Rambda

Rambda is smaller and faster alternative to the popular functional programming library Ramda. - Documentation

❯ Example use

import { compose, map, filter } from 'rambda' const result = compose( map( x => x * 2 ), filter( x => x > 2 ) )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])

You can test this example in Rambda's REPL

❯ Rambda's advantages

Typescript included

Typescript definitions are included in the library, in comparison to Ramda, where you need to additionally install @types/ramda .

Still, you need to be aware that functional programming features in Typescript are in development, which means that using R.compose/R.pipe can be problematic.

Important - Rambda version 7.0.0 (or higher) requires Typescript version 4.2.2 (or higher).

Alternative TS definitions are available as rambda/immutable . These are Rambda definitions linted with ESLint functional/prefer-readonly-type plugin.

Smaller size

The size of a library affects not only the build bundle size but also the dev bundle size and build time. This is important advantage, expecially for big projects.

Currently Rambda is more tree-shakable than Ramda - proven in the following repo.

The repo holds two Angular9 applications: one with small example code of Ramda and the other - same code but with Rambda as import library.

The test shows that Rambda bundle size is 2 MB less than its Ramda counterpart.

There is also Webpack/Rollup/Parcel/Esbuild tree-shaking example including several libraries including Ramda , Rambda and Rambdax .

actually tree-shaking is the initial reason for creation of Rambda

Dot notation for R.path , R.paths , R.assocPath and R.lensPath

Standard usage of R.path is R.path(['a', 'b'], {a: {b: 1} }) .

In Rambda you have the choice to use dot notation(which is arguably more readable):

R .path ( 'a.b' , { a : { b : 1 } })

Comma notation for R.pick and R.omit

Similar to dot notation, but the separator is comma( , ) instead of dot( . ).

R .pick ( 'a,b' , { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } })

Speed

Rambda is generally more performant than Ramda as the benchmarks can prove that.

Support

Most of the valid issues are fixed within 2-3 days.

Closing the issue is usually accompanied by publishing a new patch version of Rambda to NPM.

❯ Missing Ramda methods

Click to see the full list of 90 Ramda methods not implemented in Rambda

addIndex

ap

aperture

applyTo

ascend

binary

call

collectBy

comparator

composeWith

construct

constructN

count

countBy

descend

differenceWith

dissocPath

empty

eqBy

forEachObjIndexed

gt

gte

hasIn

innerJoin

insert

insertAll

into

invert

invertObj

invoker

juxt

keysIn

lift

liftN

lt

lte

mapAccum

mapAccumRight

memoizeWith

mergeDeepLeft

mergeDeepWith

mergeDeepWithKey

mergeRight

mergeWith

mergeWithKey

modify

modifyPath

nAry

partialObject

nthArg

o

on

otherwise

pair

partialRight

pathSatisfies

pickBy

pipeWith

project

promap

propSatisfies

reduceBy

reduceRight

reduceWhile

reduced

remove

scan

sequence

sortWith

splitWhenever

symmetricDifferenceWith

andThen

toPairsIn

transduce

traverse

unary

uncurryN

unfold

unionWith

uniqBy

unnest

until

unwind

useWith

valuesIn

whereAny

xprod

thunkify

default

❯ Install

yarn add rambda

For UMD usage either use ./dist/rambda.umd.js or the following CDN link:

https :

with deno

import {compose, add } from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/selfrefactor/rambda/master/dist/rambda.esm.js'

Differences between Rambda and Ramda

Rambda's type detects async functions and unresolved Promises . The returned values are 'Async' and 'Promise' .

Rambda's type handles NaN input, in which case it returns NaN .

Rambda's forEach can iterate over objects not only arrays.

Rambda's map , filter , partition when they iterate over objects, they pass property and input object as predicate's argument.

Rambda's filter returns empty array with bad input( null or undefined ), while Ramda throws.

Ramda's clamp work with strings, while Rambda's method work only with numbers.

Ramda's indexOf/lastIndexOf work with strings and lists, while Rambda's method work only with lists as iterable input.

Error handling, when wrong inputs are provided, may not be the same. This difference will be better documented once all brute force tests are completed.

Typescript definitions between rambda and @types/ramda may vary.

If you need more Ramda methods in Rambda, you may either submit a PR or check the extended version of Rambda - Rambdax. In case of the former, you may want to consult with Rambda contribution guidelines.

❯ Benchmarks

❯ Used by

API

add

add(a: number , b: number ): number

It adds a and b .

All Typescript definitions add(a: number , b: number ): number ; add(a: number ): ( b: number ) => number ;

R.add source export function add ( a, b ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _b => add(a, _b) return Number (a) + Number (b) }

Tests import {add} from './add' import {add as addRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' test( 'with number' , () => { expect(add( 2 , 3 )).toEqual( 5 ) expect(add( 7 )( 10 )).toEqual( 17 ) }) test( 'string is bad input' , () => { expect(add( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBeNaN() }) test( 'ramda specs' , () => { expect(add( '1' , '2' )).toEqual( 3 ) expect(add( 1 , '2' )).toEqual( 3 ) expect(add( true , false )).toEqual( 1 ) expect(add( null , null )).toEqual( 0 ) expect(add( undefined , undefined )).toEqual( NaN ) expect(add( new Date ( 1 ), new Date ( 2 ))).toEqual( 3 ) }) const possibleInputs = [ /foo/ , 'foo' , true , 3 , NaN , 4 , [], Promise .resolve( 1 ), ] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : add, fnRamda : addRamda, firstInput : possibleInputs, secondInput : possibleInputs, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 64, } ` ) }, }) })

Typescript test import {add} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.add' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = add( 4 , 1 ) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = add( 4 )( 1 ) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 21.52% slower and Lodash is 82.15% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const add = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.add(1, 1) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.add(1, 1) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.add(1, 1) }, }, ]

adjust

adjust<T> ( index: number , replaceFn: ( x: T ) => T, list: T[] ): T []

It replaces index in array list with the result of replaceFn(list[i]) .

All Typescript definitions adjust<T> ( index: number , replaceFn: ( x: T ) => T, list: T[] ): T []; adjust < T >( index: number , replaceFn: ( x: T ) => T ): ( list: T[] ) => T[];

R.adjust source import {curry} from './curry' import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' function adjustFn ( index, replaceFn, list ) { const actualIndex = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index if (index >= list.length || actualIndex < 0 ) return list const clone = cloneList(list) clone[actualIndex] = replaceFn(clone[actualIndex]) return clone } export const adjust = curry(adjustFn)

Tests import {add} from './add' import {adjust} from './adjust' import {pipe} from './pipe' const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ] const expected = [ 0 , 11 , 2 ] test( 'happy' , () => {}) test( 'happy' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 , add( 10 ), list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with curring type 1 1 1' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 )(add( 10 ))(list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with curring type 1 2' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 )(add( 10 ), list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with curring type 2 1' , () => { expect(adjust( 1 , add( 10 ))(list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(adjust( -2 , add( 10 ), list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'when index is out of bounds' , () => { const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(adjust( 4 , add( 1 ), list)).toEqual(list) expect(adjust( -5 , add( 1 ), list)).toEqual(list) })

Rambda is slower than Ramda with 8.48% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [0, 1, 2] const fn = x => x + 1 const index = 1 const adjust = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.adjust(index, fn, list) R.adjust(index, fn)(list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.adjust(index, fn, list) Ramda.adjust(index, fn)(list) }, }, ]

all

all<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean

It returns true , if all members of array list returns true , when applied as argument to predicate function.

All Typescript definitions all<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean ; all < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => boolean ;

R.all source export function all ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => all(predicate, _list) for ( let i = 0 ; i < list.length; i++) { if (!predicate(list[i])) return false } return true }

Tests import {all} from './all' const list = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] test( 'when true' , () => { const fn = x => x > -1 expect(all(fn)(list)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { const fn = x => x > 2 expect(all(fn, list)).toBeFalse() })

Typescript test import {all} from 'rambda' describe( 'all' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = all( x => { x return x > 0 }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'curried needs a type' , () => { const result = all< number >( x => { x return x > 0 })([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 1.81% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const { uniqListOfObjects, uniqListOfStrings, rangeOfNumbers, uniqListOfLists, } = require('./_utils.js') const limit = 100 const modes = [ [uniqListOfObjects(limit), x => Object.keys(x).length > 2], [uniqListOfStrings(limit), x => x.length > 0], [uniqListOfLists(limit), x => x.length > 0], [rangeOfNumbers(limit), x => x > -1], ] const applyBenchmark = (fn, input) => { return fn(input[1], input[0]) } const tests = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: R.all, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: Ramda.all, }, ]

allPass

allPass<T> ( predicates: ( ( x: T ) => boolean )[] ): ( input: T ) => boolean

It returns true , if all functions of predicates return true , when input is their argument.

All Typescript definitions allPass<T> ( predicates: ( ( x: T ) => boolean )[] ): ( input: T ) => boolean ;

R.allPass source export function allPass ( predicates ) { return ( ...input ) => { let counter = 0 while (counter < predicates.length) { if (!predicates[counter](...input)) { return false } counter++ } return true } }

Tests import {allPass} from './allPass' test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = [ x => typeof x === 'number' , x => x > 10 , x => x * 7 < 100 ] expect(allPass(rules)( 11 )).toBeTrue() expect(allPass(rules)( undefined )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'when returns true' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 1 , val => val.b === 2 ] expect( allPass(conditionArr)({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when returns false' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 1 , val => val.b === 3 ] expect( allPass(conditionArr)({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toBeFalse() }) test( 'works with multiple inputs' , () => { var fn = function ( w, x, y, z ) { return w + x === y + z } expect(allPass([fn])( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 )).toBeTrue() })

Typescript test import {allPass} from 'rambda' describe( 'allPass' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const x = allPass< number >([ y => { y return typeof y === 'number' }, y => { return y > 0 }, ])( 11 ) x }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 91.09% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const {random} = require('rambdax') const limit = 100 const min = 10 const max = 1200 function createListOfFunctions(fn, fnLimit) { return Array(fnLimit) .fill(null) .map(() => fn()) } const modes = [ [ {foo: 1500}, createListOfFunctions( () => x => Number(x.foo) > random(min, max), limit ), ], [ '1500', createListOfFunctions(() => x => Number(x) > random(min, max), limit), ], [ [1, 2, 1500], createListOfFunctions(() => x => x[2] > random(min, max), limit), ], [1500, createListOfFunctions(() => x => x > random(min, max), limit)], ] const applyBenchmark = (fn, input) => { return fn(input[1])(input[0]) } const tests = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: R.allPass, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: Ramda.allPass, }, ]

always

always<T> ( x: T ): ( ...args: unknown[] ) => T

It returns function that always returns x .

All Typescript definitions always<T> ( x: T ): ( ...args: unknown[] ) => T;

R.always source export function always ( x ) { return () => x }

Tests import {always} from './always' import {F} from './F' test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = always( 7 ) expect(fn()).toEqual( 7 ) expect(fn()).toEqual( 7 ) }) test( 'f' , () => { const fn = always(F()) expect(fn()).toBeFalse() expect(fn()).toBeFalse() })

Typescript test import {always} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.always' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const fn = always( 'foo' ) fn const result = fn() result }) })

and

Logical AND

any

any <T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean

It returns true , if at least one member of list returns true, when passed to a predicate function.

All Typescript definitions any <T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean ; any < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => boolean ;

R.any source export function any ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => any(predicate, _list) let counter = 0 while (counter < list.length) { if (predicate(list[counter], counter)) { return true } counter++ } return false }

Tests import {any} from './any' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] test( 'happy' , () => { expect(any( x => x < 0 , list)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(any( x => x > 2 )(list)).toBeTrue() })

Typescript test import { any } from 'rambda' describe( 'R.any' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = any ( x => { x return x > 2 }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'when curried needs a type' , () => { const result = any < number >( x => { x return x > 2 })([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 92.87% slower and Lodash is 45.82% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const input = [1, 2, 3, 4] const fn = val => val > 2 const any = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.any(fn, input) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.any(fn, input) }, }, { label: 'Lodash.some', fn: () => { _.some(input, fn) }, }, ]

anyPass

anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>

It accepts list of predicates and returns a function. This function with its input will return true , if any of predicates returns true for this input .

All Typescript definitions anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>;

R.anyPass source export function anyPass ( predicates ) { return ( ...input ) => { let counter = 0 while (counter < predicates.length) { if (predicates[counter](...input)) { return true } counter++ } return false } }

Tests import {anyPass} from './anyPass' test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = [ x => typeof x === 'string' , x => x > 10 ] const predicate = anyPass(rules) expect(predicate( 'foo' )).toBeTrue() expect(predicate( 6 )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = [ x => typeof x === 'string' , x => x > 10 ] expect(anyPass(rules)( 11 )).toBeTrue() expect(anyPass(rules)( undefined )).toBeFalse() }) const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } test( 'when returns true' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 1 , val => val.a === 2 ] expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when returns false + curry' , () => { const conditionArr = [ val => val.a === 2 , val => val.b === 3 ] expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with empty predicates list' , () => { expect(anyPass([])( 3 )).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'works with multiple inputs' , () => { var fn = function ( w, x, y, z ) { console .log(w, x, y, z) return w + x === y + z } expect(anyPass([fn])( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 )).toBeTrue() })

Typescript test import {anyPass} from 'rambda' describe( 'anyPass' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const x = anyPass< number >([ y => { y return typeof y === 'number' }, y => { return y > 0 }, ])( 11 ) x }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 98.25% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const rules = [x => typeof x === 'boolean', x => x > 20, x => x * 7 < 100] const anyPass = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.anyPass(rules)(11) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.anyPass(rules)(11) }, }, ]

append

append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the end of list .

All Typescript definitions append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]; append<T> ( x: T ): < T >( list: T[] ) => T[];

R.append source import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function append ( x, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => append(x, _input) if ( typeof input === 'string' ) return input.split( '' ).concat(x) const clone = cloneList(input) clone.push(x) return clone }

Tests import {append} from './append' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(append( 'tests' , [ 'write' , 'more' ])).toEqual([ 'write' , 'more' , 'tests' , ]) }) test( 'append to empty array' , () => { expect(append( 'tests' )([])).toEqual([ 'tests' ]) }) test( 'with strings' , () => { expect(append( 'o' , 'fo' )).toEqual([ 'f' , 'o' , 'o' ]) })

Typescript test import {append} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.append' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = append( 4 , list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = append( 4 )(list) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 2.07% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const append = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.append(0)([1, 2, 3, 4]) R.append('bar')('foo') }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.append(0)([1, 2, 3, 4]) Ramda.append('bar')('foo') }, }, ]

apply

apply<T = any > ( fn: ( ...args: any [] ) => T, args: any [] ): T

It applies function fn to the list of arguments.

This is useful for creating a fixed-arity function from a variadic function. fn should be a bound function if context is significant.

All Typescript definitions apply<T = any > ( fn: ( ...args: any [] ) => T, args: any [] ): T ; apply < T = any >( fn: ( ...args: any [] ) => T ): ( args: any [] ) => T;

R.apply source export function apply ( fn, args ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _args => apply(fn, _args) } return fn.apply( this , args) }

Tests import {apply} from './apply' import {bind} from './bind' import {identity} from './identity' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(apply(identity, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'applies function to argument list' , function ( ) { expect(apply( Math .max, [ 1 , 2 , 3 , -99 , 42 , 6 , 7 ])).toEqual( 42 ) }) test( 'provides no way to specify context' , function ( ) { const obj = { method : function ( ) { return this === obj }, } expect(apply(obj.method, [])).toEqual( false ) expect(apply(bind(obj.method, obj), [])).toEqual( true ) })

Typescript test import {apply, identity} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.apply' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = apply< number >(identity, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const fn = apply< number >(identity) const result = fn([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

applySpec

applySpec<Spec extends Record< string , ( ...args: any [] ) => any >>( spec: Spec ): ( ...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>> ) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }

All Typescript definitions applySpec<Spec extends Record< string , ( ...args: any [] ) => any >>( spec: Spec ): ( ...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>> ) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }; applySpec<T> ( spec: any ): ( ...args: any [] ) => T;

R.applySpec source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' function __findHighestArity ( spec, max = 0 ) { for ( const key in spec) { if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor' ) continue if ( typeof spec[key] === 'object' ) { max = Math .max(max, __findHighestArity(spec[key])) } if ( typeof spec[key] === 'function' ) { max = Math .max(max, spec[key].length) } } return max } function __filterUndefined ( ) { const defined = [] let i = 0 const l = arguments .length while (i < l) { if ( typeof arguments [i] === 'undefined' ) break defined[i] = arguments [i] i++ } return defined } function __applySpecWithArity ( spec, arity, cache ) { const remaining = arity - cache.length if (remaining === 1 ) return x => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x)) if (remaining === 2 ) return ( x, y ) => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y)) if (remaining === 3 ) return ( x, y, z ) => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z)) if (remaining === 4 ) return ( x, y, z, a ) => __applySpecWithArity( spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z, a) ) if (remaining > 4 ) return ( ...args ) => __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, ...args)) if (_isArray(spec)) { const ret = [] let i = 0 const l = spec.length for (; i < l; i++) { if ( typeof spec[i] === 'object' || _isArray(spec[i])) { ret[i] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[i], arity, cache) } if ( typeof spec[i] === 'function' ) { ret[i] = spec[i](...cache) } } return ret } const ret = {} for ( const key in spec) { if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor' ) continue if ( typeof spec[key] === 'object' ) { ret[key] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[key], arity, cache) continue } if ( typeof spec[key] === 'function' ) { ret[key] = spec[key](...cache) } } return ret } export function applySpec ( spec, ...args ) { const arity = __findHighestArity(spec) if (arity === 0 ) { return () => ({}) } const toReturn = __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, args) return toReturn }

Tests import {applySpec as applySpecRamda, nAry} from 'ramda' import {add, always, compose, dec, inc, map, path, prop, T} from '../rambda' import {applySpec} from './applySpec' test( 'different than Ramda when bad spec' , () => { const result = applySpec({ sum : { a : 1 }})( 1 , 2 ) const ramdaResult = applySpecRamda({ sum : { a : 1 }})( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual({}) expect(ramdaResult).toEqual({ sum : { a : {}}}) }) test( 'works with empty spec' , () => { expect(applySpec({})()).toEqual({}) expect(applySpec([])( 1 , 2 )).toEqual({}) expect(applySpec( null )( 1 , 2 )).toEqual({}) }) test( 'works with unary functions' , () => { const result = applySpec({ v : inc, u : dec, })( 1 ) const expected = { v : 2 , u : 0 , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'works with binary functions' , () => { const result = applySpec({ sum : add})( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual({ sum : 3 }) }) test( 'works with nested specs' , () => { const result = applySpec({ unnested : always( 0 ), nested : { sum : add}, })( 1 , 2 ) const expected = { unnested : 0 , nested : { sum : 3 }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'works with arrays of nested specs' , () => { const result = applySpec({ unnested : always( 0 ), nested : [{ sum : add}], })( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual({ unnested : 0 , nested : [{ sum : 3 }], }) }) test( 'works with arrays of spec objects' , () => { const result = applySpec([{ sum : add}])( 1 , 2 ) expect(result).toEqual([{ sum : 3 }]) }) test( 'works with arrays of functions' , () => { const result = applySpec([map(prop( 'a' )), map(prop( 'b' ))])([ { a : 'a1' , b : 'b1' , }, { a : 'a2' , b : 'b2' , }, ]) const expected = [ [ 'a1' , 'a2' ], [ 'b1' , 'b2' ], ] expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'works with a spec defining a map key' , () => { expect(applySpec({ map : prop( 'a' )})({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ map : 1 }) }) test( 'cannot retains the highest arity' , () => { const f = applySpec({ f1 : nAry( 2 , T), f2 : nAry( 5 , T), }) const fRamda = applySpecRamda({ f1 : nAry( 2 , T), f2 : nAry( 5 , T), }) expect(f.length).toBe( 0 ) expect(fRamda.length).toBe( 5 ) }) test( 'returns a curried function' , () => { expect(applySpec({ sum : add})( 1 )( 2 )).toEqual({ sum : 3 }) }) test( 'arity' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, } expect(applySpec(spec, 1 , 2 , 3 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , }) }) test( 'arity over 5 arguments' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, four : ( x1, x2, x3, x4 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4, five : ( x1, x2, x3, x4, x5 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5, } expect(applySpec(spec, 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , four : 10 , five : 15 , }) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, } expect(applySpec(spec)( 1 )( 2 )( 3 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , }) }) test( 'curried over 5 arguments' , () => { const spec = { one : x1 => x1, two : ( x1, x2 ) => x1 + x2, three : ( x1, x2, x3 ) => x1 + x2 + x3, four : ( x1, x2, x3, x4 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4, five : ( x1, x2, x3, x4, x5 ) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5, } expect(applySpec(spec)( 1 )( 2 )( 3 )( 4 )( 5 )).toEqual({ one : 1 , two : 3 , three : 6 , four : 10 , five : 15 , }) }) test( 'undefined property' , () => { const spec = { prop : path([ 'property' , 'doesnt' , 'exist' ])} expect(applySpec(spec, {})).toEqual({ prop : undefined }) }) test( 'restructure json object' , () => { const spec = { id : path( 'user.id' ), name : path( 'user.firstname' ), profile : path( 'user.profile' ), doesntExist : path( 'user.profile.doesntExist' ), info : { views : compose(inc, prop( 'views' ))}, type : always( 'playa' ), } const data = { user : { id : 1337 , firstname : 'john' , lastname : 'shaft' , profile : 'shaft69' , }, views : 42 , } expect(applySpec(spec, data)).toEqual({ id : 1337 , name : 'john' , profile : 'shaft69' , doesntExist : undefined , info : { views : 43 }, type : 'playa' , }) })

Typescript test import {multiply, applySpec, inc, dec, add} from 'rambda' describe( 'applySpec' , () => { it( 'ramda 1' , () => { const result = applySpec({ v: inc, u: dec, })( 1 ) result }) it( 'ramda 1' , () => { interface Output { sum: number multiplied: number } const result = applySpec<Output>({ sum: add, multiplied: multiply, })( 1 , 2 ) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 80.43% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const curryN = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { const data = { a: { b: {c: 1}, d: 2, }, } const spec = { c: R.path(['a', 'b', 'c']), d: R.path(['a', 'd']), } R.applySpec(spec, data) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { const data = { a: { b: {c: 1}, d: 2, }, } const spec = { c: Ramda.path(['a', 'b', 'c']), d: Ramda.path(['a', 'd']), } Ramda.applySpec(spec, data) }, }, ]

assoc

assoc<T, U, K extends string >(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding the property prop with newValue .

All Typescript definitions assoc<T, U, K extends string >(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>; assoc<T, K extends string > ( prop: K, val: T ): < U >( obj: U ) => Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>; assoc<K extends string >(prop: K): AssocPartialOne<K>;

R.assoc source import {curry} from './curry' function assocFn ( prop, newValue, obj ) { return Object .assign({}, obj, {[prop]: newValue}) } export const assoc = curry(assocFn)

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' test( 'adds a key to an empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 1 , {})).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'b' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect(assoc( 'b' , 2 )({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2' , () => { expect(assoc( 'b' )( 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3' , () => { const result = assoc( 'b' )( 2 )({ a : 1 }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'changes an existing key' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 2 }) }) test( 'undefined is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 1 , undefined )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'null is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , 1 , null )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'value can be null' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , null , null )).toEqual({ a : null }) }) test( 'value can be undefined' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , undefined , null )).toEqual({ a : undefined }) }) test( 'assignment is shallow' , () => { expect(assoc( 'a' , { b : 2 }, { a : { c : 3 }})).toEqual({ a : { b : 2 }}) })

Typescript test import {assoc} from 'rambda' const obj = {a: 1 } const newValue = 2 const newProp = 'b' describe( 'R.assoc' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = assoc(newProp, newValue, obj) result.a result.b }) it( 'curried 1' , () => { const result = assoc(newProp, newValue)(obj) result.a result.b }) it( 'curried 2' , () => { const result = assoc(newProp)(newValue)(obj) result.a result.b }) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 72.32% slower and Ramda is 60.08% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const input = { a: 1, b: 2, } const key = 'c' const value = 3 const assoc = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.assoc(key, value, input) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.assoc(key, value, input) }, }, { label: 'Lodash.set', fn: () => { _.set(input, key, value) }, }, ]

assocPath

assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any , obj: object): Output

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding with newValue the property found with path .

All Typescript definitions assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any , obj: object): Output; assocPath<Output> ( path: Path, newValue: any ): ( obj: object ) => Output; assocPath<Output> ( path: Path ): ( newValue: any ) => (obj: object) => Output;

R.assocPath source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_isInteger} from './_internals/_isInteger' import {assoc} from './assoc' import {curry} from './curry' import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' function assocPathFn ( path, newValue, input ) { const pathArrValue = typeof path === 'string' ? path.split( '.' ).map( x => (_isInteger( Number (x)) ? Number (x) : x)) : path if (pathArrValue.length === 0 ) { return newValue } const index = pathArrValue[ 0 ] if (pathArrValue.length > 1 ) { const condition = typeof input !== 'object' || input === null || !input.hasOwnProperty(index) const nextinput = condition ? _isInteger(pathArrValue[ 1 ]) ? [] : {} : input[index] newValue = assocPathFn( Array .prototype.slice.call(pathArrValue, 1 ), newValue, nextinput ) } if (_isInteger(index) && _isArray(input)) { const arr = cloneList(input) arr[index] = newValue return arr } return assoc(index, newValue, input) } export const assocPath = curry(assocPathFn)

Tests import {assocPath} from './assocPath' test( 'string can be used as path input' , () => { const testObj = { a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , } const result = assocPath( 'a.0.b' , 10 , testObj) const expected = { a : [{ b : 10 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'bug' , () => { const state = {} const withDateLike = assocPath( [ 'outerProp' , '2020-03-10' ], { prop : 2 }, state ) const withNumber = assocPath([ 'outerProp' , '5' ], { prop : 2 }, state) const withDateLikeExpected = { outerProp : { '2020-03-10' : { prop : 2 }}} const withNumberExpected = { outerProp : { 5 : { prop : 2 }}} expect(withDateLike).toEqual(withDateLikeExpected) expect(withNumber).toEqual(withNumberExpected) }) test( 'adds a key to an empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath([ 'a' ], 1 , {})).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a nested key to a non-empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b.c' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }, }) }) test( 'adds a nested key to a nested non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect( assocPath( 'b.d' , 3 )({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }, }) ).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : 3 , }, }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b' , 2 )({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a nested key to a non-empty object - curry case 1' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b.c' , 2 )({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : { c : 2 }, }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'b' )( 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3' , () => { const result = assocPath( 'b' )( 2 )({ a : 1 }) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , }) }) test( 'changes an existing key' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , 2 , { a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 2 }) }) test( 'undefined is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , 1 , undefined )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'null is considered an empty object' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , 1 , null )).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'value can be null' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , null , null )).toEqual({ a : null }) }) test( 'value can be undefined' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , undefined , null )).toEqual({ a : undefined }) }) test( 'assignment is shallow' , () => { expect(assocPath( 'a' , { b : 2 }, { a : { c : 3 }})).toEqual({ a : { b : 2 }}) }) test( 'empty array as path' , () => { const result = assocPath([], 3 , { a : 1 , b : 2 , }) expect(result).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'happy' , () => { const expected = { foo : { bar : { baz : 42 }}} const result = assocPath([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], 42 , { foo : null }) expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {assocPath} from 'rambda' interface Output { a: number foo: {bar: number } } describe( 'R.assocPath - user must explicitly set type of output' , () => { it( 'with array as path input' , () => { const result = assocPath<Output>([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 2 , {a: 1 }) result }) it( 'with string as path input' , () => { const result = assocPath<Output>( 'foo.bar' , 2 , {a: 1 }) result }) }) describe( 'R.assocPath - curried' , () => { it( 'with array as path input' , () => { const result = assocPath<Output>([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 2 )({a: 1 }) result }) it( 'with string as path input' , () => { const result = assocPath<Output>( 'foo.bar' , 2 )({a: 1 }) result }) })

bind

bind<F extends (...args: any []) => any , T> ( fn: F, thisObj: T ): ( ...args: Parameters<F> ) => ReturnType<F>

Creates a function that is bound to a context.

All Typescript definitions bind<F extends (...args: any []) => any , T> ( fn: F, thisObj: T ): ( ...args: Parameters<F> ) => ReturnType<F>; bind<F extends (...args: any []) => any , T> ( fn: F ): ( thisObj: T ) => (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>;

R.bind source import {curryN} from './curryN' export function bind ( fn, thisObj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _thisObj => bind(fn, _thisObj) } return curryN(fn.length, (...args) => fn.apply(thisObj, args)) }

Tests import {bind} from './bind' function Foo ( x ) { this .x = x } function add ( x ) { return this .x + x } function Bar ( x, y ) { this .x = x this .y = y } Bar.prototype = new Foo() Bar.prototype.getX = function ( ) { return 'prototype getX' } test( 'returns a function' , function ( ) { expect( typeof bind(add)(Foo)).toEqual( 'function' ) }) test( 'returns a function bound to the specified context object' , function ( ) { const f = new Foo( 12 ) function isFoo ( ) { return this instanceof Foo } const isFooBound = bind(isFoo, f) expect(isFoo()).toEqual( false ) expect(isFooBound()).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'works with built-in types' , function ( ) { const abc = bind( String .prototype.toLowerCase, 'ABCDEFG' ) expect( typeof abc).toEqual( 'function' ) expect(abc()).toEqual( 'abcdefg' ) }) test( 'works with user-defined types' , function ( ) { const f = new Foo( 12 ) function getX ( ) { return this .x } const getXFooBound = bind(getX, f) expect(getXFooBound()).toEqual( 12 ) }) test( 'works with plain objects' , function ( ) { const pojso = { x : 100 , } function incThis ( ) { return this .x + 1 } const incPojso = bind(incThis, pojso) expect( typeof incPojso).toEqual( 'function' ) expect(incPojso()).toEqual( 101 ) }) test( 'does not interfere with existing object methods' , function ( ) { const b = new Bar( 'a' , 'b' ) function getX ( ) { return this .x } const getXBarBound = bind(getX, b) expect(b.getX()).toEqual( 'prototype getX' ) expect(getXBarBound()).toEqual( 'a' ) }) test( 'preserves arity' , function ( ) { const f0 = function ( ) { return 0 } const f1 = function ( a ) { return a } const f2 = function ( a, b ) { return a + b } const f3 = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c } expect(bind(f0, {}).length).toEqual( 0 ) expect(bind(f1, {}).length).toEqual( 1 ) expect(bind(f2, {}).length).toEqual( 2 ) expect(bind(f3, {}).length).toEqual( 3 ) })

Typescript test import {bind} from 'rambda' class Foo {} function isFoo < T = any >( this : T ): boolean { return this instanceof Foo } describe( 'R.bind' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const foo = new Foo() const result = bind(isFoo, foo)() result }) })

both

both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred

It returns a function with input argument.

This function will return true , if both firstCondition and secondCondition return true when input is passed as their argument.

All Typescript definitions both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred; both<T>(pred1: Predicate<T>, pred2: Predicate<T>): Predicate<T>; both<T> ( pred1: Predicate<T> ): ( pred2: Predicate<T> ) => Predicate<T>; both(pred1: Pred): ( pred2: Pred ) => Pred;

R.both source export function both ( f, g ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _g => both(f, _g) return ( ...input ) => f(...input) && g(...input) }

Tests import {both} from './both' const firstFn = val => val > 0 const secondFn = val => val < 10 test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(both(firstFn)(secondFn)( 17 )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'without curry' , () => { expect(both(firstFn, secondFn)( 7 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with multiple inputs' , () => { const between = function ( a, b, c ) { return a < b && b < c } const total20 = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c === 20 } const fn = both(between, total20) expect(fn( 5 , 7 , 8 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'skip evaluation of the second expression' , () => { let effect = 'not evaluated' const F = function ( ) { return false } const Z = function ( ) { effect = 'Z got evaluated' } both(F, Z)() expect(effect).toBe( 'not evaluated' ) })

Typescript test import {both} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.both' , () => { it( 'with passed type' , () => { const fn = both< number >( x => x > 1 , x => x % 2 === 0 ) fn const result = fn( 2 ) result }) it( 'with passed type - curried' , () => { const fn = both< number >( x => x > 1 )( x => x % 2 === 0 ) fn const result = fn( 2 ) result }) it( 'no type passed' , () => { const fn = both( x => { x return x > 1 }, x => { x return x % 2 === 0 } ) const result = fn( 2 ) result }) it( 'no type passed - curried' , () => { const fn = both( ( x: number ) => { x return x > 1 })( ( x: number ) => { x return x % 2 === 0 }) const result = fn( 2 ) result }) })

chain

chain<T, U> ( fn: ( n: T ) => U[], list: T[] ): U []

The method is also known as flatMap .

All Typescript definitions chain<T, U> ( fn: ( n: T ) => U[], list: T[] ): U []; chain < T , U >( fn: ( n: T ) => U[] ): ( list: T[] ) => U[];

R.chain source export function chain ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _list => chain(fn, _list) } return [].concat(...list.map(fn)) }

Tests import {chain} from './chain' import {chain as chainRamda} from 'ramda' const duplicate = n => [n, n] test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = x => [x * 2 ] const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = chain(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) }) test( 'maps then flattens one level' , () => { expect(chain(duplicate, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 ]) }) test( 'maps then flattens one level - curry' , () => { expect(chain(duplicate)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 ]) }) test( 'flattens only one level' , () => { const nest = n => [[n]] expect(chain(nest, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([[ 1 ], [ 2 ], [ 3 ]]) }) test( 'can compose' , () => { function dec ( x ) { return [x - 1 ] } function times2 ( x ) { return [x * 2 ] } var mdouble = chain(times2) var mdec = chain(dec) expect(mdec(mdouble([ 10 , 20 , 30 ]))).toEqual([ 19 , 39 , 59 ]) }) test( '@types/ramda broken test' , () => { const score = { maths : 90 , physics : 80 , } const calculateTotal = score => { const {maths, physics} = score return maths + physics } const assocTotalToScore = ( total, score ) => ({...score, total}) const calculateAndAssocTotalToScore = chainRamda( assocTotalToScore, calculateTotal ) expect( () => calculateAndAssocTotalToScore(score)).toThrow() })

Typescript test import {chain} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const fn = ( x: number ) => [ ` ${x} ` , ` ${x} ` ] describe( 'R.chain' , () => { it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = chain(fn, list) result const curriedResult = chain(fn)(list) curriedResult }) })

clamp

Restrict a number input to be within min and max limits.

If input is bigger than max , then the result is max .

If input is smaller than min , then the result is min .

clone

It creates a deep copy of the input , which may contain (nested) Arrays and Objects, Numbers, Strings, Booleans and Dates.

complement

It returns inverted version of origin function that accept input as argument.

The return value of inverted is the negative boolean value of origin(input) .

compose

It performs right-to-left function composition.

concat

It returns a new string or array, which is the result of merging x and y .

cond

It takes list with conditions and returns a new function fn that expects input as argument.

This function will start evaluating the conditions in order to find the first winner(order of conditions matter).

The winner is this condition, which left side returns true when input is its argument. Then the evaluation of the right side of the winner will be the final result.

If no winner is found, then fn returns undefined .

converge

Accepts a converging function and a list of branching functions and returns a new function. When invoked, this new function is applied to some arguments, each branching function is applied to those same arguments. The results of each branching function are passed as arguments to the converging function to produce the return value.

curry

It expects a function as input and returns its curried version.

curryN

It returns a curried equivalent of the provided function, with the specified arity.

dec

It decrements a number.

defaultTo

defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined ): T

It returns defaultValue , if all of inputArguments are undefined , null or NaN .

Else, it returns the first truthy inputArguments instance(from left to right).

All Typescript definitions defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined ): T; defaultTo<T> ( defaultValue: T ): ( input: T | null | undefined ) => T;

R.defaultTo source function isFalsy ( input ) { return ( input === undefined || input === null || Number .isNaN(input) === true ) } export function defaultTo ( defaultArgument, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _input => defaultTo(defaultArgument, _input) } return isFalsy(input) ? defaultArgument : input }

Tests import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo' test( 'with undefined' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' )( undefined )).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with null' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' )( null )).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' )( NaN )).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with empty string' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' , '' )).toEqual( '' ) }) test( 'with false' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' , false )).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'when inputArgument passes initial check' , () => { expect(defaultTo( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toEqual( 'bar' ) })

Typescript test import {defaultTo} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.defaultTo with Ramda spec' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = defaultTo( 'foo' , '' ) result }) it( 'with explicit type' , () => { const result = defaultTo< string >( 'foo' , null ) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 48.91% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const input = [null, undefined, 5] const defaultTo = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.defaultTo(3, input[0]) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.defaultTo(3, input[0]) }, }, { label: 'Rambda with multiple arguments', fn: () => { R.defaultTo(3, ...input) }, }, ]

difference

difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]

It returns the uniq set of all elements in the first list a not contained in the second list b .

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]; difference<T> ( a: T[] ): ( b: T[] ) => T[];

R.difference source import {includes} from './includes' import {uniq} from './uniq' export function difference ( a, b ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _b => difference(a, _b) return uniq(a).filter( aInstance => !includes(aInstance, b)) }

Tests import {difference} from './difference' import {difference as differenceRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'difference' , () => { const a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const b = [ 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] expect(difference(a)(b)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) expect(difference([], [])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'difference with objects' , () => { const a = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }, { id : 4 }] const b = [{ id : 3 }, { id : 4 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 6 }] expect(difference(a, b)).toEqual([{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }]) }) test( 'no duplicates in first list' , () => { const M2 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const N2 = [ 3 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 5 , 6 , 6 ] expect(difference(M2, N2)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) }) test( 'should use R.equals' , () => { expect(difference([ 1 ], [ 1 ]).length).toEqual( 0 ) expect(differenceRamda([ NaN ], [ NaN ]).length).toEqual( 0 ) })

Typescript test import {difference} from 'rambda' const list1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const list2 = [ 1 , 2 , 4 ] describe( 'R.difference' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = difference(list1, list2) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = difference(list1)(list2) result }) })

dissoc

It returns a new object that does not contain property prop .

divide

drop

drop<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from beginning of list or string input .

All Typescript definitions drop<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]; drop(howMany: number , input: string ): string ; drop<T>(howMany: number ): { <T>(input: T[]): T[]; (input: string ): string ; };

R.drop source export function drop ( howManyToDrop, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => drop(howManyToDrop, _list) return listOrString.slice(howManyToDrop > 0 ? howManyToDrop : 0 ) }

Tests import assert from 'assert' import {drop} from './drop' test( 'with array' , () => { expect(drop( 2 )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'baz' ]) expect(drop( 3 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) expect(drop( 4 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(drop( 3 , 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'bda' ) }) test( 'with non-positive count' , () => { expect(drop( 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(drop( -1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(drop(- Infinity , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'should return copy' , () => { const xs = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] assert.notStrictEqual(drop( 0 , xs), xs) assert.notStrictEqual(drop( -1 , xs), xs) })

Typescript test import {drop} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const str = 'foobar' const howMany = 2 describe( 'R.drop - array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = drop(howMany, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = drop(howMany)(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.drop - string' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = drop(howMany, str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = drop(howMany)(str) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 82.35% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const input = [1, 2, 3, 4] const drop = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.drop(3, input) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.drop(3, input) }, }, ]

dropLast

dropLast<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from the end of list or string input .

All Typescript definitions dropLast<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]; dropLast(howMany: number , input: string ): string ; dropLast<T>(howMany: number ): { <T>(input: T[]): T[]; (input: string ): string ; };

R.dropLast source export function dropLast ( howManyToDrop, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _listOrString => dropLast(howManyToDrop, _listOrString) } return howManyToDrop > 0 ? listOrString.slice( 0 , -howManyToDrop) : listOrString.slice() }

Tests import assert from 'assert' import {dropLast} from './dropLast' test( 'with array' , () => { expect(dropLast( 2 )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' ]) expect(dropLast( 3 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) expect(dropLast( 4 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(dropLast( 3 , 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'ram' ) }) test( 'with non-positive count' , () => { expect(dropLast( 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(dropLast( -1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(dropLast(- Infinity , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'should return copy' , () => { const xs = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast( 0 , xs), xs) assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast( -1 , xs), xs) })

Typescript test import {dropLast} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const str = 'foobar' const howMany = 2 describe( 'R.dropLast - array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = dropLast(howMany, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = dropLast(howMany)(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.dropLast - string' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = dropLast(howMany, str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = dropLast(howMany)(str) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 86.74% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const input = [1, 2, 3, 4] const dropLast = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.dropLast(3, input) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.dropLast(3, input) }, }, ]

dropLastWhile

dropRepeats

dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It removes any successive duplicates according to R.equals .

All Typescript definitions dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[];

R.dropRepeats source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {equals} from './equals' export function dropRepeats ( list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new Error ( ` ${list} is not a list` ) } const toReturn = [] list.reduce( ( prev, current ) => { if (!equals(prev, current)) { toReturn.push(current) } return current }, undefined ) return toReturn }

Tests import {dropRepeats as dropRepeatsRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {add} from './add' import {dropRepeats} from './dropRepeats' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 5 , 3 , 2 , 2 , { a : 1 }, { a : 1 }] const listClean = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 3 , 2 , { a : 1 }] test( 'happy' , () => { const result = dropRepeats(list) expect(result).toEqual(listClean) }) const possibleLists = [ [add( 1 ), async () => {}, [ 1 ], [ 1 ], [ 2 ], [ 2 ]], [add( 1 ), add( 1 ), add( 2 )], [], 1 , /foo/g, Promise .resolve( 1 ), ] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ firstInput : possibleLists, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 1, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 3, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 6, } ` ) }, fn : dropRepeats, fnRamda : dropRepeatsRamda, }) })

Typescript test import {dropRepeats} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.dropRepeats' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = dropRepeats([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

dropRepeatsWith

dropWhile

either

either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred

It returns a new predicate function from firstPredicate and secondPredicate inputs.

This predicate function will return true , if any of the two input predicates return true .

All Typescript definitions either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred; either<T>(firstPredicate: Predicate<T>, secondPredicate: Predicate<T>): Predicate<T>; either<T> ( firstPredicate: Predicate<T> ): ( secondPredicate: Predicate<T> ) => Predicate<T>; either(firstPredicate: Pred): ( secondPredicate: Pred ) => Pred;

R.either source export function either ( firstPredicate, secondPredicate ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _secondPredicate => either(firstPredicate, _secondPredicate) } return ( ...input ) => Boolean (firstPredicate(...input) || secondPredicate(...input)) }

Tests import {either} from './either' test( 'with multiple inputs' , () => { const between = function ( a, b, c ) { return a < b && b < c } const total20 = function ( a, b, c ) { return a + b + c === 20 } const fn = either(between, total20) expect(fn( 7 , 8 , 5 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'skip evaluation of the second expression' , () => { let effect = 'not evaluated' const F = function ( ) { return true } const Z = function ( ) { effect = 'Z got evaluated' } either(F, Z)() expect(effect).toBe( 'not evaluated' ) }) test( 'case 1' , () => { const firstFn = val => val > 0 const secondFn = val => val * 5 > 10 expect(either(firstFn, secondFn)( 1 )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'case 2' , () => { const firstFn = val => val > 0 const secondFn = val => val === -10 const fn = either(firstFn)(secondFn) expect(fn( -10 )).toBeTrue() })

Typescript test import {either} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.either' , () => { it( 'with passed type' , () => { const fn = either< number >( x => x > 1 , x => x % 2 === 0 ) fn const result = fn( 2 ) result }) it( 'with passed type - curried' , () => { const fn = either< number >( x => x > 1 )( x => x % 2 === 0 ) fn const result = fn( 2 ) result }) it( 'no type passed' , () => { const fn = either( x => { x return x > 1 }, x => { x return x % 2 === 0 } ) const result = fn( 2 ) result }) it( 'no type passed - curried' , () => { const fn = either( ( x: number ) => { x return x > 1 })( ( x: number ) => { x return x % 2 === 0 }) const result = fn( 2 ) result }) })

endsWith

endsWith(target: string , iterable: string ): boolean

When iterable is a string, then it behaves as String.prototype.endsWith . When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list ends in the same way as the given target.

All Typescript definitions endsWith(target: string , iterable: string ): boolean ; endsWith(target: string ): ( iterable: string ) => boolean ; endsWith<T>(target: T[], list: T[]): boolean ; endsWith<T> ( target: T[] ): ( list: T[] ) => boolean ;

R.endsWith source import {equals} from './equals.js' import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js' export function endsWith ( target, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => endsWith(target, _iterable) if ( typeof iterable === 'string' ) { return iterable.endsWith(target) } if (!_isArray(target)) return false const diff = iterable.length - target.length let correct = true const filtered = target.filter( ( x, index ) => { if (!correct) return false const result = equals(x, iterable[index + diff]) if (!result) correct = false return result }) return filtered.length === target.length }

Tests import {endsWith} from './endsWith' import {endsWith as endsWithRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' test( 'with string' , () => { expect(endsWith( 'bar' , 'foo-bar' )).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith( 'baz' )( 'foo-bar' )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'use R.equals with array' , () => { const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] expect(endsWith({ a : 3 }, list)).toBeFalse(), expect(endsWith([{ a : 3 }], list)).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith([{ a : 2 }, { a : 3 }], list)).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue() expect(endsWith([{ a : 1 }], list)).toBeFalse() }) export const possibleTargets = [ NaN , [ NaN ], /foo/, [ /foo/ ], Promise .resolve( 1 ), [ Promise .resolve( 1 )], Error ( 'foo' ), [ Error ( 'foo' )], ] export const possibleIterables = [ [ Promise .resolve( 1 ), Promise .resolve( 2 )], [ /foo/ , /bar/], [ NaN ], [ Error ( 'foo' ), Error ( 'bar' )], ] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : endsWith, fnRamda : endsWithRamda, firstInput : possibleTargets, secondInput : possibleIterables, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 32, } ` ) }, }) })

Typescript test import {endsWith} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.endsWith - array as iterable' , () => { const target = [{a: 2 }] const iterable = [{a: 1 }, {a: 2 }] it( 'happy' , () => { const result = endsWith(target, iterable) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = endsWith(target)(iterable) result }) }) describe( 'R.endsWith - string as iterable' , () => { const target = 'bar' const iterable = 'foo bar' it( 'happy' , () => { const result = endsWith(target, iterable) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = endsWith(target)(iterable) result }) })

eqProps

It returns true if property prop in obj1 is equal to property prop in obj2 according to R.equals .

equals

equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean

It deeply compares x and y and returns true if they are equal.

All Typescript definitions equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean ; equals<T> ( x: T ): ( y: T ) => boolean ;

R.equals source import {type} from './type' import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function _lastIndexOf ( valueToFind, list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new Error ( `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list} ` ) } const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind) if (![ 'Object' , 'Array' , 'NaN' , 'RegExp' ].includes(typeOfValue)) return list.lastIndexOf(valueToFind) const {length} = list let index = length let foundIndex = -1 while (--index > -1 && foundIndex === -1 ) { if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) { foundIndex = index } } return foundIndex } export function _indexOf ( valueToFind, list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new Error ( `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list} ` ) } const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind) if (![ 'Object' , 'Array' , 'NaN' , 'RegExp' ].includes(typeOfValue)) return list.indexOf(valueToFind) let index = -1 let foundIndex = -1 const {length} = list while (++index < length && foundIndex === -1 ) { if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) { foundIndex = index } } return foundIndex } function _arrayFromIterator ( iter ) { const list = [] let next while (!(next = iter.next()).done) { list.push(next.value) } return list } function _equalsSets ( a, b ) { if (a.size !== b.size) { return false } const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values()) const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values()) const filtered = aList.filter( aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1 ) return filtered.length === 0 } function parseError ( maybeError ) { const typeofError = maybeError.__proto__.toString() if (![ 'Error' , 'TypeError' ].includes(typeofError)) return [] return [typeofError, maybeError.message] } function parseDate ( maybeDate ) { if (!maybeDate.toDateString) return [ false ] return [ true , maybeDate.getTime()] } function parseRegex ( maybeRegex ) { if (maybeRegex.constructor !== RegExp ) return [ false ] return [ true , maybeRegex.toString()] } function equalsSets ( a, b ) { if (a.size !== b.size) { return false } const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values()) const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values()) const filtered = aList.filter( aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1 ) return filtered.length === 0 } export function equals ( a, b ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _b => equals(a, _b) const aType = type(a) if (aType !== type(b)) return false if (aType === 'Function' ) { return a.name === undefined ? false : a.name === b.name } if ([ 'NaN' , 'Undefined' , 'Null' ].includes(aType)) return true if (aType === 'Number' ) { if ( Object .is( -0 , a) !== Object .is( -0 , b)) return false return a.toString() === b.toString() } if ([ 'String' , 'Boolean' ].includes(aType)) { return a.toString() === b.toString() } if (aType === 'Array' ) { const aClone = Array .from(a) const bClone = Array .from(b) if (aClone.toString() !== bClone.toString()) { return false } let loopArrayFlag = true aClone.forEach( ( aCloneInstance, aCloneIndex ) => { if (loopArrayFlag) { if ( aCloneInstance !== bClone[aCloneIndex] && !equals(aCloneInstance, bClone[aCloneIndex]) ) { loopArrayFlag = false } } }) return loopArrayFlag } const aRegex = parseRegex(a) const bRegex = parseRegex(b) if (aRegex[ 0 ]) { return bRegex[ 0 ] ? aRegex[ 1 ] === bRegex[ 1 ] : false } else if (bRegex[ 0 ]) return false const aDate = parseDate(a) const bDate = parseDate(b) if (aDate[ 0 ]) { return bDate[ 0 ] ? aDate[ 1 ] === bDate[ 1 ] : false } else if (bDate[ 0 ]) return false const aError = parseError(a) const bError = parseError(b) if (aError[ 0 ]) { return bError[ 0 ] ? aError[ 0 ] === bError[ 0 ] && aError[ 1 ] === bError[ 1 ] : false } if (aType === 'Set' ) { return _equalsSets(a, b) } if (aType === 'Object' ) { const aKeys = Object .keys(a) if (aKeys.length !== Object .keys(b).length) { return false } let loopObjectFlag = true aKeys.forEach( aKeyInstance => { if (loopObjectFlag) { const aValue = a[aKeyInstance] const bValue = b[aKeyInstance] if (aValue !== bValue && !equals(aValue, bValue)) { loopObjectFlag = false } } }) return loopObjectFlag } return false }

Tests import {equals} from './equals' import {equals as equalsRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {variousTypes} from './benchmarks/_utils' test( 'compare functions' , () => { function foo ( ) {} function bar ( ) {} const baz = () => {} const expectTrue = equals(foo, foo) const expectFalseFirst = equals(foo, bar) const expectFalseSecond = equals(foo, baz) expect(expectTrue).toBeTrue() expect(expectFalseFirst).toBeFalse() expect(expectFalseSecond).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with array of objects' , () => { const list1 = [{ a : 1 }, [{ b : 2 }]] const list2 = [{ a : 1 }, [{ b : 2 }]] const list3 = [{ a : 1 }, [{ b : 3 }]] expect(equals(list1, list2)).toBeTrue() expect(equals(list1, list3)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with regex' , () => { expect(equals( /s/ , /s/)).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( /s/ , /d/)).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( /a/gi , /a/gi)).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( /a/gim , /a/gim)).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( /a/gi , /a/i)).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'not a number' , () => { expect(equals([ NaN ], [ NaN ])).toBeTrue() }) test( 'new number' , () => { expect(equals( new Number ( 0 ), new Number ( 0 ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Number ( 0 ), new Number ( 1 ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Number ( 1 ), new Number ( 0 ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'new string' , () => { expect(equals( new String ( '' ), new String ( '' ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new String ( '' ), new String ( 'x' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new String ( 'x' ), new String ( '' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new String ( 'foo' ), new String ( 'foo' ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new String ( 'foo' ), new String ( 'bar' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new String ( 'bar' ), new String ( 'foo' ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'new Boolean' , () => { expect(equals( new Boolean ( true ), new Boolean ( true ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Boolean ( false ), new Boolean ( false ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Boolean ( true ), new Boolean ( false ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Boolean ( false ), new Boolean ( true ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'new Error' , () => { expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), {})).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new TypeError ( 'XXX' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new Error ( 'YYY' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new Error ( 'XXX' ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Error ( 'XXX' ), new TypeError ( 'YYY' ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'with dates' , () => { expect(equals( new Date ( 0 ), new Date ( 0 ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Date ( 1 ), new Date ( 1 ))).toEqual( true ) expect(equals( new Date ( 0 ), new Date ( 1 ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Date ( 1 ), new Date ( 0 ))).toEqual( false ) expect(equals( new Date ( 0 ), {})).toEqual( false ) expect(equals({}, new Date ( 0 ))).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'ramda spec' , () => { expect(equals({}, {})).toEqual( true ) expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { a : 1 , b : 2 , } ) ).toEqual( true ) expect( equals( { a : 2 , b : 3 , }, { b : 3 , a : 2 , } ) ).toEqual( true ) expect( equals( { a : 2 , b : 3 , }, { a : 3 , b : 3 , } ) ).toEqual( false ) expect( equals( { a : 2 , b : 3 , c : 1 , }, { a : 2 , b : 3 , } ) ).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'works with boolean tuple' , () => { expect(equals([ true , false ], [ true , false ])).toBeTrue() expect(equals([ true , false ], [ true , true ])).toBeFalse() }) test( 'works with equal objects within array' , () => { const objFirst = { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , d : [ 1 ], }, } const objSecond = { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , d : [ 1 ], }, } const x = [ 1 , 2 , objFirst, null , '' , []] const y = [ 1 , 2 , objSecond, null , '' , []] expect(equals(x, y)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'works with different objects within array' , () => { const objFirst = { a : { b : 1 }} const objSecond = { a : { b : 2 }} const x = [ 1 , 2 , objFirst, null , '' , []] const y = [ 1 , 2 , objSecond, null , '' , []] expect(equals(x, y)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'works with undefined as second argument' , () => { expect(equals( 1 , undefined )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( undefined , undefined )).toBeTrue() }) test( 'compare sets' , () => { const toCompareDifferent = new Set ([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }]) const toCompareSame = new Set ([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 1 }]) const testSet = new Set ([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 1 }]) expect(equals(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy() expect(equals(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy() expect(equalsRamda(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy() expect(equalsRamda(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'compare simple sets' , () => { const testSet = new Set ([ '2' , '3' , '3' , '2' , '1' ]) expect(equals( new Set ([ '3' , '2' , '1' ]), testSet)).toBeTruthy() expect(equals( new Set ([ '3' , '2' , '0' ]), testSet)).toBeFalsy() }) test( 'various examples' , () => { expect(equals([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toBeTrue() expect(equals([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 1 , 2 ])).toBeFalse() expect(equals( 1 , 1 )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( 1 , '1' )).toBeFalse() expect(equals({}, {})).toBeTrue() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { b : 2 , a : 1 , } ) ).toBeTrue() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { a : 1 , b : 1 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : false , }, { a : 1 , b : 1 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { b : 2 , a : 1 , c : 3 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { x : { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, }, { x : { b : 2 , a : 1 , c : 3 , }, } ) ).toBeFalse() expect( equals( { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, { b : 3 , a : 1 , } ) ).toBeFalse() expect(equals({ a : { b : { c : 1 }}}, { a : { b : { c : 1 }}})).toBeTrue() expect(equals({ a : { b : { c : 1 }}}, { a : { b : { c : 2 }}})).toBeFalse() expect(equals({ a : {}}, { a : {}})).toBeTrue() expect(equals( '' , '' )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( 'foo' , 'foo' )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( 0 , false )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( /\s/g , null )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( null , null )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( false )( null )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with custom functions' , () => { function foo ( ) { return 1 } foo.prototype.toString = () => '' const result = equals(foo, foo) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with classes' , () => { class Foo {} const foo = new Foo() const result = equals(foo, foo) expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with negative zero' , () => { expect(equals( -0 , -0 )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( -0 , 0 )).toBeFalse() expect(equals( 0 , 0 )).toBeTrue() expect(equals( -0 , 1 )).toBeFalse() }) const possibleInputs = variousTypes describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : equals, fnRamda : equalsRamda, firstInput : possibleInputs, secondInput : possibleInputs, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 5, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 4, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 289, } ` ) }, }) })

Typescript test import {equals} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.equals' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = equals( 4 , 1 ) result }) it( 'with object' , () => { const foo = {a: 1 } const bar = {a: 2 } const result = equals(foo, bar) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = equals( 4 )( 1 ) result }) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 58.37% slower and Ramda is 96.73% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const limit = 10000 const strings = Array(limit) .fill(null) .map(() => Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000)) const equals = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { strings.forEach(x => R.equals(x, 'ss')) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { strings.forEach(x => Ramda.equals(x, 'ss')) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { strings.forEach(x => _.isEqual(x, 'ss')) }, }, ]

evolve

evolve<T, U> ( rules: ( ( x: T ) => U )[], list: T[] ): U []

It takes object or array of functions as set of rules. These rules are applied to the iterable input to produce the result.

All Typescript definitions evolve<T, U> ( rules: ( ( x: T ) => U )[], list: T[] ): U []; evolve < T , U >( rules: ( ( x: T ) => U )[] ) : ( list: T[] ) => U[]; evolve<E extends Evolver, V extends Evolvable<E>>(rules: E, obj: V): Evolve<V, E>; evolve<E extends Evolver> ( rules: E ): < V extends Evolvable < E >>( obj: V ) => Evolve<V, E>;

R.evolve source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {mapArray, mapObject} from './map' import {type} from './type' export function evolveArray ( rules, list ) { return mapArray( ( x, i ) => { if (type(rules[i]) === 'Function' ) { return rules[i](x) } return x }, list, true ) } export function evolveObject ( rules, iterable ) { return mapObject( ( x, prop ) => { if (type(x) === 'Object' ) { const typeRule = type(rules[prop]) if (typeRule === 'Function' ) { return rules[prop](x) } if (typeRule === 'Object' ) { return evolve(rules[prop], x) } return x } if (type(rules[prop]) === 'Function' ) { return rules[prop](x) } return x }, iterable) } export function evolve ( rules, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _iterable => evolve(rules, _iterable) } const rulesType = type(rules) const iterableType = type(iterable) if (iterableType !== rulesType) { throw new Error ( 'iterableType !== rulesType' ) } if (![ 'Object' , 'Array' ].includes(rulesType)) { throw new Error ( `'iterable' and 'rules' are from wrong type ${rulesType} ` ) } if (iterableType === 'Object' ) { return evolveObject(rules, iterable) } return evolveArray(rules, iterable) }

Tests import {evolve as evolveRamda} from 'ramda' import {add} from '../rambda' import {compareCombinations, compareToRamda} from './_internals/testUtils' import {evolve} from './evolve' test( 'happy' , () => { const rules = { foo : add( 1 ), nested : { bar : x => Object .keys(x).length}, } const input = { a : 1 , foo : 2 , nested : { bar : { z : 3 }}, } const result = evolve(rules, input) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , foo : 3 , nested : { bar : 1 }, }) }) test( 'nested rule is wrong' , () => { const rules = { foo : add( 1 ), nested : { bar : 10 }, } const input = { a : 1 , foo : 2 , nested : { bar : { z : 3 }}, } const result = evolve(rules)(input) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 , foo : 3 , nested : { bar : { z : 3 }}, }) }) test( 'is recursive' , () => { const rules = { nested : { second : add( -1 ), third : add( 1 ), }, } const object = { first : 1 , nested : { second : 2 , third : 3 , }, } const expected = { first : 1 , nested : { second : 1 , third : 4 , }, } const result = evolve(rules, object) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ignores primitive values' , () => { const rules = { n : 2 , m : 'foo' , } const object = { n : 0 , m : 1 , } const expected = { n : 0 , m : 1 , } const result = evolve(rules, object) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with array' , () => { const rules = [add( 1 ), add( -1 )] const list = [ 100 , 1400 ] const expected = [ 101 , 1399 ] const result = evolve(rules, list) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) const rulesObject = { a : add( 1 )} const rulesList = [add( 1 )] const possibleIterables = [ null , undefined , '' , 42 , [], [ 1 ], { a : 1 }] const possibleRules = [...possibleIterables, rulesList, rulesObject] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ firstInput : possibleRules, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 4, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 63, } ` ) }, secondInput : possibleIterables, fn : evolve, fnRamda : evolveRamda, }) })

Typescript test import {evolve, add} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.evolve' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const input = { foo: 2 , nested: { a: 1 , bar: 3 , }, } const rules = { foo: add( 1 ), nested: { a: add( -1 ), bar: add( 1 ), }, } const result = evolve(rules, input) const curriedResult = evolve(rules)(input) result.nested.a curriedResult.nested.a result.nested.bar result.foo }) it( 'with array' , () => { const rules = [ String , String ] const input = [ 100 , 1400 ] const result = evolve(rules, input) const curriedResult = evolve(rules)(input) result curriedResult }) })

F

F(): boolean

All Typescript definitions F(): boolean ;

R.F source export function F ( ) { return false }

filter

filter<T> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( input: T[] ) => T[]

It filters list or object input using a predicate function.

All Typescript definitions filter<T> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( input: T[] ) => T[]; filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, input: T[]): T[]; filter<T, U> ( predicate: ObjectPredicate<T> ): ( x: Dictionary<T> ) => Dictionary<T>; filter<T>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>, x: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;

R.filter source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function filterObject ( predicate, obj ) { const willReturn = {} for ( const prop in obj) { if (predicate(obj[prop], prop, obj)) { willReturn[prop] = obj[prop] } } return willReturn } export function filterArray ( predicate, list, indexed = false ) { let index = 0 const len = list.length const willReturn = [] while (index < len) { const predicateResult = indexed ? predicate(list[index], index) : predicate(list[index]) if (predicateResult) { willReturn.push(list[index]) } index++ } return willReturn } export function filter ( predicate, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => filter(predicate, _iterable) if (!iterable) { throw new Error ( 'Incorrect iterable input' ) } if (_isArray(iterable)) return filterArray(predicate, iterable, false ) return filterObject(predicate, iterable) }

Tests import {T} from './T' import {filter} from './filter' import {filter as filterRamda} from 'ramda' const sampleObject = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , } test( 'happy' , () => { const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 expect(filter(isEven, [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 ]) expect( filter(isEven, { a : 1 , b : 2 , d : 3 , }) ).toEqual({ b : 2 }) }) test( 'predicate when input is object' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const predicate = ( val, prop, inputObject ) => { expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj) expect( typeof prop).toEqual( 'string' ) return val < 2 } expect(filter(predicate, obj)).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 const result = filter(isEven, sampleObject) const expectedResult = { b : 2 , d : 4 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda' , () => { expect( () => filter(T, null )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => filter(T)( undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => filterRamda(T, null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'filter')` ) expect( () => filterRamda(T, undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')` ) })

Typescript test import {filter} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const obj = {a: 1 , b: 2 } describe( 'R.filter with array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = filter< number >( x => { x return x > 1 }, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = filter< number >( x => { x return x > 1 })(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.filter with objects' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = filter< number > ( ( val, prop, origin ) => { val prop origin return val > 1 }, obj ) result // $ ExpectType Dictionary < number > }) it ( 'curried version requires second dummy type ', ( ) => { const result = filter< number , any >( ( val, prop, origin ) => { val prop origin return val > 1 } )( obj ) result } ) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 6.7% slower and Ramda is 72.03% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4] const fn = x => x > 2 const filter = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.filter(fn, arr) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.filter(fn, arr) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.filter(arr, fn) }, }, ]

find

find<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T | undefined

It returns the first element of list that satisfy the predicate .

If there is no such element, it returns undefined .

All Typescript definitions find<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T | undefined ; find < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => T | undefined ;

R.find source export function find ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => find(predicate, _list) let index = 0 const len = list.length while (index < len) { const x = list[index] if (predicate(x)) { return x } index++ } }

Tests import {find} from './find' import {propEq} from './propEq' const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = propEq( 'a' , 2 ) expect(find(fn, list)).toEqual({ a : 2 }) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { const fn = propEq( 'a' , 4 ) expect(find(fn)(list)).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'with empty list' , () => { expect(find( () => true , [])).toBeUndefined() })

Typescript test import {find} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.find' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = find(predicate, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = find(predicate)(list) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 85.14% slower and Lodash is 42.65% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const fn = x => x > 2 const list = [1, 2, 3, 4] const find = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.find(fn, list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.find(fn, list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.find(list, fn) }, }, ]

findIndex

findIndex<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): number

It returns the index of the first element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

All Typescript definitions findIndex<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): number ; findIndex < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => number ;

R.findIndex source export function findIndex ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => findIndex(predicate, _list) const len = list.length let index = -1 while (++index < len) { if (predicate(list[index])) { return index } } return -1 }

Tests import {findIndex} from './findIndex' import {propEq} from './propEq' const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] test( 'happy' , () => { expect(findIndex(propEq( 'a' , 2 ), list)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(findIndex(propEq( 'a' , 1 ))(list)).toEqual( 0 ) expect(findIndex(propEq( 'a' , 4 ))(list)).toEqual( -1 ) })

Typescript test import {findIndex} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.findIndex' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = findIndex(predicate, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = findIndex(predicate)(list) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 86.48% slower and Lodash is 72.27% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const fn = x => x > 2 const list = [1, 2, 3, 4] const findIndex = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.findIndex(fn, list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.findIndex(fn, list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.findIndex(list, fn) }, }, ]

findLast

findLast<T> ( fn: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T | undefined

It returns the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then undefined is returned.

All Typescript definitions findLast<T> ( fn: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T | undefined ; findLast < T >( fn: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => T | undefined ;

R.findLast source export function findLast ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => findLast(predicate, _list) let index = list.length while (--index >= 0 ) { if (predicate(list[index])) { return list[index] } } return undefined }

Tests import {findLast} from './findLast' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = findLast( x => x > 1 , [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ]) expect(result).toEqual( 4 ) expect(findLast( x => x === 0 , [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(findLast( x => x > 1 )([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 4 ) }) const obj1 = { x : 100 } const obj2 = { x : 200 } const a = [ 11 , 10 , 9 , 'cow' , obj1, 8 , 7 , 100 , 200 , 300 , obj2, 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ] const even = function ( x ) { return x % 2 === 0 } const gt100 = function ( x ) { return x > 100 } const isStr = function ( x ) { return typeof x === 'string' } const xGt100 = function ( o ) { return o && o.x > 100 } test( 'ramda 1' , () => { expect(findLast(even, a)).toEqual( 0 ) expect(findLast(gt100, a)).toEqual( 300 ) expect(findLast(isStr, a)).toEqual( 'cow' ) expect(findLast(xGt100, a)).toEqual(obj2) }) test( 'ramda 2' , () => { expect(findLast(even, [ 'zing' ])).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'ramda 3' , () => { expect(findLast(even, [ 2 , 3 , 5 ])).toEqual( 2 ) }) test( 'ramda 4' , () => { expect(findLast(even, [])).toEqual( undefined ) })

Typescript test import {findLast} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.findLast' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = findLast(predicate, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = findLast(predicate)(list) result }) })

findLastIndex

findLastIndex<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): number

It returns the index of the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

All Typescript definitions findLastIndex<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): number ; findLastIndex < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => number ;

R.findLastIndex source export function findLastIndex ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => findLastIndex(fn, _list) let index = list.length while (--index >= 0 ) { if (fn(list[index])) { return index } } return -1 }

Tests import {findLastIndex} from './findLastIndex' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = findLastIndex( x => x > 1 , [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ]) expect(result).toEqual( 5 ) expect(findLastIndex( x => x === 0 , [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(findLastIndex( x => x > 1 )([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 1 ])).toEqual( 5 ) }) const obj1 = { x : 100 } const obj2 = { x : 200 } const a = [ 11 , 10 , 9 , 'cow' , obj1, 8 , 7 , 100 , 200 , 300 , obj2, 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ] const even = function ( x ) { return x % 2 === 0 } const gt100 = function ( x ) { return x > 100 } const isStr = function ( x ) { return typeof x === 'string' } const xGt100 = function ( o ) { return o && o.x > 100 } test( 'ramda 1' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, a)).toEqual( 15 ) expect(findLastIndex(gt100, a)).toEqual( 9 ) expect(findLastIndex(isStr, a)).toEqual( 3 ) expect(findLastIndex(xGt100, a)).toEqual( 10 ) }) test( 'ramda 2' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, [ 'zing' ])).toEqual( -1 ) }) test( 'ramda 3' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, [ 2 , 3 , 5 ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'ramda 4' , () => { expect(findLastIndex(even, [])).toEqual( -1 ) })

Typescript test import {findLastIndex} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.findLastIndex' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = findLastIndex(predicate, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const result = findLastIndex(predicate)(list) result }) })

flatten

flatten<T>(list: any []): T[]

It deeply flattens an array.

All Typescript definitions flatten<T>(list: any []): T[];

R.flatten source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function flatten ( list, input ) { const willReturn = input === undefined ? [] : input for ( let i = 0 ; i < list.length; i++) { if (_isArray(list[i])) { flatten(list[i], willReturn) } else { willReturn.push(list[i]) } } return willReturn }

Tests import {flatten} from './flatten' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(flatten([ 1 , 2 , 3 , [[[[[ 4 ]]]]]])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(flatten([ 1 , [ 2 , [[ 3 ]]], [ 4 ]])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(flatten([ 1 , [ 2 , [[[ 3 ]]]], [ 4 ]])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) expect(flatten([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 4 ], 5 , [ 6 , [ 7 , 8 , [ 9 , [ 10 , 11 ], 12 ]]]])).toEqual( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ] ) }) test( 'readme example' , () => { const result = flatten([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 30 , [ 300 ]], [ 4 ]]) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 30 , 300 , 4 ]) })

Typescript test import {flatten} from 'rambda' describe( 'flatten' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = flatten< number >([ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , [ 4 ]]]) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 95.26% slower and Lodash is 10.27% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [1, [2, [3, 4, 6]]] const flatten = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.flatten(list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.flatten(list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.flatten(list) }, }, ]

flip

It returns function which calls fn with exchanged first and second argument.

forEach

forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void >, list: T[]): T[]

It applies iterable function over all members of list and returns list .

All Typescript definitions forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void >, list: T[]): T[]; forEach<T> ( fn: Iterator<T, void > ): ( list: T[] ) => T[]; forEach<T>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, void >, list: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>; forEach<T, U> ( fn: ObjectIterator<T, void > ): ( list: Dictionary<T> ) => Dictionary<T>;

R.forEach source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys' export function forEach ( fn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => forEach(fn, _list) if (list === undefined ) { return } if (_isArray(list)) { let index = 0 const len = list.length while (index < len) { fn(list[index]) index++ } } else { let index = 0 const keys = _keys(list) const len = keys.length while (index < len) { const key = keys[index] fn(list[key], key, list) index++ } } return list }

Tests import {forEach} from './forEach' import {type} from './type' test( 'happy' , () => { const sideEffect = {} forEach( x => (sideEffect[ `foo ${x} ` ] = x + 10 ))([ 1 , 2 ]) expect(sideEffect).toEqual({ foo1 : 11 , foo2 : 12 , }) }) test( 'iterate over object' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : [ 1 , 2 ], c : { d : 7 }, f : 'foo' , } const result = {} const returned = forEach( ( val, prop, inputObj ) => { expect(type(inputObj)).toBe( 'Object' ) result[prop] = ` ${prop} - ${type(val)} ` })(obj) const expected = { a : 'a-Number' , b : 'b-Array' , c : 'c-Object' , f : 'f-String' , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(returned).toEqual(obj) }) test( 'with empty list' , () => { const list = [] const result = forEach( x => x * x)(list) expect(result).toEqual(list) }) test( 'with wrong input' , () => { const list = undefined const result = forEach( x => x * x)(list) expect(result).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'returns the input' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const result = forEach( x => x * x)(list) expect(result).toEqual(list) })

Typescript test import {forEach} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const obj = {a: 1 , b: 2 } describe( 'R.forEach with arrays' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = forEach( a => { a }, list) result }) it( 'curried require an explicit typing' , () => { const result = forEach< number >( a => { a })(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.forEach with objects' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = forEach( ( a, b, c ) => { a b c return ` ${a} ` }, obj) result }) it( 'curried require an input typing and a dummy third typing' , () => { const result = forEach< number , any > ( ( a, b, c ) => { a b c } )( obj ) result // $ ExpectType Dictionary < number > }) it ( 'iterator without property', ( ) => { const result = forEach( a => { a }, obj ) result } ) })

fromPairs

It transforms a listOfPairs to an object.

groupBy

It splits list according to a provided groupFn function and returns an object.

groupWith

It returns separated version of list or string input , where separation is done with equality compareFn function.

has

has<T>(prop: string , obj: T): boolean

It returns true if obj has property prop .

All Typescript definitions has<T>(prop: string , obj: T): boolean ; has(prop: string ): <T> ( obj: T ) => boolean ;

R.has source export function has ( prop, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => has(prop, _obj) if (!obj) return false return obj.hasOwnProperty(prop) }

Tests import {has} from './has' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(has( 'a' )({ a : 1 })).toBeTrue() expect(has( 'b' , { a : 1 })).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with non-object' , () => { expect(has( 'a' , undefined )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , null )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , true )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , '' )).toEqual( false ) expect(has( 'a' , /a/)).toEqual( false ) })

Typescript test import {has} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.has' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = has( 'foo' , {a: 1 }) const curriedResult = has( 'bar' )({a: 1 }) result curriedResult }) })

hasPath

hasPath<T>( path: string | string [], input: object ): boolean

It will return true, if input object has truthy path (calculated with R.path ).

All Typescript definitions hasPath<T>( path: string | string [], input: object ): boolean ; hasPath<T>( path: string | string [] ): ( input: object ) => boolean ;

R.hasPath source import {path} from './path' export function hasPath ( pathInput, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return objHolder => hasPath(pathInput, objHolder) } return path(pathInput, obj) !== undefined }

Tests import {hasPath} from './hasPath' test( 'when true' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = { a : { b : []}} const result = hasPath(path)(obj) const expectedResult = true expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'when false' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = {} const result = hasPath(path, obj) const expectedResult = false expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) })

Typescript test import {hasPath} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.hasPath' , () => { it( 'string path' , () => { const obj = {a: {b: 1 }} const result = hasPath( 'a.b' , obj) const curriedResult = hasPath( 'a.c' )(obj) result curriedResult }) it( 'array path' , () => { const obj = {a: {b: 1 }} const result = hasPath([ 'a' , 'b' ], obj) const curriedResult = hasPath([ 'a' , 'c' ])(obj) result curriedResult }) })

head

head(input: string ): string

It returns the first element of list or string input .

All Typescript definitions head(input: string ): string ; head(emptyList: []): undefined ; head<T>(input: T[]): T | undefined ;

R.head source export function head ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) return listOrString[ 0 ] || '' return listOrString[ 0 ] }

Tests import {head} from './head' test( 'head' , () => { expect(head([ 'fi' , 'fo' , 'fum' ])).toEqual( 'fi' ) expect(head([])).toEqual( undefined ) expect(head( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'f' ) expect(head( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

Typescript test import {head} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.head' , () => { it( 'string' , () => { const result = head( 'foo' ) result }) it( 'array' , () => { const result = head([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) it( 'empty array - case 1' , () => { const result = head([]) result }) it( 'empty array - case 2' , () => { const list = [ 'foo' , 'bar' ].filter( x => x.startsWith( 'a' )) const result = head(list) result }) })

identical

It returns true if its arguments a and b are identical.

Otherwise, it returns false .

identity

identity<T>(input: T): T

It just passes back the supplied input argument.

All Typescript definitions identity<T>(input: T): T;

R.identity source export function identity ( x ) { return x }

Tests import {identity} from './identity' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(identity( 7 )).toEqual( 7 ) expect(identity( true )).toEqual( true ) expect(identity({ a : 1 })).toEqual({ a : 1 }) })

Typescript test import {identity} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.identity' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = identity( 4 ) result }) })

ifElse

ifElse<TArgs extends any [], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult> ( fn: ( ...args: TArgs ) => boolean , onTrue: ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnFalseResult ): ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult

It expects condition , onTrue and onFalse functions as inputs and it returns a new function with example name of fn .

When fn`` is called with input argument, it will return either onTrue(input) or onFalse(input) depending on condition(input)` evaluation.

All Typescript definitions ifElse<TArgs extends any [], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult> ( fn: ( ...args: TArgs ) => boolean , onTrue: ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnFalseResult ): ( ...args: TArgs ) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult;

R.ifElse source import {curry} from './curry' function ifElseFn ( condition, onTrue, onFalse ) { return ( ...input ) => { const conditionResult = typeof condition === 'boolean' ? condition : condition(...input) if (conditionResult === true ) { return onTrue(...input) } return onFalse(...input) } } export const ifElse = curry(ifElseFn)

Tests import {always} from './always' import {has} from './has' import {identity} from './identity' import {ifElse} from './ifElse' import {prop} from './prop' const condition = has( 'foo' ) const v = function ( a ) { return typeof a === 'number' } const t = function ( a ) { return a + 1 } const ifFn = x => prop( 'foo' , x).length const elseFn = () => false test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn) expect(fn({ foo : 'bar' })).toEqual( 3 ) expect(fn({ fo : 'bar' })).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'ramda spec' , () => { const ifIsNumber = ifElse(v) expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)( 15 )).toEqual( 16 ) expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)( 'hello' )).toEqual( 'hello' ) }) test( 'pass all arguments' , () => { const identity = function ( a ) { return a } const v = function ( ) { return true } const onTrue = function ( a, b ) { expect(a).toEqual( 123 ) expect(b).toEqual( 'abc' ) } ifElse(v, onTrue, identity)( 123 , 'abc' ) }) test( 'accept constant as condition' , () => { const fn = ifElse( true )(always( true ))(always( false )) expect(fn()).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'accept constant as condition - case 2' , () => { const fn = ifElse( false , always( true ), always( false )) expect(fn()).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'curry 1' , () => { const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn) expect(fn({ foo : 'bar' })).toEqual( 3 ) expect(fn({ fo : 'bar' })).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'curry 2' , () => { const fn = ifElse(condition)(ifFn)(elseFn) expect(fn({ foo : 'bar' })).toEqual( 3 ) expect(fn({ fo : 'bar' })).toEqual( false ) }) test( 'simple arity of 1' , () => { const condition = x => x > 5 const onTrue = x => x + 1 const onFalse = x => x + 10 const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)( 1 ) expect(result).toBe( 11 ) }) test( 'simple arity of 2' , () => { const condition = ( x, y ) => x + y > 5 const onTrue = ( x, y ) => x + y + 1 const onFalse = ( x, y ) => x + y + 10 const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)( 1 , 10 ) expect(result).toBe( 12 ) })

Typescript test import {ifElse} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.ifElse' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const condition = ( x: number ) => x > 5 const onTrue = ( x: number ) => `foo ${x} ` const onFalse = ( x: number ) => `bar ${x} ` const fn = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse) fn const result = fn( 3 ) result }) it( 'arity of 2' , () => { const condition = ( x: number , y: string ) => x + y.length > 5 const onTrue = ( x: number , y: string ) => `foo ${x} - ${y} ` const onFalse = ( x: number , y: string ) => `bar ${x} - ${y} ` const fn = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse) fn const result = fn( 3 , 'hello' ) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 58.56% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const condition = R.has('foo') const v = function (a) { return typeof a === 'number' } const t = function (a) { return a + 1 } const ifFn = x => R.prop('foo', x).length const elseFn = () => false const ifElse = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { const fn = R.ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn) fn({foo: 'bar'}) fn({fo: 'bar'}) const ifIsNumber = R.ifElse(v) ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)(15) ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)('hello') }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { const fn = Ramda.ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn) fn({foo: 'bar'}) fn({fo: 'bar'}) const ifIsNumber = Ramda.ifElse(v) ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)(15) ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)('hello') }, }, ]

inc

It increments a number.

includes

includes(valueToFind: string , input: string [] | string ): boolean

If input is string, then this method work as native String.includes .

If input is array, then R.equals is used to define if valueToFind belongs to the list.

All Typescript definitions includes(valueToFind: string , input: string [] | string ): boolean ; includes(valueToFind: string ): ( input: string [] | string ) => boolean ; includes<T>(valueToFind: T, input: T[]): boolean ; includes<T> ( valueToFind: T ): ( input: T[] ) => boolean ;

R.includes source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_indexOf} from './equals' export function includes ( valueToFind, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => includes(valueToFind, _iterable) if ( typeof iterable === 'string' ) { return iterable.includes(valueToFind) } if (!iterable) { throw new TypeError ( `Cannot read property \'indexOf\' of ${iterable} ` ) } if (!_isArray(iterable)) return false return _indexOf(valueToFind, iterable) > -1 }

Tests import {includes} from './includes' import {includes as includesRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'with string as iterable' , () => { const str = 'foo bar' expect(includes( 'bar' )(str)).toBeTrue() expect(includesRamda( 'bar' )(str)).toBeTrue() expect(includes( 'never' , str)).toBeFalse() expect(includesRamda( 'never' , str)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with array as iterable' , () => { const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(includes( 2 )(arr)).toBeTrue() expect(includesRamda( 2 )(arr)).toBeTrue() expect(includes( 4 , arr)).toBeFalse() expect(includesRamda( 4 , arr)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with list of objects as iterable' , () => { const arr = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] expect(includes({ c : 3 }, arr)).toBeTrue() expect(includesRamda({ c : 3 }, arr)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { const result = includes( NaN , [ NaN ]) const ramdaResult = includesRamda( NaN , [ NaN ]) expect(result).toBeTrue() expect(ramdaResult).toBeTrue() }) test( 'with wrong input that does not throw' , () => { const result = includes( 1 , /foo/g) const ramdaResult = includesRamda( 1 , /foo/g) expect(result).toBeFalse() expect(ramdaResult).toBeFalse() }) test( 'throws on wrong input - match ramda behaviour' , () => { expect( () => includes( 2 , null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of null" ) expect( () => includesRamda( 2 , null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'indexOf')` ) expect( () => includes( 2 , undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined" ) expect( () => includesRamda( 2 , undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'indexOf')` ) })

Typescript test import {includes} from 'rambda' const list = [{a: {b: '1' }}, {a: {c: '2' }}, {a: {b: '3' }}] describe( 'R.includes' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = includes({a: {b: '1' }}, list) result }) it( 'with string' , () => { const result = includes( 'oo' , 'foo' ) const curriedResult = includes( 'oo' )( 'foo' ) result curriedResult }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 84.63% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const { uniqListOfStrings, uniqListOfBooleans, uniqListOfObjects, uniqListOfLists, listOfVariousTypes, rangeOfNumbers, } = require('./_utils.js') const limit = 100 const additionalModes = listOfVariousTypes.map(unknownType => [ unknownType, uniqListOfLists(limit), ]) const modes = [ [99, rangeOfNumbers(limit)], [200, rangeOfNumbers(limit)], ...additionalModes, ['zeppelin', uniqListOfStrings(limit)], [null, uniqListOfBooleans(limit)], [{foo: true, bar: true}, uniqListOfObjects(limit)], [1, uniqListOfLists(limit)], [[1], uniqListOfLists(limit)], ] function applyBenchmark(fn, input) { return fn(input[0], input[1]) } const tests = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: R.includes, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: Ramda.includes, }, ]

indexBy

It generates object with properties provided by condition and values provided by list array.

If condition is a function, then all list members are passed through it.

If condition is a string, then all list members are passed through R.path(condition) .

indexOf

It returns the index of the first element of list equals to valueToFind .

If there is no such element, it returns -1 .

init

init<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns all but the last element of list or string input .

All Typescript definitions init<T>(input: T[]): T[]; init(input: string ): string ;

R.init source import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice' export function init ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) return listOrString.slice( 0 , -1 ) return listOrString.length ? baseSlice(listOrString, 0 , -1 ) : [] }

Tests import {init} from './init' test( 'with array' , () => { expect(init([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) expect(init([ 1 , 2 ])).toEqual([ 1 ]) expect(init([ 1 ])).toEqual([]) expect(init([])).toEqual([]) expect(init([])).toEqual([]) expect(init([ 1 ])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(init( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'fo' ) expect(init( 'f' )).toEqual( '' ) expect(init( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

Typescript test import {init} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.init' , () => { it( 'with string' , () => { const result = init( 'foo' ) result }) it( 'with list' , () => { const result = init([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 92.24% slower and Lodash is 13.3% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [1, 2, 3, 4] const init = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.init(list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.init(list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.initial(list) }, }, ]

intersection

It loops throw listA and listB and returns the intersection of the two according to R.equals .

intersperse

It adds a separator between members of list .

is

It returns true if x is instance of targetPrototype .

isEmpty

isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean

It returns true if x is empty .

All Typescript definitions isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean ;

R.isEmpty source import {type} from './type' export function isEmpty ( input ) { const inputType = type(input) if ([ 'Undefined' , 'NaN' , 'Number' , 'Null' ].includes(inputType)) return false if (!input) return true if (inputType === 'Object' ) { return Object .keys(input).length === 0 } if (inputType === 'Array' ) { return input.length === 0 } return false }

Tests import {isEmpty} from './isEmpty' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(isEmpty( undefined )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( '' )).toEqual( true ) expect(isEmpty( null )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( ' ' )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( new RegExp ( '' ))).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty([])).toEqual( true ) expect(isEmpty([[]])).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty({})).toEqual( true ) expect(isEmpty({ x : 0 })).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( 0 )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty( NaN )).toEqual( false ) expect(isEmpty([ '' ])).toEqual( false ) })

Typescript test import {isEmpty} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.isEmpty' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = isEmpty( 'foo' ) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 97.14% slower and Lodash is 54.99% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const isEmpty = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.isEmpty(undefined) R.isEmpty('') R.isEmpty(null) R.isEmpty(' ') R.isEmpty(new RegExp('')) R.isEmpty([]) R.isEmpty([[]]) R.isEmpty({}) R.isEmpty({x: 0}) R.isEmpty(0) R.isEmpty(NaN) R.isEmpty(['']) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.isEmpty(undefined) Ramda.isEmpty('') Ramda.isEmpty(null) Ramda.isEmpty(' ') Ramda.isEmpty(new RegExp('')) Ramda.isEmpty([]) Ramda.isEmpty([[]]) Ramda.isEmpty({}) Ramda.isEmpty({x: 0}) Ramda.isEmpty(0) Ramda.isEmpty(NaN) Ramda.isEmpty(['']) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.isEmpty(undefined) _.isEmpty('') _.isEmpty(null) _.isEmpty(' ') _.isEmpty(new RegExp('')) _.isEmpty([]) _.isEmpty([[]]) _.isEmpty({}) _.isEmpty({x: 0}) _.isEmpty(0) _.isEmpty(NaN) _.isEmpty(['']) }, }, ]

isNil

isNil(x: any ): x is null | undefined

It returns true if x is either null or undefined .

All Typescript definitions isNil(x: any ): x is null | undefined ;

R.isNil source export function isNil ( x ) { return x === undefined || x === null }

Tests import {isNil} from './isNil' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(isNil( null )).toBeTrue() expect(isNil( undefined )).toBeTrue() expect(isNil([])).toBeFalse() })

join

join<T>(glue: string , list: T[]): string

It returns a string of all list instances joined with a glue .

All Typescript definitions join<T>(glue: string , list: T[]): string ; join<T> ( glue: string ): ( list: T[] ) => string ;

R.join source export function join ( glue, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => join(glue, _list) return list.join(glue) }

Tests import {join} from './join' test( 'curry' , () => { expect(join( '|' )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) expect(join( '|' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( '1|2|3' ) const spacer = join( ' ' ) expect(spacer([ 'a' , 2 , 3.4 ])).toEqual( 'a 2 3.4' ) })

Typescript test import {join} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.join' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = join( '|' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

keys

keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]

It applies Object.keys over x and returns its keys.

All Typescript definitions keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]; keys<T>(x: T): string [];

R.keys source export function keys ( x ) { return Object .keys(x) }

Tests import {keys} from './keys' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(keys({ a : 1 })).toEqual([ 'a' ]) })

Typescript test import {keys} from 'rambda' const obj = {a: 1 , b: 2 } describe( 'R.keys' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = keys(obj) result }) })

last

last(str: string ): string

It returns the last element of input , as the input can be either a string or an array.

All Typescript definitions last(str: string ): string ; last(emptyList: []): undefined ; last<T extends any >(list: T[]): T | undefined ;

R.last source export function last ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) { return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1 ] || '' } return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1 ] }

Tests import {last} from './last' test( 'with list' , () => { expect(last([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toBe( 3 ) expect(last([])).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(last( 'abc' )).toEqual( 'c' ) expect(last( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

Typescript test import {last} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.last' , () => { it( 'string' , () => { const result = last( 'foo' ) result }) it( 'array' , () => { const result = last([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) it( 'empty array - case 1' , () => { const result = last([]) result }) it( 'empty array - case 2' , () => { const list = [ 'foo' , 'bar' ].filter( x => x.startsWith( 'a' )) const result = last(list) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 93.43% slower and Lodash is 5.28% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [1, 2, 3, 4] const last = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.last(list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.last(list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.last(list) }, }, ]

lastIndexOf

lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number

It returns the last index of target in list array.

R.equals is used to determine equality between target and members of list .

If there is no such index, then -1 is returned.

All Typescript definitions lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number ; lastIndexOf<T> ( target: T ): ( list: T[] ) => number ;

R.lastIndexOf source import {_lastIndexOf} from './equals' export function lastIndexOf ( valueToFind, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _list => _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, _list) } return _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) }

Tests import {lastIndexOf} from './lastIndexOf' import {lastIndexOf as lastIndexOfRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './indexOf.spec.js' test( 'with NaN' , () => { expect(lastIndexOf( NaN , [ NaN ])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'will throw with bad input' , () => { expect(lastIndexOfRamda([], true )).toEqual( -1 ) expect( () => indexOf([], true )).toThrow() }) test( 'without list of objects - no R.equals' , () => { expect(lastIndexOf( 3 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 2 ) expect(lastIndexOf( 10 )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( -1 ) }) test( 'list of objects uses R.equals' , () => { const listOfObjects = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] expect(lastIndexOf({ c : 4 }, listOfObjects)).toBe( -1 ) expect(lastIndexOf({ c : 3 }, listOfObjects)).toBe( 2 ) }) test( 'list of arrays uses R.equals' , () => { const listOfLists = [[ 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 2 , 3 , 4 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 1 ], []] expect(lastIndexOf([], listOfLists)).toBe( 5 ) expect(lastIndexOf([ 1 ], listOfLists)).toBe( 4 ) expect(lastIndexOf([ 2 , 3 , 4 ], listOfLists)).toBe( 2 ) expect(lastIndexOf([ 2 , 3 , 5 ], listOfLists)).toBe( -1 ) }) test( 'with string as iterable' , () => { expect( () => lastIndexOf( 'a' , 'abc' )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of abc` ) expect(lastIndexOfRamda( 'a' , 'abc' )).toBe( 0 ) }) describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : lastIndexOf, fnRamda : lastIndexOfRamda, firstInput : possibleTargets, secondInput : possibleIterables, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 34, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 170, } ` ) }, }) })

Typescript test import {lastIndexOf} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.lastIndexOf' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = lastIndexOf( 2 , list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = lastIndexOf( 2 )(list) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 85.19% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11] const lastIndexOf = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.lastIndexOf(1, [1, 2, 3, 1, 2]) R.lastIndexOf(1)([1, 2, 3, 1, 2]) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.lastIndexOf(1, [1, 2, 3, 1, 2]) Ramda.lastIndexOf(1)([1, 2, 3, 1, 2]) }, }, ]

length

length<T>(input: T[]): number

It returns the length property of list or string input .

All Typescript definitions length<T>(input: T[]): number ;

R.length source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function length ( x ) { if (_isArray(x)) return x.length if ( typeof x === 'string' ) return x.length return NaN }

Tests import {length} from './length' import {length as lengthRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(length( 'foo' )).toEqual( 3 ) expect(length([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( 3 ) expect(length([])).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with empty string' , () => { expect(length( '' )).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'with bad input returns NaN' , () => { expect(length( 0 )).toBeNaN() expect(length({})).toBeNaN() expect(length( null )).toBeNaN() expect(length( undefined )).toBeNaN() }) test( 'with length as property' , () => { const input1 = { length : '123' } const input2 = { length : null } const input3 = { length : '' } expect(length(input1)).toBeNaN() expect(lengthRamda(input1)).toBeNaN() expect(length(input2)).toBeNaN() expect(lengthRamda(input2)).toBeNaN() expect(length(input3)).toBeNaN() expect(lengthRamda(input3)).toBeNaN() })

lens

lens<T, U, V> ( getter: ( s: T ) => U, setter: ( a: U, s: T ) => V ): Lens

It returns a lens for the given getter and setter functions.

The getter gets the value of the focus; the setter sets the value of the focus.

The setter should not mutate the data structure.

All Typescript definitions lens<T, U, V> ( getter: ( s: T ) => U, setter: ( a: U, s: T ) => V ): Lens ;

R.lens source export function lens ( getter, setter ) { return function ( functor ) { return function ( target ) { return functor(getter(target)).map( focus => setter(focus, target)) } } }

Typescript test import {lens, assoc} from 'rambda' interface Input { foo: string } describe( 'R.lens' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const fn = lens<Input, string , string > ( ( x: Input ) => { x.foo return x.foo }, assoc( 'name' ) ) fn // $ ExpectType Lens }) })

lensIndex

lensIndex(index: number ): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified index .

All Typescript definitions lensIndex(index: number ): Lens;

R.lensIndex source import {lens} from './lens' import {nth} from './nth' import {update} from './update' export function lensIndex ( index ) { return lens(nth(index), update(index)) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {keys} from './keys' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {over} from './over' import { set } from './ set ' import {view} from './view' const testList = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] test( 'focuses list element at the specified index' , () => { expect(view(lensIndex( 0 ), testList)).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'returns undefined if the specified index does not exist' , () => { expect(view(lensIndex( 10 ), testList)).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'sets the list value at the specified index' , () => { expect( set (lensIndex(0), 0, testList)).toEqual([0, {b: 2 }, { c : 3 }]) }) test( 'applies function to the value at the specified list index' , () => { expect(over(lensIndex( 2 ), keys, testList)).toEqual([{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, [ 'c' ]]) }) test( 'can be composed' , () => { const nestedList = [ 0 , [ 10 , 11 , 12 ], 1 , 2 ] const composedLens = compose(lensIndex( 1 ), lensIndex( 0 )) expect(view(composedLens, nestedList)).toEqual( 10 ) }) test( 'set s (get s) === s' , () => { expect( set (lensIndex(0), view(lensIndex(0), testList), testList)).toEqual( testList ) }) test(' get ( set s v) === v', () => { expect(view(lensIndex( 0 ), set (lensIndex(0), 0, testList))).toEqual(0) }) test(' get ( set ( set s v1) v2) === v2', () => { expect( view( lensIndex( 0 ), set (lensIndex(0), 11, set (lensIndex(0), 10, testList)) ) ).toEqual(11) })

Typescript test import {view, lensIndex} from 'rambda' interface Input { a: number } const testList: Input[] = [{a: 1 }, {a: 2 }, {a: 3 }] describe( 'R.lensIndex' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = view<Input[], Input>(lensIndex( 0 ), testList) result result.a }) })

lensPath

lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified path .

All Typescript definitions lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens; lensPath(path: string ): Lens;

R.lensPath source import {assocPath} from './assocPath' import {lens} from './lens' import {path} from './path' export function lensPath ( key ) { return lens(path(key), assocPath(key)) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {identity} from './identity' import {inc} from './inc' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {lensProp} from './lensProp' import {over} from './over' import { set } from './ set ' import {view} from './view' const testObj = { a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , } test( 'view' , () => { expect(view(lensPath( 'd' ), testObj)).toEqual( 3 ) expect(view(lensPath( 'a.0.b' ), testObj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(view(lensPath( '' ), testObj)).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'set' , () => { expect( set (lensProp('d'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 0 , }) expect( set (lensPath('a.0.b'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 0 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , }) expect( set (lensPath('a.0.X'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [ { b : 1 , X : 0 , }, { b : 2 }, ], d : 3 , }) expect( set (lensPath([]), 0, testObj)).toEqual(0) }) test('over', () => { expect(over(lensPath( 'd' ), inc, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 4 , }) expect(over(lensPath( 'a.1.b' ), inc, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 3 }], d : 3 , }) expect(over(lensProp( 'X' ), identity, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [{ b : 1 }, { b : 2 }], d : 3 , X : undefined , }) expect(over(lensPath( 'a.0.X' ), identity, testObj)).toEqual({ a : [ { b : 1 , X : undefined , }, { b : 2 }, ], d : 3 , }) }) test( 'compose' , () => { const composedLens = compose(lensPath( 'a' ), lensPath( '1.b' )) expect(view(composedLens, testObj)).toEqual( 2 ) }) test( 'set s (get s) === s' , () => { expect( set (lensPath(['d']), view(lensPath(['d']), testObj), testObj) ).toEqual(testObj) expect( set ( lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), testObj), testObj ) ).toEqual(testObj) }) test(' get ( set s v) === v', () => { expect(view(lensPath([ 'd' ]), set (lensPath(['d']), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0) expect( view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), set (lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), 0, testObj)) ).toEqual(0) }) test(' get ( set ( set s v1) v2) === v2', () => { const p = [ 'd' ] const q = [ 'a' , 0 , 'b' ] expect( view(lensPath(p), set (lensPath(p), 11, set (lensPath(p), 10, testObj))) ).toEqual(11) expect( view(lensPath(q), set (lensPath(q), 11, set (lensPath(q), 10, testObj))) ).toEqual(11) })

Typescript test import {lensPath, view} from 'rambda' interface Input { foo: number [] bar: { a: string b: string } } const testObject: Input = { foo: [ 1 , 2 ], bar: { a: 'x' , b: 'y' , }, } const path = lensPath([ 'bar' , 'a' ]) const pathAsString = lensPath( 'bar.a' ) describe( 'R.lensPath' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = view<Input, string >(path, testObject) result }) it( 'using string as path input' , () => { const result = view<Input, string >(pathAsString, testObject) result }) })

lensProp

lensProp(prop: string ): { <T, U>(obj: T): U

It returns a lens that focuses on specified property prop .

All Typescript definitions lensProp(prop: string ): { <T, U>(obj: T): U; set <T, U, V>(val: T, obj: U): V; };

R.lensProp source import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {prop} from './prop' export function lensProp ( key ) { return lens(prop(key), assoc(key)) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {identity} from './identity' import {inc} from './inc' import {lensProp} from './lensProp' import {over} from './over' import { set } from './ set ' import {view} from './view' const testObj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } test( 'focuses object the specified object property' , () => { expect(view(lensProp( 'a' ), testObj)).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'returns undefined if the specified property does not exist' , () => { expect(view(lensProp( 'X' ), testObj)).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'sets the value of the object property specified' , () => { expect( set (lensProp('a'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 0 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) }) test( "adds the property to the object if it doesn't exist" , () => { expect( set (lensProp('d'), 4, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , }) }) test( 'applies function to the value of the specified object property' , () => { expect(over(lensProp( 'a' ), inc, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) }) test( "applies function to undefined and adds the property if it doesn't exist" , () => { expect(over(lensProp( 'X' ), identity, testObj)).toEqual({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , X : undefined , }) }) test( 'can be composed' , () => { const nestedObj = { a : { b : 1 }, c : 2 , } const composedLens = compose(lensProp( 'a' ), lensProp( 'b' )) expect(view(composedLens, nestedObj)).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'set s (get s) === s' , () => { expect( set (lensProp('a'), view(lensProp('a'), testObj), testObj)).toEqual( testObj ) }) test(' get ( set s v) === v', () => { expect(view(lensProp( 'a' ), set (lensProp('a'), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0) }) test(' get ( set ( set s v1) v2) === v2', () => { expect( view( lensProp( 'a' ), set (lensProp('a'), 11, set (lensProp('a'), 10, testObj)) ) ).toEqual(11) })

Typescript test import {lensProp, view} from 'rambda' interface Input { foo: string } const testObject: Input = { foo: 'Led Zeppelin' , } const lens = lensProp( 'foo' ) describe( 'R.lensProp' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = view<Input, string >(lens, testObject) result }) })

map

map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>

It returns the result of looping through iterable with fn .

It works with both array and object.

All Typescript definitions map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>; map<T, U>(fn: Iterator<T, U>, iterable: T[]): U[]; map<T, U> ( fn: Iterator<T, U> ): ( iterable: T[] ) => U[]; map<T, U, S> ( fn: ObjectIterator<T, U> ): ( iterable: Dictionary<T> ) => Dictionary<U>; map<T> ( fn: Iterator<T, T> ): ( iterable: T[] ) => T[]; map<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>, iterable: T[]): T[];

R.map source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys' export function mapArray ( fn, list, isIndexed = false ) { let index = 0 const willReturn = Array (list.length) while (index < list.length) { willReturn[index] = isIndexed ? fn(list[index], index) : fn(list[index]) index++ } return willReturn } export function mapObject ( fn, obj ) { let index = 0 const keys = _keys(obj) const len = keys.length const willReturn = {} while (index < len) { const key = keys[index] willReturn[key] = fn(obj[key], key, obj) index++ } return willReturn } export const mapObjIndexed = mapObject export function map ( fn, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => map(fn, _iterable) if (!iterable) { throw new Error ( 'Incorrect iterable input' ) } if (_isArray(iterable)) return mapArray(fn, iterable) return mapObject(fn, iterable) }

Tests import {map} from './map' import {map as mapRamda} from 'ramda' const double = x => x * 2 describe( `with array` , () => { test( 'happy' , () => { expect(map(double, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) }) test( 'curried' , () => { expect(map(double)([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 , 6 ]) }) }) describe( `with object` , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { expect(map(double, obj)).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 4 , }) }) test( 'property as second and input object as third argument' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const iterator = ( val, prop, inputObject ) => { expect(prop).toBeString() expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj) return val * 2 } expect(map(iterator)(obj)).toEqual({ a : 2 , b : 4 , }) }) }) test( 'bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda' , () => { expect( () => map(double, null )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => map(double)( undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , `Incorrect iterable input` ) expect( () => mapRamda(double, null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'fantasy-land/map')` ) expect( () => mapRamda(double, undefined )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fantasy-land/map')` ) })

Typescript test import {map} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.map with arrays' , () => { it( 'iterable returns the same type as the input' , () => { const result = map< number >( ( x: number ) => { x return x + 2 }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'iterable returns the same type as the input - curried' , () => { const result = map< number > ( ( x: number ) => { x return x + 2 } )( [1, 2, 3] ) result // $ ExpectType number [] }) it ( 'iterable returns different type as the input', ( ) => { const result = map< number , string >( ( x: number ) => { x return String ( x ) }, [1, 2, 3] ) result } ) }) describe ( 'R.map with objects', ( ) => { it( 'iterable with all three arguments - curried', ( ) => { const result = map< number , string , any >( ( a, b, c ) => { a b c return `${a}` } )( {a: 1, b: 2} ) result } ) it( 'iterable with all three arguments ', ( ) => { const result = map< number , string >( ( a, b, c ) => { a b c return `${a}` }, {a: 1, b: 2} ) result } ) it( 'iterable with property argument', ( ) => { const result = map< number , string >( ( a, b ) => { a b return `${a}` }, {a: 1, b: 2} ) result } ) it( 'iterable with no property argument', ( ) => { const result = map< number , string >( a => { a return `${a}` }, {a: 1, b: 2} ) result } ) } )

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 86.6% slower and Lodash is 11.73% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4] const fn = x => x * 2 const map = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.map(fn, arr) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.map(fn, arr) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.map(arr, fn) }, }, ]

mapObjIndexed

It works the same way as R.map does for objects. It is added as Ramda also has this method.

match

match(regExpression: RegExp , str: string ): string []

Curried version of String.prototype.match which returns empty array, when there is no match.

All Typescript definitions match(regExpression: RegExp , str: string ): string []; match(regExpression: RegExp ): ( str: string ) => string [];

R.match source export function match ( pattern, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => match(pattern, _input) const willReturn = input.match(pattern) return willReturn === null ? [] : willReturn }

Tests import {equals} from './equals' import {match} from './match' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(match( /a./g )( 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual([ 'ar' , 'az' ]) }) test( 'fallback' , () => { expect(match( /a./g )( 'foo' )).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(match( 'a' , 'foo' )).toEqual([]) expect(equals(match( 'o' , 'foo' ), [ 'o' ])).toBeTrue() }) test( 'throwing' , () => { expect( () => { match( /a./g , null ) }).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'match')` ) })

Typescript test import {match} from 'rambda' const str = 'foo bar' describe( 'R.match' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = match( /foo/ , str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = match( /foo/ )(str) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 44.83% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const match = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.match(/a./g)('foo bar baz') R.match(/a./g, 'foo bar baz') }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.match(/a./g)('foo bar baz') Ramda.match(/a./g, 'foo bar baz') }, }, ]

mathMod

R.mathMod behaves like the modulo operator should mathematically, unlike the % operator (and by extension, R.modulo ). So while -17 % 5 is -2 , mathMod(-17, 5) is 3 .

max

It returns the greater value between x and y .

maxBy

It returns the greater value between x and y according to compareFn function.

mean

mean(list: number []): number

It returns the mean value of list input.

All Typescript definitions mean(list: number []): number ;

R.mean source import {sum} from './sum' export function mean ( list ) { return sum(list) / list.length }

Tests import {mean} from './mean' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(mean([ 2 , 7 ])).toBe( 4.5 ) }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { expect(mean([])).toBeNaN() })

Typescript test import {mean} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.mean' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = mean([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

median

median(list: number []): number

It returns the median value of list input.

All Typescript definitions median(list: number []): number ;

R.median source import {mean} from './mean' export function median ( list ) { const len = list.length if (len === 0 ) return NaN const width = 2 - (len % 2 ) const idx = (len - width) / 2 return mean( Array .prototype.slice .call(list, 0 ) .sort( ( a, b ) => { if (a === b) return 0 return a < b ? -1 : 1 }) .slice(idx, idx + width) ) }

Tests import {median} from './median' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(median([ 2 ])).toEqual( 2 ) expect(median([ 7 , 2 , 10 , 2 , 9 ])).toEqual( 7 ) }) test( 'with empty array' , () => { expect(median([])).toBeNaN() })

Typescript test import {median} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.median' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = median([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

merge

merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B export function merge < Output >( target: any ): ( newProps: any ) => Output

It creates a copy of target object with overidden newProps properties.

All Typescript definitions merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B merge<Output> ( target: any ): ( newProps: any ) => Output;

R.merge source export function merge ( target, newProps ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _newProps => merge(target, _newProps) return Object .assign({}, target || {}, newProps || {}) }

Tests import {merge} from './merge' const obj = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { expect(merge(obj, { bar : 20 })).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 20 , }) }) test( 'curry' , () => { expect(merge(obj)({ baz : 3 })).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 , }) }) test( 'when undefined or null instead of object' , () => { expect(merge( null , undefined )).toEqual({}) expect(merge(obj, null )).toEqual(obj) expect(merge(obj, undefined )).toEqual(obj) expect(merge( undefined , obj)).toEqual(obj) })

Typescript test import {merge} from 'rambda' interface Output { foo: number bar: number } describe( 'R.merge' , () => { const result = merge({foo: 1 }, {bar: 2 }) const curriedResult = merge<Output>({foo: 1 })({bar: 2 }) result.foo result.bar curriedResult.bar })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 12.21% slower and Lodash is 55.76% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const obj = {bar: 'yes'} const a = { foo: 'bar', bar: 'baz', } const merge = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.merge(a, obj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.merge(a, obj) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.merge(a, obj) }, }, ]

mergeAll

mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T

It merges all objects of list array sequentially and returns the result.

All Typescript definitions mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T; mergeAll(list: object[]): object;

R.mergeAll source import {map} from './map' import {merge} from './merge' export function mergeAll ( arr ) { let willReturn = {} map( val => { willReturn = merge(willReturn, val) }, arr) return willReturn }

Tests import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll' test( 'case 1' , () => { const arr = [{ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }, { c : 3 }] const expectedResult = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } expect(mergeAll(arr)).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'case 2' , () => { expect(mergeAll([{ foo : 1 }, { bar : 2 }, { baz : 3 }])).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 , }) })

Typescript test import {mergeAll} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.mergeAll' , () => { it( 'with passing type' , () => { interface Output { foo: number bar: number } const result = mergeAll<Output>([{foo: 1 }, {bar: 2 }]) result.foo result.bar }) it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = mergeAll([{foo: 1 }, {bar: 2 }]) result }) })

mergeDeepRight

mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output

Creates a new object with the own properties of the first object merged with the own properties of the second object. If a key exists in both objects:

and both values are objects, the two values will be recursively merged

otherwise the value from the second object will be used.

All Typescript definitions mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output; mergeDeepRight<Output> ( target: object ): ( newProps: object ) => Output;

R.mergeDeepRight source import {type} from './type' export function mergeDeepRight ( target, source ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return sourceHolder => mergeDeepRight(target, sourceHolder) } const willReturn = JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(target)) Object .keys(source).forEach( key => { if (type(source[key]) === 'Object' ) { if (type(target[key]) === 'Object' ) { willReturn[key] = mergeDeepRight(target[key], source[key]) } else { willReturn[key] = source[key] } } else { willReturn[key] = source[key] } }) return willReturn }

Tests import {mergeDeepRight} from './mergeDeepRight' const slave = { name : 'evilMe' , age : 10 , contact : { a : 1 , email : 'foo@example.com' , }, } const master = { age : 40 , contact : { email : 'baz@example.com' }, songs : { title : 'Remains the same' }, } test( 'happy' , () => { const result = mergeDeepRight(slave, master) const curryResult = mergeDeepRight(slave)(master) const expected = { age : 40 , name : 'evilMe' , contact : { a : 1 , email : 'baz@example.com' , }, songs : { title : 'Remains the same' }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(curryResult).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ramda compatible test 1' , () => { const a = { w : 1 , x : 2 , y : { z : 3 }, } const b = { a : 4 , b : 5 , c : { d : 6 }, } const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b) const expected = { w : 1 , x : 2 , y : { z : 3 }, a : 4 , b : 5 , c : { d : 6 }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ramda compatible test 2' , () => { const a = { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 , }, y : 0 , } const b = { a : { b : 3 , d : 4 , }, z : 0 , } const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b) const expected = { a : { b : 3 , c : 2 , d : 4 , }, y : 0 , z : 0 , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'ramda compatible test 3' , () => { const a = { w : 1 , x : { y : 2 }, } const result = mergeDeepRight(a, { x : { y : 3 }}) const expected = { w : 1 , x : { y : 3 }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {mergeDeepRight} from 'rambda' interface Output { foo: { bar: number } } describe( 'R.mergeDeepRight' , () => { const result = mergeDeepRight<Output>({foo: {bar: 1 }}, {foo: {bar: 2 }}) result.foo.bar })

mergeLeft

mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output

Same as R.merge , but in opposite direction.

All Typescript definitions mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output; mergeLeft<Output> ( newProps: object ): ( target: object ) => Output;

R.mergeLeft source import {merge} from './merge' export function mergeLeft ( x, y ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _y => mergeLeft(x, _y) return merge(y, x) }

Tests import {mergeLeft} from './mergeLeft' const obj = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 , } test( 'happy' , () => { expect(mergeLeft({ bar : 20 }, obj)).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 20 , }) }) test( 'curry' , () => { expect(mergeLeft({ baz : 3 })(obj)).toEqual({ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 , }) }) test( 'when undefined or null instead of object' , () => { expect(mergeLeft( null , undefined )).toEqual({}) expect(mergeLeft(obj, null )).toEqual(obj) expect(mergeLeft(obj, undefined )).toEqual(obj) expect(mergeLeft( undefined , obj)).toEqual(obj) })

Typescript test import {mergeLeft} from 'rambda' interface Output { foo: number bar: number } describe( 'R.mergeLeft' , () => { const result = mergeLeft<Output>({foo: 1 }, {bar: 2 }) const curriedResult = mergeLeft<Output>({foo: 1 })({bar: 2 }) result.foo result.bar curriedResult.bar })

min

It returns the lesser value between x and y .

minBy

It returns the lesser value between x and y according to compareFn function.

modulo

Curried version of x%y .

move

It returns a copy of list with exchanged fromIndex and toIndex elements.

multiply

Curried version of x*y .

negate

none

none<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean

It returns true , if all members of array list returns false , when applied as argument to predicate function.

All Typescript definitions none<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): boolean ; none < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => boolean ;

R.none source export function none ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => none(predicate, _list) for ( let i = 0 ; i < list.length; i++) { if (!predicate(list[i])) return true } return false }

Tests import {none} from './none' const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1 const arr = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 11 ] test( 'when true' , () => { expect(none(isEven, arr)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false curried' , () => { expect(none(isOdd)(arr)).toBeFalse() })

Typescript test import {none} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.none' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = none( x => { x return x > 0 }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'curried needs a type' , () => { const result = none< number >( x => { x return x > 0 })([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 96.48% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0 const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11] const none = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.none(isEven, arr) R.none(isEven)(arr) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.none(isEven, arr) Ramda.none(isEven)(arr) }, }, ]

not

not(input: any ): boolean

It returns a boolean negated version of input .

All Typescript definitions not(input: any ): boolean ;

R.not source export function not ( input ) { return !input }

Tests import {not} from './not' test( 'not' , () => { expect(not( false )).toEqual( true ) expect(not( true )).toEqual( false ) expect(not( 0 )).toEqual( true ) expect(not( 1 )).toEqual( false ) })

Typescript test import {not} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.not' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = not( 4 ) result }) })

nth

nth<T>(index: number , list: T[]): T | undefined

Curried version of list[index] .

All Typescript definitions nth<T>(index: number , list: T[]): T | undefined ; nth(index: number ): <T> ( list: T[] ) => T | undefined ;

R.nth source export function nth ( index, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => nth(index, _list) const idx = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index return Object .prototype.toString.call(list) === '[object String]' ? list.charAt(idx) : list[idx] }

Tests import {nth} from './nth' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(nth( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'with curry' , () => { expect(nth( 2 )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 3 ) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(nth( 2 )( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'o' ) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(nth( -3 )([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 2 ) })

Typescript test import {nth} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.nth' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = nth( 4 , list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = nth( 1 )(list) result }) })

objOf

It creates an object with a single key-value pair.

of

of<T>(x: T): T[]

All Typescript definitions of<T>(x: T): T[];

R.of source export function of ( value ) { return [value] }

Tests import { of } from './of' test( 'happy' , () => { expect( of ( 3 )).toEqual([ 3 ]) expect( of ( null )).toEqual([ null ]) })

Typescript test import {of} from 'ramda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.of' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = of( 4 ) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = of(list) result }) })

omit

omit<T, K extends string >(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>

It returns a partial copy of an obj without propsToOmit properties.

All Typescript definitions omit<T, K extends string >(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>; omit<K extends string > ( propsToOmit: K[] ): < T >( obj: T ) => Omit<T, K>; omit<T, U>(propsToOmit: string , obj: T): U; omit<T, U> ( propsToOmit: string ): ( obj: T ) => U; omit<T>(propsToOmit: string , obj: object): T; omit<T> ( propsToOmit: string ): ( obj: object ) => T;

R.omit source export function omit ( propsToOmit, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => omit(propsToOmit, _obj) if (obj === null || obj === undefined ) { return undefined } const propsToOmitValue = typeof propsToOmit === 'string' ? propsToOmit.split( ',' ) : propsToOmit const willReturn = {} for ( const key in obj) { if (!propsToOmitValue.includes(key)) { willReturn[key] = obj[key] } } return willReturn }

Tests import {omit} from './omit' test( 'with string as condition' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } const result = omit( 'a,c' , obj) const resultCurry = omit( 'a,c' )(obj) const expectedResult = { b : 2 } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with null' , () => { expect(omit( 'a,b' , null )).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( "doesn't work with number as property" , () => { expect( omit([ 42 ], { a : 1 , 42 : 2 , }) ).toEqual({ 42 : 2 , a : 1 , }) }) test( 'happy' , () => { expect( omit([ 'a' , 'c' ])({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ b : 'bar' }) })

Typescript test import {omit} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.omit with array as props input' , () => { it( 'allow Typescript to infer object type' , () => { const input = {a: 'foo' , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 } const result = omit([ 'b,c' ], input) result.a result.d const curriedResult = omit([ 'a,c' ], input) curriedResult.a curriedResult.d }) it( 'declare type of input object' , () => { interface Input { a: string b: number c: number d: number } const input: Input = {a: 'foo' , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 } const result = omit([ 'b,c' ], input) result result.a result.d const curriedResult = omit([ 'a,c' ], input) curriedResult.a curriedResult.d }) }) describe( 'R.omit with string as props input' , () => { interface Output { b: number d: number } it( 'explicitly declare output' , () => { const result = omit<Output>( 'a,c' , {a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 }) result result.b const curriedResult = omit<Output>( 'a,c' )({a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 }) curriedResult.b }) it( 'explicitly declare input and output' , () => { interface Input { a: number b: number c: number d: number } const result = omit<Input, Output>( 'a,c' , {a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 }) result result.b const curriedResult = omit<Input, Output>( 'a,c' )({ a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 , }) curriedResult.b }) it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = omit( 'a,c' , {a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 }) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 69.95% slower and Lodash is 97.34% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const obj = { a: 'foo', b: 'bar', c: 'baz', } const toOmit = ['a', 'c'] const omit = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.omit(toOmit, obj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.omit(toOmit, obj) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.omit(obj, toOmit) }, }, ]

once

once<T extends (...args: any []) => any >(func: T): T

It returns a function, which invokes only once fn function.

All Typescript definitions once<T extends (...args: any []) => any >(func: T): T;

R.once source import {curry} from './curry' function onceFn ( fn, context ) { let result return function ( ) { if (fn) { result = fn.apply(context || this , arguments ) fn = null } return result } } export function once ( fn, context ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { const wrap = onceFn(fn, context) return curry(wrap) } return onceFn(fn, context) }

Tests import {once} from './once' test( 'with counter' , () => { let counter = 0 const runOnce = once( x => { counter++ return x + 2 }) expect(runOnce( 1 )).toEqual( 3 ) runOnce( 1 ) runOnce( 1 ) runOnce( 1 ) expect(counter).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'happy path' , () => { const addOneOnce = once( ( a, b, c ) => a + b + c, 1 ) expect(addOneOnce( 10 , 20 , 30 )).toBe( 60 ) expect(addOneOnce( 40 )).toEqual( 60 ) })

Typescript test import {once} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.once' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const runOnce = once( ( x: number ) => { return x + 2 }) const result = runOnce( 1 ) result }) })

or

Logical OR

over

over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified value received by applying function fn to lens focus.

All Typescript definitions over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T; over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T[]): T[]; over(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn): <T> ( value: T ) => T; over(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn): <T> ( value: T[] ) => T[]; over(lens: Lens): <T> ( fn: Arity1Fn, value: T ) => T; over(lens: Lens): <T> ( fn: Arity1Fn, value: T[] ) => T[];

R.over source import {curry} from './curry' const Identity = x => ({ x, map : fn => Identity(fn(x)), }) function overFn ( lens, fn, object ) { return lens( x => Identity(fn(x)))(object).x } export const over = curry(overFn)

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {over} from './over' import {prop} from './prop' import {toUpper} from './toUpper' const testObject = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : 'x' , b : 'y' , }, } test( 'assoc lens' , () => { const assocLens = lens(prop( 'foo' ), assoc( 'foo' )) const result = over(assocLens, toUpper, testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, foo : 'BAR' , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'path lens' , () => { const pathLens = lensPath( 'baz.a' ) const result = over(pathLens, toUpper, testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, baz : { a : 'X' , b : 'y' , }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'index lens' , () => { const indexLens = lensIndex( 0 ) const result = over(indexLens, toUpper)([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) expect(result).toEqual([ 'FOO' , 'bar' ]) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 56.23% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const testObj = {a: 1} const last = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.over(R.lensProp('a'), R.inc, testObj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.over(Ramda.lensProp('a'), Ramda.inc, testObj) }, }, ]

partial

partial<V0, V1, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1 ) => T, args: [V0] ): ( x1: V1 ) => T

It is very similar to R.curry , but you can pass initial arguments when you create the curried function.

R.partial will keep returning a function until all the arguments that the function fn expects are passed. The name comes from the fact that you partially inject the inputs.

All Typescript definitions partial<V0, V1, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1 ) => T, args: [V0] ): ( x1: V1 ) => T; partial<V0, V1, V2, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2 ) => T, args: [V0, V1] ): ( x2: V2 ) => T; partial<V0, V1, V2, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2 ) => T, args: [V0] ): ( x1: V1, x2: V2 ) => T; partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3 ) => T, args: [V0, V1, V2] ): ( x2: V3 ) => T; partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3 ) => T, args: [V0, V1] ): ( x2: V2, x3: V3 ) => T; partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T> ( fn: ( x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3 ) => T, args: [V0] ): ( x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3 ) => T; partial<T> ( fn: ( ...a: any [] ) => T, args: any [] ): ( ...x: any [] ) => T;

R.partial source export function partial ( fn, ...args ) { const len = fn.length return ( ...rest ) => { if (args.length + rest.length >= len) { return fn(...args, ...rest) } return partial(fn, ...[...args, ...rest]) } }

Tests import {partial} from './partial' import {type} from './type' const greet = ( salutation, title, firstName, lastName ) => salutation + ', ' + title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!' test( 'happy' , () => { const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello' , 'Ms.' ) const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments( 'foo' ) const sayHello = partial(greet, [ 'Hello' ]) const sayHelloRamda = partial(sayHello, [ 'Ms.' ]) expect(type(fn)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(fn( 'bar' )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. foo bar!' ) expect(sayHelloRamda( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. foo bar!' ) }) test( 'extra arguments are ignored' , () => { const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello' , 'Ms.' ) const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments( 'foo' ) expect(type(fn)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(fn( 'bar' , 1 , 2 )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. foo bar!' ) }) test( 'when array is input' , () => { const fooFn = ( a, b, c, d ) => ({ a, b, c, d, }) const barFn = partial(fooFn, [ 1 , 2 ], []) expect(barFn( 1 , 2 )).toEqual({ a : [ 1 , 2 ], b : [], c : 1 , d : 2 , }) }) test( 'ramda spec' , () => { const sayHello = partial(greet, 'Hello' ) const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, 'Ms.' ) expect(sayHelloToMs( 'Jane' , 'Jones' )).toBe( 'Hello, Ms. Jane Jones!' ) })

Typescript test import {partial} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.partial' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { function greet ( salutation: string , title: string , firstName: string , lastName: string ) { return ` ${salutation} , ${title} ${firstName} ${lastName} !` } const sayHello = partial(greet, [ 'Hello' ]) const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, [ 'Ms.' ]) const result = sayHelloToMs( 'Jane' , 'Jones' ) result }) })

partition

partition<T>( predicate: Predicate<T>, input: T[] ): [T[], T[]]

It will return array of two objects/arrays according to predicate function. The first member holds all instances of input that pass the predicate function, while the second member - those who doesn't.

All Typescript definitions partition<T>( predicate: Predicate<T>, input: T[] ): [T[], T[]]; partition<T>( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( input: T[] ) => [T[], T[]]; partition<T>( predicate: ( x: T, prop?: string ) => boolean , input: { [key: string ]: T} ): [{ [key: string ]: T}, { [key: string ]: T}]; partition<T>( predicate: ( x: T, prop?: string ) => boolean ): ( input: { [key: string ]: T} ) => [{ [key: string ]: T}, { [key: string ]: T}];

R.partition source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function partitionObject ( predicate, iterable ) { const yes = {} const no = {} Object .entries(iterable).forEach( ( [prop, value] ) => { if (predicate(value, prop)) { yes[prop] = value } else { no[prop] = value } }) return [yes, no] } export function partitionArray ( predicate, list, indexed = false ) { const yes = [] const no = [] let counter = -1 while (counter++ < list.length - 1 ) { if ( indexed ? predicate ( list [ counter ], counter ) : predicate ( list [ counter ]) ) { yes.push ( list [ counter ]) } else { no.push ( list [ counter ]) } } return [ yes , no ] } export function partition ( predicate , iterable ) { if ( arguments.length === 1) { return listHolder => partition(predicate, listHolder) } if (!_isArray(iterable)) return partitionObject(predicate, iterable) return partitionArray(predicate, iterable) }

Tests import {partition} from './partition' test( 'with array' , () => { const predicate = x => x > 2 const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const result = partition(predicate, list) const expectedResult = [ [ 3 , 4 ], [ 1 , 2 ], ] expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const predicate = ( value, prop ) => { expect( typeof prop).toBe( 'string' ) return value > 2 } const hash = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , } const result = partition(predicate)(hash) const expectedResult = [ { c : 3 , d : 4 , }, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, ] expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'readme example' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } const predicate = x => x > 2 const result = [partition(predicate, list), partition(predicate, obj)] const expected = [ [[ 3 ], [ 1 , 2 ]], [ { c : 3 }, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }, ], ] expect(result).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {partition} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.partition' , () => { it( 'with array' , () => { const predicate = ( x: number ) => { return x > 2 } const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const result = partition(predicate, list) const curriedResult = partition(predicate)(list) result curriedResult }) })

path

path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined

If pathToSearch is 'a.b' then it will return 1 if obj is {a:{b:1}} .

It will return undefined , if such path is not found.

All Typescript definitions path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined ; path<T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: any ): T | undefined ; path<T> ( pathToSearch: Path ): ( obj: any ) => T | undefined ; path<Input, T> ( pathToSearch: Path ): ( obj: Input ) => T | undefined ;

R.path source export function path ( pathInput, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => path(pathInput, _obj) if (obj === null || obj === undefined ) { return undefined } let willReturn = obj let counter = 0 const pathArrValue = typeof pathInput === 'string' ? pathInput.split( '.' ) : pathInput while (counter < pathArrValue.length) { if (willReturn === null || willReturn === undefined ) { return undefined } if (willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] === null ) return undefined willReturn = willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] counter++ } return willReturn }

Tests import {path} from './path' test( 'with array inside object' , () => { const obj = { a : { b : [ 1 , { c : 1 }]}} expect(path( 'a.b.1.c' , obj)).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'works with undefined' , () => { const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 }}} expect(path( 'a.b.c.d.f' , obj)).toBeUndefined() expect(path( 'foo.babaz' , undefined )).toBeUndefined() expect(path( 'foo.babaz' )( undefined )).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'works with string instead of array' , () => { expect(path( 'foo.bar.baz' )({ foo : { bar : { baz : 'yes' }}})).toEqual( 'yes' ) }) test( 'path' , () => { expect(path([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])({ foo : { bar : { baz : 'yes' }}})).toEqual( 'yes' ) expect(path([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])( null )).toBeUndefined() expect(path([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])({ foo : { bar : 'baz' }})).toBeUndefined() }) test( 'null is not a valid path' , () => { expect(path( 'audio_tracks' , { a : 1 , audio_tracks : null })).toBeUndefined() })

Typescript test import {path} from 'rambda' interface Input { a: number b: { c: boolean } } describe( 'R.path' , () => { it( 'without specified input type' , () => { const input = {a: 1 , b: {c: true }} const result = path< boolean >( 'a.b.c' , input) const curriedResult = path< boolean >( 'a.b.c' )(input) result curriedResult }) it( 'without specified output type' , () => { const input = {a: 1 , b: {c: true }} const result = path( 'a.b.c' , input) result }) it( 'with string as path' , () => { const input: Input = {a: 1 , b: {c: true }} const resultA = path< boolean >( 'a.b.c' , input) const resultB = path< boolean >( 'a.b.c' )(input) resultA resultB }) it( 'with array as path' , () => { const input: Input = {a: 1 , b: {c: true }} const resultA = path< boolean >([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], input) const resultB = path< boolean >([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ])(input) resultA resultB }) }) describe( 'path with specified input' , () => { it( 'with string as path' , () => { const input: Input = {a: 1 , b: {c: true }} const resultA = path<Input, boolean >( 'a.b.c' , input) const resultB = path<Input, boolean >( 'a.b.c' )(input) resultA resultB }) it( 'with array as path' , () => { const input: Input = {a: 1 , b: {c: true }} const resultA = path<Input, boolean >([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], input) const resultB = path<Input, boolean >([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ])(input) resultA resultB }) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 37.81% slower and Ramda is 77.81% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const obj = {a: {b: 2}} const pathInput = ['a', 'b'] const path = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.path(pathInput, obj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.path(pathInput, obj) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.get(obj, pathInput) }, }, ]

pathEq

pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any , input: any ): boolean

It returns true if pathToSearch of input object is equal to target value.

pathToSearch is passed to R.path , which means that it can be either a string or an array. Also equality between target and the found value is determined by R.equals .

All Typescript definitions pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any , input: any ): boolean ; pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any ): ( input: any ) => boolean ; pathEq(pathToSearch: Path): ( target: any ) => (input: any ) => boolean ;

R.pathEq source import {curry} from './curry' import {equals} from './equals' import {path} from './path' function pathEqFn ( pathToSearch, target, input ) { return equals(path(pathToSearch, input), target) } export const pathEq = curry(pathEqFn)

Tests import {pathEq} from './pathEq' test( 'when true' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 }}} const target = { c : 1 } expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { const path = 'a.b' const obj = { a : { b : 1 }} const target = 2 expect(pathEq(path, target)(obj)).toBeFalse() }) test( 'when wrong path' , () => { const path = 'foo.bar' const obj = { a : { b : 1 }} const target = 2 expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeFalse() })

Typescript test import {pathEq} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.pathEq' , () => { it( 'with string path' , () => { const pathToSearch = 'a.b.c' const input = {a: {b: {c: 1 }}} const target = {c: 1 } const result = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target) const curriedResult = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target) result curriedResult }) it( 'with array path' , () => { const pathToSearch = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] const input = {a: {b: {c: 1 }}} const target = {c: 1 } const result = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target) const curriedResult = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target) result curriedResult }) }) describe( 'with ramda specs' , () => { const testPath = [ 'x' , 0 , 'y' ] const testObj = { x: [ {y: 2 , z: 3 }, {y: 4 , z: 5 }, ], } const result1 = pathEq(testPath, 2 , testObj) const result2 = pathEq(testPath, 2 )(testObj) const result3 = pathEq(testPath)( 2 )(testObj) result1 result2 result3 })

pathOr

pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any ): T

It reads obj input and returns either R.path(pathToSearch, obj) result or defaultValue input.

All Typescript definitions pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any ): T; pathOr<T> ( defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path ): ( obj: any ) => T; pathOr<T> ( defaultValue: T ): ( pathToSearch: Path ) => (obj: any ) => T;

R.pathOr source import {curry} from './curry' import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo' import {path} from './path' function pathOrFn ( defaultValue, pathInput, obj ) { return defaultTo(defaultValue, path(pathInput, obj)) } export const pathOr = curry(pathOrFn)

Tests import {pathOr} from './pathOr' test( 'with undefined' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , { x : { y : 1 }}) expect(result).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'with null' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , null ) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'with NaN' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , NaN ) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'curry case (x)(y)(z)' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' )( 'x.y.z' )({ x : { y : { a : 1 }}}) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'curry case (x)(y,z)' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y.z' )({ x : { y : { a : 1 }}}) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) }) test( 'curry case (x,y)(z)' , () => { const result = pathOr( 'foo' )( 'x.y.z' , { x : { y : { a : 1 }}}) expect(result).toEqual( 'foo' ) })

Typescript test import {pathOr} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.pathOr' , () => { it( 'with string path' , () => { const x = pathOr< string >( 'foo' , 'x.y' , {x: {y: 'bar' }}) x }) it( 'with array path' , () => { const x = pathOr< string >( 'foo' , [ 'x' , 'y' ], {x: {y: 'bar' }}) x }) it( 'without passing type looks bad' , () => { const x = pathOr( 'foo' , 'x.y' , {x: {y: 'bar' }}) x }) it( 'curried' , () => { const x = pathOr< string >( 'foo' , 'x.y' )({x: {y: 'bar' }}) x }) })

paths

paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined )[]

It loops over members of pathsToSearch as singlePath and returns the array produced by R.path(singlePath, obj) .

Because it calls R.path , then singlePath can be either string or a list.

All Typescript definitions paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined )[]; paths<Input, T> ( pathsToSearch: Path[] ): ( obj: Input ) => (T | undefined )[]; paths<T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: any ): (T | undefined )[]; paths<T> ( pathsToSearch: Path[] ): ( obj: any ) => (T | undefined )[];

R.paths source import {path} from './path' export function paths ( pathsToSearch, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _obj => paths(pathsToSearch, _obj) } return pathsToSearch.map( singlePath => path(singlePath, obj)) }

Tests import {paths} from './paths' const obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 , d : 2 , }, }, p : [{ q : 3 }], x : { y : 'FOO' , z : [[{}]], }, } test( 'with string path + curry' , () => { const pathsInput = [ 'a.b.d' , 'p.q' ] const expected = [ 2 , undefined ] const result = paths(pathsInput, obj) const curriedResult = paths(pathsInput)(obj) expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with array path' , () => { const result = paths( [ [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 'x' , 'y' ], ], obj ) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , 'FOO' ]) }) test( 'takes a paths that contains indices into arrays' , () => { expect( paths( [ [ 'p' , 0 , 'q' ], [ 'x' , 'z' , 0 , 0 ], ], obj ) ).toEqual([ 3 , {}]) expect( paths( [ [ 'p' , 0 , 'q' ], [ 'x' , 'z' , 2 , 1 ], ], obj ) ).toEqual([ 3 , undefined ]) }) test( "gets a deep property's value from objects" , () => { expect(paths([[ 'a' , 'b' ]], obj)).toEqual([obj.a.b]) expect(paths([[ 'p' , 0 ]], obj)).toEqual([obj.p[ 0 ]]) }) test( 'returns undefined for items not found' , () => { expect(paths([[ 'a' , 'x' , 'y' ]], obj)).toEqual([ undefined ]) expect(paths([[ 'p' , 2 ]], obj)).toEqual([ undefined ]) })

Typescript test import {paths} from 'rambda' interface Input { a: number b: number c: number } const input: Input = {a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 } describe( 'R.paths' , () => { it( 'with dot notation' , () => { const result = paths< number >([ 'a.b.c' , 'foo.bar' ], input) result }) it( 'without type' , () => { const result = paths([ 'a.b.c' , 'foo.bar' ], input) result }) it( 'with array as path' , () => { const result = paths< number >([[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 'foo.bar' ]], input) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = paths< number >([[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 'foo.bar' ]])(input) result }) })

pick

pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>

It returns a partial copy of an input containing only propsToPick properties.

input can be either an object or an array.

String anotation of propsToPick is one of the differences between Rambda and Ramda .

All Typescript definitions pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>; pick<K extends string | number | symbol> ( propsToPick: K[] ): < T >( input: T ) => Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>; pick<T, U>(propsToPick: string , input: T): U; pick<T, U> ( propsToPick: string ): ( input: T ) => U; pick<T>(propsToPick: string , input: object): T; pick<T> ( propsToPick: string ): ( input: object ) => T;

R.pick source export function pick ( propsToPick, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => pick(propsToPick, _input) if (input === null || input === undefined ) { return undefined } const keys = typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split( ',' ) : propsToPick const willReturn = {} let counter = 0 while (counter < keys.length) { if (keys[counter] in input) { willReturn[keys[counter]] = input[keys[counter]] } counter++ } return willReturn }

Tests import {pick} from './pick' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } test( 'props to pick is a string' , () => { const result = pick( 'a,c' , obj) const resultCurry = pick( 'a,c' )(obj) const expectedResult = { a : 1 , c : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'when prop is missing' , () => { const result = pick( 'a,d,f' , obj) expect(result).toEqual({ a : 1 }) }) test( 'with list indexes as props' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const expected = { 0 : 1 , 2 : 3 } expect(pick([ 0 , 2 , 3 ], list)).toEqual(expected) expect(pick( '0,2,3' , list)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'props to pick is an array' , () => { expect( pick([ 'a' , 'c' ])({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ a : 'foo' , c : 'baz' , }) expect( pick([ 'a' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ])({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ a : 'foo' }) expect(pick( 'a,d,e,f' )( null )).toEqual( undefined ) }) test( 'works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is an array' , () => { const result = pick([ 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) expect(result).toEqual({ 1 : 'b' , 2 : 'c' , }) }) test( 'works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is a string' , () => { const result = pick( '1,2' , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) expect(result).toEqual({ 1 : 'b' , 2 : 'c' , }) }) test( 'with symbol' , () => { const symbolProp = Symbol ( 's' ) expect(pick([symbolProp], {[symbolProp]: 'a' })).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { Symbol(s): "a", } ` ) })

Typescript test import {pick} from 'rambda' const input = {a: 'foo' , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 } describe( 'R.pick with array as props input' , () => { it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = pick([ 'a' , 'c' ], input) result.a result.c }) }) describe( 'R.pick with string as props input' , () => { interface Input { a: string b: number c: number d: number } interface Output { a: string c: number } it( 'explicitly declare output' , () => { const result = pick<Output>( 'a,c' , input) result result.a result.c const curriedResult = pick<Output>( 'a,c' )(input) curriedResult.a }) it( 'explicitly declare input and output' , () => { const result = pick<Input, Output>( 'a,c' , input) result result.a const curriedResult = pick<Input, Output>( 'a,c' )(input) curriedResult.a }) it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = pick( 'a,c' , input) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 19.07% slower and Lodash is 80.2% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const obj = { a: 'foo', b: 'bar', c: 'baz', } const pickInput = ['a', 'c'] const pick = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.pick(pickInput, obj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.pick(pickInput, obj) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.pick(obj, pickInput) }, }, ]

pickAll

pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string [], input: T): U

Same as R.pick but it won't skip the missing props, i.e. it will assign them to undefined .

All Typescript definitions pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string [], input: T): U; pickAll<T, U> ( propsToPick: string [] ): ( input: T ) => U; pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string , input: T): U; pickAll<T, U> ( propsToPick: string ): ( input: T ) => U;

R.pickAll source export function pickAll ( propsToPick, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => pickAll(propsToPick, _obj) if (obj === null || obj === undefined ) { return undefined } const keysValue = typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split( ',' ) : propsToPick const willReturn = {} let counter = 0 while (counter < keysValue.length) { if (keysValue[counter] in obj) { willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = obj[keysValue[counter]] } else { willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = undefined } counter++ } return willReturn }

Tests import {pickAll} from './pickAll' test( 'when input is undefined or null' , () => { expect(pickAll( 'a' , null )).toBe( undefined ) expect(pickAll( 'a' , undefined )).toBe( undefined ) }) test( 'with string as condition' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , } const result = pickAll( 'a,c' , obj) const resultCurry = pickAll( 'a,c' )(obj) const expectedResult = { a : 1 , b : undefined , c : 3 , } expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with array as condition' , () => { expect( pickAll([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], { a : 'foo' , c : 'baz' , }) ).toEqual({ a : 'foo' , b : undefined , c : 'baz' , }) })

Typescript test import {pickAll} from 'rambda' interface Input { a: string b: number c: number d: number } interface Output { a?: string c?: number } const input = {a: 'foo' , b: 2 , c: 3 , d: 4 } describe( 'R.pickAll with array as props input' , () => { it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = pickAll([ 'a' , 'c' ], input) result }) it( 'without passing type + curry' , () => { const result = pickAll([ 'a' , 'c' ])(input) result }) it( 'explicitly passing types' , () => { const result = pickAll<Input, Output>([ 'a' , 'c' ], input) result.a result.c }) it( 'explicitly passing types + curry' , () => { const result = pickAll<Input, Output>([ 'a' , 'c' ])(input) result.a result.c }) }) describe( 'R.pickAll with string as props input' , () => { it( 'without passing type' , () => { const result = pickAll( 'a,c' , input) result }) it( 'without passing type + curry' , () => { const result = pickAll( 'a,c' )(input) result }) it( 'explicitly passing types' , () => { const result = pickAll<Input, Output>( 'a,c' , input) result.a result.c }) it( 'explicitly passing types + curry' , () => { const result = pickAll<Input, Output>( 'a,c' )(input) result.a result.c }) })

pipe

It performs left-to-right function composition.

pluck

pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]

It returns list of the values of property taken from the all objects inside list .

All Typescript definitions pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]; pluck<T>(property: number , list: { [k: number ]: T }[]): T[]; pluck<P extends string > ( property: P ): < T >( list: Record<P, T>[] ) => T[]; pluck(property: number ): <T> ( list: { [k: number ]: T }[] ) => T[];

R.pluck source import {map} from './map' export function pluck ( property, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => pluck(property, _list) const willReturn = [] map( x => { if (x[property] !== undefined ) { willReturn.push(x[property]) } }, list) return willReturn }

Tests import {pluck} from './pluck' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(pluck( 'a' )([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { b : 1 }])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 ]) }) test( 'with number' , () => { const input = [ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ], ] expect(pluck( 0 , input)).toEqual([ 1 , 3 ]) })

Typescript test import {pluck} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.pluck' , () => { it( 'with object' , () => { interface ListMember { a: number b: string } const input: ListMember[] = [ {a: 1 , b: 'foo' }, {a: 2 , b: 'bar' }, ] const resultA = pluck( 'a' , input) const resultB = pluck( 'b' )(input) resultA resultB }) it( 'with array' , () => { const input = [ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ], [ 5 , 6 ], ] const result = pluck( 0 , input) const resultCurry = pluck( 0 )(input) result resultCurry }) })

prepend

prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the beginning of list .

All Typescript definitions prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]; prepend<T> ( x: T ): ( input: T[] ) => T[];

R.prepend source export function prepend ( x, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _input => prepend(x, _input) if ( typeof input === 'string' ) return [x].concat(input.split( '' )) return [x].concat(input) }

Tests import {prepend} from './prepend' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(prepend( 'yes' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'yes' , 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , ]) }) test( 'with empty list' , () => { expect(prepend( 'foo' )([])).toEqual([ 'foo' ]) }) test( 'with string instead of array' , () => { expect(prepend( 'foo' )( 'bar' )).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'b' , 'a' , 'r' ]) })

Typescript test import {prepend} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.prepend' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = prepend( 4 , list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = prepend( 4 )(list) result }) })

product

product(list: number []): number

All Typescript definitions product(list: number []): number ;

R.product source import {multiply} from './multiply' import {reduce} from './reduce' export const product = reduce(multiply, 1 )

Tests import {product} from './product' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(product([ 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual( 24 ) }) test( 'bad input' , () => { expect(product([ null ])).toEqual( 0 ) expect(product([])).toEqual( 1 ) })

Typescript test import {product} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.product' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = product([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

prop

prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]

It returns the value of property propToFind in obj .

If there is no such property, it returns undefined .

All Typescript definitions prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]; prop<P extends string | number > ( p: P ): < T >( propToFind: Record<P, T> ) => T; prop<P extends keyof T, T> ( p: P ): ( propToFind: Record<P, T> ) => T;

R.prop source export function prop ( propToFind, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _obj => prop(propToFind, _obj) if (!obj) return undefined return obj[propToFind] }

Tests import {prop} from './prop' test( 'prop' , () => { expect(prop( 'foo' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toEqual( 'baz' ) expect(prop( 'bar' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toEqual( undefined ) expect(prop( 'bar' )( null )).toEqual( undefined ) })

Typescript test import {prop} from 'rambda' const obj = {a: 1 , b: 'foo' } describe( 'R.prop' , () => { it( 'issue #553' , () => { const result = prop( 'e' , {e: 'test1' , d: 'test2' }) const curriedResult = prop< string >( 'e' )({e: 'test1' , d: 'test2' }) result curriedResult }) it( 'happy' , () => { const result = prop( 'a' , obj) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = prop( 'b' )(obj) result }) }) describe( 'with number as prop' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const index = 1 it( 'happy' , () => { const result = prop(index, list) result }) it( 'curried require explicit type' , () => { const result = prop< number >(index)(list) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 87.95% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const obj = { a: {c: 2}, b: 1, } const propInput = 'b' const prop = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.prop(propInput, obj) R.prop(propInput)(obj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.prop(propInput, obj) Ramda.prop(propInput)(obj) }, }, ]

propEq

propEq<K extends string | number >(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any , obj: Record<K, any >): boolean

It returns true if obj has property propToFind and its value is equal to valueToMatch .

All Typescript definitions propEq<K extends string | number >(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any , obj: Record<K, any >): boolean ; propEq<K extends string | number > ( propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any ): ( obj: Record<K, any > ) => boolean ; propEq<K extends string | number >(propToFind: K): { (valueToMatch: any , obj: Record<K, any >): boolean ; ( valueToMatch: any ): ( obj: Record<K, any > ) => boolean ; };

R.propEq source import {curry} from './curry' function propEqFn ( propToFind, valueToMatch, obj ) { if (!obj) return false return obj[propToFind] === valueToMatch } export const propEq = curry(propEqFn)

Tests import {propEq} from './propEq' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(propEq( 'foo' , 'bar' )({ foo : 'bar' })).toBeTrue() expect(propEq( 'foo' , 'bar' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toBeFalse() expect(propEq( 'foo' )( 'bar' )({ foo : 'baz' })).toBeFalse() expect(propEq( 'foo' , 'bar' , null )).toBeFalse() })

Typescript test import {propEq} from 'rambda' const property = 'foo' const numberProperty = 1 const value = 'bar' const obj = {[property]: value} const objWithNumberIndex = {[numberProperty]: value} describe( 'R.propEq' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = propEq(property, value, obj) result }) it( 'number is property' , () => { const result = propEq( 1 , value, objWithNumberIndex) result }) it( 'with optional property' , () => { interface MyType { optional?: string | number } const myObject: MyType = {} const valueToFind = '1111' propEq( 'optional' , valueToFind, myObject) propEq( 'optional' , valueToFind, myObject) }) it( 'imported from @types/ramda' , () => { interface A { foo: string | null } const obj: A = { foo: 'bar' , } const value = '' const result = propEq( 'foo' , value)(obj) result propEq( 'bar' , value)(obj) }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 91.92% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const obj = { a: {c: 2}, b: 1, } const propInput = 'b' const expected = {c: 2} const propEq = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.propEq('a')(expected)(obj) R.propEq('a', expected)(obj) R.propEq('a', expected, obj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.propEq('a')(expected)(obj) Ramda.propEq('a', expected)(obj) Ramda.propEq('a', expected, obj) }, }, ]

propIs

propIs<C extends (...args: any []) => any , K extends keyof any >( type : C, name: K, obj: any ): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>

It returns true if property of obj is from target type.

All Typescript definitions propIs<C extends (...args: any []) => any , K extends keyof any >( type : C, name: K, obj: any ): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>; propIs<C extends new (...args: any []) => any , K extends keyof any >( type : C, name: K, obj: any ): obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>; propIs<C extends (...args: any []) => any , K extends keyof any > ( type : C, name: K ): ( obj: any ) => obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>; propIs<C extends new (...args: any []) => any , K extends keyof any > ( type : C, name: K ): ( obj: any ) => obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>; propIs<C extends (...args: any []) => any >( type : C): { <K extends keyof any >(name: K, obj: any ): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>; <K extends keyof any > ( name: K ): ( obj: any ) => obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>; }; propIs<C extends new (...args: any []) => any >( type : C): { <K extends keyof any >(name: K, obj: any ): obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>; <K extends keyof any > ( name: K ): ( obj: any ) => obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>; };

R.propIs source import {curry} from './curry' import {is} from './is' function propIsFn ( targetPrototype, property, obj ) { return is(targetPrototype, obj[property]) } export const propIs = curry(propIsFn)

Tests import {propIs} from './propIs' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 'foo' } test( 'when true' , () => { expect(propIs( Number , 'a' , obj)).toBeTrue() expect(propIs( String , 'b' , obj)).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when false' , () => { expect(propIs( String , 'a' , obj)).toBeFalse() expect(propIs( Number , 'b' , obj)).toBeFalse() })

Typescript test import {propIs} from 'rambda' const property = 'a' const obj = {a: 1 } describe( 'R.propIs' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = propIs( Number , property, obj) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = propIs( Number , property)(obj) result }) })

propOr

propOr<T, P extends string >(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined ): T

It returns either defaultValue or the value of property in obj .

All Typescript definitions propOr<T, P extends string >(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined ): T; propOr<T, P extends string > ( defaultValue: T, property: P ): ( obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined ) => T; propOr<T>(defaultValue: T): { <P extends string >(property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined ): T; <P extends string > ( property: P ): ( obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined ) => T; }

R.propOr source import {curry} from './curry' import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo' function propOrFn ( defaultValue, property, obj ) { if (!obj) return defaultValue return defaultTo(defaultValue, obj[property]) } export const propOr = curry(propOrFn)

Tests import {propOr} from './propOr' test( 'propOr (result)' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 } expect(propOr( 'default' , 'a' , obj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'notExist' , obj)).toEqual( 'default' ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'notExist' , null )).toEqual( 'default' ) }) test( 'propOr (currying)' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 } expect(propOr( 'default' )( 'a' , obj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'a' )(obj)).toEqual( 1 ) expect(propOr( 'default' )( 'notExist' , obj)).toEqual( 'default' ) expect(propOr( 'default' , 'notExist' )(obj)).toEqual( 'default' ) })

Typescript test import {propOr} from 'rambda' const obj = {foo: 'bar' } const property = 'foo' const fallback = 'fallback' describe( 'R.propOr' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = propOr(fallback, property, obj) result }) it( 'curry 1' , () => { const result = propOr(fallback)(property, obj) result }) it( 'curry 2' , () => { const result = propOr(fallback, property)(obj) result }) it( 'curry 3' , () => { const result = propOr(fallback)(property)(obj) result }) })

props

props<P extends string , T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]

It takes list with properties propsToPick and returns a list with property values in obj .

All Typescript definitions props<P extends string , T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]; props<P extends string > ( propsToPick: P[] ): < T >( obj: Record<P, T> ) => T[]; props<P extends string , T> ( propsToPick: P[] ): ( obj: Record<P, T> ) => T[];

R.props source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {mapArray} from './map' export function props ( propsToPick, obj ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _obj => props(propsToPick, _obj) } if (!_isArray(propsToPick)) { throw new Error ( 'propsToPick is not a list' ) } return mapArray( prop => obj[prop], propsToPick) }

Tests import {props} from './props' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const propsToPick = [ 'a' , 'c' ] test( 'happy' , () => { const result = props(propsToPick, obj) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , undefined ]) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const result = props(propsToPick)(obj) expect(result).toEqual([ 1 , undefined ]) }) test( 'wrong input' , () => { expect( () => props( null )(obj)).toThrow() })

Typescript test import {props} from 'rambda' const obj = {a: 1 , b: 2 } describe( 'R.props' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = props([ 'a' , 'b' ], obj) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = props([ 'a' , 'b' ])(obj) result }) })

range

range(startInclusive: number , endExclusive: number ): number []

It returns list of numbers between startInclusive to endExclusive markers.

All Typescript definitions range(startInclusive: number , endExclusive: number ): number []; range(startInclusive: number ): ( endExclusive: number ) => number [];

R.range source export function range ( start, end ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _end => range(start, _end) if ( Number .isNaN( Number (start)) || Number .isNaN( Number (end))) { throw new TypeError ( 'Both arguments to range must be numbers' ) } if (end < start) return [] const len = end - start const willReturn = Array (len) for ( let i = 0 ; i < len; i++) { willReturn[i] = start + i } return willReturn }

Tests import {range} from './range' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(range( 0 , 10 )).toEqual([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]) }) test( 'end range is bigger than start range' , () => { expect(range( 7 , 3 )).toEqual([]) expect(range( 5 , 5 )).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with bad input' , () => { const throwMessage = 'Both arguments to range must be numbers' expect( () => range( 'a' , 6 )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , throwMessage) expect( () => range( 6 , 'z' )).toThrowWithMessage( Error , throwMessage) }) test( 'curry' , () => { expect(range( 0 )( 10 )).toEqual([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]) })

Typescript test import {range} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.range' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = range( 1 , 4 ) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = range( 1 )( 4 ) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 61.8% slower and Lodash is 57.44% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const start = 12 const end = 22 const range = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.range(start, end) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.range(start, end) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.range(start, end) }, }, ]

reduce

reduce<T, TResult> ( reducer: ( prev: TResult, current: T, i: number ) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[] ): TResult

All Typescript definitions reduce<T, TResult> ( reducer: ( prev: TResult, current: T, i: number ) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[] ): TResult ; reduce < T , TResult >( reducer: ( prev: TResult, current: T ) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[] ): TResult ; reduce < T , TResult >( reducer: ( prev: TResult, current: T, i?: number ) => TResult ): ( initialValue: TResult, list: T[] ) => TResult; reduce<T, TResult> ( reducer: ( prev: TResult, current: T, i?: number ) => TResult, initialValue: TResult ): ( list: T[] ) => TResult;

R.reduce source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys' import {curry} from './curry' function reduceFn ( reducer, acc, list ) { if (!_isArray(list)) { throw new TypeError ( 'reduce: list must be array or iterable' ) } let index = 0 const len = list.length while (index < len) { acc = reducer(acc, list[index], index, list) index++ } return acc } export const reduce = curry(reduceFn)

Tests import {reduce} from './reduce' const reducer = ( prev, current, i ) => { expect(i).toBeNumber() return prev + current } const initialValue = 1 const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const ERROR = 'reduce: list must be array or iterable' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)).toEqual( 7 ) }) test( 'with object as iterable' , () => { expect( () => reduce(reducer, initialValue, { a : 1 , b : 2 , }) ).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , ERROR) }) test( 'with undefined as iterable' , () => { expect( () => reduce(reducer, 0 , null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , ERROR) })

Typescript test import {reduce} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.reduce' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = reduce< number , number >( ( acc, elem ) => { acc elem return acc + elem }, 1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'with two types' , () => { const result = reduce< number , string >( ( acc, elem ) => { acc elem return ` ${acc} ${elem} ` }, 'foo' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'with index' , () => { const result = reduce< number , number >( ( acc, elem, i ) => { acc elem i return acc + elem }, 1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'fallback' , () => { const result = reduce( ( acc, val ) => { acc return acc + val }, 1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'fallback with index' , () => { const result = reduce( ( acc, val, i ) => { acc i return acc + val }, 1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'fallback with two types' , () => { const result = reduce( ( acc, val ) => { acc return acc + val }, 'foo' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 60.48% slower and Ramda is 77.1% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const fn = (acc, value) => acc + value const holder = [1, 2, 3] const acc = '' const reduce = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.reduce(fn, acc, holder) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.reduce(fn, acc, holder) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.reduce(holder, fn, acc) }, }, ]

reject

reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]

It has the opposite effect of R.filter .

All Typescript definitions reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]; reject<T> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( list: T[] ) => T[]; reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, obj: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>; reject<T, U> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): ( obj: Dictionary<T> ) => Dictionary<T>;

R.reject source import {filter} from './filter' export function reject ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => reject(predicate, _list) return filter( x => !predicate(x), list) }

Tests import {reject} from './reject' const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1 test( 'with array' , () => { expect(reject(isOdd)([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 4 ]) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , } expect(reject(isOdd, obj)).toEqual({ b : 2 , d : 4 , }) })

Typescript test import {reject} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.reject with array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = reject( x => { x return x > 1 }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) result }) it( 'curried require explicit type' , () => { const result = reject< number >( x => { x return x > 1 })([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) }) describe( 'R.reject with objects' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = reject( x => { x return x > 1 }, {a: 1 , b: 2 } ) result }) it( 'curried require dummy type' , () => { const result = reject< number , any >( x => { return x > 1 })({a: 1 , b: 2 }) result }) })

repeat

repeat<T> ( x: T ): ( timesToRepeat: number ) => T[]

All Typescript definitions repeat<T> ( x: T ): ( timesToRepeat: number ) => T[]; repeat<T>(x: T, timesToRepeat: number ): T[];

R.repeat source export function repeat ( x, timesToRepeat ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _timesToRepeat => repeat(x, _timesToRepeat) } return Array (timesToRepeat).fill(x) }

Tests import {repeat} from './repeat' test( 'repeat' , () => { expect(repeat( '' )( 3 )).toEqual([ '' , '' , '' ]) expect(repeat( 'foo' , 3 )).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'foo' , 'foo' ]) const obj = {} const arr = repeat(obj, 3 ) expect(arr).toEqual([{}, {}, {}]) expect(arr[ 0 ] === arr[ 1 ]).toBeTrue() })

Typescript test import {repeat} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.repeat' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = repeat( 4 , 7 ) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = repeat( 4 )( 7 ) result }) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 48.57% slower and Ramda is 68.98% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const num = 10 const str = 'foo' const repeat = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.repeat(str, num) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.repeat(str, num) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.repeat(str, num) }, }, ]

replace

replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string , replacer: string , str: string ): string

It replaces strOrRegex found in str with replacer .

All Typescript definitions replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string , replacer: string , str: string ): string ; replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string , replacer: string ): ( str: string ) => string ; replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string ): ( replacer: string ) => (str: string ) => string ;

R.replace source import {curry} from './curry' function replaceFn ( pattern, replacer, str ) { return str.replace(pattern, replacer) } export const replace = curry(replaceFn)

Tests import {replace} from './replace' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(replace( 'foo' , 'yes' , 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'yes bar baz' ) }) test( '1' , () => { expect(replace( /\s/g )( '|' )( 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) }) test( '2' , () => { expect(replace( /\s/g )( '|' , 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) }) test( '3' , () => { expect(replace( /\s/g , '|' )( 'foo bar baz' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) })

Typescript test import {replace} from 'rambda' const str = 'foo bar foo' const replacer = 'bar' describe( 'R.replace' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = replace( /foo/g , replacer, str) result }) it( 'with string as search pattern' , () => { const result = replace( 'foo' , replacer, str) result }) }) describe( 'R.replace - curried' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = replace( /foo/g , replacer)(str) result }) it( 'with string as search pattern' , () => { const result = replace( 'foo' , replacer)(str) result }) })

Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 33.45% slower and Ramda is 33.99% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const replace = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.replace(/\s/g, '|', 'foo bar baz') }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.replace(/\s/g, '|', 'foo bar baz') }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.replace('foo bar baz', /\s/g, '|') }, }, ]

reverse

reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns a reversed copy of list or string input .

All Typescript definitions reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]; reverse(input: string ): string ;

R.reverse source export function reverse ( listOrString ) { if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) { return listOrString.split( '' ).reverse().join( '' ) } const clone = listOrString.slice() return clone.reverse() }

Tests import {reverse} from './reverse' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(reverse([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 3 , 2 , 1 ]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { expect(reverse( 'baz' )).toEqual( 'zab' ) }) test( "it doesn't mutate" , () => { const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] expect(reverse(arr)).toEqual([ 3 , 2 , 1 ]) expect(arr).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) })

Typescript test import {reverse} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] describe( 'R.reverse' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = reverse(list) result }) })

set

set <T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified lens focus set to replacer value.

All Typescript definitions set <T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T; set <U> ( lens: Lens, replacer: U ): < T >( obj: T ) => T; set (lens: Lens): <T, U> ( replacer: U, obj: T ) => T;

R.set source import {always} from './always' import {curry} from './curry' import {over} from './over' function setFn ( lens, replacer, x ) { return over(lens, always(replacer), x) } export const set = curry(setFn)

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex' import {lensPath} from './lensPath' import {prop} from './prop' import { set } from './ set ' const testObject = { foo : 'bar' , baz : { a : 'x' , b : 'y' , }, } test( 'assoc lens' , () => { const assocLens = lens(prop( 'foo' ), assoc( 'foo' )) const result = set (assocLens, 'FOO', testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, foo : 'FOO' , } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'path lens' , () => { const pathLens = lensPath( 'baz.a' ) const result = set (pathLens, 'z', testObject) const expected = { ...testObject, baz : { a : 'z' , b : 'y' , }, } expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'index lens' , () => { const indexLens = lensIndex( 0 ) const result = set (indexLens, 3, [1, 2]) expect(result).toEqual([3, 2]) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 50.35% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const testObj = {a: 1} const last = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.set(R.lensProp('a'), 2, testObj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.set(Ramda.lensProp('a'), 2, testObj) }, }, ]

slice

slice( from : number , to: number , input: string ): string

All Typescript definitions slice( from : number , to: number , input: string ): string ; slice<T>( from : number , to: number , input: T[]): T[]; slice( from : number , to: number ): { (input: string ): string ; <T>(input: T[]): T[]; }; slice( from : number ): { (to: number , input: string ): string ; <T>(to: number , input: T[]): T[]; };

R.slice source import {curry} from './curry' function sliceFn ( from, to, list ) { return list.slice( from , to) } export const slice = curry(sliceFn)

Tests import {slice} from './slice' test( 'slice' , () => { expect(slice( 1 , 3 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'b' , 'c' ]) expect(slice( 1 , Infinity , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]) expect(slice( 0 , -1 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]) expect(slice( -3 , -1 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ])).toEqual([ 'b' , 'c' ]) expect(slice( 0 , 3 , 'ramda' )).toEqual( 'ram' ) })

Typescript test import {slice} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] describe( 'R.slice' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = slice( 1 , 3 , list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = slice( 1 , 3 )(list) result }) })

sort

sort<T> ( sortFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number , list: T[] ): T []

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn needs to return only -1 , 0 or 1 .

All Typescript definitions sort<T> ( sortFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number , list: T[] ): T []; sort < T >( sortFn: ( a: T, b: T ) => number ): ( list: T[] ) => T[];

R.sort source import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function sort ( sortFn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => sort(sortFn, _list) return cloneList(list).sort(sortFn) }

Tests import {sort} from './sort' const fn = ( a, b ) => (a > b ? 1 : -1 ) test( 'sort' , () => { expect(sort( ( a, b ) => a - b)([ 2 , 3 , 1 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( "it doesn't mutate" , () => { const list = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] expect(sort(fn, list)).toEqual([ 'bar' , 'baz' , 'foo' ]) expect(list[ 0 ]).toBe( 'foo' ) expect(list[ 1 ]).toBe( 'bar' ) expect(list[ 2 ]).toBe( 'baz' ) })

Typescript test import {sort} from 'rambda' const list = [ 3 , 0 , 5 , 2 , 1 ] function sortFn ( a: number , b: number ): number { return a > b ? 1 : -1 } describe( 'R.sort' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = sort(sortFn, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = sort(sortFn)(list) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 40.23% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'] const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? -1 : 1) const replace = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.sort(fn, list) R.sort(fn)(list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.sort(fn, list) Ramda.sort(fn)(list) }, }, ]

sortBy

sortBy<T> ( sortFn: ( a: T ) => Ord, list: T[] ): T []

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn function returns a value to compare, i.e. it doesn't need to return only -1 , 0 or 1 .

All Typescript definitions sortBy<T> ( sortFn: ( a: T ) => Ord, list: T[] ): T []; sortBy < T >( sortFn: ( a: T ) => Ord ): ( list: T[] ) => T[]; sortBy(sortFn: ( a: any ) => Ord): <T> ( list: T[] ) => T[];

R.sortBy source import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function sortBy ( sortFn, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => sortBy(sortFn, _list) const clone = cloneList(list) return clone.sort( ( a, b ) => { const aSortResult = sortFn(a) const bSortResult = sortFn(b) if (aSortResult === bSortResult) return 0 return aSortResult < bSortResult ? -1 : 1 }) }

Tests import {compose} from './compose' import {prop} from './prop' import {sortBy} from './sortBy' import {toLower} from './toLower' test( 'happy' , () => { const input = [{ a : 2 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 3 }] const expected = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] const result = sortBy( x => x.a)(input) expect(result).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with compose' , () => { const alice = { name : 'ALICE' , age : 101 , } const bob = { name : 'Bob' , age : -10 , } const clara = { name : 'clara' , age : 314.159 , } const people = [clara, bob, alice] const sortByNameCaseInsensitive = sortBy(compose(toLower, prop( 'name' ))) expect(sortByNameCaseInsensitive(people)).toEqual([alice, bob, clara]) })

Typescript test import {sortBy, pipe} from 'rambda' interface Input { a: number } describe( 'R.sortBy' , () => { it( 'passing type to sort function' , () => { function fn ( x: any ): number { return x.a } function fn2 ( x: Input ): number { return x.a } const input = [{a: 2 }, {a: 1 }, {a: 0 }] const result = sortBy(fn, input) const curriedResult = sortBy(fn2)(input) result curriedResult result[ 0 ].a curriedResult[ 0 ].a }) it( 'passing type to sort function and list' , () => { function fn ( x: Input ): number { return x.a } const input: Input[] = [{a: 2 }, {a: 1 }, {a: 0 }] const result = sortBy(fn, input) const curriedResult = sortBy(fn)(input) result curriedResult result[ 0 ].a }) it( 'with R.pipe' , () => { interface Obj { value: number } const fn = pipe(sortBy<Obj>( x => x.value)) const result = fn([{value: 1 }, {value: 2 }]) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 25.29% slower and Lodash is 56.88% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}] const fn = x => x.a const replace = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.sortBy(fn, list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.sortBy(fn, list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.sortBy(list, fn) }, }, ]

split

split(separator: string | RegExp ): ( str: string ) => string []

Curried version of String.prototype.split

All Typescript definitions split(separator: string | RegExp ): ( str: string ) => string []; split(separator: string | RegExp , str: string ): string [];

R.split source export function split ( separator, str ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _str => split(separator, _str) return str.split(separator) }

Tests import {split} from './split' const str = 'foo|bar|baz' const splitChar = '|' const expected = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] test( 'happy' , () => { expect(split(splitChar, str)).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'curried' , () => { expect(split(splitChar)(str)).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {split} from 'rambda' const str = 'foo|bar|baz' const splitChar = '|' describe( 'R.split' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = split(splitChar, str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = split(splitChar)(str) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 55.37% slower and Lodash is 17.64% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const str = 'foo|bar|baz' const sep = '|' const split = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.split(sep, str) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.split(sep, str) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.split(str, sep) }, }, ]

splitAt

splitAt<T>(index: number , input: T[]): [T[], T[]]

It splits string or array at a given index.

All Typescript definitions splitAt<T>(index: number , input: T[]): [T[], T[]]; splitAt(index: number , input: string ): [ string , string ]; splitAt(index: number ): { <T>(input: T[]): [T[], T[]]; (input: string ): [ string , string ]; };

R.splitAt source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' import {drop} from './drop' import {maybe} from './maybe' import {take} from './take' export function splitAt ( index, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _list => splitAt(index, _list) } if (!input) throw new TypeError ( `Cannot read property 'slice' of ${input} ` ) if (!_isArray(input) && typeof input !== 'string' ) return [[], []] const correctIndex = maybe( index < 0 , input.length + index < 0 ? 0 : input.length + index, index ) return [take(correctIndex, input), drop(correctIndex, input)] }

Tests import {splitAt as splitAtRamda} from 'ramda' import {splitAt} from './splitAt' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const str = 'foo bar' test( 'with array' , () => { const result = splitAt( 2 , list) expect(result).toEqual([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 ]]) }) test( 'with array - index is negative number' , () => { const result = splitAt( -6 , list) expect(result).toEqual([[], list]) }) test( 'with array - index is out of scope' , () => { const result = splitAt( 4 , list) expect(result).toEqual([[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], []]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { const result = splitAt( 4 , str) expect(result).toEqual([ 'foo ' , 'bar' ]) }) test( 'with string - index is negative number' , () => { const result = splitAt( -2 , str) expect(result).toEqual([ 'foo b' , 'ar' ]) }) test( 'with string - index is out of scope' , () => { const result = splitAt( 10 , str) expect(result).toEqual([str, '' ]) }) test( 'with array - index is out of scope' , () => { const result = splitAt( 4 )(list) expect(result).toEqual([[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], []]) }) const badInputs = [ 1 , true , /foo/g, {}] const throwingBadInputs = [ null , undefined ] test( 'with bad inputs' , () => { throwingBadInputs.forEach( badInput => { expect( () => splitAt( 1 , badInput)).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read property 'slice' of ${badInput} ` ) expect( () => splitAtRamda( 1 , badInput)).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of ${badInput} (reading 'slice')` ) }) badInputs.forEach( badInput => { const result = splitAt( 1 , badInput) const ramdaResult = splitAtRamda( 1 , badInput) expect(result).toEqual(ramdaResult) }) })

Typescript test import {splitAt} from 'ramda' const index = 1 const str = 'foo' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] describe( 'R.splitAt with array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = splitAt(index, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = splitAt(index)(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.splitAt with string' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = splitAt(index, str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = splitAt(index)(str) result }) })

splitEvery

splitEvery<T>(sliceLength: number , input: T[]): (T[])[]

It splits input into slices of sliceLength .

All Typescript definitions splitEvery<T>(sliceLength: number , input: T[]): (T[])[]; splitEvery(sliceLength: number , input: string ): string []; splitEvery(sliceLength: number ): { (input: string ): string []; <T>(input: T[]): (T[])[]; };

R.splitEvery source export function splitEvery ( sliceLength, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _listOrString => splitEvery(sliceLength, _listOrString) } if (sliceLength < 1 ) { throw new Error ( 'First argument to splitEvery must be a positive integer' ) } const willReturn = [] let counter = 0 while (counter < listOrString.length) { willReturn.push(listOrString.slice(counter, (counter += sliceLength))) } return willReturn }

Tests import {splitEvery} from './splitEvery' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(splitEvery( 3 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ])).toEqual([ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 ], ]) expect(splitEvery( 3 )( 'foobarbaz' )).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) }) test( 'with bad input' , () => { expect( () => expect(splitEvery( 0 )( 'foo' )).toEqual([ 'f' , 'o' , 'o' ]) ).toThrowWithMessage( Error , 'First argument to splitEvery must be a positive integer' ) })

Typescript test import {splitEvery} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ] describe( 'R.splitEvery' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = splitEvery( 3 , list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = splitEvery( 3 )(list) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 71.98% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7] const splitEvery = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.splitEvery(3, list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.splitEvery(3, list) }, }, ]

splitWhen

splitWhen<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: U[]): (U[])[]

It splits list to two arrays according to a predicate function.

The first array contains all members of list before predicate returns true .

All Typescript definitions splitWhen<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: U[]): (U[])[]; splitWhen<T> ( predicate: Predicate<T> ): < U >( list: U[] ) => (U[])[];

R.splitWhen source export function splitWhen ( predicate, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _input => splitWhen(predicate, _input) } if (!input) throw new TypeError ( `Cannot read property 'length' of ${input} ` ) const preFound = [] const postFound = [] let found = false let counter = -1 while (counter++ < input.length - 1 ) { if ( found ) { postFound.push ( input [ counter ]) } else if ( predicate ( input [ counter ])) { postFound.push ( input [ counter ]) found = true } else { preFound.push ( input [ counter ]) } } return [ preFound , postFound ] }

Tests import {splitWhen as splitWhenRamda} from 'ramda' import {equals} from './equals' import {splitWhen} from './splitWhen' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 1 , 2 ] test( 'happy' , () => { const result = splitWhen(equals( 2 ), list) expect(result).toEqual([[ 1 ], [ 2 , 1 , 2 ]]) }) test( 'when predicate returns false' , () => { const result = splitWhen(equals( 3 ))(list) expect(result).toEqual([list, []]) }) const badInputs = [ 1 , true , /foo/g, {}] const throwingBadInputs = [ null , undefined ] test( 'with bad inputs' , () => { throwingBadInputs.forEach( badInput => { expect( () => splitWhen(equals( 2 ), badInput)).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read property 'length' of ${badInput} ` ) expect( () => splitWhenRamda(equals( 2 ), badInput)).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of ${badInput} (reading 'length')` ) }) badInputs.forEach( badInput => { const result = splitWhen(equals( 2 ), badInput) const ramdaResult = splitWhenRamda(equals( 2 ), badInput) expect(result).toEqual(ramdaResult) }) })

Typescript test import {splitWhen} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 1 , 2 ] const predicate = ( x: number ) => x === 2 describe( 'R.splitWhen' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = splitWhen(predicate, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = splitWhen(predicate)(list) result }) })

startsWith

startsWith(target: string , str: string ): boolean

When iterable is a string, then it behaves as String.prototype.startsWith . When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list starts in the same way as the given target.

All Typescript definitions startsWith(target: string , str: string ): boolean ; startsWith(target: string ): ( str: string ) => boolean ; startsWith<T>(target: T[], list: T[]): boolean ; startsWith<T> ( target: T[] ): ( list: T[] ) => boolean ;

R.startsWith source import {equals} from './equals.js' import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js' export function startsWith ( target, iterable ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _iterable => startsWith(target, _iterable) if ( typeof iterable === 'string' ) { return iterable.startsWith(target) } if (!_isArray(target)) return false let correct = true const filtered = target.filter( ( x, index ) => { if (!correct) return false const result = equals(x, iterable[index]) if (!result) correct = false return result }) return filtered.length === target.length }

Tests import {startsWith} from './startsWith' import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './endsWith.spec' import {startsWith as startsWithRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' test( 'with string' , () => { expect(startsWith( 'foo' , 'foo-bar' )).toBeTrue() expect(startsWith( 'baz' )( 'foo-bar' )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'use R.equals with array' , () => { const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] expect(startsWith({ a : 1 }, list)).toBeFalse() expect(startsWith([{ a : 1 }], list)).toBeTrue() expect(startsWith([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }], list)).toBeTrue() expect(startsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue() expect(startsWith([{ a : 2 }], list)).toBeFalse() }) describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ fn : startsWith, fnRamda : startsWithRamda, firstInput : possibleTargets, secondInput : possibleIterables, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0, "SHOULD_THROW": 0, "TOTAL_TESTS": 32, } ` ) }, }) })

Typescript test import {startsWith} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.startsWith - array as iterable' , () => { const target = [{a: 1 }] const iterable = [{a: 1 }, {a: 2 }] it( 'happy' , () => { const result = startsWith(target, iterable) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = startsWith(target)(iterable) result }) }) describe( 'R.startsWith - string as iterable' , () => { const target = 'foo' const iterable = 'foo bar' it( 'happy' , () => { const result = startsWith(target, iterable) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = startsWith(target)(iterable) result }) })

subtract

Curried version of x - y

sum

sum(list: number []): number

All Typescript definitions sum(list: number []): number ;

R.sum source export function sum ( list ) { return list.reduce( ( prev, current ) => prev + current, 0 ) }

Tests import {sum} from './sum' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(sum([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ])).toBe( 15 ) })

symmetricDifference

symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]

It returns a merged list of x and y with all equal elements removed.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]; symmetricDifference<T> ( x: T[] ): < T >( y: T[] ) => T[];

R.symmetricDifference source import {concat} from './concat' import {filter} from './filter' import {includes} from './includes' export function symmetricDifference ( x, y ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _y => symmetricDifference(x, _y) } return concat( filter( value => !includes(value, y), x), filter( value => !includes(value, x), y) ) }

Tests import {symmetricDifference} from './symmetricDifference' test( 'symmetricDifference' , () => { const list1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const list2 = [ 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] expect(symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ]) expect(symmetricDifference([], [])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'symmetricDifference with objects' , () => { const list1 = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 3 }, { id : 4 }] const list2 = [{ id : 3 }, { id : 4 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 6 }] expect(symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)).toEqual([ { id : 1 }, { id : 2 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 6 }, ]) })

Typescript test import {symmetricDifference} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.symmetricDifference' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const list1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const list2 = [ 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] const result = symmetricDifference(list1, list2) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const list1 = [{id: 1 }, {id: 2 }, {id: 3 }, {id: 4 }] const list2 = [{id: 3 }, {id: 4 }, {id: 5 }, {id: 6 }] const result = symmetricDifference(list1)(list2) result }) })

T

T(): boolean

All Typescript definitions T(): boolean ;

R.T source export function T ( ) { return true }

tail

tail<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns all but the first element of input .

All Typescript definitions tail<T>(input: T[]): T[]; tail(input: string ): string ;

R.tail source import {drop} from './drop' export function tail ( listOrString ) { return drop( 1 , listOrString) }

Tests import {tail} from './tail' test( 'tail' , () => { expect(tail([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 2 , 3 ]) expect(tail([ 1 , 2 ])).toEqual([ 2 ]) expect(tail([ 1 ])).toEqual([]) expect(tail([])).toEqual([]) expect(tail( 'abc' )).toEqual( 'bc' ) expect(tail( 'ab' )).toEqual( 'b' ) expect(tail( 'a' )).toEqual( '' ) expect(tail( '' )).toEqual( '' ) })

Typescript test import {tail} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.tail' , () => { it( 'with string' , () => { const result = tail( 'foo' ) result }) it( 'with list' , () => { const result = tail([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

take

take<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]

It returns the first howMany elements of input .

All Typescript definitions take<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]; take(howMany: number , input: string ): string ; take<T>(howMany: number ): { <T>(input: T[]): T[]; (input: string ): string ; };

R.take source import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice' export function take ( howMany, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _listOrString => take(howMany, _listOrString) if (howMany < 0 ) return listOrString.slice() if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) return listOrString.slice( 0 , howMany) return baseSlice(listOrString, 0 , howMany) }

Tests import {take} from './take' test( 'happy' , () => { const arr = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] expect(take( 1 , arr)).toEqual([ 'foo' ]) expect(arr).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) expect(take( 2 )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) expect(take( 3 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) expect(take( 4 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) expect(take( 3 )( 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'ram' ) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(take( -1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(take(- Infinity , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'with zero index' , () => { expect(take( 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([]) })

Typescript test import {take} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const str = 'foobar' const howMany = 2 describe( 'R.take - array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = take(howMany, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = take(howMany)(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.take - string' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = take(howMany, str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = take(howMany)(str) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 91.96% slower and Lodash is 4.72% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [1, 2, 3, 4] const num = 2 const take = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.take(num, list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.take(num, list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.take(list, num) }, }, ]

takeLast

takeLast<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]

It returns the last howMany elements of input .

All Typescript definitions takeLast<T>(howMany: number , input: T[]): T[]; takeLast(howMany: number , input: string ): string ; takeLast<T>(howMany: number ): { <T>(input: T[]): T[]; (input: string ): string ; };

R.takeLast source import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice' export function takeLast ( howMany, listOrString ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _listOrString => takeLast(howMany, _listOrString) const len = listOrString.length if (howMany < 0 ) return listOrString.slice() let numValue = howMany > len ? len : howMany if ( typeof listOrString === 'string' ) return listOrString.slice(len - numValue) numValue = len - numValue return baseSlice(listOrString, numValue, len) }

Tests import {takeLast} from './takeLast' test( 'with arrays' , () => { expect(takeLast( 1 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'baz' ]) expect(takeLast( 2 )([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'bar' , 'baz' ]) expect(takeLast( 3 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) expect(takeLast( 4 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) expect(takeLast( 10 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ])).toEqual([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]) }) test( 'with strings' , () => { expect(takeLast( 3 , 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'bda' ) expect(takeLast( 7 , 'rambda' )).toEqual( 'rambda' ) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(takeLast( -1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(takeLast(- Infinity , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) })

Typescript test import {takeLast} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] const str = 'foobar' const howMany = 2 describe( 'R.takeLast - array' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = takeLast(howMany, list) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = takeLast(howMany)(list) result }) }) describe( 'R.takeLast - string' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = takeLast(howMany, str) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = takeLast(howMany)(str) result }) })

Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 93.39% slower and Lodash is 19.22% slower const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [1, 2, 3, 4] const num = 2 const takeLast = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.takeLast(num, list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.takeLast(num, list) }, }, { label: 'Lodash', fn: () => { _.takeRight(list, num) }, }, ]

takeLastWhile

takeLastWhile(predicate: ( x: string ) => boolean , input: string ): string

All Typescript definitions takeLastWhile(predicate: ( x: string ) => boolean , input: string ): string ; takeLastWhile(predicate: ( x: string ) => boolean ): ( input: string ) => string ; takeLastWhile<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , input: T[] ): T []; takeLastWhile < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): < T >( input: T[] ) => T[];

R.takeLastWhile source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function takeLastWhile ( predicate, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _input => takeLastWhile(predicate, _input) } if (input.length === 0 ) return input let found = false const toReturn = [] let counter = input.length while (!found || counter === 0 ) { counter-- if (predicate(input[counter]) === false ) { found = true } else if (!found) { toReturn.push(input[counter]) } } return _isArray(input) ? toReturn.reverse() : toReturn.reverse().join( '' ) }

Tests import {takeLastWhile} from './takeLastWhile' const assert = require ( 'assert' ) const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] test( 'happy' , () => { const predicate = x => x > 2 const result = takeLastWhile(predicate, list) expect(result).toEqual([ 3 , 4 ]) }) test( 'predicate is always true' , () => { const predicate = x => x > 0 const result = takeLastWhile(predicate)(list) expect(result).toEqual(list) }) test( 'predicate is always false' , () => { const predicate = x => x < 0 const result = takeLastWhile(predicate, list) expect(result).toEqual([]) }) test( 'with string' , () => { const result = takeLastWhile( x => x !== 'F' , 'FOOBAR' ) expect(result).toEqual( 'OOBAR' ) })

Typescript test import {takeLastWhile} from 'rambda' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] const str = 'FOO' describe( 'R.takeLastWhile' , () => { it( 'with array' , () => { const result = takeLastWhile( x => x > 1 , list) result }) it( 'with array - curried' , () => { const result = takeLastWhile( x => x > 1 , list) result }) it( 'with string' , () => { const result = takeLastWhile( x => x !== 'F' , str) result }) it( 'with string - curried' , () => { const result = takeLastWhile( x => x !== 'F' )(str) result }) })

takeWhile

tap

tap<T> ( fn: ( x: T ) => void , input: T ): T

It applies function fn to input x and returns x .

One use case is debuging in the middle of R.compose .

All Typescript definitions tap<T> ( fn: ( x: T ) => void , input: T ): T ; tap < T >( fn: ( x: T ) => void ): ( input: T ) => T;

R.tap source export function tap ( fn, x ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _x => tap(fn, _x) fn(x) return x }

Tests import {tap} from './tap' test( 'tap' , () => { let a = 1 const sayX = x => (a = x) expect(tap(sayX, 100 )).toEqual( 100 ) expect(tap(sayX)( 100 )).toEqual( 100 ) expect(a).toEqual( 100 ) })

Typescript test import {tap, pipe} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.tap' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { pipe( tap( x => { x }), ( x: number [] ) => x.length )([ 1 , 2 ]) }) })

test

test(regExpression: RegExp ): ( str: string ) => boolean

It determines whether str matches regExpression .

All Typescript definitions test(regExpression: RegExp ): ( str: string ) => boolean ; test(regExpression: RegExp , str: string ): boolean ;

R.test source export function test ( pattern, str ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _str => test(pattern, _str) if ( typeof pattern === 'string' ) { throw new TypeError ( `‘test’ requires a value of type RegExp as its first argument; received " ${pattern} "` ) } return str.search(pattern) !== -1 }

Tests import {test as testMethod} from './test' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(testMethod( /^x/ , 'xyz' )).toBeTrue() expect(testMethod( /^y/ )( 'xyz' )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'throws if first argument is not regex' , () => { expect( () => testMethod( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , '‘test’ requires a value of type RegExp as its first argument; received "foo"' ) })

Typescript test import {test} from 'rambda' const input = 'foo ' const regex = /foo/ describe( 'R.test' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = test(regex, input) result }) it( 'curried' , () => { const result = test(regex)(input) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 82.34% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const test = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.test(/\s/g, 'x y z') R.test(/\s/g)('x y z') }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.test(/\s/g, 'x y z') Ramda.test(/\s/g)('x y z') }, }, ]

times

times<T> ( fn: ( i: number ) => T, howMany: number ): T []

It returns the result of applying function fn over members of range array.

The range array includes numbers between 0 and howMany (exclusive).

All Typescript definitions times<T> ( fn: ( i: number ) => T, howMany: number ): T []; times < T >( fn: ( i: number ) => T ): ( howMany: number ) => T[];

R.times source import {map} from './map' import {range} from './range' export function times ( fn, howMany ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _howMany => times(fn, _howMany) if (! Number .isInteger(howMany) || howMany < 0 ) { throw new RangeError ( 'n must be an integer' ) } return map(fn, range( 0 , howMany)) }

Tests import assert from 'assert' import {identity} from './identity' import {times} from './times' test( 'happy' , () => { const result = times(identity, 5 ) expect(result).toEqual([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) }) test( 'with bad input' , () => { assert.throws( () => { times( 3 )( 'cheers!' ) }, RangeError ) assert.throws( () => { times(identity, -1 ) }, RangeError ) }) test( 'curry' , () => { const result = times(identity)( 5 ) expect(result).toEqual([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) })

Typescript test import {times, identity} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.times' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = times(identity, 5 ) result }) })

toLower

toLower<S extends string >(str: S): Lowercase<S>

All Typescript definitions toLower<S extends string >(str: S): Lowercase<S>; toLower(str: string ): string ;

R.toLower source export function toLower ( str ) { return str.toLowerCase() }

Tests import {toLower} from './toLower' test( 'toLower' , () => { expect(toLower( 'FOO|BAR|BAZ' )).toEqual( 'foo|bar|baz' ) })

toPairs

toPairs<O extends object, K extends Extract<keyof O, string | number >>(obj: O): Array <{ [key in K]: [ ` ${key} ` , O[key]] }[K]>

It transforms an object to a list.

All Typescript definitions toPairs<O extends object, K extends Extract<keyof O, string | number >>(obj: O): Array <{ [key in K]: [ ` ${key} ` , O[key]] }[K]>; toPairs<S>(obj: Record< string | number , S>): Array <[ string , S]>;

R.toPairs source export function toPairs ( obj ) { return Object .entries(obj) }

Tests import {toPairs} from './toPairs' const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : [ 3 , 4 ], } const expected = [ [ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , [ 3 , 4 ]], ] test( 'happy' , () => { expect(toPairs(obj)).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {toPairs} from 'rambda' const obj = { a: 1 , b: 2 , c: [ 3 , 4 ], } describe( 'R.toPairs' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = toPairs(obj) result }) })

toString

toString(x: unknown): string

All Typescript definitions toString(x: unknown): string ;

R.toString source export function toString ( x ) { return x.toString() }

Tests import {toString} from './toString' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(toString([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( '1,2,3' ) })

toUpper

toUpper<S extends string >(str: S): Uppercase<S>

All Typescript definitions toUpper<S extends string >(str: S): Uppercase<S>; toUpper(str: string ): string ;

R.toUpper source export function toUpper ( str ) { return str.toUpperCase() }

Tests import {toUpper} from './toUpper' test( 'toUpper' , () => { expect(toUpper( 'foo|bar|baz' )).toEqual( 'FOO|BAR|BAZ' ) })

transpose

transpose<T>(list: (T[])[]): (T[])[]

All Typescript definitions transpose<T>(list: (T[])[]): (T[])[];

R.transpose source import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray' export function transpose ( array ) { return array.reduce( ( acc, el ) => { el.forEach( ( nestedEl, i ) => _isArray(acc[i]) ? acc[i].push(nestedEl) : acc.push([nestedEl]) ) return acc }, []) }

Tests import {transpose} from './transpose' test( 'happy' , () => { const input = [ [ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ], ] expect(transpose(input)).toEqual([ [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], ]) }) test( 'when rows are shorter' , () => { const actual = transpose([[ 10 , 11 ], [ 20 ], [], [ 30 , 31 , 32 ]]) const expected = [[ 10 , 20 , 30 ], [ 11 , 31 ], [ 32 ]] expect(actual).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'with empty array' , () => { expect(transpose([])).toEqual([]) }) test( 'array with falsy values' , () => { const actual = transpose([ [ true , false , undefined , null ], [ null , undefined , false , true ], ]) const expected = [ [ true , null ], [ false , undefined ], [ undefined , false ], [ null , true ], ] expect(actual).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {transpose} from 'rambda' const input = [ [ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ], ] describe( 'R.transpose' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = transpose(input) result }) })

trim

trim(str: string ): string

All Typescript definitions trim(str: string ): string ;

R.trim source export function trim ( str ) { return str.trim() }

Tests import {trim} from './trim' test( 'trim' , () => { expect(trim( ' foo ' )).toEqual( 'foo' ) })

tryCatch

tryCatch<T, U>( fn: ( input: T ) => U, fallback: U ): ( input: T ) => U

It returns function that runs fn in try/catch block. If there was an error, then fallback is used to return the result. Note that fn can be value or asynchronous/synchronous function(unlike Ramda where fallback can only be a synchronous function).

All Typescript definitions tryCatch<T, U>( fn: ( input: T ) => U, fallback: U ): ( input: T ) => U; tryCatch<T, U>( fn: ( input: T ) => U, fallback: ( input: T ) => U ): ( input: T ) => U; tryCatch<T>( fn: ( input: any ) => Promise < any >, fallback: T ): ( input: any ) => Promise <T>; tryCatch<T>( fn: ( input: any ) => Promise < any >, fallback: ( input: any ) => Promise < any >, ): ( input: any ) => Promise <T>;

R.tryCatch source import {isFunction} from './isFunction' export function tryCatch ( fn, fallback ) { if (!isFunction(fn)) { throw new Error ( `R.tryCatch | fn ' ${fn} '` ) } const passFallback = isFunction(fallback) return ( ...inputs ) => { try { return fn(...inputs) } catch (e) { return passFallback ? fallback(e, ...inputs) : fallback } } }

Tests import {tryCatch as tryCatchRamda} from 'ramda' import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils' import {prop} from './prop' import {tryCatch} from './tryCatch' test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = () => { throw new Error ( 'foo' ) } const result = tryCatch(fn, () => true )() expect(result).toBeTrue() }) test( 'when fallback is used' , () => { const fn = x => x.x expect(tryCatch(fn, false )( null )).toBeFalse() }) test( 'with json parse' , () => { const good = () => JSON .parse( JSON .stringify({ a : 1 })) const bad = () => JSON .parse( 'a{a' ) expect(tryCatch(good, 1 )()).toEqual({ a : 1 }) expect(tryCatch(bad, 1 )()).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'when fallback is function' , () => { const fn = x => x.x expect(tryCatch(fn, () => 1 )( null )).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'when fn is used' , () => { const fn = prop( 'x' ) expect(tryCatch(fn, false )({})).toBe( undefined ) expect(tryCatch(fn, false )({ x : 1 })).toBe( 1 ) }) test( 'fallback receives error object and all initial inputs' , () => { function thrower ( a, b, c ) { void c throw new Error ( 'throwerError' ) } function catchFn ( e, a, b, c ) { return [e.message, a, b, c].join( '|' ) } const willThrow = tryCatch(thrower, catchFn) const result = willThrow( 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ) expect(result).toBe( 'throwerError|A|B|C' ) }) test( 'fallback receives error object' , () => { function throwFn ( ) { throw new Error ( 10 ) } function eCatcher ( e, a, b ) { return e.message } const willThrow = tryCatch(throwFn, eCatcher) expect(willThrow([])).toBe( '10' ) expect(willThrow([{}, {}, {}])).toBe( '10' ) }) const possibleFns = [ null , () => 1 , () => 0 , () => JSON .parse( '{a:1' ), () => { const x = {} return x.x }, x => x.foo, () => { throw new Error ( 'foo' ) }, ] const possibleCatchers = [ null , e => e.message.length, (e, ...inputs) => ` ${e.message.length} ${inputs.length} ` , () => { throw new Error ( 'bar' ) }, ] const possibleInputs = [ null , {}, { foo : 1 }] describe( 'brute force' , () => { compareCombinations({ returnsFunctionFlag : true , firstInput : possibleFns, callback : errorsCounters => { expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot( ` Object { "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0, "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 12, "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0, "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0, "SHOULD_THROW": 7, "TOTAL_TESTS": 84, } ` ) }, secondInput : possibleCatchers, thirdInput : possibleInputs, fn : tryCatch, fnRamda : tryCatchRamda, }) })

Typescript test import {tryCatch, delay} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.tryCatch' , () => { it( 'synchronous' , () => { const fn = ( x: any ) => x.x === 1 const result = tryCatch(fn, false )( null ) result }) it( 'synchronous + fallback is function' , () => { const fn = ( x: any ) => typeof x.x const fallback = ( x: any ) => typeof x const result = tryCatch< any , string >(fn, fallback)( null ) result }) it( 'asynchronous' , async () => { const fn = async (input: any ) => { return typeof JSON .parse( '{a:' ) } const result = await tryCatch< string >(fn, 'fallback' )( 100 ) result }) it( 'asynchronous + fallback is asynchronous' , async () => { const fn = async (input: any ) => { await delay( 100 ) return JSON .parse( `{a: ${input} ` ) } const fallback = async (input: any ) => { await delay( 100 ) return 'foo' } const result = await tryCatch< string >(fn, fallback)( 100 ) result }) })

type

type (x: any ): RambdaTypes

It accepts any input and it returns its type.

All Typescript definitions type (x: any ): RambdaTypes;

R.type source export function type ( input ) { if (input === null ) { return 'Null' } else if (input === undefined ) { return 'Undefined' } else if ( Number .isNaN(input)) { return 'NaN' } const typeResult = Object .prototype.toString.call(input).slice( 8 , -1 ) return typeResult === 'AsyncFunction' ? 'Async' : typeResult }

Tests import {type} from './type' import {type as typeRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'with symbol' , () => { expect(type( Symbol ())).toBe( 'Symbol' ) }) test( 'with simple promise' , () => { expect(type( Promise .resolve( 1 ))).toBe( 'Promise' ) }) test( 'with new Boolean' , () => { expect(type( new Boolean ( true ))).toBe( 'Boolean' ) }) test( 'with new String' , () => { expect(type( new String ( 'I am a String object' ))).toEqual( 'String' ) }) test( 'with new Number' , () => { expect(type( new Number ( 1 ))).toBe( 'Number' ) }) test( 'with error' , () => { expect(type( Error ( `foo` ))).toBe( 'Error' ) expect(typeRamda( Error ( `foo` ))).toBe( 'Error' ) }) test( 'with error - wrong @types/ramda test' , () => { class ExtendedError extends Error {} expect(type(ExtendedError)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(typeRamda(ExtendedError)).toBe( 'Function' ) }) test( 'with new promise' , () => { const delay = ms => new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { resolve(ms + 110 ) }, ms) }) expect(type(delay( 10 ))).toEqual( 'Promise' ) }) test( 'async function' , () => { expect(type( async () => {})).toEqual( 'Async' ) }) test( 'async arrow' , () => { const asyncArrow = async () => {} expect(type(asyncArrow)).toBe( 'Async' ) }) test( 'function' , () => { const fn1 = () => {} const fn2 = function ( ) {} function fn3 ( ) {} ;[ () => {}, fn1, fn2, fn3].map( val => { expect(type(val)).toEqual( 'Function' ) }) }) test( 'object' , () => { expect(type({})).toEqual( 'Object' ) }) test( 'number' , () => { expect(type( 1 )).toEqual( 'Number' ) }) test( 'boolean' , () => { expect(type( false )).toEqual( 'Boolean' ) }) test( 'string' , () => { expect(type( 'foo' )).toEqual( 'String' ) }) test( 'null' , () => { expect(type( null )).toEqual( 'Null' ) }) test( 'array' , () => { expect(type([])).toEqual( 'Array' ) expect(type([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])).toEqual( 'Array' ) }) test( 'regex' , () => { expect(type( /\s/g )).toEqual( 'RegExp' ) }) test( 'undefined' , () => { expect(type( undefined )).toEqual( 'Undefined' ) }) test( 'not a number' , () => { expect(type( Number ( 's' ))).toBe( 'NaN' ) }) test( 'set' , () => { const exampleSet = new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(type(exampleSet)).toBe( 'Set' ) expect(typeRamda(exampleSet)).toBe( 'Set' ) }) test( 'function inside object 1' , () => { const obj = { f() { return 4 }, } expect(type(obj.f)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(typeRamda(obj.f)).toBe( 'Function' ) }) test( 'function inside object 2' , () => { const name = 'f' const obj = { [name]() { return 4 }, } expect(type(obj.f)).toBe( 'Function' ) expect(typeRamda(obj.f)).toBe( 'Function' ) })

Typescript test import { type } from 'rambda' describe( 'R.type' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = type ( 4 ) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 48.6% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const {listOfVariousTypes} = require('./_utils') const limit = 1000 function applyBenchmark(fn) { listOfVariousTypes.forEach(mode => { Array(limit) .fill(mode) .forEach(x => fn(x)) }) } const test = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { applyBenchmark(R.type) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { applyBenchmark(Ramda.type) }, }, ]

unapply

unapply<T = any > ( fn: ( args: any [] ) => T ): ( ...args: any [] ) => T

It calls a function fn with the list of values of the returned function.

R.unapply is the opposite of R.apply method.

All Typescript definitions unapply<T = any > ( fn: ( args: any [] ) => T ): ( ...args: any [] ) => T;

R.unapply source export function unapply ( fn ) { return function ( ...args ) { return fn.call( this , args) } }

Tests import {apply} from './apply' import {unapply} from './unapply' import {identity} from './identity' import {converge} from './converge' import {prop} from './prop' import {sum} from './sum' test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = unapply(identity) expect(fn( 1 , 2 , 3 )).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) expect(fn()).toEqual([]) }) test( 'returns a function which is always passed one argument' , function ( ) { const fn = unapply( function ( ) { return arguments .length }) expect(fn( 'x' )).toEqual( 1 ) expect(fn( 'x' , 'y' )).toEqual( 1 ) expect(fn( 'x' , 'y' , 'z' )).toEqual( 1 ) }) test( 'forwards arguments to decorated function as an array' , function ( ) { const fn = unapply( function ( xs ) { return '[' + xs + ']' }) expect(fn( 2 )).toEqual( '[2]' ) expect(fn( 2 , 4 )).toEqual( '[2,4]' ) expect(fn( 2 , 4 , 6 )).toEqual( '[2,4,6]' ) }) test( 'returns a function with length 0' , function ( ) { const fn = unapply(identity) expect(fn.length).toEqual( 0 ) }) test( 'is the inverse of R.apply' , function ( ) { let a, b, c, d, e, f, g, n const rand = function ( ) { return Math .floor( 200 * Math .random()) - 100 } f = Math .max g = unapply(apply(f)) n = 1 while (n <= 100 ) { a = rand() b = rand() c = rand() d = rand() e = rand() expect(f(a, b, c, d, e)).toEqual(g(a, b, c, d, e)) n += 1 } f = function ( xs ) { return '[' + xs + ']' } g = apply(unapply(f)) n = 1 while (n <= 100 ) { a = rand() b = rand() c = rand() d = rand() e = rand() expect(f([a, b, c, d, e])).toEqual(g([a, b, c, d, e])) n += 1 } }) test( 'it works with converge' , () => { const fn = unapply(sum) const convergeFn = converge(fn, [prop( 'a' ), prop( 'b' ), prop( 'c' )]) const obj = { a : 1337 , b : 42 , c : 1 , } const expected = 1337 + 42 + 1 expect(convergeFn(obj)).toEqual(expected) })

Typescript test import {join, unapply, sum} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.unapply' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const fn = unapply(sum) fn( 1 , 2 , 3 ) }) it( 'joins a string' , () => { const fn = unapply(join( '' )) fn( 's' , 't' , 'r' , 'i' , 'n' , 'g' ) }) })

union

union<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]

It takes two lists and return a new list containing a merger of both list with removed duplicates.

R.equals is used to compare for duplication.

All Typescript definitions union<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]; union<T> ( x: T[] ): ( y: T[] ) => T[];

R.union source import {includes} from './includes' import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' export function union ( x, y ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _y => union(x, _y) const toReturn = cloneList(x) y.forEach( yInstance => { if (!includes(yInstance, x)) toReturn.push(yInstance) }) return toReturn }

Tests import {union} from './union' test( 'happy' , () => { expect(union([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ])).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'with list of objects' , () => { const list1 = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }] const list2 = [{ a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] const result = union(list1)(list2) })

Typescript test import {union} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.union' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = union([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ]) result }) it( 'with array of objects - case 1' , () => { const list1 = [{a: 1 }, {a: 2 }] const list2 = [{a: 2 }, {a: 3 }] const result = union(list1, list2) result }) it( 'with array of objects - case 2' , () => { const list1 = [{a: 1 , b: 1 }, {a: 2 }] const list2 = [{a: 2 }, {a: 3 , b: 3 }] const result = union(list1, list2) result[ 0 ].a result[ 0 ].b }) }) describe( 'R.union - curried' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = union([ 1 , 2 ])([ 2 , 3 ]) result }) it( 'with array of objects - case 1' , () => { const list1 = [{a: 1 }, {a: 2 }] const list2 = [{a: 2 }, {a: 3 }] const result = union(list1)(list2) result }) it( 'with array of objects - case 2' , () => { const list1 = [{a: 1 , b: 1 }, {a: 2 }] const list2 = [{a: 2 }, {a: 3 , b: 3 }] const result = union(list1)(list2) result[ 0 ].a result[ 0 ].b }) })

uniq

uniq<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It returns a new array containing only one copy of each element of list .

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions uniq<T>(list: T[]): T[];

R.uniq source import {_Set} from './_internals/set' export function uniq ( list ) { const set = new _Set() const willReturn = [] list.forEach(item => { if ( set .checkUniqueness(item)) { willReturn.push(item) } }) return willReturn }

Tests import {uniq} from './uniq' import {uniq as uniqRamda} from 'ramda' test( 'happy' , () => { const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 1 , 2 , 0 ] expect(uniq(list)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 ]) }) test( 'with object' , () => { const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 1 }, { a : 2 }] expect(uniq(list)).toEqual([{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }]) }) test( 'with nested array' , () => { expect(uniq([[ 42 ], [ 42 ]])).toEqual([[ 42 ]]) }) test( 'with booleans' , () => { expect(uniq([[ false ], [ false ], [ true ]])).toEqual([[ false ], [ true ]]) }) test( 'with falsy values' , () => { expect(uniq([ undefined , null ])).toEqual([ undefined , null ]) }) test( 'can distinct between string and number' , () => { expect(uniq([ 1 , '1' ])).toEqual([ 1 , '1' ]) })

Typescript test import {uniq} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.uniq' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = uniq([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 1 , 2 , 0 ]) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 90.24% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const { uniqListOfStrings, uniqListOfBooleans, uniqListOfNumbers, uniqListOfLists, uniqListOfObjects, } = require('./_utils.js') const limit = 100 const modes = [ uniqListOfStrings(limit), uniqListOfBooleans(limit), uniqListOfNumbers(limit), uniqListOfLists(limit), uniqListOfObjects(limit), ] function applyBenchmark(fn, input) { fn(input) } const tests = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: R.uniq, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: Ramda.uniq, }, ]

uniqWith

uniqWith<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T, y: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T []

It returns a new array containing only one copy of each element in list according to predicate function.

This predicate should return true, if two elements are equal.

All Typescript definitions uniqWith<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T, y: T ) => boolean , list: T[] ): T []; uniqWith < T , U >( predicate: ( x: T, y: T ) => boolean ): ( list: T[] ) => T[];

R.uniqWith source function includesWith ( predicate, target, list ) { let willReturn = false let index = -1 while (++index < list.length && !willReturn) { const value = list[index] if (predicate(target, value)) { willReturn = true } } return willReturn } export function uniqWith ( predicate, list ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _list => uniqWith(predicate, _list) let index = -1 const willReturn = [] while (++index < list.length) { const value = list[index] if (!includesWith(predicate, value, willReturn)) { willReturn.push(value) } } return willReturn }

Tests import {uniqWith} from './uniqWith' import {uniqWith as uniqWithRamda} from 'ramda' const list = [{ a : 1 }, { a : 1 }] test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = ( x, y ) => x.a === y.a const result = uniqWith(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual([{ a : 1 }]) }) test( 'with list of strings' , () => { const fn = ( x, y ) => x.length === y.length const list = [ '0' , '11' , '222' , '33' , '4' , '55' ] const result = uniqWith(fn)(list) const resultRamda = uniqWithRamda(fn, list) expect(result).toEqual([ '0' , '11' , '222' ]) expect(resultRamda).toEqual([ '0' , '11' , '222' ]) })

Typescript test import {uniqWith} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.uniqWith' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const list = [{a: 1 }, {a: 1 }] const fn = ( x: any , y: any ) => x.a === y.a const result = uniqWith(fn, list) result }) })

Rambda is slower than Ramda with 25.38% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const { uniqListOfStrings, uniqListOfBooleans, uniqListOfNumbers, uniqListOfLists, uniqListOfObjects, } = require('./_utils.js') const limit = 100 const modes = [ [uniqListOfStrings(limit), (x, y) => x.length === y.length], [uniqListOfBooleans(limit), (x, y) => x === y], [uniqListOfNumbers(limit), (x, y) => x > y], [uniqListOfLists(limit), (x, y) => x.length === y.length], [ uniqListOfObjects(limit), x => (x, y) => Object.keys(x).length === Object.keys(y).length, ], ] function applyBenchmark(fn, input) { return fn(input[1], input[0]) } const tests = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: R.uniqWith, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: Ramda.uniqWith, }, ]

unless

unless<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenFalseFn: ( x: T ) => U, x: T ): T | U

The method returns function that will be called with argument input .

If predicate(input) returns false , then the end result will be the outcome of whenFalse(input) .

In the other case, the final output will be the input itself.

All Typescript definitions unless<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenFalseFn: ( x: T ) => U, x: T ): T | U ; unless < T , U >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenFalseFn: ( x: T ) => U ): ( x: T ) => T | U; unless<T> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenFalseFn: ( x: T ) => T, x: T ): T ; unless < T >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenFalseFn: ( x: T ) => T ): ( x: T ) => T;

R.unless source export function unless ( predicate, whenFalse ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _whenFalse => unless(predicate, _whenFalse) } return input => (predicate(input) ? input : whenFalse(input)) }

Tests import {inc} from './inc' import {isNil} from './isNil' import {unless} from './unless' test( 'happy' , () => { const safeInc = unless(isNil, inc) expect(safeInc( null )).toBeNull() expect(safeInc( 1 )).toBe( 2 ) }) test( 'curried' , () => { const safeIncCurried = unless(isNil)(inc) expect(safeIncCurried( null )).toBeNull() })

Typescript test import {unless, inc} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.unless' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const fn = unless( x => x > 5 , inc) const result = fn( 1 ) result }) it( 'with one explicit type' , () => { const result = unless( x => { x return x > 5 }, x => { x return x + 1 }, 1 ) result }) it( 'with two different explicit types' , () => { const result = unless( x => { x return x > 5 }, x => { x return ` ${x} -foo` }, 1 ) result }) }) describe( 'R.unless - curried' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const fn = unless( x => x > 5 , inc) const result = fn( 1 ) result }) it( 'with one explicit type' , () => { const fn = unless< number >( x => { x return x > 5 }, x => { x return x + 1 } ) const result = fn( 1 ) result }) it( 'with two different explicit types' , () => { const fn = unless< number , string >( x => { x return x > 5 }, x => { x return ` ${x} -foo` } ) const result = fn( 1 ) result }) })

update<T>(index: number , newValue: T, list: T[]): T[]

It returns a copy of list with updated element at index with newValue .

All Typescript definitions update<T>(index: number , newValue: T, list: T[]): T[]; update<T> ( index: number , newValue: T ): ( list: T[] ) => T[];

R.update source import {curry} from './curry' import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList' function updateFn ( index, newValue, list ) { const clone = cloneList(list) if (index === -1 ) return clone.fill(newValue, index) return clone.fill(newValue, index, index + 1 ) } export const update = curry(updateFn)

Tests import {update} from './update' const list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] test( 'happy' , () => { const newValue = 8 const index = 1 const result = update(index, newValue, list) const curriedResult = update(index, newValue)(list) const tripleCurriedResult = update(index)(newValue)(list) const expected = [ 1 , 8 , 3 ] expect(result).toEqual(expected) expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected) expect(tripleCurriedResult).toEqual(expected) }) test( 'list has no such index' , () => { const newValue = 8 const index = 10 const result = update(index, newValue, list) expect(result).toEqual(list) }) test( 'with negative index' , () => { expect(update( -1 , 10 , [ 1 ])).toEqual([ 10 ]) expect(update( -1 , 10 , [])).toEqual([]) expect(update( -1 , 10 , list)).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 10 ]) expect(update( -2 , 10 , list)).toEqual([ 1 , 10 , 3 ]) expect(update( -3 , 10 , list)).toEqual([ 10 , 2 , 3 ]) })

Typescript test import {update} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.update' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = update( 1 , 0 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) result }) })

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 52.35% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const list = [0, 1, 2] const index = 1 const replacer = 7 const update = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.update(replacer, index, list) R.update(replacer, index)(list) R.update(replacer)(index)(list) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.update(replacer, index, list) Ramda.update(replacer, index)(list) Ramda.update(replacer)(index)(list) }, }, ]

values

values<T extends object, K extends keyof T>(obj: T): T[K][]

With correct input, this is nothing more than Object.values(obj) . If obj is not an object, then it returns an empty array.

All Typescript definitions values<T extends object, K extends keyof T>(obj: T): T[K][];

R.values source import {type} from './type' export function values ( obj ) { if (type(obj) !== 'Object' ) return [] return Object .values(obj) }

Tests import {values} from './values' test( 'happy' , () => { expect( values({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }) ).toEqual([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) }) test( 'with bad input' , () => { expect(values( null )).toEqual([]) expect(values( undefined )).toEqual([]) expect(values( 55 )).toEqual([]) expect(values( 'foo' )).toEqual([]) expect(values( true )).toEqual([]) expect(values( false )).toEqual([]) expect(values( NaN )).toEqual([]) expect(values( Infinity )).toEqual([]) expect(values([])).toEqual([]) })

Typescript test import {values} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.values' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = values({ a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , }) result }) })

view

view<T, U> ( lens: Lens ): ( target: T ) => U

It returns the value of lens focus over target object.

All Typescript definitions view<T, U> ( lens: Lens ): ( target: T ) => U; view<T, U>(lens: Lens, target: T): U;

R.view source const Const = x => ({ x, map : fn => Const(x), }) export function view ( lens, target ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) return _target => view(lens, _target) return lens(Const)(target).x }

Tests import {assoc} from './assoc' import {lens} from './lens' import {prop} from './prop' import {view} from './view' const testObject = { foo : 'Led Zeppelin' } const assocLens = lens(prop( 'foo' ), assoc( 'foo' )) test( 'happy' , () => { expect(view(assocLens, testObject)).toEqual( 'Led Zeppelin' ) })

Typescript test import {lens, view, assoc} from 'rambda' interface Input { foo: string } const testObject: Input = { foo: 'Led Zeppelin' , } const fooLens = lens<Input, string , string > ( ( x: Input ) => { return x.foo }, assoc( 'foo' ) ) describe ( 'R.view', ( ) => { it( 'happt', ( ) => { const result = view<Input, string >( fooLens, testObject ) result } ) } )

Rambda is faster than Ramda with 76.15% const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js') const testObj = {a: 1} const last = [ { label: 'Rambda', fn: () => { R.view(R.lensProp('a'), testObj) }, }, { label: 'Ramda', fn: () => { Ramda.view(Ramda.lensProp('a'), testObj) }, }, ]

when

when<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenTrueFn: ( a: T ) => U, input: T ): T | U

All Typescript definitions when<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenTrueFn: ( a: T ) => U, input: T ): T | U ; when < T , U >( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean , whenTrueFn: ( a: T ) => U ): ( input: T ) => T | U; when<T, U> ( predicate: ( x: T ) => boolean ): ( ( whenTrueFn: ( a: T ) => U ) => ( input: T ) => T | U );

R.when source import {curry} from './curry' function whenFn ( predicate, whenTrueFn, input ) { if (!predicate(input)) return input return whenTrueFn(input) } export const when = curry(whenFn)

Tests import {add} from './add' import {when} from './when' const predicate = x => typeof x === 'number' test( 'happy' , () => { const fn = when(predicate, add( 11 )) expect(fn( 11 )).toBe( 22 ) expect(fn( 'foo' )).toBe( 'foo' ) })

Typescript test import {when} from 'rambda' const predicate = ( x: number ) => x > 2 const whenTrueFn = ( x: number ) => String (x) describe( 'R.when' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = when(predicate, whenTrueFn, 1 ) result }) it( 'curry 1' , () => { const fn = when(predicate, whenTrueFn) const result = fn( 1 ) result }) it( 'curry 2 require explicit types' , () => { const fn = when< number , string >(predicate)(whenTrueFn) const result = fn( 1 ) result }) })

where

where<T, U>(conditions: T, input: U): boolean

It returns true if all each property in conditions returns true when applied to corresponding property in input object.

All Typescript definitions where<T, U>(conditions: T, input: U): boolean ; where<T> ( conditions: T ): < U >( input: U ) => boolean ; where<ObjFunc2, U>(conditions: ObjFunc2, input: U): boolean ; where<ObjFunc2> ( conditions: ObjFunc2 ): < U >( input: U ) => boolean ;

R.where source export function where ( conditions, input ) { if (input === undefined ) { return _input => where(conditions, _input) } let flag = true for ( const prop in conditions) { const result = conditions[prop](input[prop]) if (flag && result === false ) { flag = false } } return flag }

Tests import {equals} from './equals' import {where} from './where' test( 'when true' , () => { const predicate = where({ a : equals( 'foo' ), b : equals( 'bar' ), }) expect( predicate({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , x : 11 , y : 19 , }) ).toEqual( true ) }) test( 'when false' , () => { const predicate = where({ a : equals( 'foo' ), b : equals( 'baz' ), }) expect( predicate({ a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , x : 11 , y : 19 , }) ).toEqual( false ) })

Typescript test import {where, equals} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.where' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const input = { a: 'foo' , b: 'bar' , x: 11 , y: 19 , } const conditions = { a: equals( 'foo' ), b: equals( 'bar' ), } const result = where(conditions, input) const curriedResult = where(conditions)(input) result curriedResult }) })

whereEq

whereEq<T, U>(condition: T, input: U): boolean

It will return true if all of input object fully or partially include rule object.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions whereEq<T, U>(condition: T, input: U): boolean ; whereEq<T> ( condition: T ): < U >( input: U ) => boolean ;

R.whereEq source import {equals} from './equals' import {filter} from './filter' export function whereEq ( condition, input ) { if ( arguments .length === 1 ) { return _input => whereEq(condition, _input) } const result = filter( ( conditionValue, conditionProp ) => equals(conditionValue, input[conditionProp]), condition ) return Object .keys(result).length === Object .keys(condition).length }

Tests import {whereEq} from './whereEq' test( 'when true' , () => { const condition = { a : 1 } const input = { a : 1 , b : 2 , } const result = whereEq(condition, input) const expectedResult = true expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'when false' , () => { const condition = { a : 1 } const input = { b : 2 } const result = whereEq(condition, input) const expectedResult = false expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with nested object' , () => { const condition = { a : { b : 1 }} const input = { a : { b : 1 }, c : 2 , } const result = whereEq(condition)(input) const expectedResult = true expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult) }) test( 'with wrong input' , () => { const condition = { a : { b : 1 }} expect( () => whereEq(condition, null )).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'a')` ) })

Typescript test import {whereEq} from 'rambda' describe( 'R.whereEq' , () => { it( 'happy' , () => { const result = whereEq({a: {b: 2 }}, {b: 2 }) const curriedResult = whereEq({a: {b: 2 }})({b: 2 }) result curriedResult }) })

without

without<T>(matchAgainst: T[], source: T[]): T[]

It will return a new array, based on all members of source list that are not part of matchAgainst list.

R.equals is used to determine equality.