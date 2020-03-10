openbase logo
ram

rambdax

by Dejan Toteff
7.4.1

Extended version of Rambda

Overview

Readme

Rambdax

Extended version of Rambda(utility library) - Documentation

Rambda is smaller and faster alternative to the popular functional programming library Ramda. - Documentation

CircleCI codecov Library size

❯ Differences between Rambda and Rambdax

Rambdax passthrough all Rambda methods and introduce some new functions.

The idea of Rambdax is to extend Rambda without worring for Ramda compatibility.

---------------

❯ Example use

import { composeAsync, filter, delay, mapAsync } from 'rambdax'

const result = await composeAsync(
  mapAsync(async x => {
    await delay(100)
    return x + 1
  }),
  filter(x => x > 1)
)([1, 2, 3])
// => [3, 4]

You can test this example in Rambda's REPL

---------------

❯ Rambdax's advantages

Typescript included

Typescript definitions are included in the library, in comparison to Ramda, where you need to additionally install @types/ramda.

Still, you need to be aware that functional programming features in Typescript are in development, which means that using R.compose/R.pipe can be problematic.

Important - Rambdax version 8.0.0(or higher) requires Typescript version 4.2.2(or higher).

Dot notation for R.path, R.paths, R.assocPath and R.lensPath

Standard usage of R.path is R.path(['a', 'b'], {a: {b: 1} }).

In Rambda you have the choice to use dot notation(which is arguably more readable):

R.path('a.b', {a: {b: 1} })

Comma notation for R.pick and R.omit

Similar to dot notation, but the separator is comma(,) instead of dot(.).

R.pick('a,b', {a: 1 , b: 2, c: 3} })
// No space allowed between properties

Extendable with Ramda community projects

Rambdax implements some methods from Ramda community projects, such as R.lensSatisfies, R.lensEq and R.viewOr.

Alternative TS definitions

Alternative TS definitions are available as rambdax/immutable. These are Rambdax definitions linted with ESLint functional/prefer-readonly-type plugin.

---------------

❯ Missing Ramda methods

Click to see the full list of 90 Ramda methods not implemented in Rambda
  • __
  • addIndex
  • ap
  • aperture
  • applyTo
  • ascend
  • binary
  • call
  • collectBy
  • comparator
  • composeWith
  • construct
  • constructN
  • count
  • countBy
  • descend
  • differenceWith
  • dissocPath
  • empty
  • eqBy
  • forEachObjIndexed
  • gt
  • gte
  • hasIn
  • innerJoin
  • insert
  • insertAll
  • into
  • invert
  • invertObj
  • invoker
  • juxt
  • keysIn
  • lift
  • liftN
  • lt
  • lte
  • mapAccum
  • mapAccumRight
  • memoizeWith
  • mergeDeepLeft
  • mergeDeepWith
  • mergeDeepWithKey
  • mergeRight
  • mergeWith
  • mergeWithKey
  • modify
  • modifyPath
  • nAry
  • partialObject
  • nthArg
  • o
  • on
  • otherwise
  • pair
  • partialRight
  • pathSatisfies
  • pickBy
  • pipeWith
  • project
  • promap
  • propSatisfies
  • reduceBy
  • reduceRight
  • reduceWhile
  • reduced
  • remove
  • scan
  • sequence
  • sortWith
  • splitWhenever
  • symmetricDifferenceWith
  • andThen
  • toPairsIn
  • transduce
  • traverse
  • unary
  • uncurryN
  • unfold
  • unionWith
  • uniqBy
  • unnest
  • until
  • unwind
  • useWith
  • valuesIn
  • whereAny
  • xprod
  • thunkify
  • default

---------------

❯ Install

  • yarn add rambdax

  • For UMD usage either use ./dist/rambdax.umd.js or the following CDN link:

https://unpkg.com/rambdax@CURRENT_VERSION/dist/rambdax.umd.js
  • with deno
import {compose, add} from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/selfrefactor/rambdax/master/dist/rambdax.esm.js'

---------------

Differences between Rambda and Ramda

  • Rambda's type detects async functions and unresolved Promises. The returned values are 'Async' and 'Promise'.

  • Rambda's type handles NaN input, in which case it returns NaN.

  • Rambda's forEach can iterate over objects not only arrays.

  • Rambda's map, filter, partition when they iterate over objects, they pass property and input object as predicate's argument.

  • Rambda's filter returns empty array with bad input(null or undefined), while Ramda throws.

  • Ramda's clamp work with strings, while Rambda's method work only with numbers.

  • Ramda's indexOf/lastIndexOf work with strings and lists, while Rambda's method work only with lists as iterable input.

  • Error handling, when wrong inputs are provided, may not be the same. This difference will be better documented once all brute force tests are completed.

  • Typescript definitions between rambda and @types/ramda may vary.

---------------

❯ Benchmarks

Click to expand all benchmark results

There are methods which are benchmarked only with Ramda and Rambda(i.e. no Lodash).

Note that some of these methods, are called with and without curring. This is done in order to give more detailed performance feedback.

The benchmarks results are produced from latest versions of Rambda, Lodash(4.17.21) and Ramda(0.27.1).
methodRambdaRamdaLodash
add🚀 Fastest21.52% slower82.15% slower
adjust8.48% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
all🚀 Fastest1.81% slower🔳
allPass🚀 Fastest91.09% slower🔳
allPass🚀 Fastest98.56% slower🔳
and🚀 Fastest89.09% slower🔳
any🚀 Fastest92.87% slower45.82% slower
anyPass🚀 Fastest98.25% slower🔳
append🚀 Fastest2.07% slower🔳
applySpec🚀 Fastest80.43% slower🔳
assoc72.32% slower60.08% slower🚀 Fastest
clone🚀 Fastest91.86% slower86.48% slower
compose🚀 Fastest32.45% slower13.68% slower
converge78.63% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
curry🚀 Fastest28.86% slower🔳
curryN🚀 Fastest41.05% slower🔳
defaultTo🚀 Fastest48.91% slower🔳
drop🚀 Fastest82.35% slower🔳
dropLast🚀 Fastest86.74% slower🔳
equals58.37% slower96.73% slower🚀 Fastest
filter6.7% slower72.03% slower🚀 Fastest
find🚀 Fastest85.14% slower42.65% slower
findIndex🚀 Fastest86.48% slower72.27% slower
flatten🚀 Fastest95.26% slower10.27% slower
ifElse🚀 Fastest58.56% slower🔳
includes🚀 Fastest84.63% slower🔳
indexOf🚀 Fastest76.63% slower🔳
indexOf🚀 Fastest82.2% slower🔳
init🚀 Fastest92.24% slower13.3% slower
is🚀 Fastest57.69% slower🔳
isEmpty🚀 Fastest97.14% slower54.99% slower
last🚀 Fastest93.43% slower5.28% slower
lastIndexOf🚀 Fastest85.19% slower🔳
map🚀 Fastest86.6% slower11.73% slower
match🚀 Fastest44.83% slower🔳
merge🚀 Fastest12.21% slower55.76% slower
none🚀 Fastest96.48% slower🔳
objOf🚀 Fastest38.05% slower🔳
omit🚀 Fastest69.95% slower97.34% slower
over🚀 Fastest56.23% slower🔳
path37.81% slower77.81% slower🚀 Fastest
pick🚀 Fastest19.07% slower80.2% slower
pipe0.87% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
prop🚀 Fastest87.95% slower🔳
propEq🚀 Fastest91.92% slower🔳
range🚀 Fastest61.8% slower57.44% slower
reduce60.48% slower77.1% slower🚀 Fastest
repeat48.57% slower68.98% slower🚀 Fastest
replace33.45% slower33.99% slower🚀 Fastest
set🚀 Fastest50.35% slower🔳
sort🚀 Fastest40.23% slower🔳
sortBy🚀 Fastest25.29% slower56.88% slower
split🚀 Fastest55.37% slower17.64% slower
splitEvery🚀 Fastest71.98% slower🔳
take🚀 Fastest91.96% slower4.72% slower
takeLast🚀 Fastest93.39% slower19.22% slower
test🚀 Fastest82.34% slower🔳
type🚀 Fastest48.6% slower🔳
uniq🚀 Fastest90.24% slower🔳
uniqWith25.38% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
uniqWith14.23% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
update🚀 Fastest52.35% slower🔳
view🚀 Fastest76.15% slower🔳

---------------

❯ Used by

---------------

API

add


add(a: number, b: number): number

It adds a and b.

💥 It doesn't work with strings, as the inputs are parsed to numbers before calculation.

R.add(2, 3) // =>  5

Try this R.add example in Rambda REPL

R.add source 
export function add(a, b) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => add(a, _b)

  return Number(a) + Number(b)
}
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {add as addRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'

test('with number', () => {
  expect(add(2, 3)).toEqual(5)
  expect(add(7)(10)).toEqual(17)
})

test('string is bad input', () => {
  expect(add('foo', 'bar')).toBeNaN()
})

test('ramda specs', () => {
  expect(add('1', '2')).toEqual(3)
  expect(add(1, '2')).toEqual(3)
  expect(add(true, false)).toEqual(1)
  expect(add(null, null)).toEqual(0)
  expect(add(undefined, undefined)).toEqual(NaN)
  expect(add(new Date(1), new Date(2))).toEqual(3)
})

const possibleInputs = [
  /foo/,
  'foo',
  true,
  3,
  NaN,
  4,
  [],
  Promise.resolve(1),
]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: add,
    fnRamda: addRamda,
    firstInput: possibleInputs,
    secondInput: possibleInputs,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 64,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})

---------------

adjust


adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T, list: T[]): T[]

It replaces index in array list with the result of replaceFn(list[i]).

R.adjust(
  0,
  a => a + 1,
  [0, 100]
) // => [1, 100]

Try this R.adjust example in Rambda REPL

R.adjust source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

function adjustFn(index, replaceFn, list) {
  const actualIndex = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index
  if (index >= list.length || actualIndex < 0) return list

  const clone = cloneList(list)
  clone[actualIndex] = replaceFn(clone[actualIndex])

  return clone
}

export const adjust = curry(adjustFn)
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {adjust} from './adjust'
import {pipe} from './pipe'

const list = [0, 1, 2]
const expected = [0, 11, 2]

test('happy', () => {})

test('happy', () => {
  expect(adjust(1, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with curring type 1 1 1', () => {
  expect(adjust(1)(add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with curring type 1 2', () => {
  expect(adjust(1)(add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with curring type 2 1', () => {
  expect(adjust(1, add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(adjust(-2, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('when index is out of bounds', () => {
  const list = [0, 1, 2, 3]
  expect(adjust(4, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
  expect(adjust(-5, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
})

---------------

all


all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean

It returns true, if all members of array list returns true, when applied as argument to predicate function.

const list = [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
const predicate = x => x > -1

const result = R.all(predicate, list)
// => true

Try this R.all example in Rambda REPL

R.all source 
export function all(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => all(predicate, _list)

  for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
    if (!predicate(list[i])) return false
  }

  return true
}
Tests 
import {all} from './all'

const list = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]

test('when true', () => {
  const fn = x => x > -1

  expect(all(fn)(list)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  const fn = x => x > 2

  expect(all(fn, list)).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

allFalse


allFalse(...inputs: any[]): boolean

It returns true if all inputs arguments are falsy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

Functions are valid inputs, but these functions cannot have their own arguments.

This method is very similar to R.anyFalse, R.anyTrue and R.allTrue

R.allFalse(0, null, [], {}, '', () => false)
// => true

Try this R.allFalse example in Rambda REPL

R.allFalse source 
import {isTruthy} from './_internals/isTruthy'
import {type} from './type'

export function allFalse(...inputs) {
  let counter = 0
  while (counter < inputs.length) {
    const x = inputs[counter]

    if (type(x) === 'Function') {
      if (isTruthy(x())) {
        return false
      }
    } else if (isTruthy(x)) {
      return false
    }

    counter++
  }

  return true
}
Tests 
import {runTests} from 'helpers-fn'

import {allFalse} from './allFalse'

const happy = {ok: [() => false, () => [], () => {}, null, false, []]}
const withArray = {fail: [...happy.ok, [1]]}
const withObject = {fail: [...happy.ok, {a: 1}]}
const withFunction = {fail: [...happy.ok, () => ({a: 1})]}
const withBoolean = {fail: [...happy.ok, true]}

const testData = {
  label: 'R.allFalse',
  data: [happy, withArray, withObject, withFunction, withBoolean],
  fn: input => allFalse(...input),
}
runTests(testData)

---------------

allPass


allPass<T>(predicates: ((x: T) => boolean)[]): (input: T) => boolean

It returns true, if all functions of predicates return true, when input is their argument.

const input = {
  a : 1,
  b : 2,
}
const predicates = [
  x => x.a === 1,
  x => x.b === 2,
]
const result = R.allPass(predicates)(input) // => true

Try this R.allPass example in Rambda REPL

R.allPass source 
export function allPass(predicates) {
  return (...input) => {
    let counter = 0
    while (counter < predicates.length) {
      if (!predicates[counter](...input)) {
        return false
      }
      counter++
    }

    return true
  }
}
Tests 
import {allPass} from './allPass'

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = [x => typeof x === 'number', x => x > 10, x => x * 7 < 100]

  expect(allPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()

  expect(allPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})

test('when returns true', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 2]

  expect(
    allPass(conditionArr)({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toBeTrue()
})

test('when returns false', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 3]

  expect(
    allPass(conditionArr)({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toBeFalse()
})

test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
  var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
    return w + x === y + z
  }
  expect(allPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

allTrue


allTrue(...input: any[]): boolean

It returns true if all inputs arguments are truthy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

R.allTrue(1, true, {a: 1}, [1], 'foo', () => true)
// => true

Try this R.allTrue example in Rambda REPL

R.allTrue source 
import {isFalsy} from './_internals/isFalsy'
import {type} from './type'

export function allTrue(...inputs) {
  let counter = 0
  while (counter < inputs.length) {
    const x = inputs[counter]

    if (type(x) === 'Function') {
      if (isFalsy(x())) {
        return false
      }
    } else if (isFalsy(x)) {
      return false
    }

    counter++
  }

  return true
}
Tests 
import {allTrue} from './allTrue'

test('with functions', () => {
  const foo = () => 1
  const bar = () => false
  const baz = () => JSON.parse('{sda')
  const result = allTrue(foo, bar, baz)
  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

test('usage with non boolean', () => {
  const foo = {a: 1}
  const baz = [1, 2, 3]

  const result = allTrue(foo, foo, baz)
  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('usage with boolean', () => {
  const foo = 4
  const baz = [1, 2, 3]

  const result = allTrue(foo > 2, baz.length === 3)
  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('escapes early - case 0', () => {
  const foo = undefined
  const result = allTrue(foo, () => foo.a)
  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

test('escapes early - case 1', () => {
  const foo = null
  const result = allTrue(foo, () => foo.a)
  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

test('escapes early - case 2', () => {
  const foo = {a: 'bar'}
  const result = allTrue(foo, foo.a, foo.a.b)
  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

test('escapes early - case 3', () => {
  const foo = {a: {b: 'foo'}}
  const result = allTrue(
    foo,
    () => foo.a,
    () => foo.a.b
  )
  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

allType


allType(targetType: RambdaTypes): (...input: any[]) => boolean

It returns a function which will return true if all of its inputs arguments belong to targetType.

💥 targetType is one of the possible returns of R.type

const targetType = 'String'

const result = R.allType(
  targetType
)('foo', 'bar', 'baz')
// => true

Try this R.allType example in Rambda REPL

R.allType source 
import {type} from './type'

export function allType(targetType) {
  return (...inputs) => {
    let counter = 0

    while (counter < inputs.length) {
      if (type(inputs[counter]) !== targetType) {
        return false
      }
      counter++
    }

    return true
  }
}
Tests 
import {allType} from './allType'

test('when true', () => {
  const result = allType('Array')([1, 2, 3], [], [null])

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  const result = allType('String')(1, undefined, null, [])

  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

always


always<T>(x: T): (...args: unknown[]) => T

It returns function that always returns x.

const fn = R.always(7)

const result = fn()
// => 7

Try this R.always example in Rambda REPL

R.always source 
export function always(x) {
  return () => x
}
Tests 
import {always} from './always'
import {F} from './F'

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = always(7)

  expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
  expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
})

test('f', () => {
  const fn = always(F())

  expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
  expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

and

Logical AND

R.and(true, true); // => true
R.and(false, true); // => false
R.and(true, 'foo'); // => 'foo'

Try this R.and example in Rambda REPL

---------------

any


any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean

It returns true, if at least one member of list returns true, when passed to a predicate function.

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const predicate = x => x * x > 8
R.any(fn, list)
// => true

Try this R.any example in Rambda REPL

R.any source 
export function any(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => any(predicate, _list)

  let counter = 0
  while (counter < list.length) {
    if (predicate(list[counter], counter)) {
      return true
    }
    counter++
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {any} from './any'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

test('happy', () => {
  expect(any(x => x < 0, list)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(any(x => x > 2)(list)).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

anyFalse


anyFalse(...input: any[]): boolean

It returns true if any of inputs is falsy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

R.anyFalse(1, {a: 1}, [1], () => false)
// => true

Try this R.anyFalse example in Rambda REPL

R.anyFalse source 
import {isFalsy} from './_internals/isFalsy'
import {type} from './type'

export function anyFalse(...inputs) {
  let counter = 0
  while (counter < inputs.length) {
    const x = inputs[counter]

    if (type(x) === 'Function') {
      if (isFalsy(x())) {
        return true
      }
    } else if (isFalsy(x)) {
      return true
    }

    counter++
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {anyFalse} from './anyFalse'

test('when true', () => {
  expect(anyFalse(true, true, false)).toBeTruthy()
})

test('when false', () => {
  expect(anyFalse(true, true)).toBeFalsy()
})

test('supports function', () => {
  expect(
    anyFalse(
      true,
      () => true,
      () => false
    )
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

---------------

anyPass


anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>

It accepts list of predicates and returns a function. This function with its input will return true, if any of predicates returns true for this input.

const isBig = x => x > 20
const isOdd = x => x % 2 === 1
const input = 11

const fn = R.anyPass(
  [isBig, isOdd]
)

const result = fn(input) 
// => true

Try this R.anyPass example in Rambda REPL

R.anyPass source 
export function anyPass(predicates) {
  return (...input) => {
    let counter = 0
    while (counter < predicates.length) {
      if (predicates[counter](...input)) {
        return true
      }
      counter++
    }

    return false
  }
}
Tests 
import {anyPass} from './anyPass'

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]
  const predicate = anyPass(rules)
  expect(predicate('foo')).toBeTrue()
  expect(predicate(6)).toBeFalse()
})

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]

  expect(anyPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()

  expect(anyPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
}

test('when returns true', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.a === 2]

  expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when returns false + curry', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 2, val => val.b === 3]

  expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with empty predicates list', () => {
  expect(anyPass([])(3)).toEqual(false)
})

test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
  var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
    console.log(w, x, y, z)
    return w + x === y + z
  }
  expect(anyPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

anyTrue


anyTrue(...input: any[]): boolean

It returns true if any of inputs arguments are truthy(empty objects and empty arrays are considered falsy).

R.anyTrue(0, null, [], {}, '', () => true)
// => true

Try this R.anyTrue example in Rambda REPL

R.anyTrue source 
import {isTruthy} from './_internals/isTruthy'
import {type} from './type'

export function anyTrue(...inputs) {
  let counter = 0
  while (counter < inputs.length) {
    const x = inputs[counter]

    if (type(x) === 'Function') {
      if (isTruthy(x())) {
        return true
      }
    } else if (isTruthy(x)) {
      return true
    }

    counter++
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {anyTrue} from './anyTrue'

test('when true', () => {
  expect(anyTrue(true, true, false)).toBeTruthy()
})

test('when false', () => {
  expect(anyTrue(false, false, false)).toBeFalsy()
})

test('supports function', () => {
  expect(
    anyTrue(
      false,
      false,
      false,
      () => false,
      () => true
    )
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

---------------

anyType


anyType(targetType: RambdaTypes): (...input: any[]) => boolean

It returns a function which will return true if at least one of its inputs arguments belongs to targetType.

targetType is one of the possible returns of R.type

💥 targetType is one of the possible returns of R.type

const targetType = 'String'

const result = R.anyType(
  targetType
)(1, {}, 'foo')
// => true

Try this R.anyType example in Rambda REPL

R.anyType source 
import {type} from './type'

export function anyType(targetType) {
  return (...inputs) => {
    let counter = 0

    while (counter < inputs.length) {
      if (type(inputs[counter]) === targetType) {
        return true
      }
      counter++
    }

    return false
  }
}
Tests 
import {anyType} from './anyType'

test('when true', () => {
  const result = anyType('Array')(1, undefined, null, [])

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  const result = anyType('String')(1, undefined, null, [])

  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

append


append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the end of list.

const x = 'foo'

const result = R.append(x, ['bar', 'baz'])
// => ['bar', 'baz', 'foo']

Try this R.append example in Rambda REPL

R.append source 
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function append(x, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => append(x, _input)

  if (typeof input === 'string') return input.split('').concat(x)

  const clone = cloneList(input)
  clone.push(x)

  return clone
}
Tests 
import {append} from './append'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(append('tests', ['write', 'more'])).toEqual([
    'write',
    'more',
    'tests',
  ])
})

test('append to empty array', () => {
  expect(append('tests')([])).toEqual(['tests'])
})

test('with strings', () => {
  expect(append('o', 'fo')).toEqual(['f', 'o', 'o'])
})

---------------

apply


apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T, args: any[]): T

It applies function fn to the list of arguments.

This is useful for creating a fixed-arity function from a variadic function. fn should be a bound function if context is significant.

const result = R.apply(Math.max, [42, -Infinity, 1337])
// => 1337

Try this R.apply example in Rambda REPL

R.apply source 
export function apply(fn, args) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _args => apply(fn, _args)
  }

  return fn.apply(this, args)
}
Tests 
import {apply} from './apply'
import {bind} from './bind'
import {identity} from './identity'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(apply(identity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual(1)
})

test('applies function to argument list', function () {
  expect(apply(Math.max, [1, 2, 3, -99, 42, 6, 7])).toEqual(42)
})

test('provides no way to specify context', function () {
  const obj = {
    method: function () {
      return this === obj
    },
  }
  expect(apply(obj.method, [])).toEqual(false)
  expect(apply(bind(obj.method, obj), [])).toEqual(true)
})

---------------

applyDiff


applyDiff<Output>(rules: ApplyDiffRule[], obj: object): Output

It changes paths in an object according to a list of operations. Valid operations are add, update and delete. Its use-case is while writing tests and you need to change the test data.

Note, that you cannot use update operation, if the object path is missing in the input object. Also, you cannot use add operation, if the object path has a value.

const obj = {a: {b:1, c:2}}
const rules = [
  {op: 'remove', path: 'a.c'},
  {op: 'add', path: 'a.d', value: 4},
  {op: 'update', path: 'a.b', value: 2},
]
const result = R.applyDiff(rules, obj)
const expected = {a: {b: 2, d: 4}}

// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.applyDiff example in Rambda REPL

R.applyDiff source 
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
import {path as pathModule} from './path'
const ALLOWED_OPERATIONS = ['remove', 'add', 'update']

export function removeAtPath(path, obj) {
  const p = typeof path === 'string' ? path.split('.') : path

  const len = p.length
  if (len === 0) return
  if (len === 1) return delete obj[p[0]]
  if (len === 2) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]]
  if (len === 3) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]]
  if (len === 4) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]]
  if (len === 5) return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]]
  if (len === 6) {
    return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]]
  }
  if (len === 7) {
    return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]]
  }
  if (len === 8) {
    return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]][p[7]]
  }
  if (len === 9) {
    return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]][p[7]][p[8]]
  }
  if (len === 10) {
    return delete obj[p[0]][p[1]][p[2]][p[3]][p[4]][p[5]][p[6]][p[7]][p[8]][
      p[9]
    ]
  }
}

export function applyDiff(rules, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => applyDiff(rules, _obj)

  let clone = {...obj}

  rules.forEach(({op, path, value}) => {
    if (!ALLOWED_OPERATIONS.includes(op)) return
    if (op === 'add' && path && value !== undefined) {
      if (pathModule(path, obj)) return

      return (clone = assocPath(path, value, clone))
    }

    if (op === 'remove') {
      if (pathModule(path, obj) === undefined) return

      return removeAtPath(path, clone)
    }
    if (op === 'update' && path && value !== undefined) {
      if (pathModule(path, obj) === undefined) return

      return (clone = assocPath(path, value, clone))
    }
  })

  return clone
}
Tests 
import {applyDiff} from './applyDiff'

test('remove operation', () => {
  const rules = [
    {
      op: 'remove',
      path: 'a.b',
    },
  ]
  const result = applyDiff(rules, {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
    },
  })
  expect(result).toEqual({a: {c: 2}})
})

test('update operation', () => {
  const rules = [
    {
      op: 'update',
      path: 'a.b',
      value: 3,
    },
    {
      op: 'update',
      path: 'a.c.1',
      value: 3,
    },
    {
      op: 'update',
      path: 'a.d',
      value: 3,
    },
  ]
  const result = applyDiff(rules, {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: [1, 2],
    },
  })
  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: {
      b: 3,
      c: [1, 3],
    },
  })
})

test('add operation', () => {
  const rules = [
    {
      op: 'add',
      path: 'a.b',
      value: 3,
    },
    {
      op: 'add',
      path: 'a.d',
      value: 3,
    },
  ]
  const result = applyDiff(rules, {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
    },
  })

  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
      d: 3,
    },
  })
})

---------------

applySpec


applySpec<Spec extends Record<string, (...args: any[]) => any>>(
  spec: Spec
): (
  ...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>>
) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }

💥 The currying in this function works best with functions with 4 arguments or less. (arity of 4)

const fn = R.applySpec({
  sum: R.add,
  nested: { mul: R.multiply }
})
const result = fn(2, 4) 
// => { sum: 6, nested: { mul: 8 } }

Try this R.applySpec example in Rambda REPL

R.applySpec source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

// recursively traverse the given spec object to find the highest arity function
function __findHighestArity(spec, max = 0) {
  for (const key in spec) {
    if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue

    if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
      max = Math.max(max, __findHighestArity(spec[key]))
    }

    if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
      max = Math.max(max, spec[key].length)
    }
  }

  return max
}

function __filterUndefined() {
  const defined = []
  let i = 0
  const l = arguments.length
  while (i < l) {
    if (typeof arguments[i] === 'undefined') break
    defined[i] = arguments[i]
    i++
  }

  return defined
}

function __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, cache) {
  const remaining = arity - cache.length

  if (remaining === 1)
    return x =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x))
  if (remaining === 2)
    return (x, y) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y))
  if (remaining === 3)
    return (x, y, z) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z))
  if (remaining === 4)
    return (x, y, z, a) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(
        spec,
        arity,
        __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z, a)
      )
  if (remaining > 4)
    return (...args) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, ...args))

  // handle spec as Array
  if (_isArray(spec)) {
    const ret = []
    let i = 0
    const l = spec.length
    for (; i < l; i++) {
      // handle recursive spec inside array
      if (typeof spec[i] === 'object' || _isArray(spec[i])) {
        ret[i] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[i], arity, cache)
      }
      // apply spec to the key
      if (typeof spec[i] === 'function') {
        ret[i] = spec[i](...cache)
      }
    }

    return ret
  }

  // handle spec as Object
  const ret = {}
  // apply callbacks to each property in the spec object
  for (const key in spec) {
    if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue

    // apply the spec recursively
    if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
      ret[key] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[key], arity, cache)
      continue
    }

    // apply spec to the key
    if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
      ret[key] = spec[key](...cache)
    }
  }

  return ret
}

export function applySpec(spec, ...args) {
  // get the highest arity spec function, cache the result and pass to __applySpecWithArity
  const arity = __findHighestArity(spec)

  if (arity === 0) {
    return () => ({})
  }
  const toReturn = __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, args)

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {applySpec as applySpecRamda, nAry} from 'ramda'
import {add, always, compose, dec, inc, map, path, prop, T} from '../rambda'
import {applySpec} from './applySpec'

test('different than Ramda when bad spec', () => {
  const result = applySpec({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
  const ramdaResult = applySpecRamda({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
  expect(result).toEqual({})
  expect(ramdaResult).toEqual({sum: {a: {}}})
})

test('works with empty spec', () => {
  expect(applySpec({})()).toEqual({})
  expect(applySpec([])(1, 2)).toEqual({})
  expect(applySpec(null)(1, 2)).toEqual({})
})

test('works with unary functions', () => {
  const result = applySpec({
    v: inc,
    u: dec,
  })(1)
  const expected = {
    v: 2,
    u: 0,
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('works with binary functions', () => {
  const result = applySpec({sum: add})(1, 2)
  expect(result).toEqual({sum: 3})
})

test('works with nested specs', () => {
  const result = applySpec({
    unnested: always(0),
    nested: {sum: add},
  })(1, 2)
  const expected = {
    unnested: 0,
    nested: {sum: 3},
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('works with arrays of nested specs', () => {
  const result = applySpec({
    unnested: always(0),
    nested: [{sum: add}],
  })(1, 2)

  expect(result).toEqual({
    unnested: 0,
    nested: [{sum: 3}],
  })
})

test('works with arrays of spec objects', () => {
  const result = applySpec([{sum: add}])(1, 2)

  expect(result).toEqual([{sum: 3}])
})

test('works with arrays of functions', () => {
  const result = applySpec([map(prop('a')), map(prop('b'))])([
    {
      a: 'a1',
      b: 'b1',
    },
    {
      a: 'a2',
      b: 'b2',
    },
  ])
  const expected = [
    ['a1', 'a2'],
    ['b1', 'b2'],
  ]
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('works with a spec defining a map key', () => {
  expect(applySpec({map: prop('a')})({a: 1})).toEqual({map: 1})
})

test('cannot retains the highest arity', () => {
  const f = applySpec({
    f1: nAry(2, T),
    f2: nAry(5, T),
  })
  const fRamda = applySpecRamda({
    f1: nAry(2, T),
    f2: nAry(5, T),
  })
  expect(f.length).toBe(0)
  expect(fRamda.length).toBe(5)
})

test('returns a curried function', () => {
  expect(applySpec({sum: add})(1)(2)).toEqual({sum: 3})
})

// Additional tests
// ============================================
test('arity', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
  })
})

test('arity over 5 arguments', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
    four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
    five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
    four: 10,
    five: 15,
  })
})

test('curried', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
  })
})

test('curried over 5 arguments', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
    four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
    five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
    four: 10,
    five: 15,
  })
})

test('undefined property', () => {
  const spec = {prop: path(['property', 'doesnt', 'exist'])}
  expect(applySpec(spec, {})).toEqual({prop: undefined})
})

test('restructure json object', () => {
  const spec = {
    id: path('user.id'),
    name: path('user.firstname'),
    profile: path('user.profile'),
    doesntExist: path('user.profile.doesntExist'),
    info: {views: compose(inc, prop('views'))},
    type: always('playa'),
  }

  const data = {
    user: {
      id: 1337,
      firstname: 'john',
      lastname: 'shaft',
      profile: 'shaft69',
    },
    views: 42,
  }

  expect(applySpec(spec, data)).toEqual({
    id: 1337,
    name: 'john',
    profile: 'shaft69',
    doesntExist: undefined,
    info: {views: 43},
    type: 'playa',
  })
})

---------------

assoc


assoc<T, U, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding the property prop with newValue.

💥 This copies and flattens prototype properties onto the new object as well. All non-primitive properties are copied by reference.

R.assoc('c', 3, {a: 1, b: 2})
// => {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}

Try this R.assoc example in Rambda REPL

R.assoc source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function assocFn(prop, newValue, obj) {
  return Object.assign({}, obj, {[prop]: newValue})
}

export const assoc = curry(assocFn)
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'

test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(assoc('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
  expect(assoc('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
  const result = assoc('b')(2)({a: 1})

  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('changes an existing key', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})

test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('value can be null', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})

test('value can be undefined', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})

test('assignment is shallow', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})

---------------

assocPath


assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any, obj: object): Output

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding with newValue the property found with path.

const path = 'b.c'
const newValue = 2
const obj = { a: 1 }

R.assocPath(path, newValue, obj)
// => { a : 1, b : { c : 2 }}

Try this R.assocPath example in Rambda REPL

R.assocPath source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_isInteger} from './_internals/_isInteger'
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

function assocPathFn(path, newValue, input) {
  const pathArrValue =
    typeof path === 'string'
      ? path.split('.').map(x => (_isInteger(Number(x)) ? Number(x) : x))
      : path
  if (pathArrValue.length === 0) {
    return newValue
  }

  const index = pathArrValue[0]
  if (pathArrValue.length > 1) {
    const condition =
      typeof input !== 'object' ||
      input === null ||
      !input.hasOwnProperty(index)

    const nextinput = condition
      ? _isInteger(pathArrValue[1])
        ? []
        : {}
      : input[index]

    newValue = assocPathFn(
      Array.prototype.slice.call(pathArrValue, 1),
      newValue,
      nextinput
    )
  }

  if (_isInteger(index) && _isArray(input)) {
    const arr = cloneList(input)
    arr[index] = newValue

    return arr
  }

  return assoc(index, newValue, input)
}

export const assocPath = curry(assocPathFn)
Tests 
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'

test('string can be used as path input', () => {
  const testObj = {
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
  }
  const result = assocPath('a.0.b', 10, testObj)
  const expected = {
    a: [{b: 10}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('bug', () => {
  /*
    https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/524
  */
  const state = {}

  const withDateLike = assocPath(
    ['outerProp', '2020-03-10'],
    {prop: 2},
    state
  )
  const withNumber = assocPath(['outerProp', '5'], {prop: 2}, state)

  const withDateLikeExpected = {outerProp: {'2020-03-10': {prop: 2}}}
  const withNumberExpected = {outerProp: {5: {prop: 2}}}
  expect(withDateLike).toEqual(withDateLikeExpected)
  expect(withNumber).toEqual(withNumberExpected)
})

test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath(['a'], 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b.c', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: {c: 2},
  })
})

test('adds a nested key to a nested non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(
    assocPath(
      'b.d',
      3
    )({
      a: 1,
      b: {c: 2},
    })
  ).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: {
      c: 2,
      d: 3,
    },
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b.c', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: {c: 2},
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
  const result = assocPath('b')(2)({a: 1})

  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('changes an existing key', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})

test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('value can be null', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})

test('value can be undefined', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})

test('assignment is shallow', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})

test('empty array as path', () => {
  const result = assocPath([], 3, {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
  expect(result).toEqual(3)
})

test('happy', () => {
  const expected = {foo: {bar: {baz: 42}}}
  const result = assocPath(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], 42, {foo: null})
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

---------------

bind


bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F, thisObj: T): (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>

Creates a function that is bound to a context.

💥 R.bind does not provide the additional argument-binding capabilities of Function.prototype.bind.

const log = R.bind(console.log, console)
const result = R.pipe(
  R.assoc('a', 2), 
  R.tap(log), 
  R.assoc('a', 3)
)({a: 1}); 
// => result - `{a: 3}`
// => console log - `{a: 2}`

Try this R.bind example in Rambda REPL

R.bind source 
import {curryN} from './curryN'

export function bind(fn, thisObj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _thisObj => bind(fn, _thisObj)
  }

  return curryN(fn.length, (...args) => fn.apply(thisObj, args))
}
Tests 
import {bind} from './bind'

function Foo(x) {
  this.x = x
}
function add(x) {
  return this.x + x
}
function Bar(x, y) {
  this.x = x
  this.y = y
}
Bar.prototype = new Foo()
Bar.prototype.getX = function () {
  return 'prototype getX'
}

test('returns a function', function () {
  expect(typeof bind(add)(Foo)).toEqual('function')
})

test('returns a function bound to the specified context object', function () {
  const f = new Foo(12)
  function isFoo() {
    return this instanceof Foo
  }
  const isFooBound = bind(isFoo, f)
  expect(isFoo()).toEqual(false)
  expect(isFooBound()).toEqual(true)
})

test('works with built-in types', function () {
  const abc = bind(String.prototype.toLowerCase, 'ABCDEFG')
  expect(typeof abc).toEqual('function')
  expect(abc()).toEqual('abcdefg')
})

test('works with user-defined types', function () {
  const f = new Foo(12)
  function getX() {
    return this.x
  }
  const getXFooBound = bind(getX, f)
  expect(getXFooBound()).toEqual(12)
})

test('works with plain objects', function () {
  const pojso = {
    x: 100,
  }
  function incThis() {
    return this.x + 1
  }
  const incPojso = bind(incThis, pojso)
  expect(typeof incPojso).toEqual('function')
  expect(incPojso()).toEqual(101)
})

test('does not interfere with existing object methods', function () {
  const b = new Bar('a', 'b')
  function getX() {
    return this.x
  }
  const getXBarBound = bind(getX, b)
  expect(b.getX()).toEqual('prototype getX')
  expect(getXBarBound()).toEqual('a')
})

test('preserves arity', function () {
  const f0 = function () {
    return 0
  }
  const f1 = function (a) {
    return a
  }
  const f2 = function (a, b) {
    return a + b
  }
  const f3 = function (a, b, c) {
    return a + b + c
  }

  expect(bind(f0, {}).length).toEqual(0)
  expect(bind(f1, {}).length).toEqual(1)
  expect(bind(f2, {}).length).toEqual(2)
  expect(bind(f3, {}).length).toEqual(3)
})

---------------

both


both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred

It returns a function with input argument.

This function will return true, if both firstCondition and secondCondition return true when input is passed as their argument.

const firstCondition = x => x > 10
const secondCondition = x => x < 20
const fn = R.both(secondCondition)

const result = [fn(15), fn(30)]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.both example in Rambda REPL

R.both source 
export function both(f, g) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _g => both(f, _g)

  return (...input) => f(...input) && g(...input)
}
Tests 
import {both} from './both'

const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val < 10

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(both(firstFn)(secondFn)(17)).toBeFalse()
})

test('without curry', () => {
  expect(both(firstFn, secondFn)(7)).toBeTrue()
})

test('with multiple inputs', () => {
  const between = function (a, b, c) {
    return a < b && b < c
  }
  const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
    return a + b + c === 20
  }
  const fn = both(between, total20)
  expect(fn(5, 7, 8)).toBeTrue()
})

test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
  let effect = 'not evaluated'
  const F = function () {
    return false
  }
  const Z = function () {
    effect = 'Z got evaluated'
  }
  both(F, Z)()

  expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})

---------------

chain


chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[], list: T[]): U[]

The method is also known as flatMap.

const duplicate = n => [ n, n ]
const list = [ 1, 2, 3 ]

const result = chain(duplicate, list)
// => [ 1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3 ]

Try this R.chain example in Rambda REPL

R.chain source 
export function chain(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _list => chain(fn, _list)
  }

  return [].concat(...list.map(fn))
}
Tests 
import {chain} from './chain'
import {chain as chainRamda} from 'ramda'

const duplicate = n => [n, n]

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = x => [x * 2]
  const list = [1, 2, 3]

  const result = chain(fn, list)

  expect(result).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})

test('maps then flattens one level', () => {
  expect(chain(duplicate, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})

test('maps then flattens one level - curry', () => {
  expect(chain(duplicate)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})

test('flattens only one level', () => {
  const nest = n => [[n]]
  expect(chain(nest, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([[1], [2], [3]])
})

test('can compose', () => {
  function dec(x) {
    return [x - 1]
  }
  function times2(x) {
    return [x * 2]
  }

  var mdouble = chain(times2)
  var mdec = chain(dec)
  expect(mdec(mdouble([10, 20, 30]))).toEqual([19, 39, 59])
})

test('@types/ramda broken test', () => {
  const score = {
    maths: 90,
    physics: 80,
  }

  const calculateTotal = score => {
    const {maths, physics} = score
    return maths + physics
  }

  const assocTotalToScore = (total, score) => ({...score, total})

  const calculateAndAssocTotalToScore = chainRamda(
    assocTotalToScore,
    calculateTotal
  )
  expect(() => calculateAndAssocTotalToScore(score)).toThrow()
})

---------------

clamp

Restrict a number input to be within min and max limits.

If input is bigger than max, then the result is max.

If input is smaller than min, then the result is min.

const result = [
  R.clamp(0, 10, 5), 
  R.clamp(0, 10, -1),
  R.clamp(0, 10, 11)
]
// => [5, 0, 10]

Try this R.clamp example in Rambda REPL

---------------

clone

It creates a deep copy of the input, which may contain (nested) Arrays and Objects, Numbers, Strings, Booleans and Dates.

const objects = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}];
const objectsClone = R.clone(objects);

const result = [
  R.equals(objects, objectsClone),
  R.equals(objects[0], objectsClone[0]),
] // => [ true, true ]

Try this R.clone example in Rambda REPL

---------------

complement

It returns inverted version of origin function that accept input as argument.

The return value of inverted is the negative boolean value of origin(input).

const origin = x => x > 5
const inverted = complement(origin)

const result = [
  origin(7),
  inverted(7)
] => [ true, false ]

Try this R.complement example in Rambda REPL

---------------

compose

It performs right-to-left function composition.

const result = R.compose(
  R.map(x => x * 2),
  R.filter(x => x > 2)
)([1, 2, 3, 4])

// => [6, 8]

Try this R.compose example in Rambda REPL

---------------

composeAsync


composeAsync<Out>(
  ...fns: (Async<any> | Func<any>)[]
): (input: any) => Promise<Out>

Asynchronous version of R.compose

💥 It doesn't work with promises or function returning promises such as const foo = input => new Promise(...).

const add = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x + 1
}
const multiply = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x * 2 
}

const result = await R.composeAsync(
  add,
  multiply
)(1)
// `result` resolves to `3`

Try this R.composeAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.composeAsync source 
import {type} from './type'

export function composeAsync(...inputArguments) {
  return async function (startArgument) {
    let argumentsToPass = startArgument

    while (inputArguments.length !== 0) {
      const fn = inputArguments.pop()
      const typeFn = type(fn)

      if (typeFn === 'Async') {
        argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass)
      } else {
        argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass)
        if (type(argumentsToPass) === 'Promise') {
          argumentsToPass = await argumentsToPass
        }
      }
    }

    return argumentsToPass
  }
}
Tests 
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'

async function identity(x) {
  await delay(100)

  return x
}

test('happy', async () => {
  const fn1 = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x.map(xx => xx + 1)
  }
  const fn2 = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x.map(xx => xx * 2)
  }
  const result = await composeAsync(
    fn1,
    fn2
  )(await Promise.all([identity(1), identity(2), identity(3)]))

  expect(result).toEqual([3, 5, 7])
})

const delayFn = ms =>
  new Promise(resolve => {
    resolve(ms + 1)
  })

test('with function returning promise', async () => {
  const result = await composeAsync(
    x => x,
    x => x + 1,
    delayFn,
    x => x
  )(1)

  expect(result).toEqual(3)
})

test('throw error', async () => {
  const fn = async () => {
    await delay(1)
    JSON.parse('{foo')
  }

  let didThrow = false
  try {
    await composeAsync(fn, x => x + 1)(20)
  } catch (e) {
    didThrow = true
  }

  expect(didThrow).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

concat

It returns a new string or array, which is the result of merging x and y.

R.concat([1, 2])([3, 4]) // => [1, 2, 3, 4]
R.concat('foo', 'bar') // => 'foobar'

Try this R.concat example in Rambda REPL

---------------

cond

It takes list with conditions and returns a new function fn that expects input as argument.

This function will start evaluating the conditions in order to find the first winner(order of conditions matter).

The winner is this condition, which left side returns true when input is its argument. Then the evaluation of the right side of the winner will be the final result.

If no winner is found, then fn returns undefined.

const fn = R.cond([
  [ x => x > 25, R.always('more than 25') ],
  [ x => x > 15, R.always('more than 15') ],
  [ R.T, x => `${x} is nothing special` ],
])

const result = [
  fn(30),
  fn(20),
  fn(10),
] 
// => ['more than 25', 'more than 15', '10 is nothing special']

Try this R.cond example in Rambda REPL

---------------

converge

Accepts a converging function and a list of branching functions and returns a new function. When invoked, this new function is applied to some arguments, each branching function is applied to those same arguments. The results of each branching function are passed as arguments to the converging function to produce the return value.

💥 Explanation is taken from Ramda documentation

const result = R.converge(R.multiply)([ R.add(1), R.add(3) ])(2)
// => 15

Try this R.converge example in Rambda REPL

---------------

count


count<T>(searchFor: T, list: any[]): number

It counts how many times searchFor is within list according to R.equals.

const list = [1, {a:1}, 1, 'foo']
const searchFor = 1

const result = R.count(searchFor, list)
// => 2

Try this R.count example in Rambda REPL

R.count source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {equals} from './equals'

export function count(searchFor, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _list => count(searchFor, _list)
  }
  if (!_isArray(list)) return 0

  return list.filter(x => equals(x, searchFor)).length
}
Tests 
import {count} from './count'

test('when 0', () => {
  const target = {a: 1}
  const list = []

  const result = count(target, list)
  const expectedResult = 0

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('when 2', () => {
  const target = {a: 1}
  const list = [2, 1, 2, {a: 1}, 22, {a: 1}]

  const result = count(target)(list)
  const expectedResult = 2

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

---------------

curry

It expects a function as input and returns its curried version.

const fn = (a, b, c) => a + b + c
const curried = R.curry(fn)
const sum = curried(1,2)

const result = sum(3) // => 6

Try this R.curry example in Rambda REPL

---------------

curryN

It returns a curried equivalent of the provided function, with the specified arity.

---------------

debounce


debounce<T, U>(fn: (input: T) => U, ms: number): (input: T) => void

It creates a debounced function that delays invoking fn until after wait milliseconds ms have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was invoked.

💥 Description is taken from Lodash docs

let counter = 0
const increment = () => {
  counter++
}

const debounced = R.debounce(increment, 1000)

const result = await async function(){
  debounced()
  await R.delay(500)
  debounced()
  await R.delay(800)
  console.log(counter) // => 0

  await R.delay(1200)
  console.log(counter) // => 1

  return counter
}
// `result` resolves to `1`

Try this R.debounce example in Rambda REPL

R.debounce source 
export function debounce(func, ms, immediate = false) {
  let timeout

  return function (...input) {
    const later = function () {
      timeout = null
      if (!immediate) {
        return func.apply(null, input)
      }
    }
    const callNow = immediate && !timeout
    clearTimeout(timeout)
    timeout = setTimeout(later, ms)
    if (callNow) {
      return func.apply(null, input)
    }
  }
}
Tests 
import {debounce} from './debounce'
import {delay} from './delay'

test('happy', async () => {
  let counter = 0
  let aHolder

  const inc = a => {
    aHolder = a
    counter++
  }
  const incWrapped = debounce(inc, 500)

  incWrapped(1)
  expect(counter).toBe(0)

  await delay(200)

  incWrapped(2)
  expect(counter).toBe(0)

  await delay(700)
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
  expect(aHolder).toBe(2)
})

test('immediate debounce', async () => {
  let counter = 0
  const inc = () => {
    counter++
  }

  const incWrapped = debounce(inc, 500, true)
  incWrapped()
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
  await delay(200)
  incWrapped()
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
  await delay(700)
  incWrapped()
  expect(counter).toBe(2)
})

---------------

dec

It decrements a number.

---------------

defaultTo


defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined): T

It returns defaultValue, if all of inputArguments are undefined, null or NaN.

Else, it returns the first truthy inputArguments instance(from left to right).

💥 Rambda's defaultTo accept indefinite number of arguments when non curried, i.e. R.defaultTo(2, foo, bar, baz).

R.defaultTo('foo', 'bar') // => 'bar'
R.defaultTo('foo', undefined) // => 'foo'

// Important - emtpy string is not falsy value(same as Ramda)
R.defaultTo('foo', '') // => 'foo'

Try this R.defaultTo example in Rambda REPL

R.defaultTo source 
function isFalsy(input) {
  return (
    input === undefined || input === null || Number.isNaN(input) === true
  )
}

export function defaultTo(defaultArgument, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _input => defaultTo(defaultArgument, _input)
  }

  return isFalsy(input) ? defaultArgument : input
}
Tests 
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'

test('with undefined', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo')(undefined)).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with null', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo')(null)).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo')(NaN)).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with empty string', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo', '')).toEqual('')
})

test('with false', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo', false)).toEqual(false)
})

test('when inputArgument passes initial check', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo', 'bar')).toEqual('bar')
})

---------------

delay


delay(ms: number): Promise<'RAMBDAX_DELAY'>

setTimeout as a promise that resolves to R.DELAY variable after ms milliseconds.

const result = R.delay(1000)
// `result` resolves to `RAMBDAX_DELAY`

Try this R.delay example in Rambda REPL

R.delay source 
export const DELAY = 'RAMBDAX_DELAY'

export function delay(ms) {
  return new Promise(resolve => {
    setTimeout(() => {
      resolve(DELAY)
    }, ms)
  })
}
Tests 
import {DELAY, delay} from './delay'

test('usage with variables', async () => {
  expect(await delay(500)).toBe(DELAY)
})

---------------

difference


difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]

It returns the uniq set of all elements in the first list a not contained in the second list b.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

const a = [ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
const b = [ 3, 4, 5, 6 ]

const result = difference(a, b)
// => [ 1, 2 ]

Try this R.difference example in Rambda REPL

R.difference source 
import {includes} from './includes'
import {uniq} from './uniq'

export function difference(a, b) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => difference(a, _b)

  return uniq(a).filter(aInstance => !includes(aInstance, b))
}
Tests 
import {difference} from './difference'
import {difference as differenceRamda} from 'ramda'

test('difference', () => {
  const a = [1, 2, 3, 4]
  const b = [3, 4, 5, 6]
  expect(difference(a)(b)).toEqual([1, 2])

  expect(difference([], [])).toEqual([])
})

test('difference with objects', () => {
  const a = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
  const b = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
  expect(difference(a, b)).toEqual([{id: 1}, {id: 2}])
})

test('no duplicates in first list', () => {
  const M2 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3, 4]
  const N2 = [3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 6, 6]
  expect(difference(M2, N2)).toEqual([1, 2])
})

test('should use R.equals', () => {
  expect(difference([1], [1]).length).toEqual(0)
  expect(differenceRamda([NaN], [NaN]).length).toEqual(0)
})

---------------

dissoc

It returns a new object that does not contain property prop.

R.dissoc('b', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3})
// => {a: 1, c: 3}

Try this R.dissoc example in Rambda REPL

---------------

divide

R.divide(71, 100) // => 0.71

Try this R.divide example in Rambda REPL

---------------

drop


drop<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from beginning of list or string input.

R.drop(2, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) // => ['baz']
R.drop(2, 'foobar')  // => 'obar'

Try this R.drop example in Rambda REPL

R.drop source 
export function drop(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => drop(howManyToDrop, _list)

  return listOrString.slice(howManyToDrop > 0 ? howManyToDrop : 0)
}
Tests 
import assert from 'assert'

import {drop} from './drop'

test('with array', () => {
  expect(drop(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['baz'])
  expect(drop(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
  expect(drop(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(drop(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('bda')
})

test('with non-positive count', () => {
  expect(drop(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(drop(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(drop(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('should return copy', () => {
  const xs = [1, 2, 3]

  assert.notStrictEqual(drop(0, xs), xs)
  assert.notStrictEqual(drop(-1, xs), xs)
})

---------------

dropLast


dropLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from the end of list or string input.

R.dropLast(2, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) // => ['foo']
R.dropLast(2, 'foobar')  // => 'foob'

Try this R.dropLast example in Rambda REPL

R.dropLast source 
export function dropLast(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _listOrString => dropLast(howManyToDrop, _listOrString)
  }

  return howManyToDrop > 0
    ? listOrString.slice(0, -howManyToDrop)
    : listOrString.slice()
}
Tests 
import assert from 'assert'

import {dropLast} from './dropLast'

test('with array', () => {
  expect(dropLast(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo'])
  expect(dropLast(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
  expect(dropLast(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(dropLast(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('ram')
})

test('with non-positive count', () => {
  expect(dropLast(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(dropLast(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(dropLast(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('should return copy', () => {
  const xs = [1, 2, 3]

  assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(0, xs), xs)
  assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(-1, xs), xs)
})

---------------

dropLastWhile

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const predicate = x => x >= 3

const result = dropLastWhile(predicate, list);
// => [1, 2]

Try this R.dropLastWhile example in Rambda REPL

---------------

dropRepeats


dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It removes any successive duplicates according to R.equals.

const result = R.dropRepeats([
  1, 
  1, 
  {a: 1}, 
  {a:1}, 
  1
])
// => [1, {a: 1}, 1]

Try this R.dropRepeats example in Rambda REPL

R.dropRepeats source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {equals} from './equals'

export function dropRepeats(list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new Error(`${list} is not a list`)
  }

  const toReturn = []

  list.reduce((prev, current) => {
    if (!equals(prev, current)) {
      toReturn.push(current)
    }

    return current
  }, undefined)

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {dropRepeats as dropRepeatsRamda} from 'ramda'

import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {add} from './add'
import {dropRepeats} from './dropRepeats'

const list = [1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 3, 2, 2, {a: 1}, {a: 1}]
const listClean = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 3, 2, {a: 1}]

test('happy', () => {
  const result = dropRepeats(list)
  expect(result).toEqual(listClean)
})

const possibleLists = [
  [add(1), async () => {}, [1], [1], [2], [2]],
  [add(1), add(1), add(2)],
  [],
  1,
  /foo/g,
  Promise.resolve(1),
]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    firstInput: possibleLists,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 1,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 3,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 6,
        }
      `)
    },
    fn: dropRepeats,
    fnRamda: dropRepeatsRamda,
  })
})

---------------

dropRepeatsWith

const list = [{a:1,b:2}, {a:1,b:3}, {a:2, b:4}]
const result = R.dropRepeatsWith(R.prop('a'), list)

// => [{a:1,b:2}, {a:2, b:4}]

Try this R.dropRepeatsWith example in Rambda REPL

---------------

dropWhile

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const predicate = x => x < 3
const result = R.dropWhile(predicate, list)
// => [3, 4]

Try this R.dropWhile example in Rambda REPL

---------------

either


either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred

It returns a new predicate function from firstPredicate and secondPredicate inputs.

This predicate function will return true, if any of the two input predicates return true.

const firstPredicate = x => x > 10
const secondPredicate = x => x % 2 === 0
const predicate = R.either(firstPredicate, secondPredicate)

const result = [
  predicate(15),
  predicate(8),
  predicate(7),
]
// => [true, true, false]

Try this R.either example in Rambda REPL

R.either source 
export function either(firstPredicate, secondPredicate) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _secondPredicate => either(firstPredicate, _secondPredicate)
  }

  return (...input) =>
    Boolean(firstPredicate(...input) || secondPredicate(...input))
}
Tests 
import {either} from './either'

test('with multiple inputs', () => {
  const between = function (a, b, c) {
    return a < b && b < c
  }
  const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
    return a + b + c === 20
  }
  const fn = either(between, total20)
  expect(fn(7, 8, 5)).toBeTrue()
})

test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
  let effect = 'not evaluated'
  const F = function () {
    return true
  }
  const Z = function () {
    effect = 'Z got evaluated'
  }
  either(F, Z)()

  expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})

test('case 1', () => {
  const firstFn = val => val > 0
  const secondFn = val => val * 5 > 10

  expect(either(firstFn, secondFn)(1)).toBeTrue()
})

test('case 2', () => {
  const firstFn = val => val > 0
  const secondFn = val => val === -10
  const fn = either(firstFn)(secondFn)

  expect(fn(-10)).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

endsWith


endsWith(target: string, iterable: string): boolean

When iterable is a string, then it behaves as String.prototype.endsWith. When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list ends in the same way as the given target.

const str = 'foo-bar'
const list = [{a:1}, {a:2}, {a:3}]

const result = [
  R.endsWith('bar', str),
  R.endsWith([{a:1}, {a:2}], list)
]
// => [true, true]

Try this R.endsWith example in Rambda REPL

R.endsWith source 
import {equals} from './equals.js'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js'

export function endsWith(target, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => endsWith(target, _iterable)

  if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
    return iterable.endsWith(target)
  }
  if (!_isArray(target)) return false

  const diff = iterable.length - target.length
  let correct = true
  const filtered = target.filter((x, index) => {
    if (!correct) return false
    const result = equals(x, iterable[index + diff])
    if (!result) correct = false
    return result
  })

  return filtered.length === target.length
}
Tests 
import {endsWith} from './endsWith'
import {endsWith as endsWithRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'

test('with string', () => {
  expect(endsWith('bar', 'foo-bar')).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith('baz')('foo-bar')).toBeFalse()
})

test('use R.equals with array', () => {
  const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
  expect(endsWith({a: 3}, list)).toBeFalse(),
    expect(endsWith([{a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith([{a: 2}, {a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith([{a: 1}], list)).toBeFalse()
})

export const possibleTargets = [
  NaN,
  [NaN],
  /foo/,
  [/foo/],
  Promise.resolve(1),
  [Promise.resolve(1)],
  Error('foo'),
  [Error('foo')],
]

export const possibleIterables = [
  [Promise.resolve(1), Promise.resolve(2)],
  [/foo/, /bar/],
  [NaN],
  [Error('foo'), Error('bar')],
]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: endsWith,
    fnRamda: endsWithRamda,
    firstInput: possibleTargets,
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 32,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})

---------------

eqProps

It returns true if property prop in obj1 is equal to property prop in obj2 according to R.equals.

const obj1 = {a: 1, b:2}
const obj2 = {a: 1, b:3}
const result = R.eqProps('a', obj1, obj2)
// => true

Try this R.eqProps example in Rambda REPL

---------------

equals


equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean

It deeply compares x and y and returns true if they are equal.

💥 It doesn't handle cyclical data structures and functions

R.equals(
  [1, {a:2}, [{b: 3}]],
  [1, {a:2}, [{b: 3}]]
) // => true

Try this R.equals example in Rambda REPL

R.equals source 
import {type} from './type'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
  }
  const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
  if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
    return list.lastIndexOf(valueToFind)

  const {length} = list
  let index = length
  let foundIndex = -1

  while (--index > -1 && foundIndex === -1) {
    if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
      foundIndex = index
    }
  }

  return foundIndex
}

export function _indexOf(valueToFind, list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
  }
  const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
  if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
    return list.indexOf(valueToFind)

  let index = -1
  let foundIndex = -1
  const {length} = list

  while (++index < length && foundIndex === -1) {
    if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
      foundIndex = index
    }
  }

  return foundIndex
}

function _arrayFromIterator(iter) {
  const list = []
  let next
  while (!(next = iter.next()).done) {
    list.push(next.value)
  }
  return list
}

function _equalsSets(a, b) {
  if (a.size !== b.size) {
    return false
  }
  const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
  const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())

  const filtered = aList.filter(
    aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
  )
  return filtered.length === 0
}

function parseError(maybeError) {
  const typeofError = maybeError.__proto__.toString()
  if (!['Error', 'TypeError'].includes(typeofError)) return []

  return [typeofError, maybeError.message]
}

function parseDate(maybeDate) {
  if (!maybeDate.toDateString) return [false]

  return [true, maybeDate.getTime()]
}

function parseRegex(maybeRegex) {
  if (maybeRegex.constructor !== RegExp) return [false]

  return [true, maybeRegex.toString()]
}

function equalsSets(a, b) {
  if (a.size !== b.size) {
    return false
  }
  const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
  const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())

  const filtered = aList.filter(
    aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
  )
  return filtered.length === 0
}

export function equals(a, b) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => equals(a, _b)

  const aType = type(a)

  if (aType !== type(b)) return false
  if (aType === 'Function') {
    return a.name === undefined ? false : a.name === b.name
  }

  if (['NaN', 'Undefined', 'Null'].includes(aType)) return true

  if (aType === 'Number') {
    if (Object.is(-0, a) !== Object.is(-0, b)) return false

    return a.toString() === b.toString()
  }

  if (['String', 'Boolean'].includes(aType)) {
    return a.toString() === b.toString()
  }

  if (aType === 'Array') {
    const aClone = Array.from(a)
    const bClone = Array.from(b)

    if (aClone.toString() !== bClone.toString()) {
      return false
    }

    let loopArrayFlag = true
    aClone.forEach((aCloneInstance, aCloneIndex) => {
      if (loopArrayFlag) {
        if (
          aCloneInstance !== bClone[aCloneIndex] &&
          !equals(aCloneInstance, bClone[aCloneIndex])
        ) {
          loopArrayFlag = false
        }
      }
    })

    return loopArrayFlag
  }

  const aRegex = parseRegex(a)
  const bRegex = parseRegex(b)

  if (aRegex[0]) {
    return bRegex[0] ? aRegex[1] === bRegex[1] : false
  } else if (bRegex[0]) return false

  const aDate = parseDate(a)
  const bDate = parseDate(b)

  if (aDate[0]) {
    return bDate[0] ? aDate[1] === bDate[1] : false
  } else if (bDate[0]) return false

  const aError = parseError(a)
  const bError = parseError(b)

  if (aError[0]) {
    return bError[0]
      ? aError[0] === bError[0] && aError[1] === bError[1]
      : false
  }
  if (aType === 'Set') {
    return _equalsSets(a, b)
  }
  if (aType === 'Object') {
    const aKeys = Object.keys(a)

    if (aKeys.length !== Object.keys(b).length) {
      return false
    }

    let loopObjectFlag = true
    aKeys.forEach(aKeyInstance => {
      if (loopObjectFlag) {
        const aValue = a[aKeyInstance]
        const bValue = b[aKeyInstance]

        if (aValue !== bValue && !equals(aValue, bValue)) {
          loopObjectFlag = false
        }
      }
    })

    return loopObjectFlag
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {equals} from './equals'
import {equals as equalsRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {variousTypes} from './benchmarks/_utils'

test('compare functions', () => {
  function foo() {}
  function bar() {}
  const baz = () => {}

  const expectTrue = equals(foo, foo)
  const expectFalseFirst = equals(foo, bar)
  const expectFalseSecond = equals(foo, baz)

  expect(expectTrue).toBeTrue()
  expect(expectFalseFirst).toBeFalse()
  expect(expectFalseSecond).toBeFalse()
})

test('with array of objects', () => {
  const list1 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
  const list2 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
  const list3 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 3}]]

  expect(equals(list1, list2)).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals(list1, list3)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with regex', () => {
  expect(equals(/s/, /s/)).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(/s/, /d/)).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/gi)).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(/a/gim, /a/gim)).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/i)).toEqual(false)
})

test('not a number', () => {
  expect(equals([NaN], [NaN])).toBeTrue()
})

test('new number', () => {
  expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(0))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(1))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Number(1), new Number(0))).toEqual(false)
})

test('new string', () => {
  expect(equals(new String(''), new String(''))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new String(''), new String('x'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new String('x'), new String(''))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('bar'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new String('bar'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(false)
})

test('new Boolean', () => {
  expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(false)
})

test('new Error', () => {
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), {})).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('XXX'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('XXX'))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
})

test('with dates', () => {
  expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(0))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(1))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(1))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Date(0), {})).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals({}, new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
})

test('ramda spec', () => {
  expect(equals({}, {})).toEqual(true)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(true)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
      },
      {
        b: 3,
        a: 2,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(true)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
      },
      {
        a: 3,
        b: 3,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(false)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
        c: 1,
      },
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(false)
})

test('works with boolean tuple', () => {
  expect(equals([true, false], [true, false])).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals([true, false], [true, true])).toBeFalse()
})

test('works with equal objects within array', () => {
  const objFirst = {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
      d: [1],
    },
  }
  const objSecond = {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
      d: [1],
    },
  }

  const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
  const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
  expect(equals(x, y)).toBeTrue()
})

test('works with different objects within array', () => {
  const objFirst = {a: {b: 1}}
  const objSecond = {a: {b: 2}}

  const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
  const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
  expect(equals(x, y)).toBeFalse()
})

test('works with undefined as second argument', () => {
  expect(equals(1, undefined)).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(undefined, undefined)).toBeTrue()
})

test('compare sets', () => {
  const toCompareDifferent = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}])
  const toCompareSame = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
  const testSet = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
  expect(equals(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(equals(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
  expect(equalsRamda(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(equalsRamda(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})

test('compare simple sets', () => {
  const testSet = new Set(['2', '3', '3', '2', '1'])
  expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '1']), testSet)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '0']), testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})

test('various examples', () => {
  expect(equals([1, 2, 3])([1, 2, 3])).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals([1, 2, 3], [1, 2])).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(1, 1)).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals(1, '1')).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals({}, {})).toBeTrue()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        b: 2,
        a: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeTrue()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: false,
      },
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        b: 2,
        a: 1,
        c: 3,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        x: {
          a: 1,
          b: 2,
        },
      },
      {
        x: {
          b: 2,
          a: 1,
          c: 3,
        },
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        b: 3,
        a: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 1}}})).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 2}}})).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals({a: {}}, {a: {}})).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals('', '')).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals('foo', 'foo')).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals('foo', 'bar')).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(0, false)).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(/\s/g, null)).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(null, null)).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals(false)(null)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with custom functions', () => {
  function foo() {
    return 1
  }
  foo.prototype.toString = () => ''
  const result = equals(foo, foo)

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('with classes', () => {
  class Foo {}
  const foo = new Foo()
  const result = equals(foo, foo)

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('with negative zero', () => {
  expect(equals(-0, -0)).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals(-0, 0)).toBeFalse()
  expect(equals(0, 0)).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals(-0, 1)).toBeFalse()
})

const possibleInputs = variousTypes

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: equals,
    fnRamda: equalsRamda,
    firstInput: possibleInputs,
    secondInput: possibleInputs,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 5,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 4,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 289,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})

---------------

evolve


evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[], list: T[]): U[]

It takes object or array of functions as set of rules. These rules are applied to the iterable input to produce the result.

💥 Error handling of this method differs between Ramda and Rambda. Ramda for some wrong inputs returns result and for other - it returns one of the inputs. Rambda simply throws when inputs are not correct. Full details for this mismatch are listed in source/_snapshots/evolve.spec.js.snap file.

const rules = {
  foo : add(1),
  bar : add(-1),
}
const input = {
  a   : 1,
  foo : 2,
  bar : 3,
}
const result = evolve(rules, input)
const expected = {
  a   : 1,
  foo : 3,
  bar : 2,
})
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.evolve example in Rambda REPL

R.evolve source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray, mapObject} from './map'
import {type} from './type'

export function evolveArray(rules, list) {
  return mapArray(
    (x, i) => {
      if (type(rules[i]) === 'Function') {
        return rules[i](x)
      }

      return x
    },
    list,
    true
  )
}

export function evolveObject(rules, iterable) {
  return mapObject((x, prop) => {
    if (type(x) === 'Object') {
      const typeRule = type(rules[prop])
      if (typeRule === 'Function') {
        return rules[prop](x)
      }
      if (typeRule === 'Object') {
        return evolve(rules[prop], x)
      }

      return x
    }
    if (type(rules[prop]) === 'Function') {
      return rules[prop](x)
    }

    return x
  }, iterable)
}

export function evolve(rules, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _iterable => evolve(rules, _iterable)
  }
  const rulesType = type(rules)
  const iterableType = type(iterable)

  if (iterableType !== rulesType) {
    throw new Error('iterableType !== rulesType')
  }

  if (!['Object', 'Array'].includes(rulesType)) {
    throw new Error(
      `'iterable' and 'rules' are from wrong type ${rulesType}`
    )
  }

  if (iterableType === 'Object') {
    return evolveObject(rules, iterable)
  }

  return evolveArray(rules, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {evolve as evolveRamda} from 'ramda'

import {add} from '../rambda'
import {compareCombinations, compareToRamda} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {evolve} from './evolve'

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = {
    foo: add(1),
    nested: {bar: x => Object.keys(x).length},
  }
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    foo: 2,
    nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
  }
  const result = evolve(rules, input)
  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    foo: 3,
    nested: {bar: 1},
  })
})

test('nested rule is wrong', () => {
  const rules = {
    foo: add(1),
    nested: {bar: 10},
  }
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    foo: 2,
    nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
  }
  const result = evolve(rules)(input)
  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    foo: 3,
    nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
  })
})

test('is recursive', () => {
  const rules = {
    nested: {
      second: add(-1),
      third: add(1),
    },
  }
  const object = {
    first: 1,
    nested: {
      second: 2,
      third: 3,
    },
  }
  const expected = {
    first: 1,
    nested: {
      second: 1,
      third: 4,
    },
  }
  const result = evolve(rules, object)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ignores primitive values', () => {
  const rules = {
    n: 2,
    m: 'foo',
  }
  const object = {
    n: 0,
    m: 1,
  }
  const expected = {
    n: 0,
    m: 1,
  }
  const result = evolve(rules, object)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with array', () => {
  const rules = [add(1), add(-1)]
  const list = [100, 1400]
  const expected = [101, 1399]
  const result = evolve(rules, list)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

const rulesObject = {a: add(1)}
const rulesList = [add(1)]
const possibleIterables = [null, undefined, '', 42, [], [1], {a: 1}]
const possibleRules = [...possibleIterables, rulesList, rulesObject]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    firstInput: possibleRules,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 4,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 63,
        }
      `)
    },
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    fn: evolve,
    fnRamda: evolveRamda,
  })
})

---------------

excludes


excludes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean

Opposite of R.includes

R.equals is used to determine equality.

const result = [
  R.excludes('ar', 'foo'),
  R.excludes({a: 2}, [{a: 1}])
]
// => [true, true ]

Try this R.excludes example in Rambda REPL

R.excludes source 
import {includes} from './includes'

export function excludes(valueToFind, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => excludes(valueToFind, _input)

  return includes(valueToFind, input) === false
}
Tests 
import {excludes} from './excludes'

test('excludes with string', () => {
  const str = 'more is less'

  expect(excludes('less')(str)).toBeFalse()
  expect(excludes('never', str)).toBeTrue()
})

test('excludes with array', () => {
  const arr = [1, 2, 3]

  expect(excludes(2)(arr)).toBeFalse()
  expect(excludes(4, arr)).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

F


F(): boolean

F() // => false

Try this R.F example in Rambda REPL

R.F source 
export function F() {
  return false
}

---------------

filter


filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[]

It filters list or object input using a predicate function.

const list = [3, 4, 3, 2]
const listPredicate = x => x > 2

const object = {abc: 'fo', xyz: 'bar', baz: 'foo'}
const objectPredicate = (x, prop) => x.length + prop.length > 5

const result = [
  R.filter(listPredicate, list),
  R.filter(objectPredicate, object)
]
// => [ [3, 4], { xyz: 'bar', baz: 'foo'} ]

Try this R.filter example in Rambda REPL

R.filter source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function filterObject(predicate, obj) {
  const willReturn = {}

  for (const prop in obj) {
    if (predicate(obj[prop], prop, obj)) {
      willReturn[prop] = obj[prop]
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function filterArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
  let index = 0
  const len = list.length
  const willReturn = []

  while (index < len) {
    const predicateResult = indexed
      ? predicate(list[index], index)
      : predicate(list[index])
    if (predicateResult) {
      willReturn.push(list[index])
    }

    index++
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function filter(predicate, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _iterable => filter(predicate, _iterable)
  if (!iterable) {
    throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
  }

  if (_isArray(iterable)) return filterArray(predicate, iterable, false)

  return filterObject(predicate, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {T} from './T'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {filter as filterRamda} from 'ramda'

const sampleObject = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3,
  d: 4,
}

test('happy', () => {
  const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0

  expect(filter(isEven, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
  expect(
    filter(isEven, {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
      d: 3,
    })
  ).toEqual({b: 2})
})

test('predicate when input is object', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  }
  const predicate = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
    expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)
    expect(typeof prop).toEqual('string')

    return val < 2
  }
  expect(filter(predicate, obj)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('with object', () => {
  const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
  const result = filter(isEven, sampleObject)
  const expectedResult = {
    b: 2,
    d: 4,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
  expect(() => filter(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => filter(T)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => filterRamda(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'filter')`
  )
  expect(() => filterRamda(T, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')`
  )
})

---------------

filterArray


filterArray<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[]

const result = R.filterArray(
  x => x > 1,
  [1, 2, 3]
)
// => [1, 3]

Try this R.filterArray example in Rambda REPL

---------------

filterAsync


filterAsync<T>(fn: AsyncPredicate<T>, list: T[]): Promise<T[]>

Asynchronous version of R.filter

const predicate = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x % 2 === 1
}
const result = await R.filterAsync(predicate, [ 1, 2, 3 ])
// => [ 1, 3 ]

Try this R.filterAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.filterAsync source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'

export function filterAsyncFn(predicate, listOrObject) {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    mapAsync(predicate, listOrObject)
      .then(predicateResult => {
        if (_isArray(predicateResult)) {
          const filtered = listOrObject.filter((_, i) => predicateResult[i])

          return resolve(filtered)
        }
        const filtered = filter(
          (_, prop) => predicateResult[prop],
          listOrObject
        )

        return resolve(filtered)
      })
      .catch(reject)
  })
}

export function filterAsync(predicate, listOrObject) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return async _listOrObject => filterAsyncFn(predicate, _listOrObject)
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    filterAsyncFn(predicate, listOrObject).then(resolve).catch(reject)
  })
}
Tests 
import {delay} from './delay'
import {filterAsync} from './filterAsync'

test('happy', async () => {
  const predicate = async (x, i) => {
    expect(i).toBeNumber()
    await delay(100)

    return x % 2 === 1
  }
  const result = await filterAsync(predicate)([1, 2, 3])
  expect(result).toEqual([1, 3])
})

test('with object', async () => {
  const predicate = async (x, prop) => {
    expect(prop).toBeString()
    await delay(100)

    return x % 2 === 1
  }
  const result = await filterAsync(predicate, {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
    e: 5,
  })

  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    c: 3,
    e: 5,
  })
})

---------------

filterIndexed

Same as R.filter, but it passes index/property as second argument to the predicate, when looping over arrays/objects.

---------------

filterObject


filterObject<T>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>): (x: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>

const obj = {a: 1, b:2}
const result = R.filterObject(
  x => x > 1,
  obj
)
// => {b: 2}

Try this R.filterObject example in Rambda REPL

---------------

find


find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined

It returns the first element of list that satisfy the predicate.

If there is no such element, it returns undefined.

const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 1}]

const result = R.find(predicate, list)
// => {foo: 1}

Try this R.find example in Rambda REPL

R.find source 
export function find(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => find(predicate, _list)

  let index = 0
  const len = list.length

  while (index < len) {
    const x = list[index]
    if (predicate(x)) {
      return x
    }

    index++
  }
}
Tests 
import {find} from './find'
import {propEq} from './propEq'

const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = propEq('a', 2)
  expect(find(fn, list)).toEqual({a: 2})
})

test('with curry', () => {
  const fn = propEq('a', 4)
  expect(find(fn)(list)).toBeUndefined()
})

test('with empty list', () => {
  expect(find(() => true, [])).toBeUndefined()
})

---------------

findAsync

Asynchronous version of R.find.

const predicate = x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
}

const list = [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 1}]

const result = await R.findAsync(predicate, list)
// => {foo: 1}

Try this R.findAsync example in Rambda REPL

---------------

findIndex


findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number

It returns the index of the first element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 1}]

const result = R.findIndex(predicate, list)
// => 1

Try this R.findIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.findIndex source 
export function findIndex(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findIndex(predicate, _list)

  const len = list.length
  let index = -1

  while (++index < len) {
    if (predicate(list[index])) {
      return index
    }
  }

  return -1
}
Tests 
import {findIndex} from './findIndex'
import {propEq} from './propEq'

const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

test('happy', () => {
  expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 2), list)).toEqual(1)

  expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 1))(list)).toEqual(0)

  expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 4))(list)).toEqual(-1)
})

---------------

findLast


findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined

It returns the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then undefined is returned.

const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 0}, {foo: 1}]

const result = R.findLast(predicate, list)
// => {foo: 1}

Try this R.findLast example in Rambda REPL

R.findLast source 
export function findLast(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLast(predicate, _list)

  let index = list.length

  while (--index >= 0) {
    if (predicate(list[index])) {
      return list[index]
    }
  }

  return undefined
}
Tests 
import {findLast} from './findLast'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = findLast(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])
  expect(result).toEqual(4)

  expect(findLast(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(findLast(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(4)
})

const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
  return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
  return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
  return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
  return o && o.x > 100
}

test('ramda 1', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, a)).toEqual(0)
  expect(findLast(gt100, a)).toEqual(300)
  expect(findLast(isStr, a)).toEqual('cow')
  expect(findLast(xGt100, a)).toEqual(obj2)
})

test('ramda 2', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('ramda 3', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(2)
})

test('ramda 4', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, [])).toEqual(undefined)
})

---------------

findLastIndex


findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number

It returns the index of the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

const predicate = x => R.type(x.foo) === 'Number'
const list = [{foo: 0}, {foo: 1}]

const result = R.findLastIndex(predicate, list)
// => 1

Try this R.findLastIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.findLastIndex source 
export function findLastIndex(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLastIndex(fn, _list)

  let index = list.length

  while (--index >= 0) {
    if (fn(list[index])) {
      return index
    }
  }

  return -1
}
Tests 
import {findLastIndex} from './findLastIndex'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = findLastIndex(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])

  expect(result).toEqual(5)

  expect(findLastIndex(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(5)
})

const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
  return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
  return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
  return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
  return o && o.x > 100
}

test('ramda 1', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, a)).toEqual(15)
  expect(findLastIndex(gt100, a)).toEqual(9)
  expect(findLastIndex(isStr, a)).toEqual(3)
  expect(findLastIndex(xGt100, a)).toEqual(10)
})

test('ramda 2', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(-1)
})

test('ramda 3', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(0)
})

test('ramda 4', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, [])).toEqual(-1)
})

---------------

flatten


flatten<T>(list: any[]): T[]

It deeply flattens an array.

const result = R.flatten([
  1, 
  2, 
  [3, 30, [300]], 
  [4]
])
// => [ 1, 2, 3, 30, 300, 4 ]

Try this R.flatten example in Rambda REPL

R.flatten source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function flatten(list, input) {
  const willReturn = input === undefined ? [] : input

  for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
    if (_isArray(list[i])) {
      flatten(list[i], willReturn)
    } else {
      willReturn.push(list[i])
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {flatten} from './flatten'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(flatten([1, 2, 3, [[[[[4]]]]]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])

  expect(flatten([1, [2, [[3]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])

  expect(flatten([1, [2, [[[3]]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])

  expect(flatten([1, 2, [3, 4], 5, [6, [7, 8, [9, [10, 11], 12]]]])).toEqual(
    [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12]
  )
})

test('readme example', () => {
  const result = flatten([1, 2, [3, 30, [300]], [4]])
  expect(result).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 30, 300, 4])
})

---------------

flip

It returns function which calls fn with exchanged first and second argument.

💥 Rambda's flip will throw if the arity of the input function is greater or equal to 5.

const subtractFlip = R.flip(R.subtract)

const result = [
  subtractFlip(1,7),
  R.subtract(1, 6)
]  
// => [6, -6]

Try this R.flip example in Rambda REPL

---------------

forEach


forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>, list: T[]): T[]

It applies iterable function over all members of list and returns list.

💥 It works with objects, unlike Ramda.

const sideEffect = {}
const result = R.forEach(
  x => sideEffect[`foo${x}`] = x
)([1, 2])

sideEffect // => {foo1: 1, foo2: 2}
result // => [1, 2]

Try this R.forEach example in Rambda REPL

R.forEach source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'

export function forEach(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => forEach(fn, _list)

  if (list === undefined) {
    return
  }

  if (_isArray(list)) {
    let index = 0
    const len = list.length

    while (index < len) {
      fn(list[index])
      index++
    }
  } else {
    let index = 0
    const keys = _keys(list)
    const len = keys.length

    while (index < len) {
      const key = keys[index]
      fn(list[key], key, list)
      index++
    }
  }

  return list
}
Tests 
import {forEach} from './forEach'
import {type} from './type'

test('happy', () => {
  const sideEffect = {}
  forEach(x => (sideEffect[`foo${x}`] = x + 10))([1, 2])

  expect(sideEffect).toEqual({
    foo1: 11,
    foo2: 12,
  })
})

test('iterate over object', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: [1, 2],
    c: {d: 7},
    f: 'foo',
  }
  const result = {}
  const returned = forEach((val, prop, inputObj) => {
    expect(type(inputObj)).toBe('Object')
    result[prop] = `${prop}-${type(val)}`
  })(obj)

  const expected = {
    a: 'a-Number',
    b: 'b-Array',
    c: 'c-Object',
    f: 'f-String',
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(returned).toEqual(obj)
})

test('with empty list', () => {
  const list = []
  const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)

  expect(result).toEqual(list)
})

test('with wrong input', () => {
  const list = undefined
  const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)

  expect(result).toBeUndefined()
})

test('returns the input', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)

  expect(result).toEqual(list)
})

---------------

forEachIndexed

---------------

fromPairs

It transforms a listOfPairs to an object.

const listOfPairs = [ [ 'a', 1 ], [ 'b', 2 ], [ 'c', [ 3, 4 ] ] ]
const expected = {
  a : 1,
  b : 2,
  c : [ 3, 4 ],
}

const result = R.fromPairs(listOfPairs)
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.fromPairs example in Rambda REPL

---------------

getter


getter<T>(keyOrKeys: string | string[] | undefined): T

The set of methods R.setter, R.getter and R.reset allow different parts of your logic to access comminicate indirectly via shared cache object.

Usually these methods show that you might need to refactor to classes. Still, they can be helpful meanwhile.

R.getter: It provides access to the cache object. If undefined is used as a key, this method will return the whole cache object. If string is passed, then it will return cache value for this key. If array of string is passed, then it assume that this is array of keys and it will return the corresponding cache values for these keys.

R.setter: It allows cache object's keys to be changed. You can either set individual key-value pairs with R.setter(key, value) or you pass directly object, which will be merged with the cache object.

R.reset: It resets the cache object.

R.setter('foo','bar')
R.setter('a', 1)
R.getter(['foo','a']) // => {foo: 'bar', a: 1}

R.setter('a', 2)
R.getter('a') // => 2
R.reset()
R.getter('a') // => undefined

Try this R.getter example in Rambda REPL

R.getter source 
import {merge} from './merge'
import {pick} from './pick'
import {type} from './type'

let holder = {}

/**
 * Pass string to get value
 * Pass array to get object of values
 * Pass undefined to get all data
 */
export function getter(key) {
  const typeKey = type(key)

  if (typeKey === 'String') return holder[key]

  if (typeKey === 'Array') return pick(key, holder)

  return holder
}

export function setter(maybeKey, maybeValue) {
  const typeKey = type(maybeKey)
  const typeValue = type(maybeValue)

  if (typeKey === 'String') {
    if (typeValue === 'Function') {
      return (holder[maybeKey] = maybeValue(holder[maybeKey]))
    }

    return (holder[maybeKey] = maybeValue)
  }

  if (typeKey !== 'Object') return

  holder = merge(holder, maybeKey)
}

export function reset() {
  holder = {}
}
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {getter, reset, setter} from './getter'

afterEach(() => {
  reset()
})

test('happy', () => {
  const key = 'foo'
  setter(key, 1)

  expect(getter(key)).toBe(1)
})

test('docs example', () => {
  setter('foo', 'bar')
  setter('a', 1)
  expect(getter(['foo', 'a'])).toEqual({
    foo: 'bar',
    a: 1,
  })

  setter('a', 2)
  expect(getter('a')).toBe(2)
  reset()
  expect(getter('a')).toBeUndefined()
})

test('when array is key in getter', () => {
  setter({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })

  expect(getter(['a', 'b'])).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('getter with undefined as key returns all', () => {
  const data = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }

  setter(data)

  expect(getter()).toEqual(data)
})

test('function as setter value', () => {
  const data = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }

  setter(data)
  setter('a', add(10))

  expect(getter()).toEqual({
    a: 11,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })
})

test('setter fallbacks to undefined', () => {
  expect(setter()).toBeUndefined
})

---------------

glue


glue(input: string, glueString?: string): string

It transforms multiline string to single line by gluing together the separate lines with the glueString and removing the empty spaces. By default glueString is equal to single space, so if that is what you need, then you can just pass a single argument.

const result = R.glue(`
  foo
  bar
  baz
`)
// => 'foo bar baz'

Try this R.glue example in Rambda REPL

R.glue source 
export function glue(input, glueChar) {
  return input
    .split('\n')
    .filter(x => x.trim().length > 0)
    .map(x => x.trim())
    .join(glueChar === undefined ? ' ' : glueChar)
}
Tests 
import {glue} from './glue'

test('empty string as a glue', () => {
  const result = glue(
    `
    foo
    bar
    baz
  `,
    ''
  )

  const expectedResult = 'foobarbaz'

  expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})

test('case 0', () => {
  const zero = 'node node_modules/jest'
  const first = '--runInBand'
  const last = '-- src/a.spec.js'
  const flag = false
  const result = glue(`
    ${zero}
    ${first}
    ${flag ? '--env=node' : ''}
    ${last}
  `)

  const expectedResult = `${zero} ${first} ${last}`

  expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})

test('case 1', () => {
  const zero = 'node node_modules/jest'
  const first = '--runInBand'
  const last = '-- src/a.spec.js'
  const flag = true
  const result = glue(`
    ${zero}
    ${first}
    ${flag ? '--env=node' : ''}
    ${last}
  `)

  const expectedResult = `${zero} ${first} --env=node ${last}`

  expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})

test('case 2', () => {
  const first = '--runInBand'
  const result = glue(`
    zero
    ${first}
    last
  `)
  const expectedResult = `zero ${first} last`

  expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})

test('case 3', () => {
  const result = glue(`
    foo
    bar
    baz
  `)

  const expectedResult = 'foo bar baz'

  expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})

test('with glue', () => {
  const result = glue(
    `
    foo
    bar
    baz
  `,
    '=='
  )

  const expectedResult = 'foo==bar==baz'

  expect(result).toBe(expectedResult)
})

---------------

groupBy

It splits list according to a provided groupFn function and returns an object.

const list = [ 'a', 'b', 'aa', 'bb' ]
const groupFn = x => x.length

const result = R.groupBy(groupFn, list)
// => { '1': ['a', 'b'], '2': ['aa', 'bb'] }

Try this R.groupBy example in Rambda REPL

---------------

groupWith

It returns separated version of list or string input, where separation is done with equality compareFn function.

const compareFn = (x, y) => x === y
const list = [1, 2, 2, 1, 1, 2]

const result = R.groupWith(isConsecutive, list)
// => [[1], [2,2], [1,1], [2]]

Try this R.groupWith example in Rambda REPL

---------------

has


has<T>(prop: string, obj: T): boolean

It returns true if obj has property prop.

const obj = {a: 1}

const result = [
  R.has('a', obj),
  R.has('b', obj)
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.has example in Rambda REPL

R.has source 
export function has(prop, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => has(prop, _obj)

  if (!obj) return false

  return obj.hasOwnProperty(prop)
}
Tests 
import {has} from './has'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(has('a')({a: 1})).toBeTrue()
  expect(has('b', {a: 1})).toBeFalse()
})

test('with non-object', () => {
  expect(has('a', undefined)).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', null)).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', true)).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', '')).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', /a/)).toEqual(false)
})

---------------

hasPath


hasPath<T>(
  path: string | string[],
  input: object
): boolean

It will return true, if input object has truthy path(calculated with R.path).

const path = 'a.b'
const pathAsArray = ['a', 'b']
const obj = {a: {b: []}}

const result = [
  R.hasPath(path, obj),
  R.hasPath(pathAsArray, obj),
  R.hasPath('a.c', obj),
]
// => [true, true, false]

Try this R.hasPath example in Rambda REPL

R.hasPath source 
import {path} from './path'

export function hasPath(pathInput, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return objHolder => hasPath(pathInput, objHolder)
  }

  return path(pathInput, obj) !== undefined
}
Tests 
import {hasPath} from './hasPath'

test('when true', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {a: {b: []}}

  const result = hasPath(path)(obj)
  const expectedResult = true

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('when false', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {}

  const result = hasPath(path, obj)
  const expectedResult = false

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

---------------


head(input: string): string

It returns the first element of list or string input.

const result = [
  R.head([1, 2, 3]),
  R.head('foo') 
]
// => [1, 'f']

Try this R.head example in Rambda REPL

R.head source 
export function head(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString[0] || ''

  return listOrString[0]
}
Tests 
import {head} from './head'

test('head', () => {
  expect(head(['fi', 'fo', 'fum'])).toEqual('fi')
  expect(head([])).toEqual(undefined)
  expect(head('foo')).toEqual('f')
  expect(head('')).toEqual('')
})

---------------

identical

It returns true if its arguments a and b are identical.

Otherwise, it returns false.

💥 Values are identical if they reference the same memory. NaN is identical to NaN; 0 and -0 are not identical.

const objA = {a: 1};
const objB = {a: 1};
R.identical(objA, objA); // => true
R.identical(objA, objB); // => false
R.identical(1, 1); // => true
R.identical(1, '1'); // => false
R.identical([], []); // => false
R.identical(0, -0); // => false
R.identical(NaN, NaN); // => true

Try this R.identical example in Rambda REPL

---------------

identity


identity<T>(input: T): T

It just passes back the supplied input argument.

💥 Logic

R.identity(7) // => 7

Try this R.identity example in Rambda REPL

R.identity source 
export function identity(x) {
  return x
}
Tests 
import {identity} from './identity'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(identity(7)).toEqual(7)
  expect(identity(true)).toEqual(true)
  expect(identity({a: 1})).toEqual({a: 1})
})

---------------

ifElse


ifElse<TArgs extends any[], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult>(fn: (...args: TArgs) => boolean, onTrue: (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: (...args: TArgs) => TOnFalseResult): (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult

It expects condition, onTrue and onFalse functions as inputs and it returns a new function with example name of fn.

When fn`` is called with inputargument, it will return eitheronTrue(input)oronFalse(input)depending oncondition(input)` evaluation.

const fn = R.ifElse(
 x => x>10,
 x => x*2,
 x => x*10
)

const result = [ fn(8), fn(18) ]
// => [80, 36]

Try this R.ifElse example in Rambda REPL

R.ifElse source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function ifElseFn(condition, onTrue, onFalse) {
  return (...input) => {
    const conditionResult =
      typeof condition === 'boolean' ? condition : condition(...input)

    if (conditionResult === true) {
      return onTrue(...input)
    }

    return onFalse(...input)
  }
}

export const ifElse = curry(ifElseFn)
Tests 
import {always} from './always'
import {has} from './has'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {ifElse} from './ifElse'
import {prop} from './prop'

const condition = has('foo')
const v = function (a) {
  return typeof a === 'number'
}
const t = function (a) {
  return a + 1
}
const ifFn = x => prop('foo', x).length
const elseFn = () => false

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)

  expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
  expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})

test('ramda spec', () => {
  const ifIsNumber = ifElse(v)
  expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)(15)).toEqual(16)
  expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)('hello')).toEqual('hello')
})

test('pass all arguments', () => {
  const identity = function (a) {
    return a
  }
  const v = function () {
    return true
  }
  const onTrue = function (a, b) {
    expect(a).toEqual(123)
    expect(b).toEqual('abc')
  }
  ifElse(v, onTrue, identity)(123, 'abc')
})

test('accept constant as condition', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(true)(always(true))(always(false))

  expect(fn()).toEqual(true)
})

test('accept constant as condition - case 2', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(false, always(true), always(false))

  expect(fn()).toEqual(false)
})

test('curry 1', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)

  expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
  expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})

test('curry 2', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(condition)(ifFn)(elseFn)

  expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
  expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})

test('simple arity of 1', () => {
  const condition = x => x > 5
  const onTrue = x => x + 1
  const onFalse = x => x + 10
  const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1)
  expect(result).toBe(11)
})

test('simple arity of 2', () => {
  const condition = (x, y) => x + y > 5
  const onTrue = (x, y) => x + y + 1
  const onFalse = (x, y) => x + y + 10
  const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1, 10)
  expect(result).toBe(12)
})

---------------

ifElseAsync


ifElseAsync<T, U>(
  condition: (x: T) => Promise<boolean>, 
  onTrue: (x: T) => U, 
  onFalse: (x: T) => U, 
  ): (x: T) => Promise<U>

Asynchronous version of R.ifElse. Any of condition, ifFn and elseFn can be either asynchronous or synchronous function.

const condition = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x > 1
}
const ifFn = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x + 1
}
const elseFn = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x - 1
}

const result = await R.ifElseAsync(
  condition,
  ifFn,
  elseFn  
)(1)
// => 0

Try this R.ifElseAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.ifElseAsync source 
function createThenable(fn) {
  return async function (...input) {
    return fn(...input)
  }
}

export function ifElseAsync(condition, ifFn, elseFn) {
  return (...inputs) =>
    new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
      const conditionPromise = createThenable(condition)
      const ifFnPromise = createThenable(ifFn)
      const elseFnPromise = createThenable(elseFn)

      conditionPromise(...inputs)
        .then(conditionResult => {
          const promised =
            conditionResult === true ? ifFnPromise : elseFnPromise

          promised(...inputs)
            .then(resolve)
            .catch(reject)
        })
        .catch(reject)
    })
}
Tests 
import {delay} from './delay'
import {ifElseAsync} from './ifElseAsync'

test('arity of 1 - condition is async', async () => {
  const condition = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x > 4
  }
  const whenTrue = x => x + 1
  const whenFalse = x => x + 10
  const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
  const result = await Promise.all([fn(5), fn(1)])
  expect(result).toEqual([6, 11])
})

test('arity of 1 - condition is sync', async () => {
  const condition = x => x > 4
  const whenTrue = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + 1
  }
  const whenFalse = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + 10
  }
  const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
  const result = await Promise.all([fn(5), fn(1)])
  expect(result).toEqual([6, 11])
})

test('arity of 1 - all inputs are async', async () => {
  const condition = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x > 4
  }
  const whenTrue = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + 1
  }
  const whenFalse = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + 10
  }
  const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
  const result = await Promise.all([fn(5), fn(1)])
  expect(result).toEqual([6, 11])
})

test('arity of 2 - condition is async', async () => {
  const condition = async (x, y) => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + y > 4
  }
  const whenTrue = (x, y) => x + y + 1
  const whenFalse = (x, y) => x + y + 10
  const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
  const result = await Promise.all([fn(14, 20), fn(1, 3)])
  expect(result).toEqual([35, 14])
})

test('arity of 2 - condition is sync', async () => {
  const condition = (x, y) => x + y > 4
  const whenTrue = async (x, y) => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + y + 1
  }
  const whenFalse = async (x, y) => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + y + 10
  }
  const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
  const result = await Promise.all([fn(14, 20), fn(1, 3)])
  expect(result).toEqual([35, 14])
})

test('arity of 2 - all inputs are async', async () => {
  const condition = async (x, y) => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + y > 4
  }
  const whenTrue = async (x, y) => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + y + 1
  }
  const whenFalse = async (x, y) => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + y + 10
  }
  const fn = ifElseAsync(condition, whenTrue, whenFalse)
  const result = await Promise.all([fn(14, 20), fn(1, 3)])
  expect(result).toEqual([35, 14])
})

---------------

inc

It increments a number.

R.inc(1) // => 2

Try this R.inc example in Rambda REPL

---------------

includes


includes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean

If input is string, then this method work as native String.includes.

If input is array, then R.equals is used to define if valueToFind belongs to the list.

const result = [
  R.includes('oo', 'foo'),
  R.includes({a: 1}, [{a: 1}])
]
// => [true, true ]

Try this R.includes example in Rambda REPL

R.includes source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_indexOf} from './equals'

export function includes(valueToFind, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _iterable => includes(valueToFind, _iterable)
  if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
    return iterable.includes(valueToFind)
  }
  if (!iterable) {
    throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property \'indexOf\' of ${iterable}`)
  }
  if (!_isArray(iterable)) return false

  return _indexOf(valueToFind, iterable) > -1
}
Tests 
import {includes} from './includes'
import {includes as includesRamda} from 'ramda'

test('with string as iterable', () => {
  const str = 'foo bar'

  expect(includes('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includesRamda('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includes('never', str)).toBeFalse()
  expect(includesRamda('never', str)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with array as iterable', () => {
  const arr = [1, 2, 3]

  expect(includes(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includesRamda(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()

  expect(includes(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
  expect(includesRamda(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with list of objects as iterable', () => {
  const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]

  expect(includes({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includesRamda({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  const result = includes(NaN, [NaN])
  const ramdaResult = includesRamda(NaN, [NaN])
  expect(result).toBeTrue()
  expect(ramdaResult).toBeTrue()
})

test('with wrong input that does not throw', () => {
  const result = includes(1, /foo/g)
  const ramdaResult = includesRamda(1, /foo/g)
  expect(result).toBeFalse()
  expect(ramdaResult).toBeFalse()
})

test('throws on wrong input - match ramda behaviour', () => {
  expect(() => includes(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of null"
  )
  expect(() => includesRamda(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'indexOf')`
  )
  expect(() => includes(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined"
  )
  expect(() => includesRamda(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'indexOf')`
  )
})

---------------

indexBy

It generates object with properties provided by condition and values provided by list array.

If condition is a function, then all list members are passed through it.

If condition is a string, then all list members are passed through R.path(condition).

const list = [ {id: 10}, {id: 20} ]

const withFunction = R.indexBy(
  x => x.id,
  list
)
const withString = R.indexBy(
  'id',
  list
)
const result = [
  withFunction, 
  R.equals(withFunction, withString)
]
// => [ { 10: {id: 10}, 20: {id: 20} }, true ]

Try this R.indexBy example in Rambda REPL

---------------

indexOf

It returns the index of the first element of list equals to valueToFind.

If there is no such element, it returns -1.

💥 It uses R.equals for list of objects/arrays or native indexOf for any other case.

const list = [0, 1, 2, 3]

const result = [
  R.indexOf(2, list),
  R.indexOf(0, list)
]
// => [2, -1]

Try this R.indexOf example in Rambda REPL

---------------

init


init<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns all but the last element of list or string input.

const result = [
  R.init([1, 2, 3]) , 
  R.init('foo')  // => 'fo'
]
// => [[1, 2], 'fo']

Try this R.init example in Rambda REPL

R.init source 
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'

export function init(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString.slice(0, -1)

  return listOrString.length ? baseSlice(listOrString, 0, -1) : []
}
Tests 
import {init} from './init'

test('with array', () => {
  expect(init([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2])
  expect(init([1, 2])).toEqual([1])
  expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
  expect(init([])).toEqual([])
  expect(init([])).toEqual([])
  expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(init('foo')).toEqual('fo')
  expect(init('f')).toEqual('')
  expect(init('')).toEqual('')
})

---------------

interpolate


interpolate(inputWithTags: string, templateArguments: object): string

It generages a new string from inputWithTags by replacing all {{x}} occurances with values provided by templateArguments.

const inputWithTags = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more'
const templateArguments = {"bar":"BAR", a: 1}

const result = R.interpolate(inputWithTags, templateArguments)
const expected = 'foo is BAR even 1 more'
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.interpolate example in Rambda REPL

R.interpolate source 
const getOccurrences = input => input.match(/{{\s*.+?\s*}}/g)

const getOccurrenceProp = occurrence =>
  occurrence.replace(/{{\s*|\s*}}/g, '')

const replace = ({inputHolder, prop, replacer}) => {
  const regexBase = `{{${prop}}}`
  const regex = new RegExp(regexBase, 'g')

  return inputHolder.replace(regex, replacer)
}

export function interpolate(input, templateInput) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _templateInput => interpolate(input, _templateInput)
  }

  const occurrences = getOccurrences(input)
  if (occurrences === null) return input
  let inputHolder = input

  for (const occurrence of occurrences) {
    const prop = getOccurrenceProp(occurrence)

    inputHolder = replace({
      inputHolder,
      prop,
      replacer: templateInput[prop],
    })
  }

  return inputHolder
}
Tests 
import {interpolate} from './interpolate'

test('within bracets', () => {
  const input = 'foo is { {{bar}} } even {{a}} more'
  const templateInput = {
    bar: 'BAR',
    a: 1,
  }

  const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
  const expectedResult = 'foo is { BAR } even 1 more'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('happy', () => {
  const input = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more'
  const templateInput = {
    bar: 'BAR',
    a: 1,
  }

  const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
  const expectedResult = 'foo is BAR even 1 more'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('no interpolation + curry', () => {
  const input = 'foo is bar even more'
  const templateInput = {bar: 'BAR'}

  const result = interpolate(input)(templateInput)
  const expectedResult = 'foo is bar even more'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with missing template input', () => {
  const input = 'foo is {{bar}} even {{a}} more'
  const templateInput = {
    baz: 'BAR',
    a: 1,
  }

  const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)
  const expectedResult = 'foo is undefined even 1 more'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with arbitrary expression', () => {
  const input = '1 + 2 = {{ 1 + 2 }}'
  const templateInput = {}

  const result = interpolate(input, templateInput)

  expect(result).toEqual(input)
})

---------------

intersection

It loops throw listA and listB and returns the intersection of the two according to R.equals.

const listA = [ { id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }, { id : 4 } ]
const listB = [ { id : 3 }, { id : 4 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 6 } ]

const result = intersection(listA, listB)
// => [{ id : 3 }, { id : 4 }]

Try this R.intersection example in Rambda REPL

---------------

intersperse

It adds a separator between members of list.

const list = [ 0, 1, 2, 3 ]
const separator = '|'
const result = intersperse(separator, list)
// => [0, '|', 1, '|', 2, '|', 3]

Try this R.intersperse example in Rambda REPL

---------------

is

It returns true if x is instance of targetPrototype.

const result = [
  R.is(String, 'foo'),  
  R.is(Array, 1)
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.is example in Rambda REPL

---------------

isEmpty


isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean

It returns true if x is empty.

const result = [
  R.isEmpty(''),
  R.isEmpty({ x : 0 })
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.isEmpty example in Rambda REPL

R.isEmpty source 
import {type} from './type'

export function isEmpty(input) {
  const inputType = type(input)
  if (['Undefined', 'NaN', 'Number', 'Null'].includes(inputType))
    return false
  if (!input) return true

  if (inputType === 'Object') {
    return Object.keys(input).length === 0
  }

  if (inputType === 'Array') {
    return input.length === 0
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {isEmpty} from './isEmpty'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(isEmpty(undefined)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty('')).toEqual(true)
  expect(isEmpty(null)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(' ')).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(new RegExp(''))).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty([])).toEqual(true)
  expect(isEmpty([[]])).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty({})).toEqual(true)
  expect(isEmpty({x: 0})).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(0)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(NaN)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty([''])).toEqual(false)
})

---------------

isFunction


isFunction(input: any): boolean

It returns true if R.type of input is Async or Function.

const result = [
  R.isFunction(R.mapAsync),
  R.isFunction(R.add),
]
// => [true, true]

Try this R.isFunction example in Rambda REPL

R.isFunction source 
import {type} from './type'

export function isFunction(fn) {
  return ['Async', 'Function'].includes(type(fn))
}
Tests 
import {isFunction} from './isFunction'

test('when function', () => {
  const fn = () => {}

  expect(isFunction(fn)).toEqual(true)
})

test('when promise', () => {
  const fn = Promise.resolve(2)

  expect(isFunction(fn)).toBeFalse()
})

test('when async', () => {
  const fn = async x => x

  expect(isFunction(fn)).toEqual(true)
})

test('when false', () => {
  expect(isFunction(null)).toEqual(false)
})

---------------

isNil


isNil(x: any): x is null | undefined

It returns true if x is either null or undefined.

const result = [
  R.isNil(null),
  R.isNil(1),
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.isNil example in Rambda REPL

R.isNil source 
export function isNil(x) {
  return x === undefined || x === null
}
Tests 
import {isNil} from './isNil'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(isNil(null)).toBeTrue()

  expect(isNil(undefined)).toBeTrue()

  expect(isNil([])).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

isPromise


isPromise(input: any): boolean

---------------

isType


isType(targetType: RambdaTypes, input: any): boolean

It returns true if targetType is equal to type of input according to R.type.

R.isType('Async',R.delay(1000))
// => true

Try this R.isType example in Rambda REPL

R.isType source 
import {type} from './type'

export function isType(xType, x) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return xHolder => isType(xType, xHolder)
  }

  return type(x) === xType
}
Tests 
import {isType} from './isType'
import {delay} from './delay'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

test('array', () => {
  expect(isType('Array', list)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(isType('Array')([])).toBeTruthy()
})

test('promise', () => {
  expect(isType('Promise', Promise.resolve(1))).toBeTruthy()
})

test('async', () => {
  async function fn() {}

  expect(isType('Async', fn)).toBeTruthy()
})

test('with R.delay', () => {
  expect(isType('Function', delay)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(isType('Promise', delay(100))).toBeTruthy()
})

---------------

isValid


isValid({input: object, schema: Schema}: IsValid): boolean

It checks if input is following schema specifications.

If validation fails, it returns false.

Please check the detailed explanation as it is hard to write a short description for this method.

💥 Independently, somebody else came with very similar idea called superstruct

const input = {a: ['foo', 'bar']}
const invalidInput = {a: ['foo', 'bar', 1]}
const schema = {a: [String]}
const result = [
  R.isValid({schema, input}),
  R.isValid({schema, input: invalidInput})
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.isValid example in Rambda REPL

R.isValid source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {all} from './all'
import {any} from './any'
import {includes} from './includes'
import {init} from './init'
import {test} from './test'
import {toLower} from './toLower'
import {type} from './type'

export function isPrototype(input) {
  const currentPrototype = input.prototype
  const list = [Number, String, Boolean, Promise]
  let toReturn = false
  let counter = -1
  while (++counter < list.length && !toReturn) {
    if (currentPrototype === list[counter].prototype) toReturn = true
  }

  return toReturn
}

export function prototypeToString(input) {
  const currentPrototype = input.prototype
  const list = [Number, String, Boolean, Promise]
  const translatedList = ['Number', 'String', 'Boolean', 'Promise']
  let found
  let counter = -1

  while (++counter < list.length) {
    if (currentPrototype === list[counter].prototype) found = counter
  }

  return translatedList[found]
}

const typesWithoutPrototype = ['any', 'promise', 'async', 'function']

export function fromPrototypeToString(rule) {
  if (
    _isArray(rule) ||
    rule === undefined ||
    rule === null ||
    rule.prototype === undefined ||
    typesWithoutPrototype.includes(rule)
  ) {
    return {
      rule,
      parsed: false,
    }
  }
  if (String.prototype === rule.prototype) {
    return {
      rule: 'string',
      parsed: true,
    }
  }
  if (Boolean.prototype === rule.prototype) {
    return {
      rule: 'boolean',
      parsed: true,
    }
  }
  if (Number.prototype === rule.prototype) {
    return {
      rule: 'number',
      parsed: true,
    }
  }

  return {
    rule: type(rule.prototype).toLowerCase(),
    parsed: true,
  }
}

function getRuleAndType(schema, requirementRaw) {
  const ruleRaw = schema[requirementRaw]
  const typeIs = type(ruleRaw)
  const {rule, parsed} = fromPrototypeToString(ruleRaw)

  return {
    rule: rule,
    ruleType: parsed ? 'String' : typeIs,
  }
}

export function isValid({input, schema}) {
  if (input === undefined || schema === undefined) return false

  let flag = true
  const boom = boomFlag => {
    if (!boomFlag) {
      flag = false
    }
  }

  for (const requirementRaw in schema) {
    if (flag) {
      const isOptional = requirementRaw.endsWith('?')
      const requirement = isOptional ? init(requirementRaw) : requirementRaw

      const {rule, ruleType} = getRuleAndType(schema, requirementRaw)
      const inputProp = input[requirement]
      const inputPropType = type(input[requirement])

      const ok = (isOptional && inputProp !== undefined) || !isOptional

      if (!ok || (rule === 'any' && inputProp != null) || rule === inputProp)
        continue

      if (ruleType === 'Object') {
        /**
         * This rule is standalone schema, so we recursevly call `isValid`
         */
        const isValidResult = isValid({
          input: inputProp,
          schema: rule,
        })
        boom(isValidResult)
      } else if (ruleType === 'String') {
        /**
         * Rule is actual rule such as 'number', so the two types are compared
         */
        boom(toLower(inputPropType) === rule)
      } else if (typeof rule === 'function') {
        /**
         * Rule is function so we pass to it the input
         */
        boom(rule(inputProp))
      } else if (ruleType === 'Array' && inputPropType === 'String') {
        /**
         * Enum case | rule is like a: ['foo', 'bar']
         */
        boom(includes(inputProp, rule))
      } else if (
        ruleType === 'Array' &&
        rule.length === 1 &&
        inputPropType === 'Array'
      ) {
        /**
         * 1. array of type | rule is like a: ['number']
         * 2. rule is like a: [{foo: 'string', bar: 'number'}]
         */
        const [currentRule] = rule
        const currentRuleType = type(currentRule)

        //Check if rule is invalid
        boom(
          currentRuleType === 'String' ||
            currentRuleType === 'Object' ||
            isPrototype(currentRule)
        )

        if (currentRuleType === 'Object' && flag) {
          /**
           * 2. rule is like a: [{from: 'string'}]
           */
          const isValidResult = all(
            inputPropInstance =>
              isValid({
                input: inputPropInstance,
                schema: currentRule,
              }),
            inputProp
          )
          boom(isValidResult)
        } else if (flag) {
          /**
           * 1. array of type
           */

          const actualRule =
            currentRuleType === 'String'
              ? currentRule
              : prototypeToString(currentRule)
          const isInvalidResult = any(
            inputPropInstance =>
              type(inputPropInstance).toLowerCase() !==
              actualRule.toLowerCase(),
            inputProp
          )
          boom(!isInvalidResult)
        }
      } else if (ruleType === 'RegExp' && inputPropType === 'String') {
        boom(test(rule, inputProp))
      } else {
        boom(false)
      }
    }
  }

  return flag
}
Tests 
import {delay} from './delay'
import {isPrototype, isValid} from './isValid'

test('is prototype', () => {
  expect(isPrototype(Promise)).toBeTrue()
  expect(isPrototype(Number)).toBeTrue()
  expect(isPrototype(Boolean)).toBeTrue()
  expect(isPrototype(String)).toBeTrue()
  expect(isPrototype(0)).toBeFalse()
})

test('prototype inside array', () => {
  const input = {a: [1, 2, 3, 4]}
  const schema = {a: [Number]}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('with Promise prototype', () => {
  const input = {a: [delay(1), delay(2)]}
  const schema = {a: [Promise]}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('object prototype as rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: {}}
  const schema = {a: Object}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('list of functions', () => {
  const input = {a: [() => {}, delay]}
  const schema = {a: ['function']}

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('function schema type can be only string', () => {
  const input = {a: [() => {}, delay]}
  const schema = {a: [Function]}

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('object prototype as rule - false', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: Object}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('number prototype as rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: 1}
  const schema = {a: Number}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('array prototype as rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: [1, 2, 3]}
  const schema = {a: Array}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('array prototype as rule - false', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: Array}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('string prototype as rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: 'foo'}
  const schema = {a: String}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('string prototype as rule - false', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: String}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('boolean prototype as rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: true}
  const schema = {a: Boolean}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('boolean prototype as rule - false', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: Boolean}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('regex prototype cannot be rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: /foo/g}
  const schema = {a: new RegExp('foo')}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('undefined as a rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: undefined}
  const schema = {a: undefined}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('undefined as a rule - false', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: undefined}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('null as a rule - true', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: null}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('null as a rule - false', () => {
  const input = {a: undefined}
  const schema = {a: null}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('`any` safeguard against `null`', () => {
  const input = {a: null}
  const schema = {a: 'any'}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('`any` safeguard against `undefined`', () => {
  const input = {a: undefined}
  const schema = {a: 'any'}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('type can be `"any"`', () => {
  const input = {a: () => {}}
  const schema = {a: 'any'}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('type can be `"function"`', () => {
  const input = {a: () => {}}
  const schema = {a: 'function'}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('type can be `async`', () => {
  const input = {a: async () => {}}
  const schema = {a: 'async'}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('type can be `promise`', () => {
  const input = {a: delay(1999)}
  const schema = {a: 'promise'}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('type can be `promise` list', () => {
  const input = {a: [delay(1999)]}
  const schema = {a: ['promise']}
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('function as schema - false', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: () => true,
      ac: 3,
    },
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: /fo/,
      ac: 'number',
    },
    'b?': 'string',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('regex ok', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: 'foo',
      ac: 3,
    },
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: /fo/,
      ac: 'number',
    },
    'b?': 'string',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('regex !ok', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: 'foo',
      ac: 3,
    },
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: /ba/,
      ac: 'number',
    },
    'b?': 'string',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('optional props is missing', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: 'foo',
      ac: 3,
    },
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: 'string',
      ac: 'number',
    },
    'b?': 'string',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('optional props is wrong type', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: 'foo',
      ac: 3,
    },
    b: [],
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: 'string',
      ac: 'number',
    },
    'b?': 'string',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('optional props - nested', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: 'foo',
      ac: 3,
    },
    b: [],
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: 'string',
      'ac?': 'number',
    },
    b: 'array',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('optional props is missing - nested', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {ab: 'foo'},
    b: [],
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: 'string',
      'ac?': 'number',
    },
    b: 'array',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('optional props is wrong type - nested', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      ab: 'foo',
      ac: 'bar',
    },
    b: [],
    c: [1, 2],
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      ab: 'string',
      'ac?': 'number',
    },
    b: 'array',
    c: ['number'],
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('nested schema', () => {
  const input = {
    a: {
      b: 'str',
      c: 3,
      d: 'str',
    },
    b: 'foo',
  }
  const schema = {
    a: {
      b: 'string',
      c: 'number',
      d: 'string',
    },
    b: 'string',
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()

  const invalidInputFirst = {
    a: {
      b: 'str',
      c: 3,
      d: 'str',
    },
    b: 5,
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInputFirst,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()

  const invalidInputSecond = {
    a: {
      b: 'str',
      c: 'str',
      d: 'str',
    },
    b: 5,
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInputSecond,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()

  const invalidInputThird = {
    a: {b: 'str'},
    b: 5,
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInputThird,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('array of type', () => {
  const input = {
    a: [1, 2],
    b: 'foo',
  }
  const schema = {
    a: ['number'],
    b: 'string',
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()

  const invalidInput = {
    a: [1, '1'],
    b: 'foo',
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInput,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('function as rule', () => {
  const input = {
    a: [1, 2, 3, 4],
    b: 'foo',
  }
  const invalidInput = {
    a: [4],
    b: 'foo',
  }

  const schema = {
    a: x => x.length > 2,
    b: 'string',
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInput,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('input prop is undefined', () => {
  const input = {b: 3}
  const schema = {a: 'number'}

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('enum', () => {
  const input = {a: 'foo'}
  const invalidInput = {a: ''}

  const schema = {a: ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']}

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInput,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('readme example', () => {
  const basicSchema = {a: ['string']}
  const schema = {
    b: [basicSchema],
    c: {
      d: {e: 'boolean'},
      f: 'array',
    },
    g: ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'],
  }
  const input = {
    b: [{a: ['led', 'zeppelin']}],
    c: {
      d: {e: true},
      f: ['any', 1, null, 'value'],
    },
    g: 'foo',
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('should allow additional properties', () => {
  const input = {
    title: 'You shook me',
    year: 1969,
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema: {title: 'string'},
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('accepts values as schemas', () => {
  const input = {
    title: 'You shook me',
    genre: 'Blues',
    year: 1969,
  }
  const schema = {
    title: 'You shook me',
    year: 1969,
  }
  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('compatible schemas with nested object', () => {
  const input = {
    foo: 'bar',
    baz: {a: {b: 'c'}},
  }
  const invalidInputFirst = {
    foo: 'bar',
    baz: {a: {b: 1}},
  }
  const invalidInputSecond = {
    foo: 'bar',
    baz: {a: {b: []}},
  }
  const invalidInputThird = {
    foo: 'bar',
    baz: {a: {b: null}},
  }
  const schema = {
    foo: 'string',
    baz: {a: {b: 'string'}},
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInputFirst,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInputSecond,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
  expect(
    isValid({
      input: invalidInputThird,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('should return true when schema is empty object', () => {
  expect(
    isValid({
      input: {a: 1},
      schema: {},
    })
  ).toBeTruthy()
})

test('when schema is undefined', () => {
  expect(
    isValid({
      input: {a: 1},
      schema: undefined,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('should return false with invalid schema rule', () => {
  const input = {
    foo: 'bar',
    a: {},
  }
  const inputSecond = {foo: 'bar'}

  const schema = {
    foo: 'string',
    baz: {a: {}},
  }

  expect(
    isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()

  expect(
    isValid({
      input: inputSecond,
      schema,
    })
  ).toBeFalsy()
})

test('array of schemas', () => {
  const input = {
    b: [
      {
        a: 'led',
        b: 1,
      },
      {
        a: 'dancing',
        b: 1,
      },
    ],
  }
  const basicSchema = {
    a: String,
    b: Number,
  }
  const schema = {b: [basicSchema]}
  const result = isValid({
    input,
    schema,
  })

  expect(result).toBeTruthy()
})

---------------

isValidAsync


isValidAsync(x: IsValidAsync): Promise<boolean>

Asynchronous version of R.isValid

const input = {a: 1, b: 2}
const invalidInput = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}
const schema = {a: Number, b: async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return typeof x === 'number'
}}

const result = await Promise.all([
  R.isValidAsync({schema, input}),
  R.isValidAsync({schema, input: invalidInput})
])
// => [true, false]

Try this R.isValidAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.isValidAsync source 
import {forEach} from './forEach'
import {isPromise} from './isPromise'
import {isValid} from './isValid'

export async function isValidAsync({schema, input}) {
  const asyncSchema = {}
  const simpleSchema = {}
  forEach((rule, prop) => {
    if (isPromise(rule)) {
      asyncSchema[prop] = rule
    } else {
      simpleSchema[prop] = rule
    }
  }, schema)

  if (Object.keys(asyncSchema).length === 0)
    return isValid({
      input,
      schema,
    })

  if (
    !isValid({
      input,
      schema: simpleSchema,
    })
  )
    return false

  let toReturn = true

  for (const singleRuleProp in asyncSchema) {
    if (toReturn) {
      const validated = await asyncSchema[singleRuleProp](
        input[singleRuleProp]
      )
      if (!validated) toReturn = false
    }
  }

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {result} from 'lodash'

import {delay} from './delay'
import {isValidAsync} from './isValidAsync'

const simplePredicate = async x => {
  await delay(100)

  return x > 5
}

test('happy', async () => {
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    b: 7,
    c: 9,
    additional: 'foo',
  }
  const invalidInput = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 9,
  }
  const schema = {
    a: Number,
    b: simplePredicate,
    c: simplePredicate,
  }
  const invalidSchema = {
    a: Boolean,
    b: simplePredicate,
    c: simplePredicate,
  }
  const result = await isValidAsync({
    input,
    schema,
  })
  const invalidResult = await isValidAsync({
    input,
    schema: invalidSchema,
  })
  const withInvalidInput = await isValidAsync({
    input: invalidInput,
    schema,
  })
  expect(result).toBeTruthy()
  expect(invalidResult).toBeFalsy()
  expect(withInvalidInput).toBeFalsy()
})

test('without async rules', async () => {
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    b: 7,
  }
  const schema = {
    a: Number,
    b: x => x > 2,
  }
  const invalidSchema = {
    a: Number,
    b: Boolean,
  }
  const result = await isValidAsync({
    input,
    schema,
  })
  const invalidResult = await isValidAsync({
    input,
    schema: invalidSchema,
  })

  expect(result).toBeTruthy()
  expect(invalidResult).toBeFalsy()
})

test('readme example', async () => {
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  }
  const invalidInput = {
    a: 1,
    b: 'foo',
  }
  const schema = {
    a: Number,
    b: async x => {
      await delay(100)

      return typeof x === 'number'
    },
  }
  const result = await Promise.all([
    isValidAsync({
      schema,
      input,
    }),
    isValidAsync({
      schema,
      input: invalidInput,
    }),
  ])
  expect(result).toEqual([true, false])
})

---------------

join


join<T>(glue: string, list: T[]): string

It returns a string of all list instances joined with a glue.

R.join('-', [1, 2, 3])  // => '1-2-3'

Try this R.join example in Rambda REPL

R.join source 
export function join(glue, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => join(glue, _list)

  return list.join(glue)
}
Tests 
import {join} from './join'

test('curry', () => {
  expect(join('|')(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')

  expect(join('|', [1, 2, 3])).toEqual('1|2|3')

  const spacer = join(' ')

  expect(spacer(['a', 2, 3.4])).toEqual('a 2 3.4')
})

---------------

keys


keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]

It applies Object.keys over x and returns its keys.

R.keys({a:1, b:2})  // => ['a', 'b']

Try this R.keys example in Rambda REPL

R.keys source 
export function keys(x) {
  return Object.keys(x)
}
Tests 
import {keys} from './keys'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(keys({a: 1})).toEqual(['a'])
})

---------------

last


last(str: string): string

It returns the last element of input, as the input can be either a string or an array.

const result = [
  R.last([1, 2, 3]),
  R.last('foo'),
]
// => [3, 'o']

Try this R.last example in Rambda REPL

R.last source 
export function last(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
    return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1] || ''
  }

  return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1]
}
Tests 
import {last} from './last'

test('with list', () => {
  expect(last([1, 2, 3])).toBe(3)
  expect(last([])).toBeUndefined()
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(last('abc')).toEqual('c')
  expect(last('')).toEqual('')
})

---------------

lastIndexOf


lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number

It returns the last index of target in list array.

R.equals is used to determine equality between target and members of list.

If there is no such index, then -1 is returned.

const list = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3]
const result = [
  R.lastIndexOf(2, list),
  R.lastIndexOf(4, list),
]
// => [4, -1]

Try this R.lastIndexOf example in Rambda REPL

R.lastIndexOf source 
import {_lastIndexOf} from './equals'

export function lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _list => _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, _list)
  }

  return _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list)
}
Tests 
import {lastIndexOf} from './lastIndexOf'
import {lastIndexOf as lastIndexOfRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './indexOf.spec.js'

test('with NaN', () => {
  expect(lastIndexOf(NaN, [NaN])).toEqual(0)
})

test('will throw with bad input', () => {
  expect(lastIndexOfRamda([], true)).toEqual(-1)
  expect(() => indexOf([], true)).toThrow()
})

test('without list of objects - no R.equals', () => {
  expect(lastIndexOf(3, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
  expect(lastIndexOf(10)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(-1)
})

test('list of objects uses R.equals', () => {
  const listOfObjects = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
  expect(lastIndexOf({c: 4}, listOfObjects)).toBe(-1)
  expect(lastIndexOf({c: 3}, listOfObjects)).toBe(2)
})

test('list of arrays uses R.equals', () => {
  const listOfLists = [[1], [2, 3], [2, 3, 4], [2, 3], [1], []]
  expect(lastIndexOf([], listOfLists)).toBe(5)
  expect(lastIndexOf([1], listOfLists)).toBe(4)
  expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 4], listOfLists)).toBe(2)
  expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 5], listOfLists)).toBe(-1)
})

test('with string as iterable', () => {
  expect(() => lastIndexOf('a', 'abc')).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of abc`
  )
  expect(lastIndexOfRamda('a', 'abc')).toBe(0)
})

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: lastIndexOf,
    fnRamda: lastIndexOfRamda,
    firstInput: possibleTargets,
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 34,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 170,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})

---------------

length


length<T>(input: T[]): number

It returns the length property of list or string input.

const result = [
  R.length([1, 2, 3, 4]),
  R.length('foo'),
]
// => [4, 3]

Try this R.length example in Rambda REPL

R.length source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function length(x) {
  if (_isArray(x)) return x.length
  if (typeof x === 'string') return x.length

  return NaN
}
Tests 
import {length} from './length'
import {length as lengthRamda} from 'ramda'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(length('foo')).toEqual(3)
  expect(length([1, 2, 3])).toEqual(3)
  expect(length([])).toEqual(0)
})

test('with empty string', () => {
  expect(length('')).toEqual(0)
})

test('with bad input returns NaN', () => {
  expect(length(0)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length({})).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(null)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(undefined)).toBeNaN()
})

test('with length as property', () => {
  const input1 = {length: '123'}
  const input2 = {length: null}
  const input3 = {length: ''}

  expect(length(input1)).toBeNaN()
  expect(lengthRamda(input1)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(input2)).toBeNaN()
  expect(lengthRamda(input2)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(input3)).toBeNaN()
  expect(lengthRamda(input3)).toBeNaN()
})

---------------

lens


lens<T, U, V>(getter: (s: T) => U, setter: (a: U, s: T) => V): Lens

It returns a lens for the given getter and setter functions.

The getter gets the value of the focus; the setter sets the value of the focus.

The setter should not mutate the data structure.

const xLens = R.lens(R.prop('x'), R.assoc('x'));

R.view(xLens, {x: 1, y: 2}) // => 1
R.set(xLens, 4, {x: 1, y: 2}) // => {x: 4, y: 2}
R.over(xLens, R.negate, {x: 1, y: 2}) // => {x: -1, y: 2}

Try this R.lens example in Rambda REPL

R.lens source 
export function lens(getter, setter) {
  return function (functor) {
    return function (target) {
      return functor(getter(target)).map(focus => setter(focus, target))
    }
  }
}

---------------

lensEq


lensEq<T, U>(lens: Lens, target: T, input: U): boolean

It returns true if data structure focused by the given lens equals to the target value.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

💥 Idea for this method comes from ramda-adjunct library

const list = [ 1, 2, 3 ]
const lens = R.lensIndex(0)
const result = R.lensEq(
  lens, 1, list
)
// => true

Try this R.lensEq example in Rambda REPL

R.lensEq source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {view} from './view'

function lensEqFn(lens, target, input) {
  return equals(view(lens, input), target)
}

export const lensEq = curry(lensEqFn)
Tests 
import {lensEq} from './lensEq'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'

test('with list', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const lens = lensIndex(0)
  expect(lensEq(lens, 1, list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(lensEq(lens, 2)(list)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with R.lensPath', () => {
  const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
  const target = {c: 1}
  const lens = lensPath('a.b')

  expect(lensEq(lens)(target)(input)).toBeTrue()
  expect(lensEq(lens, target, {c: 2})).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

lensIndex


lensIndex(index: number): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified index.

const list = ['a', 'b', 'c']
const headLens = R.lensIndex(0)

R.view(headLens, list) // => 'a'
R.set(headLens, 'x', list) // => ['x', 'b', 'c']
R.over(headLens, R.toUpper, list) // => ['A', 'b', 'c']

Try this R.lensIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.lensIndex source 
import {lens} from './lens'
import {nth} from './nth'
import {update} from './update'

export function lensIndex(index) {
  return lens(nth(index), update(index))
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {keys} from './keys'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'

const testList = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]

test('focuses list element at the specified index', () => {
  expect(view(lensIndex(0), testList)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('returns undefined if the specified index does not exist', () => {
  expect(view(lensIndex(10), testList)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('sets the list value at the specified index', () => {
  expect(set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList)).toEqual([0, {b: 2}, {c: 3}])
})

test('applies function to the value at the specified list index', () => {
  expect(over(lensIndex(2), keys, testList)).toEqual([{a: 1}, {b: 2}, ['c']])
})

test('can be composed', () => {
  const nestedList = [0, [10, 11, 12], 1, 2]
  const composedLens = compose(lensIndex(1), lensIndex(0))

  expect(view(composedLens, nestedList)).toEqual(10)
})

test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
  expect(set(lensIndex(0), view(lensIndex(0), testList), testList)).toEqual(
    testList
  )
})

test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
  expect(view(lensIndex(0), set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList))).toEqual(0)
})

test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
  expect(
    view(
      lensIndex(0),
      set(lensIndex(0), 11, set(lensIndex(0), 10, testList))
    )
  ).toEqual(11)
})

---------------

lensPath


lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified path.

const lensPath = R.lensPath(['x', 0, 'y'])
const input = {x: [{y: 2, z: 3}, {y: 4, z: 5}]}

R.view(lensPath, input) // => 2

R.set(lensPath, 1, input) 
// => {x: [{y: 1, z: 3}, {y: 4, z: 5}]}

R.over(xHeadYLens, R.negate, input) 
// => {x: [{y: -2, z: 3}, {y: 4, z: 5}]}

Try this R.lensPath example in Rambda REPL

R.lensPath source 
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {path} from './path'

export function lensPath(key) {
  return lens(path(key), assocPath(key))
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'

const testObj = {
  a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
  d: 3,
}

test('view', () => {
  expect(view(lensPath('d'), testObj)).toEqual(3)
  expect(view(lensPath('a.0.b'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
  // this is different to ramda, as ramda will return a clone of the input object
  expect(view(lensPath(''), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('set', () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('d'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 0,
  })
  expect(set(lensPath('a.0.b'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 0}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
  })
  expect(set(lensPath('a.0.X'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [
      {
        b: 1,
        X: 0,
      },
      {b: 2},
    ],
    d: 3,
  })
  expect(set(lensPath([]), 0, testObj)).toEqual(0)
})

test('over', () => {
  expect(over(lensPath('d'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 4,
  })
  expect(over(lensPath('a.1.b'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 3}],
    d: 3,
  })
  expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
    X: undefined,
  })
  expect(over(lensPath('a.0.X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [
      {
        b: 1,
        X: undefined,
      },
      {b: 2},
    ],
    d: 3,
  })
})

test('compose', () => {
  const composedLens = compose(lensPath('a'), lensPath('1.b'))
  expect(view(composedLens, testObj)).toEqual(2)
})

test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
  expect(
    set(lensPath(['d']), view(lensPath(['d']), testObj), testObj)
  ).toEqual(testObj)
  expect(
    set(
      lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']),
      view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), testObj),
      testObj
    )
  ).toEqual(testObj)
})

test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
  expect(view(lensPath(['d']), set(lensPath(['d']), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
  expect(
    view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), set(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), 0, testObj))
  ).toEqual(0)
})

test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
  const p = ['d']
  const q = ['a', 0, 'b']
  expect(
    view(lensPath(p), set(lensPath(p), 11, set(lensPath(p), 10, testObj)))
  ).toEqual(11)
  expect(
    view(lensPath(q), set(lensPath(q), 11, set(lensPath(q), 10, testObj)))
  ).toEqual(11)
})

---------------

lensProp


lensProp(prop: string): {
  <T, U>(obj: T): U

It returns a lens that focuses on specified property prop.

const xLens = R.lensProp('x');
const input = {x: 1, y: 2}

R.view(xLens, input) // => 1

R.set(xLens, 4, input) 
// => {x: 4, y: 2}

R.over(xLens, R.negate, input) 
// => {x: -1, y: 2}

Try this R.lensProp example in Rambda REPL

R.lensProp source 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {prop} from './prop'

export function lensProp(key) {
  return lens(prop(key), assoc(key))
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'

const testObj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3,
}

test('focuses object the specified object property', () => {
  expect(view(lensProp('a'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
})

test('returns undefined if the specified property does not exist', () => {
  expect(view(lensProp('X'), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('sets the value of the object property specified', () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 0,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })
})

test("adds the property to the object if it doesn't exist", () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('d'), 4, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
  })
})

test('applies function to the value of the specified object property', () => {
  expect(over(lensProp('a'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 2,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })
})

test("applies function to undefined and adds the property if it doesn't exist", () => {
  expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    X: undefined,
  })
})

test('can be composed', () => {
  const nestedObj = {
    a: {b: 1},
    c: 2,
  }
  const composedLens = compose(lensProp('a'), lensProp('b'))

  expect(view(composedLens, nestedObj)).toEqual(1)
})

test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('a'), view(lensProp('a'), testObj), testObj)).toEqual(
    testObj
  )
})

test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
  expect(view(lensProp('a'), set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
})

test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
  expect(
    view(
      lensProp('a'),
      set(lensProp('a'), 11, set(lensProp('a'), 10, testObj))
    )
  ).toEqual(11)
})

---------------

lensSatisfies


lensSatisfies<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, lens: Lens, input: U): boolean

It returns true if data structure focused by the given lens satisfies the predicate.

💥 Idea for this method comes from ramda-adjunct library

const fn = R.lensSatisfies(x => x > 5, R.lensIndex(0))
const result = [
  fn([10, 20, 30]),
  fn([1, 2, 3]),
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.lensSatisfies example in Rambda REPL

R.lensSatisfies source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {view} from './view'

function lensSatisfiesFn(predicate, lens, input) {
  return Boolean(predicate(view(lens, input)))
}

export const lensSatisfies = curry(lensSatisfiesFn)
Tests 
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {lensSatisfies} from './lensSatisfies'

const predicate = x => x > 1

test('with list', () => {
  const lens = lensIndex(0)
  const fn = lensSatisfies(predicate, lens)
  expect(fn([10, 20, 30])).toBeTrue()
  expect(fn([1, 2, 3])).toBeFalse()
})

test('with R.lensPath', () => {
  const input1 = {a: {b: 10}}
  const input2 = {a: {b: 1}}
  const lens = lensPath('a.b')
  const fn = lensSatisfies(predicate, lens)

  expect(fn(input1)).toBeTrue()
  expect(fn(input2)).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

map


map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>

It returns the result of looping through iterable with fn.

It works with both array and object.

💥 Unlike Ramda's map, here property and input object are passed as arguments to fn, when iterable is an object.

const fn = x => x * 2
const fnWhenObject = (val, prop)=>{
  return `${prop}-${val}`
}

const iterable = [1, 2]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

const result = [ 
  R.map(fn, list),
  R.map(fnWhenObject, obj)
]
// => [ [1, 4], {a: 'a-1', b: 'b-2'}]

Try this R.map example in Rambda REPL

R.map source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'

export function mapArray(fn, list, isIndexed = false) {
  let index = 0
  const willReturn = Array(list.length)

  while (index < list.length) {
    willReturn[index] = isIndexed ? fn(list[index], index) : fn(list[index])

    index++
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function mapObject(fn, obj) {
  let index = 0
  const keys = _keys(obj)
  const len = keys.length
  const willReturn = {}

  while (index < len) {
    const key = keys[index]
    willReturn[key] = fn(obj[key], key, obj)
    index++
  }

  return willReturn
}

export const mapObjIndexed = mapObject

export function map(fn, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => map(fn, _iterable)
  if (!iterable) {
    throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
  }

  if (_isArray(iterable)) return mapArray(fn, iterable)

  return mapObject(fn, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {map} from './map'
import {map as mapRamda} from 'ramda'

const double = x => x * 2

describe(`with array`, () => {
  test('happy', () => {
    expect(map(double, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
  })

  test('curried', () => {
    expect(map(double)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
  })
})

describe(`with object`, () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  }

  test('happy', () => {
    expect(map(double, obj)).toEqual({
      a: 2,
      b: 4,
    })
  })
  test('property as second and input object as third argument', () => {
    const obj = {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    }
    const iterator = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
      expect(prop).toBeString()
      expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)

      return val * 2
    }

    expect(map(iterator)(obj)).toEqual({
      a: 2,
      b: 4,
    })
  })
})

test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
  expect(() => map(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => map(double)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => mapRamda(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
  )
  expect(() => mapRamda(double, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
  )
})

---------------

mapArray


mapArray<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>, iterable: T[]): T[]

const result = R.mapArray(x => x + 1, [1, 2])
// => [2, 3]

Try this R.mapArray example in Rambda REPL

---------------

mapAsync


mapAsync<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, list: T[]): Promise<K[]>

Sequential asynchronous mapping with fn over members of list.

async function fn(x){
  await R.delay(1000)

  return x+1
}

const result = await R.mapAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
// `result` resolves after 3 seconds to `[2, 3, 4]`

Try this R.mapAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.mapAsync source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

async function mapAsyncFn(fn, listOrObject) {
  if (_isArray(listOrObject)) {
    const willReturn = []
    let i = 0
    for (const a of listOrObject) {
      willReturn.push(await fn(a, i++))
    }

    return willReturn
  }

  const willReturn = {}
  for (const prop in listOrObject) {
    willReturn[prop] = await fn(listOrObject[prop], prop)
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function mapAsync(fn, listOrObject) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return async _listOrObject => mapAsyncFn(fn, _listOrObject)
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    mapAsyncFn(fn, listOrObject).then(resolve).catch(reject)
  })
}
Tests 
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {map} from './map'
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'

const rejectDelay = a =>
  new Promise((_, reject) => {
    setTimeout(() => {
      reject(a + 20)
    }, 100)
  })

test('happy', async () => {
  const fn = async (x, prop) => {
    await delay(100)
    expect(prop).toBeNumber()

    return x + 1
  }
  const result = await mapAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
  expect(result).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
})

test('with object', async () => {
  const fn = async (x, prop) => {
    expect(prop).toBeString()

    return x + 1
  }
  const result = await mapAsync(fn, {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 2,
    b: 3,
  })
})

test('with R.composeAsync', async () => {
  const result = await composeAsync(
    map(x => x + 1),
    mapAsync(async x => {
      delay(x)

      return x
    }),
    map(x => x * 10)
  )([1, 2, 3])
  expect(result).toEqual([11, 21, 31])
})

test('error', async () => {
  try {
    await mapAsync(rejectDelay)([1, 2, 3])
  } catch (err) {
    expect(err).toBe(21)
  }
})

---------------

mapAsyncLimit


mapAsyncLimit<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, limit: number, list: T[]): Promise<K[]>

It is similar to R.mapFastAsync in that it uses Promise.all but not over the whole list, rather than with only slice from list with length limit.

💥 For example usage, please check R.mapAsyncLimit tests.

R.mapAsyncLimit source 
import {mapFastAsync, mapFastAsyncFn} from './mapFastAsync'
import {splitEvery} from './splitEvery'

async function mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, list) {
  if (list.length < limit) return mapFastAsync(iterable, list)

  const slices = splitEvery(limit, list)

  let toReturn = []
  for (const slice of slices) {
    const iterableResult = await mapFastAsyncFn(iterable, slice)
    toReturn = [...toReturn, ...iterableResult]
  }

  return toReturn
}

export function mapAsyncLimit(iterable, limit, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 2) {
    return async _list => mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, _list)
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    mapAsyncLimitFn(iterable, limit, list).then(resolve).catch(reject)
  })
}
Tests 
import isCI from 'is-ci'

import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'
import {mapAsyncLimit} from './mapAsyncLimit'
import {toDecimal} from './toDecimal'

jest.setTimeout(30000)

test('happy', async () => {
  const limit = 3
  const startTime = new Date().getTime()
  const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]
  const iterable = async x => {
    await delay(500)

    return x + 1
  }
  const result = await mapAsyncLimit(iterable, limit, list)
  const endTime = new Date().getTime()
  const diffTime = endTime - startTime

  const startTime2 = new Date().getTime()
  await mapAsync(iterable, list)
  const endTime2 = new Date().getTime()
  const diffTime2 = endTime2 - startTime2

  const methodScale = toDecimal((diffTime2 - diffTime) / 1000, 0)
  expect(result).toEqual([2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10])
  if (!isCI) expect(methodScale).toBe(limit)
})

const fn = async x => {
  await delay(100)

  return x + 1
}

test('with R.composeAsync', async () => {
  const result = await composeAsync(mapAsyncLimit(fn, 2), x =>
    x.map(xx => xx + 1)
  )([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6])
  expect(result).toEqual([3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8])
})

test('fallback to R.mapFastAsync', async () => {
  const result = await mapAsyncLimit(fn, 4, [1, 2, 3])
  expect(result).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
})

---------------

mapFastAsync


mapFastAsync<T, K>(fn: AsyncIterable<T, K>, list: T[]): Promise<K[]>

Parrallel asynchronous mapping with fn over members of list.

async function fn(x){
  await R.delay(1000)

  return x+1
}

const result = await R.mapFastAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
// `result` resolves after 1 second to `[2, 3, 4]`

Try this R.mapFastAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.mapFastAsync source 
export async function mapFastAsyncFn(fn, arr) {
  const promised = arr.map((a, i) => fn(a, i))

  return Promise.all(promised)
}

export function mapFastAsync(fn, arr) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return async holder => mapFastAsyncFn(fn, holder)
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    mapFastAsyncFn(fn, arr).then(resolve).catch(reject)
  })
}
Tests 
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {map} from './map'
import {mapFastAsync} from './mapFastAsync'

test('happy', async () => {
  const fn = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x + 10
  }
  const result = await mapFastAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
  const curriedResult = await mapFastAsync(fn)([1, 2, 3])
  expect(result).toEqual([11, 12, 13])
  expect(curriedResult).toEqual([11, 12, 13])
})

test('composeAsync', async () => {
  const result = await composeAsync(
    mapFastAsync(async x => {
      await delay(100)

      return x + 1
    }),
    mapFastAsync(async x => {
      await delay(100)

      return x + 10
    }),
    map(x => x * 10)
  )([1, 2, 3])
  expect(result).toEqual([21, 31, 41])
})

test('error', async () => {
  try {
    const fn = async x => {
      JSON.parse('{:')
    }
    const result = await mapFastAsync(fn, [1, 2, 3])
  } catch (err) {
    expect(err.message).toBe('Unexpected token : in JSON at position 1')
  }
})

test('pass index as second argument', async () => {
  await mapFastAsync(
    (x, i) => {
      expect(x % 10).toBe(0)
      expect(typeof i).toBe('number')
    },
    [10, 20, 30]
  )
})

---------------

mapIndexed

Same as R.map, but it passes index as second argument to the iterator, when looping over arrays.

---------------

mapKeys


mapKeys<T, U>(changeKeyFn: (x: string) => string, obj: { [key: string]: T}): U

It takes an object and returns a new object with changed keys according to changeKeyFn function.

const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const changeKeyFn = prop => `{prop}_foo`
const result = R.mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj)
// => {a_foo: 1, b_foo: 2}

Try this R.mapKeys example in Rambda REPL

R.mapKeys source 
export function mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => mapKeys(changeKeyFn, _obj)
  const toReturn = {}

  Object.keys(obj).forEach(prop => (toReturn[changeKeyFn(prop)] = obj[prop]))

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {mapKeys} from './mapKeys'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
}
const changeKeyFn = prop => `${prop}_foo`
const expected = {
  a_foo: 1,
  b_foo: 2,
}

test('happy', () => {
  const result = mapKeys(changeKeyFn, obj)

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('curried', () => {
  const result = mapKeys(changeKeyFn)(obj)

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

---------------

mapObject


mapObject<T>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, T>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>

const result = R.mapObject(x => x + 1, {a:1, b:2})
// => {a:2, b:3}

Try this R.mapObject example in Rambda REPL

---------------

mapObjIndexed

It works the same way as R.map does for objects. It is added as Ramda also has this method.

const fn = (val, prop) => {
  return `${prop}-${val}`
}

const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

const result = R.map(mapObjIndexed, obj)
// => {a: 'a-1', b: 'b-2'}

Try this R.mapObjIndexed example in Rambda REPL

---------------

mapToObject


mapToObject<T, U>(fn: (input: T) => object|false, list: T[]): U

This method allows to generate an object from a list using input function fn.

This function must return either an object or false for every member of list input.

If false is returned, then this element of list will be skipped in the calculation of the result.

All of returned objects will be merged to generate the final result.

const list = [1, 2, 3, 12]
const fn = x => {
  if(x > 10) return false
  return x % 2 ? {[x]: x + 1}: {[x]: x + 10}
}

const result = mapToObject(fn, list)
const expected = {'1': 2, '2': 12, '3': 4}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.mapToObject example in Rambda REPL

R.mapToObject source 
import {map} from './map'
import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll'
import {ok} from './ok'
import {type} from './type'

export function mapToObject(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return listHolder => mapToObject(fn, listHolder)
  }
  ok(type(fn), type(list))('Function', 'Array')

  return mergeAll(map(fn, list))
}
Tests 
import {mapToObject} from './mapToObject'

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const fn = x => (x % 2 ? {[x]: x + 1} : {[x]: x + 10})
const expected = {
  1: 2,
  2: 12,
  3: 4,
}

test('happy', () => {
  const result = mapToObject(fn, list)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('curried', () => {
  const result = mapToObject(fn)(list)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('string.fn test', () => {
  const list = ['auto', 'bar=false', 'foo', 'baz=1.5', 's=more', 'k=2']
  const fn = x => {
    const [key, value] = x.split('=')
    if (value === undefined || value === 'true') {
      return {[key]: true}
    }
    if (value === 'false') {
      return {[key]: false}
    }

    if (Number.isNaN(Number(value))) {
      return {[key]: value}
    }

    return {[key]: Number(value)}
  }

  const expectedResult = {
    auto: true,
    foo: true,
    bar: false,
    baz: 1.5,
    s: 'more',
    k: 2,
  }
  const result = mapToObject(fn, list)

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('bad path', () => {
  expect(() => mapToObject(1, null)).toThrow()
})

---------------

mapToObjectAsync


mapToObjectAsync<T, U>(fn: (input: T) => Promise<object|false>, list: T[]): Promise<U>

Asynchronous version of R.mapToObject

R.mapToObjectAsync source 
import {mapAsync} from './mapAsync'

export async function mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, list) {
  let toReturn = {}

  const innerIterable = async x => {
    const intermediateResult = await fn(x)
    if (intermediateResult === false) return
    toReturn = {
      ...toReturn,
      ...intermediateResult,
    }
  }

  await mapAsync(innerIterable, list)

  return toReturn
}

export function mapToObjectAsync(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return async _list => mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, _list)
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    mapToObjectAsyncFn(fn, list).then(resolve).catch(reject)
  })
}
Tests 
import {composeAsync} from './composeAsync'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {mapToObjectAsync} from './mapToObjectAsync'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 12]
const fn = async x => {
  await delay(100)
  if (x > 10) return false

  return x % 2 ? {[`key${x}`]: x + 1} : {[`key${x}`]: x + 10}
}

const expected = {
  key1: 2,
  key2: 12,
  key3: 4,
}

test('happy', async () => {
  const result = await mapToObjectAsync(fn, list)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with R.composeAsync', async () => {
  const result = await composeAsync(mapToObjectAsync(fn), x =>
    x.filter(xx => xx > 1)
  )(list)

  expect(result).toEqual({
    key2: 12,
    key3: 4,
  })
})

---------------

match


match(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): string[]

Curried version of String.prototype.match which returns empty array, when there is no match.

const result = [
  R.match('a', 'foo'),
  R.match(/([a-z]a)/g, 'bananas')
]
// => [[], ['ba', 'na', 'na']]

Try this R.match example in Rambda REPL

R.match source 
export function match(pattern, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => match(pattern, _input)

  const willReturn = input.match(pattern)

  return willReturn === null ? [] : willReturn
}
Tests 
import {equals} from './equals'
import {match} from './match'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')).toEqual(['ar', 'az'])
})

test('fallback', () => {
  expect(match(/a./g)('foo')).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(match('a', 'foo')).toEqual([])
  expect(equals(match('o', 'foo'), ['o'])).toBeTrue()
})

test('throwing', () => {
  expect(() => {
    match(/a./g, null)
  }).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'match')`
  )
})

---------------

mathMod

R.mathMod behaves like the modulo operator should mathematically, unlike the % operator (and by extension, R.modulo). So while -17 % 5 is -2, mathMod(-17, 5) is 3.

💥 Explanation is taken from Ramda documentation site.

const result = [
  R.mathMod(-17, 5),
  R.mathMod(17, 5),
  R.mathMod(17, -5),  
  R.mathMod(17, 0)   
]
// => [3, 2, NaN, NaN]

Try this R.mathMod example in Rambda REPL

---------------

max

It returns the greater value between x and y.

const result = [
  R.max(5, 7),  
  R.max('bar', 'foo'),  
]
// => [7, 'foo']

Try this R.max example in Rambda REPL

---------------

maxBy

It returns the greater value between x and y according to compareFn function.

const compareFn = Math.abs

R.maxBy(compareFn, 5, -7) // => -7

Try this R.maxBy example in Rambda REPL

---------------

maybe


maybe<T>(ifRule: boolean, whenIf: T | Func<T>, whenElse: T | Func<T>): T

It acts as ternary operator and it is helpful when we have nested ternaries.

All of the inputs can be either direct values or anonymous functions. This is helpful if we don't want to evaluate certain paths as we can wrap this logic in a function.

const x = 4
const y = 8

const ifRule = x > 2
const whenIf = y > 10 ? 3 : 7
const whenElse = () => {
  // just to show that it won't be evaluated
  return JSON.parse('{a:')
}

const result = R.maybe(
  ifRule,
  whenIf,
  whenElse,
)
// `result` is `7`

Try this R.maybe example in Rambda REPL

R.maybe source 
import {type} from './type'

export function maybe(ifRule, whenIf, whenElse) {
  const whenIfInput =
    ifRule && type(whenIf) === 'Function' ? whenIf() : whenIf

  const whenElseInput =
    !ifRule && type(whenElse) === 'Function' ? whenElse() : whenElse

  return ifRule ? whenIfInput : whenElseInput
}
Tests 
import {maybe} from './maybe'

const WHEN_IF = 'WHEN_IF'
const WHEN_ELSE = 'WHEN_ELSE'

test('prevent type error', () => {
  const x = 5
  const y = null
  const ifRule = x > 3

  const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, () => y.a === 'foo')

  expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF)
})

test('whenElse is a function', () => {
  const x = 2
  const y = {a: 1}
  const ifRule = x > 3

  const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, () => y.a === 'foo')

  expect(result).toBeFalse()
})

test('whenIf', () => {
  const x = 5
  const ifRule = x > 3

  const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE)

  expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF)
})

test('whenIf is a function', () => {
  const x = 5
  const ifRule = () => x > 3

  const result = maybe(ifRule, () => WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE)

  expect(result).toBe(WHEN_IF)
})

test('whenElse', () => {
  const x = 1
  const ifRule = x > 3

  const result = maybe(ifRule, WHEN_IF, WHEN_ELSE)

  expect(result).toBe(WHEN_ELSE)
})

---------------

mean


mean(list: number[]): number

It returns the mean value of list input.

R.mean([ 2, 7 ])
// => 4.5

Try this R.mean example in Rambda REPL

R.mean source 
import {sum} from './sum'

export function mean(list) {
  return sum(list) / list.length
}
Tests 
import {mean} from './mean'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(mean([2, 7])).toBe(4.5)
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  expect(mean([])).toBeNaN()
})

---------------

median


median(list: number[]): number

It returns the median value of list input.

R.median([ 7, 2, 10, 9 ]) // => 8

Try this R.median example in Rambda REPL

R.median source 
import {mean} from './mean'

export function median(list) {
  const len = list.length
  if (len === 0) return NaN
  const width = 2 - (len % 2)
  const idx = (len - width) / 2

  return mean(
    Array.prototype.slice
      .call(list, 0)
      .sort((a, b) => {
        if (a === b) return 0

        return a < b ? -1 : 1
      })
      .slice(idx, idx + width)
  )
}
Tests 
import {median} from './median'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(median([2])).toEqual(2)
  expect(median([7, 2, 10, 2, 9])).toEqual(7)
})

test('with empty array', () => {
  expect(median([])).toBeNaN()
})

---------------

memoize


memoize<T, K extends any[]>(fn: (...inputs: K) => T): (...inputs: K) => T

When fn is called for a second time with the same input, then the cache result is returned instead of calling again fn.

let result = 0
const fn = (a,b) =>{
  result++

  return a + b
}
const memoized = R.memoize(fn)
memoized(1, 2)
memoized(1, 2)

// => `result` is equal to `1`

Try this R.memoize example in Rambda REPL

R.memoize source 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {map} from './map'
import {replace} from './replace'
import {sort} from './sort'
import {take} from './take'
import {type} from './type'

const cache = {}

const normalizeObject = obj => {
  const sortFn = (a, b) => (a > b ? 1 : -1)
  const willReturn = {}
  compose(
    map(prop => (willReturn[prop] = obj[prop])),
    sort(sortFn)
  )(Object.keys(obj))

  return willReturn
}

const stringify = a => {
  if (type(a) === 'String') {
    return a
  } else if (['Function', 'Async'].includes(type(a))) {
    const compacted = replace(/\s{1,}/g, ' ', a.toString())

    return replace(/\s/g, '_', take(15, compacted))
  } else if (type(a) === 'Object') {
    return JSON.stringify(normalizeObject(a))
  }

  return JSON.stringify(a)
}

const generateProp = (fn, ...inputArguments) => {
  let propString = ''
  inputArguments.forEach(inputArgument => {
    propString += `${stringify(inputArgument)}_`
  })

  return `${propString}${stringify(fn)}`
}
// with weakmaps
export function memoize(fn, ...inputArguments) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return (...inputArgumentsHolder) => memoize(fn, ...inputArgumentsHolder)
  }

  const prop = generateProp(fn, ...inputArguments)
  if (prop in cache) return cache[prop]

  if (type(fn) === 'Async') {
    return new Promise(resolve => {
      fn(...inputArguments).then(result => {
        cache[prop] = result
        resolve(result)
      })
    })
  }

  const result = fn(...inputArguments)
  cache[prop] = result

  return result
}
Tests 
import {memoize} from './memoize'

test('memoize function without input arguments', () => {
  const fn = () => 4
  const memoized = memoize(fn)
  expect(typeof memoized()).toBe('function')
})

test('happy', () => {
  let counter = 0

  const fn = ({a, b, c}) => {
    counter++

    return a + b - c
  }
  const memoized = memoize(fn)
  expect(
    memoized({
      a: 1,
      c: 3,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toBe(0)
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
  expect(
    memoized({
      c: 3,
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toBe(0)
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
})

test('normal function', () => {
  let counter = 0
  const fn = (a, b) => {
    counter++

    return a + b
  }
  const memoized = memoize(fn)
  expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
  expect(memoized(2, 2)).toBe(4)
  expect(counter).toBe(2)
  expect(memoized(1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(counter).toBe(2)
})

test('async function', async () => {
  let counter = 0
  const delay = ms =>
    new Promise(resolve => {
      setTimeout(resolve, ms)
    })
  const fn = async (ms, a, b) => {
    await delay(ms)
    counter++

    return a + b
  }

  const memoized = memoize(fn)
  expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(counter).toBe(1)
  expect(await memoized(100, 2, 2)).toBe(4)
  expect(counter).toBe(2)
  expect(await memoized(100, 1, 2)).toBe(3)
  expect(counter).toBe(2)
})

test('string as argument', () => {
  let count = 0
  const foo = 'foo'
  const tester = memoize(n => {
    count++

    return `${n}bar`
  })
  tester(foo)
  tester(foo)
  tester(foo)

  expect(tester(foo)).toEqual('foobar')

  expect(count).toEqual(1)

  tester('baz')

  expect(tester('baz')).toEqual('bazbar')

  expect(count).toEqual(2)
})

---------------

merge


merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B
export function merge<Output>(target: any): (newProps: any) => Output

It creates a copy of target object with overidden newProps properties.

const target = { 'foo': 0, 'bar': 1 }
const newProps = { 'foo': 7 }

const result = R.merge(target, newProps)
// => { 'foo': 7, 'bar': 1 }

Try this R.merge example in Rambda REPL

R.merge source 
export function merge(target, newProps) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _newProps => merge(target, _newProps)

  return Object.assign({}, target || {}, newProps || {})
}
Tests 
import {merge} from './merge'

const obj = {
  foo: 1,
  bar: 2,
}

test('happy', () => {
  expect(merge(obj, {bar: 20})).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 20,
  })
})

test('curry', () => {
  expect(merge(obj)({baz: 3})).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    baz: 3,
  })
})

/**
 * https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/77
 */
test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
  expect(merge(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
  expect(merge(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(merge(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(merge(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})

---------------

mergeAll


mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T

It merges all objects of list array sequentially and returns the result.

const list = [
  {a: 1},
  {b: 2},
  {c: 3}
]
const result = R.mergeAll(list)
const expected = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3
}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.mergeAll example in Rambda REPL

R.mergeAll source 
import {map} from './map'
import {merge} from './merge'

export function mergeAll(arr) {
  let willReturn = {}
  map(val => {
    willReturn = merge(willReturn, val)
  }, arr)

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll'

test('case 1', () => {
  const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
  const expectedResult = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  expect(mergeAll(arr)).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('case 2', () => {
  expect(mergeAll([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}, {baz: 3}])).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    baz: 3,
  })
})

---------------

mergeDeepRight


mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output

Creates a new object with the own properties of the first object merged with the own properties of the second object. If a key exists in both objects:

  • and both values are objects, the two values will be recursively merged
  • otherwise the value from the second object will be used.
R.mergeDeepRight source 
import {type} from './type'

export function mergeDeepRight(target, source) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return sourceHolder => mergeDeepRight(target, sourceHolder)
  }

  const willReturn = JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(target))

  Object.keys(source).forEach(key => {
    if (type(source[key]) === 'Object') {
      if (type(target[key]) === 'Object') {
        willReturn[key] = mergeDeepRight(target[key], source[key])
      } else {
        willReturn[key] = source[key]
      }
    } else {
      willReturn[key] = source[key]
    }
  })

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
// import { mergeDeepRight } from 'ramda'
import {mergeDeepRight} from './mergeDeepRight'

const slave = {
  name: 'evilMe',
  age: 10,
  contact: {
    a: 1,
    email: 'foo@example.com',
  },
}
const master = {
  age: 40,
  contact: {email: 'baz@example.com'},
  songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
}

test('happy', () => {
  const result = mergeDeepRight(slave, master)
  const curryResult = mergeDeepRight(slave)(master)
  const expected = {
    age: 40,
    name: 'evilMe',
    contact: {
      a: 1,
      email: 'baz@example.com',
    },
    songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(curryResult).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ramda compatible test 1', () => {
  const a = {
    w: 1,
    x: 2,
    y: {z: 3},
  }
  const b = {
    a: 4,
    b: 5,
    c: {d: 6},
  }
  const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
  const expected = {
    w: 1,
    x: 2,
    y: {z: 3},
    a: 4,
    b: 5,
    c: {d: 6},
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ramda compatible test 2', () => {
  const a = {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
    },
    y: 0,
  }
  const b = {
    a: {
      b: 3,
      d: 4,
    },
    z: 0,
  }
  const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
  const expected = {
    a: {
      b: 3,
      c: 2,
      d: 4,
    },
    y: 0,
    z: 0,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ramda compatible test 3', () => {
  const a = {
    w: 1,
    x: {y: 2},
  }
  const result = mergeDeepRight(a, {x: {y: 3}})
  const expected = {
    w: 1,
    x: {y: 3},
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

---------------

mergeLeft


mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output

Same as R.merge, but in opposite direction.

const result = R.mergeLeft(
  {a: 10},
  {a: 1, b: 2}
)
// => {a:10, b: 2}

Try this R.mergeLeft example in Rambda REPL

R.mergeLeft source 
import {merge} from './merge'

export function mergeLeft(x, y) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _y => mergeLeft(x, _y)

  return merge(y, x)
}
Tests 
import {mergeLeft} from './mergeLeft'

const obj = {
  foo: 1,
  bar: 2,
}

test('happy', () => {
  expect(mergeLeft({bar: 20}, obj)).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 20,
  })
})

test('curry', () => {
  expect(mergeLeft({baz: 3})(obj)).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    baz: 3,
  })
})

test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
  expect(mergeLeft(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
  expect(mergeLeft(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(mergeLeft(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(mergeLeft(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})

---------------

min

It returns the lesser value between x and y.

const result = [
  R.min(5, 7),  
  R.min('bar', 'foo'),  
]
// => [5, 'bar']

Try this R.min example in Rambda REPL

---------------

minBy

It returns the lesser value between x and y according to compareFn function.

const compareFn = Math.abs

R.minBy(compareFn, -5, 2) // => -5

Try this R.minBy example in Rambda REPL

---------------

modulo

Curried version of x%y.

R.modulo(17, 3) // => 2

Try this R.modulo example in Rambda REPL

---------------

move

It returns a copy of list with exchanged fromIndex and toIndex elements.

💥 Rambda.move doesn't support negative indexes - it throws an error.

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = R.move(0, 1, list)
// => [2, 1, 3]

Try this R.move example in Rambda REPL

---------------

multiply

Curried version of x*y.

R.multiply(2, 4) // => 8

Try this R.multiply example in Rambda REPL

---------------

negate

R.negate(420)// => -420

Try this R.negate example in Rambda REPL

---------------

nextIndex


nextIndex(index: number, list: any[]): number

It returns the next index of the list.

If we have reached the end of the list, then it will return 0.

const list = [1, 2, 3]

const result = [
  R.nextIndex(0, list),
  R.nextIndex(1, list),
  R.nextIndex(2, list),
  R.nextIndex(10, list)
]
// => [1, 2, 0, 0]

Try this R.nextIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.nextIndex source 
export function nextIndex(index, list) {
  return index >= list.length - 1 ? 0 : index + 1
}
Tests 
import {nextIndex} from './nextIndex'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

test('happy path', () => {
  expect(nextIndex(2, list)).toEqual(3)
})

test('go back to the start', () => {
  expect(nextIndex(3, list)).toEqual(0)
})

test('current index is too big', () => {
  expect(nextIndex(32, list)).toEqual(0)
})

---------------

none


none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean

It returns true, if all members of array list returns false, when applied as argument to predicate function.

const list = [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
const predicate = x => x > 6

const result = R.none(predicate, arr)
// => true

Try this R.none example in Rambda REPL

R.none source 
export function none(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => none(predicate, _list)

  for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
    if (!predicate(list[i])) return true
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {none} from './none'

const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]

test('when true', () => {
  expect(none(isEven, arr)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false curried', () => {
  expect(none(isOdd)(arr)).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

not


not(input: any): boolean

It returns a boolean negated version of input.

R.not(false) // true

Try this R.not example in Rambda REPL

R.not source 
export function not(input) {
  return !input
}
Tests 
import {not} from './not'

test('not', () => {
  expect(not(false)).toEqual(true)
  expect(not(true)).toEqual(false)
  expect(not(0)).toEqual(true)
  expect(not(1)).toEqual(false)
})

---------------

nth


nth<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T | undefined

Curried version of list[index].

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const str = 'foo'

const result = [
  R.nth(2, list),
  R.nth(6, list),
  R.nth(0, str),
]
// => [3, undefined, 'f']

Try this R.nth example in Rambda REPL

R.nth source 
export function nth(index, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => nth(index, _list)

  const idx = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index

  return Object.prototype.toString.call(list) === '[object String]'
    ? list.charAt(idx)
    : list[idx]
}
Tests 
import {nth} from './nth'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(nth(2, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(nth(2)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(nth(2)('foo')).toEqual('o')
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(nth(-3)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
})

---------------

objOf

It creates an object with a single key-value pair.

const result = R.objOf('foo', 'bar')
// => {foo: 'bar'}

Try this R.objOf example in Rambda REPL

---------------

of


of<T>(x: T): T[]

R.of(null); // => [null]
R.of([42]); // => [[42]]

Try this R.of example in Rambda REPL

R.of source 
export function of(value) {
  return [value]
}
Tests 
import {of} from './of'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(of(3)).toEqual([3])

  expect(of(null)).toEqual([null])
})

---------------

ok


ok(...inputs: any[]): (...schemas: any[]) => void | never

It checks if inputs are following schemas specifications according to R.isValid.

If validation fails, it throws.

💥 It is same as R.pass but instead of returning false, it throws an error.

const result = R.ok(
  1,
  ['foo', 'bar']
)(
  Number,
  [String]
)
// => undefined

Try this R.ok example in Rambda REPL

R.ok source 
import {any} from './any'
import {glue} from './glue'
import {fromPrototypeToString, isValid} from './isValid'
import {map} from './map'
import {type} from './type'

export function schemaToString(schema) {
  if (type(schema) !== 'Object') {
    return fromPrototypeToString(schema).rule
  }

  return map(x => {
    const {rule, parsed} = fromPrototypeToString(x)
    const xType = type(x)

    if (xType === 'Function' && !parsed) return 'Function'

    return parsed ? rule : xType
  }, schema)
}

export function check(singleInput, schema) {
  return isValid({
    input: {singleInput},
    schema: {singleInput: schema},
  })
}

export function ok(...inputs) {
  return (...schemas) => {
    let failedSchema

    const anyError = any((singleInput, i) => {
      const schema = schemas[i] === undefined ? schemas[0] : schemas[i]

      const checked = check(singleInput, schema)
      if (!checked) {
        failedSchema = JSON.stringify({
          input: singleInput,
          schema: schemaToString(schema),
        })
      }

      return !checked
    }, inputs)

    if (anyError) {
      const errorMessage =
        inputs.length > 1
          ? glue(
              `
        Failed R.ok -
        reason: ${failedSchema}
        all inputs: ${JSON.stringify(inputs)}
        all schemas: ${JSON.stringify(schemas.map(schemaToString))}
      `,
              '\n'
            )
          : `Failed R.ok - ${failedSchema}`

      throw new Error(errorMessage)
    }
  }
}
Tests 
import {ok, schemaToString} from './ok'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(() => {
    ok(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'object')
  }).not.toThrow()
})

test('when validation fails', () => {
  const errorMessage = `Failed R.ok -
reason: {"input":{},"schema":"string"}
all inputs: [1,"foo",{}]
all schemas: ["number","string","string"]`

  expect(() =>
    ok(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'string')
  ).toThrowWithMessage(Error, errorMessage)
})

/*
  TODO
  What about
  {a: Function}
*/
test('schema in error message', () => {
  const result = schemaToString({
    _a: [Number],
    a: Number,
    b: x => x > 2,
    c: ['foo', 'bar'],
    d: [{a: String}],
    e: 'boolean',
    f: Array,
    h: Object,
  })

  expect(result).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
    Object {
      "_a": "Array",
      "a": "number",
      "b": "Function",
      "c": "Array",
      "d": "Array",
      "e": "String",
      "f": "array",
      "h": "object",
    }
  `)
})

test('error contains schema', () => {
  try {
    ok(1, 'foo', {})({a: Number}, String, String)
    expect(false).toBeTrue()
  } catch (e) {
    expect(e.message.startsWith('Failed R.ok -')).toBeTruthy()
    expect(e).toBeInstanceOf(Error)
  }
})

test('when not throws with single schema', () => {
  expect(() => ok(1, 2, 3)('number')).not.toThrow()
})

test('when throws with single schema', () => {
  expect(() => ok(1, 2, '3')('number')).toThrow()
})

test('when throws with single input', () => {
  expect(() => ok('3')('number')).toThrow()
})

---------------

omit


omit<T, K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>

It returns a partial copy of an obj without propsToOmit properties.

💥 When using this method with TypeScript, it is much easier to pass propsToOmit as an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.

const obj = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}
const propsToOmit = 'a,c,d'
const propsToOmitList = ['a', 'c', 'd']

const result = [
  R.omit(propsToOmit, obj), 
  R.omit(propsToOmitList, obj) 
]
// => [{b: 2}, {b: 2}]

Try this R.omit example in Rambda REPL

R.omit source 
export function omit(propsToOmit, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => omit(propsToOmit, _obj)

  if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }

  const propsToOmitValue =
    typeof propsToOmit === 'string' ? propsToOmit.split(',') : propsToOmit

  const willReturn = {}

  for (const key in obj) {
    if (!propsToOmitValue.includes(key)) {
      willReturn[key] = obj[key]
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {omit} from './omit'

test('with string as condition', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  const result = omit('a,c', obj)
  const resultCurry = omit('a,c')(obj)
  const expectedResult = {b: 2}

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
  expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with null', () => {
  expect(omit('a,b', null)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test("doesn't work with number as property", () => {
  expect(
    omit([42], {
      a: 1,
      42: 2,
    })
  ).toEqual({
    42: 2,
    a: 1,
  })
})

test('happy', () => {
  expect(
    omit(['a', 'c'])({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({b: 'bar'})
})

---------------

once


once<T extends (...args: any[]) => any>(func: T): T

It returns a function, which invokes only once fn function.

let result = 0
const addOnce = R.once((x) => result = result + x)

addOnce(1)
addOnce(1)
// => 1

Try this R.once example in Rambda REPL

R.once source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function onceFn(fn, context) {
  let result

  return function () {
    if (fn) {
      result = fn.apply(context || this, arguments)
      fn = null
    }

    return result
  }
}

export function once(fn, context) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    const wrap = onceFn(fn, context)

    return curry(wrap)
  }

  return onceFn(fn, context)
}
Tests 
import {once} from './once'

test('with counter', () => {
  let counter = 0
  const runOnce = once(x => {
    counter++

    return x + 2
  })
  expect(runOnce(1)).toEqual(3)
  runOnce(1)
  runOnce(1)
  runOnce(1)
  expect(counter).toEqual(1)
})

test('happy path', () => {
  const addOneOnce = once((a, b, c) => a + b + c, 1)

  expect(addOneOnce(10, 20, 30)).toBe(60)
  expect(addOneOnce(40)).toEqual(60)
})

---------------

or

Logical OR

R.or(false, true); // => true
R.or(false, false); // => false
R.or(false, 'foo'); // => 'foo'

Try this R.or example in Rambda REPL

---------------

over


over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified value received by applying function fn to lens focus.

const headLens = R.lensIndex(0)
 
R.over(headLens, R.toUpper, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']) // => ['FOO', 'bar', 'baz']

Try this R.over example in Rambda REPL

R.over source 
import {curry} from './curry'

const Identity = x => ({
  x,
  map: fn => Identity(fn(x)),
})

function overFn(lens, fn, object) {
  return lens(x => Identity(fn(x)))(object).x
}

export const over = curry(overFn)
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {over} from './over'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {toUpper} from './toUpper'

const testObject = {
  foo: 'bar',
  baz: {
    a: 'x',
    b: 'y',
  },
}

test('assoc lens', () => {
  const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
  const result = over(assocLens, toUpper, testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    foo: 'BAR',
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('path lens', () => {
  const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
  const result = over(pathLens, toUpper, testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    baz: {
      a: 'X',
      b: 'y',
    },
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('index lens', () => {
  const indexLens = lensIndex(0)
  const result = over(indexLens, toUpper)(['foo', 'bar'])
  expect(result).toEqual(['FOO', 'bar'])
})

---------------

partial


partial<V0, V1, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1) => T

It is very similar to R.curry, but you can pass initial arguments when you create the curried function.

R.partial will keep returning a function until all the arguments that the function fn expects are passed. The name comes from the fact that you partially inject the inputs.

💥 Rambda's partial doesn't need the input arguments to be wrapped as array.

const fn = (title, firstName, lastName) => {
  return title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!'
}

const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = R.partial(fn, 'Hello')
const ramdaStyle = R.partial(fn, ['Hello'])

const finalFn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('Foo')

finalFn('Bar') // =>  'Hello, Foo Bar!'

Try this R.partial example in Rambda REPL

R.partial source 
export function partial(fn, ...args) {
  const len = fn.length

  return (...rest) => {
    if (args.length + rest.length >= len) {
      return fn(...args, ...rest)
    }

    return partial(fn, ...[...args, ...rest])
  }
}
Tests 
import {partial} from './partial'
import {type} from './type'

const greet = (salutation, title, firstName, lastName) =>
  salutation + ', ' + title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!'

test('happy', () => {
  const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
  const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')
  const sayHello = partial(greet, ['Hello'])
  const sayHelloRamda = partial(sayHello, ['Ms.'])

  expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')

  expect(fn('bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
  expect(sayHelloRamda('foo', 'bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})

test('extra arguments are ignored', () => {
  const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
  const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')

  expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')

  expect(fn('bar', 1, 2)).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})

test('when array is input', () => {
  const fooFn = (a, b, c, d) => ({
    a,
    b,
    c,
    d,
  })
  const barFn = partial(fooFn, [1, 2], [])

  expect(barFn(1, 2)).toEqual({
    a: [1, 2],
    b: [],
    c: 1,
    d: 2,
  })
})

test('ramda spec', () => {
  const sayHello = partial(greet, 'Hello')
  const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, 'Ms.')

  expect(sayHelloToMs('Jane', 'Jones')).toBe('Hello, Ms. Jane Jones!')
})

---------------

partialCurry


partialCurry<Input, PartialInput, Output>(
  fn: (input: Input) => Output, 
  partialInput: PartialInput,
): (input: Pick<Input, Exclude<keyof Input, keyof PartialInput>>) => Output

R.partialCurry is a curry helper designed specifically for functions accepting object as a single argument.

Initially the function knows only a part from the whole input object and then R.partialCurry helps in preparing the function for the second part, when it receives the rest of the input.

💥 Curried function can be asynchronous

const fn = ({ a, b, c }) => a + b + c
const curried = R.partialCurry(fn, { a : 1 })
const result = curried({
  b : 2,
  c : 3,
})
// => 6

Try this R.partialCurry example in Rambda REPL

R.partialCurry source 
import {merge} from './merge'
import {type} from './type'

export function partialCurry(fn, input) {
  return rest => {
    if (type(fn) === 'Async') {
      return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        fn(merge(rest, input)).then(resolve).catch(reject)
      })
    }

    return fn(merge(rest, input))
  }
}
Tests 
import {delay} from './delay'
import {partialCurry} from './partialCurry'
import {type} from './type'

test('with plain function', () => {
  const fn = ({a, b, c}) => a + b + c
  const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})

  expect(type(curried)).toEqual('Function')
  expect(
    curried({
      b: 2,
      c: 3,
    })
  ).toEqual(6)
})

test('with function that throws an error', () => {
  const fn = ({a, b, c}) => {
    throw new Error('foo')
  }
  const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})

  expect(type(curried)).toEqual('Function')
  expect(() =>
    curried({
      b: 2,
      c: 3,
    })
  ).toThrowWithMessage(Error, 'foo')
})

test('with async', async () => {
  const fn = async ({a, b, c}) => {
    await delay(100)

    return a + b + c
  }

  const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})

  const result = await curried({
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })

  expect(result).toEqual(6)
})

test('async function throwing an error', async () => {
  const fn = async ({a, b, c}) => {
    await delay(100)
    throw new Error('foo')
  }

  const curried = partialCurry(fn, {a: 1})

  try {
    await curried({
      b: 2,
      c: 3,
    })
    expect(true).toBeFalsy()
  } catch (e) {
    expect(e.message).toBe('foo')
  }
})

---------------

partition


partition<T>(
  predicate: Predicate<T>,
  input: T[]
): [T[], T[]]

It will return array of two objects/arrays according to predicate function. The first member holds all instances of input that pass the predicate function, while the second member - those who doesn't.

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}
const predicate = x => x > 2

const result = [
  R.partition(predicate, list),
  R.partition(predicate, obj)
]
const expected = [
  [[3], [1, 2]],
  [{c: 3},  {a: 1, b: 2}],
]
// `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.partition example in Rambda REPL

R.partition source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function partitionObject(predicate, iterable) {
  const yes = {}
  const no = {}
  Object.entries(iterable).forEach(([prop, value]) => {
    if (predicate(value, prop)) {
      yes[prop] = value
    } else {
      no[prop] = value
    }
  })

  return [yes, no]
}

export function partitionArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
  const yes = []
  const no = []
  let counter = -1

  while (counter++ < list.length - 1) {
    if (
      indexed ? predicate(list[counter], counter) : predicate(list[counter])
    ) {
      yes.push(list[counter])
    } else {
      no.push(list[counter])
    }
  }

  return [yes, no]
}

export function partition(predicate, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return listHolder => partition(predicate, listHolder)
  }
  if (!_isArray(iterable)) return partitionObject(predicate, iterable)

  return partitionArray(predicate, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {partition} from './partition'

test('with array', () => {
  const predicate = x => x > 2
  const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

  const result = partition(predicate, list)
  const expectedResult = [
    [3, 4],
    [1, 2],
  ]

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with object', () => {
  const predicate = (value, prop) => {
    expect(typeof prop).toBe('string')

    return value > 2
  }
  const hash = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
  }

  const result = partition(predicate)(hash)
  const expectedResult = [
    {
      c: 3,
      d: 4,
    },
    {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    },
  ]

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('readme example', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  const predicate = x => x > 2

  const result = [partition(predicate, list), partition(predicate, obj)]
  const expected = [
    [[3], [1, 2]],
    [
      {c: 3},
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
    ],
  ]
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

---------------

partitionIndexed

---------------

pass


pass(...inputs: any[]): (...rules: any[]) => boolean

It checks if inputs are following schemas specifications according to R.isValid.

const result = R.pass(
  1,
  ['foo','bar']
)(
  Number,
  [String]
)
// => true

Try this R.pass example in Rambda REPL

R.pass source 
import {any} from './any'
import {check} from './ok'

export function pass(...inputs) {
  return (...schemas) =>
    any((x, i) => {
      const schema = schemas[i] === undefined ? schemas[0] : schemas[i]

      return !check(x, schema)
    }, inputs) === false
}
Tests 
import {pass} from './pass'

test('true on success', () => {
  const result = pass(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'object')

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('false on failure', () => {
  expect(pass(1, 'foo', {})('number', 'string', 'string')).toBeFalse()
})

test('true when single schema', () => {
  expect(pass(1, 2, 3)('number')).toBeTrue()
})

test('false when single schema', () => {
  expect(pass(1, 'foo', {})('number')).toBeFalse()
})

test('array of schemas', () => {
  const result = pass([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}])([{a: Number}])
  expect(result).toBeTruthy()
})

test('reame example', () => {
  const result = pass(1, ['foo', 'bar'])(Number, [String])
  expect(result).toBeTruthy()
})

---------------

path


path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined

If pathToSearch is 'a.b' then it will return 1 if obj is {a:{b:1}}.

It will return undefined, if such path is not found.

💥 String anotation of pathToSearch is one of the differences between Rambda and Ramda.

const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const pathToSearch = 'a.b'
const pathToSearchList = ['a', 'b']

const result = [
  R.path(pathToSearch, obj),
  R.path(pathToSearchList, obj),
  R.path('a.b.c.d', obj)
]
// => [1, 1, undefined]

Try this R.path example in Rambda REPL

R.path source 
export function path(pathInput, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => path(pathInput, _obj)

  if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }
  let willReturn = obj
  let counter = 0

  const pathArrValue =
    typeof pathInput === 'string' ? pathInput.split('.') : pathInput

  while (counter < pathArrValue.length) {
    if (willReturn === null || willReturn === undefined) {
      return undefined
    }
    if (willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] === null) return undefined

    willReturn = willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]]
    counter++
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {path} from './path'

test('with array inside object', () => {
  const obj = {a: {b: [1, {c: 1}]}}

  expect(path('a.b.1.c', obj)).toBe(1)
})

test('works with undefined', () => {
  const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}

  expect(path('a.b.c.d.f', obj)).toBeUndefined()
  expect(path('foo.babaz', undefined)).toBeUndefined()
  expect(path('foo.babaz')(undefined)).toBeUndefined()
})

test('works with string instead of array', () => {
  expect(path('foo.bar.baz')({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual('yes')
})

test('path', () => {
  expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual(
    'yes'
  )

  expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])(null)).toBeUndefined()

  expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: 'baz'}})).toBeUndefined()
})

test('null is not a valid path', () => {
  expect(path('audio_tracks', {a: 1, audio_tracks: null})).toBeUndefined()
})

---------------

pathEq


pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any, input: any): boolean

It returns true if pathToSearch of input object is equal to target value.

pathToSearch is passed to R.path, which means that it can be either a string or an array. Also equality between target and the found value is determined by R.equals.

const path = 'a.b'
const target = {c: 1}
const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}

const result = R.pathEq(
  path,
  target,
  input
)
// => true

Try this R.pathEq example in Rambda REPL

R.pathEq source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {path} from './path'

function pathEqFn(pathToSearch, target, input) {
  return equals(path(pathToSearch, input), target)
}

export const pathEq = curry(pathEqFn)
Tests 
import {pathEq} from './pathEq'

test('when true', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
  const target = {c: 1}

  expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
  const target = 2

  expect(pathEq(path, target)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})

test('when wrong path', () => {
  const path = 'foo.bar'
  const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
  const target = 2

  expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

pathOr


pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T

It reads obj input and returns either R.path(pathToSearch, obj) result or defaultValue input.

const defaultValue = 'DEFAULT_VALUE'
const pathToSearch = 'a.b'
const pathToSearchList = ['a', 'b']

const obj = {
  a : {
    b : 1
  }
}

const result = [
  R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, pathToSearch, obj),
  R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, pathToSearchList, obj), 
  R.pathOr(DEFAULT_VALUE, 'a.b.c', obj)
]
// => [1, 1, 'DEFAULT_VALUE']

Try this R.pathOr example in Rambda REPL

R.pathOr source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
import {path} from './path'

function pathOrFn(defaultValue, pathInput, obj) {
  return defaultTo(defaultValue, path(pathInput, obj))
}

export const pathOr = curry(pathOrFn)
Tests 
import {pathOr} from './pathOr'

test('with undefined', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 1}})

  expect(result).toEqual(1)
})

test('with null', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', null)

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', NaN)

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('curry case (x)(y)(z)', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('curry case (x)(y,z)', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('curry case (x,y)(z)', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z', {x: {y: {a: 1}}})

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

---------------

paths


paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined)[]

It loops over members of pathsToSearch as singlePath and returns the array produced by R.path(singlePath, obj).

Because it calls R.path, then singlePath can be either string or a list.

const obj = {
  a : {
    b : {
      c : 1,
      d : 2
    }
  }
}

const result = R.paths([
  'a.b.c',
  'a.b.d',
  'a.b.c.d.e',
], obj)
// => [1, 2, undefined]

Try this R.paths example in Rambda REPL

R.paths source 
import {path} from './path'

export function paths(pathsToSearch, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _obj => paths(pathsToSearch, _obj)
  }

  return pathsToSearch.map(singlePath => path(singlePath, obj))
}
Tests 
import {paths} from './paths'

const obj = {
  a: {
    b: {
      c: 1,
      d: 2,
    },
  },
  p: [{q: 3}],
  x: {
    y: 'FOO',
    z: [[{}]],
  },
}

test('with string path + curry', () => {
  const pathsInput = ['a.b.d', 'p.q']
  const expected = [2, undefined]
  const result = paths(pathsInput, obj)
  const curriedResult = paths(pathsInput)(obj)

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with array path', () => {
  const result = paths(
    [
      ['a', 'b', 'c'],
      ['x', 'y'],
    ],
    obj
  )

  expect(result).toEqual([1, 'FOO'])
})

test('takes a paths that contains indices into arrays', () => {
  expect(
    paths(
      [
        ['p', 0, 'q'],
        ['x', 'z', 0, 0],
      ],
      obj
    )
  ).toEqual([3, {}])
  expect(
    paths(
      [
        ['p', 0, 'q'],
        ['x', 'z', 2, 1],
      ],
      obj
    )
  ).toEqual([3, undefined])
})

test("gets a deep property's value from objects", () => {
  expect(paths([['a', 'b']], obj)).toEqual([obj.a.b])
  expect(paths([['p', 0]], obj)).toEqual([obj.p[0]])
})

test('returns undefined for items not found', () => {
  expect(paths([['a', 'x', 'y']], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
  expect(paths([['p', 2]], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
})

---------------

pick


pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>

It returns a partial copy of an input containing only propsToPick properties.

input can be either an object or an array.

String anotation of propsToPick is one of the differences between Rambda and Ramda.

💥 When using this method with TypeScript, it is much easier to pass propsToPick as an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.

const obj = {
  a : 1,
  b : false,
  foo: 'cherry'
}
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const propsToPick = 'a,foo'
const propsToPickList = ['a', 'foo']

const result = [
  R.pick(propsToPick, obj),
  R.pick(propsToPickList, obj),
  R.pick('a,bar', obj),
  R.pick('bar', obj),
  R.pick([0, 3, 5], list),
  R.pick('0,3,5', list),
]

const expected = [
  {a:1, foo: 'cherry'},
  {a:1, foo: 'cherry'},
  {a:1},
  {},
  {0: 1, 3: 4},
  {0: 1, 3: 4},
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.pick example in Rambda REPL

R.pick source 
export function pick(propsToPick, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => pick(propsToPick, _input)

  if (input === null || input === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }
  const keys =
    typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick

  const willReturn = {}
  let counter = 0

  while (counter < keys.length) {
    if (keys[counter] in input) {
      willReturn[keys[counter]] = input[keys[counter]]
    }
    counter++
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {pick} from './pick'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3,
}

test('props to pick is a string', () => {
  const result = pick('a,c', obj)
  const resultCurry = pick('a,c')(obj)
  const expectedResult = {
    a: 1,
    c: 3,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
  expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('when prop is missing', () => {
  const result = pick('a,d,f', obj)
  expect(result).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('with list indexes as props', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const expected = {0: 1, 2: 3}
  expect(pick([0, 2, 3], list)).toEqual(expected)
  expect(pick('0,2,3', list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('props to pick is an array', () => {
  expect(
    pick(['a', 'c'])({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({
    a: 'foo',
    c: 'baz',
  })

  expect(
    pick(['a', 'd', 'e', 'f'])({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({a: 'foo'})

  expect(pick('a,d,e,f')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is an array', () => {
  const result = pick([1, 2], ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
  expect(result).toEqual({
    1: 'b',
    2: 'c',
  })
})

test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is a string', () => {
  const result = pick('1,2', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
  expect(result).toEqual({
    1: 'b',
    2: 'c',
  })
})

test('with symbol', () => {
  const symbolProp = Symbol('s')
  expect(pick([symbolProp], {[symbolProp]: 'a'})).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
    Object {
      Symbol(s): "a",
    }
  `)
})

---------------

pickAll


pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[], input: T): U

Same as R.pick but it won't skip the missing props, i.e. it will assign them to undefined.

💥 When using this method with TypeScript, it is much easier to pass propsToPick as an array. If passing a string, you will need to explicitly declare the output type.

const obj = {
  a : 1,
  b : false,
  foo: 'cherry'
}
const propsToPick = 'a,foo,bar'
const propsToPickList = ['a', 'foo', 'bar']

const result = [
  R.pickAll(propsToPick, obj),
  R.pickAll(propsToPickList, obj),
  R.pickAll('a,bar', obj),
  R.pickAll('bar', obj),
]
const expected = [
  {a:1, foo: 'cherry', bar: undefined},
  {a:1, foo: 'cherry', bar: undefined},
  {a:1, bar: undefined},
  {bar: undefined}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.pickAll example in Rambda REPL

R.pickAll source 
export function pickAll(propsToPick, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => pickAll(propsToPick, _obj)

  if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }
  const keysValue =
    typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick

  const willReturn = {}
  let counter = 0

  while (counter < keysValue.length) {
    if (keysValue[counter] in obj) {
      willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = obj[keysValue[counter]]
    } else {
      willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = undefined
    }
    counter++
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {pickAll} from './pickAll'

test('when input is undefined or null', () => {
  expect(pickAll('a', null)).toBe(undefined)
  expect(pickAll('a', undefined)).toBe(undefined)
})

test('with string as condition', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  const result = pickAll('a,c', obj)
  const resultCurry = pickAll('a,c')(obj)
  const expectedResult = {
    a: 1,
    b: undefined,
    c: 3,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
  expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with array as condition', () => {
  expect(
    pickAll(['a', 'b', 'c'], {
      a: 'foo',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({
    a: 'foo',
    b: undefined,
    c: 'baz',
  })
})

---------------

pipe

It performs left-to-right function composition.

const result = R.pipe(
  R.filter(val => val > 2),
  R.map(a => a * 2)
)([1, 2, 3, 4])

// => [6, 8]

Try this R.pipe example in Rambda REPL

---------------

pipeAsync


pipeAsync<Out>(
  ...fns: (Async<any> | Func<any>)[]
): (input: any) => Promise<Out>

Asynchronous version of R.pipe

💥 It doesn't work with promises or function returning promises such as const foo = input => new Promise(...).

const add = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x + 1
}
const multiply = async x => {
  await R.delay(100)
  return x * 2 
}

const result = await R.pipeAsync(
  add,
  multiply
)(1)
// `result` resolves to `4`

Try this R.pipeAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.pipeAsync source 
import {type} from './type'

export function pipeAsync(...inputArguments) {
  return async function (startArgument) {
    let argumentsToPass = startArgument

    while (inputArguments.length !== 0) {
      const fn = inputArguments.shift()
      const typeFn = type(fn)

      if (typeFn === 'Async') {
        argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass)
      } else {
        argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass)
        if (type(argumentsToPass) === 'Promise') {
          argumentsToPass = await argumentsToPass
        }
      }
    }

    return argumentsToPass
  }
}
Tests 
import {delay} from './delay'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {map} from './map'
import {pipeAsync} from './pipeAsync'

async function identity(x) {
  await delay(100)

  return x
}

test('happy', async () => {
  const fn1 = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x.map(xx => xx + 1)
  }
  const fn2 = async x => {
    await delay(100)

    return x.map(xx => xx * 2)
  }
  const result = await pipeAsync(
    fn1,
    fn2
  )(await Promise.all([identity(1), identity(2), identity(3)]))

  expect(result).toEqual([4, 6, 8])
})

const delayFn = ms =>
  new Promise(resolve => {
    resolve(ms + 1)
  })

test('with function returning promise', async () => {
  const result = await pipeAsync(
    x => x,
    x => x + 1,
    delayFn,
    x => x
  )(1)

  expect(result).toEqual(3)
})

test('throw error', async () => {
  const fn = async () => {
    await delay(1)
    JSON.parse('{foo')
  }

  let didThrow = false
  try {
    await pipeAsync(x => x, fn)(20)
  } catch (e) {
    didThrow = true
  }

  expect(didThrow).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

piped


piped<A, B>(input: A, fn0: (x: A) => B) : B

It is basically R.pipe, but instead of passing input argument as R.pipe(...)(input), you pass it as the first argument.

💥 Independently, similar method is implemented in Ramada library, but there the name of the method is pipe - Remeda.pipe

const result = R.piped(
  [1, 2, 3],
  R.filter(x => x > 1),
  R.map(x => x*10),
)
// => [20, 30]

Try this R.piped example in Rambda REPL

R.piped source 
import {pipe} from './pipe'

export function piped(...inputs) {
  const [input, ...fnList] = inputs

  return pipe(...fnList)(input)
}
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {map} from './map'
import {piped} from './piped'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = piped(
    [1, 2, 3],
    filter(x => x > 1),
    map(x => x * 10),
    map(add(1))
  )
  const expectedResult = [21, 31]

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

---------------

pipedAsync


pipedAsync<T>(
  input: any,
  ...fns: (Func<any> | Async<any>)[]
): Promise<T>

It accepts input as first argument and series of functions as next arguments. It is same as R.pipe but with support for asynchronous functions.

💥 Functions that return Promise will be handled as regular function not asynchronous. Such example is const foo = input => new Promise(...).

const result = await R.pipedAsync(
  100,
  async x => {
    await R.delay(100)
    return x + 2
  },
  R.add(2),
  async x => {
    const delayed = await R.delay(100)
    return delayed + x
  }
)
// `result` resolves to `RAMBDAX_DELAY104`

Try this R.pipedAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.pipedAsync source 
import {type} from './type'

export async function pipedAsync(...inputs) {
  const [input, ...fnList] = inputs

  let argumentsToPass = input

  while (fnList.length !== 0) {
    const fn = fnList.shift()
    const typeFn = type(fn)

    if (typeFn === 'Async') {
      argumentsToPass = await fn(argumentsToPass)
    } else {
      argumentsToPass = fn(argumentsToPass)
    }
  }

  return argumentsToPass
}
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {delay} from './delay'
import {pipedAsync} from './pipedAsync'

const fn1 = async x => {
  await delay(100)

  return x + 2
}
const fn2 = async x => {
  await delay(100)

  return x + 3
}

test('happy', async () => {
  const result = await pipedAsync(1, fn1, add(2), fn2)

  expect(result).toBe(8)
})

---------------

pluck


pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]

It returns list of the values of property taken from the all objects inside list.

const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {b: 3}]
const property = 'a'

const result = R.pluck(property, list) 
// => [1, 2]

Try this R.pluck example in Rambda REPL

R.pluck source 
import {map} from './map'

export function pluck(property, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => pluck(property, _list)

  const willReturn = []

  map(x => {
    if (x[property] !== undefined) {
      willReturn.push(x[property])
    }
  }, list)

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {pluck} from './pluck'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(pluck('a')([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {b: 1}])).toEqual([1, 2])
})

test('with number', () => {
  const input = [
    [1, 2],
    [3, 4],
  ]

  expect(pluck(0, input)).toEqual([1, 3])
})

---------------

prepend


prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the beginning of list.

const result = R.prepend('foo', ['bar', 'baz'])
// => ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

Try this R.prepend example in Rambda REPL

R.prepend source 
export function prepend(x, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => prepend(x, _input)

  if (typeof input === 'string') return [x].concat(input.split(''))

  return [x].concat(input)
}
Tests 
import {prepend} from './prepend'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(prepend('yes', ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([
    'yes',
    'foo',
    'bar',
    'baz',
  ])
})

test('with empty list', () => {
  expect(prepend('foo')([])).toEqual(['foo'])
})

test('with string instead of array', () => {
  expect(prepend('foo')('bar')).toEqual(['foo', 'b', 'a', 'r'])
})

---------------

prevIndex


prevIndex(index: number, list: any[]): number

It returns the next index of the list when the order is descending.

If we have reached the beginning of the list, then it will return the last index of the list.

💥 Unlike R.nextIndex, which safeguards against index out of bounds, this method does not.

const list = [1, 2, 3]

const result = [
  R.prevIndex(0, list),
  R.prevIndex(1, list),
  R.prevIndex(2, list),
]
// => [2, 0, 1]

Try this R.prevIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.prevIndex source 
export function prevIndex(index, list) {
  return index === 0 ? list.length - 1 : index - 1
}
Tests 
import {prevIndex} from './prevIndex'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

test('happy path 1', () => {
  expect(prevIndex(2, list)).toEqual(1)
})

test('happy path 2', () => {
  expect(prevIndex(0, list)).toEqual(3)
})

---------------

produce


produce<Input extends any, Output>(
  rules: ProduceRules<Output, keyof Output, Input>,
  input: Input
): Output

It returns an object created by applying each value of rules to input argument.

💥 In Typescript context, rules functions can be only 1 level deep. In Javascript context, there is no such restriction.

const rules = {
  foo: R.pipe(R.add(1), R.add(2)),
  a: {b: R.add(3)}
}
const result = R.produce(rules, 1)

const expected = {
  foo: 4,
  a: {b: 4}
}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.produce example in Rambda REPL

R.produce source 
import {map} from './map'
import {type} from './type'

export function produce(rules, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _input => produce(rules, _input)
  }

  return map(
    singleRule =>
      type(singleRule) === 'Object'
        ? produce(singleRule, input)
        : singleRule(input),
    rules
  )
}
Tests 
import {add, pipe} from '../rambda'
import {produce} from './produce'

const rules = {
  a: pipe(add(2), add(3)),
  b: x => ({foo: x}),
  c: {
    d: add(2),
    e: add(10),
  },
}

const expected = {
  a: 6,
  b: {foo: 1},
  c: {
    d: 3,
    e: 11,
  },
}

test('happy', () => {
  const result = produce(rules, 1)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('curried', () => {
  const result = produce(rules)(1)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

---------------

produceAsync


produceAsync<Input extends any, Output>(
  rules: ProduceAsyncRules<Output, keyof Output, Input>,
  input: Input
): Promise<Output>

It returns an object created by applying each value of rules to input argument.

rules input is an object with synchronous or asynchronous functions as values.

The return value is wrapped in a promise, even if all rules are synchronous functions.

const rules = {
  foo: async x => {
    await R.delay(100)
    return x > 1
  },
  bar: x => ({baz: x})
}
const input = 2
const result = await R.produceAsync(rules, input)

const expected = {
  foo: true,
  bar: {baz: 2}
}
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.produceAsync example in Rambda REPL

R.produceAsync source 
import {map} from './map'
import {type} from './type'

function promisify({condition, input, prop}) {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    if (type(condition) !== 'Async') {
      return resolve({
        type: prop,
        payload: condition(input),
      })
    }

    condition(input)
      .then(result => {
        resolve({
          type: prop,
          payload: result,
        })
      })
      .catch(err => reject(err))
  })
}

function produceFn(conditions, input) {
  let asyncConditionsFlag = false
  for (const prop in conditions) {
    if (
      asyncConditionsFlag === false &&
      type(conditions[prop]) === 'Async'
    ) {
      asyncConditionsFlag = true
    }
  }

  if (asyncConditionsFlag === false) {
    const willReturn = {}
    for (const prop in conditions) {
      willReturn[prop] = conditions[prop](input)
    }

    return Promise.resolve(willReturn)
  }

  const promised = []
  for (const prop in conditions) {
    const condition = conditions[prop]
    promised.push(
      promisify({
        input,
        condition,
        prop,
      })
    )
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    Promise.all(promised)
      .then(results => {
        const willReturn = {}

        map(result => (willReturn[result.type] = result.payload), results)

        resolve(willReturn)
      })
      .catch(err => reject(err))
  })
}

export function produceAsync(conditions, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return async _input => produceFn(conditions, _input)
  }

  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    produceFn(conditions, input).then(resolve).catch(reject)
  })
}
Tests 
import {delay} from './delay'
import {produceAsync} from './produceAsync'

test('happy', async () => {
  const result = await produceAsync(
    {
      foo: async x => {
        await delay(100)

        return `${x}_ZEPPELIN`
      },
      bar: x => x.length === 3,
    },
    'LED'
  )
  const expected = {
    foo: 'LED_ZEPPELIN',
    bar: true,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('when all rules are synchronous', async () => {
  const result = await produceAsync(
    {
      foo: x => `${x}_ZEPPELIN`,
      bar: x => x.length === 3,
    },
    'LED'
  )
  const expected = {
    foo: 'LED_ZEPPELIN',
    bar: true,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with error', async () => {
  const fn = produceAsync({
    foo: async x => {
      await delay(100)
      throw new Error(`${x}_ZEPPELIN`)
    },
    bar: inputArgument => inputArgument === 5,
  })

  await expect(fn('LED')).rejects.toThrow('LED_ZEPPELIN')
})

---------------

product


product(list: number[]): number

R.product([ 2, 3, 4 ])
// => 24)

Try this R.product example in Rambda REPL

R.product source 
import {multiply} from './multiply'
import {reduce} from './reduce'

export const product = reduce(multiply, 1)
Tests 
import {product} from './product'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(product([2, 3, 4])).toEqual(24)
})

test('bad input', () => {
  expect(product([null])).toEqual(0)
  expect(product([])).toEqual(1)
})

---------------

prop


prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]

It returns the value of property propToFind in obj.

If there is no such property, it returns undefined.

const result = [
  R.prop('x', {x: 100}), 
  R.prop('x', {a: 1}) 
]
// => [100, undefined]

Try this R.prop example in Rambda REPL

R.prop source 
export function prop(propToFind, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => prop(propToFind, _obj)

  if (!obj) return undefined

  return obj[propToFind]
}
Tests 
import {prop} from './prop'

test('prop', () => {
  expect(prop('foo')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual('baz')

  expect(prop('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual(undefined)

  expect(prop('bar')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})

---------------

propEq


propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean

It returns true if obj has property propToFind and its value is equal to valueToMatch.

const obj = { foo: 'bar' }
const secondObj = { foo: 1 }

const propToFind = 'foo'
const valueToMatch = 'bar'

const result = [
  R.propEq(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj),
  R.propEq(propToFind, valueToMatch, secondObj)
]
// => [true, false]

Try this R.propEq example in Rambda REPL

R.propEq source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function propEqFn(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj) {
  if (!obj) return false

  return obj[propToFind] === valueToMatch
}

export const propEq = curry(propEqFn)
Tests 
import {propEq} from './propEq'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'bar'})).toBeTrue()
  expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
  expect(propEq('foo')('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
  expect(propEq('foo', 'bar', null)).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

propIs


propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>

It returns true if property of obj is from target type.

const obj = {a:1, b: 'foo'}

const result = [
  R.propIs(Number, 'a', obj),
  R.propIs(String, 'b', obj),
  R.propIs(Number, 'b', obj),
]
// => [true, true, false]

Try this R.propIs example in Rambda REPL

R.propIs source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {is} from './is'

function propIsFn(targetPrototype, property, obj) {
  return is(targetPrototype, obj[property])
}

export const propIs = curry(propIsFn)
Tests 
import {propIs} from './propIs'

const obj = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}

test('when true', () => {
  expect(propIs(Number, 'a', obj)).toBeTrue()
  expect(propIs(String, 'b', obj)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  expect(propIs(String, 'a', obj)).toBeFalse()
  expect(propIs(Number, 'b', obj)).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

propOr


propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T

It returns either defaultValue or the value of property in obj.

const obj = {a: 1}
const defaultValue = 'DEFAULT_VALUE'
const property = 'a'

const result = [
  R.propOr(defaultValue, property, obj),
  R.propOr(defaultValue, 'foo', obj)
]
// => [1, 'DEFAULT_VALUE']

Try this R.propOr example in Rambda REPL

R.propOr source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'

function propOrFn(defaultValue, property, obj) {
  if (!obj) return defaultValue

  return defaultTo(defaultValue, obj[property])
}

export const propOr = curry(propOrFn)
Tests 
import {propOr} from './propOr'

test('propOr (result)', () => {
  const obj = {a: 1}
  expect(propOr('default', 'a', obj)).toEqual(1)
  expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
  expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', null)).toEqual('default')
})

test('propOr (currying)', () => {
  const obj = {a: 1}
  expect(propOr('default')('a', obj)).toEqual(1)
  expect(propOr('default', 'a')(obj)).toEqual(1)
  expect(propOr('default')('notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
  expect(propOr('default', 'notExist')(obj)).toEqual('default')
})

---------------

props


props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]

It takes list with properties propsToPick and returns a list with property values in obj.

const result = R.props(
  ['a', 'b'], 
  {a:1, c:3}
)
// => [1, undefined]

Try this R.props example in Rambda REPL

R.props source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray} from './map'

export function props(propsToPick, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _obj => props(propsToPick, _obj)
  }
  if (!_isArray(propsToPick)) {
    throw new Error('propsToPick is not a list')
  }

  return mapArray(prop => obj[prop], propsToPick)
}
Tests 
import {props} from './props'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
}
const propsToPick = ['a', 'c']

test('happy', () => {
  const result = props(propsToPick, obj)
  expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})

test('curried', () => {
  const result = props(propsToPick)(obj)
  expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})

test('wrong input', () => {
  expect(() => props(null)(obj)).toThrow()
})

---------------

random


random(minInclusive: number, maxInclusive: number): number

It returns a random number between min inclusive and max inclusive.

R.random source 
export function random(min, max) {
  return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min
}
Tests 
import {random} from './random'
import {range} from './range'

test('when returns true', () => {
  range(0, 100).map(() => {
    const randomResult = random(1, 10)
    expect(randomResult).toBeLessThanOrEqual(10)
    expect(randomResult).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual(1)
  })
})

---------------

range


range(startInclusive: number, endExclusive: number): number[]

It returns list of numbers between startInclusive to endExclusive markers.

R.range(0, 5)
// => [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]

Try this R.range example in Rambda REPL

R.range source 
export function range(start, end) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _end => range(start, _end)

  if (Number.isNaN(Number(start)) || Number.isNaN(Number(end))) {
    throw new TypeError('Both arguments to range must be numbers')
  }

  if (end < start) return []

  const len = end - start
  const willReturn = Array(len)

  for (let i = 0; i < len; i++) {
    willReturn[i] = start + i
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {range} from './range'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(range(0, 10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})

test('end range is bigger than start range', () => {
  expect(range(7, 3)).toEqual([])
  expect(range(5, 5)).toEqual([])
})

test('with bad input', () => {
  const throwMessage = 'Both arguments to range must be numbers'
  expect(() => range('a', 6)).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
  expect(() => range(6, 'z')).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
})

test('curry', () => {
  expect(range(0)(10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})

---------------

reduce


reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult

💥 It passes index of the list as third argument to reducer function.

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const initialValue = 10
const reducer = (prev, current) => prev * current

const result = R.reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)
// => 60

Try this R.reduce example in Rambda REPL

R.reduce source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
import {curry} from './curry'

function reduceFn(reducer, acc, list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new TypeError('reduce: list must be array or iterable')
  }
  let index = 0
  const len = list.length

  while (index < len) {
    acc = reducer(acc, list[index], index, list)
    index++
  }

  return acc
}

export const reduce = curry(reduceFn)
Tests 
import {reduce} from './reduce'

const reducer = (prev, current, i) => {
  expect(i).toBeNumber()

  return prev + current
}
const initialValue = 1
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const ERROR = 'reduce: list must be array or iterable'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)).toEqual(7)
})

test('with object as iterable', () => {
  expect(() =>
    reduce(reducer, initialValue, {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})

test('with undefined as iterable', () => {
  expect(() => reduce(reducer, 0, null)).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})

---------------

reject


reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]

It has the opposite effect of R.filter.

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const predicate = x => x > 1

const result = [
  R.reject(predicate, list),
  R.reject(predicate, obj)
]
// => [[1], {a: 1}]

Try this R.reject example in Rambda REPL

R.reject source 
import {filter} from './filter'

export function reject(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => reject(predicate, _list)

  return filter(x => !predicate(x), list)
}
Tests 
import {reject} from './reject'

const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1

test('with array', () => {
  expect(reject(isOdd)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
})

test('with object', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
  }
  expect(reject(isOdd, obj)).toEqual({
    b: 2,
    d: 4,
  })
})

---------------

rejectIndexed

Same as R.reject, but it passes index/property as second argument to the predicate, when looping over arrays/objects.

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

const result = [
  R.reject((x, index) => x > 1, list)
  R.reject((x, property) => x > 1, obj)
]
// => [[1], {a: 1}]

Try this R.rejectIndexed example in Rambda REPL

---------------

remove


remove(
  toRemove: string | RegExp | (string | RegExp)[],
  text: string
): string

It will remove all toRemove entries from text sequentially.

toRemove argument can be either a list of strings/regular expressions or a single string/regular expression.

💥 This is the only case where Rambdax exports clashes with Ramda API, as Ramda has remove method. If Rambda.remove is introduced, then this method will be renamed.

const result = R.remove(
  ['foo','bar'],
  'foo bar baz foo'
)
// => 'baz foo'

Try this R.remove example in Rambda REPL

R.remove source 
import {replace} from './replace'
import {type} from './type'

export function remove(inputs, text) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return textHolder => remove(inputs, textHolder)
  }

  if (type(text) !== 'String') {
    throw new Error(`R.remove requires string not ${type(text)}`)
  }

  if (type(inputs) !== 'Array') {
    return replace(inputs, '', text)
  }

  let textCopy = text

  inputs.forEach(singleInput => {
    textCopy = replace(singleInput, '', textCopy).trim()
  })

  return textCopy
}
Tests 
import {remove} from './remove'

test('happy', () => {
  const inputs = [/foo/, /not\shere/, /also/, 'bar']
  const text = 'foo bar baz foo'

  const result = remove(inputs)(text)
  const expectedResult = 'baz foo'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with strings + curry', () => {
  const inputs = ['foo', 'bar']
  const text = 'foo bar baz foo'

  const result = remove(inputs)(text)
  const expectedResult = 'baz foo'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with strings and regex', () => {
  const inputs = [/foo/g, 'bar']
  const text = 'foo bar baz foo'

  const result = remove(inputs, text)
  const expectedResult = 'baz'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('text is not string', () => {
  const inputs = [/foo/g, 'bar']
  const text = null

  expect(() => remove(inputs, text)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    'R.remove requires string not Null'
  )
})

test('with regexes', () => {
  const inputs = [/foo/g, /bar/]
  const text = 'foo bar baz foo'

  const result = remove(inputs, text)
  const expectedResult = 'baz'

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with single rule', () => {
  const inputs = /foo/g
  const text = 'foo bar baz foo'

  const result = remove(inputs, text)
  const expectedResult = ' bar baz '

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

---------------

removeIndex


removeIndex<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T[]

It returns a copy of list input with removed index.

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const result = R.removeIndex(1, list)
// => [1, 3, 4]

Try this R.removeIndex example in Rambda REPL

R.removeIndex source 
export function removeIndex(index, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => removeIndex(index, _list)
  if (index <= 0) return list.slice(1)
  if (index >= list.length - 1) return list.slice(0, list.length - 1)

  return [...list.slice(0, index), ...list.slice(index + 1)]
}
Tests 
import {removeIndex} from './removeIndex'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

test('first or before first index', () => {
  expect(removeIndex(-2, list)).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
  expect(removeIndex(-2)(list)).toEqual([2, 3, 4])
})

test('last or after last index', () => {
  expect(removeIndex(4, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(removeIndex(10, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('middle index', () => {
  expect(removeIndex(1, list)).toEqual([1, 3, 4])
  expect(removeIndex(2, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 4])
})

---------------

renameProps


renameProps(rules: object, input: object): object

If property prop of rules is also a property in input, then rename input property to rules[prop].

R.renameProps source 
import {merge} from './merge'
import {omit} from './omit'

export function renameProps(conditions, inputObject) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return inputObjectHolder => renameProps(conditions, inputObjectHolder)
  }
  const renamed = {}
  Object.keys(conditions).forEach(condition => {
    if (Object.keys(inputObject).includes(condition)) {
      renamed[conditions[condition]] = inputObject[condition]
    }
  })

  return merge(renamed, omit(Object.keys(conditions), inputObject))
}
Tests 
import {renameProps} from './renameProps'

test('renameProps', () => {
  const rules = {
    f: 'foo',
    b: 'bar',
    q: 'x',
  }
  const input = {
    f: 1,
    b: 2,
    a: 3,
  }
  const result = renameProps(rules, input)
  const expectedResult = {
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    a: 3,
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('curry', () => {
  const rules = {
    f: 'foo',
    b: 'bar',
  }
  const input = {
    f: 1,
    b: 2,
  }
  const result = renameProps(rules)(input)
  const expectedResult = {
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

---------------

repeat


repeat<T>(x: T): (timesToRepeat: number) => T[]

R.repeat('foo', 3)
// => ['foo', 'foo', 'foo']

Try this R.repeat example in Rambda REPL

R.repeat source 
export function repeat(x, timesToRepeat) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _timesToRepeat => repeat(x, _timesToRepeat)
  }

  return Array(timesToRepeat).fill(x)
}
Tests 
import {repeat} from './repeat'

test('repeat', () => {
  expect(repeat('')(3)).toEqual(['', '', ''])
  expect(repeat('foo', 3)).toEqual(['foo', 'foo', 'foo'])

  const obj = {}
  const arr = repeat(obj, 3)

  expect(arr).toEqual([{}, {}, {}])

  expect(arr[0] === arr[1]).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

replace


replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string, str: string): string

It replaces strOrRegex found in str with replacer.

const strOrRegex = /o/g

const result = R.replace(strOrRegex, '|0|', 'foo')
// => 'f|0||0|'

Try this R.replace example in Rambda REPL

R.replace source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function replaceFn(pattern, replacer, str) {
  return str.replace(pattern, replacer)
}

export const replace = curry(replaceFn)
Tests 
import {replace} from './replace'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(replace('foo', 'yes', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('yes bar baz')
})

test('1', () => {
  expect(replace(/\s/g)('|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})

test('2', () => {
  expect(replace(/\s/g)('|', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})

test('3', () => {
  expect(replace(/\s/g, '|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})

---------------

replaceAll


replaceAll(patterns: (RegExp | string)[], replacer: string, input: string): string

Same as R.replace but it accepts array of string and regular expressions instead of a single value.

const replacer = '|'
const patterns = [ /foo/g, 'bar' ]
const input = 'foo bar baz foo bar'

const result = R.replaceAll(patterns, replacer, input)
// => '| | baz | bar'

Try this R.replaceAll example in Rambda REPL

R.replaceAll source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {ok} from './ok'

function replaceAllFn(patterns, replacer, input) {
  ok(patterns, replacer, input)(Array, String, String)

  let text = input
  patterns.forEach(singlePattern => {
    text = text.replace(singlePattern, replacer)
  })

  return text
}

export const replaceAll = curry(replaceAllFn)
Tests 
import {replaceAll} from './replaceAll'

const replacer = '|'
const patterns = [/foo/g, 'bar']
const input = 'foo bar baz foo bar'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = replaceAll(patterns, replacer, input)
  const expected = '| | baz | bar'

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('throws when wrong patterns', () => {
  expect(() => replaceAll({}, replacer, input)).toThrow()
})

test('throws when wrong input', () => {
  expect(() => replaceAll(patterns, replacer, [])).toThrow()
})

test('throws when wrong replacer', () => {
  expect(() => replaceAll(patterns, null, input)).toThrow()
})

---------------

reset


reset(): void

💥 R.getter method contains explanations, tests and source information of R.reset, R.setter and R.getter methods.

---------------

reverse


reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns a reversed copy of list or string input.

const result = [
  R.reverse('foo'),
  R.reverse([1, 2, 3])
]
// => ['oof', [3, 2, 1]

Try this R.reverse example in Rambda REPL

R.reverse source 
export function reverse(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
    return listOrString.split('').reverse().join('')
  }

  const clone = listOrString.slice()

  return clone.reverse()
}
Tests 
import {reverse} from './reverse'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(reverse([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([3, 2, 1])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(reverse('baz')).toEqual('zab')
})

test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
  const arr = [1, 2, 3]

  expect(reverse(arr)).toEqual([3, 2, 1])

  expect(arr).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

---------------

set


set<T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified lens focus set to replacer value.

const input = {x: 1, y: 2}
const xLens = R.lensProp('x')

const result = [
  R.set(xLens, 4, input),
  R.set(xLens, 8, input) 
]
// => [{x: 4, y: 2}, {x: 8, y: 2}]

Try this R.set example in Rambda REPL

R.set source 
import {always} from './always'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {over} from './over'

function setFn(lens, replacer, x) {
  return over(lens, always(replacer), x)
}

export const set = curry(setFn)
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {set} from './set'

const testObject = {
  foo: 'bar',
  baz: {
    a: 'x',
    b: 'y',
  },
}

test('assoc lens', () => {
  const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
  const result = set(assocLens, 'FOO', testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    foo: 'FOO',
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('path lens', () => {
  const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
  const result = set(pathLens, 'z', testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    baz: {
      a: 'z',
      b: 'y',
    },
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('index lens', () => {
  const indexLens = lensIndex(0)

  const result = set(indexLens, 3, [1, 2])
  expect(result).toEqual([3, 2])
})

---------------

setter


setter(keyOrObject: string | object, value?: any): void

💥 R.getter method contains explanations, tests and source information of R.reset, R.setter and R.getter methods.

---------------

shuffle


shuffle<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It returns a randomized copy of array.

R.shuffle source 
export function shuffle(arrayRaw) {
  const array = arrayRaw.concat()
  let counter = array.length
  while (counter > 0) {
    const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * counter)
    counter--
    const temp = array[counter]
    array[counter] = array[index]
    array[index] = temp
  }

  return array
}
Tests 
import {range} from './range'
import {shuffle} from './shuffle'
import {uniq} from './uniq'

test('happy', () => {
  const list = range(0, 7)
  const result = range(0, 300).map(() => shuffle(list))
  const allUniq = uniq(result)
  expect(allUniq.length > 150).toBeTrue()
})

---------------

slice


slice(from: number, to: number, input: string): string

const list = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
const str = 'FOO_BAR'
const from = 1
const to = 4

const result = [
  R.slice(from, to, str),
  R.slice(from, to, list)
]
// => ['OO_', [1, 2, 3]]

Try this R.slice example in Rambda REPL

R.slice source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function sliceFn(from, to, list) {
  return list.slice(from, to)
}

export const slice = curry(sliceFn)
Tests 
import {slice} from './slice'

test('slice', () => {
  expect(slice(1, 3, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
  expect(slice(1, Infinity, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c', 'd'])
  expect(slice(0, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['a', 'b', 'c'])
  expect(slice(-3, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
  expect(slice(0, 3, 'ramda')).toEqual('ram')
})

---------------

sort


sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number, list: T[]): T[]

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn needs to return only -1, 0 or 1.

const list = [
  {a: 2},
  {a: 3},
  {a: 1}
]
const sortFn = (x, y) => {
  return x.a > y.a ? 1 : -1
}

const result = R.sort(sortFn, list)
const expected = [
  {a: 1},
  {a: 2},
  {a: 3}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.sort example in Rambda REPL

R.sort source 
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function sort(sortFn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sort(sortFn, _list)

  return cloneList(list).sort(sortFn)
}
Tests 
import {sort} from './sort'

const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? 1 : -1)

test('sort', () => {
  expect(sort((a, b) => a - b)([2, 3, 1])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
  const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

  expect(sort(fn, list)).toEqual(['bar', 'baz', 'foo'])

  expect(list[0]).toBe('foo')
  expect(list[1]).toBe('bar')
  expect(list[2]).toBe('baz')
})

---------------

sortBy


sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord, list: T[]): T[]

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn function returns a value to compare, i.e. it doesn't need to return only -1, 0 or 1.

const list = [
  {a: 2},
  {a: 3},
  {a: 1}
]
const sortFn = x => x.a

const result = R.sortBy(sortFn, list)
const expected = [
  {a: 1},
  {a: 2},
  {a: 3}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.sortBy example in Rambda REPL

R.sortBy source 
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function sortBy(sortFn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sortBy(sortFn, _list)

  const clone = cloneList(list)

  return clone.sort((a, b) => {
    const aSortResult = sortFn(a)
    const bSortResult = sortFn(b)

    if (aSortResult === bSortResult) return 0

    return aSortResult < bSortResult ? -1 : 1
  })
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {sortBy} from './sortBy'
import {toLower} from './toLower'

test('happy', () => {
  const input = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 3}]
  const expected = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

  const result = sortBy(x => x.a)(input)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with compose', () => {
  const alice = {
    name: 'ALICE',
    age: 101,
  }
  const bob = {
    name: 'Bob',
    age: -10,
  }
  const clara = {
    name: 'clara',
    age: 314.159,
  }
  const people = [clara, bob, alice]
  const sortByNameCaseInsensitive = sortBy(compose(toLower, prop('name')))

  expect(sortByNameCaseInsensitive(people)).toEqual([alice, bob, clara])
})

---------------

sortByPath


sortByPath<T>(sortPath: Path, list: T[]): T[]

It returns copy of list sorted by sortPath value.

As sortPath is passed to R.path, it can be either a string or an array of strings.

const list = [
  {a: {b: 2}},
  {a: {b: 1}},
  {a: {b: 3}}
]
const result = R.sortByPath('a.b', list)
const expected = [
  {a: {b: 1}},
  {a: {b: 2}},
  {a: {b: 3}}
]
// => `result` is equal to `expected`

Try this R.sortByPath example in Rambda REPL

R.sortByPath source 
import {path} from './path'
import {sortBy} from './sortBy'

export function sortByPath(sortPath, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sortByPath(sortPath, _list)

  return sortBy(path(sortPath), list)
}
Tests 
import {sortByPath} from './sortByPath'

const list = [{a: {b: 3}}, {a: {b: 1}}, {a: {b: 2}}]
const sorted = [{a: {b: 1}}, {a: {b: 2}}, {a: {b: 3}}]

test('with string as path', () => {
  expect(sortByPath('a.b', list)).toEqual(sorted)
})

test('with list of strings as path', () => {
  expect(sortByPath(['a', 'b'], list)).toEqual(sorted)
})

test('with string as path - curried', () => {
  expect(sortByPath('a.b')(list)).toEqual(sorted)
})

test('with list of strings as path - curried',