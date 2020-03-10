Rambda is smaller and faster alternative to the popular functional programming library Ramda. - Documentation
import { compose, map, filter } from 'rambda'
const result = compose(
map(x => x * 2),
filter(x => x > 2)
)([1, 2, 3, 4])
// => [6, 8]
You can test this example in Rambda's REPL
Typescript definitions are included in the library, in comparison to Ramda, where you need to additionally install
@types/ramda.
Still, you need to be aware that functional programming features in
Typescript are in development, which means that using R.compose/R.pipe can be problematic.
Important - Rambda version
7.0.0(or higher) requires Typescript version
4.2.2(or higher).
Alternative TS definitions are available as
rambda/immutable. These are Rambda definitions linted with ESLint
functional/prefer-readonly-typeplugin.
The size of a library affects not only the build bundle size but also the dev bundle size and build time. This is important advantage, expecially for big projects.
Currently Rambda is more tree-shakable than Ramda - proven in the following repo.
The repo holds two
Angular9 applications: one with small example code of Ramda and the other - same code but with Rambda as import library.
The test shows that Rambda bundle size is 2 MB less than its Ramda counterpart.
There is also Webpack/Rollup/Parcel/Esbuild tree-shaking example including several libraries including
Ramda,
Rambda and
Rambdax.
actually tree-shaking is the initial reason for creation of
Rambda
R.path,
R.paths,
R.assocPath and
R.lensPath
Standard usage of
R.path is
R.path(['a', 'b'], {a: {b: 1} }).
In Rambda you have the choice to use dot notation(which is arguably more readable):
R.path('a.b', {a: {b: 1} })
R.pick and
R.omit
Similar to dot notation, but the separator is comma(
,) instead of dot(
.).
R.pick('a,b', {a: 1 , b: 2, c: 3} })
// No space allowed between properties
Rambda is generally more performant than
Ramda as the benchmarks can prove that.
Most of the valid issues are fixed within 2-3 days.
Closing the issue is usually accompanied by publishing a new patch version of
Rambda to NPM.
yarn add rambda
For UMD usage either use
./dist/rambda.umd.js or the following CDN link:
https://unpkg.com/rambda@CURRENT_VERSION/dist/rambda.umd.js
import {compose, add} from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/selfrefactor/rambda/master/dist/rambda.esm.js'
Rambda's type detects async functions and unresolved
Promises. The returned values are
'Async' and
'Promise'.
Rambda's type handles NaN input, in which case it returns
NaN.
Rambda's forEach can iterate over objects not only arrays.
Rambda's map, filter, partition when they iterate over objects, they pass property and input object as predicate's argument.
Rambda's filter returns empty array with bad input(
null or
undefined), while Ramda throws.
Ramda's clamp work with strings, while Rambda's method work only with numbers.
Ramda's indexOf/lastIndexOf work with strings and lists, while Rambda's method work only with lists as iterable input.
Error handling, when wrong inputs are provided, may not be the same. This difference will be better documented once all brute force tests are completed.
Typescript definitions between
rambda and
@types/ramda may vary.
If you need more Ramda methods in Rambda, you may either submit a
PRor check the extended version of Rambda - Rambdax. In case of the former, you may want to consult with Rambda contribution guidelines.
There are methods which are benchmarked only with
Ramda and
Rambda(i.e. no
Lodash).
Note that some of these methods, are called with and without curring. This is done in order to give more detailed performance feedback.
The benchmarks results are produced from latest versions of Rambda, Lodash(4.17.21) and Ramda(0.27.1).
|method
|Rambda
|Ramda
|Lodash
|add
|🚀 Fastest
|21.52% slower
|82.15% slower
|adjust
|8.48% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|all
|🚀 Fastest
|1.81% slower
|🔳
|allPass
|🚀 Fastest
|91.09% slower
|🔳
|allPass
|🚀 Fastest
|98.56% slower
|🔳
|and
|🚀 Fastest
|89.09% slower
|🔳
|any
|🚀 Fastest
|92.87% slower
|45.82% slower
|anyPass
|🚀 Fastest
|98.25% slower
|🔳
|append
|🚀 Fastest
|2.07% slower
|🔳
|applySpec
|🚀 Fastest
|80.43% slower
|🔳
|assoc
|72.32% slower
|60.08% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|clone
|🚀 Fastest
|91.86% slower
|86.48% slower
|compose
|🚀 Fastest
|32.45% slower
|13.68% slower
|converge
|78.63% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|curry
|🚀 Fastest
|28.86% slower
|🔳
|curryN
|🚀 Fastest
|41.05% slower
|🔳
|defaultTo
|🚀 Fastest
|48.91% slower
|🔳
|drop
|🚀 Fastest
|82.35% slower
|🔳
|dropLast
|🚀 Fastest
|86.74% slower
|🔳
|equals
|58.37% slower
|96.73% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|filter
|6.7% slower
|72.03% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|find
|🚀 Fastest
|85.14% slower
|42.65% slower
|findIndex
|🚀 Fastest
|86.48% slower
|72.27% slower
|flatten
|🚀 Fastest
|95.26% slower
|10.27% slower
|ifElse
|🚀 Fastest
|58.56% slower
|🔳
|includes
|🚀 Fastest
|84.63% slower
|🔳
|indexOf
|🚀 Fastest
|76.63% slower
|🔳
|indexOf
|🚀 Fastest
|82.2% slower
|🔳
|init
|🚀 Fastest
|92.24% slower
|13.3% slower
|is
|🚀 Fastest
|57.69% slower
|🔳
|isEmpty
|🚀 Fastest
|97.14% slower
|54.99% slower
|last
|🚀 Fastest
|93.43% slower
|5.28% slower
|lastIndexOf
|🚀 Fastest
|85.19% slower
|🔳
|map
|🚀 Fastest
|86.6% slower
|11.73% slower
|match
|🚀 Fastest
|44.83% slower
|🔳
|merge
|🚀 Fastest
|12.21% slower
|55.76% slower
|none
|🚀 Fastest
|96.48% slower
|🔳
|objOf
|🚀 Fastest
|38.05% slower
|🔳
|omit
|🚀 Fastest
|69.95% slower
|97.34% slower
|over
|🚀 Fastest
|56.23% slower
|🔳
|path
|37.81% slower
|77.81% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|pick
|🚀 Fastest
|19.07% slower
|80.2% slower
|pipe
|0.87% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|prop
|🚀 Fastest
|87.95% slower
|🔳
|propEq
|🚀 Fastest
|91.92% slower
|🔳
|range
|🚀 Fastest
|61.8% slower
|57.44% slower
|reduce
|60.48% slower
|77.1% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|repeat
|48.57% slower
|68.98% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|replace
|33.45% slower
|33.99% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|set
|🚀 Fastest
|50.35% slower
|🔳
|sort
|🚀 Fastest
|40.23% slower
|🔳
|sortBy
|🚀 Fastest
|25.29% slower
|56.88% slower
|split
|🚀 Fastest
|55.37% slower
|17.64% slower
|splitEvery
|🚀 Fastest
|71.98% slower
|🔳
|take
|🚀 Fastest
|91.96% slower
|4.72% slower
|takeLast
|🚀 Fastest
|93.39% slower
|19.22% slower
|test
|🚀 Fastest
|82.34% slower
|🔳
|type
|🚀 Fastest
|48.6% slower
|🔳
|uniq
|🚀 Fastest
|90.24% slower
|🔳
|uniqWith
|25.38% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|uniqWith
|14.23% slower
|🚀 Fastest
|🔳
|update
|🚀 Fastest
|52.35% slower
|🔳
|view
|🚀 Fastest
|76.15% slower
|🔳
add(a: number, b: number): number
It adds
a and
b.
add(a: number, b: number): number;
add(a: number): (b: number) => number;
export function add(a, b) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => add(a, _b)
return Number(a) + Number(b)
}
import {add} from './add'
import {add as addRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
test('with number', () => {
expect(add(2, 3)).toEqual(5)
expect(add(7)(10)).toEqual(17)
})
test('string is bad input', () => {
expect(add('foo', 'bar')).toBeNaN()
})
test('ramda specs', () => {
expect(add('1', '2')).toEqual(3)
expect(add(1, '2')).toEqual(3)
expect(add(true, false)).toEqual(1)
expect(add(null, null)).toEqual(0)
expect(add(undefined, undefined)).toEqual(NaN)
expect(add(new Date(1), new Date(2))).toEqual(3)
})
const possibleInputs = [
/foo/,
'foo',
true,
3,
NaN,
4,
[],
Promise.resolve(1),
]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: add,
fnRamda: addRamda,
firstInput: possibleInputs,
secondInput: possibleInputs,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 64,
}
`)
},
})
})
import {add} from 'rambda'
describe('R.add', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = add(4, 1)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = add(4)(1)
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const add = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.add(1, 1)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.add(1, 1)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.add(1, 1)
},
},
]
adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T, list: T[]): T[]
It replaces
index in array
list with the result of
replaceFn(list[i]).
adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T, list: T[]): T[];
adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T): (list: T[]) => T[];
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
function adjustFn(index, replaceFn, list) {
const actualIndex = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index
if (index >= list.length || actualIndex < 0) return list
const clone = cloneList(list)
clone[actualIndex] = replaceFn(clone[actualIndex])
return clone
}
export const adjust = curry(adjustFn)
import {add} from './add'
import {adjust} from './adjust'
import {pipe} from './pipe'
const list = [0, 1, 2]
const expected = [0, 11, 2]
test('happy', () => {})
test('happy', () => {
expect(adjust(1, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with curring type 1 1 1', () => {
expect(adjust(1)(add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with curring type 1 2', () => {
expect(adjust(1)(add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with curring type 2 1', () => {
expect(adjust(1, add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(adjust(-2, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('when index is out of bounds', () => {
const list = [0, 1, 2, 3]
expect(adjust(4, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
expect(adjust(-5, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [0, 1, 2]
const fn = x => x + 1
const index = 1
const adjust = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.adjust(index, fn, list)
R.adjust(index, fn)(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.adjust(index, fn, list)
Ramda.adjust(index, fn)(list)
},
},
]
all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean
It returns
true, if all members of array
list returns
true, when applied as argument to
predicate function.
all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean;
all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => boolean;
export function all(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => all(predicate, _list)
for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
if (!predicate(list[i])) return false
}
return true
}
import {all} from './all'
const list = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]
test('when true', () => {
const fn = x => x > -1
expect(all(fn)(list)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
const fn = x => x > 2
expect(all(fn, list)).toBeFalse()
})
import {all} from 'rambda'
describe('all', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = all(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 0
},
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried needs a type', () => {
const result = all<number>(x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 0
})([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const {
uniqListOfObjects,
uniqListOfStrings,
rangeOfNumbers,
uniqListOfLists,
} = require('./_utils.js')
const limit = 100
const modes = [
[uniqListOfObjects(limit), x => Object.keys(x).length > 2],
[uniqListOfStrings(limit), x => x.length > 0],
[uniqListOfLists(limit), x => x.length > 0],
[rangeOfNumbers(limit), x => x > -1],
]
const applyBenchmark = (fn, input) => {
return fn(input[1], input[0])
}
const tests = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: R.all,
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: Ramda.all,
},
]
allPass<T>(predicates: ((x: T) => boolean)[]): (input: T) => boolean
It returns
true, if all functions of
predicates return
true, when
input is their argument.
allPass<T>(predicates: ((x: T) => boolean)[]): (input: T) => boolean;
export function allPass(predicates) {
return (...input) => {
let counter = 0
while (counter < predicates.length) {
if (!predicates[counter](...input)) {
return false
}
counter++
}
return true
}
}
import {allPass} from './allPass'
test('happy', () => {
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'number', x => x > 10, x => x * 7 < 100]
expect(allPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()
expect(allPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})
test('when returns true', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 2]
expect(
allPass(conditionArr)({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toBeTrue()
})
test('when returns false', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 3]
expect(
allPass(conditionArr)({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toBeFalse()
})
test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
return w + x === y + z
}
expect(allPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})
import {allPass} from 'rambda'
describe('allPass', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const x = allPass<number>([
y => {
y // $ExpectType number
return typeof y === 'number'
},
y => {
return y > 0
},
])(11)
x // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const {random} = require('rambdax')
const limit = 100
const min = 10
const max = 1200
function createListOfFunctions(fn, fnLimit) {
return Array(fnLimit)
.fill(null)
.map(() => fn())
}
const modes = [
[
{foo: 1500},
createListOfFunctions(
() => x => Number(x.foo) > random(min, max),
limit
),
],
[
'1500',
createListOfFunctions(() => x => Number(x) > random(min, max), limit),
],
[
[1, 2, 1500],
createListOfFunctions(() => x => x[2] > random(min, max), limit),
],
[1500, createListOfFunctions(() => x => x > random(min, max), limit)],
]
const applyBenchmark = (fn, input) => {
return fn(input[1])(input[0])
}
const tests = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: R.allPass,
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: Ramda.allPass,
},
]
always<T>(x: T): (...args: unknown[]) => T
It returns function that always returns
x.
always<T>(x: T): (...args: unknown[]) => T;
export function always(x) {
return () => x
}
import {always} from './always'
import {F} from './F'
test('happy', () => {
const fn = always(7)
expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
})
test('f', () => {
const fn = always(F())
expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
})
import {always} from 'rambda'
describe('R.always', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const fn = always('foo')
fn // $ExpectType (...args: unknown[]) => string
const result = fn()
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
Logical AND
any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean
It returns
true, if at least one member of
list returns true, when passed to a
predicate function.
any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean;
any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => boolean;
export function any(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => any(predicate, _list)
let counter = 0
while (counter < list.length) {
if (predicate(list[counter], counter)) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
import {any} from './any'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
test('happy', () => {
expect(any(x => x < 0, list)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(any(x => x > 2)(list)).toBeTrue()
})
import {any} from 'rambda'
describe('R.any', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = any(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 2
},
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('when curried needs a type', () => {
const result = any<number>(x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 2
})([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const input = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const fn = val => val > 2
const any = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.any(fn, input)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.any(fn, input)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash.some',
fn: () => {
_.some(input, fn)
},
},
]
anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>
It accepts list of
predicates and returns a function. This function with its
input will return
true, if any of
predicates returns
true for this
input.
anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>;
export function anyPass(predicates) {
return (...input) => {
let counter = 0
while (counter < predicates.length) {
if (predicates[counter](...input)) {
return true
}
counter++
}
return false
}
}
import {anyPass} from './anyPass'
test('happy', () => {
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]
const predicate = anyPass(rules)
expect(predicate('foo')).toBeTrue()
expect(predicate(6)).toBeFalse()
})
test('happy', () => {
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]
expect(anyPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()
expect(anyPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
test('when returns true', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.a === 2]
expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when returns false + curry', () => {
const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 2, val => val.b === 3]
expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with empty predicates list', () => {
expect(anyPass([])(3)).toEqual(false)
})
test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
console.log(w, x, y, z)
return w + x === y + z
}
expect(anyPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})
import {anyPass} from 'rambda'
describe('anyPass', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const x = anyPass<number>([
y => {
y // $ExpectType number
return typeof y === 'number'
},
y => {
return y > 0
},
])(11)
x // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const rules = [x => typeof x === 'boolean', x => x > 20, x => x * 7 < 100]
const anyPass = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.anyPass(rules)(11)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.anyPass(rules)(11)
},
},
]
append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]
It adds element
x at the end of
list.
append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[];
append<T>(x: T): <T>(list: T[]) => T[];
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function append(x, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => append(x, _input)
if (typeof input === 'string') return input.split('').concat(x)
const clone = cloneList(input)
clone.push(x)
return clone
}
import {append} from './append'
test('happy', () => {
expect(append('tests', ['write', 'more'])).toEqual([
'write',
'more',
'tests',
])
})
test('append to empty array', () => {
expect(append('tests')([])).toEqual(['tests'])
})
test('with strings', () => {
expect(append('o', 'fo')).toEqual(['f', 'o', 'o'])
})
import {append} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.append', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = append(4, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = append(4)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const append = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.append(0)([1, 2, 3, 4])
R.append('bar')('foo')
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.append(0)([1, 2, 3, 4])
Ramda.append('bar')('foo')
},
},
]
apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T, args: any[]): T
It applies function
fn to the list of arguments.
This is useful for creating a fixed-arity function from a variadic function.
fn should be a bound function if context is significant.
apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T, args: any[]): T;
apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T): (args: any[]) => T;
export function apply(fn, args) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _args => apply(fn, _args)
}
return fn.apply(this, args)
}
import {apply} from './apply'
import {bind} from './bind'
import {identity} from './identity'
test('happy', () => {
expect(apply(identity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual(1)
})
test('applies function to argument list', function () {
expect(apply(Math.max, [1, 2, 3, -99, 42, 6, 7])).toEqual(42)
})
test('provides no way to specify context', function () {
const obj = {
method: function () {
return this === obj
},
}
expect(apply(obj.method, [])).toEqual(false)
expect(apply(bind(obj.method, obj), [])).toEqual(true)
})
import {apply, identity} from 'rambda'
describe('R.apply', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = apply<number>(identity, [1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried', () => {
const fn = apply<number>(identity)
const result = fn([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
applySpec<Spec extends Record<string, (...args: any[]) => any>>(
spec: Spec
): (
...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>>
) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }
applySpec<Spec extends Record<string, (...args: any[]) => any>>(
spec: Spec
): (
...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>>
) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> };
applySpec<T>(spec: any): (...args: any[]) => T;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
// recursively traverse the given spec object to find the highest arity function
function __findHighestArity(spec, max = 0) {
for (const key in spec) {
if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue
if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
max = Math.max(max, __findHighestArity(spec[key]))
}
if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
max = Math.max(max, spec[key].length)
}
}
return max
}
function __filterUndefined() {
const defined = []
let i = 0
const l = arguments.length
while (i < l) {
if (typeof arguments[i] === 'undefined') break
defined[i] = arguments[i]
i++
}
return defined
}
function __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, cache) {
const remaining = arity - cache.length
if (remaining === 1)
return x =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x))
if (remaining === 2)
return (x, y) =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y))
if (remaining === 3)
return (x, y, z) =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z))
if (remaining === 4)
return (x, y, z, a) =>
__applySpecWithArity(
spec,
arity,
__filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z, a)
)
if (remaining > 4)
return (...args) =>
__applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, ...args))
// handle spec as Array
if (_isArray(spec)) {
const ret = []
let i = 0
const l = spec.length
for (; i < l; i++) {
// handle recursive spec inside array
if (typeof spec[i] === 'object' || _isArray(spec[i])) {
ret[i] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[i], arity, cache)
}
// apply spec to the key
if (typeof spec[i] === 'function') {
ret[i] = spec[i](...cache)
}
}
return ret
}
// handle spec as Object
const ret = {}
// apply callbacks to each property in the spec object
for (const key in spec) {
if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue
// apply the spec recursively
if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
ret[key] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[key], arity, cache)
continue
}
// apply spec to the key
if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
ret[key] = spec[key](...cache)
}
}
return ret
}
export function applySpec(spec, ...args) {
// get the highest arity spec function, cache the result and pass to __applySpecWithArity
const arity = __findHighestArity(spec)
if (arity === 0) {
return () => ({})
}
const toReturn = __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, args)
return toReturn
}
import {applySpec as applySpecRamda, nAry} from 'ramda'
import {add, always, compose, dec, inc, map, path, prop, T} from '../rambda'
import {applySpec} from './applySpec'
test('different than Ramda when bad spec', () => {
const result = applySpec({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
const ramdaResult = applySpecRamda({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual({})
expect(ramdaResult).toEqual({sum: {a: {}}})
})
test('works with empty spec', () => {
expect(applySpec({})()).toEqual({})
expect(applySpec([])(1, 2)).toEqual({})
expect(applySpec(null)(1, 2)).toEqual({})
})
test('works with unary functions', () => {
const result = applySpec({
v: inc,
u: dec,
})(1)
const expected = {
v: 2,
u: 0,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('works with binary functions', () => {
const result = applySpec({sum: add})(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual({sum: 3})
})
test('works with nested specs', () => {
const result = applySpec({
unnested: always(0),
nested: {sum: add},
})(1, 2)
const expected = {
unnested: 0,
nested: {sum: 3},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('works with arrays of nested specs', () => {
const result = applySpec({
unnested: always(0),
nested: [{sum: add}],
})(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual({
unnested: 0,
nested: [{sum: 3}],
})
})
test('works with arrays of spec objects', () => {
const result = applySpec([{sum: add}])(1, 2)
expect(result).toEqual([{sum: 3}])
})
test('works with arrays of functions', () => {
const result = applySpec([map(prop('a')), map(prop('b'))])([
{
a: 'a1',
b: 'b1',
},
{
a: 'a2',
b: 'b2',
},
])
const expected = [
['a1', 'a2'],
['b1', 'b2'],
]
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('works with a spec defining a map key', () => {
expect(applySpec({map: prop('a')})({a: 1})).toEqual({map: 1})
})
test('cannot retains the highest arity', () => {
const f = applySpec({
f1: nAry(2, T),
f2: nAry(5, T),
})
const fRamda = applySpecRamda({
f1: nAry(2, T),
f2: nAry(5, T),
})
expect(f.length).toBe(0)
expect(fRamda.length).toBe(5)
})
test('returns a curried function', () => {
expect(applySpec({sum: add})(1)(2)).toEqual({sum: 3})
})
// Additional tests
// ============================================
test('arity', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
}
expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
})
})
test('arity over 5 arguments', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
}
expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
four: 10,
five: 15,
})
})
test('curried', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
}
expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
})
})
test('curried over 5 arguments', () => {
const spec = {
one: x1 => x1,
two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
}
expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)).toEqual({
one: 1,
two: 3,
three: 6,
four: 10,
five: 15,
})
})
test('undefined property', () => {
const spec = {prop: path(['property', 'doesnt', 'exist'])}
expect(applySpec(spec, {})).toEqual({prop: undefined})
})
test('restructure json object', () => {
const spec = {
id: path('user.id'),
name: path('user.firstname'),
profile: path('user.profile'),
doesntExist: path('user.profile.doesntExist'),
info: {views: compose(inc, prop('views'))},
type: always('playa'),
}
const data = {
user: {
id: 1337,
firstname: 'john',
lastname: 'shaft',
profile: 'shaft69',
},
views: 42,
}
expect(applySpec(spec, data)).toEqual({
id: 1337,
name: 'john',
profile: 'shaft69',
doesntExist: undefined,
info: {views: 43},
type: 'playa',
})
})
import {multiply, applySpec, inc, dec, add} from 'rambda'
describe('applySpec', () => {
it('ramda 1', () => {
const result = applySpec({
v: inc,
u: dec,
})(1)
result // $ExpectType { v: number; u: number; }
})
it('ramda 1', () => {
interface Output {
sum: number
multiplied: number
}
const result = applySpec<Output>({
sum: add,
multiplied: multiply,
})(1, 2)
result // $ExpectType Output
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const curryN = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
const data = {
a: {
b: {c: 1},
d: 2,
},
}
const spec = {
c: R.path(['a', 'b', 'c']),
d: R.path(['a', 'd']),
}
R.applySpec(spec, data)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
const data = {
a: {
b: {c: 1},
d: 2,
},
}
const spec = {
c: Ramda.path(['a', 'b', 'c']),
d: Ramda.path(['a', 'd']),
}
Ramda.applySpec(spec, data)
},
},
]
assoc<T, U, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>
It makes a shallow clone of
obj with setting or overriding the property
prop with
newValue.
assoc<T, U, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>;
assoc<T, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T): <U>(obj: U) => Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>;
assoc<K extends string>(prop: K): AssocPartialOne<K>;
import {curry} from './curry'
function assocFn(prop, newValue, obj) {
return Object.assign({}, obj, {[prop]: newValue})
}
export const assoc = curry(assocFn)
import {assoc} from './assoc'
test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(assoc('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
expect(assoc('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
const result = assoc('b')(2)({a: 1})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('changes an existing key', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})
test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assoc('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('value can be null', () => {
expect(assoc('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})
test('value can be undefined', () => {
expect(assoc('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})
test('assignment is shallow', () => {
expect(assoc('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})
import {assoc} from 'rambda'
const obj = {a: 1}
const newValue = 2
const newProp = 'b'
describe('R.assoc', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = assoc(newProp, newValue, obj)
result.a // $ExpectType number
result.b // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried 1', () => {
const result = assoc(newProp, newValue)(obj)
result.a // $ExpectType number
result.b // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried 2', () => {
const result = assoc(newProp)(newValue)(obj)
result.a // $ExpectType number
result.b // $ExpectType number
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const input = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const key = 'c'
const value = 3
const assoc = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.assoc(key, value, input)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.assoc(key, value, input)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash.set',
fn: () => {
_.set(input, key, value)
},
},
]
assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any, obj: object): Output
It makes a shallow clone of
obj with setting or overriding with
newValue the property found with
path.
assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any, obj: object): Output;
assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any): (obj: object) => Output;
assocPath<Output>(path: Path): (newValue: any) => (obj: object) => Output;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_isInteger} from './_internals/_isInteger'
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
function assocPathFn(path, newValue, input) {
const pathArrValue =
typeof path === 'string'
? path.split('.').map(x => (_isInteger(Number(x)) ? Number(x) : x))
: path
if (pathArrValue.length === 0) {
return newValue
}
const index = pathArrValue[0]
if (pathArrValue.length > 1) {
const condition =
typeof input !== 'object' ||
input === null ||
!input.hasOwnProperty(index)
const nextinput = condition
? _isInteger(pathArrValue[1])
? []
: {}
: input[index]
newValue = assocPathFn(
Array.prototype.slice.call(pathArrValue, 1),
newValue,
nextinput
)
}
if (_isInteger(index) && _isArray(input)) {
const arr = cloneList(input)
arr[index] = newValue
return arr
}
return assoc(index, newValue, input)
}
export const assocPath = curry(assocPathFn)
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
test('string can be used as path input', () => {
const testObj = {
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
}
const result = assocPath('a.0.b', 10, testObj)
const expected = {
a: [{b: 10}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('bug', () => {
/*
https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/524
*/
const state = {}
const withDateLike = assocPath(
['outerProp', '2020-03-10'],
{prop: 2},
state
)
const withNumber = assocPath(['outerProp', '5'], {prop: 2}, state)
const withDateLikeExpected = {outerProp: {'2020-03-10': {prop: 2}}}
const withNumberExpected = {outerProp: {5: {prop: 2}}}
expect(withDateLike).toEqual(withDateLikeExpected)
expect(withNumber).toEqual(withNumberExpected)
})
test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath(['a'], 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('b.c', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: {c: 2},
})
})
test('adds a nested key to a nested non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(
assocPath(
'b.d',
3
)({
a: 1,
b: {c: 2},
})
).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: {
c: 2,
d: 3,
},
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(assocPath('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
expect(assocPath('b.c', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: {c: 2},
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
expect(assocPath('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
const result = assocPath('b')(2)({a: 1})
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
})
test('changes an existing key', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})
test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('value can be null', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})
test('value can be undefined', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})
test('assignment is shallow', () => {
expect(assocPath('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})
test('empty array as path', () => {
const result = assocPath([], 3, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
expect(result).toEqual(3)
})
test('happy', () => {
const expected = {foo: {bar: {baz: 42}}}
const result = assocPath(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], 42, {foo: null})
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
import {assocPath} from 'rambda'
interface Output {
a: number
foo: {bar: number}
}
describe('R.assocPath - user must explicitly set type of output', () => {
it('with array as path input', () => {
const result = assocPath<Output>(['foo', 'bar'], 2, {a: 1})
result // $ExpectType Output
})
it('with string as path input', () => {
const result = assocPath<Output>('foo.bar', 2, {a: 1})
result // $ExpectType Output
})
})
describe('R.assocPath - curried', () => {
it('with array as path input', () => {
const result = assocPath<Output>(['foo', 'bar'], 2)({a: 1})
result // $ExpectType Output
})
it('with string as path input', () => {
const result = assocPath<Output>('foo.bar', 2)({a: 1})
result // $ExpectType Output
})
})
bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F, thisObj: T): (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>
Creates a function that is bound to a context.
bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F, thisObj: T): (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>;
bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F): (thisObj: T) => (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>;
import {curryN} from './curryN'
export function bind(fn, thisObj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _thisObj => bind(fn, _thisObj)
}
return curryN(fn.length, (...args) => fn.apply(thisObj, args))
}
import {bind} from './bind'
function Foo(x) {
this.x = x
}
function add(x) {
return this.x + x
}
function Bar(x, y) {
this.x = x
this.y = y
}
Bar.prototype = new Foo()
Bar.prototype.getX = function () {
return 'prototype getX'
}
test('returns a function', function () {
expect(typeof bind(add)(Foo)).toEqual('function')
})
test('returns a function bound to the specified context object', function () {
const f = new Foo(12)
function isFoo() {
return this instanceof Foo
}
const isFooBound = bind(isFoo, f)
expect(isFoo()).toEqual(false)
expect(isFooBound()).toEqual(true)
})
test('works with built-in types', function () {
const abc = bind(String.prototype.toLowerCase, 'ABCDEFG')
expect(typeof abc).toEqual('function')
expect(abc()).toEqual('abcdefg')
})
test('works with user-defined types', function () {
const f = new Foo(12)
function getX() {
return this.x
}
const getXFooBound = bind(getX, f)
expect(getXFooBound()).toEqual(12)
})
test('works with plain objects', function () {
const pojso = {
x: 100,
}
function incThis() {
return this.x + 1
}
const incPojso = bind(incThis, pojso)
expect(typeof incPojso).toEqual('function')
expect(incPojso()).toEqual(101)
})
test('does not interfere with existing object methods', function () {
const b = new Bar('a', 'b')
function getX() {
return this.x
}
const getXBarBound = bind(getX, b)
expect(b.getX()).toEqual('prototype getX')
expect(getXBarBound()).toEqual('a')
})
test('preserves arity', function () {
const f0 = function () {
return 0
}
const f1 = function (a) {
return a
}
const f2 = function (a, b) {
return a + b
}
const f3 = function (a, b, c) {
return a + b + c
}
expect(bind(f0, {}).length).toEqual(0)
expect(bind(f1, {}).length).toEqual(1)
expect(bind(f2, {}).length).toEqual(2)
expect(bind(f3, {}).length).toEqual(3)
})
import {bind} from 'rambda'
class Foo {}
function isFoo<T = any>(this: T): boolean {
return this instanceof Foo
}
describe('R.bind', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const foo = new Foo()
const result = bind(isFoo, foo)()
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred
It returns a function with
input argument.
This function will return
true, if both
firstCondition and
secondCondition return
true when
input is passed as their argument.
both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred;
both<T>(pred1: Predicate<T>, pred2: Predicate<T>): Predicate<T>;
both<T>(pred1: Predicate<T>): (pred2: Predicate<T>) => Predicate<T>;
both(pred1: Pred): (pred2: Pred) => Pred;
export function both(f, g) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _g => both(f, _g)
return (...input) => f(...input) && g(...input)
}
import {both} from './both'
const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val < 10
test('with curry', () => {
expect(both(firstFn)(secondFn)(17)).toBeFalse()
})
test('without curry', () => {
expect(both(firstFn, secondFn)(7)).toBeTrue()
})
test('with multiple inputs', () => {
const between = function (a, b, c) {
return a < b && b < c
}
const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
return a + b + c === 20
}
const fn = both(between, total20)
expect(fn(5, 7, 8)).toBeTrue()
})
test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
let effect = 'not evaluated'
const F = function () {
return false
}
const Z = function () {
effect = 'Z got evaluated'
}
both(F, Z)()
expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})
import {both} from 'rambda'
describe('R.both', () => {
it('with passed type', () => {
const fn = both<number>(
x => x > 1,
x => x % 2 === 0
)
fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
const result = fn(2) // $ExpectType boolean
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('with passed type - curried', () => {
const fn = both<number>(x => x > 1)(x => x % 2 === 0)
fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
const result = fn(2)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('no type passed', () => {
const fn = both(
x => {
x // $ExpectType any
return x > 1
},
x => {
x // $ExpectType any
return x % 2 === 0
}
)
const result = fn(2)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('no type passed - curried', () => {
const fn = both((x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
})((x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x % 2 === 0
})
const result = fn(2)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[], list: T[]): U[]
The method is also known as
flatMap.
chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[], list: T[]): U[];
chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[]): (list: T[]) => U[];
export function chain(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _list => chain(fn, _list)
}
return [].concat(...list.map(fn))
}
import {chain} from './chain'
import {chain as chainRamda} from 'ramda'
const duplicate = n => [n, n]
test('happy', () => {
const fn = x => [x * 2]
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = chain(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})
test('maps then flattens one level', () => {
expect(chain(duplicate, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})
test('maps then flattens one level - curry', () => {
expect(chain(duplicate)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})
test('flattens only one level', () => {
const nest = n => [[n]]
expect(chain(nest, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([[1], [2], [3]])
})
test('can compose', () => {
function dec(x) {
return [x - 1]
}
function times2(x) {
return [x * 2]
}
var mdouble = chain(times2)
var mdec = chain(dec)
expect(mdec(mdouble([10, 20, 30]))).toEqual([19, 39, 59])
})
test('@types/ramda broken test', () => {
const score = {
maths: 90,
physics: 80,
}
const calculateTotal = score => {
const {maths, physics} = score
return maths + physics
}
const assocTotalToScore = (total, score) => ({...score, total})
const calculateAndAssocTotalToScore = chainRamda(
assocTotalToScore,
calculateTotal
)
expect(() => calculateAndAssocTotalToScore(score)).toThrow()
})
import {chain} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const fn = (x: number) => [`${x}`, `${x}`]
describe('R.chain', () => {
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = chain(fn, list)
result // $ExpectType string[]
const curriedResult = chain(fn)(list)
curriedResult // $ExpectType string[]
})
})
Restrict a number
input to be within
min and
max limits.
If
input is bigger than
max, then the result is
max.
If
input is smaller than
min, then the result is
min.
It creates a deep copy of the
input, which may contain (nested) Arrays and Objects, Numbers, Strings, Booleans and Dates.
It returns
inverted version of
origin function that accept
input as argument.
The return value of
inverted is the negative boolean value of
origin(input).
It performs right-to-left function composition.
It returns a new string or array, which is the result of merging
x and
y.
It takes list with
conditions and returns a new function
fn that expects
input as argument.
This function will start evaluating the
conditions in order to find the first winner(order of conditions matter).
The winner is this condition, which left side returns
true when
input is its argument. Then the evaluation of the right side of the winner will be the final result.
If no winner is found, then
fn returns
undefined.
Accepts a converging function and a list of branching functions and returns a new function. When invoked, this new function is applied to some arguments, each branching function is applied to those same arguments. The results of each branching function are passed as arguments to the converging function to produce the return value.
It expects a function as input and returns its curried version.
It returns a curried equivalent of the provided function, with the specified arity.
It decrements a number.
defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined): T
It returns
defaultValue, if all of
inputArguments are
undefined,
null or
NaN.
Else, it returns the first truthy
inputArguments instance(from left to right).
defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined): T;
defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T): (input: T | null | undefined) => T;
function isFalsy(input) {
return (
input === undefined || input === null || Number.isNaN(input) === true
)
}
export function defaultTo(defaultArgument, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _input => defaultTo(defaultArgument, _input)
}
return isFalsy(input) ? defaultArgument : input
}
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
test('with undefined', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo')(undefined)).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with null', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo')(null)).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with NaN', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo')(NaN)).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with empty string', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo', '')).toEqual('')
})
test('with false', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo', false)).toEqual(false)
})
test('when inputArgument passes initial check', () => {
expect(defaultTo('foo', 'bar')).toEqual('bar')
})
import {defaultTo} from 'rambda'
describe('R.defaultTo with Ramda spec', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = defaultTo('foo', '')
result // $ExpectType "" | "foo"
})
it('with explicit type', () => {
const result = defaultTo<string>('foo', null)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const input = [null, undefined, 5]
const defaultTo = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.defaultTo(3, input[0])
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.defaultTo(3, input[0])
},
},
{
label: 'Rambda with multiple arguments',
fn: () => {
R.defaultTo(3, ...input)
},
},
]
difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]
It returns the uniq set of all elements in the first list
a not contained in the second list
b.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[];
difference<T>(a: T[]): (b: T[]) => T[];
import {includes} from './includes'
import {uniq} from './uniq'
export function difference(a, b) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => difference(a, _b)
return uniq(a).filter(aInstance => !includes(aInstance, b))
}
import {difference} from './difference'
import {difference as differenceRamda} from 'ramda'
test('difference', () => {
const a = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const b = [3, 4, 5, 6]
expect(difference(a)(b)).toEqual([1, 2])
expect(difference([], [])).toEqual([])
})
test('difference with objects', () => {
const a = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
const b = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
expect(difference(a, b)).toEqual([{id: 1}, {id: 2}])
})
test('no duplicates in first list', () => {
const M2 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3, 4]
const N2 = [3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 6, 6]
expect(difference(M2, N2)).toEqual([1, 2])
})
test('should use R.equals', () => {
expect(difference([1], [1]).length).toEqual(0)
expect(differenceRamda([NaN], [NaN]).length).toEqual(0)
})
import {difference} from 'rambda'
const list1 = [1, 2, 3]
const list2 = [1, 2, 4]
describe('R.difference', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = difference(list1, list2)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = difference(list1)(list2)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
It returns a new object that does not contain property
prop.
drop<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]
It returns
howMany items dropped from beginning of list or string
input.
drop<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
drop(howMany: number, input: string): string;
drop<T>(howMany: number): {
<T>(input: T[]): T[];
(input: string): string;
};
export function drop(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => drop(howManyToDrop, _list)
return listOrString.slice(howManyToDrop > 0 ? howManyToDrop : 0)
}
import assert from 'assert'
import {drop} from './drop'
test('with array', () => {
expect(drop(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['baz'])
expect(drop(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
expect(drop(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(drop(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('bda')
})
test('with non-positive count', () => {
expect(drop(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(drop(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(drop(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('should return copy', () => {
const xs = [1, 2, 3]
assert.notStrictEqual(drop(0, xs), xs)
assert.notStrictEqual(drop(-1, xs), xs)
})
import {drop} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2
describe('R.drop - array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = drop(howMany, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = drop(howMany)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.drop - string', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = drop(howMany, str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = drop(howMany)(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const input = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const drop = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.drop(3, input)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.drop(3, input)
},
},
]
dropLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]
It returns
howMany items dropped from the end of list or string
input.
dropLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
dropLast(howMany: number, input: string): string;
dropLast<T>(howMany: number): {
<T>(input: T[]): T[];
(input: string): string;
};
export function dropLast(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _listOrString => dropLast(howManyToDrop, _listOrString)
}
return howManyToDrop > 0
? listOrString.slice(0, -howManyToDrop)
: listOrString.slice()
}
import assert from 'assert'
import {dropLast} from './dropLast'
test('with array', () => {
expect(dropLast(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo'])
expect(dropLast(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
expect(dropLast(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(dropLast(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('ram')
})
test('with non-positive count', () => {
expect(dropLast(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(dropLast(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(dropLast(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('should return copy', () => {
const xs = [1, 2, 3]
assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(0, xs), xs)
assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(-1, xs), xs)
})
import {dropLast} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2
describe('R.dropLast - array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = dropLast(howMany, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = dropLast(howMany)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.dropLast - string', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = dropLast(howMany, str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = dropLast(howMany)(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const input = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const dropLast = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.dropLast(3, input)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.dropLast(3, input)
},
},
]
dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[]
It removes any successive duplicates according to
R.equals.
dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {equals} from './equals'
export function dropRepeats(list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new Error(`${list} is not a list`)
}
const toReturn = []
list.reduce((prev, current) => {
if (!equals(prev, current)) {
toReturn.push(current)
}
return current
}, undefined)
return toReturn
}
import {dropRepeats as dropRepeatsRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {add} from './add'
import {dropRepeats} from './dropRepeats'
const list = [1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 3, 2, 2, {a: 1}, {a: 1}]
const listClean = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 3, 2, {a: 1}]
test('happy', () => {
const result = dropRepeats(list)
expect(result).toEqual(listClean)
})
const possibleLists = [
[add(1), async () => {}, [1], [1], [2], [2]],
[add(1), add(1), add(2)],
[],
1,
/foo/g,
Promise.resolve(1),
]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
firstInput: possibleLists,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 1,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 3,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 6,
}
`)
},
fn: dropRepeats,
fnRamda: dropRepeatsRamda,
})
})
import {dropRepeats} from 'rambda'
describe('R.dropRepeats', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = dropRepeats([1, 2, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred
It returns a new
predicate function from
firstPredicate and
secondPredicate inputs.
This
predicate function will return
true, if any of the two input predicates return
true.
either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred;
either<T>(firstPredicate: Predicate<T>, secondPredicate: Predicate<T>): Predicate<T>;
either<T>(firstPredicate: Predicate<T>): (secondPredicate: Predicate<T>) => Predicate<T>;
either(firstPredicate: Pred): (secondPredicate: Pred) => Pred;
export function either(firstPredicate, secondPredicate) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _secondPredicate => either(firstPredicate, _secondPredicate)
}
return (...input) =>
Boolean(firstPredicate(...input) || secondPredicate(...input))
}
import {either} from './either'
test('with multiple inputs', () => {
const between = function (a, b, c) {
return a < b && b < c
}
const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
return a + b + c === 20
}
const fn = either(between, total20)
expect(fn(7, 8, 5)).toBeTrue()
})
test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
let effect = 'not evaluated'
const F = function () {
return true
}
const Z = function () {
effect = 'Z got evaluated'
}
either(F, Z)()
expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})
test('case 1', () => {
const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val * 5 > 10
expect(either(firstFn, secondFn)(1)).toBeTrue()
})
test('case 2', () => {
const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val === -10
const fn = either(firstFn)(secondFn)
expect(fn(-10)).toBeTrue()
})
import {either} from 'rambda'
describe('R.either', () => {
it('with passed type', () => {
const fn = either<number>(
x => x > 1,
x => x % 2 === 0
)
fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
const result = fn(2) // $ExpectType boolean
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('with passed type - curried', () => {
const fn = either<number>(x => x > 1)(x => x % 2 === 0)
fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
const result = fn(2)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('no type passed', () => {
const fn = either(
x => {
x // $ExpectType any
return x > 1
},
x => {
x // $ExpectType any
return x % 2 === 0
}
)
const result = fn(2)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('no type passed - curried', () => {
const fn = either((x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
})((x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x % 2 === 0
})
const result = fn(2)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
endsWith(target: string, iterable: string): boolean
When iterable is a string, then it behaves as
String.prototype.endsWith.
When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list ends in the same way as the given target.
endsWith(target: string, iterable: string): boolean;
endsWith(target: string): (iterable: string) => boolean;
endsWith<T>(target: T[], list: T[]): boolean;
endsWith<T>(target: T[]): (list: T[]) => boolean;
import {equals} from './equals.js'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js'
export function endsWith(target, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => endsWith(target, _iterable)
if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
return iterable.endsWith(target)
}
if (!_isArray(target)) return false
const diff = iterable.length - target.length
let correct = true
const filtered = target.filter((x, index) => {
if (!correct) return false
const result = equals(x, iterable[index + diff])
if (!result) correct = false
return result
})
return filtered.length === target.length
}
import {endsWith} from './endsWith'
import {endsWith as endsWithRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
test('with string', () => {
expect(endsWith('bar', 'foo-bar')).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith('baz')('foo-bar')).toBeFalse()
})
test('use R.equals with array', () => {
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
expect(endsWith({a: 3}, list)).toBeFalse(),
expect(endsWith([{a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith([{a: 2}, {a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue()
expect(endsWith([{a: 1}], list)).toBeFalse()
})
export const possibleTargets = [
NaN,
[NaN],
/foo/,
[/foo/],
Promise.resolve(1),
[Promise.resolve(1)],
Error('foo'),
[Error('foo')],
]
export const possibleIterables = [
[Promise.resolve(1), Promise.resolve(2)],
[/foo/, /bar/],
[NaN],
[Error('foo'), Error('bar')],
]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: endsWith,
fnRamda: endsWithRamda,
firstInput: possibleTargets,
secondInput: possibleIterables,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 32,
}
`)
},
})
})
import {endsWith} from 'rambda'
describe('R.endsWith - array as iterable', () => {
const target = [{a: 2}]
const iterable = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
it('happy', () => {
const result = endsWith(target, iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = endsWith(target)(iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
describe('R.endsWith - string as iterable', () => {
const target = 'bar'
const iterable = 'foo bar'
it('happy', () => {
const result = endsWith(target, iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = endsWith(target)(iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
It returns
true if property
prop in
obj1 is equal to property
prop in
obj2 according to
R.equals.
equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean
It deeply compares
x and
y and returns
true if they are equal.
equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean;
equals<T>(x: T): (y: T) => boolean;
import {type} from './type'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
}
const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
return list.lastIndexOf(valueToFind)
const {length} = list
let index = length
let foundIndex = -1
while (--index > -1 && foundIndex === -1) {
if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
foundIndex = index
}
}
return foundIndex
}
export function _indexOf(valueToFind, list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
}
const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
return list.indexOf(valueToFind)
let index = -1
let foundIndex = -1
const {length} = list
while (++index < length && foundIndex === -1) {
if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
foundIndex = index
}
}
return foundIndex
}
function _arrayFromIterator(iter) {
const list = []
let next
while (!(next = iter.next()).done) {
list.push(next.value)
}
return list
}
function _equalsSets(a, b) {
if (a.size !== b.size) {
return false
}
const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())
const filtered = aList.filter(
aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
)
return filtered.length === 0
}
function parseError(maybeError) {
const typeofError = maybeError.__proto__.toString()
if (!['Error', 'TypeError'].includes(typeofError)) return []
return [typeofError, maybeError.message]
}
function parseDate(maybeDate) {
if (!maybeDate.toDateString) return [false]
return [true, maybeDate.getTime()]
}
function parseRegex(maybeRegex) {
if (maybeRegex.constructor !== RegExp) return [false]
return [true, maybeRegex.toString()]
}
function equalsSets(a, b) {
if (a.size !== b.size) {
return false
}
const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())
const filtered = aList.filter(
aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
)
return filtered.length === 0
}
export function equals(a, b) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => equals(a, _b)
const aType = type(a)
if (aType !== type(b)) return false
if (aType === 'Function') {
return a.name === undefined ? false : a.name === b.name
}
if (['NaN', 'Undefined', 'Null'].includes(aType)) return true
if (aType === 'Number') {
if (Object.is(-0, a) !== Object.is(-0, b)) return false
return a.toString() === b.toString()
}
if (['String', 'Boolean'].includes(aType)) {
return a.toString() === b.toString()
}
if (aType === 'Array') {
const aClone = Array.from(a)
const bClone = Array.from(b)
if (aClone.toString() !== bClone.toString()) {
return false
}
let loopArrayFlag = true
aClone.forEach((aCloneInstance, aCloneIndex) => {
if (loopArrayFlag) {
if (
aCloneInstance !== bClone[aCloneIndex] &&
!equals(aCloneInstance, bClone[aCloneIndex])
) {
loopArrayFlag = false
}
}
})
return loopArrayFlag
}
const aRegex = parseRegex(a)
const bRegex = parseRegex(b)
if (aRegex[0]) {
return bRegex[0] ? aRegex[1] === bRegex[1] : false
} else if (bRegex[0]) return false
const aDate = parseDate(a)
const bDate = parseDate(b)
if (aDate[0]) {
return bDate[0] ? aDate[1] === bDate[1] : false
} else if (bDate[0]) return false
const aError = parseError(a)
const bError = parseError(b)
if (aError[0]) {
return bError[0]
? aError[0] === bError[0] && aError[1] === bError[1]
: false
}
if (aType === 'Set') {
return _equalsSets(a, b)
}
if (aType === 'Object') {
const aKeys = Object.keys(a)
if (aKeys.length !== Object.keys(b).length) {
return false
}
let loopObjectFlag = true
aKeys.forEach(aKeyInstance => {
if (loopObjectFlag) {
const aValue = a[aKeyInstance]
const bValue = b[aKeyInstance]
if (aValue !== bValue && !equals(aValue, bValue)) {
loopObjectFlag = false
}
}
})
return loopObjectFlag
}
return false
}
import {equals} from './equals'
import {equals as equalsRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {variousTypes} from './benchmarks/_utils'
test('compare functions', () => {
function foo() {}
function bar() {}
const baz = () => {}
const expectTrue = equals(foo, foo)
const expectFalseFirst = equals(foo, bar)
const expectFalseSecond = equals(foo, baz)
expect(expectTrue).toBeTrue()
expect(expectFalseFirst).toBeFalse()
expect(expectFalseSecond).toBeFalse()
})
test('with array of objects', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
const list2 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
const list3 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 3}]]
expect(equals(list1, list2)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(list1, list3)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with regex', () => {
expect(equals(/s/, /s/)).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(/s/, /d/)).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/gi)).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(/a/gim, /a/gim)).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/i)).toEqual(false)
})
test('not a number', () => {
expect(equals([NaN], [NaN])).toBeTrue()
})
test('new number', () => {
expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(0))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(1))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Number(1), new Number(0))).toEqual(false)
})
test('new string', () => {
expect(equals(new String(''), new String(''))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new String(''), new String('x'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new String('x'), new String(''))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('bar'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new String('bar'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(false)
})
test('new Boolean', () => {
expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(false)
})
test('new Error', () => {
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), {})).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('XXX'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('XXX'))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
})
test('with dates', () => {
expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(0))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(1))).toEqual(true)
expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(1))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
expect(equals(new Date(0), {})).toEqual(false)
expect(equals({}, new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
})
test('ramda spec', () => {
expect(equals({}, {})).toEqual(true)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
)
).toEqual(true)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
},
{
b: 3,
a: 2,
}
)
).toEqual(true)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
},
{
a: 3,
b: 3,
}
)
).toEqual(false)
expect(
equals(
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
c: 1,
},
{
a: 2,
b: 3,
}
)
).toEqual(false)
})
test('works with boolean tuple', () => {
expect(equals([true, false], [true, false])).toBeTrue()
expect(equals([true, false], [true, true])).toBeFalse()
})
test('works with equal objects within array', () => {
const objFirst = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
d: [1],
},
}
const objSecond = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
d: [1],
},
}
const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
expect(equals(x, y)).toBeTrue()
})
test('works with different objects within array', () => {
const objFirst = {a: {b: 1}}
const objSecond = {a: {b: 2}}
const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
expect(equals(x, y)).toBeFalse()
})
test('works with undefined as second argument', () => {
expect(equals(1, undefined)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(undefined, undefined)).toBeTrue()
})
test('compare sets', () => {
const toCompareDifferent = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}])
const toCompareSame = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
const testSet = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
expect(equals(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
expect(equals(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
expect(equalsRamda(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
expect(equalsRamda(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})
test('compare simple sets', () => {
const testSet = new Set(['2', '3', '3', '2', '1'])
expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '1']), testSet)).toBeTruthy()
expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '0']), testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})
test('various examples', () => {
expect(equals([1, 2, 3])([1, 2, 3])).toBeTrue()
expect(equals([1, 2, 3], [1, 2])).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(1, 1)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(1, '1')).toBeFalse()
expect(equals({}, {})).toBeTrue()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
b: 2,
a: 1,
}
)
).toBeTrue()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 1,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: false,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 1,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
b: 2,
a: 1,
c: 3,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
x: {
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
},
{
x: {
b: 2,
a: 1,
c: 3,
},
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(
equals(
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
{
b: 3,
a: 1,
}
)
).toBeFalse()
expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 1}}})).toBeTrue()
expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 2}}})).toBeFalse()
expect(equals({a: {}}, {a: {}})).toBeTrue()
expect(equals('', '')).toBeTrue()
expect(equals('foo', 'foo')).toBeTrue()
expect(equals('foo', 'bar')).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(0, false)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(/\s/g, null)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(null, null)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(false)(null)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with custom functions', () => {
function foo() {
return 1
}
foo.prototype.toString = () => ''
const result = equals(foo, foo)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('with classes', () => {
class Foo {}
const foo = new Foo()
const result = equals(foo, foo)
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('with negative zero', () => {
expect(equals(-0, -0)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(-0, 0)).toBeFalse()
expect(equals(0, 0)).toBeTrue()
expect(equals(-0, 1)).toBeFalse()
})
const possibleInputs = variousTypes
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: equals,
fnRamda: equalsRamda,
firstInput: possibleInputs,
secondInput: possibleInputs,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 5,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 4,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 289,
}
`)
},
})
})
import {equals} from 'rambda'
describe('R.equals', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = equals(4, 1)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('with object', () => {
const foo = {a: 1}
const bar = {a: 2}
const result = equals(foo, bar)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = equals(4)(1)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const limit = 10000
const strings = Array(limit)
.fill(null)
.map(() => Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000))
const equals = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
strings.forEach(x => R.equals(x, 'ss'))
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
strings.forEach(x => Ramda.equals(x, 'ss'))
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
strings.forEach(x => _.isEqual(x, 'ss'))
},
},
]
evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[], list: T[]): U[]
It takes object or array of functions as set of rules. These
rules are applied to the
iterable input to produce the result.
evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[], list: T[]): U[];
evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[]) : (list: T[]) => U[];
evolve<E extends Evolver, V extends Evolvable<E>>(rules: E, obj: V): Evolve<V, E>;
evolve<E extends Evolver>(rules: E): <V extends Evolvable<E>>(obj: V) => Evolve<V, E>;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray, mapObject} from './map'
import {type} from './type'
export function evolveArray(rules, list) {
return mapArray(
(x, i) => {
if (type(rules[i]) === 'Function') {
return rules[i](x)
}
return x
},
list,
true
)
}
export function evolveObject(rules, iterable) {
return mapObject((x, prop) => {
if (type(x) === 'Object') {
const typeRule = type(rules[prop])
if (typeRule === 'Function') {
return rules[prop](x)
}
if (typeRule === 'Object') {
return evolve(rules[prop], x)
}
return x
}
if (type(rules[prop]) === 'Function') {
return rules[prop](x)
}
return x
}, iterable)
}
export function evolve(rules, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _iterable => evolve(rules, _iterable)
}
const rulesType = type(rules)
const iterableType = type(iterable)
if (iterableType !== rulesType) {
throw new Error('iterableType !== rulesType')
}
if (!['Object', 'Array'].includes(rulesType)) {
throw new Error(
`'iterable' and 'rules' are from wrong type ${rulesType}`
)
}
if (iterableType === 'Object') {
return evolveObject(rules, iterable)
}
return evolveArray(rules, iterable)
}
import {evolve as evolveRamda} from 'ramda'
import {add} from '../rambda'
import {compareCombinations, compareToRamda} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {evolve} from './evolve'
test('happy', () => {
const rules = {
foo: add(1),
nested: {bar: x => Object.keys(x).length},
}
const input = {
a: 1,
foo: 2,
nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
}
const result = evolve(rules, input)
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
foo: 3,
nested: {bar: 1},
})
})
test('nested rule is wrong', () => {
const rules = {
foo: add(1),
nested: {bar: 10},
}
const input = {
a: 1,
foo: 2,
nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
}
const result = evolve(rules)(input)
expect(result).toEqual({
a: 1,
foo: 3,
nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
})
})
test('is recursive', () => {
const rules = {
nested: {
second: add(-1),
third: add(1),
},
}
const object = {
first: 1,
nested: {
second: 2,
third: 3,
},
}
const expected = {
first: 1,
nested: {
second: 1,
third: 4,
},
}
const result = evolve(rules, object)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ignores primitive values', () => {
const rules = {
n: 2,
m: 'foo',
}
const object = {
n: 0,
m: 1,
}
const expected = {
n: 0,
m: 1,
}
const result = evolve(rules, object)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with array', () => {
const rules = [add(1), add(-1)]
const list = [100, 1400]
const expected = [101, 1399]
const result = evolve(rules, list)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
const rulesObject = {a: add(1)}
const rulesList = [add(1)]
const possibleIterables = [null, undefined, '', 42, [], [1], {a: 1}]
const possibleRules = [...possibleIterables, rulesList, rulesObject]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
firstInput: possibleRules,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 4,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 63,
}
`)
},
secondInput: possibleIterables,
fn: evolve,
fnRamda: evolveRamda,
})
})
import {evolve, add} from 'rambda'
describe('R.evolve', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const input = {
foo: 2,
nested: {
a: 1,
bar: 3,
},
}
const rules = {
foo: add(1),
nested: {
a: add(-1),
bar: add(1),
},
}
const result = evolve(rules, input)
const curriedResult = evolve(rules)(input)
result.nested.a // $ExpectType number
curriedResult.nested.a // $ExpectType number
result.nested.bar // $ExpectType number
result.foo // $ExpectType number
})
it('with array', () => {
const rules = [String, String]
const input = [100, 1400]
const result = evolve(rules, input)
const curriedResult = evolve(rules)(input)
result // $ExpectType string[]
curriedResult // $ExpectType string[]
})
})
F(): boolean
F(): boolean;
export function F() {
return false
}
filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[]
It filters list or object
input using a
predicate function.
filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[];
filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, input: T[]): T[];
filter<T, U>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>): (x: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>;
filter<T>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>, x: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function filterObject(predicate, obj) {
const willReturn = {}
for (const prop in obj) {
if (predicate(obj[prop], prop, obj)) {
willReturn[prop] = obj[prop]
}
}
return willReturn
}
export function filterArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
let index = 0
const len = list.length
const willReturn = []
while (index < len) {
const predicateResult = indexed
? predicate(list[index], index)
: predicate(list[index])
if (predicateResult) {
willReturn.push(list[index])
}
index++
}
return willReturn
}
export function filter(predicate, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _iterable => filter(predicate, _iterable)
if (!iterable) {
throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
}
if (_isArray(iterable)) return filterArray(predicate, iterable, false)
return filterObject(predicate, iterable)
}
import {T} from './T'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {filter as filterRamda} from 'ramda'
const sampleObject = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
test('happy', () => {
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
expect(filter(isEven, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
expect(
filter(isEven, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
d: 3,
})
).toEqual({b: 2})
})
test('predicate when input is object', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const predicate = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)
expect(typeof prop).toEqual('string')
return val < 2
}
expect(filter(predicate, obj)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('with object', () => {
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const result = filter(isEven, sampleObject)
const expectedResult = {
b: 2,
d: 4,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
expect(() => filter(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => filter(T)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => filterRamda(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'filter')`
)
expect(() => filterRamda(T, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')`
)
})
import {filter} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
describe('R.filter with array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = filter<number>(x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
}, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = filter<number>(x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
})(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.filter with objects', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = filter<number>((val, prop, origin) => {
val // $ExpectType number
prop // $ExpectType string
origin // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
return val > 1
}, obj)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
it('curried version requires second dummy type', () => {
const result = filter<number, any>((val, prop, origin) => {
val // $ExpectType number
prop // $ExpectType string
origin // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
return val > 1
})(obj)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const fn = x => x > 2
const filter = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.filter(fn, arr)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.filter(fn, arr)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.filter(arr, fn)
},
},
]
find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined
It returns the first element of
list that satisfy the
predicate.
If there is no such element, it returns
undefined.
find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined;
find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => T | undefined;
export function find(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => find(predicate, _list)
let index = 0
const len = list.length
while (index < len) {
const x = list[index]
if (predicate(x)) {
return x
}
index++
}
}
import {find} from './find'
import {propEq} from './propEq'
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
test('happy', () => {
const fn = propEq('a', 2)
expect(find(fn, list)).toEqual({a: 2})
})
test('with curry', () => {
const fn = propEq('a', 4)
expect(find(fn)(list)).toBeUndefined()
})
test('with empty list', () => {
expect(find(() => true, [])).toBeUndefined()
})
import {find} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.find', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = find(predicate, list)
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('curried', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = find(predicate)(list)
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const fn = x => x > 2
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const find = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.find(fn, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.find(fn, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.find(list, fn)
},
},
]
findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number
It returns the index of the first element of
list satisfying the
predicate function.
If there is no such element, then
-1 is returned.
findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number;
findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => number;
export function findIndex(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findIndex(predicate, _list)
const len = list.length
let index = -1
while (++index < len) {
if (predicate(list[index])) {
return index
}
}
return -1
}
import {findIndex} from './findIndex'
import {propEq} from './propEq'
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
test('happy', () => {
expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 2), list)).toEqual(1)
expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 1))(list)).toEqual(0)
expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 4))(list)).toEqual(-1)
})
import {findIndex} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.findIndex', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = findIndex(predicate, list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = findIndex(predicate)(list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const fn = x => x > 2
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const findIndex = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.findIndex(fn, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.findIndex(fn, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.findIndex(list, fn)
},
},
]
findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined
It returns the last element of
list satisfying the
predicate function.
If there is no such element, then
undefined is returned.
findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined;
findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => T | undefined;
export function findLast(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLast(predicate, _list)
let index = list.length
while (--index >= 0) {
if (predicate(list[index])) {
return list[index]
}
}
return undefined
}
import {findLast} from './findLast'
test('happy', () => {
const result = findLast(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])
expect(result).toEqual(4)
expect(findLast(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(findLast(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(4)
})
const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
return o && o.x > 100
}
test('ramda 1', () => {
expect(findLast(even, a)).toEqual(0)
expect(findLast(gt100, a)).toEqual(300)
expect(findLast(isStr, a)).toEqual('cow')
expect(findLast(xGt100, a)).toEqual(obj2)
})
test('ramda 2', () => {
expect(findLast(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('ramda 3', () => {
expect(findLast(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(2)
})
test('ramda 4', () => {
expect(findLast(even, [])).toEqual(undefined)
})
import {findLast} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.findLast', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = findLast(predicate, list)
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('curried', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = findLast(predicate)(list)
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number
It returns the index of the last element of
list satisfying the
predicate function.
If there is no such element, then
-1 is returned.
findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number;
findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => number;
export function findLastIndex(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLastIndex(fn, _list)
let index = list.length
while (--index >= 0) {
if (fn(list[index])) {
return index
}
}
return -1
}
import {findLastIndex} from './findLastIndex'
test('happy', () => {
const result = findLastIndex(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])
expect(result).toEqual(5)
expect(findLastIndex(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(5)
})
const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
return o && o.x > 100
}
test('ramda 1', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, a)).toEqual(15)
expect(findLastIndex(gt100, a)).toEqual(9)
expect(findLastIndex(isStr, a)).toEqual(3)
expect(findLastIndex(xGt100, a)).toEqual(10)
})
test('ramda 2', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(-1)
})
test('ramda 3', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(0)
})
test('ramda 4', () => {
expect(findLastIndex(even, [])).toEqual(-1)
})
import {findLastIndex} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.findLastIndex', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = findLastIndex(predicate, list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const result = findLastIndex(predicate)(list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
flatten<T>(list: any[]): T[]
It deeply flattens an array.
flatten<T>(list: any[]): T[];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function flatten(list, input) {
const willReturn = input === undefined ? [] : input
for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
if (_isArray(list[i])) {
flatten(list[i], willReturn)
} else {
willReturn.push(list[i])
}
}
return willReturn
}
import {flatten} from './flatten'
test('happy', () => {
expect(flatten([1, 2, 3, [[[[[4]]]]]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])
expect(flatten([1, [2, [[3]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])
expect(flatten([1, [2, [[[3]]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])
expect(flatten([1, 2, [3, 4], 5, [6, [7, 8, [9, [10, 11], 12]]]])).toEqual(
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12]
)
})
test('readme example', () => {
const result = flatten([1, 2, [3, 30, [300]], [4]])
expect(result).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 30, 300, 4])
})
import {flatten} from 'rambda'
describe('flatten', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = flatten<number>([1, 2, [3, [4]]])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [1, [2, [3, 4, 6]]]
const flatten = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.flatten(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.flatten(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.flatten(list)
},
},
]
It returns function which calls
fn with exchanged first and second argument.
forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>, list: T[]): T[]
It applies
iterable function over all members of
list and returns
list.
forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>, list: T[]): T[];
forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>): (list: T[]) => T[];
forEach<T>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, void>, list: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;
forEach<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, void>): (list: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
export function forEach(fn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => forEach(fn, _list)
if (list === undefined) {
return
}
if (_isArray(list)) {
let index = 0
const len = list.length
while (index < len) {
fn(list[index])
index++
}
} else {
let index = 0
const keys = _keys(list)
const len = keys.length
while (index < len) {
const key = keys[index]
fn(list[key], key, list)
index++
}
}
return list
}
import {forEach} from './forEach'
import {type} from './type'
test('happy', () => {
const sideEffect = {}
forEach(x => (sideEffect[`foo${x}`] = x + 10))([1, 2])
expect(sideEffect).toEqual({
foo1: 11,
foo2: 12,
})
})
test('iterate over object', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: [1, 2],
c: {d: 7},
f: 'foo',
}
const result = {}
const returned = forEach((val, prop, inputObj) => {
expect(type(inputObj)).toBe('Object')
result[prop] = `${prop}-${type(val)}`
})(obj)
const expected = {
a: 'a-Number',
b: 'b-Array',
c: 'c-Object',
f: 'f-String',
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(returned).toEqual(obj)
})
test('with empty list', () => {
const list = []
const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)
expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
test('with wrong input', () => {
const list = undefined
const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)
expect(result).toBeUndefined()
})
test('returns the input', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)
expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
import {forEach} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
describe('R.forEach with arrays', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = forEach(a => {
a // $ExpectType number
}, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried require an explicit typing', () => {
const result = forEach<number>(a => {
a // $ExpectType number
})(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.forEach with objects', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = forEach((a, b, c) => {
a // $ExpectType number
b // $ExpectType string
c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
return `${a}`
}, obj)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
it('curried require an input typing and a dummy third typing', () => {
// Required in order all typings to work
const result = forEach<number, any>((a, b, c) => {
a // $ExpectType number
b // $ExpectType string
c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})(obj)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
it('iterator without property', () => {
const result = forEach(a => {
a // $ExpectType number
}, obj)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
})
It transforms a
listOfPairs to an object.
It splits
list according to a provided
groupFn function and returns an object.
It returns separated version of list or string
input, where separation is done with equality
compareFn function.
has<T>(prop: string, obj: T): boolean
It returns
true if
obj has property
prop.
has<T>(prop: string, obj: T): boolean;
has(prop: string): <T>(obj: T) => boolean;
export function has(prop, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => has(prop, _obj)
if (!obj) return false
return obj.hasOwnProperty(prop)
}
import {has} from './has'
test('happy', () => {
expect(has('a')({a: 1})).toBeTrue()
expect(has('b', {a: 1})).toBeFalse()
})
test('with non-object', () => {
expect(has('a', undefined)).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', null)).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', true)).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', '')).toEqual(false)
expect(has('a', /a/)).toEqual(false)
})
import {has} from 'rambda'
describe('R.has', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = has('foo', {a: 1})
const curriedResult = has('bar')({a: 1})
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
hasPath<T>(
path: string | string[],
input: object
): boolean
It will return true, if
input object has truthy
path(calculated with
R.path).
hasPath<T>(
path: string | string[],
input: object
): boolean;
hasPath<T>(
path: string | string[]
): (input: object) => boolean;
import {path} from './path'
export function hasPath(pathInput, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return objHolder => hasPath(pathInput, objHolder)
}
return path(pathInput, obj) !== undefined
}
import {hasPath} from './hasPath'
test('when true', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {a: {b: []}}
const result = hasPath(path)(obj)
const expectedResult = true
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('when false', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {}
const result = hasPath(path, obj)
const expectedResult = false
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
import {hasPath} from 'rambda'
describe('R.hasPath', () => {
it('string path', () => {
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const result = hasPath('a.b', obj)
const curriedResult = hasPath('a.c')(obj)
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('array path', () => {
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const result = hasPath(['a', 'b'], obj)
const curriedResult = hasPath(['a', 'c'])(obj)
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
head(input: string): string
It returns the first element of list or string
input.
head(input: string): string;
head(emptyList: []): undefined;
head<T>(input: T[]): T | undefined;
export function head(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString[0] || ''
return listOrString[0]
}
import {head} from './head'
test('head', () => {
expect(head(['fi', 'fo', 'fum'])).toEqual('fi')
expect(head([])).toEqual(undefined)
expect(head('foo')).toEqual('f')
expect(head('')).toEqual('')
})
import {head} from 'rambda'
describe('R.head', () => {
it('string', () => {
const result = head('foo')
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('array', () => {
const result = head([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('empty array - case 1', () => {
const result = head([])
result // $ExpectType undefined
})
it('empty array - case 2', () => {
const list = ['foo', 'bar'].filter(x => x.startsWith('a'))
const result = head(list)
result // $ExpectType string | undefined
})
})
It returns
true if its arguments
a and
b are identical.
Otherwise, it returns
false.
identity<T>(input: T): T
It just passes back the supplied
input argument.
identity<T>(input: T): T;
export function identity(x) {
return x
}
import {identity} from './identity'
test('happy', () => {
expect(identity(7)).toEqual(7)
expect(identity(true)).toEqual(true)
expect(identity({a: 1})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
import {identity} from 'rambda'
describe('R.identity', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = identity(4)
result // $ExpectType 4
})
})
ifElse<TArgs extends any[], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult>(fn: (...args: TArgs) => boolean, onTrue: (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: (...args: TArgs) => TOnFalseResult): (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult
It expects
condition,
onTrue and
onFalse functions as inputs and it returns a new function with example name of
fn.
When
fn`` is called with input
argument, it will return eitheronTrue(input)
oronFalse(input)
depending oncondition(input)` evaluation.
ifElse<TArgs extends any[], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult>(fn: (...args: TArgs) => boolean, onTrue: (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: (...args: TArgs) => TOnFalseResult): (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult;
import {curry} from './curry'
function ifElseFn(condition, onTrue, onFalse) {
return (...input) => {
const conditionResult =
typeof condition === 'boolean' ? condition : condition(...input)
if (conditionResult === true) {
return onTrue(...input)
}
return onFalse(...input)
}
}
export const ifElse = curry(ifElseFn)
import {always} from './always'
import {has} from './has'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {ifElse} from './ifElse'
import {prop} from './prop'
const condition = has('foo')
const v = function (a) {
return typeof a === 'number'
}
const t = function (a) {
return a + 1
}
const ifFn = x => prop('foo', x).length
const elseFn = () => false
test('happy', () => {
const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)
expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})
test('ramda spec', () => {
const ifIsNumber = ifElse(v)
expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)(15)).toEqual(16)
expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)('hello')).toEqual('hello')
})
test('pass all arguments', () => {
const identity = function (a) {
return a
}
const v = function () {
return true
}
const onTrue = function (a, b) {
expect(a).toEqual(123)
expect(b).toEqual('abc')
}
ifElse(v, onTrue, identity)(123, 'abc')
})
test('accept constant as condition', () => {
const fn = ifElse(true)(always(true))(always(false))
expect(fn()).toEqual(true)
})
test('accept constant as condition - case 2', () => {
const fn = ifElse(false, always(true), always(false))
expect(fn()).toEqual(false)
})
test('curry 1', () => {
const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)
expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})
test('curry 2', () => {
const fn = ifElse(condition)(ifFn)(elseFn)
expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})
test('simple arity of 1', () => {
const condition = x => x > 5
const onTrue = x => x + 1
const onFalse = x => x + 10
const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1)
expect(result).toBe(11)
})
test('simple arity of 2', () => {
const condition = (x, y) => x + y > 5
const onTrue = (x, y) => x + y + 1
const onFalse = (x, y) => x + y + 10
const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1, 10)
expect(result).toBe(12)
})
import {ifElse} from 'rambda'
describe('R.ifElse', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const condition = (x: number) => x > 5
const onTrue = (x: number) => `foo${x}`
const onFalse = (x: number) => `bar${x}`
const fn = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)
fn // $ExpectType (x: number) => string
const result = fn(3)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('arity of 2', () => {
const condition = (x: number, y: string) => x + y.length > 5
const onTrue = (x: number, y: string) => `foo${x}-${y}`
const onFalse = (x: number, y: string) => `bar${x}-${y}`
const fn = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)
fn // $ExpectType (x: number, y: string) => string
const result = fn(3, 'hello')
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const condition = R.has('foo')
const v = function (a) {
return typeof a === 'number'
}
const t = function (a) {
return a + 1
}
const ifFn = x => R.prop('foo', x).length
const elseFn = () => false
const ifElse = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
const fn = R.ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)
fn({foo: 'bar'})
fn({fo: 'bar'})
const ifIsNumber = R.ifElse(v)
ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)(15)
ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)('hello')
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
const fn = Ramda.ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)
fn({foo: 'bar'})
fn({fo: 'bar'})
const ifIsNumber = Ramda.ifElse(v)
ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)(15)
ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)('hello')
},
},
]
It increments a number.
includes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean
If
input is string, then this method work as native
String.includes.
If
input is array, then
R.equals is used to define if
valueToFind belongs to the list.
includes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean;
includes(valueToFind: string): (input: string[] | string) => boolean;
includes<T>(valueToFind: T, input: T[]): boolean;
includes<T>(valueToFind: T): (input: T[]) => boolean;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_indexOf} from './equals'
export function includes(valueToFind, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _iterable => includes(valueToFind, _iterable)
if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
return iterable.includes(valueToFind)
}
if (!iterable) {
throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property \'indexOf\' of ${iterable}`)
}
if (!_isArray(iterable)) return false
return _indexOf(valueToFind, iterable) > -1
}
import {includes} from './includes'
import {includes as includesRamda} from 'ramda'
test('with string as iterable', () => {
const str = 'foo bar'
expect(includes('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
expect(includesRamda('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
expect(includes('never', str)).toBeFalse()
expect(includesRamda('never', str)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with array as iterable', () => {
const arr = [1, 2, 3]
expect(includes(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()
expect(includesRamda(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()
expect(includes(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
expect(includesRamda(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with list of objects as iterable', () => {
const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
expect(includes({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
expect(includesRamda({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
})
test('with NaN', () => {
const result = includes(NaN, [NaN])
const ramdaResult = includesRamda(NaN, [NaN])
expect(result).toBeTrue()
expect(ramdaResult).toBeTrue()
})
test('with wrong input that does not throw', () => {
const result = includes(1, /foo/g)
const ramdaResult = includesRamda(1, /foo/g)
expect(result).toBeFalse()
expect(ramdaResult).toBeFalse()
})
test('throws on wrong input - match ramda behaviour', () => {
expect(() => includes(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
"Cannot read property 'indexOf' of null"
)
expect(() => includesRamda(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'indexOf')`
)
expect(() => includes(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
"Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined"
)
expect(() => includesRamda(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'indexOf')`
)
})
import {includes} from 'rambda'
const list = [{a: {b: '1'}}, {a: {c: '2'}}, {a: {b: '3'}}]
describe('R.includes', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = includes({a: {b: '1'}}, list)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('with string', () => {
const result = includes('oo', 'foo')
const curriedResult = includes('oo')('foo')
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const {
uniqListOfStrings,
uniqListOfBooleans,
uniqListOfObjects,
uniqListOfLists,
listOfVariousTypes,
rangeOfNumbers,
} = require('./_utils.js')
const limit = 100
const additionalModes = listOfVariousTypes.map(unknownType => [
unknownType,
uniqListOfLists(limit),
])
const modes = [
[99, rangeOfNumbers(limit)],
[200, rangeOfNumbers(limit)],
...additionalModes,
['zeppelin', uniqListOfStrings(limit)],
[null, uniqListOfBooleans(limit)],
[{foo: true, bar: true}, uniqListOfObjects(limit)],
[1, uniqListOfLists(limit)],
[[1], uniqListOfLists(limit)],
]
function applyBenchmark(fn, input) {
return fn(input[0], input[1])
}
const tests = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: R.includes,
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: Ramda.includes,
},
]
It generates object with properties provided by
condition and values provided by
list array.
If
condition is a function, then all list members are passed through it.
If
condition is a string, then all list members are passed through
R.path(condition).
It returns the index of the first element of
list equals to
valueToFind.
If there is no such element, it returns
-1.
init<T>(input: T[]): T[]
It returns all but the last element of list or string
input.
init<T>(input: T[]): T[];
init(input: string): string;
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'
export function init(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString.slice(0, -1)
return listOrString.length ? baseSlice(listOrString, 0, -1) : []
}
import {init} from './init'
test('with array', () => {
expect(init([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2])
expect(init([1, 2])).toEqual([1])
expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
expect(init([])).toEqual([])
expect(init([])).toEqual([])
expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(init('foo')).toEqual('fo')
expect(init('f')).toEqual('')
expect(init('')).toEqual('')
})
import {init} from 'rambda'
describe('R.init', () => {
it('with string', () => {
const result = init('foo')
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('with list', () => {
const result = init([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const init = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.init(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.init(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.initial(list)
},
},
]
It loops throw
listA and
listB and returns the intersection of the two according to
R.equals.
It adds a
separator between members of
list.
It returns
true if
x is instance of
targetPrototype.
isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean
It returns
true if
x is
empty.
isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean;
import {type} from './type'
export function isEmpty(input) {
const inputType = type(input)
if (['Undefined', 'NaN', 'Number', 'Null'].includes(inputType))
return false
if (!input) return true
if (inputType === 'Object') {
return Object.keys(input).length === 0
}
if (inputType === 'Array') {
return input.length === 0
}
return false
}
import {isEmpty} from './isEmpty'
test('happy', () => {
expect(isEmpty(undefined)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty('')).toEqual(true)
expect(isEmpty(null)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(' ')).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(new RegExp(''))).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty([])).toEqual(true)
expect(isEmpty([[]])).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty({})).toEqual(true)
expect(isEmpty({x: 0})).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(0)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty(NaN)).toEqual(false)
expect(isEmpty([''])).toEqual(false)
})
import {isEmpty} from 'rambda'
describe('R.isEmpty', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = isEmpty('foo')
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const isEmpty = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.isEmpty(undefined)
R.isEmpty('')
R.isEmpty(null)
R.isEmpty(' ')
R.isEmpty(new RegExp(''))
R.isEmpty([])
R.isEmpty([[]])
R.isEmpty({})
R.isEmpty({x: 0})
R.isEmpty(0)
R.isEmpty(NaN)
R.isEmpty([''])
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.isEmpty(undefined)
Ramda.isEmpty('')
Ramda.isEmpty(null)
Ramda.isEmpty(' ')
Ramda.isEmpty(new RegExp(''))
Ramda.isEmpty([])
Ramda.isEmpty([[]])
Ramda.isEmpty({})
Ramda.isEmpty({x: 0})
Ramda.isEmpty(0)
Ramda.isEmpty(NaN)
Ramda.isEmpty([''])
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.isEmpty(undefined)
_.isEmpty('')
_.isEmpty(null)
_.isEmpty(' ')
_.isEmpty(new RegExp(''))
_.isEmpty([])
_.isEmpty([[]])
_.isEmpty({})
_.isEmpty({x: 0})
_.isEmpty(0)
_.isEmpty(NaN)
_.isEmpty([''])
},
},
]
isNil(x: any): x is null | undefined
It returns
true if
x is either
null or
undefined.
isNil(x: any): x is null | undefined;
export function isNil(x) {
return x === undefined || x === null
}
import {isNil} from './isNil'
test('happy', () => {
expect(isNil(null)).toBeTrue()
expect(isNil(undefined)).toBeTrue()
expect(isNil([])).toBeFalse()
})
join<T>(glue: string, list: T[]): string
It returns a string of all
list instances joined with a
glue.
join<T>(glue: string, list: T[]): string;
join<T>(glue: string): (list: T[]) => string;
export function join(glue, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => join(glue, _list)
return list.join(glue)
}
import {join} from './join'
test('curry', () => {
expect(join('|')(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
expect(join('|', [1, 2, 3])).toEqual('1|2|3')
const spacer = join(' ')
expect(spacer(['a', 2, 3.4])).toEqual('a 2 3.4')
})
import {join} from 'rambda'
describe('R.join', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = join('|', [1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]
It applies
Object.keys over
x and returns its keys.
keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[];
keys<T>(x: T): string[];
export function keys(x) {
return Object.keys(x)
}
import {keys} from './keys'
test('happy', () => {
expect(keys({a: 1})).toEqual(['a'])
})
import {keys} from 'rambda'
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
describe('R.keys', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = keys(obj)
result // $ExpectType ("b" | "a")[]
})
})
last(str: string): string
It returns the last element of
input, as the
input can be either a string or an array.
last(str: string): string;
last(emptyList: []): undefined;
last<T extends any>(list: T[]): T | undefined;
export function last(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1] || ''
}
return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1]
}
import {last} from './last'
test('with list', () => {
expect(last([1, 2, 3])).toBe(3)
expect(last([])).toBeUndefined()
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(last('abc')).toEqual('c')
expect(last('')).toEqual('')
})
import {last} from 'rambda'
describe('R.last', () => {
it('string', () => {
const result = last('foo')
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('array', () => {
const result = last([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('empty array - case 1', () => {
const result = last([])
result // $ExpectType undefined
})
it('empty array - case 2', () => {
const list = ['foo', 'bar'].filter(x => x.startsWith('a'))
const result = last(list)
result // $ExpectType string | undefined
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const last = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.last(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.last(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.last(list)
},
},
]
lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number
It returns the last index of
target in
list array.
R.equals is used to determine equality between
target and members of
list.
If there is no such index, then
-1 is returned.
lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number;
lastIndexOf<T>(target: T): (list: T[]) => number;
import {_lastIndexOf} from './equals'
export function lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _list => _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, _list)
}
return _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list)
}
import {lastIndexOf} from './lastIndexOf'
import {lastIndexOf as lastIndexOfRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './indexOf.spec.js'
test('with NaN', () => {
expect(lastIndexOf(NaN, [NaN])).toEqual(0)
})
test('will throw with bad input', () => {
expect(lastIndexOfRamda([], true)).toEqual(-1)
expect(() => indexOf([], true)).toThrow()
})
test('without list of objects - no R.equals', () => {
expect(lastIndexOf(3, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
expect(lastIndexOf(10)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(-1)
})
test('list of objects uses R.equals', () => {
const listOfObjects = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
expect(lastIndexOf({c: 4}, listOfObjects)).toBe(-1)
expect(lastIndexOf({c: 3}, listOfObjects)).toBe(2)
})
test('list of arrays uses R.equals', () => {
const listOfLists = [[1], [2, 3], [2, 3, 4], [2, 3], [1], []]
expect(lastIndexOf([], listOfLists)).toBe(5)
expect(lastIndexOf([1], listOfLists)).toBe(4)
expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 4], listOfLists)).toBe(2)
expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 5], listOfLists)).toBe(-1)
})
test('with string as iterable', () => {
expect(() => lastIndexOf('a', 'abc')).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of abc`
)
expect(lastIndexOfRamda('a', 'abc')).toBe(0)
})
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: lastIndexOf,
fnRamda: lastIndexOfRamda,
firstInput: possibleTargets,
secondInput: possibleIterables,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 34,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 170,
}
`)
},
})
})
import {lastIndexOf} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.lastIndexOf', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = lastIndexOf(2, list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = lastIndexOf(2)(list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]
const lastIndexOf = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.lastIndexOf(1, [1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
R.lastIndexOf(1)([1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.lastIndexOf(1, [1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
Ramda.lastIndexOf(1)([1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
},
},
]
length<T>(input: T[]): number
It returns the
length property of list or string
input.
length<T>(input: T[]): number;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function length(x) {
if (_isArray(x)) return x.length
if (typeof x === 'string') return x.length
return NaN
}
import {length} from './length'
import {length as lengthRamda} from 'ramda'
test('happy', () => {
expect(length('foo')).toEqual(3)
expect(length([1, 2, 3])).toEqual(3)
expect(length([])).toEqual(0)
})
test('with empty string', () => {
expect(length('')).toEqual(0)
})
test('with bad input returns NaN', () => {
expect(length(0)).toBeNaN()
expect(length({})).toBeNaN()
expect(length(null)).toBeNaN()
expect(length(undefined)).toBeNaN()
})
test('with length as property', () => {
const input1 = {length: '123'}
const input2 = {length: null}
const input3 = {length: ''}
expect(length(input1)).toBeNaN()
expect(lengthRamda(input1)).toBeNaN()
expect(length(input2)).toBeNaN()
expect(lengthRamda(input2)).toBeNaN()
expect(length(input3)).toBeNaN()
expect(lengthRamda(input3)).toBeNaN()
})
lens<T, U, V>(getter: (s: T) => U, setter: (a: U, s: T) => V): Lens
It returns a
lens for the given
getter and
setter functions.
The
getter gets the value of the focus; the
setter sets the value of the focus.
The setter should not mutate the data structure.
lens<T, U, V>(getter: (s: T) => U, setter: (a: U, s: T) => V): Lens;
export function lens(getter, setter) {
return function (functor) {
return function (target) {
return functor(getter(target)).map(focus => setter(focus, target))
}
}
}
import {lens, assoc} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
foo: string
}
describe('R.lens', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const fn = lens<Input, string, string>((x: Input) => {
x.foo // $ExpectType string
return x.foo
}, assoc('name'))
fn // $ExpectType Lens
})
})
lensIndex(index: number): Lens
It returns a lens that focuses on specified
index.
lensIndex(index: number): Lens;
import {lens} from './lens'
import {nth} from './nth'
import {update} from './update'
export function lensIndex(index) {
return lens(nth(index), update(index))
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {keys} from './keys'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'
const testList = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
test('focuses list element at the specified index', () => {
expect(view(lensIndex(0), testList)).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('returns undefined if the specified index does not exist', () => {
expect(view(lensIndex(10), testList)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('sets the list value at the specified index', () => {
expect(set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList)).toEqual([0, {b: 2}, {c: 3}])
})
test('applies function to the value at the specified list index', () => {
expect(over(lensIndex(2), keys, testList)).toEqual([{a: 1}, {b: 2}, ['c']])
})
test('can be composed', () => {
const nestedList = [0, [10, 11, 12], 1, 2]
const composedLens = compose(lensIndex(1), lensIndex(0))
expect(view(composedLens, nestedList)).toEqual(10)
})
test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
expect(set(lensIndex(0), view(lensIndex(0), testList), testList)).toEqual(
testList
)
})
test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
expect(view(lensIndex(0), set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList))).toEqual(0)
})
test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
expect(
view(
lensIndex(0),
set(lensIndex(0), 11, set(lensIndex(0), 10, testList))
)
).toEqual(11)
})
import {view, lensIndex} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
a: number
}
const testList: Input[] = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
describe('R.lensIndex', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = view<Input[], Input>(lensIndex(0), testList)
result // $ExpectType Input
result.a // $ExpectType number
})
})
lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens
It returns a lens that focuses on specified
path.
lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens;
lensPath(path: string): Lens;
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {path} from './path'
export function lensPath(key) {
return lens(path(key), assocPath(key))
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'
const testObj = {
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
}
test('view', () => {
expect(view(lensPath('d'), testObj)).toEqual(3)
expect(view(lensPath('a.0.b'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
// this is different to ramda, as ramda will return a clone of the input object
expect(view(lensPath(''), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('set', () => {
expect(set(lensProp('d'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 0,
})
expect(set(lensPath('a.0.b'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 0}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
})
expect(set(lensPath('a.0.X'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [
{
b: 1,
X: 0,
},
{b: 2},
],
d: 3,
})
expect(set(lensPath([]), 0, testObj)).toEqual(0)
})
test('over', () => {
expect(over(lensPath('d'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 4,
})
expect(over(lensPath('a.1.b'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 3}],
d: 3,
})
expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
d: 3,
X: undefined,
})
expect(over(lensPath('a.0.X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
a: [
{
b: 1,
X: undefined,
},
{b: 2},
],
d: 3,
})
})
test('compose', () => {
const composedLens = compose(lensPath('a'), lensPath('1.b'))
expect(view(composedLens, testObj)).toEqual(2)
})
test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
expect(
set(lensPath(['d']), view(lensPath(['d']), testObj), testObj)
).toEqual(testObj)
expect(
set(
lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']),
view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), testObj),
testObj
)
).toEqual(testObj)
})
test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
expect(view(lensPath(['d']), set(lensPath(['d']), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
expect(
view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), set(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), 0, testObj))
).toEqual(0)
})
test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
const p = ['d']
const q = ['a', 0, 'b']
expect(
view(lensPath(p), set(lensPath(p), 11, set(lensPath(p), 10, testObj)))
).toEqual(11)
expect(
view(lensPath(q), set(lensPath(q), 11, set(lensPath(q), 10, testObj)))
).toEqual(11)
})
import {lensPath, view} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
foo: number[]
bar: {
a: string
b: string
}
}
const testObject: Input = {
foo: [1, 2],
bar: {
a: 'x',
b: 'y',
},
}
const path = lensPath(['bar', 'a'])
const pathAsString = lensPath('bar.a')
describe('R.lensPath', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = view<Input, string>(path, testObject)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('using string as path input', () => {
const result = view<Input, string>(pathAsString, testObject)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
lensProp(prop: string): {
<T, U>(obj: T): U
It returns a lens that focuses on specified property
prop.
lensProp(prop: string): {
<T, U>(obj: T): U;
set<T, U, V>(val: T, obj: U): V;
};
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {prop} from './prop'
export function lensProp(key) {
return lens(prop(key), assoc(key))
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'
const testObj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
test('focuses object the specified object property', () => {
expect(view(lensProp('a'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
})
test('returns undefined if the specified property does not exist', () => {
expect(view(lensProp('X'), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('sets the value of the object property specified', () => {
expect(set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 0,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
})
test("adds the property to the object if it doesn't exist", () => {
expect(set(lensProp('d'), 4, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
})
})
test('applies function to the value of the specified object property', () => {
expect(over(lensProp('a'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
})
test("applies function to undefined and adds the property if it doesn't exist", () => {
expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
X: undefined,
})
})
test('can be composed', () => {
const nestedObj = {
a: {b: 1},
c: 2,
}
const composedLens = compose(lensProp('a'), lensProp('b'))
expect(view(composedLens, nestedObj)).toEqual(1)
})
test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
expect(set(lensProp('a'), view(lensProp('a'), testObj), testObj)).toEqual(
testObj
)
})
test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
expect(view(lensProp('a'), set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
})
test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
expect(
view(
lensProp('a'),
set(lensProp('a'), 11, set(lensProp('a'), 10, testObj))
)
).toEqual(11)
})
import {lensProp, view} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
foo: string
}
const testObject: Input = {
foo: 'Led Zeppelin',
}
const lens = lensProp('foo')
describe('R.lensProp', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = view<Input, string>(lens, testObject)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>
It returns the result of looping through
iterable with
fn.
It works with both array and object.
map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>;
map<T, U>(fn: Iterator<T, U>, iterable: T[]): U[];
map<T, U>(fn: Iterator<T, U>): (iterable: T[]) => U[];
map<T, U, S>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>): (iterable: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<U>;
map<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>): (iterable: T[]) => T[];
map<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>, iterable: T[]): T[];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
export function mapArray(fn, list, isIndexed = false) {
let index = 0
const willReturn = Array(list.length)
while (index < list.length) {
willReturn[index] = isIndexed ? fn(list[index], index) : fn(list[index])
index++
}
return willReturn
}
export function mapObject(fn, obj) {
let index = 0
const keys = _keys(obj)
const len = keys.length
const willReturn = {}
while (index < len) {
const key = keys[index]
willReturn[key] = fn(obj[key], key, obj)
index++
}
return willReturn
}
export const mapObjIndexed = mapObject
export function map(fn, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => map(fn, _iterable)
if (!iterable) {
throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
}
if (_isArray(iterable)) return mapArray(fn, iterable)
return mapObject(fn, iterable)
}
import {map} from './map'
import {map as mapRamda} from 'ramda'
const double = x => x * 2
describe(`with array`, () => {
test('happy', () => {
expect(map(double, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})
test('curried', () => {
expect(map(double)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})
})
describe(`with object`, () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
expect(map(double, obj)).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 4,
})
})
test('property as second and input object as third argument', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const iterator = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
expect(prop).toBeString()
expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)
return val * 2
}
expect(map(iterator)(obj)).toEqual({
a: 2,
b: 4,
})
})
})
test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
expect(() => map(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => map(double)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
`Incorrect iterable input`
)
expect(() => mapRamda(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
)
expect(() => mapRamda(double, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
)
})
import {map} from 'rambda'
describe('R.map with arrays', () => {
it('iterable returns the same type as the input', () => {
const result = map<number>(
(x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x + 2
},
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('iterable returns the same type as the input - curried', () => {
const result = map<number>((x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x + 2
})([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('iterable returns different type as the input', () => {
const result = map<number, string>(
(x: number) => {
x // $ExpectType number
return String(x)
},
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType string[]
})
})
describe('R.map with objects', () => {
it('iterable with all three arguments - curried', () => {
// It requires dummy third typing argument
// in order to identify compared to curry typings for arrays
// ============================================
const result = map<number, string, any>((a, b, c) => {
a // $ExpectType number
b // $ExpectType string
c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
return `${a}`
})({a: 1, b: 2})
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
})
it('iterable with all three arguments', () => {
const result = map<number, string>(
(a, b, c) => {
a // $ExpectType number
b // $ExpectType string
c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
return `${a}`
},
{a: 1, b: 2}
)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
})
it('iterable with property argument', () => {
const result = map<number, string>(
(a, b) => {
a // $ExpectType number
b // $ExpectType string
return `${a}`
},
{a: 1, b: 2}
)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
})
it('iterable with no property argument', () => {
const result = map<number, string>(
a => {
a // $ExpectType number
return `${a}`
},
{a: 1, b: 2}
)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const fn = x => x * 2
const map = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.map(fn, arr)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.map(fn, arr)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.map(arr, fn)
},
},
]
It works the same way as
R.map does for objects. It is added as Ramda also has this method.
match(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): string[]
Curried version of
String.prototype.match which returns empty array, when there is no match.
match(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): string[];
match(regExpression: RegExp): (str: string) => string[];
export function match(pattern, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => match(pattern, _input)
const willReturn = input.match(pattern)
return willReturn === null ? [] : willReturn
}
import {equals} from './equals'
import {match} from './match'
test('happy', () => {
expect(match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')).toEqual(['ar', 'az'])
})
test('fallback', () => {
expect(match(/a./g)('foo')).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(match('a', 'foo')).toEqual([])
expect(equals(match('o', 'foo'), ['o'])).toBeTrue()
})
test('throwing', () => {
expect(() => {
match(/a./g, null)
}).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'match')`
)
})
import {match} from 'rambda'
const str = 'foo bar'
describe('R.match', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = match(/foo/, str)
result // $ExpectType string[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = match(/foo/)(str)
result // $ExpectType string[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const match = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')
R.match(/a./g, 'foo bar baz')
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')
Ramda.match(/a./g, 'foo bar baz')
},
},
]
R.mathMod behaves like the modulo operator should mathematically, unlike the
% operator (and by extension,
R.modulo). So while
-17 % 5 is
-2,
mathMod(-17, 5) is
3.
It returns the greater value between
x and
y.
It returns the greater value between
x and
y according to
compareFn function.
mean(list: number[]): number
It returns the mean value of
list input.
mean(list: number[]): number;
import {sum} from './sum'
export function mean(list) {
return sum(list) / list.length
}
import {mean} from './mean'
test('happy', () => {
expect(mean([2, 7])).toBe(4.5)
})
test('with NaN', () => {
expect(mean([])).toBeNaN()
})
import {mean} from 'rambda'
describe('R.mean', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = mean([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
median(list: number[]): number
It returns the median value of
list input.
median(list: number[]): number;
import {mean} from './mean'
export function median(list) {
const len = list.length
if (len === 0) return NaN
const width = 2 - (len % 2)
const idx = (len - width) / 2
return mean(
Array.prototype.slice
.call(list, 0)
.sort((a, b) => {
if (a === b) return 0
return a < b ? -1 : 1
})
.slice(idx, idx + width)
)
}
import {median} from './median'
test('happy', () => {
expect(median([2])).toEqual(2)
expect(median([7, 2, 10, 2, 9])).toEqual(7)
})
test('with empty array', () => {
expect(median([])).toBeNaN()
})
import {median} from 'rambda'
describe('R.median', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = median([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B
export function merge<Output>(target: any): (newProps: any) => Output
It creates a copy of
target object with overidden
newProps properties.
merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B
merge<Output>(target: any): (newProps: any) => Output;
export function merge(target, newProps) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _newProps => merge(target, _newProps)
return Object.assign({}, target || {}, newProps || {})
}
import {merge} from './merge'
const obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
expect(merge(obj, {bar: 20})).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 20,
})
})
test('curry', () => {
expect(merge(obj)({baz: 3})).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3,
})
})
/**
* https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/77
*/
test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
expect(merge(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
expect(merge(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
expect(merge(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
expect(merge(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})
import {merge} from 'rambda'
interface Output {
foo: number
bar: number
}
describe('R.merge', () => {
const result = merge({foo: 1}, {bar: 2})
const curriedResult = merge<Output>({foo: 1})({bar: 2})
result.foo // $ExpectType number
result.bar // $ExpectType number
curriedResult.bar // $ExpectType number
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const obj = {bar: 'yes'}
const a = {
foo: 'bar',
bar: 'baz',
}
const merge = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.merge(a, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.merge(a, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.merge(a, obj)
},
},
]
mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T
It merges all objects of
list array sequentially and returns the result.
mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T;
mergeAll(list: object[]): object;
import {map} from './map'
import {merge} from './merge'
export function mergeAll(arr) {
let willReturn = {}
map(val => {
willReturn = merge(willReturn, val)
}, arr)
return willReturn
}
import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll'
test('case 1', () => {
const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
const expectedResult = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
expect(mergeAll(arr)).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('case 2', () => {
expect(mergeAll([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}, {baz: 3}])).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3,
})
})
import {mergeAll} from 'rambda'
describe('R.mergeAll', () => {
it('with passing type', () => {
interface Output {
foo: number
bar: number
}
const result = mergeAll<Output>([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}])
result.foo // $ExpectType number
result.bar // $ExpectType number
})
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = mergeAll([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}])
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
})
mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output
Creates a new object with the own properties of the first object merged with the own properties of the second object. If a key exists in both objects:
mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output;
mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object): (newProps: object) => Output;
import {type} from './type'
export function mergeDeepRight(target, source) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return sourceHolder => mergeDeepRight(target, sourceHolder)
}
const willReturn = JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(target))
Object.keys(source).forEach(key => {
if (type(source[key]) === 'Object') {
if (type(target[key]) === 'Object') {
willReturn[key] = mergeDeepRight(target[key], source[key])
} else {
willReturn[key] = source[key]
}
} else {
willReturn[key] = source[key]
}
})
return willReturn
}
// import { mergeDeepRight } from 'ramda'
import {mergeDeepRight} from './mergeDeepRight'
const slave = {
name: 'evilMe',
age: 10,
contact: {
a: 1,
email: 'foo@example.com',
},
}
const master = {
age: 40,
contact: {email: 'baz@example.com'},
songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
}
test('happy', () => {
const result = mergeDeepRight(slave, master)
const curryResult = mergeDeepRight(slave)(master)
const expected = {
age: 40,
name: 'evilMe',
contact: {
a: 1,
email: 'baz@example.com',
},
songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(curryResult).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ramda compatible test 1', () => {
const a = {
w: 1,
x: 2,
y: {z: 3},
}
const b = {
a: 4,
b: 5,
c: {d: 6},
}
const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
const expected = {
w: 1,
x: 2,
y: {z: 3},
a: 4,
b: 5,
c: {d: 6},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ramda compatible test 2', () => {
const a = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
},
y: 0,
}
const b = {
a: {
b: 3,
d: 4,
},
z: 0,
}
const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
const expected = {
a: {
b: 3,
c: 2,
d: 4,
},
y: 0,
z: 0,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('ramda compatible test 3', () => {
const a = {
w: 1,
x: {y: 2},
}
const result = mergeDeepRight(a, {x: {y: 3}})
const expected = {
w: 1,
x: {y: 3},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
import {mergeDeepRight} from 'rambda'
interface Output {
foo: {
bar: number
}
}
describe('R.mergeDeepRight', () => {
const result = mergeDeepRight<Output>({foo: {bar: 1}}, {foo: {bar: 2}})
result.foo.bar // $ExpectType number
})
mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output
Same as
R.merge, but in opposite direction.
mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output;
mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object): (target: object) => Output;
import {merge} from './merge'
export function mergeLeft(x, y) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _y => mergeLeft(x, _y)
return merge(y, x)
}
import {mergeLeft} from './mergeLeft'
const obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
}
test('happy', () => {
expect(mergeLeft({bar: 20}, obj)).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 20,
})
})
test('curry', () => {
expect(mergeLeft({baz: 3})(obj)).toEqual({
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3,
})
})
test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
expect(mergeLeft(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
expect(mergeLeft(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
expect(mergeLeft(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
expect(mergeLeft(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})
import {mergeLeft} from 'rambda'
interface Output {
foo: number
bar: number
}
describe('R.mergeLeft', () => {
const result = mergeLeft<Output>({foo: 1}, {bar: 2})
const curriedResult = mergeLeft<Output>({foo: 1})({bar: 2})
result.foo // $ExpectType number
result.bar // $ExpectType number
curriedResult.bar // $ExpectType number
})
It returns the lesser value between
x and
y.
It returns the lesser value between
x and
y according to
compareFn function.
Curried version of
x%y.
It returns a copy of
list with exchanged
fromIndex and
toIndex elements.
Curried version of
x*y.
none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean
It returns
true, if all members of array
list returns
false, when applied as argument to
predicate function.
none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean;
none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => boolean;
export function none(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => none(predicate, _list)
for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
if (!predicate(list[i])) return true
}
return false
}
import {none} from './none'
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]
test('when true', () => {
expect(none(isEven, arr)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false curried', () => {
expect(none(isOdd)(arr)).toBeFalse()
})
import {none} from 'rambda'
describe('R.none', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = none(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 0
},
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried needs a type', () => {
const result = none<number>(x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 0
})([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]
const none = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.none(isEven, arr)
R.none(isEven)(arr)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.none(isEven, arr)
Ramda.none(isEven)(arr)
},
},
]
not(input: any): boolean
It returns a boolean negated version of
input.
not(input: any): boolean;
export function not(input) {
return !input
}
import {not} from './not'
test('not', () => {
expect(not(false)).toEqual(true)
expect(not(true)).toEqual(false)
expect(not(0)).toEqual(true)
expect(not(1)).toEqual(false)
})
import {not} from 'rambda'
describe('R.not', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = not(4)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
nth<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T | undefined
Curried version of
list[index].
nth<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T | undefined;
nth(index: number): <T>(list: T[]) => T | undefined;
export function nth(index, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => nth(index, _list)
const idx = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index
return Object.prototype.toString.call(list) === '[object String]'
? list.charAt(idx)
: list[idx]
}
import {nth} from './nth'
test('happy', () => {
expect(nth(2, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})
test('with curry', () => {
expect(nth(2)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(nth(2)('foo')).toEqual('o')
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(nth(-3)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
})
import {nth} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.nth', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = nth(4, list)
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = nth(1)(list)
result // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
It creates an object with a single key-value pair.
of<T>(x: T): T[]
of<T>(x: T): T[];
export function of(value) {
return [value]
}
import {of} from './of'
test('happy', () => {
expect(of(3)).toEqual([3])
expect(of(null)).toEqual([null])
})
import {of} from 'ramda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.of', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = of(4)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = of(list)
result // $ExpectType number[][]
})
})
omit<T, K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>
It returns a partial copy of an
obj without
propsToOmit properties.
omit<T, K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>;
omit<K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[]): <T>(obj: T) => Omit<T, K>;
omit<T, U>(propsToOmit: string, obj: T): U;
omit<T, U>(propsToOmit: string): (obj: T) => U;
omit<T>(propsToOmit: string, obj: object): T;
omit<T>(propsToOmit: string): (obj: object) => T;
export function omit(propsToOmit, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => omit(propsToOmit, _obj)
if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
return undefined
}
const propsToOmitValue =
typeof propsToOmit === 'string' ? propsToOmit.split(',') : propsToOmit
const willReturn = {}
for (const key in obj) {
if (!propsToOmitValue.includes(key)) {
willReturn[key] = obj[key]
}
}
return willReturn
}
import {omit} from './omit'
test('with string as condition', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
const result = omit('a,c', obj)
const resultCurry = omit('a,c')(obj)
const expectedResult = {b: 2}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with null', () => {
expect(omit('a,b', null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test("doesn't work with number as property", () => {
expect(
omit([42], {
a: 1,
42: 2,
})
).toEqual({
42: 2,
a: 1,
})
})
test('happy', () => {
expect(
omit(['a', 'c'])({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({b: 'bar'})
})
import {omit} from 'rambda'
describe('R.omit with array as props input', () => {
it('allow Typescript to infer object type', () => {
const input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
const result = omit(['b,c'], input)
result.a // $ExpectType string
result.d // $ExpectType number
const curriedResult = omit(['a,c'], input)
curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
curriedResult.d // $ExpectType number
})
it('declare type of input object', () => {
interface Input {
a: string
b: number
c: number
d: number
}
const input: Input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
const result = omit(['b,c'], input)
result // $ExpectType Omit<Input, "b,c">
result.a // $ExpectType string
result.d // $ExpectType number
const curriedResult = omit(['a,c'], input)
curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
curriedResult.d // $ExpectType number
})
})
describe('R.omit with string as props input', () => {
interface Output {
b: number
d: number
}
it('explicitly declare output', () => {
const result = omit<Output>('a,c', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
result // $ExpectType Output
result.b // $ExpectType number
const curriedResult = omit<Output>('a,c')({a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
curriedResult.b // $ExpectType number
})
it('explicitly declare input and output', () => {
interface Input {
a: number
b: number
c: number
d: number
}
const result = omit<Input, Output>('a,c', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
result // $ExpectType Output
result.b // $ExpectType number
const curriedResult = omit<Input, Output>('a,c')({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
})
curriedResult.b // $ExpectType number
})
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = omit('a,c', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const obj = {
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
}
const toOmit = ['a', 'c']
const omit = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.omit(toOmit, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.omit(toOmit, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.omit(obj, toOmit)
},
},
]
once<T extends (...args: any[]) => any>(func: T): T
It returns a function, which invokes only once
fn function.
once<T extends (...args: any[]) => any>(func: T): T;
import {curry} from './curry'
function onceFn(fn, context) {
let result
return function () {
if (fn) {
result = fn.apply(context || this, arguments)
fn = null
}
return result
}
}
export function once(fn, context) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
const wrap = onceFn(fn, context)
return curry(wrap)
}
return onceFn(fn, context)
}
import {once} from './once'
test('with counter', () => {
let counter = 0
const runOnce = once(x => {
counter++
return x + 2
})
expect(runOnce(1)).toEqual(3)
runOnce(1)
runOnce(1)
runOnce(1)
expect(counter).toEqual(1)
})
test('happy path', () => {
const addOneOnce = once((a, b, c) => a + b + c, 1)
expect(addOneOnce(10, 20, 30)).toBe(60)
expect(addOneOnce(40)).toEqual(60)
})
import {once} from 'rambda'
describe('R.once', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const runOnce = once((x: number) => {
return x + 2
})
const result = runOnce(1)
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
Logical OR
over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T
It returns a copied Object or Array with modified value received by applying function
fn to
lens focus.
over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T;
over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T[]): T[];
over(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn): <T>(value: T) => T;
over(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn): <T>(value: T[]) => T[];
over(lens: Lens): <T>(fn: Arity1Fn, value: T) => T;
over(lens: Lens): <T>(fn: Arity1Fn, value: T[]) => T[];
import {curry} from './curry'
const Identity = x => ({
x,
map: fn => Identity(fn(x)),
})
function overFn(lens, fn, object) {
return lens(x => Identity(fn(x)))(object).x
}
export const over = curry(overFn)
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {over} from './over'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {toUpper} from './toUpper'
const testObject = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
a: 'x',
b: 'y',
},
}
test('assoc lens', () => {
const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
const result = over(assocLens, toUpper, testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
foo: 'BAR',
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('path lens', () => {
const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
const result = over(pathLens, toUpper, testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
baz: {
a: 'X',
b: 'y',
},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('index lens', () => {
const indexLens = lensIndex(0)
const result = over(indexLens, toUpper)(['foo', 'bar'])
expect(result).toEqual(['FOO', 'bar'])
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const testObj = {a: 1}
const last = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.over(R.lensProp('a'), R.inc, testObj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.over(Ramda.lensProp('a'), Ramda.inc, testObj)
},
},
]
partial<V0, V1, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1) => T
It is very similar to
R.curry, but you can pass initial arguments when you create the curried function.
R.partial will keep returning a function until all the arguments that the function
fn expects are passed.
The name comes from the fact that you partially inject the inputs.
partial<V0, V1, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2) => T, args: [V0, V1]): (x2: V2) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1, x2: V2) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T, args: [V0, V1, V2]): (x2: V3) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T, args: [V0, V1]): (x2: V2, x3: V3) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T;
partial<T>(fn: (...a: any[]) => T, args: any[]): (...x: any[]) => T;
export function partial(fn, ...args) {
const len = fn.length
return (...rest) => {
if (args.length + rest.length >= len) {
return fn(...args, ...rest)
}
return partial(fn, ...[...args, ...rest])
}
}
import {partial} from './partial'
import {type} from './type'
const greet = (salutation, title, firstName, lastName) =>
salutation + ', ' + title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!'
test('happy', () => {
const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')
const sayHello = partial(greet, ['Hello'])
const sayHelloRamda = partial(sayHello, ['Ms.'])
expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')
expect(fn('bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
expect(sayHelloRamda('foo', 'bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})
test('extra arguments are ignored', () => {
const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')
expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')
expect(fn('bar', 1, 2)).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})
test('when array is input', () => {
const fooFn = (a, b, c, d) => ({
a,
b,
c,
d,
})
const barFn = partial(fooFn, [1, 2], [])
expect(barFn(1, 2)).toEqual({
a: [1, 2],
b: [],
c: 1,
d: 2,
})
})
test('ramda spec', () => {
const sayHello = partial(greet, 'Hello')
const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, 'Ms.')
expect(sayHelloToMs('Jane', 'Jones')).toBe('Hello, Ms. Jane Jones!')
})
import {partial} from 'rambda'
describe('R.partial', () => {
it('happy', () => {
function greet(
salutation: string,
title: string,
firstName: string,
lastName: string
) {
return `${salutation}, ${title} ${firstName} ${lastName}!`
}
const sayHello = partial(greet, ['Hello'])
const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, ['Ms.'])
const result = sayHelloToMs('Jane', 'Jones')
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
partition<T>(
predicate: Predicate<T>,
input: T[]
): [T[], T[]]
It will return array of two objects/arrays according to
predicate function. The first member holds all instances of
input that pass the
predicate function, while the second member - those who doesn't.
partition<T>(
predicate: Predicate<T>,
input: T[]
): [T[], T[]];
partition<T>(
predicate: Predicate<T>
): (input: T[]) => [T[], T[]];
partition<T>(
predicate: (x: T, prop?: string) => boolean,
input: { [key: string]: T}
): [{ [key: string]: T}, { [key: string]: T}];
partition<T>(
predicate: (x: T, prop?: string) => boolean
): (input: { [key: string]: T}) => [{ [key: string]: T}, { [key: string]: T}];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function partitionObject(predicate, iterable) {
const yes = {}
const no = {}
Object.entries(iterable).forEach(([prop, value]) => {
if (predicate(value, prop)) {
yes[prop] = value
} else {
no[prop] = value
}
})
return [yes, no]
}
export function partitionArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
const yes = []
const no = []
let counter = -1
while (counter++ < list.length - 1) {
if (
indexed ? predicate(list[counter], counter) : predicate(list[counter])
) {
yes.push(list[counter])
} else {
no.push(list[counter])
}
}
return [yes, no]
}
export function partition(predicate, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return listHolder => partition(predicate, listHolder)
}
if (!_isArray(iterable)) return partitionObject(predicate, iterable)
return partitionArray(predicate, iterable)
}
import {partition} from './partition'
test('with array', () => {
const predicate = x => x > 2
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const result = partition(predicate, list)
const expectedResult = [
[3, 4],
[1, 2],
]
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with object', () => {
const predicate = (value, prop) => {
expect(typeof prop).toBe('string')
return value > 2
}
const hash = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
const result = partition(predicate)(hash)
const expectedResult = [
{
c: 3,
d: 4,
},
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
]
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('readme example', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
const predicate = x => x > 2
const result = [partition(predicate, list), partition(predicate, obj)]
const expected = [
[[3], [1, 2]],
[
{c: 3},
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
},
],
]
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
import {partition} from 'rambda'
describe('R.partition', () => {
it('with array', () => {
const predicate = (x: number) => {
return x > 2
}
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const result = partition(predicate, list)
const curriedResult = partition(predicate)(list)
result // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
curriedResult // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
})
/*
TODO
revert to old version of `dtslint` and `R.partition` typing
as there is diff between VSCode types(correct) and dtslint(incorrect)
it('with object', () => {
const predicate = (value: number, prop?: string) => {
return value > 2
}
const hash = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
const result = partition(predicate, hash)
const curriedResult = partition(predicate)(hash)
result[0] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
result[1] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
curriedResult[0] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
curriedResult[1] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
})
*/
})
path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined
If
pathToSearch is
'a.b' then it will return
1 if
obj is
{a:{b:1}}.
It will return
undefined, if such path is not found.
path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined;
path<T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T | undefined;
path<T>(pathToSearch: Path): (obj: any) => T | undefined;
path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path): (obj: Input) => T | undefined;
export function path(pathInput, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => path(pathInput, _obj)
if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
return undefined
}
let willReturn = obj
let counter = 0
const pathArrValue =
typeof pathInput === 'string' ? pathInput.split('.') : pathInput
while (counter < pathArrValue.length) {
if (willReturn === null || willReturn === undefined) {
return undefined
}
if (willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] === null) return undefined
willReturn = willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]]
counter++
}
return willReturn
}
import {path} from './path'
test('with array inside object', () => {
const obj = {a: {b: [1, {c: 1}]}}
expect(path('a.b.1.c', obj)).toBe(1)
})
test('works with undefined', () => {
const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
expect(path('a.b.c.d.f', obj)).toBeUndefined()
expect(path('foo.babaz', undefined)).toBeUndefined()
expect(path('foo.babaz')(undefined)).toBeUndefined()
})
test('works with string instead of array', () => {
expect(path('foo.bar.baz')({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual('yes')
})
test('path', () => {
expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual(
'yes'
)
expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])(null)).toBeUndefined()
expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: 'baz'}})).toBeUndefined()
})
test('null is not a valid path', () => {
expect(path('audio_tracks', {a: 1, audio_tracks: null})).toBeUndefined()
})
import {path} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
a: number
b: {
c: boolean
}
}
describe('R.path', () => {
it('without specified input type', () => {
const input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
const result = path<boolean>('a.b.c', input)
const curriedResult = path<boolean>('a.b.c')(input)
result // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
})
it('without specified output type', () => {
const input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
const result = path('a.b.c', input)
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
it('with string as path', () => {
const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
const resultA = path<boolean>('a.b.c', input)
const resultB = path<boolean>('a.b.c')(input)
resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
})
it('with array as path', () => {
const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
const resultA = path<boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'], input)
const resultB = path<boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'])(input)
resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
})
})
describe('path with specified input', () => {
it('with string as path', () => {
const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
// const wrongInput = { a: 1, b: true }
// const resultA = path<Input, boolean>('a.b.c', wrongInput)
const resultA = path<Input, boolean>('a.b.c', input)
const resultB = path<Input, boolean>('a.b.c')(input)
resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
})
it('with array as path', () => {
const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
const resultA = path<Input, boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'], input)
const resultB = path<Input, boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'])(input)
resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const obj = {a: {b: 2}}
const pathInput = ['a', 'b']
const path = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.path(pathInput, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.path(pathInput, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.get(obj, pathInput)
},
},
]
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any, input: any): boolean
It returns
true if
pathToSearch of
input object is equal to
target value.
pathToSearch is passed to
R.path, which means that it can be either a string or an array. Also equality between
target and the found value is determined by
R.equals.
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any, input: any): boolean;
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any): (input: any) => boolean;
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path): (target: any) => (input: any) => boolean;
import {curry} from './curry'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {path} from './path'
function pathEqFn(pathToSearch, target, input) {
return equals(path(pathToSearch, input), target)
}
export const pathEq = curry(pathEqFn)
import {pathEq} from './pathEq'
test('when true', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
const target = {c: 1}
expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
const path = 'a.b'
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const target = 2
expect(pathEq(path, target)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})
test('when wrong path', () => {
const path = 'foo.bar'
const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
const target = 2
expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeFalse()
})
import {pathEq} from 'rambda'
describe('R.pathEq', () => {
it('with string path', () => {
const pathToSearch = 'a.b.c'
const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
const target = {c: 1}
const result = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
const curriedResult = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('with array path', () => {
const pathToSearch = ['a', 'b', 'c']
const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
const target = {c: 1}
const result = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
const curriedResult = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
describe('with ramda specs', () => {
const testPath = ['x', 0, 'y']
const testObj = {
x: [
{y: 2, z: 3},
{y: 4, z: 5},
],
}
const result1 = pathEq(testPath, 2, testObj)
const result2 = pathEq(testPath, 2)(testObj)
const result3 = pathEq(testPath)(2)(testObj)
result1 // $ExpectType boolean
result2 // $ExpectType boolean
result3 // $ExpectType boolean
})
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T
It reads
obj input and returns either
R.path(pathToSearch, obj) result or
defaultValue input.
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T;
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path): (obj: any) => T;
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T): (pathToSearch: Path) => (obj: any) => T;
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
import {path} from './path'
function pathOrFn(defaultValue, pathInput, obj) {
return defaultTo(defaultValue, path(pathInput, obj))
}
export const pathOr = curry(pathOrFn)
import {pathOr} from './pathOr'
test('with undefined', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 1}})
expect(result).toEqual(1)
})
test('with null', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', null)
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('with NaN', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', NaN)
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('curry case (x)(y)(z)', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('curry case (x)(y,z)', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
test('curry case (x,y)(z)', () => {
const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z', {x: {y: {a: 1}}})
expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
import {pathOr} from 'rambda'
describe('R.pathOr', () => {
it('with string path', () => {
const x = pathOr<string>('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 'bar'}})
x // $ExpectType string
})
it('with array path', () => {
const x = pathOr<string>('foo', ['x', 'y'], {x: {y: 'bar'}})
x // $ExpectType string
})
it('without passing type looks bad', () => {
const x = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 'bar'}})
x // $ExpectType "foo"
})
it('curried', () => {
const x = pathOr<string>('foo', 'x.y')({x: {y: 'bar'}})
x // $ExpectType string
})
})
paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined)[]
It loops over members of
pathsToSearch as
singlePath and returns the array produced by
R.path(singlePath, obj).
Because it calls
R.path, then
singlePath can be either string or a list.
paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined)[];
paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[]): (obj: Input) => (T | undefined)[];
paths<T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: any): (T | undefined)[];
paths<T>(pathsToSearch: Path[]): (obj: any) => (T | undefined)[];
import {path} from './path'
export function paths(pathsToSearch, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _obj => paths(pathsToSearch, _obj)
}
return pathsToSearch.map(singlePath => path(singlePath, obj))
}
import {paths} from './paths'
const obj = {
a: {
b: {
c: 1,
d: 2,
},
},
p: [{q: 3}],
x: {
y: 'FOO',
z: [[{}]],
},
}
test('with string path + curry', () => {
const pathsInput = ['a.b.d', 'p.q']
const expected = [2, undefined]
const result = paths(pathsInput, obj)
const curriedResult = paths(pathsInput)(obj)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with array path', () => {
const result = paths(
[
['a', 'b', 'c'],
['x', 'y'],
],
obj
)
expect(result).toEqual([1, 'FOO'])
})
test('takes a paths that contains indices into arrays', () => {
expect(
paths(
[
['p', 0, 'q'],
['x', 'z', 0, 0],
],
obj
)
).toEqual([3, {}])
expect(
paths(
[
['p', 0, 'q'],
['x', 'z', 2, 1],
],
obj
)
).toEqual([3, undefined])
})
test("gets a deep property's value from objects", () => {
expect(paths([['a', 'b']], obj)).toEqual([obj.a.b])
expect(paths([['p', 0]], obj)).toEqual([obj.p[0]])
})
test('returns undefined for items not found', () => {
expect(paths([['a', 'x', 'y']], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
expect(paths([['p', 2]], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
})
import {paths} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
a: number
b: number
c: number
}
const input: Input = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}
describe('R.paths', () => {
it('with dot notation', () => {
const result = paths<number>(['a.b.c', 'foo.bar'], input)
result // $ExpectType (number | undefined)[]
})
it('without type', () => {
const result = paths(['a.b.c', 'foo.bar'], input)
result // $ExpectType unknown[]
})
it('with array as path', () => {
const result = paths<number>([['a', 'b', 'c'], ['foo.bar']], input)
result // $ExpectType (number | undefined)[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = paths<number>([['a', 'b', 'c'], ['foo.bar']])(input)
result // $ExpectType (number | undefined)[]
})
})
pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>
It returns a partial copy of an
input containing only
propsToPick properties.
input can be either an object or an array.
String anotation of
propsToPick is one of the differences between
Rambda and
Ramda.
pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>;
pick<K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[]): <T>(input: T) => Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>;
pick<T, U>(propsToPick: string, input: T): U;
pick<T, U>(propsToPick: string): (input: T) => U;
pick<T>(propsToPick: string, input: object): T;
pick<T>(propsToPick: string): (input: object) => T;
export function pick(propsToPick, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => pick(propsToPick, _input)
if (input === null || input === undefined) {
return undefined
}
const keys =
typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick
const willReturn = {}
let counter = 0
while (counter < keys.length) {
if (keys[counter] in input) {
willReturn[keys[counter]] = input[keys[counter]]
}
counter++
}
return willReturn
}
import {pick} from './pick'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
test('props to pick is a string', () => {
const result = pick('a,c', obj)
const resultCurry = pick('a,c')(obj)
const expectedResult = {
a: 1,
c: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('when prop is missing', () => {
const result = pick('a,d,f', obj)
expect(result).toEqual({a: 1})
})
test('with list indexes as props', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const expected = {0: 1, 2: 3}
expect(pick([0, 2, 3], list)).toEqual(expected)
expect(pick('0,2,3', list)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('props to pick is an array', () => {
expect(
pick(['a', 'c'])({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({
a: 'foo',
c: 'baz',
})
expect(
pick(['a', 'd', 'e', 'f'])({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({a: 'foo'})
expect(pick('a,d,e,f')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is an array', () => {
const result = pick([1, 2], ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
expect(result).toEqual({
1: 'b',
2: 'c',
})
})
test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is a string', () => {
const result = pick('1,2', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
expect(result).toEqual({
1: 'b',
2: 'c',
})
})
test('with symbol', () => {
const symbolProp = Symbol('s')
expect(pick([symbolProp], {[symbolProp]: 'a'})).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
Symbol(s): "a",
}
`)
})
import {pick} from 'rambda'
const input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
describe('R.pick with array as props input', () => {
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = pick(['a', 'c'], input)
result.a // $ExpectType string
result.c // $ExpectType number
})
})
describe('R.pick with string as props input', () => {
interface Input {
a: string
b: number
c: number
d: number
}
interface Output {
a: string
c: number
}
it('explicitly declare output', () => {
const result = pick<Output>('a,c', input)
result // $ExpectType Output
result.a // $ExpectType string
result.c // $ExpectType number
const curriedResult = pick<Output>('a,c')(input)
curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
})
it('explicitly declare input and output', () => {
const result = pick<Input, Output>('a,c', input)
result // $ExpectType Output
result.a // $ExpectType string
const curriedResult = pick<Input, Output>('a,c')(input)
curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
})
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = pick('a,c', input)
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const obj = {
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
c: 'baz',
}
const pickInput = ['a', 'c']
const pick = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.pick(pickInput, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.pick(pickInput, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.pick(obj, pickInput)
},
},
]
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[], input: T): U
Same as
R.pick but it won't skip the missing props, i.e. it will assign them to
undefined.
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[], input: T): U;
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[]): (input: T) => U;
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string, input: T): U;
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string): (input: T) => U;
export function pickAll(propsToPick, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => pickAll(propsToPick, _obj)
if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
return undefined
}
const keysValue =
typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick
const willReturn = {}
let counter = 0
while (counter < keysValue.length) {
if (keysValue[counter] in obj) {
willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = obj[keysValue[counter]]
} else {
willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = undefined
}
counter++
}
return willReturn
}
import {pickAll} from './pickAll'
test('when input is undefined or null', () => {
expect(pickAll('a', null)).toBe(undefined)
expect(pickAll('a', undefined)).toBe(undefined)
})
test('with string as condition', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
}
const result = pickAll('a,c', obj)
const resultCurry = pickAll('a,c')(obj)
const expectedResult = {
a: 1,
b: undefined,
c: 3,
}
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with array as condition', () => {
expect(
pickAll(['a', 'b', 'c'], {
a: 'foo',
c: 'baz',
})
).toEqual({
a: 'foo',
b: undefined,
c: 'baz',
})
})
import {pickAll} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
a: string
b: number
c: number
d: number
}
interface Output {
a?: string
c?: number
}
const input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
describe('R.pickAll with array as props input', () => {
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = pickAll(['a', 'c'], input)
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
it('without passing type + curry', () => {
const result = pickAll(['a', 'c'])(input)
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
it('explicitly passing types', () => {
const result = pickAll<Input, Output>(['a', 'c'], input)
result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('explicitly passing types + curry', () => {
const result = pickAll<Input, Output>(['a', 'c'])(input)
result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
describe('R.pickAll with string as props input', () => {
it('without passing type', () => {
const result = pickAll('a,c', input)
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
it('without passing type + curry', () => {
const result = pickAll('a,c')(input)
result // $ExpectType unknown
})
it('explicitly passing types', () => {
const result = pickAll<Input, Output>('a,c', input)
result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
it('explicitly passing types + curry', () => {
const result = pickAll<Input, Output>('a,c')(input)
result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
It performs left-to-right function composition.
pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]
It returns list of the values of
property taken from the all objects inside
list.
pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][];
pluck<T>(property: number, list: { [k: number]: T }[]): T[];
pluck<P extends string>(property: P): <T>(list: Record<P, T>[]) => T[];
pluck(property: number): <T>(list: { [k: number]: T }[]) => T[];
import {map} from './map'
export function pluck(property, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => pluck(property, _list)
const willReturn = []
map(x => {
if (x[property] !== undefined) {
willReturn.push(x[property])
}
}, list)
return willReturn
}
import {pluck} from './pluck'
test('happy', () => {
expect(pluck('a')([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {b: 1}])).toEqual([1, 2])
})
test('with number', () => {
const input = [
[1, 2],
[3, 4],
]
expect(pluck(0, input)).toEqual([1, 3])
})
import {pluck} from 'rambda'
describe('R.pluck', () => {
it('with object', () => {
interface ListMember {
a: number
b: string
}
const input: ListMember[] = [
{a: 1, b: 'foo'},
{a: 2, b: 'bar'},
]
const resultA = pluck('a', input)
const resultB = pluck('b')(input)
resultA // $ExpectType number[]
resultB // $ExpectType string[]
})
it('with array', () => {
const input = [
[1, 2],
[3, 4],
[5, 6],
]
const result = pluck(0, input)
const resultCurry = pluck(0)(input)
result // $ExpectType number[]
resultCurry // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]
It adds element
x at the beginning of
list.
prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[];
prepend<T>(x: T): (input: T[]) => T[];
export function prepend(x, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => prepend(x, _input)
if (typeof input === 'string') return [x].concat(input.split(''))
return [x].concat(input)
}
import {prepend} from './prepend'
test('happy', () => {
expect(prepend('yes', ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([
'yes',
'foo',
'bar',
'baz',
])
})
test('with empty list', () => {
expect(prepend('foo')([])).toEqual(['foo'])
})
test('with string instead of array', () => {
expect(prepend('foo')('bar')).toEqual(['foo', 'b', 'a', 'r'])
})
import {prepend} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.prepend', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = prepend(4, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = prepend(4)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
product(list: number[]): number
product(list: number[]): number;
import {multiply} from './multiply'
import {reduce} from './reduce'
export const product = reduce(multiply, 1)
import {product} from './product'
test('happy', () => {
expect(product([2, 3, 4])).toEqual(24)
})
test('bad input', () => {
expect(product([null])).toEqual(0)
expect(product([])).toEqual(1)
})
import {product} from 'rambda'
describe('R.product', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = product([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]
It returns the value of property
propToFind in
obj.
If there is no such property, it returns
undefined.
prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P];
prop<P extends string | number>(p: P): <T>(propToFind: Record<P, T>) => T;
prop<P extends keyof T, T>(p: P): (propToFind: Record<P, T>) => T;
export function prop(propToFind, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => prop(propToFind, _obj)
if (!obj) return undefined
return obj[propToFind]
}
import {prop} from './prop'
test('prop', () => {
expect(prop('foo')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual('baz')
expect(prop('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual(undefined)
expect(prop('bar')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
import {prop} from 'rambda'
const obj = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}
describe('R.prop', () => {
it('issue #553', () => {
const result = prop('e', {e: 'test1', d: 'test2'})
const curriedResult = prop<string>('e')({e: 'test1', d: 'test2'})
result // $ExpectType string
curriedResult // $ExpectType string
})
it('happy', () => {
const result = prop('a', obj)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = prop('b')(obj)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
describe('with number as prop', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const index = 1
it('happy', () => {
const result = prop(index, list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('curried require explicit type', () => {
const result = prop<number>(index)(list)
result // $ExpectType number
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const obj = {
a: {c: 2},
b: 1,
}
const propInput = 'b'
const prop = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.prop(propInput, obj)
R.prop(propInput)(obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.prop(propInput, obj)
Ramda.prop(propInput)(obj)
},
},
]
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean
It returns true if
obj has property
propToFind and its value is equal to
valueToMatch.
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean;
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any): (obj: Record<K, any>) => boolean;
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K): {
(valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean;
(valueToMatch: any): (obj: Record<K, any>) => boolean;
};
import {curry} from './curry'
function propEqFn(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj) {
if (!obj) return false
return obj[propToFind] === valueToMatch
}
export const propEq = curry(propEqFn)
import {propEq} from './propEq'
test('happy', () => {
expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'bar'})).toBeTrue()
expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
expect(propEq('foo')('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
expect(propEq('foo', 'bar', null)).toBeFalse()
})
import {propEq} from 'rambda'
const property = 'foo'
const numberProperty = 1
const value = 'bar'
const obj = {[property]: value}
const objWithNumberIndex = {[numberProperty]: value}
describe('R.propEq', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = propEq(property, value, obj)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('number is property', () => {
const result = propEq(1, value, objWithNumberIndex)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('with optional property', () => {
interface MyType {
optional?: string | number
}
const myObject: MyType = {}
const valueToFind = '1111'
// $ExpectError
propEq('optional', valueToFind, myObject)
// $ExpectError
propEq('optional', valueToFind, myObject)
})
it('imported from @types/ramda', () => {
interface A {
foo: string | null
}
const obj: A = {
foo: 'bar',
}
const value = ''
const result = propEq('foo', value)(obj)
result // $ExpectType boolean
// $ExpectError
propEq('bar', value)(obj)
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const obj = {
a: {c: 2},
b: 1,
}
const propInput = 'b'
const expected = {c: 2}
const propEq = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.propEq('a')(expected)(obj)
R.propEq('a', expected)(obj)
R.propEq('a', expected, obj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.propEq('a')(expected)(obj)
Ramda.propEq('a', expected)(obj)
Ramda.propEq('a', expected, obj)
},
},
]
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>
It returns
true if
property of
obj is from
target type.
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
propIs<C extends new (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
propIs<C extends new (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any>(type: C): {
<K extends keyof any>(name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
<K extends keyof any>(name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
};
propIs<C extends new (...args: any[]) => any>(type: C): {
<K extends keyof any>(name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
<K extends keyof any>(name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
};
import {curry} from './curry'
import {is} from './is'
function propIsFn(targetPrototype, property, obj) {
return is(targetPrototype, obj[property])
}
export const propIs = curry(propIsFn)
import {propIs} from './propIs'
const obj = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}
test('when true', () => {
expect(propIs(Number, 'a', obj)).toBeTrue()
expect(propIs(String, 'b', obj)).toBeTrue()
})
test('when false', () => {
expect(propIs(String, 'a', obj)).toBeFalse()
expect(propIs(Number, 'b', obj)).toBeFalse()
})
import {propIs} from 'rambda'
const property = 'a'
const obj = {a: 1}
describe('R.propIs', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = propIs(Number, property, obj)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = propIs(Number, property)(obj)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T
It returns either
defaultValue or the value of
property in
obj.
propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T;
propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P): (obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined) => T;
propOr<T>(defaultValue: T): {
<P extends string>(property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T;
<P extends string>(property: P): (obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined) => T;
}
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
function propOrFn(defaultValue, property, obj) {
if (!obj) return defaultValue
return defaultTo(defaultValue, obj[property])
}
export const propOr = curry(propOrFn)
import {propOr} from './propOr'
test('propOr (result)', () => {
const obj = {a: 1}
expect(propOr('default', 'a', obj)).toEqual(1)
expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', null)).toEqual('default')
})
test('propOr (currying)', () => {
const obj = {a: 1}
expect(propOr('default')('a', obj)).toEqual(1)
expect(propOr('default', 'a')(obj)).toEqual(1)
expect(propOr('default')('notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
expect(propOr('default', 'notExist')(obj)).toEqual('default')
})
import {propOr} from 'rambda'
const obj = {foo: 'bar'}
const property = 'foo'
const fallback = 'fallback'
describe('R.propOr', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = propOr(fallback, property, obj)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curry 1', () => {
const result = propOr(fallback)(property, obj)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curry 2', () => {
const result = propOr(fallback, property)(obj)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curry 3', () => {
const result = propOr(fallback)(property)(obj)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]
It takes list with properties
propsToPick and returns a list with property values in
obj.
props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[];
props<P extends string>(propsToPick: P[]): <T>(obj: Record<P, T>) => T[];
props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[]): (obj: Record<P, T>) => T[];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray} from './map'
export function props(propsToPick, obj) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _obj => props(propsToPick, _obj)
}
if (!_isArray(propsToPick)) {
throw new Error('propsToPick is not a list')
}
return mapArray(prop => obj[prop], propsToPick)
}
import {props} from './props'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const propsToPick = ['a', 'c']
test('happy', () => {
const result = props(propsToPick, obj)
expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})
test('curried', () => {
const result = props(propsToPick)(obj)
expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})
test('wrong input', () => {
expect(() => props(null)(obj)).toThrow()
})
import {props} from 'rambda'
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}
describe('R.props', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = props(['a', 'b'], obj)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = props(['a', 'b'])(obj)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
range(startInclusive: number, endExclusive: number): number[]
It returns list of numbers between
startInclusive to
endExclusive markers.
range(startInclusive: number, endExclusive: number): number[];
range(startInclusive: number): (endExclusive: number) => number[];
export function range(start, end) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _end => range(start, _end)
if (Number.isNaN(Number(start)) || Number.isNaN(Number(end))) {
throw new TypeError('Both arguments to range must be numbers')
}
if (end < start) return []
const len = end - start
const willReturn = Array(len)
for (let i = 0; i < len; i++) {
willReturn[i] = start + i
}
return willReturn
}
import {range} from './range'
test('happy', () => {
expect(range(0, 10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})
test('end range is bigger than start range', () => {
expect(range(7, 3)).toEqual([])
expect(range(5, 5)).toEqual([])
})
test('with bad input', () => {
const throwMessage = 'Both arguments to range must be numbers'
expect(() => range('a', 6)).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
expect(() => range(6, 'z')).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
})
test('curry', () => {
expect(range(0)(10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})
import {range} from 'rambda'
describe('R.range', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = range(1, 4)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = range(1)(4)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const start = 12
const end = 22
const range = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.range(start, end)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.range(start, end)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.range(start, end)
},
},
]
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult;
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult;
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i?: number) => TResult): (initialValue: TResult, list: T[]) => TResult;
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i?: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult): (list: T[]) => TResult;
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
import {curry} from './curry'
function reduceFn(reducer, acc, list) {
if (!_isArray(list)) {
throw new TypeError('reduce: list must be array or iterable')
}
let index = 0
const len = list.length
while (index < len) {
acc = reducer(acc, list[index], index, list)
index++
}
return acc
}
export const reduce = curry(reduceFn)
import {reduce} from './reduce'
const reducer = (prev, current, i) => {
expect(i).toBeNumber()
return prev + current
}
const initialValue = 1
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const ERROR = 'reduce: list must be array or iterable'
test('happy', () => {
expect(reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)).toEqual(7)
})
test('with object as iterable', () => {
expect(() =>
reduce(reducer, initialValue, {
a: 1,
b: 2,
})
).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})
test('with undefined as iterable', () => {
expect(() => reduce(reducer, 0, null)).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})
import {reduce} from 'rambda'
describe('R.reduce', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = reduce<number, number>(
(acc, elem) => {
acc // $ExpectType number
elem // $ExpectType number
return acc + elem
},
1,
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('with two types', () => {
const result = reduce<number, string>(
(acc, elem) => {
acc // $ExpectType string
elem // $ExpectType number
return `${acc}${elem}`
},
'foo',
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('with index', () => {
const result = reduce<number, number>(
(acc, elem, i) => {
acc // $ExpectType number
elem // $ExpectType number
i // $ExpectType number
return acc + elem
},
1,
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('fallback', () => {
const result = reduce(
(acc, val) => {
acc // $ExpectType number
return acc + val
},
1,
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('fallback with index', () => {
const result = reduce(
(acc, val, i) => {
acc // $ExpectType number
i // $ExpectType number
return acc + val
},
1,
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('fallback with two types', () => {
const result = reduce(
(acc, val) => {
acc // $ExpectType string
return acc + val
},
'foo',
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const fn = (acc, value) => acc + value
const holder = [1, 2, 3]
const acc = ''
const reduce = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.reduce(fn, acc, holder)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.reduce(fn, acc, holder)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.reduce(holder, fn, acc)
},
},
]
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]
It has the opposite effect of
R.filter.
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[];
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (list: T[]) => T[];
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, obj: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;
reject<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (obj: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>;
import {filter} from './filter'
export function reject(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => reject(predicate, _list)
return filter(x => !predicate(x), list)
}
import {reject} from './reject'
const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1
test('with array', () => {
expect(reject(isOdd)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
})
test('with object', () => {
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
d: 4,
}
expect(reject(isOdd, obj)).toEqual({
b: 2,
d: 4,
})
})
import {reject} from 'rambda'
describe('R.reject with array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = reject(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
},
[1, 2, 3]
)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried require explicit type', () => {
const result = reject<number>(x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
})([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.reject with objects', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = reject(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 1
},
{a: 1, b: 2}
)
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
it('curried require dummy type', () => {
const result = reject<number, any>(x => {
return x > 1
})({a: 1, b: 2})
result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
})
})
repeat<T>(x: T): (timesToRepeat: number) => T[]
repeat<T>(x: T): (timesToRepeat: number) => T[];
repeat<T>(x: T, timesToRepeat: number): T[];
export function repeat(x, timesToRepeat) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _timesToRepeat => repeat(x, _timesToRepeat)
}
return Array(timesToRepeat).fill(x)
}
import {repeat} from './repeat'
test('repeat', () => {
expect(repeat('')(3)).toEqual(['', '', ''])
expect(repeat('foo', 3)).toEqual(['foo', 'foo', 'foo'])
const obj = {}
const arr = repeat(obj, 3)
expect(arr).toEqual([{}, {}, {}])
expect(arr[0] === arr[1]).toBeTrue()
})
import {repeat} from 'rambda'
describe('R.repeat', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = repeat(4, 7)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = repeat(4)(7)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const num = 10
const str = 'foo'
const repeat = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.repeat(str, num)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.repeat(str, num)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.repeat(str, num)
},
},
]
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string, str: string): string
It replaces
strOrRegex found in
str with
replacer.
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string, str: string): string;
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string): (str: string) => string;
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string): (replacer: string) => (str: string) => string;
import {curry} from './curry'
function replaceFn(pattern, replacer, str) {
return str.replace(pattern, replacer)
}
export const replace = curry(replaceFn)
import {replace} from './replace'
test('happy', () => {
expect(replace('foo', 'yes', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('yes bar baz')
})
test('1', () => {
expect(replace(/\s/g)('|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
test('2', () => {
expect(replace(/\s/g)('|', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
test('3', () => {
expect(replace(/\s/g, '|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
import {replace} from 'rambda'
const str = 'foo bar foo'
const replacer = 'bar'
describe('R.replace', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = replace(/foo/g, replacer, str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('with string as search pattern', () => {
const result = replace('foo', replacer, str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
describe('R.replace - curried', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = replace(/foo/g, replacer)(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('with string as search pattern', () => {
const result = replace('foo', replacer)(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const replace = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.replace(/\s/g, '|', 'foo bar baz')
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.replace(/\s/g, '|', 'foo bar baz')
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.replace('foo bar baz', /\s/g, '|')
},
},
]
reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]
It returns a reversed copy of list or string
input.
reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[];
reverse(input: string): string;
export function reverse(listOrString) {
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
return listOrString.split('').reverse().join('')
}
const clone = listOrString.slice()
return clone.reverse()
}
import {reverse} from './reverse'
test('happy', () => {
expect(reverse([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([3, 2, 1])
})
test('with string', () => {
expect(reverse('baz')).toEqual('zab')
})
test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
const arr = [1, 2, 3]
expect(reverse(arr)).toEqual([3, 2, 1])
expect(arr).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
import {reverse} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
describe('R.reverse', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = reverse(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
set<T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T
It returns a copied Object or Array with modified
lens focus set to
replacer value.
set<T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T;
set<U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U): <T>(obj: T) => T;
set(lens: Lens): <T, U>(replacer: U, obj: T) => T;
import {always} from './always'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {over} from './over'
function setFn(lens, replacer, x) {
return over(lens, always(replacer), x)
}
export const set = curry(setFn)
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {set} from './set'
const testObject = {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
a: 'x',
b: 'y',
},
}
test('assoc lens', () => {
const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
const result = set(assocLens, 'FOO', testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
foo: 'FOO',
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('path lens', () => {
const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
const result = set(pathLens, 'z', testObject)
const expected = {
...testObject,
baz: {
a: 'z',
b: 'y',
},
}
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('index lens', () => {
const indexLens = lensIndex(0)
const result = set(indexLens, 3, [1, 2])
expect(result).toEqual([3, 2])
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const testObj = {a: 1}
const last = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.set(R.lensProp('a'), 2, testObj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.set(Ramda.lensProp('a'), 2, testObj)
},
},
]
slice(from: number, to: number, input: string): string
slice(from: number, to: number, input: string): string;
slice<T>(from: number, to: number, input: T[]): T[];
slice(from: number, to: number): {
(input: string): string;
<T>(input: T[]): T[];
};
slice(from: number): {
(to: number, input: string): string;
<T>(to: number, input: T[]): T[];
};
import {curry} from './curry'
function sliceFn(from, to, list) {
return list.slice(from, to)
}
export const slice = curry(sliceFn)
import {slice} from './slice'
test('slice', () => {
expect(slice(1, 3, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
expect(slice(1, Infinity, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c', 'd'])
expect(slice(0, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['a', 'b', 'c'])
expect(slice(-3, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
expect(slice(0, 3, 'ramda')).toEqual('ram')
})
import {slice} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
describe('R.slice', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = slice(1, 3, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = slice(1, 3)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number, list: T[]): T[]
It returns copy of
list sorted by
sortFn function, where
sortFn needs to return only
-1,
0 or
1.
sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number, list: T[]): T[];
sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number): (list: T[]) => T[];
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function sort(sortFn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sort(sortFn, _list)
return cloneList(list).sort(sortFn)
}
import {sort} from './sort'
const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? 1 : -1)
test('sort', () => {
expect(sort((a, b) => a - b)([2, 3, 1])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
expect(sort(fn, list)).toEqual(['bar', 'baz', 'foo'])
expect(list[0]).toBe('foo')
expect(list[1]).toBe('bar')
expect(list[2]).toBe('baz')
})
import {sort} from 'rambda'
const list = [3, 0, 5, 2, 1]
function sortFn(a: number, b: number): number {
return a > b ? 1 : -1
}
describe('R.sort', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = sort(sortFn, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = sort(sortFn)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? -1 : 1)
const replace = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.sort(fn, list)
R.sort(fn)(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.sort(fn, list)
Ramda.sort(fn)(list)
},
},
]
sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord, list: T[]): T[]
It returns copy of
list sorted by
sortFn function, where
sortFn function returns a value to compare, i.e. it doesn't need to return only
-1,
0 or
1.
sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord, list: T[]): T[];
sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord): (list: T[]) => T[];
sortBy(sortFn: (a: any) => Ord): <T>(list: T[]) => T[];
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function sortBy(sortFn, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sortBy(sortFn, _list)
const clone = cloneList(list)
return clone.sort((a, b) => {
const aSortResult = sortFn(a)
const bSortResult = sortFn(b)
if (aSortResult === bSortResult) return 0
return aSortResult < bSortResult ? -1 : 1
})
}
import {compose} from './compose'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {sortBy} from './sortBy'
import {toLower} from './toLower'
test('happy', () => {
const input = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 3}]
const expected = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
const result = sortBy(x => x.a)(input)
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with compose', () => {
const alice = {
name: 'ALICE',
age: 101,
}
const bob = {
name: 'Bob',
age: -10,
}
const clara = {
name: 'clara',
age: 314.159,
}
const people = [clara, bob, alice]
const sortByNameCaseInsensitive = sortBy(compose(toLower, prop('name')))
expect(sortByNameCaseInsensitive(people)).toEqual([alice, bob, clara])
})
import {sortBy, pipe} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
a: number
}
describe('R.sortBy', () => {
it('passing type to sort function', () => {
function fn(x: any): number {
return x.a
}
function fn2(x: Input): number {
return x.a
}
const input = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}]
const result = sortBy(fn, input)
const curriedResult = sortBy(fn2)(input)
result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
curriedResult // $ExpectType Input[]
result[0].a // $ExpectType number
curriedResult[0].a // $ExpectType number
})
it('passing type to sort function and list', () => {
function fn(x: Input): number {
return x.a
}
const input: Input[] = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}]
const result = sortBy(fn, input)
const curriedResult = sortBy(fn)(input)
result // $ExpectType Input[]
curriedResult // $ExpectType Input[]
result[0].a // $ExpectType number
})
it('with R.pipe', () => {
interface Obj {
value: number
}
const fn = pipe(sortBy<Obj>(x => x.value))
const result = fn([{value: 1}, {value: 2}])
result // $ExpectType Obj[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}]
const fn = x => x.a
const replace = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.sortBy(fn, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.sortBy(fn, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.sortBy(list, fn)
},
},
]
split(separator: string | RegExp): (str: string) => string[]
Curried version of
String.prototype.split
split(separator: string | RegExp): (str: string) => string[];
split(separator: string | RegExp, str: string): string[];
export function split(separator, str) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _str => split(separator, _str)
return str.split(separator)
}
import {split} from './split'
const str = 'foo|bar|baz'
const splitChar = '|'
const expected = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
test('happy', () => {
expect(split(splitChar, str)).toEqual(expected)
})
test('curried', () => {
expect(split(splitChar)(str)).toEqual(expected)
})
import {split} from 'rambda'
const str = 'foo|bar|baz'
const splitChar = '|'
describe('R.split', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = split(splitChar, str)
result // $ExpectType string[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = split(splitChar)(str)
result // $ExpectType string[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const str = 'foo|bar|baz'
const sep = '|'
const split = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.split(sep, str)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.split(sep, str)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.split(str, sep)
},
},
]
splitAt<T>(index: number, input: T[]): [T[], T[]]
It splits string or array at a given index.
splitAt<T>(index: number, input: T[]): [T[], T[]];
splitAt(index: number, input: string): [string, string];
splitAt(index: number): {
<T>(input: T[]): [T[], T[]];
(input: string): [string, string];
};
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {drop} from './drop'
import {maybe} from './maybe'
import {take} from './take'
export function splitAt(index, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _list => splitAt(index, _list)
}
if (!input) throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property 'slice' of ${input}`)
if (!_isArray(input) && typeof input !== 'string') return [[], []]
const correctIndex = maybe(
index < 0,
input.length + index < 0 ? 0 : input.length + index,
index
)
return [take(correctIndex, input), drop(correctIndex, input)]
}
import {splitAt as splitAtRamda} from 'ramda'
import {splitAt} from './splitAt'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const str = 'foo bar'
test('with array', () => {
const result = splitAt(2, list)
expect(result).toEqual([[1, 2], [3]])
})
test('with array - index is negative number', () => {
const result = splitAt(-6, list)
expect(result).toEqual([[], list])
})
test('with array - index is out of scope', () => {
const result = splitAt(4, list)
expect(result).toEqual([[1, 2, 3], []])
})
test('with string', () => {
const result = splitAt(4, str)
expect(result).toEqual(['foo ', 'bar'])
})
test('with string - index is negative number', () => {
const result = splitAt(-2, str)
expect(result).toEqual(['foo b', 'ar'])
})
test('with string - index is out of scope', () => {
const result = splitAt(10, str)
expect(result).toEqual([str, ''])
})
test('with array - index is out of scope', () => {
const result = splitAt(4)(list)
expect(result).toEqual([[1, 2, 3], []])
})
const badInputs = [1, true, /foo/g, {}]
const throwingBadInputs = [null, undefined]
test('with bad inputs', () => {
throwingBadInputs.forEach(badInput => {
expect(() => splitAt(1, badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read property 'slice' of ${badInput}`
)
expect(() => splitAtRamda(1, badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of ${badInput} (reading 'slice')`
)
})
badInputs.forEach(badInput => {
const result = splitAt(1, badInput)
const ramdaResult = splitAtRamda(1, badInput)
expect(result).toEqual(ramdaResult)
})
})
import {splitAt} from 'ramda'
const index = 1
const str = 'foo'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
describe('R.splitAt with array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = splitAt(index, list)
result // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = splitAt(index)(list)
result // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
})
})
describe('R.splitAt with string', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = splitAt(index, str)
result // $ExpectType [string, string]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = splitAt(index)(str)
result // $ExpectType [string, string]
})
})
splitEvery<T>(sliceLength: number, input: T[]): (T[])[]
It splits
input into slices of
sliceLength.
splitEvery<T>(sliceLength: number, input: T[]): (T[])[];
splitEvery(sliceLength: number, input: string): string[];
splitEvery(sliceLength: number): {
(input: string): string[];
<T>(input: T[]): (T[])[];
};
export function splitEvery(sliceLength, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _listOrString => splitEvery(sliceLength, _listOrString)
}
if (sliceLength < 1) {
throw new Error(
'First argument to splitEvery must be a positive integer'
)
}
const willReturn = []
let counter = 0
while (counter < listOrString.length) {
willReturn.push(listOrString.slice(counter, (counter += sliceLength)))
}
return willReturn
}
import {splitEvery} from './splitEvery'
test('happy', () => {
expect(splitEvery(3, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7])).toEqual([
[1, 2, 3],
[4, 5, 6],
[7],
])
expect(splitEvery(3)('foobarbaz')).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
})
test('with bad input', () => {
expect(() =>
expect(splitEvery(0)('foo')).toEqual(['f', 'o', 'o'])
).toThrowWithMessage(
Error,
'First argument to splitEvery must be a positive integer'
)
})
import {splitEvery} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]
describe('R.splitEvery', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = splitEvery(3, list)
result // $ExpectType number[][]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = splitEvery(3)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[][]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]
const splitEvery = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.splitEvery(3, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.splitEvery(3, list)
},
},
]
splitWhen<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: U[]): (U[])[]
It splits
list to two arrays according to a
predicate function.
The first array contains all members of
list before
predicate returns
true.
splitWhen<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: U[]): (U[])[];
splitWhen<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): <U>(list: U[]) => (U[])[];
export function splitWhen(predicate, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _input => splitWhen(predicate, _input)
}
if (!input)
throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property 'length' of ${input}`)
const preFound = []
const postFound = []
let found = false
let counter = -1
while (counter++ < input.length - 1) {
if (found) {
postFound.push(input[counter])
} else if (predicate(input[counter])) {
postFound.push(input[counter])
found = true
} else {
preFound.push(input[counter])
}
}
return [preFound, postFound]
}
import {splitWhen as splitWhenRamda} from 'ramda'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {splitWhen} from './splitWhen'
const list = [1, 2, 1, 2]
test('happy', () => {
const result = splitWhen(equals(2), list)
expect(result).toEqual([[1], [2, 1, 2]])
})
test('when predicate returns false', () => {
const result = splitWhen(equals(3))(list)
expect(result).toEqual([list, []])
})
const badInputs = [1, true, /foo/g, {}]
const throwingBadInputs = [null, undefined]
test('with bad inputs', () => {
throwingBadInputs.forEach(badInput => {
expect(() => splitWhen(equals(2), badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read property 'length' of ${badInput}`
)
expect(() => splitWhenRamda(equals(2), badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of ${badInput} (reading 'length')`
)
})
badInputs.forEach(badInput => {
const result = splitWhen(equals(2), badInput)
const ramdaResult = splitWhenRamda(equals(2), badInput)
expect(result).toEqual(ramdaResult)
})
})
import {splitWhen} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 1, 2]
const predicate = (x: number) => x === 2
describe('R.splitWhen', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = splitWhen(predicate, list)
result // $ExpectType number[][]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = splitWhen(predicate)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[][]
})
})
startsWith(target: string, str: string): boolean
When iterable is a string, then it behaves as
String.prototype.startsWith.
When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list starts in the same way as the given target.
startsWith(target: string, str: string): boolean;
startsWith(target: string): (str: string) => boolean;
startsWith<T>(target: T[], list: T[]): boolean;
startsWith<T>(target: T[]): (list: T[]) => boolean;
import {equals} from './equals.js'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js'
export function startsWith(target, iterable) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _iterable => startsWith(target, _iterable)
if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
return iterable.startsWith(target)
}
if (!_isArray(target)) return false
let correct = true
const filtered = target.filter((x, index) => {
if (!correct) return false
const result = equals(x, iterable[index])
if (!result) correct = false
return result
})
return filtered.length === target.length
}
import {startsWith} from './startsWith'
import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './endsWith.spec'
import {startsWith as startsWithRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
test('with string', () => {
expect(startsWith('foo', 'foo-bar')).toBeTrue()
expect(startsWith('baz')('foo-bar')).toBeFalse()
})
test('use R.equals with array', () => {
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
expect(startsWith({a: 1}, list)).toBeFalse()
expect(startsWith([{a: 1}], list)).toBeTrue()
expect(startsWith([{a: 1}, {a: 2}], list)).toBeTrue()
expect(startsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue()
expect(startsWith([{a: 2}], list)).toBeFalse()
})
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
fn: startsWith,
fnRamda: startsWithRamda,
firstInput: possibleTargets,
secondInput: possibleIterables,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
"SHOULD_THROW": 0,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 32,
}
`)
},
})
})
import {startsWith} from 'rambda'
describe('R.startsWith - array as iterable', () => {
const target = [{a: 1}]
const iterable = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
it('happy', () => {
const result = startsWith(target, iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = startsWith(target)(iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
describe('R.startsWith - string as iterable', () => {
const target = 'foo'
const iterable = 'foo bar'
it('happy', () => {
const result = startsWith(target, iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = startsWith(target)(iterable)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
Curried version of
x - y
sum(list: number[]): number
sum(list: number[]): number;
export function sum(list) {
return list.reduce((prev, current) => prev + current, 0)
}
import {sum} from './sum'
test('happy', () => {
expect(sum([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])).toBe(15)
})
symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]
It returns a merged list of
x and
y with all equal elements removed.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[];
symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[]): <T>(y: T[]) => T[];
import {concat} from './concat'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {includes} from './includes'
export function symmetricDifference(x, y) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _y => symmetricDifference(x, _y)
}
return concat(
filter(value => !includes(value, y), x),
filter(value => !includes(value, x), y)
)
}
import {symmetricDifference} from './symmetricDifference'
test('symmetricDifference', () => {
const list1 = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const list2 = [3, 4, 5, 6]
expect(symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)).toEqual([1, 2, 5, 6])
expect(symmetricDifference([], [])).toEqual([])
})
test('symmetricDifference with objects', () => {
const list1 = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
const list2 = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
expect(symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)).toEqual([
{id: 1},
{id: 2},
{id: 5},
{id: 6},
])
})
import {symmetricDifference} from 'rambda'
describe('R.symmetricDifference', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const list1 = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const list2 = [3, 4, 5, 6]
const result = symmetricDifference(list1, list2)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const list1 = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
const list2 = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
const result = symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)
result // $ExpectType { id: number; }[]
})
})
T(): boolean
T(): boolean;
export function T() {
return true
}
tail<T>(input: T[]): T[]
It returns all but the first element of
input.
tail<T>(input: T[]): T[];
tail(input: string): string;
import {drop} from './drop'
export function tail(listOrString) {
return drop(1, listOrString)
}
import {tail} from './tail'
test('tail', () => {
expect(tail([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 3])
expect(tail([1, 2])).toEqual([2])
expect(tail([1])).toEqual([])
expect(tail([])).toEqual([])
expect(tail('abc')).toEqual('bc')
expect(tail('ab')).toEqual('b')
expect(tail('a')).toEqual('')
expect(tail('')).toEqual('')
})
import {tail} from 'rambda'
describe('R.tail', () => {
it('with string', () => {
const result = tail('foo')
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('with list', () => {
const result = tail([1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
take<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]
It returns the first
howMany elements of
input.
take<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
take(howMany: number, input: string): string;
take<T>(howMany: number): {
<T>(input: T[]): T[];
(input: string): string;
};
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'
export function take(howMany, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _listOrString => take(howMany, _listOrString)
if (howMany < 0) return listOrString.slice()
if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString.slice(0, howMany)
return baseSlice(listOrString, 0, howMany)
}
import {take} from './take'
test('happy', () => {
const arr = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
expect(take(1, arr)).toEqual(['foo'])
expect(arr).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
expect(take(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar'])
expect(take(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
expect(take(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
expect(take(3)('rambda')).toEqual('ram')
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(take(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(take(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('with zero index', () => {
expect(take(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([])
})
import {take} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2
describe('R.take - array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = take(howMany, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = take(howMany)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.take - string', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = take(howMany, str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = take(howMany)(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const num = 2
const take = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.take(num, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.take(num, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.take(list, num)
},
},
]
takeLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]
It returns the last
howMany elements of
input.
takeLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
takeLast(howMany: number, input: string): string;
takeLast<T>(howMany: number): {
<T>(input: T[]): T[];
(input: string): string;
};
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'
export function takeLast(howMany, listOrString) {
if (arguments.length === 1)
return _listOrString => takeLast(howMany, _listOrString)
const len = listOrString.length
if (howMany < 0) return listOrString.slice()
let numValue = howMany > len ? len : howMany
if (typeof listOrString === 'string')
return listOrString.slice(len - numValue)
numValue = len - numValue
return baseSlice(listOrString, numValue, len)
}
import {takeLast} from './takeLast'
test('with arrays', () => {
expect(takeLast(1, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['baz'])
expect(takeLast(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['bar', 'baz'])
expect(takeLast(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
expect(takeLast(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
expect(takeLast(10, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
})
test('with strings', () => {
expect(takeLast(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('bda')
expect(takeLast(7, 'rambda')).toEqual('rambda')
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(takeLast(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(takeLast(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
import {takeLast} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2
describe('R.takeLast - array', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = takeLast(howMany, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = takeLast(howMany)(list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
describe('R.takeLast - string', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = takeLast(howMany, str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = takeLast(howMany)(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const num = 2
const takeLast = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.takeLast(num, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.takeLast(num, list)
},
},
{
label: 'Lodash',
fn: () => {
_.takeRight(list, num)
},
},
]
takeLastWhile(predicate: (x: string) => boolean, input: string): string
takeLastWhile(predicate: (x: string) => boolean, input: string): string;
takeLastWhile(predicate: (x: string) => boolean): (input: string) => string;
takeLastWhile<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, input: T[]): T[];
takeLastWhile<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): <T>(input: T[]) => T[];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function takeLastWhile(predicate, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _input => takeLastWhile(predicate, _input)
}
if (input.length === 0) return input
let found = false
const toReturn = []
let counter = input.length
while (!found || counter === 0) {
counter--
if (predicate(input[counter]) === false) {
found = true
} else if (!found) {
toReturn.push(input[counter])
}
}
return _isArray(input) ? toReturn.reverse() : toReturn.reverse().join('')
}
import {takeLastWhile} from './takeLastWhile'
const assert = require('assert')
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
test('happy', () => {
const predicate = x => x > 2
const result = takeLastWhile(predicate, list)
expect(result).toEqual([3, 4])
})
test('predicate is always true', () => {
const predicate = x => x > 0
const result = takeLastWhile(predicate)(list)
expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
test('predicate is always false', () => {
const predicate = x => x < 0
const result = takeLastWhile(predicate, list)
expect(result).toEqual([])
})
test('with string', () => {
const result = takeLastWhile(x => x !== 'F', 'FOOBAR')
expect(result).toEqual('OOBAR')
})
import {takeLastWhile} from 'rambda'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const str = 'FOO'
describe('R.takeLastWhile', () => {
it('with array', () => {
const result = takeLastWhile(x => x > 1, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('with array - curried', () => {
const result = takeLastWhile(x => x > 1, list)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('with string', () => {
const result = takeLastWhile(x => x !== 'F', str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('with string - curried', () => {
const result = takeLastWhile(x => x !== 'F')(str)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
tap<T>(fn: (x: T) => void, input: T): T
It applies function
fn to input
x and returns
x.
One use case is debuging in the middle of
R.compose.
tap<T>(fn: (x: T) => void, input: T): T;
tap<T>(fn: (x: T) => void): (input: T) => T;
export function tap(fn, x) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _x => tap(fn, _x)
fn(x)
return x
}
import {tap} from './tap'
test('tap', () => {
let a = 1
const sayX = x => (a = x)
expect(tap(sayX, 100)).toEqual(100)
expect(tap(sayX)(100)).toEqual(100)
expect(a).toEqual(100)
})
import {tap, pipe} from 'rambda'
describe('R.tap', () => {
it('happy', () => {
pipe(
tap(x => {
x // $ExpectType number[]
}),
(x: number[]) => x.length
)([1, 2])
})
})
test(regExpression: RegExp): (str: string) => boolean
It determines whether
str matches
regExpression.
test(regExpression: RegExp): (str: string) => boolean;
test(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): boolean;
export function test(pattern, str) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _str => test(pattern, _str)
if (typeof pattern === 'string') {
throw new TypeError(
`‘test’ requires a value of type RegExp as its first argument; received "${pattern}"`
)
}
return str.search(pattern) !== -1
}
import {test as testMethod} from './test'
test('happy', () => {
expect(testMethod(/^x/, 'xyz')).toBeTrue()
expect(testMethod(/^y/)('xyz')).toBeFalse()
})
test('throws if first argument is not regex', () => {
expect(() => testMethod('foo', 'bar')).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
'‘test’ requires a value of type RegExp as its first argument; received "foo"'
)
})
import {test} from 'rambda'
const input = 'foo '
const regex = /foo/
describe('R.test', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = test(regex, input)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('curried', () => {
const result = test(regex)(input)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const test = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.test(/\s/g, 'x y z')
R.test(/\s/g)('x y z')
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.test(/\s/g, 'x y z')
Ramda.test(/\s/g)('x y z')
},
},
]
times<T>(fn: (i: number) => T, howMany: number): T[]
It returns the result of applying function
fn over members of range array.
The range array includes numbers between
0 and
howMany(exclusive).
times<T>(fn: (i: number) => T, howMany: number): T[];
times<T>(fn: (i: number) => T): (howMany: number) => T[];
import {map} from './map'
import {range} from './range'
export function times(fn, howMany) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _howMany => times(fn, _howMany)
if (!Number.isInteger(howMany) || howMany < 0) {
throw new RangeError('n must be an integer')
}
return map(fn, range(0, howMany))
}
import assert from 'assert'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {times} from './times'
test('happy', () => {
const result = times(identity, 5)
expect(result).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4])
})
test('with bad input', () => {
assert.throws(() => {
times(3)('cheers!')
}, RangeError)
assert.throws(() => {
times(identity, -1)
}, RangeError)
})
test('curry', () => {
const result = times(identity)(5)
expect(result).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4])
})
import {times, identity} from 'rambda'
describe('R.times', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = times(identity, 5)
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
toLower<S extends string>(str: S): Lowercase<S>
toLower<S extends string>(str: S): Lowercase<S>;
toLower(str: string): string;
export function toLower(str) {
return str.toLowerCase()
}
import {toLower} from './toLower'
test('toLower', () => {
expect(toLower('FOO|BAR|BAZ')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
toPairs<O extends object, K extends Extract<keyof O, string | number>>(obj: O): Array<{ [key in K]: [`${key}`, O[key]] }[K]>
It transforms an object to a list.
toPairs<O extends object, K extends Extract<keyof O, string | number>>(obj: O): Array<{ [key in K]: [`${key}`, O[key]] }[K]>;
toPairs<S>(obj: Record<string | number, S>): Array<[string, S]>;
export function toPairs(obj) {
return Object.entries(obj)
}
import {toPairs} from './toPairs'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: [3, 4],
}
const expected = [
['a', 1],
['b', 2],
['c', [3, 4]],
]
test('happy', () => {
expect(toPairs(obj)).toEqual(expected)
})
import {toPairs} from 'rambda'
const obj = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: [3, 4],
}
describe('R.toPairs', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = toPairs(obj)
result // $ExpectType (["b", number] | ["a", number] | ["c", number[]])[]
})
})
toString(x: unknown): string
toString(x: unknown): string;
export function toString(x) {
return x.toString()
}
import {toString} from './toString'
test('happy', () => {
expect(toString([1, 2, 3])).toEqual('1,2,3')
})
toUpper<S extends string>(str: S): Uppercase<S>
toUpper<S extends string>(str: S): Uppercase<S>;
toUpper(str: string): string;
export function toUpper(str) {
return str.toUpperCase()
}
import {toUpper} from './toUpper'
test('toUpper', () => {
expect(toUpper('foo|bar|baz')).toEqual('FOO|BAR|BAZ')
})
transpose<T>(list: (T[])[]): (T[])[]
transpose<T>(list: (T[])[]): (T[])[];
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
export function transpose(array) {
return array.reduce((acc, el) => {
el.forEach((nestedEl, i) =>
_isArray(acc[i]) ? acc[i].push(nestedEl) : acc.push([nestedEl])
)
return acc
}, [])
}
import {transpose} from './transpose'
test('happy', () => {
const input = [
['a', 1],
['b', 2],
['c', 3],
]
expect(transpose(input)).toEqual([
['a', 'b', 'c'],
[1, 2, 3],
])
})
test('when rows are shorter', () => {
const actual = transpose([[10, 11], [20], [], [30, 31, 32]])
const expected = [[10, 20, 30], [11, 31], [32]]
expect(actual).toEqual(expected)
})
test('with empty array', () => {
expect(transpose([])).toEqual([])
})
test('array with falsy values', () => {
const actual = transpose([
[true, false, undefined, null],
[null, undefined, false, true],
])
const expected = [
[true, null],
[false, undefined],
[undefined, false],
[null, true],
]
expect(actual).toEqual(expected)
})
import {transpose} from 'rambda'
const input = [
['a', 1],
['b', 2],
['c', 3],
]
describe('R.transpose', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = transpose(input)
result // $ExpectType (string | number)[][]
})
})
trim(str: string): string
trim(str: string): string;
export function trim(str) {
return str.trim()
}
import {trim} from './trim'
test('trim', () => {
expect(trim(' foo ')).toEqual('foo')
})
tryCatch<T, U>(
fn: (input: T) => U,
fallback: U
): (input: T) => U
It returns function that runs
fn in
try/catch block. If there was an error, then
fallback is used to return the result. Note that
fn can be value or asynchronous/synchronous function(unlike
Ramda where fallback can only be a synchronous function).
tryCatch<T, U>(
fn: (input: T) => U,
fallback: U
): (input: T) => U;
tryCatch<T, U>(
fn: (input: T) => U,
fallback: (input: T) => U
): (input: T) => U;
tryCatch<T>(
fn: (input: any) => Promise<any>,
fallback: T
): (input: any) => Promise<T>;
tryCatch<T>(
fn: (input: any) => Promise<any>,
fallback: (input: any) => Promise<any>,
): (input: any) => Promise<T>;
import {isFunction} from './isFunction'
export function tryCatch(fn, fallback) {
if (!isFunction(fn)) {
throw new Error(`R.tryCatch | fn '${fn}'`)
}
const passFallback = isFunction(fallback)
return (...inputs) => {
try {
return fn(...inputs)
} catch (e) {
return passFallback ? fallback(e, ...inputs) : fallback
}
}
}
import {tryCatch as tryCatchRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {tryCatch} from './tryCatch'
test('happy', () => {
const fn = () => {
throw new Error('foo')
}
const result = tryCatch(fn, () => true)()
expect(result).toBeTrue()
})
test('when fallback is used', () => {
const fn = x => x.x
expect(tryCatch(fn, false)(null)).toBeFalse()
})
test('with json parse', () => {
const good = () => JSON.parse(JSON.stringify({a: 1}))
const bad = () => JSON.parse('a{a')
expect(tryCatch(good, 1)()).toEqual({a: 1})
expect(tryCatch(bad, 1)()).toBe(1)
})
test('when fallback is function', () => {
const fn = x => x.x
expect(tryCatch(fn, () => 1)(null)).toBe(1)
})
test('when fn is used', () => {
const fn = prop('x')
expect(tryCatch(fn, false)({})).toBe(undefined)
expect(tryCatch(fn, false)({x: 1})).toBe(1)
})
test('fallback receives error object and all initial inputs', () => {
function thrower(a, b, c) {
void c
throw new Error('throwerError')
}
function catchFn(e, a, b, c) {
return [e.message, a, b, c].join('|')
}
const willThrow = tryCatch(thrower, catchFn)
const result = willThrow('A', 'B', 'C')
expect(result).toBe('throwerError|A|B|C')
})
test('fallback receives error object', () => {
function throwFn() {
throw new Error(10)
}
function eCatcher(e, a, b) {
return e.message
}
const willThrow = tryCatch(throwFn, eCatcher)
expect(willThrow([])).toBe('10')
expect(willThrow([{}, {}, {}])).toBe('10')
})
const possibleFns = [
null,
() => 1,
() => 0,
() => JSON.parse('{a:1'),
() => {
const x = {}
return x.x
},
x => x.foo,
() => {
throw new Error('foo')
},
]
const possibleCatchers = [
null,
e => e.message.length,
(e, ...inputs) => `${e.message.length} ${inputs.length}`,
() => {
throw new Error('bar')
},
]
const possibleInputs = [null, {}, {foo: 1}]
describe('brute force', () => {
compareCombinations({
returnsFunctionFlag: true,
firstInput: possibleFns,
callback: errorsCounters => {
expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
Object {
"ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
"ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 12,
"RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
"SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
"SHOULD_THROW": 7,
"TOTAL_TESTS": 84,
}
`)
},
secondInput: possibleCatchers,
thirdInput: possibleInputs,
fn: tryCatch,
fnRamda: tryCatchRamda,
})
})
import {tryCatch, delay} from 'rambda'
describe('R.tryCatch', () => {
it('synchronous', () => {
const fn = (x: any) => x.x === 1
const result = tryCatch(fn, false)(null)
result // $ExpectType boolean
})
it('synchronous + fallback is function', () => {
const fn = (x: any) => typeof x.x
const fallback = (x: any) => typeof x
const result = tryCatch<any, string>(fn, fallback)(null)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('asynchronous', async () => {
const fn = async (input: any) => {
return typeof JSON.parse('{a:')
}
const result = await tryCatch<string>(fn, 'fallback')(100)
result // $ExpectType string
})
it('asynchronous + fallback is asynchronous', async () => {
const fn = async (input: any) => {
await delay(100)
return JSON.parse(`{a:${input}`)
}
const fallback = async (input: any) => {
await delay(100)
return 'foo'
}
const result = await tryCatch<string>(fn, fallback)(100)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
type(x: any): RambdaTypes
It accepts any input and it returns its type.
type(x: any): RambdaTypes;
export function type(input) {
if (input === null) {
return 'Null'
} else if (input === undefined) {
return 'Undefined'
} else if (Number.isNaN(input)) {
return 'NaN'
}
const typeResult = Object.prototype.toString.call(input).slice(8, -1)
return typeResult === 'AsyncFunction' ? 'Async' : typeResult
}
import {type} from './type'
import {type as typeRamda} from 'ramda'
test('with symbol', () => {
expect(type(Symbol())).toBe('Symbol')
})
test('with simple promise', () => {
expect(type(Promise.resolve(1))).toBe('Promise')
})
test('with new Boolean', () => {
expect(type(new Boolean(true))).toBe('Boolean')
})
test('with new String', () => {
expect(type(new String('I am a String object'))).toEqual('String')
})
test('with new Number', () => {
expect(type(new Number(1))).toBe('Number')
})
test('with error', () => {
expect(type(Error(`foo`))).toBe('Error')
expect(typeRamda(Error(`foo`))).toBe('Error')
})
test('with error - wrong @types/ramda test', () => {
// @types/ramda expect the result to be 'Error' but it is not
class ExtendedError extends Error {}
expect(type(ExtendedError)).toBe('Function')
expect(typeRamda(ExtendedError)).toBe('Function')
})
test('with new promise', () => {
const delay = ms =>
new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(ms + 110)
}, ms)
})
expect(type(delay(10))).toEqual('Promise')
})
test('async function', () => {
expect(type(async () => {})).toEqual('Async')
})
test('async arrow', () => {
const asyncArrow = async () => {}
expect(type(asyncArrow)).toBe('Async')
})
test('function', () => {
const fn1 = () => {}
const fn2 = function () {}
function fn3() {}
;[() => {}, fn1, fn2, fn3].map(val => {
expect(type(val)).toEqual('Function')
})
})
test('object', () => {
expect(type({})).toEqual('Object')
})
test('number', () => {
expect(type(1)).toEqual('Number')
})
test('boolean', () => {
expect(type(false)).toEqual('Boolean')
})
test('string', () => {
expect(type('foo')).toEqual('String')
})
test('null', () => {
expect(type(null)).toEqual('Null')
})
test('array', () => {
expect(type([])).toEqual('Array')
expect(type([1, 2, 3])).toEqual('Array')
})
test('regex', () => {
expect(type(/\s/g)).toEqual('RegExp')
})
test('undefined', () => {
expect(type(undefined)).toEqual('Undefined')
})
test('not a number', () => {
expect(type(Number('s'))).toBe('NaN')
})
test('set', () => {
const exampleSet = new Set([1, 2, 3])
expect(type(exampleSet)).toBe('Set')
expect(typeRamda(exampleSet)).toBe('Set')
})
test('function inside object 1', () => {
const obj = {
f() {
return 4
},
}
expect(type(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
expect(typeRamda(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
})
test('function inside object 2', () => {
const name = 'f'
const obj = {
[name]() {
return 4
},
}
expect(type(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
expect(typeRamda(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
})
import {type} from 'rambda'
describe('R.type', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = type(4)
result // $ExpectType RambdaTypes
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const {listOfVariousTypes} = require('./_utils')
const limit = 1000
function applyBenchmark(fn) {
listOfVariousTypes.forEach(mode => {
Array(limit)
.fill(mode)
.forEach(x => fn(x))
})
}
const test = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
applyBenchmark(R.type)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
applyBenchmark(Ramda.type)
},
},
]
unapply<T = any>(fn: (args: any[]) => T): (...args: any[]) => T
It calls a function
fn with the list of values of the returned function.
R.unapply is the opposite of
R.apply method.
unapply<T = any>(fn: (args: any[]) => T): (...args: any[]) => T;
export function unapply(fn) {
return function (...args) {
return fn.call(this, args)
}
}
import {apply} from './apply'
import {unapply} from './unapply'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {converge} from './converge'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {sum} from './sum'
test('happy', () => {
const fn = unapply(identity)
expect(fn(1, 2, 3)).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
expect(fn()).toEqual([])
})
test('returns a function which is always passed one argument', function () {
const fn = unapply(function () {
return arguments.length
})
expect(fn('x')).toEqual(1)
expect(fn('x', 'y')).toEqual(1)
expect(fn('x', 'y', 'z')).toEqual(1)
})
test('forwards arguments to decorated function as an array', function () {
const fn = unapply(function (xs) {
return '[' + xs + ']'
})
expect(fn(2)).toEqual('[2]')
expect(fn(2, 4)).toEqual('[2,4]')
expect(fn(2, 4, 6)).toEqual('[2,4,6]')
})
test('returns a function with length 0', function () {
const fn = unapply(identity)
expect(fn.length).toEqual(0)
})
test('is the inverse of R.apply', function () {
let a, b, c, d, e, f, g, n
const rand = function () {
return Math.floor(200 * Math.random()) - 100
}
f = Math.max
g = unapply(apply(f))
n = 1
while (n <= 100) {
a = rand()
b = rand()
c = rand()
d = rand()
e = rand()
expect(f(a, b, c, d, e)).toEqual(g(a, b, c, d, e))
n += 1
}
f = function (xs) {
return '[' + xs + ']'
}
g = apply(unapply(f))
n = 1
while (n <= 100) {
a = rand()
b = rand()
c = rand()
d = rand()
e = rand()
expect(f([a, b, c, d, e])).toEqual(g([a, b, c, d, e]))
n += 1
}
})
test('it works with converge', () => {
const fn = unapply(sum)
const convergeFn = converge(fn, [prop('a'), prop('b'), prop('c')])
const obj = {
a: 1337,
b: 42,
c: 1,
}
const expected = 1337 + 42 + 1
expect(convergeFn(obj)).toEqual(expected)
})
import {join, unapply, sum} from 'rambda'
describe('R.unapply', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const fn = unapply(sum)
fn(1, 2, 3) // $ExpectType number
})
it('joins a string', () => {
const fn = unapply(join(''))
fn('s', 't', 'r', 'i', 'n', 'g') // $ExpectType string
})
})
union<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]
It takes two lists and return a new list containing a merger of both list with removed duplicates.
R.equals is used to compare for duplication.
union<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[];
union<T>(x: T[]): (y: T[]) => T[];
import {includes} from './includes'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
export function union(x, y) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _y => union(x, _y)
const toReturn = cloneList(x)
y.forEach(yInstance => {
if (!includes(yInstance, x)) toReturn.push(yInstance)
})
return toReturn
}
import {union} from './union'
test('happy', () => {
expect(union([1, 2], [2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('with list of objects', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3}]
const result = union(list1)(list2)
})
import {union} from 'rambda'
describe('R.union', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = union([1, 2], [2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('with array of objects - case 1', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3}]
const result = union(list1, list2)
result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
})
it('with array of objects - case 2', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1, b: 1}, {a: 2}]
const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3, b: 3}]
const result = union(list1, list2)
result[0].a // $ExpectType number
result[0].b // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
describe('R.union - curried', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = union([1, 2])([2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
it('with array of objects - case 1', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3}]
const result = union(list1)(list2)
result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
})
it('with array of objects - case 2', () => {
const list1 = [{a: 1, b: 1}, {a: 2}]
const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3, b: 3}]
const result = union(list1)(list2)
result[0].a // $ExpectType number
result[0].b // $ExpectType number | undefined
})
})
uniq<T>(list: T[]): T[]
It returns a new array containing only one copy of each element of
list.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
uniq<T>(list: T[]): T[];
import {_Set} from './_internals/set'
export function uniq(list) {
const set = new _Set()
const willReturn = []
list.forEach(item => {
if (set.checkUniqueness(item)) {
willReturn.push(item)
}
})
return willReturn
}
import {uniq} from './uniq'
import {uniq as uniqRamda} from 'ramda'
test('happy', () => {
const list = [1, 2, 3, 3, 3, 1, 2, 0]
expect(uniq(list)).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 0])
})
test('with object', () => {
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 2}]
expect(uniq(list)).toEqual([{a: 1}, {a: 2}])
})
test('with nested array', () => {
expect(uniq([[42], [42]])).toEqual([[42]])
})
test('with booleans', () => {
expect(uniq([[false], [false], [true]])).toEqual([[false], [true]])
})
test('with falsy values', () => {
expect(uniq([undefined, null])).toEqual([undefined, null])
})
test('can distinct between string and number', () => {
expect(uniq([1, '1'])).toEqual([1, '1'])
})
import {uniq} from 'rambda'
describe('R.uniq', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = uniq([1, 2, 3, 3, 3, 1, 2, 0])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const {
uniqListOfStrings,
uniqListOfBooleans,
uniqListOfNumbers,
uniqListOfLists,
uniqListOfObjects,
} = require('./_utils.js')
const limit = 100
const modes = [
uniqListOfStrings(limit),
uniqListOfBooleans(limit),
uniqListOfNumbers(limit),
uniqListOfLists(limit),
uniqListOfObjects(limit),
]
function applyBenchmark(fn, input) {
fn(input)
}
const tests = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: R.uniq,
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: Ramda.uniq,
},
]
uniqWith<T, U>(predicate: (x: T, y: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T[]
It returns a new array containing only one copy of each element in
list according to
predicate function.
This predicate should return true, if two elements are equal.
uniqWith<T, U>(predicate: (x: T, y: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T[];
uniqWith<T, U>(predicate: (x: T, y: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => T[];
function includesWith(predicate, target, list) {
let willReturn = false
let index = -1
while (++index < list.length && !willReturn) {
const value = list[index]
if (predicate(target, value)) {
willReturn = true
}
}
return willReturn
}
export function uniqWith(predicate, list) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => uniqWith(predicate, _list)
let index = -1
const willReturn = []
while (++index < list.length) {
const value = list[index]
if (!includesWith(predicate, value, willReturn)) {
willReturn.push(value)
}
}
return willReturn
}
import {uniqWith} from './uniqWith'
import {uniqWith as uniqWithRamda} from 'ramda'
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}]
test('happy', () => {
const fn = (x, y) => x.a === y.a
const result = uniqWith(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual([{a: 1}])
})
test('with list of strings', () => {
const fn = (x, y) => x.length === y.length
const list = ['0', '11', '222', '33', '4', '55']
const result = uniqWith(fn)(list)
const resultRamda = uniqWithRamda(fn, list)
expect(result).toEqual(['0', '11', '222'])
expect(resultRamda).toEqual(['0', '11', '222'])
})
import {uniqWith} from 'rambda'
describe('R.uniqWith', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}]
const fn = (x: any, y: any) => x.a === y.a
const result = uniqWith(fn, list)
result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const {
uniqListOfStrings,
uniqListOfBooleans,
uniqListOfNumbers,
uniqListOfLists,
uniqListOfObjects,
} = require('./_utils.js')
const limit = 100
const modes = [
[uniqListOfStrings(limit), (x, y) => x.length === y.length],
[uniqListOfBooleans(limit), (x, y) => x === y],
[uniqListOfNumbers(limit), (x, y) => x > y],
[uniqListOfLists(limit), (x, y) => x.length === y.length],
[
uniqListOfObjects(limit),
x => (x, y) => Object.keys(x).length === Object.keys(y).length,
],
]
function applyBenchmark(fn, input) {
return fn(input[1], input[0])
}
const tests = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: R.uniqWith,
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: Ramda.uniqWith,
},
]
unless<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => U, x: T): T | U
The method returns function that will be called with argument
input.
If
predicate(input) returns
false, then the end result will be the outcome of
whenFalse(input).
In the other case, the final output will be the
input itself.
unless<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => U, x: T): T | U;
unless<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => U): (x: T) => T | U;
unless<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => T, x: T): T;
unless<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => T): (x: T) => T;
export function unless(predicate, whenFalse) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _whenFalse => unless(predicate, _whenFalse)
}
return input => (predicate(input) ? input : whenFalse(input))
}
import {inc} from './inc'
import {isNil} from './isNil'
import {unless} from './unless'
test('happy', () => {
const safeInc = unless(isNil, inc)
expect(safeInc(null)).toBeNull()
expect(safeInc(1)).toBe(2)
})
test('curried', () => {
const safeIncCurried = unless(isNil)(inc)
expect(safeIncCurried(null)).toBeNull()
})
import {unless, inc} from 'rambda'
describe('R.unless', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const fn = unless(x => x > 5, inc)
const result = fn(1)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('with one explicit type', () => {
const result = unless(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 5
},
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x + 1
},
1
)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('with two different explicit types', () => {
const result = unless(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 5
},
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return `${x}-foo`
},
1
)
result // $ExpectType string | number
})
})
describe('R.unless - curried', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const fn = unless(x => x > 5, inc)
const result = fn(1)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('with one explicit type', () => {
const fn = unless<number>(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 5
},
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x + 1
}
)
const result = fn(1)
result // $ExpectType number
})
it('with two different explicit types', () => {
const fn = unless<number, string>(
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return x > 5
},
x => {
x // $ExpectType number
return `${x}-foo`
}
)
const result = fn(1)
result // $ExpectType string | number
})
})
update<T>(index: number, newValue: T, list: T[]): T[]
It returns a copy of
list with updated element at
index with
newValue.
update<T>(index: number, newValue: T, list: T[]): T[];
update<T>(index: number, newValue: T): (list: T[]) => T[];
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'
function updateFn(index, newValue, list) {
const clone = cloneList(list)
if (index === -1) return clone.fill(newValue, index)
return clone.fill(newValue, index, index + 1)
}
export const update = curry(updateFn)
import {update} from './update'
const list = [1, 2, 3]
test('happy', () => {
const newValue = 8
const index = 1
const result = update(index, newValue, list)
const curriedResult = update(index, newValue)(list)
const tripleCurriedResult = update(index)(newValue)(list)
const expected = [1, 8, 3]
expect(result).toEqual(expected)
expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected)
expect(tripleCurriedResult).toEqual(expected)
})
test('list has no such index', () => {
const newValue = 8
const index = 10
const result = update(index, newValue, list)
expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
test('with negative index', () => {
expect(update(-1, 10, [1])).toEqual([10])
expect(update(-1, 10, [])).toEqual([])
expect(update(-1, 10, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 10])
expect(update(-2, 10, list)).toEqual([1, 10, 3])
expect(update(-3, 10, list)).toEqual([10, 2, 3])
})
import {update} from 'rambda'
describe('R.update', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = update(1, 0, [1, 2, 3])
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const list = [0, 1, 2]
const index = 1
const replacer = 7
const update = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.update(replacer, index, list)
R.update(replacer, index)(list)
R.update(replacer)(index)(list)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.update(replacer, index, list)
Ramda.update(replacer, index)(list)
Ramda.update(replacer)(index)(list)
},
},
]
values<T extends object, K extends keyof T>(obj: T): T[K][]
With correct input, this is nothing more than
Object.values(obj). If
obj is not an object, then it returns an empty array.
values<T extends object, K extends keyof T>(obj: T): T[K][];
import {type} from './type'
export function values(obj) {
if (type(obj) !== 'Object') return []
return Object.values(obj)
}
import {values} from './values'
test('happy', () => {
expect(
values({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
test('with bad input', () => {
expect(values(null)).toEqual([])
expect(values(undefined)).toEqual([])
expect(values(55)).toEqual([])
expect(values('foo')).toEqual([])
expect(values(true)).toEqual([])
expect(values(false)).toEqual([])
expect(values(NaN)).toEqual([])
expect(values(Infinity)).toEqual([])
expect(values([])).toEqual([])
})
import {values} from 'rambda'
describe('R.values', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = values({
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3,
})
result // $ExpectType number[]
})
})
view<T, U>(lens: Lens): (target: T) => U
It returns the value of
lens focus over
target object.
view<T, U>(lens: Lens): (target: T) => U;
view<T, U>(lens: Lens, target: T): U;
const Const = x => ({
x,
map: fn => Const(x),
})
export function view(lens, target) {
if (arguments.length === 1) return _target => view(lens, _target)
return lens(Const)(target).x
}
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {view} from './view'
const testObject = {foo: 'Led Zeppelin'}
const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
test('happy', () => {
expect(view(assocLens, testObject)).toEqual('Led Zeppelin')
})
import {lens, view, assoc} from 'rambda'
interface Input {
foo: string
}
const testObject: Input = {
foo: 'Led Zeppelin',
}
const fooLens = lens<Input, string, string>((x: Input) => {
return x.foo
}, assoc('foo'))
describe('R.view', () => {
it('happt', () => {
const result = view<Input, string>(fooLens, testObject)
result // $ExpectType string
})
})
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')
const testObj = {a: 1}
const last = [
{
label: 'Rambda',
fn: () => {
R.view(R.lensProp('a'), testObj)
},
},
{
label: 'Ramda',
fn: () => {
Ramda.view(Ramda.lensProp('a'), testObj)
},
},
]
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U, input: T): T | U
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U, input: T): T | U;
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U): (input: T) => T | U;
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): ((whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U) => (input: T) => T | U);
import {curry} from './curry'
function whenFn(predicate, whenTrueFn, input) {
if (!predicate(input)) return input
return whenTrueFn(input)
}
export const when = curry(whenFn)
import {add} from './add'
import {when} from './when'
const predicate = x => typeof x === 'number'
test('happy', () => {
const fn = when(predicate, add(11))
expect(fn(11)).toBe(22)
expect(fn('foo')).toBe('foo')
})
import {when} from 'rambda'
const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const whenTrueFn = (x: number) => String(x)
describe('R.when', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = when(predicate, whenTrueFn, 1)
result // $ExpectType string | 1
})
it('curry 1', () => {
const fn = when(predicate, whenTrueFn)
const result = fn(1)
result // $ExpectType string | number
})
it('curry 2 require explicit types', () => {
const fn = when<number, string>(predicate)(whenTrueFn)
const result = fn(1)
result // $ExpectType string | number
})
})
where<T, U>(conditions: T, input: U): boolean
It returns
true if all each property in
conditions returns
true when applied to corresponding property in
input object.
where<T, U>(conditions: T, input: U): boolean;
where<T>(conditions: T): <U>(input: U) => boolean;
where<ObjFunc2, U>(conditions: ObjFunc2, input: U): boolean;
where<ObjFunc2>(conditions: ObjFunc2): <U>(input: U) => boolean;
export function where(conditions, input) {
if (input === undefined) {
return _input => where(conditions, _input)
}
let flag = true
for (const prop in conditions) {
const result = conditions[prop](input[prop])
if (flag && result === false) {
flag = false
}
}
return flag
}
import {equals} from './equals'
import {where} from './where'
test('when true', () => {
const predicate = where({
a: equals('foo'),
b: equals('bar'),
})
expect(
predicate({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
x: 11,
y: 19,
})
).toEqual(true)
})
test('when false', () => {
const predicate = where({
a: equals('foo'),
b: equals('baz'),
})
expect(
predicate({
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
x: 11,
y: 19,
})
).toEqual(false)
})
import {where, equals} from 'rambda'
describe('R.where', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const input = {
a: 'foo',
b: 'bar',
x: 11,
y: 19,
}
const conditions = {
a: equals('foo'),
b: equals('bar'),
}
const result = where(conditions, input)
const curriedResult = where(conditions)(input)
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
whereEq<T, U>(condition: T, input: U): boolean
It will return
true if all of
input object fully or partially include
rule object.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
whereEq<T, U>(condition: T, input: U): boolean;
whereEq<T>(condition: T): <U>(input: U) => boolean;
import {equals} from './equals'
import {filter} from './filter'
export function whereEq(condition, input) {
if (arguments.length === 1) {
return _input => whereEq(condition, _input)
}
const result = filter(
(conditionValue, conditionProp) =>
equals(conditionValue, input[conditionProp]),
condition
)
return Object.keys(result).length === Object.keys(condition).length
}
import {whereEq} from './whereEq'
test('when true', () => {
const condition = {a: 1}
const input = {
a: 1,
b: 2,
}
const result = whereEq(condition, input)
const expectedResult = true
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('when false', () => {
const condition = {a: 1}
const input = {b: 2}
const result = whereEq(condition, input)
const expectedResult = false
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with nested object', () => {
const condition = {a: {b: 1}}
const input = {
a: {b: 1},
c: 2,
}
const result = whereEq(condition)(input)
const expectedResult = true
expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
test('with wrong input', () => {
const condition = {a: {b: 1}}
expect(() => whereEq(condition, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
TypeError,
`Cannot read properties of null (reading 'a')`
)
})
import {whereEq} from 'rambda'
describe('R.whereEq', () => {
it('happy', () => {
const result = whereEq({a: {b: 2}}, {b: 2})
const curriedResult = whereEq({a: {b: 2}})({b: 2})
result // $ExpectType boolean
curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
})
})
without<T>(matchAgainst: T[], source: T[]): T[]
It will return a new array, based on all members of
source list that are not part of
matchAgainst list.
R.equals is used to determine equality.
without<T>(matchAgainst: T[], source: T[]): T[];
without<T>(matchAgainst: T[]): (source: T[]