wrapped in a promise, even if all
rules are synchronous functions.
const rules = {
foo: async x => {
await R.delay(100)
return x > 1
},
bar: x => ({baz: x})
}
const input = 2
const result = await R.produceAsync(rules, input)
const expected = {
foo: true,
bar: {baz: 2}
}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.produceAsync example in Rambda REPL
import {map} from './map'
import {type} from './type'
function promisify({condition, input, prop}) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
if (type(condition) !== 'Async') {
return resolve({
type: prop,
payload: condition(input),
})
}
condition(input)
.then(result => {
resolve({
type: prop,
payload: result,
})
})
.catch(err => reject(err))
})
}
function produceFn(conditions, input) {
let asyncConditionsFlag = false
for (const prop in conditions) {
if (
asyncConditionsFlag === false &&
type(conditions[prop]) === 'Async'
) {
asyncConditionsFlag = true
}
}
if (asyncConditionsFlag === false) {
const willReturn = {}
for (const prop in conditions) {
willReturn[prop] = conditions[prop](input)
}
return Promise.resolve(willReturn)
}
const promised = []
for (const prop in conditions) {
const condition = conditions[prop]
promised.push(
promisify({
input,
condition,
prop,
})
)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
Promise.all(promised)
.then(results => {
const willReturn = {}
map(result => (willReturn[result.type] = result.payload), results)
resolve(willReturn)
})
.catch(err => reject(err))
})
}
export function produceAsync(conditions, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return async _input => produceFn(conditions, _input)
}
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
produceFn(conditions, input).then(resolve).catch(reject)
})
}
import {delay} from './delay'
import {produceAsync} from './produceAsync'
test('happy', async () => {
const result = await produceAsync(
{
foo: async x => {
await delay(100)
return `${x}_ZEPPELIN`
},
bar: x => x.length === 3,
},
'LED'
)
const expected = {
foo: 'LED_ZEPPELIN',
bar: true,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('when all rules are synchronous', async () => {
const result = await produceAsync(
{
foo: x => `${x}_ZEPPELIN`,
bar: x => x.length === 3,
},
'LED'
)
const expected = {
foo: 'LED_ZEPPELIN',
bar: true,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with error', async () => {
const fn = produceAsync({
foo: async x => {
await delay(100)
throw new Error(`${x}_ZEPPELIN`)
},
bar: inputArgument => inputArgument === 5,
})
await expect(fn('LED')).rejects.toThrow('LED_ZEPPELIN')
})
product(list: number[]): number
R.product([ 2, 3, 4 ])
// => 24)
Try this R.product example in Rambda REPL
import {multiply} from './multiply'
import {reduce} from './reduce'
export const product = reduce(multiply, 1)
import {product} from './product'
test('happy', () => {
expect(product([2, 3, 4])).toEqual(24)
})
test('bad input', () => {
expect(product([null])).toEqual(0)
expect(product([])).toEqual(1)
})
prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]
It returns the value of property
propToFind in
obj.
If there is no such property, it returns
undefined.
const result = [
R.prop('x', {x: 100}),
R.prop('x', {a: 1})
]
// => [100, undefined]
Try this R.prop example in Rambda REPL
export function prop(propToFind, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => prop(propToFind, _obj)
if (!obj) return undefined
return obj[propToFind]
}
import {prop} from './prop'
test('prop', () => {
expect(prop('foo')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual('baz')
expect(prop('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual(undefined)
expect(prop('bar')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean
It returns true if
obj has property
propToFind and its value is equal to
valueToMatch.
const obj = { foo: 'bar' }
const secondObj = { foo: 1 }
const propToFind = 'foo'
const valueToMatch = 'bar'
const result = [
R.propEq(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj),
R.propEq(propToFind, valueToMatch, secondObj)
]
// => [true, false]
Try this R.propEq example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
function propEqFn(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj) {
if (!obj) return false
return obj[propToFind] === valueToMatch
}
export const propEq = curry(propEqFn)
import {propEq} from './propEq'
test('happy', () => {
expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'bar'})).toBeTrue()
expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
expect(propEq('foo')('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
expect(propEq('foo', 'bar', null)).toBeFalse()
})
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>
It returns
true if
property of
obj is from
target type.
const obj = {a:1, b: 'foo'}
const result = [
R.propIs(Number, 'a', obj),
R.propIs(String, 'b', obj),
R.propIs(Number, 'b', obj),
]
// => [true, true, false]
Try this R.propIs example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {is} from './is'
function propIsFn(targetPrototype, property, obj) {
return is(targetPrototype, obj[property])
}
export const propIs = curry(propIsFn)
import {propIs} from './propIs'
const obj = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}
test('when true', () => {
expect(propIs(Number, 'a', obj)).toBeTrue()
expect(propIs(String, 'b', obj)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
expect(propIs(String, 'a', obj)).toBeFalse()
expect(propIs(Number, 'b', obj)).toBeFalse()
})
propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T
It returns either
defaultValue or the value of
property in
obj.
const obj = {a: 1}
const defaultValue = 'DEFAULT_VALUE'
const property = 'a'
const result = [
R.propOr(defaultValue, property, obj),
R.propOr(defaultValue, 'foo', obj)
]
// => [1, 'DEFAULT_VALUE']
Try this R.propOr example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
function propOrFn(defaultValue, property, obj) {
if (!obj) return defaultValue
return defaultTo(defaultValue, obj[property])
}
export const propOr = curry(propOrFn)
import {propOr} from './propOr'
test('propOr (result)', () => {
const obj = {a: 1}
expect(propOr('default', 'a', obj)).toEqual(1)
expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', null)).toEqual('default')
})
test('propOr (currying)', () => {
const obj = {a: 1}
expect(propOr('default')('a', obj)).toEqual(1)
expect(propOr('default', 'a')(obj)).toEqual(1)
expect(propOr('default')('notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
expect(propOr('default', 'notExist')(obj)).toEqual('default')
})
props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]
It takes list with properties
propsToPick and returns a list with property values in
obj.
const result = R.props(
['a', 'b'],
{a:1, c:3}
)
// => [1, undefined]
Try this R.props example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray} from './map'
export function props(propsToPick, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _obj => props(propsToPick, _obj)
}
if (!_isArray(propsToPick)) {
throw new Error('propsToPick is not a list')
}
return mapArray(prop => obj[prop], propsToPick)
}
import {props} from './props'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const propsToPick = ['a', 'c']
test('happy', () => {
const result = props(propsToPick, obj)
expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})
test('curried', () => {
const result = props(propsToPick)(obj)
expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})
test('wrong input', () => {
expect(() => props(null)(obj)).toThrow()
})
random(minInclusive: number, maxInclusive: number): number
It returns a random number between
min inclusive and
max inclusive.
export function random(min, max) {
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min
}
import {random} from './random'
import {range} from './range'
test('when returns true', () => {
range(0, 100).map(() => {
const randomResult = random(1, 10)
expect(randomResult).toBeLessThanOrEqual(10)
expect(randomResult).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual(1)
})
})
range(startInclusive: number, endExclusive: number): number[]
It returns list of numbers between
startInclusive to
endExclusive markers.
R.range(0, 5)
// => [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]
Try this R.range example in Rambda REPL
export function range(start, end) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _end => range(start, _end)
if (Number.isNaN(Number(start)) || Number.isNaN(Number(end))) {
throw new TypeError('Both arguments to range must be numbers')
}
if (end < start) return []
const len = end - start
const willReturn = Array(len)
for (let i = 0; i < len; i++) {
willReturn[i] = start + i
}
return willReturn
}
import {range} from './range'
test('happy', () => {
expect(range(0, 10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})
test('end range is bigger than start range', () => {
expect(range(7, 3)).toEqual([])
expect(range(5, 5)).toEqual([])
})
test('with bad input', () => {
const throwMessage = 'Both arguments to range must be numbers'
expect(() => range('a', 6)).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
expect(() => range(6, 'z')).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
})
test('curry', () => {
expect(range(0)(10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult
💥 It passes index of the list as third argument to
reducerfunction.
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const initialValue = 10
const reducer = (prev, current) => prev * current
const result = R.reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)
// => 60
Try this R.reduce example in Rambda REPL
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
import {curry} from './curry'
function reduceFn(reducer, acc, list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new TypeError('reduce: list must be array or iterable')
}
let index = 0
const len = list.length
while (index < len) {
acc = reducer(acc, list[index], index, list)
index++
}
return acc
}
export const reduce = curry(reduceFn)
import {reduce} from './reduce'
const reducer = (prev, current, i) => {
expect(i).toBeNumber()
return prev + current
}
const initialValue = 1
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const ERROR = 'reduce: list must be array or iterable'
test('happy', () => {
expect(reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)).toEqual(7)
})
test('with object as iterable', () => {
expect(() =>
reduce(reducer, initialValue, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})
test('with undefined as iterable', () => {
expect(() => reduce(reducer, 0, null)).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]
It has the opposite effect of
R.filter.
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const predicate = x => x > 1
const result = [
R.reject(predicate, list),
R.reject(predicate, obj)
]
// => [[1], {a: 1}]
Try this R.reject example in Rambda REPL
import {filter} from './filter'
export function reject(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => reject(predicate, _list)
return filter(x => !predicate(x), list)
}
import {reject} from './reject'
const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1
test('with array', () => {
expect(reject(isOdd)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
})
test('with object', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
expect(reject(isOdd, obj)).toEqual({
b: 2,
d: 4,
})
})
Same as
R.reject, but it passes index/property as second argument to the predicate, when looping over arrays/objects.
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const result = [
R.reject((x, index) => x > 1, list)
R.reject((x, property) => x > 1, obj)
]
// => [[1], {a: 1}]
Try this R.rejectIndexed example in Rambda REPL
remove(
toRemove: string | RegExp | (string | RegExp)[],
text: string
): string
It will remove all
toRemove entries from
text sequentially.
toRemove argument can be either a list of strings/regular expressions or a single string/regular expression.
💥 This is the only case where Rambdax exports clashes with Ramda API, as Ramda has
removemethod. If
Rambda.removeis introduced, then this method will be renamed.
const result = R.remove(
['foo','bar'],
'foo bar baz foo'
)
// => 'baz foo'
Try this R.remove example in Rambda REPL
import {replace} from './replace'
import {type} from './type'
export function remove(inputs, text) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return textHolder => remove(inputs, textHolder)
}
if (type(text) !== 'String') {
throw new Error(`R.remove requires string not ${type(text)}`)
}
if (type(inputs) !== 'Array') {
return replace(inputs, '', text)
}
let textCopy = text
inputs.forEach(singleInput => {
textCopy = replace(singleInput, '', textCopy).trim()
})
return textCopy
}
import {remove} from './remove'
test('happy', () => {
const inputs = [/foo/, /not\shere/, /also/, 'bar']
const text = 'foo bar baz foo'
const result = remove(inputs)(text)
const expectedResult = 'baz foo'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with strings + curry', () => {
const inputs = ['foo', 'bar']
const text = 'foo bar baz foo'
const result = remove(inputs)(text)
const expectedResult = 'baz foo'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with strings and regex', () => {
const inputs = [/foo/g, 'bar']
const text = 'foo bar baz foo'
const result = remove(inputs, text)
const expectedResult = 'baz'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('text is not string', () => {
const inputs = [/foo/g, 'bar']
const text = null
expect(() => remove(inputs, text)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
'R.remove requires string not Null'
)
})
test('with regexes', () => {
const inputs = [/foo/g, /bar/]
const text = 'foo bar baz foo'
const result = remove(inputs, text)
const expectedResult = 'baz'
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with single rule', () => {
const inputs = /foo/g
const text = 'foo bar baz foo'
const result = remove(inputs, text)
const expectedResult = ' bar baz '
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
removeIndex<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T[]
It returns a copy of
list input with removed
index.
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const result = R.removeIndex(1, list)
// => [1, 3, 4]
Try this R.removeIndex example in Rambda REPL
export function removeIndex(index, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => removeIndex(index, _list)
if (index <= 0) return list.slice(1)
if (index >= list.length - 1) return list.slice(0, list.length - 1)
return [...list.slice(0, index), ...list.slice(index + 1)]
}
import {removeIndex} from './removeIndex'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
test('first or before first index', () => {
expect(removeIndex(-2, list)).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
expect(removeIndex(-2)(list)).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
})
test('last or after last index', () => {
expect(removeIndex(4, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(removeIndex(10, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('middle index', () => {
expect(removeIndex(1, list)).toEqual([1, 3, 4])
expect(removeIndex(2, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 4])
})
renameProps(rules: object, input: object): object
If property
prop of
rules is also a property in
input, then rename
input property to
rules[prop].
import {merge} from './merge'
import {omit} from './omit'
export function renameProps(conditions, inputObject) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return inputObjectHolder => renameProps(conditions, inputObjectHolder)
}
const renamed = {}
Object.keys(conditions).forEach(condition => {
if (Object.keys(inputObject).includes(condition)) {
renamed[conditions[condition]] = inputObject[condition]
}
})
return merge(renamed, omit(Object.keys(conditions), inputObject))
}
import {renameProps} from './renameProps'
test('renameProps', () => {
const rules = {
f: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
q: 'x',
}
const input = {
f: 1,
b: 2,
a: 3,
}
const result = renameProps(rules, input)
const expectedResult = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
a: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('curry', () => {
const rules = {
f: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
}
const input = {
f: 1,
b: 2,
}
const result = renameProps(rules)(input)
const expectedResult = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
repeat<T>(x: T): (timesToRepeat: number) => T[]
R.repeat('foo', 3)
// => ['foo', 'foo', 'foo']
Try this R.repeat example in Rambda REPL
export function repeat(x, timesToRepeat) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _timesToRepeat => repeat(x, _timesToRepeat)
}
return Array(timesToRepeat).fill(x)
}
import {repeat} from './repeat'
test('repeat', () => {
expect(repeat('')(3)).toEqual(['', '', ''])
expect(repeat('foo', 3)).toEqual(['foo', 'foo', 'foo'])
const obj = {}
const arr = repeat(obj, 3)
expect(arr).toEqual([{}, {}, {}])
expect(arr[0] === arr[1]).toBeTrue()
})
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string, str: string): string
It replaces
strOrRegex found in
str with
replacer.
const strOrRegex = /o/g
const result = R.replace(strOrRegex, '|0|', 'foo')
// => 'f|0||0|'
Try this R.replace example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
function replaceFn(pattern, replacer, str) {
return str.replace(pattern, replacer)
}
export const replace = curry(replaceFn)
import {replace} from './replace'
test('happy', () => {
expect(replace('foo', 'yes', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('yes bar baz')
})
test('1', () => {
expect(replace(/\s/g)('|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
test('2', () => {
expect(replace(/\s/g)('|', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
test('3', () => {
expect(replace(/\s/g, '|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
replaceAll(patterns: (RegExp | string)[], replacer: string, input: string): string
Same as
R.replace but it accepts array of string and regular expressions instead of a single value.
const replacer = '|'
const patterns = [ /foo/g, 'bar' ]
const input = 'foo bar baz foo bar'
const result = R.replaceAll(patterns, replacer, input)
// => '| | baz | bar'
Try this R.replaceAll example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
import {ok} from './ok'
function replaceAllFn(patterns, replacer, input) {
ok(patterns, replacer, input)(Array, String, String)
let text = input
patterns.forEach(singlePattern => {
text = text.replace(singlePattern, replacer)
})
return text
}
export const replaceAll = curry(replaceAllFn)
import {replaceAll} from './replaceAll'
const replacer = '|'
const patterns = [/foo/g, 'bar']
const input = 'foo bar baz foo bar'
test('happy', () => {
const result = replaceAll(patterns, replacer, input)
const expected = '| | baz | bar'
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('throws when wrong patterns', () => {
expect(() => replaceAll({}, replacer, input)).toThrow()
})
test('throws when wrong input', () => {
expect(() => replaceAll(patterns, replacer, [])).toThrow()
})
test('throws when wrong replacer', () => {
expect(() => replaceAll(patterns, null, input)).toThrow()
})
reset(): void
💥
R.gettermethod contains explanations, tests and source information of
R.reset,
R.setterand
R.gettermethods.
reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]
It returns a reversed copy of list or string
input.
const result = [
R.reverse('foo'),
R.reverse([1, 2, 3])
]
// => ['oof', [3, 2, 1]
Try this R.reverse example in Rambda REPL
export function reverse(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
return listOrString.split('').reverse().join('')
}
const clone = listOrString.slice()
return clone.reverse()
}
import {reverse} from './reverse'
test('happy', () => {
expect(reverse([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([3, 2, 1])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(reverse('baz')).toEqual('zab')
})
test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
const arr = [1, 2, 3]
expect(reverse(arr)).toEqual([3, 2, 1])
expect(arr).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
set<T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T
It returns a copied Object or Array with modified
lens focus set to
replacer value.
const input = {x: 1, y: 2}
const xLens = R.lensProp('x')
const result = [
R.set(xLens, 4, input),
R.set(xLens, 8, input)
]
// => [{x: 4, y: 2}, {x: 8, y: 2}]
Try this R.set example in Rambda REPL
import {always} from './always'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {over} from './over'
function setFn(lens, replacer, x) {
return over(lens, always(replacer), x)
}
export const set = curry(setFn)
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {set} from './set'
const testObject = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
a: 'x',
b: 'y',
},
}
test('assoc lens', () => {
const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
const result = set(assocLens, 'FOO', testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
foo: 'FOO',
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('path lens', () => {
const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
const result = set(pathLens, 'z', testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
baz: {
a: 'z',
b: 'y',
},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('index lens', () => {
const indexLens = lensIndex(0)
const result = set(indexLens, 3, [1, 2])
expect(result).toEqual([3, 2])
})
setter(keyOrObject: string | object, value?: any): void
💥
R.gettermethod contains explanations, tests and source information of
R.reset,
R.setterand
R.gettermethods.
shuffle<T>(list: T[]): T[]
It returns a randomized copy of array.
export function shuffle(arrayRaw) {
const array = arrayRaw.concat()
let counter = array.length
while (counter > 0) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * counter)
counter--
const temp = array[counter]
array[counter] = array[index]
array[index] = temp
}
return array
}
import {range} from './range'
import {shuffle} from './shuffle'
import {uniq} from './uniq'
test('happy', () => {
const list = range(0, 7)
const result = range(0, 300).map(() => shuffle(list))
const allUniq = uniq(result)
expect(allUniq.length > 150).toBeTrue()
})
slice(from: number, to: number, input: string): string
const list = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
const str = 'FOO_BAR'
const from = 1
const to = 4
const result = [
R.slice(from, to, str),
R.slice(from, to, list)
]
// => ['OO_', [1, 2, 3]]
Try this R.slice example in Rambda REPL
import {curry} from './curry'
function sliceFn(from, to, list) {
return list.slice(from, to)
}
export const slice = curry(sliceFn)
import {slice} from './slice'
test('slice', () => {
expect(slice(1, 3, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
expect(slice(1, Infinity, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c', 'd'])
expect(slice(0, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['a', 'b', 'c'])
expect(slice(-3, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
expect(slice(0, 3, 'ramda')).toEqual('ram')
})
sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number, list: T[]): T[]
It returns copy of
list sorted by
sortFn function, where
sortFn needs to return only
-1,
0 or
1.
const list = [
{a: 2},
{a: 3},
{a: 1}
]
const sortFn = (x, y) => {
return x.a > y.a ? 1 : -1
}
const result = R.sort(sortFn, list)
const expected = [
{a: 1},
{a: 2},
{a: 3}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.sort example in Rambda REPL
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function sort(sortFn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sort(sortFn, _list)
return cloneList(list).sort(sortFn)
}
import {sort} from './sort'
const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? 1 : -1)
test('sort', () => {
expect(sort((a, b) => a - b)([2, 3, 1])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
expect(sort(fn, list)).toEqual(['bar', 'baz', 'foo'])
expect(list[0]).toBe('foo')
expect(list[1]).toBe('bar')
expect(list[2]).toBe('baz')
})
sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord, list: T[]): T[]
It returns copy of
list sorted by
sortFn function, where
sortFn function returns a value to compare, i.e. it doesn't need to return only
-1,
0 or
1.
const list = [
{a: 2},
{a: 3},
{a: 1}
]
const sortFn = x => x.a
const result = R.sortBy(sortFn, list)
const expected = [
{a: 1},
{a: 2},
{a: 3}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.sortBy example in Rambda REPL
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function sortBy(sortFn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sortBy(sortFn, _list)
const clone = cloneList(list)
return clone.sort((a, b) => {
const aSortResult = sortFn(a)
const bSortResult = sortFn(b)
if (aSortResult === bSortResult) return 0
return aSortResult < bSortResult ? -1 : 1
})
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {sortBy} from './sortBy'
import {toLower} from './toLower'
test('happy', () => {
const input = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 3}]
const expected = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
const result = sortBy(x => x.a)(input)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with compose', () => {
const alice = {
name: 'ALICE',
age: 101,
}
const bob = {
name: 'Bob',
age: -10,
}
const clara = {
name: 'clara',
age: 314.159,
}
const people = [clara, bob, alice]
const sortByNameCaseInsensitive = sortBy(compose(toLower, prop('name')))
expect(sortByNameCaseInsensitive(people)).toEqual([alice, bob, clara])
})
sortByPath<T>(sortPath: Path, list: T[]): T[]
It returns copy of
list sorted by
sortPath value.
As
sortPath is passed to
R.path, it can be either a string or an array of strings.
const list = [
{a: {b: 2}},
{a: {b: 1}},
{a: {b: 3}}
]
const result = R.sortByPath('a.b', list)
const expected = [
{a: {b: 1}},
{a: {b: 2}},
{a: {b: 3}}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`
Try this R.sortByPath example in Rambda REPL
import {path} from './path'
import {sortBy} from './sortBy'
export function sortByPath(sortPath, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sortByPath(sortPath, _list)
return sortBy(path(sortPath), list)
}
import {sortByPath} from './sortByPath'
const list = [{a: {b: 3}}, {a: {b: 1}}, {a: {b: 2}}]
const sorted = [{a: {b: 1}}, {a: {b: 2}}, {a: {b: 3}}]
test('with string as path', () => {
expect(sortByPath('a.b', list)).toEqual(sorted)
})
test('with list of strings as path', () => {
expect(sortByPath(['a', 'b'], list)).toEqual(sorted)
})
test('with string as path - curried', () => {
expect(sortByPath('a.b')(list)).toEqual(sorted)
})
test('with list of strings as path - curried',