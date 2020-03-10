openbase logo
ram

rambda

by Dejan Toteff
6.9.0

Faster and smaller alternative to Ramda

Overview

Downloads/wk

29.9K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Rambda

Rambda is smaller and faster alternative to the popular functional programming library Ramda. - Documentation

CircleCI codecov Commit activity All contributors Library size

❯ Example use

import { compose, map, filter } from 'rambda'

const result = compose(
  map(x => x * 2),
  filter(x => x > 2)
)([1, 2, 3, 4])
// => [6, 8]

You can test this example in Rambda's REPL

---------------

❯ Rambda's advantages

Typescript included

Typescript definitions are included in the library, in comparison to Ramda, where you need to additionally install @types/ramda.

Still, you need to be aware that functional programming features in Typescript are in development, which means that using R.compose/R.pipe can be problematic.

Important - Rambda version 7.0.0(or higher) requires Typescript version 4.2.2(or higher).

Alternative TS definitions are available as rambda/immutable. These are Rambda definitions linted with ESLint functional/prefer-readonly-type plugin.

Smaller size

The size of a library affects not only the build bundle size but also the dev bundle size and build time. This is important advantage, expecially for big projects.

Tree-shaking

Currently Rambda is more tree-shakable than Ramda - proven in the following repo.

The repo holds two Angular9 applications: one with small example code of Ramda and the other - same code but with Rambda as import library.

The test shows that Rambda bundle size is 2 MB less than its Ramda counterpart.

There is also Webpack/Rollup/Parcel/Esbuild tree-shaking example including several libraries including Ramda, Rambda and Rambdax.

actually tree-shaking is the initial reason for creation of Rambda

Dot notation for R.path, R.paths, R.assocPath and R.lensPath

Standard usage of R.path is R.path(['a', 'b'], {a: {b: 1} }).

In Rambda you have the choice to use dot notation(which is arguably more readable):

R.path('a.b', {a: {b: 1} })

Comma notation for R.pick and R.omit

Similar to dot notation, but the separator is comma(,) instead of dot(.).

R.pick('a,b', {a: 1 , b: 2, c: 3} })
// No space allowed between properties

Speed

Rambda is generally more performant than Ramda as the benchmarks can prove that.

Support

Most of the valid issues are fixed within 2-3 days.

Closing the issue is usually accompanied by publishing a new patch version of Rambda to NPM.

---------------

❯ Missing Ramda methods

Click to see the full list of 90 Ramda methods not implemented in Rambda
  • __
  • addIndex
  • ap
  • aperture
  • applyTo
  • ascend
  • binary
  • call
  • collectBy
  • comparator
  • composeWith
  • construct
  • constructN
  • count
  • countBy
  • descend
  • differenceWith
  • dissocPath
  • empty
  • eqBy
  • forEachObjIndexed
  • gt
  • gte
  • hasIn
  • innerJoin
  • insert
  • insertAll
  • into
  • invert
  • invertObj
  • invoker
  • juxt
  • keysIn
  • lift
  • liftN
  • lt
  • lte
  • mapAccum
  • mapAccumRight
  • memoizeWith
  • mergeDeepLeft
  • mergeDeepWith
  • mergeDeepWithKey
  • mergeRight
  • mergeWith
  • mergeWithKey
  • modify
  • modifyPath
  • nAry
  • partialObject
  • nthArg
  • o
  • on
  • otherwise
  • pair
  • partialRight
  • pathSatisfies
  • pickBy
  • pipeWith
  • project
  • promap
  • propSatisfies
  • reduceBy
  • reduceRight
  • reduceWhile
  • reduced
  • remove
  • scan
  • sequence
  • sortWith
  • splitWhenever
  • symmetricDifferenceWith
  • andThen
  • toPairsIn
  • transduce
  • traverse
  • unary
  • uncurryN
  • unfold
  • unionWith
  • uniqBy
  • unnest
  • until
  • unwind
  • useWith
  • valuesIn
  • whereAny
  • xprod
  • thunkify
  • default

---------------

❯ Install

  • yarn add rambda

  • For UMD usage either use ./dist/rambda.umd.js or the following CDN link:

https://unpkg.com/rambda@CURRENT_VERSION/dist/rambda.umd.js
  • with deno
import {compose, add} from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/selfrefactor/rambda/master/dist/rambda.esm.js'

---------------

Differences between Rambda and Ramda

  • Rambda's type detects async functions and unresolved Promises. The returned values are 'Async' and 'Promise'.

  • Rambda's type handles NaN input, in which case it returns NaN.

  • Rambda's forEach can iterate over objects not only arrays.

  • Rambda's map, filter, partition when they iterate over objects, they pass property and input object as predicate's argument.

  • Rambda's filter returns empty array with bad input(null or undefined), while Ramda throws.

  • Ramda's clamp work with strings, while Rambda's method work only with numbers.

  • Ramda's indexOf/lastIndexOf work with strings and lists, while Rambda's method work only with lists as iterable input.

  • Error handling, when wrong inputs are provided, may not be the same. This difference will be better documented once all brute force tests are completed.

  • Typescript definitions between rambda and @types/ramda may vary.

If you need more Ramda methods in Rambda, you may either submit a PR or check the extended version of Rambda - Rambdax. In case of the former, you may want to consult with Rambda contribution guidelines.

---------------

❯ Benchmarks

Click to expand all benchmark results

There are methods which are benchmarked only with Ramda and Rambda(i.e. no Lodash).

Note that some of these methods, are called with and without curring. This is done in order to give more detailed performance feedback.

The benchmarks results are produced from latest versions of Rambda, Lodash(4.17.21) and Ramda(0.27.1).
methodRambdaRamdaLodash
add🚀 Fastest21.52% slower82.15% slower
adjust8.48% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
all🚀 Fastest1.81% slower🔳
allPass🚀 Fastest91.09% slower🔳
allPass🚀 Fastest98.56% slower🔳
and🚀 Fastest89.09% slower🔳
any🚀 Fastest92.87% slower45.82% slower
anyPass🚀 Fastest98.25% slower🔳
append🚀 Fastest2.07% slower🔳
applySpec🚀 Fastest80.43% slower🔳
assoc72.32% slower60.08% slower🚀 Fastest
clone🚀 Fastest91.86% slower86.48% slower
compose🚀 Fastest32.45% slower13.68% slower
converge78.63% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
curry🚀 Fastest28.86% slower🔳
curryN🚀 Fastest41.05% slower🔳
defaultTo🚀 Fastest48.91% slower🔳
drop🚀 Fastest82.35% slower🔳
dropLast🚀 Fastest86.74% slower🔳
equals58.37% slower96.73% slower🚀 Fastest
filter6.7% slower72.03% slower🚀 Fastest
find🚀 Fastest85.14% slower42.65% slower
findIndex🚀 Fastest86.48% slower72.27% slower
flatten🚀 Fastest95.26% slower10.27% slower
ifElse🚀 Fastest58.56% slower🔳
includes🚀 Fastest84.63% slower🔳
indexOf🚀 Fastest76.63% slower🔳
indexOf🚀 Fastest82.2% slower🔳
init🚀 Fastest92.24% slower13.3% slower
is🚀 Fastest57.69% slower🔳
isEmpty🚀 Fastest97.14% slower54.99% slower
last🚀 Fastest93.43% slower5.28% slower
lastIndexOf🚀 Fastest85.19% slower🔳
map🚀 Fastest86.6% slower11.73% slower
match🚀 Fastest44.83% slower🔳
merge🚀 Fastest12.21% slower55.76% slower
none🚀 Fastest96.48% slower🔳
objOf🚀 Fastest38.05% slower🔳
omit🚀 Fastest69.95% slower97.34% slower
over🚀 Fastest56.23% slower🔳
path37.81% slower77.81% slower🚀 Fastest
pick🚀 Fastest19.07% slower80.2% slower
pipe0.87% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
prop🚀 Fastest87.95% slower🔳
propEq🚀 Fastest91.92% slower🔳
range🚀 Fastest61.8% slower57.44% slower
reduce60.48% slower77.1% slower🚀 Fastest
repeat48.57% slower68.98% slower🚀 Fastest
replace33.45% slower33.99% slower🚀 Fastest
set🚀 Fastest50.35% slower🔳
sort🚀 Fastest40.23% slower🔳
sortBy🚀 Fastest25.29% slower56.88% slower
split🚀 Fastest55.37% slower17.64% slower
splitEvery🚀 Fastest71.98% slower🔳
take🚀 Fastest91.96% slower4.72% slower
takeLast🚀 Fastest93.39% slower19.22% slower
test🚀 Fastest82.34% slower🔳
type🚀 Fastest48.6% slower🔳
uniq🚀 Fastest90.24% slower🔳
uniqWith25.38% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
uniqWith14.23% slower🚀 Fastest🔳
update🚀 Fastest52.35% slower🔳
view🚀 Fastest76.15% slower🔳

---------------

❯ Used by

---------------

API

add


add(a: number, b: number): number

It adds a and b.

All Typescript definitions 
add(a: number, b: number): number;
add(a: number): (b: number) => number;
R.add source 
export function add(a, b) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => add(a, _b)

  return Number(a) + Number(b)
}
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {add as addRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'

test('with number', () => {
  expect(add(2, 3)).toEqual(5)
  expect(add(7)(10)).toEqual(17)
})

test('string is bad input', () => {
  expect(add('foo', 'bar')).toBeNaN()
})

test('ramda specs', () => {
  expect(add('1', '2')).toEqual(3)
  expect(add(1, '2')).toEqual(3)
  expect(add(true, false)).toEqual(1)
  expect(add(null, null)).toEqual(0)
  expect(add(undefined, undefined)).toEqual(NaN)
  expect(add(new Date(1), new Date(2))).toEqual(3)
})

const possibleInputs = [
  /foo/,
  'foo',
  true,
  3,
  NaN,
  4,
  [],
  Promise.resolve(1),
]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: add,
    fnRamda: addRamda,
    firstInput: possibleInputs,
    secondInput: possibleInputs,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 64,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {add} from 'rambda'

describe('R.add', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = add(4, 1)

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = add(4)(1)

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 21.52% slower and Lodash is 82.15% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const add = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.add(1, 1)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.add(1, 1)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.add(1, 1)
    },
  },
]

---------------

adjust


adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T, list: T[]): T[]

It replaces index in array list with the result of replaceFn(list[i]).

All Typescript definitions 
adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T, list: T[]): T[];
adjust<T>(index: number, replaceFn: (x: T) => T): (list: T[]) => T[];
R.adjust source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

function adjustFn(index, replaceFn, list) {
  const actualIndex = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index
  if (index >= list.length || actualIndex < 0) return list

  const clone = cloneList(list)
  clone[actualIndex] = replaceFn(clone[actualIndex])

  return clone
}

export const adjust = curry(adjustFn)
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {adjust} from './adjust'
import {pipe} from './pipe'

const list = [0, 1, 2]
const expected = [0, 11, 2]

test('happy', () => {})

test('happy', () => {
  expect(adjust(1, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with curring type 1 1 1', () => {
  expect(adjust(1)(add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with curring type 1 2', () => {
  expect(adjust(1)(add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with curring type 2 1', () => {
  expect(adjust(1, add(10))(list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(adjust(-2, add(10), list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('when index is out of bounds', () => {
  const list = [0, 1, 2, 3]
  expect(adjust(4, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
  expect(adjust(-5, add(1), list)).toEqual(list)
})
Rambda is slower than Ramda with 8.48% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [0, 1, 2]
const fn = x => x + 1
const index = 1

const adjust = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.adjust(index, fn, list)
      R.adjust(index, fn)(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.adjust(index, fn, list)
      Ramda.adjust(index, fn)(list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

all


all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean

It returns true, if all members of array list returns true, when applied as argument to predicate function.

All Typescript definitions 
all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean;
all<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => boolean;
R.all source 
export function all(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => all(predicate, _list)

  for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
    if (!predicate(list[i])) return false
  }

  return true
}
Tests 
import {all} from './all'

const list = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]

test('when true', () => {
  const fn = x => x > -1

  expect(all(fn)(list)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  const fn = x => x > 2

  expect(all(fn, list)).toBeFalse()
})
Typescript test 
import {all} from 'rambda'

describe('all', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = all(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 0
      },
      [1, 2, 3]
    )
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried needs a type', () => {
    const result = all<number>(x => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 0
    })([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 1.81% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const {
  uniqListOfObjects,
  uniqListOfStrings,
  rangeOfNumbers,
  uniqListOfLists,
} = require('./_utils.js')

const limit = 100

const modes = [
  [uniqListOfObjects(limit), x => Object.keys(x).length > 2],
  [uniqListOfStrings(limit), x => x.length > 0],
  [uniqListOfLists(limit), x => x.length > 0],
  [rangeOfNumbers(limit), x => x > -1],
]

const applyBenchmark = (fn, input) => {
  return fn(input[1], input[0])
}

const tests = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: R.all,
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: Ramda.all,
  },
]

---------------

allPass


allPass<T>(predicates: ((x: T) => boolean)[]): (input: T) => boolean

It returns true, if all functions of predicates return true, when input is their argument.

All Typescript definitions 
allPass<T>(predicates: ((x: T) => boolean)[]): (input: T) => boolean;
R.allPass source 
export function allPass(predicates) {
  return (...input) => {
    let counter = 0
    while (counter < predicates.length) {
      if (!predicates[counter](...input)) {
        return false
      }
      counter++
    }

    return true
  }
}
Tests 
import {allPass} from './allPass'

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = [x => typeof x === 'number', x => x > 10, x => x * 7 < 100]

  expect(allPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()

  expect(allPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})

test('when returns true', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 2]

  expect(
    allPass(conditionArr)({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toBeTrue()
})

test('when returns false', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.b === 3]

  expect(
    allPass(conditionArr)({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toBeFalse()
})

test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
  var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
    return w + x === y + z
  }
  expect(allPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})
Typescript test 
import {allPass} from 'rambda'

describe('allPass', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const x = allPass<number>([
      y => {
        y // $ExpectType number
        return typeof y === 'number'
      },
      y => {
        return y > 0
      },
    ])(11)

    x // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 91.09% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const {random} = require('rambdax')

const limit = 100
const min = 10
const max = 1200
function createListOfFunctions(fn, fnLimit) {
  return Array(fnLimit)
    .fill(null)
    .map(() => fn())
}

const modes = [
  [
    {foo: 1500},
    createListOfFunctions(
      () => x => Number(x.foo) > random(min, max),
      limit
    ),
  ],
  [
    '1500',
    createListOfFunctions(() => x => Number(x) > random(min, max), limit),
  ],
  [
    [1, 2, 1500],
    createListOfFunctions(() => x => x[2] > random(min, max), limit),
  ],
  [1500, createListOfFunctions(() => x => x > random(min, max), limit)],
]

const applyBenchmark = (fn, input) => {
  return fn(input[1])(input[0])
}
const tests = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: R.allPass,
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: Ramda.allPass,
  },
]

---------------

always


always<T>(x: T): (...args: unknown[]) => T

It returns function that always returns x.

All Typescript definitions 
always<T>(x: T): (...args: unknown[]) => T;
R.always source 
export function always(x) {
  return () => x
}
Tests 
import {always} from './always'
import {F} from './F'

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = always(7)

  expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
  expect(fn()).toEqual(7)
})

test('f', () => {
  const fn = always(F())

  expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
  expect(fn()).toBeFalse()
})
Typescript test 
import {always} from 'rambda'

describe('R.always', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const fn = always('foo')
    fn // $ExpectType (...args: unknown[]) => string
    const result = fn()
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

and

Logical AND

---------------

any


any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean

It returns true, if at least one member of list returns true, when passed to a predicate function.

All Typescript definitions 
any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean;
any<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => boolean;
R.any source 
export function any(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => any(predicate, _list)

  let counter = 0
  while (counter < list.length) {
    if (predicate(list[counter], counter)) {
      return true
    }
    counter++
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {any} from './any'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

test('happy', () => {
  expect(any(x => x < 0, list)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(any(x => x > 2)(list)).toBeTrue()
})
Typescript test 
import {any} from 'rambda'

describe('R.any', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = any(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 2
      },
      [1, 2, 3]
    )
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })

  it('when curried needs a type', () => {
    const result = any<number>(x => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 2
    })([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 92.87% slower and Lodash is 45.82% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const input = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const fn = val => val > 2

const any = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.any(fn, input)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.any(fn, input)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash.some',
    fn: () => {
      _.some(input, fn)
    },
  },
]

---------------

anyPass


anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>

It accepts list of predicates and returns a function. This function with its input will return true, if any of predicates returns true for this input.

All Typescript definitions 
anyPass<T>(predicates: SafePred<T>[]): SafePred<T>;
R.anyPass source 
export function anyPass(predicates) {
  return (...input) => {
    let counter = 0
    while (counter < predicates.length) {
      if (predicates[counter](...input)) {
        return true
      }
      counter++
    }

    return false
  }
}
Tests 
import {anyPass} from './anyPass'

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]
  const predicate = anyPass(rules)
  expect(predicate('foo')).toBeTrue()
  expect(predicate(6)).toBeFalse()
})

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = [x => typeof x === 'string', x => x > 10]

  expect(anyPass(rules)(11)).toBeTrue()

  expect(anyPass(rules)(undefined)).toBeFalse()
})

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
}

test('when returns true', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 1, val => val.a === 2]

  expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when returns false + curry', () => {
  const conditionArr = [val => val.a === 2, val => val.b === 3]

  expect(anyPass(conditionArr)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with empty predicates list', () => {
  expect(anyPass([])(3)).toEqual(false)
})

test('works with multiple inputs', () => {
  var fn = function (w, x, y, z) {
    console.log(w, x, y, z)
    return w + x === y + z
  }
  expect(anyPass([fn])(3, 3, 3, 3)).toBeTrue()
})
Typescript test 
import {anyPass} from 'rambda'

describe('anyPass', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const x = anyPass<number>([
      y => {
        y // $ExpectType number
        return typeof y === 'number'
      },
      y => {
        return y > 0
      },
    ])(11)

    x // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 98.25% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const rules = [x => typeof x === 'boolean', x => x > 20, x => x * 7 < 100]

const anyPass = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.anyPass(rules)(11)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.anyPass(rules)(11)
    },
  },
]

---------------

append


append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the end of list.

All Typescript definitions 
append<T>(x: T, list: T[]): T[];
append<T>(x: T): <T>(list: T[]) => T[];
R.append source 
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function append(x, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => append(x, _input)

  if (typeof input === 'string') return input.split('').concat(x)

  const clone = cloneList(input)
  clone.push(x)

  return clone
}
Tests 
import {append} from './append'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(append('tests', ['write', 'more'])).toEqual([
    'write',
    'more',
    'tests',
  ])
})

test('append to empty array', () => {
  expect(append('tests')([])).toEqual(['tests'])
})

test('with strings', () => {
  expect(append('o', 'fo')).toEqual(['f', 'o', 'o'])
})
Typescript test 
import {append} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.append', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = append(4, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = append(4)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 2.07% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const append = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.append(0)([1, 2, 3, 4])
      R.append('bar')('foo')
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.append(0)([1, 2, 3, 4])
      Ramda.append('bar')('foo')
    },
  },
]

---------------

apply


apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T, args: any[]): T

It applies function fn to the list of arguments.

This is useful for creating a fixed-arity function from a variadic function. fn should be a bound function if context is significant.

All Typescript definitions 
apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T, args: any[]): T;
apply<T = any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => T): (args: any[]) => T;
R.apply source 
export function apply(fn, args) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _args => apply(fn, _args)
  }

  return fn.apply(this, args)
}
Tests 
import {apply} from './apply'
import {bind} from './bind'
import {identity} from './identity'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(apply(identity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual(1)
})

test('applies function to argument list', function () {
  expect(apply(Math.max, [1, 2, 3, -99, 42, 6, 7])).toEqual(42)
})

test('provides no way to specify context', function () {
  const obj = {
    method: function () {
      return this === obj
    },
  }
  expect(apply(obj.method, [])).toEqual(false)
  expect(apply(bind(obj.method, obj), [])).toEqual(true)
})
Typescript test 
import {apply, identity} from 'rambda'

describe('R.apply', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = apply<number>(identity, [1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const fn = apply<number>(identity)
    const result = fn([1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

applySpec


applySpec<Spec extends Record<string, (...args: any[]) => any>>(
  spec: Spec
): (
  ...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>>
) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> }
All Typescript definitions 
applySpec<Spec extends Record<string, (...args: any[]) => any>>(
  spec: Spec
): (
  ...args: Parameters<ValueOfRecord<Spec>>
) => { [Key in keyof Spec]: ReturnType<Spec[Key]> };
applySpec<T>(spec: any): (...args: any[]) => T;
R.applySpec source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

// recursively traverse the given spec object to find the highest arity function
function __findHighestArity(spec, max = 0) {
  for (const key in spec) {
    if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue

    if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
      max = Math.max(max, __findHighestArity(spec[key]))
    }

    if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
      max = Math.max(max, spec[key].length)
    }
  }

  return max
}

function __filterUndefined() {
  const defined = []
  let i = 0
  const l = arguments.length
  while (i < l) {
    if (typeof arguments[i] === 'undefined') break
    defined[i] = arguments[i]
    i++
  }

  return defined
}

function __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, cache) {
  const remaining = arity - cache.length

  if (remaining === 1)
    return x =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x))
  if (remaining === 2)
    return (x, y) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y))
  if (remaining === 3)
    return (x, y, z) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z))
  if (remaining === 4)
    return (x, y, z, a) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(
        spec,
        arity,
        __filterUndefined(...cache, x, y, z, a)
      )
  if (remaining > 4)
    return (...args) =>
      __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, __filterUndefined(...cache, ...args))

  // handle spec as Array
  if (_isArray(spec)) {
    const ret = []
    let i = 0
    const l = spec.length
    for (; i < l; i++) {
      // handle recursive spec inside array
      if (typeof spec[i] === 'object' || _isArray(spec[i])) {
        ret[i] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[i], arity, cache)
      }
      // apply spec to the key
      if (typeof spec[i] === 'function') {
        ret[i] = spec[i](...cache)
      }
    }

    return ret
  }

  // handle spec as Object
  const ret = {}
  // apply callbacks to each property in the spec object
  for (const key in spec) {
    if (spec.hasOwnProperty(key) === false || key === 'constructor') continue

    // apply the spec recursively
    if (typeof spec[key] === 'object') {
      ret[key] = __applySpecWithArity(spec[key], arity, cache)
      continue
    }

    // apply spec to the key
    if (typeof spec[key] === 'function') {
      ret[key] = spec[key](...cache)
    }
  }

  return ret
}

export function applySpec(spec, ...args) {
  // get the highest arity spec function, cache the result and pass to __applySpecWithArity
  const arity = __findHighestArity(spec)

  if (arity === 0) {
    return () => ({})
  }
  const toReturn = __applySpecWithArity(spec, arity, args)

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {applySpec as applySpecRamda, nAry} from 'ramda'
import {add, always, compose, dec, inc, map, path, prop, T} from '../rambda'
import {applySpec} from './applySpec'

test('different than Ramda when bad spec', () => {
  const result = applySpec({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
  const ramdaResult = applySpecRamda({sum: {a: 1}})(1, 2)
  expect(result).toEqual({})
  expect(ramdaResult).toEqual({sum: {a: {}}})
})

test('works with empty spec', () => {
  expect(applySpec({})()).toEqual({})
  expect(applySpec([])(1, 2)).toEqual({})
  expect(applySpec(null)(1, 2)).toEqual({})
})

test('works with unary functions', () => {
  const result = applySpec({
    v: inc,
    u: dec,
  })(1)
  const expected = {
    v: 2,
    u: 0,
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('works with binary functions', () => {
  const result = applySpec({sum: add})(1, 2)
  expect(result).toEqual({sum: 3})
})

test('works with nested specs', () => {
  const result = applySpec({
    unnested: always(0),
    nested: {sum: add},
  })(1, 2)
  const expected = {
    unnested: 0,
    nested: {sum: 3},
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('works with arrays of nested specs', () => {
  const result = applySpec({
    unnested: always(0),
    nested: [{sum: add}],
  })(1, 2)

  expect(result).toEqual({
    unnested: 0,
    nested: [{sum: 3}],
  })
})

test('works with arrays of spec objects', () => {
  const result = applySpec([{sum: add}])(1, 2)

  expect(result).toEqual([{sum: 3}])
})

test('works with arrays of functions', () => {
  const result = applySpec([map(prop('a')), map(prop('b'))])([
    {
      a: 'a1',
      b: 'b1',
    },
    {
      a: 'a2',
      b: 'b2',
    },
  ])
  const expected = [
    ['a1', 'a2'],
    ['b1', 'b2'],
  ]
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('works with a spec defining a map key', () => {
  expect(applySpec({map: prop('a')})({a: 1})).toEqual({map: 1})
})

test('cannot retains the highest arity', () => {
  const f = applySpec({
    f1: nAry(2, T),
    f2: nAry(5, T),
  })
  const fRamda = applySpecRamda({
    f1: nAry(2, T),
    f2: nAry(5, T),
  })
  expect(f.length).toBe(0)
  expect(fRamda.length).toBe(5)
})

test('returns a curried function', () => {
  expect(applySpec({sum: add})(1)(2)).toEqual({sum: 3})
})

// Additional tests
// ============================================
test('arity', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
  })
})

test('arity over 5 arguments', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
    four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
    five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
    four: 10,
    five: 15,
  })
})

test('curried', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
  })
})

test('curried over 5 arguments', () => {
  const spec = {
    one: x1 => x1,
    two: (x1, x2) => x1 + x2,
    three: (x1, x2, x3) => x1 + x2 + x3,
    four: (x1, x2, x3, x4) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4,
    five: (x1, x2, x3, x4, x5) => x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5,
  }
  expect(applySpec(spec)(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)).toEqual({
    one: 1,
    two: 3,
    three: 6,
    four: 10,
    five: 15,
  })
})

test('undefined property', () => {
  const spec = {prop: path(['property', 'doesnt', 'exist'])}
  expect(applySpec(spec, {})).toEqual({prop: undefined})
})

test('restructure json object', () => {
  const spec = {
    id: path('user.id'),
    name: path('user.firstname'),
    profile: path('user.profile'),
    doesntExist: path('user.profile.doesntExist'),
    info: {views: compose(inc, prop('views'))},
    type: always('playa'),
  }

  const data = {
    user: {
      id: 1337,
      firstname: 'john',
      lastname: 'shaft',
      profile: 'shaft69',
    },
    views: 42,
  }

  expect(applySpec(spec, data)).toEqual({
    id: 1337,
    name: 'john',
    profile: 'shaft69',
    doesntExist: undefined,
    info: {views: 43},
    type: 'playa',
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {multiply, applySpec, inc, dec, add} from 'rambda'

describe('applySpec', () => {
  it('ramda 1', () => {
    const result = applySpec({
      v: inc,
      u: dec,
    })(1)
    result // $ExpectType { v: number; u: number; }
  })
  it('ramda 1', () => {
    interface Output {
      sum: number
      multiplied: number
    }
    const result = applySpec<Output>({
      sum: add,
      multiplied: multiply,
    })(1, 2)

    result // $ExpectType Output
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 80.43% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const curryN = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      const data = {
        a: {
          b: {c: 1},
          d: 2,
        },
      }
      const spec = {
        c: R.path(['a', 'b', 'c']),
        d: R.path(['a', 'd']),
      }
      R.applySpec(spec, data)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      const data = {
        a: {
          b: {c: 1},
          d: 2,
        },
      }
      const spec = {
        c: Ramda.path(['a', 'b', 'c']),
        d: Ramda.path(['a', 'd']),
      }
      Ramda.applySpec(spec, data)
    },
  },
]

---------------

assoc


assoc<T, U, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding the property prop with newValue.

All Typescript definitions 
assoc<T, U, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T, obj: U): Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>;
assoc<T, K extends string>(prop: K, val: T): <U>(obj: U) => Record<K, T> & Omit<U, K>;
assoc<K extends string>(prop: K): AssocPartialOne<K>;
R.assoc source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function assocFn(prop, newValue, obj) {
  return Object.assign({}, obj, {[prop]: newValue})
}

export const assoc = curry(assocFn)
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'

test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(assoc('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
  expect(assoc('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
  const result = assoc('b')(2)({a: 1})

  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('changes an existing key', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})

test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('value can be null', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})

test('value can be undefined', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})

test('assignment is shallow', () => {
  expect(assoc('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})
Typescript test 
import {assoc} from 'rambda'

const obj = {a: 1}
const newValue = 2
const newProp = 'b'

describe('R.assoc', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = assoc(newProp, newValue, obj)

    result.a // $ExpectType number
    result.b // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried 1', () => {
    const result = assoc(newProp, newValue)(obj)

    result.a // $ExpectType number
    result.b // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried 2', () => {
    const result = assoc(newProp)(newValue)(obj)

    result.a // $ExpectType number
    result.b // $ExpectType number
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 72.32% slower and Ramda is 60.08% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const input = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
}
const key = 'c'
const value = 3

const assoc = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.assoc(key, value, input)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.assoc(key, value, input)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash.set',
    fn: () => {
      _.set(input, key, value)
    },
  },
]

---------------

assocPath


assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any, obj: object): Output

It makes a shallow clone of obj with setting or overriding with newValue the property found with path.

All Typescript definitions 
assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any, obj: object): Output;
assocPath<Output>(path: Path, newValue: any): (obj: object) => Output;
assocPath<Output>(path: Path): (newValue: any) => (obj: object) => Output;
R.assocPath source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_isInteger} from './_internals/_isInteger'
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

function assocPathFn(path, newValue, input) {
  const pathArrValue =
    typeof path === 'string'
      ? path.split('.').map(x => (_isInteger(Number(x)) ? Number(x) : x))
      : path
  if (pathArrValue.length === 0) {
    return newValue
  }

  const index = pathArrValue[0]
  if (pathArrValue.length > 1) {
    const condition =
      typeof input !== 'object' ||
      input === null ||
      !input.hasOwnProperty(index)

    const nextinput = condition
      ? _isInteger(pathArrValue[1])
        ? []
        : {}
      : input[index]

    newValue = assocPathFn(
      Array.prototype.slice.call(pathArrValue, 1),
      newValue,
      nextinput
    )
  }

  if (_isInteger(index) && _isArray(input)) {
    const arr = cloneList(input)
    arr[index] = newValue

    return arr
  }

  return assoc(index, newValue, input)
}

export const assocPath = curry(assocPathFn)
Tests 
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'

test('string can be used as path input', () => {
  const testObj = {
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
  }
  const result = assocPath('a.0.b', 10, testObj)
  const expected = {
    a: [{b: 10}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('bug', () => {
  /*
    https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/524
  */
  const state = {}

  const withDateLike = assocPath(
    ['outerProp', '2020-03-10'],
    {prop: 2},
    state
  )
  const withNumber = assocPath(['outerProp', '5'], {prop: 2}, state)

  const withDateLikeExpected = {outerProp: {'2020-03-10': {prop: 2}}}
  const withNumberExpected = {outerProp: {5: {prop: 2}}}
  expect(withDateLike).toEqual(withDateLikeExpected)
  expect(withNumber).toEqual(withNumberExpected)
})

test('adds a key to an empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath(['a'], 1, {})).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b.c', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: {c: 2},
  })
})

test('adds a nested key to a nested non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(
    assocPath(
      'b.d',
      3
    )({
      a: 1,
      b: {c: 2},
    })
  ).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: {
      c: 2,
      d: 3,
    },
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a nested key to a non-empty object - curry case 1', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b.c', 2)({a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: {c: 2},
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 2', () => {
  expect(assocPath('b')(2, {a: 1})).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('adds a key to a non-empty object - curry case 3', () => {
  const result = assocPath('b')(2)({a: 1})

  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
})

test('changes an existing key', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', 2, {a: 1})).toEqual({a: 2})
})

test('undefined is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', 1, undefined)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('null is considered an empty object', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', 1, null)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('value can be null', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', null, null)).toEqual({a: null})
})

test('value can be undefined', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', undefined, null)).toEqual({a: undefined})
})

test('assignment is shallow', () => {
  expect(assocPath('a', {b: 2}, {a: {c: 3}})).toEqual({a: {b: 2}})
})

test('empty array as path', () => {
  const result = assocPath([], 3, {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  })
  expect(result).toEqual(3)
})

test('happy', () => {
  const expected = {foo: {bar: {baz: 42}}}
  const result = assocPath(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], 42, {foo: null})
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {assocPath} from 'rambda'

interface Output {
  a: number
  foo: {bar: number}
}

describe('R.assocPath - user must explicitly set type of output', () => {
  it('with array as path input', () => {
    const result = assocPath<Output>(['foo', 'bar'], 2, {a: 1})

    result // $ExpectType Output
  })
  it('with string as path input', () => {
    const result = assocPath<Output>('foo.bar', 2, {a: 1})

    result // $ExpectType Output
  })
})

describe('R.assocPath - curried', () => {
  it('with array as path input', () => {
    const result = assocPath<Output>(['foo', 'bar'], 2)({a: 1})

    result // $ExpectType Output
  })
  it('with string as path input', () => {
    const result = assocPath<Output>('foo.bar', 2)({a: 1})

    result // $ExpectType Output
  })
})

---------------

bind


bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F, thisObj: T): (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>

Creates a function that is bound to a context.

All Typescript definitions 
bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F, thisObj: T): (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>;
bind<F extends (...args: any[]) => any, T>(fn: F): (thisObj: T) => (...args: Parameters<F>) => ReturnType<F>;
R.bind source 
import {curryN} from './curryN'

export function bind(fn, thisObj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _thisObj => bind(fn, _thisObj)
  }

  return curryN(fn.length, (...args) => fn.apply(thisObj, args))
}
Tests 
import {bind} from './bind'

function Foo(x) {
  this.x = x
}
function add(x) {
  return this.x + x
}
function Bar(x, y) {
  this.x = x
  this.y = y
}
Bar.prototype = new Foo()
Bar.prototype.getX = function () {
  return 'prototype getX'
}

test('returns a function', function () {
  expect(typeof bind(add)(Foo)).toEqual('function')
})

test('returns a function bound to the specified context object', function () {
  const f = new Foo(12)
  function isFoo() {
    return this instanceof Foo
  }
  const isFooBound = bind(isFoo, f)
  expect(isFoo()).toEqual(false)
  expect(isFooBound()).toEqual(true)
})

test('works with built-in types', function () {
  const abc = bind(String.prototype.toLowerCase, 'ABCDEFG')
  expect(typeof abc).toEqual('function')
  expect(abc()).toEqual('abcdefg')
})

test('works with user-defined types', function () {
  const f = new Foo(12)
  function getX() {
    return this.x
  }
  const getXFooBound = bind(getX, f)
  expect(getXFooBound()).toEqual(12)
})

test('works with plain objects', function () {
  const pojso = {
    x: 100,
  }
  function incThis() {
    return this.x + 1
  }
  const incPojso = bind(incThis, pojso)
  expect(typeof incPojso).toEqual('function')
  expect(incPojso()).toEqual(101)
})

test('does not interfere with existing object methods', function () {
  const b = new Bar('a', 'b')
  function getX() {
    return this.x
  }
  const getXBarBound = bind(getX, b)
  expect(b.getX()).toEqual('prototype getX')
  expect(getXBarBound()).toEqual('a')
})

test('preserves arity', function () {
  const f0 = function () {
    return 0
  }
  const f1 = function (a) {
    return a
  }
  const f2 = function (a, b) {
    return a + b
  }
  const f3 = function (a, b, c) {
    return a + b + c
  }

  expect(bind(f0, {}).length).toEqual(0)
  expect(bind(f1, {}).length).toEqual(1)
  expect(bind(f2, {}).length).toEqual(2)
  expect(bind(f3, {}).length).toEqual(3)
})
Typescript test 
import {bind} from 'rambda'

class Foo {}
function isFoo<T = any>(this: T): boolean {
  return this instanceof Foo
}

describe('R.bind', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const foo = new Foo()
    const result = bind(isFoo, foo)()

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

both


both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred

It returns a function with input argument.

This function will return true, if both firstCondition and secondCondition return true when input is passed as their argument.

All Typescript definitions 
both(pred1: Pred, pred2: Pred): Pred;
both<T>(pred1: Predicate<T>, pred2: Predicate<T>): Predicate<T>;
both<T>(pred1: Predicate<T>): (pred2: Predicate<T>) => Predicate<T>;
both(pred1: Pred): (pred2: Pred) => Pred;
R.both source 
export function both(f, g) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _g => both(f, _g)

  return (...input) => f(...input) && g(...input)
}
Tests 
import {both} from './both'

const firstFn = val => val > 0
const secondFn = val => val < 10

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(both(firstFn)(secondFn)(17)).toBeFalse()
})

test('without curry', () => {
  expect(both(firstFn, secondFn)(7)).toBeTrue()
})

test('with multiple inputs', () => {
  const between = function (a, b, c) {
    return a < b && b < c
  }
  const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
    return a + b + c === 20
  }
  const fn = both(between, total20)
  expect(fn(5, 7, 8)).toBeTrue()
})

test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
  let effect = 'not evaluated'
  const F = function () {
    return false
  }
  const Z = function () {
    effect = 'Z got evaluated'
  }
  both(F, Z)()

  expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})
Typescript test 
import {both} from 'rambda'

describe('R.both', () => {
  it('with passed type', () => {
    const fn = both<number>(
      x => x > 1,
      x => x % 2 === 0
    )
    fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
    const result = fn(2) // $ExpectType boolean
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('with passed type - curried', () => {
    const fn = both<number>(x => x > 1)(x => x % 2 === 0)
    fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
    const result = fn(2)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('no type passed', () => {
    const fn = both(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType any
        return x > 1
      },
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType any
        return x % 2 === 0
      }
    )
    const result = fn(2)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('no type passed - curried', () => {
    const fn = both((x: number) => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 1
    })((x: number) => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x % 2 === 0
    })
    const result = fn(2)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

chain


chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[], list: T[]): U[]

The method is also known as flatMap.

All Typescript definitions 
chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[], list: T[]): U[];
chain<T, U>(fn: (n: T) => U[]): (list: T[]) => U[];
R.chain source 
export function chain(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _list => chain(fn, _list)
  }

  return [].concat(...list.map(fn))
}
Tests 
import {chain} from './chain'
import {chain as chainRamda} from 'ramda'

const duplicate = n => [n, n]

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = x => [x * 2]
  const list = [1, 2, 3]

  const result = chain(fn, list)

  expect(result).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
})

test('maps then flattens one level', () => {
  expect(chain(duplicate, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})

test('maps then flattens one level - curry', () => {
  expect(chain(duplicate)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3])
})

test('flattens only one level', () => {
  const nest = n => [[n]]
  expect(chain(nest, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([[1], [2], [3]])
})

test('can compose', () => {
  function dec(x) {
    return [x - 1]
  }
  function times2(x) {
    return [x * 2]
  }

  var mdouble = chain(times2)
  var mdec = chain(dec)
  expect(mdec(mdouble([10, 20, 30]))).toEqual([19, 39, 59])
})

test('@types/ramda broken test', () => {
  const score = {
    maths: 90,
    physics: 80,
  }

  const calculateTotal = score => {
    const {maths, physics} = score
    return maths + physics
  }

  const assocTotalToScore = (total, score) => ({...score, total})

  const calculateAndAssocTotalToScore = chainRamda(
    assocTotalToScore,
    calculateTotal
  )
  expect(() => calculateAndAssocTotalToScore(score)).toThrow()
})
Typescript test 
import {chain} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const fn = (x: number) => [`${x}`, `${x}`]

describe('R.chain', () => {
  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = chain(fn, list)
    result // $ExpectType string[]

    const curriedResult = chain(fn)(list)
    curriedResult // $ExpectType string[]
  })
})

---------------

clamp

Restrict a number input to be within min and max limits.

If input is bigger than max, then the result is max.

If input is smaller than min, then the result is min.

---------------

clone

It creates a deep copy of the input, which may contain (nested) Arrays and Objects, Numbers, Strings, Booleans and Dates.

---------------

complement

It returns inverted version of origin function that accept input as argument.

The return value of inverted is the negative boolean value of origin(input).

---------------

compose

It performs right-to-left function composition.

---------------

concat

It returns a new string or array, which is the result of merging x and y.

---------------

cond

It takes list with conditions and returns a new function fn that expects input as argument.

This function will start evaluating the conditions in order to find the first winner(order of conditions matter).

The winner is this condition, which left side returns true when input is its argument. Then the evaluation of the right side of the winner will be the final result.

If no winner is found, then fn returns undefined.

---------------

converge

Accepts a converging function and a list of branching functions and returns a new function. When invoked, this new function is applied to some arguments, each branching function is applied to those same arguments. The results of each branching function are passed as arguments to the converging function to produce the return value.

---------------

curry

It expects a function as input and returns its curried version.

---------------

curryN

It returns a curried equivalent of the provided function, with the specified arity.

---------------

dec

It decrements a number.

---------------

defaultTo


defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined): T

It returns defaultValue, if all of inputArguments are undefined, null or NaN.

Else, it returns the first truthy inputArguments instance(from left to right).

All Typescript definitions 
defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T, input: T | null | undefined): T;
defaultTo<T>(defaultValue: T): (input: T | null | undefined) => T;
R.defaultTo source 
function isFalsy(input) {
  return (
    input === undefined || input === null || Number.isNaN(input) === true
  )
}

export function defaultTo(defaultArgument, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _input => defaultTo(defaultArgument, _input)
  }

  return isFalsy(input) ? defaultArgument : input
}
Tests 
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'

test('with undefined', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo')(undefined)).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with null', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo')(null)).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo')(NaN)).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with empty string', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo', '')).toEqual('')
})

test('with false', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo', false)).toEqual(false)
})

test('when inputArgument passes initial check', () => {
  expect(defaultTo('foo', 'bar')).toEqual('bar')
})
Typescript test 
import {defaultTo} from 'rambda'

describe('R.defaultTo with Ramda spec', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = defaultTo('foo', '')
    result // $ExpectType "" | "foo"
  })
  it('with explicit type', () => {
    const result = defaultTo<string>('foo', null)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 48.91% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const input = [null, undefined, 5]

const defaultTo = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.defaultTo(3, input[0])
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.defaultTo(3, input[0])
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Rambda with multiple arguments',
    fn: () => {
      R.defaultTo(3, ...input)
    },
  },
]

---------------

difference


difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[]

It returns the uniq set of all elements in the first list a not contained in the second list b.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions 
difference<T>(a: T[], b: T[]): T[];
difference<T>(a: T[]): (b: T[]) => T[];
R.difference source 
import {includes} from './includes'
import {uniq} from './uniq'

export function difference(a, b) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => difference(a, _b)

  return uniq(a).filter(aInstance => !includes(aInstance, b))
}
Tests 
import {difference} from './difference'
import {difference as differenceRamda} from 'ramda'

test('difference', () => {
  const a = [1, 2, 3, 4]
  const b = [3, 4, 5, 6]
  expect(difference(a)(b)).toEqual([1, 2])

  expect(difference([], [])).toEqual([])
})

test('difference with objects', () => {
  const a = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
  const b = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
  expect(difference(a, b)).toEqual([{id: 1}, {id: 2}])
})

test('no duplicates in first list', () => {
  const M2 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3, 4]
  const N2 = [3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 6, 6]
  expect(difference(M2, N2)).toEqual([1, 2])
})

test('should use R.equals', () => {
  expect(difference([1], [1]).length).toEqual(0)
  expect(differenceRamda([NaN], [NaN]).length).toEqual(0)
})
Typescript test 
import {difference} from 'rambda'

const list1 = [1, 2, 3]
const list2 = [1, 2, 4]

describe('R.difference', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = difference(list1, list2)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = difference(list1)(list2)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

dissoc

It returns a new object that does not contain property prop.

---------------

divide

---------------

drop


drop<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from beginning of list or string input.

All Typescript definitions 
drop<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
drop(howMany: number, input: string): string;
drop<T>(howMany: number): {
  <T>(input: T[]): T[];
  (input: string): string;
};
R.drop source 
export function drop(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => drop(howManyToDrop, _list)

  return listOrString.slice(howManyToDrop > 0 ? howManyToDrop : 0)
}
Tests 
import assert from 'assert'

import {drop} from './drop'

test('with array', () => {
  expect(drop(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['baz'])
  expect(drop(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
  expect(drop(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(drop(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('bda')
})

test('with non-positive count', () => {
  expect(drop(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(drop(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(drop(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('should return copy', () => {
  const xs = [1, 2, 3]

  assert.notStrictEqual(drop(0, xs), xs)
  assert.notStrictEqual(drop(-1, xs), xs)
})
Typescript test 
import {drop} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2

describe('R.drop - array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = drop(howMany, list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = drop(howMany)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.drop - string', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = drop(howMany, str)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = drop(howMany)(str)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 82.35% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const input = [1, 2, 3, 4]

const drop = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.drop(3, input)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.drop(3, input)
    },
  },
]

---------------

dropLast


dropLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]

It returns howMany items dropped from the end of list or string input.

All Typescript definitions 
dropLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
dropLast(howMany: number, input: string): string;
dropLast<T>(howMany: number): {
  <T>(input: T[]): T[];
  (input: string): string;
};
R.dropLast source 
export function dropLast(howManyToDrop, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _listOrString => dropLast(howManyToDrop, _listOrString)
  }

  return howManyToDrop > 0
    ? listOrString.slice(0, -howManyToDrop)
    : listOrString.slice()
}
Tests 
import assert from 'assert'

import {dropLast} from './dropLast'

test('with array', () => {
  expect(dropLast(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo'])
  expect(dropLast(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
  expect(dropLast(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(dropLast(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('ram')
})

test('with non-positive count', () => {
  expect(dropLast(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(dropLast(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(dropLast(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('should return copy', () => {
  const xs = [1, 2, 3]

  assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(0, xs), xs)
  assert.notStrictEqual(dropLast(-1, xs), xs)
})
Typescript test 
import {dropLast} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2

describe('R.dropLast - array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = dropLast(howMany, list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = dropLast(howMany)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.dropLast - string', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = dropLast(howMany, str)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = dropLast(howMany)(str)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 86.74% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const input = [1, 2, 3, 4]

const dropLast = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.dropLast(3, input)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.dropLast(3, input)
    },
  },
]

---------------

dropLastWhile

---------------

dropRepeats


dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It removes any successive duplicates according to R.equals.

All Typescript definitions 
dropRepeats<T>(list: T[]): T[];
R.dropRepeats source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {equals} from './equals'

export function dropRepeats(list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new Error(`${list} is not a list`)
  }

  const toReturn = []

  list.reduce((prev, current) => {
    if (!equals(prev, current)) {
      toReturn.push(current)
    }

    return current
  }, undefined)

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {dropRepeats as dropRepeatsRamda} from 'ramda'

import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {add} from './add'
import {dropRepeats} from './dropRepeats'

const list = [1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 3, 2, 2, {a: 1}, {a: 1}]
const listClean = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 3, 2, {a: 1}]

test('happy', () => {
  const result = dropRepeats(list)
  expect(result).toEqual(listClean)
})

const possibleLists = [
  [add(1), async () => {}, [1], [1], [2], [2]],
  [add(1), add(1), add(2)],
  [],
  1,
  /foo/g,
  Promise.resolve(1),
]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    firstInput: possibleLists,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 1,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 3,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 6,
        }
      `)
    },
    fn: dropRepeats,
    fnRamda: dropRepeatsRamda,
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {dropRepeats} from 'rambda'

describe('R.dropRepeats', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = dropRepeats([1, 2, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

dropRepeatsWith

---------------

dropWhile

---------------

either


either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred

It returns a new predicate function from firstPredicate and secondPredicate inputs.

This predicate function will return true, if any of the two input predicates return true.

All Typescript definitions 
either(firstPredicate: Pred, secondPredicate: Pred): Pred;
either<T>(firstPredicate: Predicate<T>, secondPredicate: Predicate<T>): Predicate<T>;
either<T>(firstPredicate: Predicate<T>): (secondPredicate: Predicate<T>) => Predicate<T>;
either(firstPredicate: Pred): (secondPredicate: Pred) => Pred;
R.either source 
export function either(firstPredicate, secondPredicate) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _secondPredicate => either(firstPredicate, _secondPredicate)
  }

  return (...input) =>
    Boolean(firstPredicate(...input) || secondPredicate(...input))
}
Tests 
import {either} from './either'

test('with multiple inputs', () => {
  const between = function (a, b, c) {
    return a < b && b < c
  }
  const total20 = function (a, b, c) {
    return a + b + c === 20
  }
  const fn = either(between, total20)
  expect(fn(7, 8, 5)).toBeTrue()
})

test('skip evaluation of the second expression', () => {
  let effect = 'not evaluated'
  const F = function () {
    return true
  }
  const Z = function () {
    effect = 'Z got evaluated'
  }
  either(F, Z)()

  expect(effect).toBe('not evaluated')
})

test('case 1', () => {
  const firstFn = val => val > 0
  const secondFn = val => val * 5 > 10

  expect(either(firstFn, secondFn)(1)).toBeTrue()
})

test('case 2', () => {
  const firstFn = val => val > 0
  const secondFn = val => val === -10
  const fn = either(firstFn)(secondFn)

  expect(fn(-10)).toBeTrue()
})
Typescript test 
import {either} from 'rambda'

describe('R.either', () => {
  it('with passed type', () => {
    const fn = either<number>(
      x => x > 1,
      x => x % 2 === 0
    )
    fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
    const result = fn(2) // $ExpectType boolean
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('with passed type - curried', () => {
    const fn = either<number>(x => x > 1)(x => x % 2 === 0)
    fn // $ExpectType Predicate<number>
    const result = fn(2)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('no type passed', () => {
    const fn = either(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType any
        return x > 1
      },
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType any
        return x % 2 === 0
      }
    )
    const result = fn(2)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('no type passed - curried', () => {
    const fn = either((x: number) => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 1
    })((x: number) => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x % 2 === 0
    })
    const result = fn(2)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

endsWith


endsWith(target: string, iterable: string): boolean

When iterable is a string, then it behaves as String.prototype.endsWith. When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list ends in the same way as the given target.

All Typescript definitions 
endsWith(target: string, iterable: string): boolean;
endsWith(target: string): (iterable: string) => boolean;
endsWith<T>(target: T[], list: T[]): boolean;
endsWith<T>(target: T[]): (list: T[]) => boolean;
R.endsWith source 
import {equals} from './equals.js'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js'

export function endsWith(target, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => endsWith(target, _iterable)

  if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
    return iterable.endsWith(target)
  }
  if (!_isArray(target)) return false

  const diff = iterable.length - target.length
  let correct = true
  const filtered = target.filter((x, index) => {
    if (!correct) return false
    const result = equals(x, iterable[index + diff])
    if (!result) correct = false
    return result
  })

  return filtered.length === target.length
}
Tests 
import {endsWith} from './endsWith'
import {endsWith as endsWithRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'

test('with string', () => {
  expect(endsWith('bar', 'foo-bar')).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith('baz')('foo-bar')).toBeFalse()
})

test('use R.equals with array', () => {
  const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
  expect(endsWith({a: 3}, list)).toBeFalse(),
    expect(endsWith([{a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith([{a: 2}, {a: 3}], list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(endsWith([{a: 1}], list)).toBeFalse()
})

export const possibleTargets = [
  NaN,
  [NaN],
  /foo/,
  [/foo/],
  Promise.resolve(1),
  [Promise.resolve(1)],
  Error('foo'),
  [Error('foo')],
]

export const possibleIterables = [
  [Promise.resolve(1), Promise.resolve(2)],
  [/foo/, /bar/],
  [NaN],
  [Error('foo'), Error('bar')],
]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: endsWith,
    fnRamda: endsWithRamda,
    firstInput: possibleTargets,
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 32,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {endsWith} from 'rambda'

describe('R.endsWith - array as iterable', () => {
  const target = [{a: 2}]
  const iterable = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = endsWith(target, iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = endsWith(target)(iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

describe('R.endsWith - string as iterable', () => {
  const target = 'bar'
  const iterable = 'foo bar'
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = endsWith(target, iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = endsWith(target)(iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

eqProps

It returns true if property prop in obj1 is equal to property prop in obj2 according to R.equals.

---------------

equals


equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean

It deeply compares x and y and returns true if they are equal.

All Typescript definitions 
equals<T>(x: T, y: T): boolean;
equals<T>(x: T): (y: T) => boolean;
R.equals source 
import {type} from './type'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
  }
  const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
  if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
    return list.lastIndexOf(valueToFind)

  const {length} = list
  let index = length
  let foundIndex = -1

  while (--index > -1 && foundIndex === -1) {
    if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
      foundIndex = index
    }
  }

  return foundIndex
}

export function _indexOf(valueToFind, list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new Error(`Cannot read property 'indexOf' of ${list}`)
  }
  const typeOfValue = type(valueToFind)
  if (!['Object', 'Array', 'NaN', 'RegExp'].includes(typeOfValue))
    return list.indexOf(valueToFind)

  let index = -1
  let foundIndex = -1
  const {length} = list

  while (++index < length && foundIndex === -1) {
    if (equals(list[index], valueToFind)) {
      foundIndex = index
    }
  }

  return foundIndex
}

function _arrayFromIterator(iter) {
  const list = []
  let next
  while (!(next = iter.next()).done) {
    list.push(next.value)
  }
  return list
}

function _equalsSets(a, b) {
  if (a.size !== b.size) {
    return false
  }
  const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
  const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())

  const filtered = aList.filter(
    aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
  )
  return filtered.length === 0
}

function parseError(maybeError) {
  const typeofError = maybeError.__proto__.toString()
  if (!['Error', 'TypeError'].includes(typeofError)) return []

  return [typeofError, maybeError.message]
}

function parseDate(maybeDate) {
  if (!maybeDate.toDateString) return [false]

  return [true, maybeDate.getTime()]
}

function parseRegex(maybeRegex) {
  if (maybeRegex.constructor !== RegExp) return [false]

  return [true, maybeRegex.toString()]
}

function equalsSets(a, b) {
  if (a.size !== b.size) {
    return false
  }
  const aList = _arrayFromIterator(a.values())
  const bList = _arrayFromIterator(b.values())

  const filtered = aList.filter(
    aInstance => _indexOf(aInstance, bList) === -1
  )
  return filtered.length === 0
}

export function equals(a, b) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _b => equals(a, _b)

  const aType = type(a)

  if (aType !== type(b)) return false
  if (aType === 'Function') {
    return a.name === undefined ? false : a.name === b.name
  }

  if (['NaN', 'Undefined', 'Null'].includes(aType)) return true

  if (aType === 'Number') {
    if (Object.is(-0, a) !== Object.is(-0, b)) return false

    return a.toString() === b.toString()
  }

  if (['String', 'Boolean'].includes(aType)) {
    return a.toString() === b.toString()
  }

  if (aType === 'Array') {
    const aClone = Array.from(a)
    const bClone = Array.from(b)

    if (aClone.toString() !== bClone.toString()) {
      return false
    }

    let loopArrayFlag = true
    aClone.forEach((aCloneInstance, aCloneIndex) => {
      if (loopArrayFlag) {
        if (
          aCloneInstance !== bClone[aCloneIndex] &&
          !equals(aCloneInstance, bClone[aCloneIndex])
        ) {
          loopArrayFlag = false
        }
      }
    })

    return loopArrayFlag
  }

  const aRegex = parseRegex(a)
  const bRegex = parseRegex(b)

  if (aRegex[0]) {
    return bRegex[0] ? aRegex[1] === bRegex[1] : false
  } else if (bRegex[0]) return false

  const aDate = parseDate(a)
  const bDate = parseDate(b)

  if (aDate[0]) {
    return bDate[0] ? aDate[1] === bDate[1] : false
  } else if (bDate[0]) return false

  const aError = parseError(a)
  const bError = parseError(b)

  if (aError[0]) {
    return bError[0]
      ? aError[0] === bError[0] && aError[1] === bError[1]
      : false
  }
  if (aType === 'Set') {
    return _equalsSets(a, b)
  }
  if (aType === 'Object') {
    const aKeys = Object.keys(a)

    if (aKeys.length !== Object.keys(b).length) {
      return false
    }

    let loopObjectFlag = true
    aKeys.forEach(aKeyInstance => {
      if (loopObjectFlag) {
        const aValue = a[aKeyInstance]
        const bValue = b[aKeyInstance]

        if (aValue !== bValue && !equals(aValue, bValue)) {
          loopObjectFlag = false
        }
      }
    })

    return loopObjectFlag
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {equals} from './equals'
import {equals as equalsRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {variousTypes} from './benchmarks/_utils'

test('compare functions', () => {
  function foo() {}
  function bar() {}
  const baz = () => {}

  const expectTrue = equals(foo, foo)
  const expectFalseFirst = equals(foo, bar)
  const expectFalseSecond = equals(foo, baz)

  expect(expectTrue).toBeTrue()
  expect(expectFalseFirst).toBeFalse()
  expect(expectFalseSecond).toBeFalse()
})

test('with array of objects', () => {
  const list1 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
  const list2 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 2}]]
  const list3 = [{a: 1}, [{b: 3}]]

  expect(equals(list1, list2)).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals(list1, list3)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with regex', () => {
  expect(equals(/s/, /s/)).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(/s/, /d/)).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/gi)).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(/a/gim, /a/gim)).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(/a/gi, /a/i)).toEqual(false)
})

test('not a number', () => {
  expect(equals([NaN], [NaN])).toBeTrue()
})

test('new number', () => {
  expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(0))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Number(0), new Number(1))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Number(1), new Number(0))).toEqual(false)
})

test('new string', () => {
  expect(equals(new String(''), new String(''))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new String(''), new String('x'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new String('x'), new String(''))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new String('foo'), new String('bar'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new String('bar'), new String('foo'))).toEqual(false)
})

test('new Boolean', () => {
  expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Boolean(true), new Boolean(false))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Boolean(false), new Boolean(true))).toEqual(false)
})

test('new Error', () => {
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), {})).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('XXX'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new Error('XXX'))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Error('XXX'), new TypeError('YYY'))).toEqual(false)
})

test('with dates', () => {
  expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(0))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(1))).toEqual(true)
  expect(equals(new Date(0), new Date(1))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Date(1), new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals(new Date(0), {})).toEqual(false)
  expect(equals({}, new Date(0))).toEqual(false)
})

test('ramda spec', () => {
  expect(equals({}, {})).toEqual(true)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(true)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
      },
      {
        b: 3,
        a: 2,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(true)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
      },
      {
        a: 3,
        b: 3,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(false)

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
        c: 1,
      },
      {
        a: 2,
        b: 3,
      }
    )
  ).toEqual(false)
})

test('works with boolean tuple', () => {
  expect(equals([true, false], [true, false])).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals([true, false], [true, true])).toBeFalse()
})

test('works with equal objects within array', () => {
  const objFirst = {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
      d: [1],
    },
  }
  const objSecond = {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
      d: [1],
    },
  }

  const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
  const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
  expect(equals(x, y)).toBeTrue()
})

test('works with different objects within array', () => {
  const objFirst = {a: {b: 1}}
  const objSecond = {a: {b: 2}}

  const x = [1, 2, objFirst, null, '', []]
  const y = [1, 2, objSecond, null, '', []]
  expect(equals(x, y)).toBeFalse()
})

test('works with undefined as second argument', () => {
  expect(equals(1, undefined)).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(undefined, undefined)).toBeTrue()
})

test('compare sets', () => {
  const toCompareDifferent = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}])
  const toCompareSame = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
  const testSet = new Set([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}])
  expect(equals(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(equals(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
  expect(equalsRamda(toCompareSame, testSet)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(equalsRamda(toCompareDifferent, testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})

test('compare simple sets', () => {
  const testSet = new Set(['2', '3', '3', '2', '1'])
  expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '1']), testSet)).toBeTruthy()
  expect(equals(new Set(['3', '2', '0']), testSet)).toBeFalsy()
})

test('various examples', () => {
  expect(equals([1, 2, 3])([1, 2, 3])).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals([1, 2, 3], [1, 2])).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(1, 1)).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals(1, '1')).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals({}, {})).toBeTrue()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        b: 2,
        a: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeTrue()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: false,
      },
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        b: 2,
        a: 1,
        c: 3,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        x: {
          a: 1,
          b: 2,
        },
      },
      {
        x: {
          b: 2,
          a: 1,
          c: 3,
        },
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(
    equals(
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
      {
        b: 3,
        a: 1,
      }
    )
  ).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 1}}})).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals({a: {b: {c: 1}}}, {a: {b: {c: 2}}})).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals({a: {}}, {a: {}})).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals('', '')).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals('foo', 'foo')).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals('foo', 'bar')).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(0, false)).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(/\s/g, null)).toBeFalse()

  expect(equals(null, null)).toBeTrue()

  expect(equals(false)(null)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with custom functions', () => {
  function foo() {
    return 1
  }
  foo.prototype.toString = () => ''
  const result = equals(foo, foo)

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('with classes', () => {
  class Foo {}
  const foo = new Foo()
  const result = equals(foo, foo)

  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('with negative zero', () => {
  expect(equals(-0, -0)).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals(-0, 0)).toBeFalse()
  expect(equals(0, 0)).toBeTrue()
  expect(equals(-0, 1)).toBeFalse()
})

const possibleInputs = variousTypes

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: equals,
    fnRamda: equalsRamda,
    firstInput: possibleInputs,
    secondInput: possibleInputs,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 5,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 4,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 289,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {equals} from 'rambda'

describe('R.equals', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = equals(4, 1)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('with object', () => {
    const foo = {a: 1}
    const bar = {a: 2}
    const result = equals(foo, bar)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = equals(4)(1)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 58.37% slower and Ramda is 96.73% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const limit = 10000

const strings = Array(limit)
  .fill(null)
  .map(() => Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000))

const equals = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      strings.forEach(x => R.equals(x, 'ss'))
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      strings.forEach(x => Ramda.equals(x, 'ss'))
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      strings.forEach(x => _.isEqual(x, 'ss'))
    },
  },
]

---------------

evolve


evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[], list: T[]): U[]

It takes object or array of functions as set of rules. These rules are applied to the iterable input to produce the result.

All Typescript definitions 
evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[], list: T[]): U[];
evolve<T, U>(rules: ((x: T) => U)[]) : (list: T[]) => U[];
evolve<E extends Evolver, V extends Evolvable<E>>(rules: E, obj: V): Evolve<V, E>;
evolve<E extends Evolver>(rules: E): <V extends Evolvable<E>>(obj: V) => Evolve<V, E>;
R.evolve source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray, mapObject} from './map'
import {type} from './type'

export function evolveArray(rules, list) {
  return mapArray(
    (x, i) => {
      if (type(rules[i]) === 'Function') {
        return rules[i](x)
      }

      return x
    },
    list,
    true
  )
}

export function evolveObject(rules, iterable) {
  return mapObject((x, prop) => {
    if (type(x) === 'Object') {
      const typeRule = type(rules[prop])
      if (typeRule === 'Function') {
        return rules[prop](x)
      }
      if (typeRule === 'Object') {
        return evolve(rules[prop], x)
      }

      return x
    }
    if (type(rules[prop]) === 'Function') {
      return rules[prop](x)
    }

    return x
  }, iterable)
}

export function evolve(rules, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _iterable => evolve(rules, _iterable)
  }
  const rulesType = type(rules)
  const iterableType = type(iterable)

  if (iterableType !== rulesType) {
    throw new Error('iterableType !== rulesType')
  }

  if (!['Object', 'Array'].includes(rulesType)) {
    throw new Error(
      `'iterable' and 'rules' are from wrong type ${rulesType}`
    )
  }

  if (iterableType === 'Object') {
    return evolveObject(rules, iterable)
  }

  return evolveArray(rules, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {evolve as evolveRamda} from 'ramda'

import {add} from '../rambda'
import {compareCombinations, compareToRamda} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {evolve} from './evolve'

test('happy', () => {
  const rules = {
    foo: add(1),
    nested: {bar: x => Object.keys(x).length},
  }
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    foo: 2,
    nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
  }
  const result = evolve(rules, input)
  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    foo: 3,
    nested: {bar: 1},
  })
})

test('nested rule is wrong', () => {
  const rules = {
    foo: add(1),
    nested: {bar: 10},
  }
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    foo: 2,
    nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
  }
  const result = evolve(rules)(input)
  expect(result).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    foo: 3,
    nested: {bar: {z: 3}},
  })
})

test('is recursive', () => {
  const rules = {
    nested: {
      second: add(-1),
      third: add(1),
    },
  }
  const object = {
    first: 1,
    nested: {
      second: 2,
      third: 3,
    },
  }
  const expected = {
    first: 1,
    nested: {
      second: 1,
      third: 4,
    },
  }
  const result = evolve(rules, object)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ignores primitive values', () => {
  const rules = {
    n: 2,
    m: 'foo',
  }
  const object = {
    n: 0,
    m: 1,
  }
  const expected = {
    n: 0,
    m: 1,
  }
  const result = evolve(rules, object)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with array', () => {
  const rules = [add(1), add(-1)]
  const list = [100, 1400]
  const expected = [101, 1399]
  const result = evolve(rules, list)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

const rulesObject = {a: add(1)}
const rulesList = [add(1)]
const possibleIterables = [null, undefined, '', 42, [], [1], {a: 1}]
const possibleRules = [...possibleIterables, rulesList, rulesObject]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    firstInput: possibleRules,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 4,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 63,
        }
      `)
    },
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    fn: evolve,
    fnRamda: evolveRamda,
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {evolve, add} from 'rambda'

describe('R.evolve', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const input = {
      foo: 2,
      nested: {
        a: 1,
        bar: 3,
      },
    }
    const rules = {
      foo: add(1),
      nested: {
        a: add(-1),
        bar: add(1),
      },
    }
    const result = evolve(rules, input)
    const curriedResult = evolve(rules)(input)

    result.nested.a // $ExpectType number
    curriedResult.nested.a // $ExpectType number
    result.nested.bar // $ExpectType number
    result.foo // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('with array', () => {
    const rules = [String, String]
    const input = [100, 1400]
    const result = evolve(rules, input)
    const curriedResult = evolve(rules)(input)
    result // $ExpectType string[]
    curriedResult // $ExpectType string[]
  })
})

---------------

F


F(): boolean
All Typescript definitions 
F(): boolean;
R.F source 
export function F() {
  return false
}

---------------

filter


filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[]

It filters list or object input using a predicate function.

All Typescript definitions 
filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (input: T[]) => T[];
filter<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, input: T[]): T[];
filter<T, U>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>): (x: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>;
filter<T>(predicate: ObjectPredicate<T>, x: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;
R.filter source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function filterObject(predicate, obj) {
  const willReturn = {}

  for (const prop in obj) {
    if (predicate(obj[prop], prop, obj)) {
      willReturn[prop] = obj[prop]
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function filterArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
  let index = 0
  const len = list.length
  const willReturn = []

  while (index < len) {
    const predicateResult = indexed
      ? predicate(list[index], index)
      : predicate(list[index])
    if (predicateResult) {
      willReturn.push(list[index])
    }

    index++
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function filter(predicate, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _iterable => filter(predicate, _iterable)
  if (!iterable) {
    throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
  }

  if (_isArray(iterable)) return filterArray(predicate, iterable, false)

  return filterObject(predicate, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {T} from './T'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {filter as filterRamda} from 'ramda'

const sampleObject = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3,
  d: 4,
}

test('happy', () => {
  const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0

  expect(filter(isEven, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
  expect(
    filter(isEven, {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
      d: 3,
    })
  ).toEqual({b: 2})
})

test('predicate when input is object', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  }
  const predicate = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
    expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)
    expect(typeof prop).toEqual('string')

    return val < 2
  }
  expect(filter(predicate, obj)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('with object', () => {
  const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
  const result = filter(isEven, sampleObject)
  const expectedResult = {
    b: 2,
    d: 4,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
  expect(() => filter(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => filter(T)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => filterRamda(T, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'filter')`
  )
  expect(() => filterRamda(T, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')`
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {filter} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

describe('R.filter with array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = filter<number>(x => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 1
    }, list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = filter<number>(x => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 1
    })(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.filter with objects', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = filter<number>((val, prop, origin) => {
      val // $ExpectType number
      prop // $ExpectType string
      origin // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>

      return val > 1
    }, obj)
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
  it('curried version requires second dummy type', () => {
    const result = filter<number, any>((val, prop, origin) => {
      val // $ExpectType number
      prop // $ExpectType string
      origin // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>

      return val > 1
    })(obj)
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 6.7% slower and Ramda is 72.03% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const fn = x => x > 2
const filter = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.filter(fn, arr)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.filter(fn, arr)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.filter(arr, fn)
    },
  },
]

---------------

find


find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined

It returns the first element of list that satisfy the predicate.

If there is no such element, it returns undefined.

All Typescript definitions 
find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined;
find<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => T | undefined;
R.find source 
export function find(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => find(predicate, _list)

  let index = 0
  const len = list.length

  while (index < len) {
    const x = list[index]
    if (predicate(x)) {
      return x
    }

    index++
  }
}
Tests 
import {find} from './find'
import {propEq} from './propEq'

const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = propEq('a', 2)
  expect(find(fn, list)).toEqual({a: 2})
})

test('with curry', () => {
  const fn = propEq('a', 4)
  expect(find(fn)(list)).toBeUndefined()
})

test('with empty list', () => {
  expect(find(() => true, [])).toBeUndefined()
})
Typescript test 
import {find} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.find', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = find(predicate, list)
    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = find(predicate)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 85.14% slower and Lodash is 42.65% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const fn = x => x > 2
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

const find = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.find(fn, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.find(fn, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.find(list, fn)
    },
  },
]

---------------

findIndex


findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number

It returns the index of the first element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

All Typescript definitions 
findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number;
findIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => number;
R.findIndex source 
export function findIndex(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findIndex(predicate, _list)

  const len = list.length
  let index = -1

  while (++index < len) {
    if (predicate(list[index])) {
      return index
    }
  }

  return -1
}
Tests 
import {findIndex} from './findIndex'
import {propEq} from './propEq'

const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

test('happy', () => {
  expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 2), list)).toEqual(1)

  expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 1))(list)).toEqual(0)

  expect(findIndex(propEq('a', 4))(list)).toEqual(-1)
})
Typescript test 
import {findIndex} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.findIndex', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = findIndex(predicate, list)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = findIndex(predicate)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 86.48% slower and Lodash is 72.27% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const fn = x => x > 2
const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

const findIndex = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.findIndex(fn, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.findIndex(fn, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.findIndex(list, fn)
    },
  },
]

---------------

findLast


findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined

It returns the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then undefined is returned.

All Typescript definitions 
findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T | undefined;
findLast<T>(fn: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => T | undefined;
R.findLast source 
export function findLast(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLast(predicate, _list)

  let index = list.length

  while (--index >= 0) {
    if (predicate(list[index])) {
      return list[index]
    }
  }

  return undefined
}
Tests 
import {findLast} from './findLast'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = findLast(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])
  expect(result).toEqual(4)

  expect(findLast(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(findLast(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(4)
})

const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
  return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
  return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
  return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
  return o && o.x > 100
}

test('ramda 1', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, a)).toEqual(0)
  expect(findLast(gt100, a)).toEqual(300)
  expect(findLast(isStr, a)).toEqual('cow')
  expect(findLast(xGt100, a)).toEqual(obj2)
})

test('ramda 2', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('ramda 3', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(2)
})

test('ramda 4', () => {
  expect(findLast(even, [])).toEqual(undefined)
})
Typescript test 
import {findLast} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.findLast', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = findLast(predicate, list)
    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = findLast(predicate)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})

---------------

findLastIndex


findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number

It returns the index of the last element of list satisfying the predicate function.

If there is no such element, then -1 is returned.

All Typescript definitions 
findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): number;
findLastIndex<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => number;
R.findLastIndex source 
export function findLastIndex(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => findLastIndex(fn, _list)

  let index = list.length

  while (--index >= 0) {
    if (fn(list[index])) {
      return index
    }
  }

  return -1
}
Tests 
import {findLastIndex} from './findLastIndex'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = findLastIndex(x => x > 1, [1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])

  expect(result).toEqual(5)

  expect(findLastIndex(x => x === 0, [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(0)
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(x => x > 1)([1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1])).toEqual(5)
})

const obj1 = {x: 100}
const obj2 = {x: 200}
const a = [11, 10, 9, 'cow', obj1, 8, 7, 100, 200, 300, obj2, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0]
const even = function (x) {
  return x % 2 === 0
}
const gt100 = function (x) {
  return x > 100
}
const isStr = function (x) {
  return typeof x === 'string'
}
const xGt100 = function (o) {
  return o && o.x > 100
}

test('ramda 1', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, a)).toEqual(15)
  expect(findLastIndex(gt100, a)).toEqual(9)
  expect(findLastIndex(isStr, a)).toEqual(3)
  expect(findLastIndex(xGt100, a)).toEqual(10)
})

test('ramda 2', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, ['zing'])).toEqual(-1)
})

test('ramda 3', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, [2, 3, 5])).toEqual(0)
})

test('ramda 4', () => {
  expect(findLastIndex(even, [])).toEqual(-1)
})
Typescript test 
import {findLastIndex} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.findLastIndex', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = findLastIndex(predicate, list)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
    const result = findLastIndex(predicate)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

flatten


flatten<T>(list: any[]): T[]

It deeply flattens an array.

All Typescript definitions 
flatten<T>(list: any[]): T[];
R.flatten source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function flatten(list, input) {
  const willReturn = input === undefined ? [] : input

  for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
    if (_isArray(list[i])) {
      flatten(list[i], willReturn)
    } else {
      willReturn.push(list[i])
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {flatten} from './flatten'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(flatten([1, 2, 3, [[[[[4]]]]]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])

  expect(flatten([1, [2, [[3]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])

  expect(flatten([1, [2, [[[3]]]], [4]])).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 4])

  expect(flatten([1, 2, [3, 4], 5, [6, [7, 8, [9, [10, 11], 12]]]])).toEqual(
    [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12]
  )
})

test('readme example', () => {
  const result = flatten([1, 2, [3, 30, [300]], [4]])
  expect(result).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 30, 300, 4])
})
Typescript test 
import {flatten} from 'rambda'

describe('flatten', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = flatten<number>([1, 2, [3, [4]]])
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 95.26% slower and Lodash is 10.27% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [1, [2, [3, 4, 6]]]

const flatten = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.flatten(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.flatten(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.flatten(list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

flip

It returns function which calls fn with exchanged first and second argument.

---------------

forEach


forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>, list: T[]): T[]

It applies iterable function over all members of list and returns list.

All Typescript definitions 
forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>, list: T[]): T[];
forEach<T>(fn: Iterator<T, void>): (list: T[]) => T[];
forEach<T>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, void>, list: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;
forEach<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, void>): (list: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>;
R.forEach source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'

export function forEach(fn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => forEach(fn, _list)

  if (list === undefined) {
    return
  }

  if (_isArray(list)) {
    let index = 0
    const len = list.length

    while (index < len) {
      fn(list[index])
      index++
    }
  } else {
    let index = 0
    const keys = _keys(list)
    const len = keys.length

    while (index < len) {
      const key = keys[index]
      fn(list[key], key, list)
      index++
    }
  }

  return list
}
Tests 
import {forEach} from './forEach'
import {type} from './type'

test('happy', () => {
  const sideEffect = {}
  forEach(x => (sideEffect[`foo${x}`] = x + 10))([1, 2])

  expect(sideEffect).toEqual({
    foo1: 11,
    foo2: 12,
  })
})

test('iterate over object', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: [1, 2],
    c: {d: 7},
    f: 'foo',
  }
  const result = {}
  const returned = forEach((val, prop, inputObj) => {
    expect(type(inputObj)).toBe('Object')
    result[prop] = `${prop}-${type(val)}`
  })(obj)

  const expected = {
    a: 'a-Number',
    b: 'b-Array',
    c: 'c-Object',
    f: 'f-String',
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(returned).toEqual(obj)
})

test('with empty list', () => {
  const list = []
  const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)

  expect(result).toEqual(list)
})

test('with wrong input', () => {
  const list = undefined
  const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)

  expect(result).toBeUndefined()
})

test('returns the input', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const result = forEach(x => x * x)(list)

  expect(result).toEqual(list)
})
Typescript test 
import {forEach} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

describe('R.forEach with arrays', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = forEach(a => {
      a // $ExpectType number
    }, list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried require an explicit typing', () => {
    const result = forEach<number>(a => {
      a // $ExpectType number
    })(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.forEach with objects', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = forEach((a, b, c) => {
      a // $ExpectType number
      b // $ExpectType string
      c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
      return `${a}`
    }, obj)
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
  it('curried require an input typing and a dummy third typing', () => {
    // Required in order all typings to work
    const result = forEach<number, any>((a, b, c) => {
      a // $ExpectType number
      b // $ExpectType string
      c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
    })(obj)
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
  it('iterator without property', () => {
    const result = forEach(a => {
      a // $ExpectType number
    }, obj)
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
})

---------------

fromPairs

It transforms a listOfPairs to an object.

---------------

groupBy

It splits list according to a provided groupFn function and returns an object.

---------------

groupWith

It returns separated version of list or string input, where separation is done with equality compareFn function.

---------------

has


has<T>(prop: string, obj: T): boolean

It returns true if obj has property prop.

All Typescript definitions 
has<T>(prop: string, obj: T): boolean;
has(prop: string): <T>(obj: T) => boolean;
R.has source 
export function has(prop, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => has(prop, _obj)

  if (!obj) return false

  return obj.hasOwnProperty(prop)
}
Tests 
import {has} from './has'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(has('a')({a: 1})).toBeTrue()
  expect(has('b', {a: 1})).toBeFalse()
})

test('with non-object', () => {
  expect(has('a', undefined)).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', null)).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', true)).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', '')).toEqual(false)
  expect(has('a', /a/)).toEqual(false)
})
Typescript test 
import {has} from 'rambda'

describe('R.has', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = has('foo', {a: 1})
    const curriedResult = has('bar')({a: 1})
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

hasPath


hasPath<T>(
  path: string | string[],
  input: object
): boolean

It will return true, if input object has truthy path(calculated with R.path).

All Typescript definitions 
hasPath<T>(
  path: string | string[],
  input: object
): boolean;
hasPath<T>(
  path: string | string[]
): (input: object) => boolean;
R.hasPath source 
import {path} from './path'

export function hasPath(pathInput, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return objHolder => hasPath(pathInput, objHolder)
  }

  return path(pathInput, obj) !== undefined
}
Tests 
import {hasPath} from './hasPath'

test('when true', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {a: {b: []}}

  const result = hasPath(path)(obj)
  const expectedResult = true

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('when false', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {}

  const result = hasPath(path, obj)
  const expectedResult = false

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})
Typescript test 
import {hasPath} from 'rambda'

describe('R.hasPath', () => {
  it('string path', () => {
    const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
    const result = hasPath('a.b', obj)
    const curriedResult = hasPath('a.c')(obj)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('array path', () => {
    const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
    const result = hasPath(['a', 'b'], obj)
    const curriedResult = hasPath(['a', 'c'])(obj)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------


head(input: string): string

It returns the first element of list or string input.

All Typescript definitions 
head(input: string): string;
head(emptyList: []): undefined;
head<T>(input: T[]): T | undefined;
R.head source 
export function head(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString[0] || ''

  return listOrString[0]
}
Tests 
import {head} from './head'

test('head', () => {
  expect(head(['fi', 'fo', 'fum'])).toEqual('fi')
  expect(head([])).toEqual(undefined)
  expect(head('foo')).toEqual('f')
  expect(head('')).toEqual('')
})
Typescript test 
import {head} from 'rambda'

describe('R.head', () => {
  it('string', () => {
    const result = head('foo')
    result // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('array', () => {
    const result = head([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })

  it('empty array - case 1', () => {
    const result = head([])
    result // $ExpectType undefined
  })
  it('empty array - case 2', () => {
    const list = ['foo', 'bar'].filter(x => x.startsWith('a'))
    const result = head(list)
    result // $ExpectType string | undefined
  })
})

---------------

identical

It returns true if its arguments a and b are identical.

Otherwise, it returns false.

---------------

identity


identity<T>(input: T): T

It just passes back the supplied input argument.

All Typescript definitions 
identity<T>(input: T): T;
R.identity source 
export function identity(x) {
  return x
}
Tests 
import {identity} from './identity'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(identity(7)).toEqual(7)
  expect(identity(true)).toEqual(true)
  expect(identity({a: 1})).toEqual({a: 1})
})
Typescript test 
import {identity} from 'rambda'

describe('R.identity', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = identity(4)
    result // $ExpectType 4
  })
})

---------------

ifElse


ifElse<TArgs extends any[], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult>(fn: (...args: TArgs) => boolean, onTrue: (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: (...args: TArgs) => TOnFalseResult): (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult

It expects condition, onTrue and onFalse functions as inputs and it returns a new function with example name of fn.

When fn`` is called with inputargument, it will return eitheronTrue(input)oronFalse(input)depending oncondition(input)` evaluation.

All Typescript definitions 
ifElse<TArgs extends any[], TOnTrueResult, TOnFalseResult>(fn: (...args: TArgs) => boolean, onTrue: (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult, onFalse: (...args: TArgs) => TOnFalseResult): (...args: TArgs) => TOnTrueResult | TOnFalseResult;
R.ifElse source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function ifElseFn(condition, onTrue, onFalse) {
  return (...input) => {
    const conditionResult =
      typeof condition === 'boolean' ? condition : condition(...input)

    if (conditionResult === true) {
      return onTrue(...input)
    }

    return onFalse(...input)
  }
}

export const ifElse = curry(ifElseFn)
Tests 
import {always} from './always'
import {has} from './has'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {ifElse} from './ifElse'
import {prop} from './prop'

const condition = has('foo')
const v = function (a) {
  return typeof a === 'number'
}
const t = function (a) {
  return a + 1
}
const ifFn = x => prop('foo', x).length
const elseFn = () => false

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)

  expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
  expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})

test('ramda spec', () => {
  const ifIsNumber = ifElse(v)
  expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)(15)).toEqual(16)
  expect(ifIsNumber(t, identity)('hello')).toEqual('hello')
})

test('pass all arguments', () => {
  const identity = function (a) {
    return a
  }
  const v = function () {
    return true
  }
  const onTrue = function (a, b) {
    expect(a).toEqual(123)
    expect(b).toEqual('abc')
  }
  ifElse(v, onTrue, identity)(123, 'abc')
})

test('accept constant as condition', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(true)(always(true))(always(false))

  expect(fn()).toEqual(true)
})

test('accept constant as condition - case 2', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(false, always(true), always(false))

  expect(fn()).toEqual(false)
})

test('curry 1', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)

  expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
  expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})

test('curry 2', () => {
  const fn = ifElse(condition)(ifFn)(elseFn)

  expect(fn({foo: 'bar'})).toEqual(3)
  expect(fn({fo: 'bar'})).toEqual(false)
})

test('simple arity of 1', () => {
  const condition = x => x > 5
  const onTrue = x => x + 1
  const onFalse = x => x + 10
  const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1)
  expect(result).toBe(11)
})

test('simple arity of 2', () => {
  const condition = (x, y) => x + y > 5
  const onTrue = (x, y) => x + y + 1
  const onFalse = (x, y) => x + y + 10
  const result = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)(1, 10)
  expect(result).toBe(12)
})
Typescript test 
import {ifElse} from 'rambda'

describe('R.ifElse', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const condition = (x: number) => x > 5
    const onTrue = (x: number) => `foo${x}`
    const onFalse = (x: number) => `bar${x}`
    const fn = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)
    fn // $ExpectType (x: number) => string
    const result = fn(3)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('arity of 2', () => {
    const condition = (x: number, y: string) => x + y.length > 5
    const onTrue = (x: number, y: string) => `foo${x}-${y}`
    const onFalse = (x: number, y: string) => `bar${x}-${y}`
    const fn = ifElse(condition, onTrue, onFalse)
    fn // $ExpectType (x: number, y: string) => string
    const result = fn(3, 'hello')
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 58.56% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const condition = R.has('foo')
const v = function (a) {
  return typeof a === 'number'
}
const t = function (a) {
  return a + 1
}
const ifFn = x => R.prop('foo', x).length
const elseFn = () => false

const ifElse = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      const fn = R.ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)

      fn({foo: 'bar'})
      fn({fo: 'bar'})

      const ifIsNumber = R.ifElse(v)
      ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)(15)
      ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)('hello')
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      const fn = Ramda.ifElse(condition, ifFn)(elseFn)

      fn({foo: 'bar'})
      fn({fo: 'bar'})

      const ifIsNumber = Ramda.ifElse(v)
      ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)(15)
      ifIsNumber(t, R.identity)('hello')
    },
  },
]

---------------

inc

It increments a number.

---------------

includes


includes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean

If input is string, then this method work as native String.includes.

If input is array, then R.equals is used to define if valueToFind belongs to the list.

All Typescript definitions 
includes(valueToFind: string, input: string[] | string): boolean;
includes(valueToFind: string): (input: string[] | string) => boolean;
includes<T>(valueToFind: T, input: T[]): boolean;
includes<T>(valueToFind: T): (input: T[]) => boolean;
R.includes source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_indexOf} from './equals'

export function includes(valueToFind, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _iterable => includes(valueToFind, _iterable)
  if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
    return iterable.includes(valueToFind)
  }
  if (!iterable) {
    throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property \'indexOf\' of ${iterable}`)
  }
  if (!_isArray(iterable)) return false

  return _indexOf(valueToFind, iterable) > -1
}
Tests 
import {includes} from './includes'
import {includes as includesRamda} from 'ramda'

test('with string as iterable', () => {
  const str = 'foo bar'

  expect(includes('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includesRamda('bar')(str)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includes('never', str)).toBeFalse()
  expect(includesRamda('never', str)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with array as iterable', () => {
  const arr = [1, 2, 3]

  expect(includes(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includesRamda(2)(arr)).toBeTrue()

  expect(includes(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
  expect(includesRamda(4, arr)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with list of objects as iterable', () => {
  const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]

  expect(includes({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
  expect(includesRamda({c: 3}, arr)).toBeTrue()
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  const result = includes(NaN, [NaN])
  const ramdaResult = includesRamda(NaN, [NaN])
  expect(result).toBeTrue()
  expect(ramdaResult).toBeTrue()
})

test('with wrong input that does not throw', () => {
  const result = includes(1, /foo/g)
  const ramdaResult = includesRamda(1, /foo/g)
  expect(result).toBeFalse()
  expect(ramdaResult).toBeFalse()
})

test('throws on wrong input - match ramda behaviour', () => {
  expect(() => includes(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of null"
  )
  expect(() => includesRamda(2, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'indexOf')`
  )
  expect(() => includes(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    "Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined"
  )
  expect(() => includesRamda(2, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'indexOf')`
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {includes} from 'rambda'

const list = [{a: {b: '1'}}, {a: {c: '2'}}, {a: {b: '3'}}]

describe('R.includes', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = includes({a: {b: '1'}}, list)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('with string', () => {
    const result = includes('oo', 'foo')
    const curriedResult = includes('oo')('foo')

    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 84.63% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const {
  uniqListOfStrings,
  uniqListOfBooleans,
  uniqListOfObjects,
  uniqListOfLists,
  listOfVariousTypes,
  rangeOfNumbers,
} = require('./_utils.js')

const limit = 100
const additionalModes = listOfVariousTypes.map(unknownType => [
  unknownType,
  uniqListOfLists(limit),
])

const modes = [
  [99, rangeOfNumbers(limit)],
  [200, rangeOfNumbers(limit)],
  ...additionalModes,
  ['zeppelin', uniqListOfStrings(limit)],
  [null, uniqListOfBooleans(limit)],
  [{foo: true, bar: true}, uniqListOfObjects(limit)],
  [1, uniqListOfLists(limit)],
  [[1], uniqListOfLists(limit)],
]

function applyBenchmark(fn, input) {
  return fn(input[0], input[1])
}

const tests = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: R.includes,
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: Ramda.includes,
  },
]

---------------

indexBy

It generates object with properties provided by condition and values provided by list array.

If condition is a function, then all list members are passed through it.

If condition is a string, then all list members are passed through R.path(condition).

---------------

indexOf

It returns the index of the first element of list equals to valueToFind.

If there is no such element, it returns -1.

---------------

init


init<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns all but the last element of list or string input.

All Typescript definitions 
init<T>(input: T[]): T[];
init(input: string): string;
R.init source 
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'

export function init(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString.slice(0, -1)

  return listOrString.length ? baseSlice(listOrString, 0, -1) : []
}
Tests 
import {init} from './init'

test('with array', () => {
  expect(init([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2])
  expect(init([1, 2])).toEqual([1])
  expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
  expect(init([])).toEqual([])
  expect(init([])).toEqual([])
  expect(init([1])).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(init('foo')).toEqual('fo')
  expect(init('f')).toEqual('')
  expect(init('')).toEqual('')
})
Typescript test 
import {init} from 'rambda'

describe('R.init', () => {
  it('with string', () => {
    const result = init('foo')

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('with list', () => {
    const result = init([1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 92.24% slower and Lodash is 13.3% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

const init = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.init(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.init(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.initial(list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

intersection

It loops throw listA and listB and returns the intersection of the two according to R.equals.

---------------

intersperse

It adds a separator between members of list.

---------------

is

It returns true if x is instance of targetPrototype.

---------------

isEmpty


isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean

It returns true if x is empty.

All Typescript definitions 
isEmpty<T>(x: T): boolean;
R.isEmpty source 
import {type} from './type'

export function isEmpty(input) {
  const inputType = type(input)
  if (['Undefined', 'NaN', 'Number', 'Null'].includes(inputType))
    return false
  if (!input) return true

  if (inputType === 'Object') {
    return Object.keys(input).length === 0
  }

  if (inputType === 'Array') {
    return input.length === 0
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {isEmpty} from './isEmpty'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(isEmpty(undefined)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty('')).toEqual(true)
  expect(isEmpty(null)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(' ')).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(new RegExp(''))).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty([])).toEqual(true)
  expect(isEmpty([[]])).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty({})).toEqual(true)
  expect(isEmpty({x: 0})).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(0)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty(NaN)).toEqual(false)
  expect(isEmpty([''])).toEqual(false)
})
Typescript test 
import {isEmpty} from 'rambda'

describe('R.isEmpty', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = isEmpty('foo')
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 97.14% slower and Lodash is 54.99% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const isEmpty = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.isEmpty(undefined)
      R.isEmpty('')
      R.isEmpty(null)
      R.isEmpty(' ')
      R.isEmpty(new RegExp(''))
      R.isEmpty([])
      R.isEmpty([[]])
      R.isEmpty({})
      R.isEmpty({x: 0})
      R.isEmpty(0)
      R.isEmpty(NaN)
      R.isEmpty([''])
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.isEmpty(undefined)
      Ramda.isEmpty('')
      Ramda.isEmpty(null)
      Ramda.isEmpty(' ')
      Ramda.isEmpty(new RegExp(''))
      Ramda.isEmpty([])
      Ramda.isEmpty([[]])
      Ramda.isEmpty({})
      Ramda.isEmpty({x: 0})
      Ramda.isEmpty(0)
      Ramda.isEmpty(NaN)
      Ramda.isEmpty([''])
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.isEmpty(undefined)
      _.isEmpty('')
      _.isEmpty(null)
      _.isEmpty(' ')
      _.isEmpty(new RegExp(''))
      _.isEmpty([])
      _.isEmpty([[]])
      _.isEmpty({})
      _.isEmpty({x: 0})
      _.isEmpty(0)
      _.isEmpty(NaN)
      _.isEmpty([''])
    },
  },
]

---------------

isNil


isNil(x: any): x is null | undefined

It returns true if x is either null or undefined.

All Typescript definitions 
isNil(x: any): x is null | undefined;
R.isNil source 
export function isNil(x) {
  return x === undefined || x === null
}
Tests 
import {isNil} from './isNil'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(isNil(null)).toBeTrue()

  expect(isNil(undefined)).toBeTrue()

  expect(isNil([])).toBeFalse()
})

---------------

join


join<T>(glue: string, list: T[]): string

It returns a string of all list instances joined with a glue.

All Typescript definitions 
join<T>(glue: string, list: T[]): string;
join<T>(glue: string): (list: T[]) => string;
R.join source 
export function join(glue, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => join(glue, _list)

  return list.join(glue)
}
Tests 
import {join} from './join'

test('curry', () => {
  expect(join('|')(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')

  expect(join('|', [1, 2, 3])).toEqual('1|2|3')

  const spacer = join(' ')

  expect(spacer(['a', 2, 3.4])).toEqual('a 2 3.4')
})
Typescript test 
import {join} from 'rambda'

describe('R.join', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = join('|', [1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

keys


keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[]

It applies Object.keys over x and returns its keys.

All Typescript definitions 
keys<T extends object>(x: T): (keyof T)[];
keys<T>(x: T): string[];
R.keys source 
export function keys(x) {
  return Object.keys(x)
}
Tests 
import {keys} from './keys'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(keys({a: 1})).toEqual(['a'])
})
Typescript test 
import {keys} from 'rambda'

const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

describe('R.keys', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = keys(obj)
    result // $ExpectType ("b" | "a")[]
  })
})

---------------

last


last(str: string): string

It returns the last element of input, as the input can be either a string or an array.

All Typescript definitions 
last(str: string): string;
last(emptyList: []): undefined;
last<T extends any>(list: T[]): T | undefined;
R.last source 
export function last(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
    return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1] || ''
  }

  return listOrString[listOrString.length - 1]
}
Tests 
import {last} from './last'

test('with list', () => {
  expect(last([1, 2, 3])).toBe(3)
  expect(last([])).toBeUndefined()
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(last('abc')).toEqual('c')
  expect(last('')).toEqual('')
})
Typescript test 
import {last} from 'rambda'

describe('R.last', () => {
  it('string', () => {
    const result = last('foo')
    result // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('array', () => {
    const result = last([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })

  it('empty array - case 1', () => {
    const result = last([])
    result // $ExpectType undefined
  })
  it('empty array - case 2', () => {
    const list = ['foo', 'bar'].filter(x => x.startsWith('a'))
    const result = last(list)
    result // $ExpectType string | undefined
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 93.43% slower and Lodash is 5.28% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

const last = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.last(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.last(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.last(list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

lastIndexOf


lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number

It returns the last index of target in list array.

R.equals is used to determine equality between target and members of list.

If there is no such index, then -1 is returned.

All Typescript definitions 
lastIndexOf<T>(target: T, list: T[]): number;
lastIndexOf<T>(target: T): (list: T[]) => number;
R.lastIndexOf source 
import {_lastIndexOf} from './equals'

export function lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _list => _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, _list)
  }

  return _lastIndexOf(valueToFind, list)
}
Tests 
import {lastIndexOf} from './lastIndexOf'
import {lastIndexOf as lastIndexOfRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './indexOf.spec.js'

test('with NaN', () => {
  expect(lastIndexOf(NaN, [NaN])).toEqual(0)
})

test('will throw with bad input', () => {
  expect(lastIndexOfRamda([], true)).toEqual(-1)
  expect(() => indexOf([], true)).toThrow()
})

test('without list of objects - no R.equals', () => {
  expect(lastIndexOf(3, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
  expect(lastIndexOf(10)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(-1)
})

test('list of objects uses R.equals', () => {
  const listOfObjects = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
  expect(lastIndexOf({c: 4}, listOfObjects)).toBe(-1)
  expect(lastIndexOf({c: 3}, listOfObjects)).toBe(2)
})

test('list of arrays uses R.equals', () => {
  const listOfLists = [[1], [2, 3], [2, 3, 4], [2, 3], [1], []]
  expect(lastIndexOf([], listOfLists)).toBe(5)
  expect(lastIndexOf([1], listOfLists)).toBe(4)
  expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 4], listOfLists)).toBe(2)
  expect(lastIndexOf([2, 3, 5], listOfLists)).toBe(-1)
})

test('with string as iterable', () => {
  expect(() => lastIndexOf('a', 'abc')).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Cannot read property 'indexOf' of abc`
  )
  expect(lastIndexOfRamda('a', 'abc')).toBe(0)
})

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: lastIndexOf,
    fnRamda: lastIndexOfRamda,
    firstInput: possibleTargets,
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 34,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 51,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 170,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {lastIndexOf} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.lastIndexOf', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = lastIndexOf(2, list)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = lastIndexOf(2)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 85.19% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]

const lastIndexOf = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.lastIndexOf(1, [1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
      R.lastIndexOf(1)([1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.lastIndexOf(1, [1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
      Ramda.lastIndexOf(1)([1, 2, 3, 1, 2])
    },
  },
]

---------------

length


length<T>(input: T[]): number

It returns the length property of list or string input.

All Typescript definitions 
length<T>(input: T[]): number;
R.length source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function length(x) {
  if (_isArray(x)) return x.length
  if (typeof x === 'string') return x.length

  return NaN
}
Tests 
import {length} from './length'
import {length as lengthRamda} from 'ramda'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(length('foo')).toEqual(3)
  expect(length([1, 2, 3])).toEqual(3)
  expect(length([])).toEqual(0)
})

test('with empty string', () => {
  expect(length('')).toEqual(0)
})

test('with bad input returns NaN', () => {
  expect(length(0)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length({})).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(null)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(undefined)).toBeNaN()
})

test('with length as property', () => {
  const input1 = {length: '123'}
  const input2 = {length: null}
  const input3 = {length: ''}

  expect(length(input1)).toBeNaN()
  expect(lengthRamda(input1)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(input2)).toBeNaN()
  expect(lengthRamda(input2)).toBeNaN()
  expect(length(input3)).toBeNaN()
  expect(lengthRamda(input3)).toBeNaN()
})

---------------

lens


lens<T, U, V>(getter: (s: T) => U, setter: (a: U, s: T) => V): Lens

It returns a lens for the given getter and setter functions.

The getter gets the value of the focus; the setter sets the value of the focus.

The setter should not mutate the data structure.

All Typescript definitions 
lens<T, U, V>(getter: (s: T) => U, setter: (a: U, s: T) => V): Lens;
R.lens source 
export function lens(getter, setter) {
  return function (functor) {
    return function (target) {
      return functor(getter(target)).map(focus => setter(focus, target))
    }
  }
}
Typescript test 
import {lens, assoc} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  foo: string
}

describe('R.lens', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const fn = lens<Input, string, string>((x: Input) => {
      x.foo // $ExpectType string
      return x.foo
    }, assoc('name'))
    fn // $ExpectType Lens
  })
})

---------------

lensIndex


lensIndex(index: number): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified index.

All Typescript definitions 
lensIndex(index: number): Lens;
R.lensIndex source 
import {lens} from './lens'
import {nth} from './nth'
import {update} from './update'

export function lensIndex(index) {
  return lens(nth(index), update(index))
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {keys} from './keys'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'

const testList = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]

test('focuses list element at the specified index', () => {
  expect(view(lensIndex(0), testList)).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('returns undefined if the specified index does not exist', () => {
  expect(view(lensIndex(10), testList)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('sets the list value at the specified index', () => {
  expect(set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList)).toEqual([0, {b: 2}, {c: 3}])
})

test('applies function to the value at the specified list index', () => {
  expect(over(lensIndex(2), keys, testList)).toEqual([{a: 1}, {b: 2}, ['c']])
})

test('can be composed', () => {
  const nestedList = [0, [10, 11, 12], 1, 2]
  const composedLens = compose(lensIndex(1), lensIndex(0))

  expect(view(composedLens, nestedList)).toEqual(10)
})

test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
  expect(set(lensIndex(0), view(lensIndex(0), testList), testList)).toEqual(
    testList
  )
})

test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
  expect(view(lensIndex(0), set(lensIndex(0), 0, testList))).toEqual(0)
})

test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
  expect(
    view(
      lensIndex(0),
      set(lensIndex(0), 11, set(lensIndex(0), 10, testList))
    )
  ).toEqual(11)
})
Typescript test 
import {view, lensIndex} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  a: number
}
const testList: Input[] = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

describe('R.lensIndex', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = view<Input[], Input>(lensIndex(0), testList)
    result // $ExpectType Input
    result.a // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

lensPath


lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens

It returns a lens that focuses on specified path.

All Typescript definitions 
lensPath(path: RamdaPath): Lens;
lensPath(path: string): Lens;
R.lensPath source 
import {assocPath} from './assocPath'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {path} from './path'

export function lensPath(key) {
  return lens(path(key), assocPath(key))
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'

const testObj = {
  a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
  d: 3,
}

test('view', () => {
  expect(view(lensPath('d'), testObj)).toEqual(3)
  expect(view(lensPath('a.0.b'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
  // this is different to ramda, as ramda will return a clone of the input object
  expect(view(lensPath(''), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('set', () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('d'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 0,
  })
  expect(set(lensPath('a.0.b'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 0}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
  })
  expect(set(lensPath('a.0.X'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [
      {
        b: 1,
        X: 0,
      },
      {b: 2},
    ],
    d: 3,
  })
  expect(set(lensPath([]), 0, testObj)).toEqual(0)
})

test('over', () => {
  expect(over(lensPath('d'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 4,
  })
  expect(over(lensPath('a.1.b'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 3}],
    d: 3,
  })
  expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [{b: 1}, {b: 2}],
    d: 3,
    X: undefined,
  })
  expect(over(lensPath('a.0.X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: [
      {
        b: 1,
        X: undefined,
      },
      {b: 2},
    ],
    d: 3,
  })
})

test('compose', () => {
  const composedLens = compose(lensPath('a'), lensPath('1.b'))
  expect(view(composedLens, testObj)).toEqual(2)
})

test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
  expect(
    set(lensPath(['d']), view(lensPath(['d']), testObj), testObj)
  ).toEqual(testObj)
  expect(
    set(
      lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']),
      view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), testObj),
      testObj
    )
  ).toEqual(testObj)
})

test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
  expect(view(lensPath(['d']), set(lensPath(['d']), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
  expect(
    view(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), set(lensPath(['a', 0, 'b']), 0, testObj))
  ).toEqual(0)
})

test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
  const p = ['d']
  const q = ['a', 0, 'b']
  expect(
    view(lensPath(p), set(lensPath(p), 11, set(lensPath(p), 10, testObj)))
  ).toEqual(11)
  expect(
    view(lensPath(q), set(lensPath(q), 11, set(lensPath(q), 10, testObj)))
  ).toEqual(11)
})
Typescript test 
import {lensPath, view} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  foo: number[]
  bar: {
    a: string
    b: string
  }
}

const testObject: Input = {
  foo: [1, 2],
  bar: {
    a: 'x',
    b: 'y',
  },
}

const path = lensPath(['bar', 'a'])
const pathAsString = lensPath('bar.a')

describe('R.lensPath', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = view<Input, string>(path, testObject)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('using string as path input', () => {
    const result = view<Input, string>(pathAsString, testObject)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

lensProp


lensProp(prop: string): {
  <T, U>(obj: T): U

It returns a lens that focuses on specified property prop.

All Typescript definitions 
lensProp(prop: string): {
  <T, U>(obj: T): U;
  set<T, U, V>(val: T, obj: U): V;
};
R.lensProp source 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {prop} from './prop'

export function lensProp(key) {
  return lens(prop(key), assoc(key))
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {inc} from './inc'
import {lensProp} from './lensProp'
import {over} from './over'
import {set} from './set'
import {view} from './view'

const testObj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3,
}

test('focuses object the specified object property', () => {
  expect(view(lensProp('a'), testObj)).toEqual(1)
})

test('returns undefined if the specified property does not exist', () => {
  expect(view(lensProp('X'), testObj)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('sets the value of the object property specified', () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 0,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })
})

test("adds the property to the object if it doesn't exist", () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('d'), 4, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
  })
})

test('applies function to the value of the specified object property', () => {
  expect(over(lensProp('a'), inc, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 2,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  })
})

test("applies function to undefined and adds the property if it doesn't exist", () => {
  expect(over(lensProp('X'), identity, testObj)).toEqual({
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    X: undefined,
  })
})

test('can be composed', () => {
  const nestedObj = {
    a: {b: 1},
    c: 2,
  }
  const composedLens = compose(lensProp('a'), lensProp('b'))

  expect(view(composedLens, nestedObj)).toEqual(1)
})

test('set s (get s) === s', () => {
  expect(set(lensProp('a'), view(lensProp('a'), testObj), testObj)).toEqual(
    testObj
  )
})

test('get (set s v) === v', () => {
  expect(view(lensProp('a'), set(lensProp('a'), 0, testObj))).toEqual(0)
})

test('get (set(set s v1) v2) === v2', () => {
  expect(
    view(
      lensProp('a'),
      set(lensProp('a'), 11, set(lensProp('a'), 10, testObj))
    )
  ).toEqual(11)
})
Typescript test 
import {lensProp, view} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  foo: string
}

const testObject: Input = {
  foo: 'Led Zeppelin',
}

const lens = lensProp('foo')

describe('R.lensProp', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = view<Input, string>(lens, testObject)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

map


map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>

It returns the result of looping through iterable with fn.

It works with both array and object.

All Typescript definitions 
map<T, U>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>, iterable: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<U>;
map<T, U>(fn: Iterator<T, U>, iterable: T[]): U[];
map<T, U>(fn: Iterator<T, U>): (iterable: T[]) => U[];
map<T, U, S>(fn: ObjectIterator<T, U>): (iterable: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<U>;
map<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>): (iterable: T[]) => T[];
map<T>(fn: Iterator<T, T>, iterable: T[]): T[];
R.map source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'

export function mapArray(fn, list, isIndexed = false) {
  let index = 0
  const willReturn = Array(list.length)

  while (index < list.length) {
    willReturn[index] = isIndexed ? fn(list[index], index) : fn(list[index])

    index++
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function mapObject(fn, obj) {
  let index = 0
  const keys = _keys(obj)
  const len = keys.length
  const willReturn = {}

  while (index < len) {
    const key = keys[index]
    willReturn[key] = fn(obj[key], key, obj)
    index++
  }

  return willReturn
}

export const mapObjIndexed = mapObject

export function map(fn, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _iterable => map(fn, _iterable)
  if (!iterable) {
    throw new Error('Incorrect iterable input')
  }

  if (_isArray(iterable)) return mapArray(fn, iterable)

  return mapObject(fn, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {map} from './map'
import {map as mapRamda} from 'ramda'

const double = x => x * 2

describe(`with array`, () => {
  test('happy', () => {
    expect(map(double, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
  })

  test('curried', () => {
    expect(map(double)([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 4, 6])
  })
})

describe(`with object`, () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  }

  test('happy', () => {
    expect(map(double, obj)).toEqual({
      a: 2,
      b: 4,
    })
  })
  test('property as second and input object as third argument', () => {
    const obj = {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    }
    const iterator = (val, prop, inputObject) => {
      expect(prop).toBeString()
      expect(inputObject).toEqual(obj)

      return val * 2
    }

    expect(map(iterator)(obj)).toEqual({
      a: 2,
      b: 4,
    })
  })
})

test('bad inputs difference between Ramda and Rambda', () => {
  expect(() => map(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => map(double)(undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    `Incorrect iterable input`
  )
  expect(() => mapRamda(double, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
  )
  expect(() => mapRamda(double, undefined)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fantasy-land/map')`
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {map} from 'rambda'

describe('R.map with arrays', () => {
  it('iterable returns the same type as the input', () => {
    const result = map<number>(
      (x: number) => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x + 2
      },
      [1, 2, 3]
    )
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('iterable returns the same type as the input - curried', () => {
    const result = map<number>((x: number) => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x + 2
    })([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('iterable returns different type as the input', () => {
    const result = map<number, string>(
      (x: number) => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return String(x)
      },
      [1, 2, 3]
    )
    result // $ExpectType string[]
  })
})

describe('R.map with objects', () => {
  it('iterable with all three arguments - curried', () => {
    // It requires dummy third typing argument
    // in order to identify compared to curry typings for arrays
    // ============================================
    const result = map<number, string, any>((a, b, c) => {
      a // $ExpectType number
      b // $ExpectType string
      c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
      return `${a}`
    })({a: 1, b: 2})
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
  })
  it('iterable with all three arguments', () => {
    const result = map<number, string>(
      (a, b, c) => {
        a // $ExpectType number
        b // $ExpectType string
        c // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
        return `${a}`
      },
      {a: 1, b: 2}
    )
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
  })
  it('iterable with property argument', () => {
    const result = map<number, string>(
      (a, b) => {
        a // $ExpectType number
        b // $ExpectType string
        return `${a}`
      },
      {a: 1, b: 2}
    )
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
  })
  it('iterable with no property argument', () => {
    const result = map<number, string>(
      a => {
        a // $ExpectType number
        return `${a}`
      },
      {a: 1, b: 2}
    )
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<string>
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 86.6% slower and Lodash is 11.73% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const fn = x => x * 2
const map = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.map(fn, arr)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.map(fn, arr)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.map(arr, fn)
    },
  },
]

---------------

mapObjIndexed

It works the same way as R.map does for objects. It is added as Ramda also has this method.

---------------

match


match(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): string[]

Curried version of String.prototype.match which returns empty array, when there is no match.

All Typescript definitions 
match(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): string[];
match(regExpression: RegExp): (str: string) => string[];
R.match source 
export function match(pattern, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => match(pattern, _input)

  const willReturn = input.match(pattern)

  return willReturn === null ? [] : willReturn
}
Tests 
import {equals} from './equals'
import {match} from './match'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')).toEqual(['ar', 'az'])
})

test('fallback', () => {
  expect(match(/a./g)('foo')).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(match('a', 'foo')).toEqual([])
  expect(equals(match('o', 'foo'), ['o'])).toBeTrue()
})

test('throwing', () => {
  expect(() => {
    match(/a./g, null)
  }).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'match')`
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {match} from 'rambda'

const str = 'foo bar'

describe('R.match', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = match(/foo/, str)
    result // $ExpectType string[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = match(/foo/)(str)
    result // $ExpectType string[]
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 44.83% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const match = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')
      R.match(/a./g, 'foo bar baz')
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.match(/a./g)('foo bar baz')
      Ramda.match(/a./g, 'foo bar baz')
    },
  },
]

---------------

mathMod

R.mathMod behaves like the modulo operator should mathematically, unlike the % operator (and by extension, R.modulo). So while -17 % 5 is -2, mathMod(-17, 5) is 3.

---------------

max

It returns the greater value between x and y.

---------------

maxBy

It returns the greater value between x and y according to compareFn function.

---------------

mean


mean(list: number[]): number

It returns the mean value of list input.

All Typescript definitions 
mean(list: number[]): number;
R.mean source 
import {sum} from './sum'

export function mean(list) {
  return sum(list) / list.length
}
Tests 
import {mean} from './mean'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(mean([2, 7])).toBe(4.5)
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  expect(mean([])).toBeNaN()
})
Typescript test 
import {mean} from 'rambda'

describe('R.mean', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = mean([1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

median


median(list: number[]): number

It returns the median value of list input.

All Typescript definitions 
median(list: number[]): number;
R.median source 
import {mean} from './mean'

export function median(list) {
  const len = list.length
  if (len === 0) return NaN
  const width = 2 - (len % 2)
  const idx = (len - width) / 2

  return mean(
    Array.prototype.slice
      .call(list, 0)
      .sort((a, b) => {
        if (a === b) return 0

        return a < b ? -1 : 1
      })
      .slice(idx, idx + width)
  )
}
Tests 
import {median} from './median'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(median([2])).toEqual(2)
  expect(median([7, 2, 10, 2, 9])).toEqual(7)
})

test('with empty array', () => {
  expect(median([])).toBeNaN()
})
Typescript test 
import {median} from 'rambda'

describe('R.median', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = median([1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

merge


merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B
export function merge<Output>(target: any): (newProps: any) => Output

It creates a copy of target object with overidden newProps properties.

All Typescript definitions 
merge<A, B>(target: A, newProps: B): A & B
merge<Output>(target: any): (newProps: any) => Output;
R.merge source 
export function merge(target, newProps) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _newProps => merge(target, _newProps)

  return Object.assign({}, target || {}, newProps || {})
}
Tests 
import {merge} from './merge'

const obj = {
  foo: 1,
  bar: 2,
}

test('happy', () => {
  expect(merge(obj, {bar: 20})).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 20,
  })
})

test('curry', () => {
  expect(merge(obj)({baz: 3})).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    baz: 3,
  })
})

/**
 * https://github.com/selfrefactor/rambda/issues/77
 */
test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
  expect(merge(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
  expect(merge(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(merge(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(merge(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})
Typescript test 
import {merge} from 'rambda'

interface Output {
  foo: number
  bar: number
}

describe('R.merge', () => {
  const result = merge({foo: 1}, {bar: 2})
  const curriedResult = merge<Output>({foo: 1})({bar: 2})

  result.foo // $ExpectType number
  result.bar // $ExpectType number
  curriedResult.bar // $ExpectType number
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 12.21% slower and Lodash is 55.76% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const obj = {bar: 'yes'}
const a = {
  foo: 'bar',
  bar: 'baz',
}
const merge = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.merge(a, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.merge(a, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.merge(a, obj)
    },
  },
]

---------------

mergeAll


mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T

It merges all objects of list array sequentially and returns the result.

All Typescript definitions 
mergeAll<T>(list: object[]): T;
mergeAll(list: object[]): object;
R.mergeAll source 
import {map} from './map'
import {merge} from './merge'

export function mergeAll(arr) {
  let willReturn = {}
  map(val => {
    willReturn = merge(willReturn, val)
  }, arr)

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {mergeAll} from './mergeAll'

test('case 1', () => {
  const arr = [{a: 1}, {b: 2}, {c: 3}]
  const expectedResult = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  expect(mergeAll(arr)).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('case 2', () => {
  expect(mergeAll([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}, {baz: 3}])).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    baz: 3,
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {mergeAll} from 'rambda'

describe('R.mergeAll', () => {
  it('with passing type', () => {
    interface Output {
      foo: number
      bar: number
    }
    const result = mergeAll<Output>([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}])
    result.foo // $ExpectType number
    result.bar // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = mergeAll([{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}])
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
})

---------------

mergeDeepRight


mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output

Creates a new object with the own properties of the first object merged with the own properties of the second object. If a key exists in both objects:

  • and both values are objects, the two values will be recursively merged
  • otherwise the value from the second object will be used.
All Typescript definitions 
mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object, newProps: object): Output;
mergeDeepRight<Output>(target: object): (newProps: object) => Output;
R.mergeDeepRight source 
import {type} from './type'

export function mergeDeepRight(target, source) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return sourceHolder => mergeDeepRight(target, sourceHolder)
  }

  const willReturn = JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(target))

  Object.keys(source).forEach(key => {
    if (type(source[key]) === 'Object') {
      if (type(target[key]) === 'Object') {
        willReturn[key] = mergeDeepRight(target[key], source[key])
      } else {
        willReturn[key] = source[key]
      }
    } else {
      willReturn[key] = source[key]
    }
  })

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
// import { mergeDeepRight } from 'ramda'
import {mergeDeepRight} from './mergeDeepRight'

const slave = {
  name: 'evilMe',
  age: 10,
  contact: {
    a: 1,
    email: 'foo@example.com',
  },
}
const master = {
  age: 40,
  contact: {email: 'baz@example.com'},
  songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
}

test('happy', () => {
  const result = mergeDeepRight(slave, master)
  const curryResult = mergeDeepRight(slave)(master)
  const expected = {
    age: 40,
    name: 'evilMe',
    contact: {
      a: 1,
      email: 'baz@example.com',
    },
    songs: {title: 'Remains the same'},
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(curryResult).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ramda compatible test 1', () => {
  const a = {
    w: 1,
    x: 2,
    y: {z: 3},
  }
  const b = {
    a: 4,
    b: 5,
    c: {d: 6},
  }
  const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
  const expected = {
    w: 1,
    x: 2,
    y: {z: 3},
    a: 4,
    b: 5,
    c: {d: 6},
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ramda compatible test 2', () => {
  const a = {
    a: {
      b: 1,
      c: 2,
    },
    y: 0,
  }
  const b = {
    a: {
      b: 3,
      d: 4,
    },
    z: 0,
  }
  const result = mergeDeepRight(a, b)
  const expected = {
    a: {
      b: 3,
      c: 2,
      d: 4,
    },
    y: 0,
    z: 0,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('ramda compatible test 3', () => {
  const a = {
    w: 1,
    x: {y: 2},
  }
  const result = mergeDeepRight(a, {x: {y: 3}})
  const expected = {
    w: 1,
    x: {y: 3},
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {mergeDeepRight} from 'rambda'

interface Output {
  foo: {
    bar: number
  }
}

describe('R.mergeDeepRight', () => {
  const result = mergeDeepRight<Output>({foo: {bar: 1}}, {foo: {bar: 2}})
  result.foo.bar // $ExpectType number
})

---------------

mergeLeft


mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output

Same as R.merge, but in opposite direction.

All Typescript definitions 
mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object, target: object): Output;
mergeLeft<Output>(newProps: object): (target: object) => Output;
R.mergeLeft source 
import {merge} from './merge'

export function mergeLeft(x, y) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _y => mergeLeft(x, _y)

  return merge(y, x)
}
Tests 
import {mergeLeft} from './mergeLeft'

const obj = {
  foo: 1,
  bar: 2,
}

test('happy', () => {
  expect(mergeLeft({bar: 20}, obj)).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 20,
  })
})

test('curry', () => {
  expect(mergeLeft({baz: 3})(obj)).toEqual({
    foo: 1,
    bar: 2,
    baz: 3,
  })
})

test('when undefined or null instead of object', () => {
  expect(mergeLeft(null, undefined)).toEqual({})
  expect(mergeLeft(obj, null)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(mergeLeft(obj, undefined)).toEqual(obj)
  expect(mergeLeft(undefined, obj)).toEqual(obj)
})
Typescript test 
import {mergeLeft} from 'rambda'

interface Output {
  foo: number
  bar: number
}

describe('R.mergeLeft', () => {
  const result = mergeLeft<Output>({foo: 1}, {bar: 2})
  const curriedResult = mergeLeft<Output>({foo: 1})({bar: 2})

  result.foo // $ExpectType number
  result.bar // $ExpectType number
  curriedResult.bar // $ExpectType number
})

---------------

min

It returns the lesser value between x and y.

---------------

minBy

It returns the lesser value between x and y according to compareFn function.

---------------

modulo

Curried version of x%y.

---------------

move

It returns a copy of list with exchanged fromIndex and toIndex elements.

---------------

multiply

Curried version of x*y.

---------------

negate

---------------

none


none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean

It returns true, if all members of array list returns false, when applied as argument to predicate function.

All Typescript definitions 
none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, list: T[]): boolean;
none<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => boolean;
R.none source 
export function none(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => none(predicate, _list)

  for (let i = 0; i < list.length; i++) {
    if (!predicate(list[i])) return true
  }

  return false
}
Tests 
import {none} from './none'

const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]

test('when true', () => {
  expect(none(isEven, arr)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false curried', () => {
  expect(none(isOdd)(arr)).toBeFalse()
})
Typescript test 
import {none} from 'rambda'

describe('R.none', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = none(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 0
      },
      [1, 2, 3]
    )
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried needs a type', () => {
    const result = none<number>(x => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 0
    })([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 96.48% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const isEven = n => n % 2 === 0
const arr = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11]

const none = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.none(isEven, arr)
      R.none(isEven)(arr)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.none(isEven, arr)
      Ramda.none(isEven)(arr)
    },
  },
]

---------------

not


not(input: any): boolean

It returns a boolean negated version of input.

All Typescript definitions 
not(input: any): boolean;
R.not source 
export function not(input) {
  return !input
}
Tests 
import {not} from './not'

test('not', () => {
  expect(not(false)).toEqual(true)
  expect(not(true)).toEqual(false)
  expect(not(0)).toEqual(true)
  expect(not(1)).toEqual(false)
})
Typescript test 
import {not} from 'rambda'

describe('R.not', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = not(4)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

nth


nth<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T | undefined

Curried version of list[index].

All Typescript definitions 
nth<T>(index: number, list: T[]): T | undefined;    
nth(index: number): <T>(list: T[]) => T | undefined;
R.nth source 
export function nth(index, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => nth(index, _list)

  const idx = index < 0 ? list.length + index : index

  return Object.prototype.toString.call(list) === '[object String]'
    ? list.charAt(idx)
    : list[idx]
}
Tests 
import {nth} from './nth'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(nth(2, [1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})

test('with curry', () => {
  expect(nth(2)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(3)
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(nth(2)('foo')).toEqual('o')
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(nth(-3)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual(2)
})
Typescript test 
import {nth} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.nth', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = nth(4, list)

    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = nth(1)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})

---------------

objOf

It creates an object with a single key-value pair.

---------------

of


of<T>(x: T): T[]
All Typescript definitions 
of<T>(x: T): T[];
R.of source 
export function of(value) {
  return [value]
}
Tests 
import {of} from './of'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(of(3)).toEqual([3])

  expect(of(null)).toEqual([null])
})
Typescript test 
import {of} from 'ramda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.of', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = of(4)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = of(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[][]
  })
})

---------------

omit


omit<T, K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>

It returns a partial copy of an obj without propsToOmit properties.

All Typescript definitions 
omit<T, K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[], obj: T): Omit<T, K>;
omit<K extends string>(propsToOmit: K[]): <T>(obj: T) => Omit<T, K>;
omit<T, U>(propsToOmit: string, obj: T): U;
omit<T, U>(propsToOmit: string): (obj: T) => U;
omit<T>(propsToOmit: string, obj: object): T;
omit<T>(propsToOmit: string): (obj: object) => T;
R.omit source 
export function omit(propsToOmit, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => omit(propsToOmit, _obj)

  if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }

  const propsToOmitValue =
    typeof propsToOmit === 'string' ? propsToOmit.split(',') : propsToOmit

  const willReturn = {}

  for (const key in obj) {
    if (!propsToOmitValue.includes(key)) {
      willReturn[key] = obj[key]
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {omit} from './omit'

test('with string as condition', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  const result = omit('a,c', obj)
  const resultCurry = omit('a,c')(obj)
  const expectedResult = {b: 2}

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
  expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with null', () => {
  expect(omit('a,b', null)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test("doesn't work with number as property", () => {
  expect(
    omit([42], {
      a: 1,
      42: 2,
    })
  ).toEqual({
    42: 2,
    a: 1,
  })
})

test('happy', () => {
  expect(
    omit(['a', 'c'])({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({b: 'bar'})
})
Typescript test 
import {omit} from 'rambda'

describe('R.omit with array as props input', () => {
  it('allow Typescript to infer object type', () => {
    const input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
    const result = omit(['b,c'], input)

    result.a // $ExpectType string
    result.d // $ExpectType number

    const curriedResult = omit(['a,c'], input)

    curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
    curriedResult.d // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('declare type of input object', () => {
    interface Input {
      a: string
      b: number
      c: number
      d: number
    }
    const input: Input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
    const result = omit(['b,c'], input)
    result // $ExpectType Omit<Input, "b,c">

    result.a // $ExpectType string
    result.d // $ExpectType number

    const curriedResult = omit(['a,c'], input)

    curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
    curriedResult.d // $ExpectType number
  })
})

describe('R.omit with string as props input', () => {
  interface Output {
    b: number
    d: number
  }

  it('explicitly declare output', () => {
    const result = omit<Output>('a,c', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
    result // $ExpectType Output
    result.b // $ExpectType number

    const curriedResult = omit<Output>('a,c')({a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})

    curriedResult.b // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('explicitly declare input and output', () => {
    interface Input {
      a: number
      b: number
      c: number
      d: number
    }
    const result = omit<Input, Output>('a,c', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
    result // $ExpectType Output
    result.b // $ExpectType number

    const curriedResult = omit<Input, Output>('a,c')({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
      c: 3,
      d: 4,
    })

    curriedResult.b // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = omit('a,c', {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4})
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 69.95% slower and Lodash is 97.34% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const obj = {
  a: 'foo',
  b: 'bar',
  c: 'baz',
}
const toOmit = ['a', 'c']
const omit = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.omit(toOmit, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.omit(toOmit, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.omit(obj, toOmit)
    },
  },
]

---------------

once


once<T extends (...args: any[]) => any>(func: T): T

It returns a function, which invokes only once fn function.

All Typescript definitions 
once<T extends (...args: any[]) => any>(func: T): T;
R.once source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function onceFn(fn, context) {
  let result

  return function () {
    if (fn) {
      result = fn.apply(context || this, arguments)
      fn = null
    }

    return result
  }
}

export function once(fn, context) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    const wrap = onceFn(fn, context)

    return curry(wrap)
  }

  return onceFn(fn, context)
}
Tests 
import {once} from './once'

test('with counter', () => {
  let counter = 0
  const runOnce = once(x => {
    counter++

    return x + 2
  })
  expect(runOnce(1)).toEqual(3)
  runOnce(1)
  runOnce(1)
  runOnce(1)
  expect(counter).toEqual(1)
})

test('happy path', () => {
  const addOneOnce = once((a, b, c) => a + b + c, 1)

  expect(addOneOnce(10, 20, 30)).toBe(60)
  expect(addOneOnce(40)).toEqual(60)
})
Typescript test 
import {once} from 'rambda'

describe('R.once', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const runOnce = once((x: number) => {
      return x + 2
    })

    const result = runOnce(1)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

or

Logical OR

---------------

over


over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified value received by applying function fn to lens focus.

All Typescript definitions 
over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T): T;
over<T>(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn, value: T[]): T[];
over(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn): <T>(value: T) => T;
over(lens: Lens, fn: Arity1Fn): <T>(value: T[]) => T[];
over(lens: Lens): <T>(fn: Arity1Fn, value: T) => T;
over(lens: Lens): <T>(fn: Arity1Fn, value: T[]) => T[];
R.over source 
import {curry} from './curry'

const Identity = x => ({
  x,
  map: fn => Identity(fn(x)),
})

function overFn(lens, fn, object) {
  return lens(x => Identity(fn(x)))(object).x
}

export const over = curry(overFn)
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {over} from './over'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {toUpper} from './toUpper'

const testObject = {
  foo: 'bar',
  baz: {
    a: 'x',
    b: 'y',
  },
}

test('assoc lens', () => {
  const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
  const result = over(assocLens, toUpper, testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    foo: 'BAR',
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('path lens', () => {
  const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
  const result = over(pathLens, toUpper, testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    baz: {
      a: 'X',
      b: 'y',
    },
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('index lens', () => {
  const indexLens = lensIndex(0)
  const result = over(indexLens, toUpper)(['foo', 'bar'])
  expect(result).toEqual(['FOO', 'bar'])
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 56.23% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const testObj = {a: 1}

const last = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.over(R.lensProp('a'), R.inc, testObj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.over(Ramda.lensProp('a'), Ramda.inc, testObj)
    },
  },
]

---------------

partial


partial<V0, V1, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1) => T

It is very similar to R.curry, but you can pass initial arguments when you create the curried function.

R.partial will keep returning a function until all the arguments that the function fn expects are passed. The name comes from the fact that you partially inject the inputs.

All Typescript definitions 
partial<V0, V1, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2) => T, args: [V0, V1]): (x2: V2) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1, x2: V2) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T, args: [V0, V1, V2]): (x2: V3) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T, args: [V0, V1]): (x2: V2, x3: V3) => T;
partial<V0, V1, V2, V3, T>(fn: (x0: V0, x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T, args: [V0]): (x1: V1, x2: V2, x3: V3) => T;
partial<T>(fn: (...a: any[]) => T, args: any[]): (...x: any[]) => T;
R.partial source 
export function partial(fn, ...args) {
  const len = fn.length

  return (...rest) => {
    if (args.length + rest.length >= len) {
      return fn(...args, ...rest)
    }

    return partial(fn, ...[...args, ...rest])
  }
}
Tests 
import {partial} from './partial'
import {type} from './type'

const greet = (salutation, title, firstName, lastName) =>
  salutation + ', ' + title + ' ' + firstName + ' ' + lastName + '!'

test('happy', () => {
  const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
  const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')
  const sayHello = partial(greet, ['Hello'])
  const sayHelloRamda = partial(sayHello, ['Ms.'])

  expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')

  expect(fn('bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
  expect(sayHelloRamda('foo', 'bar')).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})

test('extra arguments are ignored', () => {
  const canPassAnyNumberOfArguments = partial(greet, 'Hello', 'Ms.')
  const fn = canPassAnyNumberOfArguments('foo')

  expect(type(fn)).toBe('Function')

  expect(fn('bar', 1, 2)).toBe('Hello, Ms. foo bar!')
})

test('when array is input', () => {
  const fooFn = (a, b, c, d) => ({
    a,
    b,
    c,
    d,
  })
  const barFn = partial(fooFn, [1, 2], [])

  expect(barFn(1, 2)).toEqual({
    a: [1, 2],
    b: [],
    c: 1,
    d: 2,
  })
})

test('ramda spec', () => {
  const sayHello = partial(greet, 'Hello')
  const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, 'Ms.')

  expect(sayHelloToMs('Jane', 'Jones')).toBe('Hello, Ms. Jane Jones!')
})
Typescript test 
import {partial} from 'rambda'

describe('R.partial', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    function greet(
      salutation: string,
      title: string,
      firstName: string,
      lastName: string
    ) {
      return `${salutation}, ${title} ${firstName} ${lastName}!`
    }

    const sayHello = partial(greet, ['Hello'])
    const sayHelloToMs = partial(sayHello, ['Ms.'])
    const result = sayHelloToMs('Jane', 'Jones')
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

partition


partition<T>(
  predicate: Predicate<T>,
  input: T[]
): [T[], T[]]

It will return array of two objects/arrays according to predicate function. The first member holds all instances of input that pass the predicate function, while the second member - those who doesn't.

All Typescript definitions 
partition<T>(
  predicate: Predicate<T>,
  input: T[]
): [T[], T[]];
partition<T>(
  predicate: Predicate<T>
): (input: T[]) => [T[], T[]];
partition<T>(
  predicate: (x: T, prop?: string) => boolean,
  input: { [key: string]: T}
): [{ [key: string]: T}, { [key: string]: T}];
partition<T>(
  predicate: (x: T, prop?: string) => boolean
): (input: { [key: string]: T}) => [{ [key: string]: T}, { [key: string]: T}];
R.partition source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function partitionObject(predicate, iterable) {
  const yes = {}
  const no = {}
  Object.entries(iterable).forEach(([prop, value]) => {
    if (predicate(value, prop)) {
      yes[prop] = value
    } else {
      no[prop] = value
    }
  })

  return [yes, no]
}

export function partitionArray(predicate, list, indexed = false) {
  const yes = []
  const no = []
  let counter = -1

  while (counter++ < list.length - 1) {
    if (
      indexed ? predicate(list[counter], counter) : predicate(list[counter])
    ) {
      yes.push(list[counter])
    } else {
      no.push(list[counter])
    }
  }

  return [yes, no]
}

export function partition(predicate, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return listHolder => partition(predicate, listHolder)
  }
  if (!_isArray(iterable)) return partitionObject(predicate, iterable)

  return partitionArray(predicate, iterable)
}
Tests 
import {partition} from './partition'

test('with array', () => {
  const predicate = x => x > 2
  const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

  const result = partition(predicate, list)
  const expectedResult = [
    [3, 4],
    [1, 2],
  ]

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with object', () => {
  const predicate = (value, prop) => {
    expect(typeof prop).toBe('string')

    return value > 2
  }
  const hash = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
  }

  const result = partition(predicate)(hash)
  const expectedResult = [
    {
      c: 3,
      d: 4,
    },
    {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    },
  ]

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('readme example', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  const predicate = x => x > 2

  const result = [partition(predicate, list), partition(predicate, obj)]
  const expected = [
    [[3], [1, 2]],
    [
      {c: 3},
      {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
      },
    ],
  ]
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {partition} from 'rambda'

describe('R.partition', () => {
  it('with array', () => {
    const predicate = (x: number) => {
      return x > 2
    }
    const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

    const result = partition(predicate, list)
    const curriedResult = partition(predicate)(list)
    result // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
    curriedResult // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
  })

  /*
    TODO
    revert to old version of `dtslint` and `R.partition` typing
    as there is diff between VSCode types(correct) and dtslint(incorrect)
    
    it('with object', () => {
      const predicate = (value: number, prop?: string) => {
        return value > 2
      }
      const hash = {
        a: 1,
        b: 2,
        c: 3,
        d: 4,
      }
  
      const result = partition(predicate, hash)
      const curriedResult = partition(predicate)(hash)
      result[0] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
      result[1] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
      curriedResult[0] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
      curriedResult[1] // $xExpectType { [key: string]: number; }
    })
    */
})

---------------

path


path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined

If pathToSearch is 'a.b' then it will return 1 if obj is {a:{b:1}}.

It will return undefined, if such path is not found.

All Typescript definitions 
path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: Input): T | undefined;
path<T>(pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T | undefined;
path<T>(pathToSearch: Path): (obj: any) => T | undefined;
path<Input, T>(pathToSearch: Path): (obj: Input) => T | undefined;
R.path source 
export function path(pathInput, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => path(pathInput, _obj)

  if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }
  let willReturn = obj
  let counter = 0

  const pathArrValue =
    typeof pathInput === 'string' ? pathInput.split('.') : pathInput

  while (counter < pathArrValue.length) {
    if (willReturn === null || willReturn === undefined) {
      return undefined
    }
    if (willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]] === null) return undefined

    willReturn = willReturn[pathArrValue[counter]]
    counter++
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {path} from './path'

test('with array inside object', () => {
  const obj = {a: {b: [1, {c: 1}]}}

  expect(path('a.b.1.c', obj)).toBe(1)
})

test('works with undefined', () => {
  const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}

  expect(path('a.b.c.d.f', obj)).toBeUndefined()
  expect(path('foo.babaz', undefined)).toBeUndefined()
  expect(path('foo.babaz')(undefined)).toBeUndefined()
})

test('works with string instead of array', () => {
  expect(path('foo.bar.baz')({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual('yes')
})

test('path', () => {
  expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: {baz: 'yes'}}})).toEqual(
    'yes'
  )

  expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])(null)).toBeUndefined()

  expect(path(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])({foo: {bar: 'baz'}})).toBeUndefined()
})

test('null is not a valid path', () => {
  expect(path('audio_tracks', {a: 1, audio_tracks: null})).toBeUndefined()
})
Typescript test 
import {path} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  a: number
  b: {
    c: boolean
  }
}

describe('R.path', () => {
  it('without specified input type', () => {
    const input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
    const result = path<boolean>('a.b.c', input)
    const curriedResult = path<boolean>('a.b.c')(input)
    result // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
  })

  it('without specified output type', () => {
    const input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
    const result = path('a.b.c', input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })

  it('with string as path', () => {
    const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
    const resultA = path<boolean>('a.b.c', input)
    const resultB = path<boolean>('a.b.c')(input)
    resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
    resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
  })
  it('with array as path', () => {
    const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
    const resultA = path<boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'], input)
    const resultB = path<boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'])(input)
    resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
    resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
  })
})

describe('path with specified input', () => {
  it('with string as path', () => {
    const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
    // const wrongInput = { a: 1, b: true }
    // const resultA = path<Input, boolean>('a.b.c', wrongInput)
    const resultA = path<Input, boolean>('a.b.c', input)
    const resultB = path<Input, boolean>('a.b.c')(input)
    resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
    resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
  })
  it('with array as path', () => {
    const input: Input = {a: 1, b: {c: true}}
    const resultA = path<Input, boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'], input)
    const resultB = path<Input, boolean>(['a', 'b', 'c'])(input)
    resultA // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
    resultB // $ExpectType boolean | undefined
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 37.81% slower and Ramda is 77.81% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const obj = {a: {b: 2}}
const pathInput = ['a', 'b']

const path = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.path(pathInput, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.path(pathInput, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.get(obj, pathInput)
    },
  },
]

---------------

pathEq


pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any, input: any): boolean

It returns true if pathToSearch of input object is equal to target value.

pathToSearch is passed to R.path, which means that it can be either a string or an array. Also equality between target and the found value is determined by R.equals.

All Typescript definitions 
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any, input: any): boolean;
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path, target: any): (input: any) => boolean;
pathEq(pathToSearch: Path): (target: any) => (input: any) => boolean;
R.pathEq source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {equals} from './equals'
import {path} from './path'

function pathEqFn(pathToSearch, target, input) {
  return equals(path(pathToSearch, input), target)
}

export const pathEq = curry(pathEqFn)
Tests 
import {pathEq} from './pathEq'

test('when true', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
  const target = {c: 1}

  expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  const path = 'a.b'
  const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
  const target = 2

  expect(pathEq(path, target)(obj)).toBeFalse()
})

test('when wrong path', () => {
  const path = 'foo.bar'
  const obj = {a: {b: 1}}
  const target = 2

  expect(pathEq(path, target, obj)).toBeFalse()
})
Typescript test 
import {pathEq} from 'rambda'

describe('R.pathEq', () => {
  it('with string path', () => {
    const pathToSearch = 'a.b.c'
    const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
    const target = {c: 1}

    const result = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
    const curriedResult = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })

  it('with array path', () => {
    const pathToSearch = ['a', 'b', 'c']
    const input = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
    const target = {c: 1}

    const result = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
    const curriedResult = pathEq(pathToSearch, input, target)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

describe('with ramda specs', () => {
  const testPath = ['x', 0, 'y']
  const testObj = {
    x: [
      {y: 2, z: 3},
      {y: 4, z: 5},
    ],
  }

  const result1 = pathEq(testPath, 2, testObj)
  const result2 = pathEq(testPath, 2)(testObj)
  const result3 = pathEq(testPath)(2)(testObj)
  result1 // $ExpectType boolean
  result2 // $ExpectType boolean
  result3 // $ExpectType boolean
})

---------------

pathOr


pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T

It reads obj input and returns either R.path(pathToSearch, obj) result or defaultValue input.

All Typescript definitions 
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path, obj: any): T;
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T, pathToSearch: Path): (obj: any) => T;
pathOr<T>(defaultValue: T): (pathToSearch: Path) => (obj: any) => T;
R.pathOr source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'
import {path} from './path'

function pathOrFn(defaultValue, pathInput, obj) {
  return defaultTo(defaultValue, path(pathInput, obj))
}

export const pathOr = curry(pathOrFn)
Tests 
import {pathOr} from './pathOr'

test('with undefined', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 1}})

  expect(result).toEqual(1)
})

test('with null', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', null)

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('with NaN', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', NaN)

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('curry case (x)(y)(z)', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('curry case (x)(y,z)', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo', 'x.y.z')({x: {y: {a: 1}}})

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})

test('curry case (x,y)(z)', () => {
  const result = pathOr('foo')('x.y.z', {x: {y: {a: 1}}})

  expect(result).toEqual('foo')
})
Typescript test 
import {pathOr} from 'rambda'

describe('R.pathOr', () => {
  it('with string path', () => {
    const x = pathOr<string>('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 'bar'}})
    x // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('with array path', () => {
    const x = pathOr<string>('foo', ['x', 'y'], {x: {y: 'bar'}})
    x // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('without passing type looks bad', () => {
    const x = pathOr('foo', 'x.y', {x: {y: 'bar'}})
    x // $ExpectType "foo"
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const x = pathOr<string>('foo', 'x.y')({x: {y: 'bar'}})
    x // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

paths


paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined)[]

It loops over members of pathsToSearch as singlePath and returns the array produced by R.path(singlePath, obj).

Because it calls R.path, then singlePath can be either string or a list.

All Typescript definitions 
paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: Input): (T | undefined)[];
paths<Input, T>(pathsToSearch: Path[]): (obj: Input) => (T | undefined)[];
paths<T>(pathsToSearch: Path[], obj: any): (T | undefined)[];
paths<T>(pathsToSearch: Path[]): (obj: any) => (T | undefined)[];
R.paths source 
import {path} from './path'

export function paths(pathsToSearch, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _obj => paths(pathsToSearch, _obj)
  }

  return pathsToSearch.map(singlePath => path(singlePath, obj))
}
Tests 
import {paths} from './paths'

const obj = {
  a: {
    b: {
      c: 1,
      d: 2,
    },
  },
  p: [{q: 3}],
  x: {
    y: 'FOO',
    z: [[{}]],
  },
}

test('with string path + curry', () => {
  const pathsInput = ['a.b.d', 'p.q']
  const expected = [2, undefined]
  const result = paths(pathsInput, obj)
  const curriedResult = paths(pathsInput)(obj)

  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with array path', () => {
  const result = paths(
    [
      ['a', 'b', 'c'],
      ['x', 'y'],
    ],
    obj
  )

  expect(result).toEqual([1, 'FOO'])
})

test('takes a paths that contains indices into arrays', () => {
  expect(
    paths(
      [
        ['p', 0, 'q'],
        ['x', 'z', 0, 0],
      ],
      obj
    )
  ).toEqual([3, {}])
  expect(
    paths(
      [
        ['p', 0, 'q'],
        ['x', 'z', 2, 1],
      ],
      obj
    )
  ).toEqual([3, undefined])
})

test("gets a deep property's value from objects", () => {
  expect(paths([['a', 'b']], obj)).toEqual([obj.a.b])
  expect(paths([['p', 0]], obj)).toEqual([obj.p[0]])
})

test('returns undefined for items not found', () => {
  expect(paths([['a', 'x', 'y']], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
  expect(paths([['p', 2]], obj)).toEqual([undefined])
})
Typescript test 
import {paths} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  a: number
  b: number
  c: number
}

const input: Input = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}

describe('R.paths', () => {
  it('with dot notation', () => {
    const result = paths<number>(['a.b.c', 'foo.bar'], input)
    result // $ExpectType (number | undefined)[]
  })

  it('without type', () => {
    const result = paths(['a.b.c', 'foo.bar'], input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown[]
  })

  it('with array as path', () => {
    const result = paths<number>([['a', 'b', 'c'], ['foo.bar']], input)
    result // $ExpectType (number | undefined)[]
  })

  it('curried', () => {
    const result = paths<number>([['a', 'b', 'c'], ['foo.bar']])(input)
    result // $ExpectType (number | undefined)[]
  })
})

---------------

pick


pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>

It returns a partial copy of an input containing only propsToPick properties.

input can be either an object or an array.

String anotation of propsToPick is one of the differences between Rambda and Ramda.

All Typescript definitions 
pick<T, K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[], input: T): Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>;
pick<K extends string | number | symbol>(propsToPick: K[]): <T>(input: T) => Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>>;
pick<T, U>(propsToPick: string, input: T): U;
pick<T, U>(propsToPick: string): (input: T) => U;
pick<T>(propsToPick: string, input: object): T;
pick<T>(propsToPick: string): (input: object) => T;
R.pick source 
export function pick(propsToPick, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => pick(propsToPick, _input)

  if (input === null || input === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }
  const keys =
    typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick

  const willReturn = {}
  let counter = 0

  while (counter < keys.length) {
    if (keys[counter] in input) {
      willReturn[keys[counter]] = input[keys[counter]]
    }
    counter++
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {pick} from './pick'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: 3,
}

test('props to pick is a string', () => {
  const result = pick('a,c', obj)
  const resultCurry = pick('a,c')(obj)
  const expectedResult = {
    a: 1,
    c: 3,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
  expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('when prop is missing', () => {
  const result = pick('a,d,f', obj)
  expect(result).toEqual({a: 1})
})

test('with list indexes as props', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const expected = {0: 1, 2: 3}
  expect(pick([0, 2, 3], list)).toEqual(expected)
  expect(pick('0,2,3', list)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('props to pick is an array', () => {
  expect(
    pick(['a', 'c'])({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({
    a: 'foo',
    c: 'baz',
  })

  expect(
    pick(['a', 'd', 'e', 'f'])({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({a: 'foo'})

  expect(pick('a,d,e,f')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})

test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is an array', () => {
  const result = pick([1, 2], ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
  expect(result).toEqual({
    1: 'b',
    2: 'c',
  })
})

test('works with list as input and number as props - props to pick is a string', () => {
  const result = pick('1,2', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])
  expect(result).toEqual({
    1: 'b',
    2: 'c',
  })
})

test('with symbol', () => {
  const symbolProp = Symbol('s')
  expect(pick([symbolProp], {[symbolProp]: 'a'})).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
    Object {
      Symbol(s): "a",
    }
  `)
})
Typescript test 
import {pick} from 'rambda'

const input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}

describe('R.pick with array as props input', () => {
  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = pick(['a', 'c'], input)
    result.a // $ExpectType string
    result.c // $ExpectType number
  })
})

describe('R.pick with string as props input', () => {
  interface Input {
    a: string
    b: number
    c: number
    d: number
  }
  interface Output {
    a: string
    c: number
  }
  it('explicitly declare output', () => {
    const result = pick<Output>('a,c', input)
    result // $ExpectType Output
    result.a // $ExpectType string
    result.c // $ExpectType number

    const curriedResult = pick<Output>('a,c')(input)

    curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('explicitly declare input and output', () => {
    const result = pick<Input, Output>('a,c', input)
    result // $ExpectType Output
    result.a // $ExpectType string

    const curriedResult = pick<Input, Output>('a,c')(input)

    curriedResult.a // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = pick('a,c', input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 19.07% slower and Lodash is 80.2% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const obj = {
  a: 'foo',
  b: 'bar',
  c: 'baz',
}
const pickInput = ['a', 'c']
const pick = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.pick(pickInput, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.pick(pickInput, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.pick(obj, pickInput)
    },
  },
]

---------------

pickAll


pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[], input: T): U

Same as R.pick but it won't skip the missing props, i.e. it will assign them to undefined.

All Typescript definitions 
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[], input: T): U;
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string[]): (input: T) => U;
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string, input: T): U;
pickAll<T, U>(propsToPick: string): (input: T) => U;
R.pickAll source 
export function pickAll(propsToPick, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => pickAll(propsToPick, _obj)

  if (obj === null || obj === undefined) {
    return undefined
  }
  const keysValue =
    typeof propsToPick === 'string' ? propsToPick.split(',') : propsToPick

  const willReturn = {}
  let counter = 0

  while (counter < keysValue.length) {
    if (keysValue[counter] in obj) {
      willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = obj[keysValue[counter]]
    } else {
      willReturn[keysValue[counter]] = undefined
    }
    counter++
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {pickAll} from './pickAll'

test('when input is undefined or null', () => {
  expect(pickAll('a', null)).toBe(undefined)
  expect(pickAll('a', undefined)).toBe(undefined)
})

test('with string as condition', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
  }
  const result = pickAll('a,c', obj)
  const resultCurry = pickAll('a,c')(obj)
  const expectedResult = {
    a: 1,
    b: undefined,
    c: 3,
  }

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
  expect(resultCurry).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with array as condition', () => {
  expect(
    pickAll(['a', 'b', 'c'], {
      a: 'foo',
      c: 'baz',
    })
  ).toEqual({
    a: 'foo',
    b: undefined,
    c: 'baz',
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {pickAll} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  a: string
  b: number
  c: number
  d: number
}
interface Output {
  a?: string
  c?: number
}
const input = {a: 'foo', b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}

describe('R.pickAll with array as props input', () => {
  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = pickAll(['a', 'c'], input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
  it('without passing type + curry', () => {
    const result = pickAll(['a', 'c'])(input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
  it('explicitly passing types', () => {
    const result = pickAll<Input, Output>(['a', 'c'], input)
    result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
    result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
  it('explicitly passing types + curry', () => {
    const result = pickAll<Input, Output>(['a', 'c'])(input)
    result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
    result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})

describe('R.pickAll with string as props input', () => {
  it('without passing type', () => {
    const result = pickAll('a,c', input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
  it('without passing type + curry', () => {
    const result = pickAll('a,c')(input)
    result // $ExpectType unknown
  })
  it('explicitly passing types', () => {
    const result = pickAll<Input, Output>('a,c', input)
    result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
    result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
  it('explicitly passing types + curry', () => {
    const result = pickAll<Input, Output>('a,c')(input)
    result.a // $ExpectType string | undefined
    result.c // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})

---------------

pipe

It performs left-to-right function composition.

---------------

pluck


pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][]

It returns list of the values of property taken from the all objects inside list.

All Typescript definitions 
pluck<K extends keyof T, T>(property: K, list: T[]): T[K][];
pluck<T>(property: number, list: { [k: number]: T }[]):  T[];
pluck<P extends string>(property: P): <T>(list: Record<P, T>[]) => T[];
pluck(property: number): <T>(list: { [k: number]: T }[]) => T[];
R.pluck source 
import {map} from './map'

export function pluck(property, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => pluck(property, _list)

  const willReturn = []

  map(x => {
    if (x[property] !== undefined) {
      willReturn.push(x[property])
    }
  }, list)

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {pluck} from './pluck'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(pluck('a')([{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {b: 1}])).toEqual([1, 2])
})

test('with number', () => {
  const input = [
    [1, 2],
    [3, 4],
  ]

  expect(pluck(0, input)).toEqual([1, 3])
})
Typescript test 
import {pluck} from 'rambda'

describe('R.pluck', () => {
  it('with object', () => {
    interface ListMember {
      a: number
      b: string
    }
    const input: ListMember[] = [
      {a: 1, b: 'foo'},
      {a: 2, b: 'bar'},
    ]
    const resultA = pluck('a', input)
    const resultB = pluck('b')(input)
    resultA // $ExpectType number[]
    resultB // $ExpectType string[]
  })

  it('with array', () => {
    const input = [
      [1, 2],
      [3, 4],
      [5, 6],
    ]
    const result = pluck(0, input)
    const resultCurry = pluck(0)(input)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
    resultCurry // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

prepend


prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[]

It adds element x at the beginning of list.

All Typescript definitions 
prepend<T>(x: T, input: T[]): T[];
prepend<T>(x: T): (input: T[]) => T[];
R.prepend source 
export function prepend(x, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _input => prepend(x, _input)

  if (typeof input === 'string') return [x].concat(input.split(''))

  return [x].concat(input)
}
Tests 
import {prepend} from './prepend'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(prepend('yes', ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual([
    'yes',
    'foo',
    'bar',
    'baz',
  ])
})

test('with empty list', () => {
  expect(prepend('foo')([])).toEqual(['foo'])
})

test('with string instead of array', () => {
  expect(prepend('foo')('bar')).toEqual(['foo', 'b', 'a', 'r'])
})
Typescript test 
import {prepend} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.prepend', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = prepend(4, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = prepend(4)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

product


product(list: number[]): number
All Typescript definitions 
product(list: number[]): number;
R.product source 
import {multiply} from './multiply'
import {reduce} from './reduce'

export const product = reduce(multiply, 1)
Tests 
import {product} from './product'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(product([2, 3, 4])).toEqual(24)
})

test('bad input', () => {
  expect(product([null])).toEqual(0)
  expect(product([])).toEqual(1)
})
Typescript test 
import {product} from 'rambda'

describe('R.product', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = product([1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})

---------------

prop


prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P]

It returns the value of property propToFind in obj.

If there is no such property, it returns undefined.

All Typescript definitions 
prop<P extends keyof T, T>(propToFind: P, obj: T): T[P];
prop<P extends string | number>(p: P): <T>(propToFind: Record<P, T>) => T;
prop<P extends keyof T, T>(p: P): (propToFind: Record<P, T>) => T;
R.prop source 
export function prop(propToFind, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _obj => prop(propToFind, _obj)

  if (!obj) return undefined

  return obj[propToFind]
}
Tests 
import {prop} from './prop'

test('prop', () => {
  expect(prop('foo')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual('baz')

  expect(prop('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toEqual(undefined)

  expect(prop('bar')(null)).toEqual(undefined)
})
Typescript test 
import {prop} from 'rambda'

const obj = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}

describe('R.prop', () => {
  it('issue #553', () => {
    const result = prop('e', {e: 'test1', d: 'test2'})
    const curriedResult = prop<string>('e')({e: 'test1', d: 'test2'})

    result // $ExpectType string
    curriedResult // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = prop('a', obj)

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = prop('b')(obj)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

describe('with number as prop', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3]
  const index = 1
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = prop(index, list)

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('curried require explicit type', () => {
    const result = prop<number>(index)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 87.95% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const obj = {
  a: {c: 2},
  b: 1,
}
const propInput = 'b'

const prop = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.prop(propInput, obj)
      R.prop(propInput)(obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.prop(propInput, obj)
      Ramda.prop(propInput)(obj)
    },
  },
]

---------------

propEq


propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean

It returns true if obj has property propToFind and its value is equal to valueToMatch.

All Typescript definitions 
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean;
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K, valueToMatch: any): (obj: Record<K, any>) => boolean;
propEq<K extends string | number>(propToFind: K): {
  (valueToMatch: any, obj: Record<K, any>): boolean;
  (valueToMatch: any): (obj: Record<K, any>) => boolean;
};
R.propEq source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function propEqFn(propToFind, valueToMatch, obj) {
  if (!obj) return false

  return obj[propToFind] === valueToMatch
}

export const propEq = curry(propEqFn)
Tests 
import {propEq} from './propEq'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'bar'})).toBeTrue()
  expect(propEq('foo', 'bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
  expect(propEq('foo')('bar')({foo: 'baz'})).toBeFalse()
  expect(propEq('foo', 'bar', null)).toBeFalse()
})
Typescript test 
import {propEq} from 'rambda'

const property = 'foo'
const numberProperty = 1
const value = 'bar'
const obj = {[property]: value}
const objWithNumberIndex = {[numberProperty]: value}

describe('R.propEq', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = propEq(property, value, obj)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })

  it('number is property', () => {
    const result = propEq(1, value, objWithNumberIndex)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })

  it('with optional property', () => {
    interface MyType {
      optional?: string | number
    }

    const myObject: MyType = {}
    const valueToFind = '1111'
    // $ExpectError
    propEq('optional', valueToFind, myObject)

    // $ExpectError
    propEq('optional', valueToFind, myObject)
  })

  it('imported from @types/ramda', () => {
    interface A {
      foo: string | null
    }
    const obj: A = {
      foo: 'bar',
    }
    const value = ''
    const result = propEq('foo', value)(obj)
    result // $ExpectType boolean

    // $ExpectError
    propEq('bar', value)(obj)
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 91.92% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const obj = {
  a: {c: 2},
  b: 1,
}
const propInput = 'b'
const expected = {c: 2}

const propEq = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.propEq('a')(expected)(obj)

      R.propEq('a', expected)(obj)

      R.propEq('a', expected, obj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.propEq('a')(expected)(obj)

      Ramda.propEq('a', expected)(obj)

      Ramda.propEq('a', expected, obj)
    },
  },
]

---------------

propIs


propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>

It returns true if property of obj is from target type.

All Typescript definitions 
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
propIs<C extends new (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
propIs<C extends new (...args: any[]) => any, K extends keyof any>(type: C, name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
propIs<C extends (...args: any[]) => any>(type: C): {
    <K extends keyof any>(name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
    <K extends keyof any>(name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, ReturnType<C>>;
};
propIs<C extends new (...args: any[]) => any>(type: C): {
    <K extends keyof any>(name: K, obj: any): obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
    <K extends keyof any>(name: K): (obj: any) => obj is Record<K, InstanceType<C>>;
};
R.propIs source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {is} from './is'

function propIsFn(targetPrototype, property, obj) {
  return is(targetPrototype, obj[property])
}

export const propIs = curry(propIsFn)
Tests 
import {propIs} from './propIs'

const obj = {a: 1, b: 'foo'}

test('when true', () => {
  expect(propIs(Number, 'a', obj)).toBeTrue()
  expect(propIs(String, 'b', obj)).toBeTrue()
})

test('when false', () => {
  expect(propIs(String, 'a', obj)).toBeFalse()
  expect(propIs(Number, 'b', obj)).toBeFalse()
})
Typescript test 
import {propIs} from 'rambda'

const property = 'a'
const obj = {a: 1}

describe('R.propIs', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = propIs(Number, property, obj)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })

  it('curried', () => {
    const result = propIs(Number, property)(obj)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

propOr


propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T

It returns either defaultValue or the value of property in obj.

All Typescript definitions 
propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T;
propOr<T, P extends string>(defaultValue: T, property: P): (obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined) => T;
propOr<T>(defaultValue: T): {
  <P extends string>(property: P, obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined): T;
  <P extends string>(property: P): (obj: Partial<Record<P, T>> | undefined) => T;
}
R.propOr source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {defaultTo} from './defaultTo'

function propOrFn(defaultValue, property, obj) {
  if (!obj) return defaultValue

  return defaultTo(defaultValue, obj[property])
}

export const propOr = curry(propOrFn)
Tests 
import {propOr} from './propOr'

test('propOr (result)', () => {
  const obj = {a: 1}
  expect(propOr('default', 'a', obj)).toEqual(1)
  expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
  expect(propOr('default', 'notExist', null)).toEqual('default')
})

test('propOr (currying)', () => {
  const obj = {a: 1}
  expect(propOr('default')('a', obj)).toEqual(1)
  expect(propOr('default', 'a')(obj)).toEqual(1)
  expect(propOr('default')('notExist', obj)).toEqual('default')
  expect(propOr('default', 'notExist')(obj)).toEqual('default')
})
Typescript test 
import {propOr} from 'rambda'

const obj = {foo: 'bar'}
const property = 'foo'
const fallback = 'fallback'

describe('R.propOr', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = propOr(fallback, property, obj)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curry 1', () => {
    const result = propOr(fallback)(property, obj)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curry 2', () => {
    const result = propOr(fallback, property)(obj)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curry 3', () => {
    const result = propOr(fallback)(property)(obj)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

props


props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[]

It takes list with properties propsToPick and returns a list with property values in obj.

All Typescript definitions 
props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[], obj: Record<P, T>): T[];
props<P extends string>(propsToPick: P[]): <T>(obj: Record<P, T>) => T[];
props<P extends string, T>(propsToPick: P[]): (obj: Record<P, T>) => T[];
R.props source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {mapArray} from './map'

export function props(propsToPick, obj) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _obj => props(propsToPick, _obj)
  }
  if (!_isArray(propsToPick)) {
    throw new Error('propsToPick is not a list')
  }

  return mapArray(prop => obj[prop], propsToPick)
}
Tests 
import {props} from './props'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
}
const propsToPick = ['a', 'c']

test('happy', () => {
  const result = props(propsToPick, obj)
  expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})

test('curried', () => {
  const result = props(propsToPick)(obj)
  expect(result).toEqual([1, undefined])
})

test('wrong input', () => {
  expect(() => props(null)(obj)).toThrow()
})
Typescript test 
import {props} from 'rambda'

const obj = {a: 1, b: 2}

describe('R.props', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = props(['a', 'b'], obj)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = props(['a', 'b'])(obj)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

range


range(startInclusive: number, endExclusive: number): number[]

It returns list of numbers between startInclusive to endExclusive markers.

All Typescript definitions 
range(startInclusive: number, endExclusive: number): number[];
range(startInclusive: number): (endExclusive: number) => number[];
R.range source 
export function range(start, end) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _end => range(start, _end)

  if (Number.isNaN(Number(start)) || Number.isNaN(Number(end))) {
    throw new TypeError('Both arguments to range must be numbers')
  }

  if (end < start) return []

  const len = end - start
  const willReturn = Array(len)

  for (let i = 0; i < len; i++) {
    willReturn[i] = start + i
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {range} from './range'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(range(0, 10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})

test('end range is bigger than start range', () => {
  expect(range(7, 3)).toEqual([])
  expect(range(5, 5)).toEqual([])
})

test('with bad input', () => {
  const throwMessage = 'Both arguments to range must be numbers'
  expect(() => range('a', 6)).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
  expect(() => range(6, 'z')).toThrowWithMessage(Error, throwMessage)
})

test('curry', () => {
  expect(range(0)(10)).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])
})
Typescript test 
import {range} from 'rambda'

describe('R.range', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = range(1, 4)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = range(1)(4)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 61.8% slower and Lodash is 57.44% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const start = 12
const end = 22
const range = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.range(start, end)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.range(start, end)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.range(start, end)
    },
  },
]

---------------

reduce


reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult
All Typescript definitions 
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult;
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T) => TResult, initialValue: TResult, list: T[]): TResult;
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i?: number) => TResult): (initialValue: TResult, list: T[]) => TResult;
reduce<T, TResult>(reducer: (prev: TResult, current: T, i?: number) => TResult, initialValue: TResult): (list: T[]) => TResult;
R.reduce source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {_keys} from './_internals/_keys'
import {curry} from './curry'

function reduceFn(reducer, acc, list) {
  if (!_isArray(list)) {
    throw new TypeError('reduce: list must be array or iterable')
  }
  let index = 0
  const len = list.length

  while (index < len) {
    acc = reducer(acc, list[index], index, list)
    index++
  }

  return acc
}

export const reduce = curry(reduceFn)
Tests 
import {reduce} from './reduce'

const reducer = (prev, current, i) => {
  expect(i).toBeNumber()

  return prev + current
}
const initialValue = 1
const list = [1, 2, 3]
const ERROR = 'reduce: list must be array or iterable'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(reduce(reducer, initialValue, list)).toEqual(7)
})

test('with object as iterable', () => {
  expect(() =>
    reduce(reducer, initialValue, {
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
    })
  ).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})

test('with undefined as iterable', () => {
  expect(() => reduce(reducer, 0, null)).toThrowWithMessage(TypeError, ERROR)
})
Typescript test 
import {reduce} from 'rambda'

describe('R.reduce', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = reduce<number, number>(
      (acc, elem) => {
        acc // $ExpectType number
        elem // $ExpectType number
        return acc + elem
      },
      1,
      [1, 2, 3]
    )

    result // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('with two types', () => {
    const result = reduce<number, string>(
      (acc, elem) => {
        acc // $ExpectType string
        elem // $ExpectType number

        return `${acc}${elem}`
      },
      'foo',
      [1, 2, 3]
    )

    result // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('with index', () => {
    const result = reduce<number, number>(
      (acc, elem, i) => {
        acc // $ExpectType number
        elem // $ExpectType number
        i // $ExpectType number
        return acc + elem
      },
      1,
      [1, 2, 3]
    )

    result // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('fallback', () => {
    const result = reduce(
      (acc, val) => {
        acc // $ExpectType number
        return acc + val
      },
      1,
      [1, 2, 3]
    )

    result // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('fallback with index', () => {
    const result = reduce(
      (acc, val, i) => {
        acc // $ExpectType number
        i // $ExpectType number
        return acc + val
      },
      1,
      [1, 2, 3]
    )

    result // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('fallback with two types', () => {
    const result = reduce(
      (acc, val) => {
        acc // $ExpectType string
        return acc + val
      },
      'foo',
      [1, 2, 3]
    )

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 60.48% slower and Ramda is 77.1% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const fn = (acc, value) => acc + value
const holder = [1, 2, 3]
const acc = ''

const reduce = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.reduce(fn, acc, holder)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.reduce(fn, acc, holder)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.reduce(holder, fn, acc)
    },
  },
]

---------------

reject


reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[]

It has the opposite effect of R.filter.

All Typescript definitions 
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: T[]): T[];
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (list: T[]) => T[];
reject<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>, obj: Dictionary<T>): Dictionary<T>;
reject<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>): (obj: Dictionary<T>) => Dictionary<T>;
R.reject source 
import {filter} from './filter'

export function reject(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => reject(predicate, _list)

  return filter(x => !predicate(x), list)
}
Tests 
import {reject} from './reject'

const isOdd = n => n % 2 === 1

test('with array', () => {
  expect(reject(isOdd)([1, 2, 3, 4])).toEqual([2, 4])
})

test('with object', () => {
  const obj = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
    c: 3,
    d: 4,
  }
  expect(reject(isOdd, obj)).toEqual({
    b: 2,
    d: 4,
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {reject} from 'rambda'

describe('R.reject with array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = reject(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 1
      },
      [1, 2, 3]
    )
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried require explicit type', () => {
    const result = reject<number>(x => {
      x // $ExpectType number
      return x > 1
    })([1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.reject with objects', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = reject(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number

        return x > 1
      },
      {a: 1, b: 2}
    )
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
  it('curried require dummy type', () => {
    const result = reject<number, any>(x => {
      return x > 1
    })({a: 1, b: 2})
    result // $ExpectType Dictionary<number>
  })
})

---------------

repeat


repeat<T>(x: T): (timesToRepeat: number) => T[]
All Typescript definitions 
repeat<T>(x: T): (timesToRepeat: number) => T[];
repeat<T>(x: T, timesToRepeat: number): T[];
R.repeat source 
export function repeat(x, timesToRepeat) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _timesToRepeat => repeat(x, _timesToRepeat)
  }

  return Array(timesToRepeat).fill(x)
}
Tests 
import {repeat} from './repeat'

test('repeat', () => {
  expect(repeat('')(3)).toEqual(['', '', ''])
  expect(repeat('foo', 3)).toEqual(['foo', 'foo', 'foo'])

  const obj = {}
  const arr = repeat(obj, 3)

  expect(arr).toEqual([{}, {}, {}])

  expect(arr[0] === arr[1]).toBeTrue()
})
Typescript test 
import {repeat} from 'rambda'

describe('R.repeat', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = repeat(4, 7)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = repeat(4)(7)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 48.57% slower and Ramda is 68.98% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const num = 10
const str = 'foo'

const repeat = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.repeat(str, num)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.repeat(str, num)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.repeat(str, num)
    },
  },
]

---------------

replace


replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string, str: string): string

It replaces strOrRegex found in str with replacer.

All Typescript definitions 
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string, str: string): string;
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string, replacer: string): (str: string) => string;
replace(strOrRegex: RegExp | string): (replacer: string) => (str: string) => string;
R.replace source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function replaceFn(pattern, replacer, str) {
  return str.replace(pattern, replacer)
}

export const replace = curry(replaceFn)
Tests 
import {replace} from './replace'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(replace('foo', 'yes', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('yes bar baz')
})

test('1', () => {
  expect(replace(/\s/g)('|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})

test('2', () => {
  expect(replace(/\s/g)('|', 'foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})

test('3', () => {
  expect(replace(/\s/g, '|')('foo bar baz')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})
Typescript test 
import {replace} from 'rambda'

const str = 'foo bar foo'
const replacer = 'bar'

describe('R.replace', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = replace(/foo/g, replacer, str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('with string as search pattern', () => {
    const result = replace('foo', replacer, str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

describe('R.replace - curried', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = replace(/foo/g, replacer)(str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('with string as search pattern', () => {
    const result = replace('foo', replacer)(str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Lodash is fastest. Rambda is 33.45% slower and Ramda is 33.99% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const replace = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.replace(/\s/g, '|', 'foo bar baz')
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.replace(/\s/g, '|', 'foo bar baz')
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.replace('foo bar baz', /\s/g, '|')
    },
  },
]

---------------

reverse


reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns a reversed copy of list or string input.

All Typescript definitions 
reverse<T>(input: T[]): T[];
reverse(input: string): string;
R.reverse source 
export function reverse(listOrString) {
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') {
    return listOrString.split('').reverse().join('')
  }

  const clone = listOrString.slice()

  return clone.reverse()
}
Tests 
import {reverse} from './reverse'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(reverse([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([3, 2, 1])
})

test('with string', () => {
  expect(reverse('baz')).toEqual('zab')
})

test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
  const arr = [1, 2, 3]

  expect(reverse(arr)).toEqual([3, 2, 1])

  expect(arr).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
Typescript test 
import {reverse} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

describe('R.reverse', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = reverse(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

set


set<T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T

It returns a copied Object or Array with modified lens focus set to replacer value.

All Typescript definitions 
set<T, U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U, obj: T): T;
set<U>(lens: Lens, replacer: U): <T>(obj: T) => T;
set(lens: Lens): <T, U>(replacer: U, obj: T) => T;
R.set source 
import {always} from './always'
import {curry} from './curry'
import {over} from './over'

function setFn(lens, replacer, x) {
  return over(lens, always(replacer), x)
}

export const set = curry(setFn)
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {lensIndex} from './lensIndex'
import {lensPath} from './lensPath'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {set} from './set'

const testObject = {
  foo: 'bar',
  baz: {
    a: 'x',
    b: 'y',
  },
}

test('assoc lens', () => {
  const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))
  const result = set(assocLens, 'FOO', testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    foo: 'FOO',
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('path lens', () => {
  const pathLens = lensPath('baz.a')
  const result = set(pathLens, 'z', testObject)
  const expected = {
    ...testObject,
    baz: {
      a: 'z',
      b: 'y',
    },
  }
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('index lens', () => {
  const indexLens = lensIndex(0)

  const result = set(indexLens, 3, [1, 2])
  expect(result).toEqual([3, 2])
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 50.35% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const testObj = {a: 1}

const last = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.set(R.lensProp('a'), 2, testObj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.set(Ramda.lensProp('a'), 2, testObj)
    },
  },
]

---------------

slice


slice(from: number, to: number, input: string): string
All Typescript definitions 
slice(from: number, to: number, input: string): string;
slice<T>(from: number, to: number, input: T[]): T[];
slice(from: number, to: number): {
  (input: string): string;
  <T>(input: T[]): T[];
};
slice(from: number): {
  (to: number, input: string): string;
  <T>(to: number, input: T[]): T[];
};
R.slice source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function sliceFn(from, to, list) {
  return list.slice(from, to)
}

export const slice = curry(sliceFn)
Tests 
import {slice} from './slice'

test('slice', () => {
  expect(slice(1, 3, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
  expect(slice(1, Infinity, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c', 'd'])
  expect(slice(0, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['a', 'b', 'c'])
  expect(slice(-3, -1, ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])).toEqual(['b', 'c'])
  expect(slice(0, 3, 'ramda')).toEqual('ram')
})
Typescript test 
import {slice} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

describe('R.slice', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = slice(1, 3, list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = slice(1, 3)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

sort


sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number, list: T[]): T[]

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn needs to return only -1, 0 or 1.

All Typescript definitions 
sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number, list: T[]): T[];
sort<T>(sortFn: (a: T, b: T) => number): (list: T[]) => T[];
R.sort source 
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function sort(sortFn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sort(sortFn, _list)

  return cloneList(list).sort(sortFn)
}
Tests 
import {sort} from './sort'

const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? 1 : -1)

test('sort', () => {
  expect(sort((a, b) => a - b)([2, 3, 1])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test("it doesn't mutate", () => {
  const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

  expect(sort(fn, list)).toEqual(['bar', 'baz', 'foo'])

  expect(list[0]).toBe('foo')
  expect(list[1]).toBe('bar')
  expect(list[2]).toBe('baz')
})
Typescript test 
import {sort} from 'rambda'

const list = [3, 0, 5, 2, 1]

function sortFn(a: number, b: number): number {
  return a > b ? 1 : -1
}

describe('R.sort', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = sort(sortFn, list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = sort(sortFn)(list)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 40.23% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
const fn = (a, b) => (a > b ? -1 : 1)

const replace = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.sort(fn, list)
      R.sort(fn)(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.sort(fn, list)
      Ramda.sort(fn)(list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

sortBy


sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord, list: T[]): T[]

It returns copy of list sorted by sortFn function, where sortFn function returns a value to compare, i.e. it doesn't need to return only -1, 0 or 1.

All Typescript definitions 
sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord, list: T[]): T[];
sortBy<T>(sortFn: (a: T) => Ord): (list: T[]) => T[];
sortBy(sortFn: (a: any) => Ord): <T>(list: T[]) => T[];
R.sortBy source 
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function sortBy(sortFn, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => sortBy(sortFn, _list)

  const clone = cloneList(list)

  return clone.sort((a, b) => {
    const aSortResult = sortFn(a)
    const bSortResult = sortFn(b)

    if (aSortResult === bSortResult) return 0

    return aSortResult < bSortResult ? -1 : 1
  })
}
Tests 
import {compose} from './compose'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {sortBy} from './sortBy'
import {toLower} from './toLower'

test('happy', () => {
  const input = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 3}]
  const expected = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]

  const result = sortBy(x => x.a)(input)
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with compose', () => {
  const alice = {
    name: 'ALICE',
    age: 101,
  }
  const bob = {
    name: 'Bob',
    age: -10,
  }
  const clara = {
    name: 'clara',
    age: 314.159,
  }
  const people = [clara, bob, alice]
  const sortByNameCaseInsensitive = sortBy(compose(toLower, prop('name')))

  expect(sortByNameCaseInsensitive(people)).toEqual([alice, bob, clara])
})
Typescript test 
import {sortBy, pipe} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  a: number
}

describe('R.sortBy', () => {
  it('passing type to sort function', () => {
    function fn(x: any): number {
      return x.a
    }
    function fn2(x: Input): number {
      return x.a
    }

    const input = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}]
    const result = sortBy(fn, input)
    const curriedResult = sortBy(fn2)(input)

    result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
    curriedResult // $ExpectType Input[]
    result[0].a // $ExpectType number
    curriedResult[0].a // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('passing type to sort function and list', () => {
    function fn(x: Input): number {
      return x.a
    }

    const input: Input[] = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}]
    const result = sortBy(fn, input)
    const curriedResult = sortBy(fn)(input)

    result // $ExpectType Input[]
    curriedResult // $ExpectType Input[]
    result[0].a // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('with R.pipe', () => {
    interface Obj {
      value: number
    }
    const fn = pipe(sortBy<Obj>(x => x.value))

    const result = fn([{value: 1}, {value: 2}])
    result // $ExpectType Obj[]
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 25.29% slower and Lodash is 56.88% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [{a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 0}]
const fn = x => x.a

const replace = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.sortBy(fn, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.sortBy(fn, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.sortBy(list, fn)
    },
  },
]

---------------

split


split(separator: string | RegExp): (str: string) => string[]

Curried version of String.prototype.split

All Typescript definitions 
split(separator: string | RegExp): (str: string) => string[];
split(separator: string | RegExp, str: string): string[];
R.split source 
export function split(separator, str) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _str => split(separator, _str)

  return str.split(separator)
}
Tests 
import {split} from './split'

const str = 'foo|bar|baz'
const splitChar = '|'
const expected = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

test('happy', () => {
  expect(split(splitChar, str)).toEqual(expected)
})

test('curried', () => {
  expect(split(splitChar)(str)).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {split} from 'rambda'

const str = 'foo|bar|baz'
const splitChar = '|'

describe('R.split', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = split(splitChar, str)

    result // $ExpectType string[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = split(splitChar)(str)

    result // $ExpectType string[]
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 55.37% slower and Lodash is 17.64% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const str = 'foo|bar|baz'
const sep = '|'

const split = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.split(sep, str)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.split(sep, str)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.split(str, sep)
    },
  },
]

---------------

splitAt


splitAt<T>(index: number, input: T[]): [T[], T[]]

It splits string or array at a given index.

All Typescript definitions 
splitAt<T>(index: number, input: T[]): [T[], T[]];
splitAt(index: number, input: string): [string, string];
splitAt(index: number): {
    <T>(input: T[]): [T[], T[]];
    (input: string): [string, string];
};
R.splitAt source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'
import {drop} from './drop'
import {maybe} from './maybe'
import {take} from './take'

export function splitAt(index, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _list => splitAt(index, _list)
  }
  if (!input) throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property 'slice' of ${input}`)

  if (!_isArray(input) && typeof input !== 'string') return [[], []]

  const correctIndex = maybe(
    index < 0,
    input.length + index < 0 ? 0 : input.length + index,
    index
  )

  return [take(correctIndex, input), drop(correctIndex, input)]
}
Tests 
import {splitAt as splitAtRamda} from 'ramda'

import {splitAt} from './splitAt'

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const str = 'foo bar'

test('with array', () => {
  const result = splitAt(2, list)
  expect(result).toEqual([[1, 2], [3]])
})

test('with array - index is negative number', () => {
  const result = splitAt(-6, list)
  expect(result).toEqual([[], list])
})

test('with array - index is out of scope', () => {
  const result = splitAt(4, list)
  expect(result).toEqual([[1, 2, 3], []])
})

test('with string', () => {
  const result = splitAt(4, str)
  expect(result).toEqual(['foo ', 'bar'])
})

test('with string - index is negative number', () => {
  const result = splitAt(-2, str)
  expect(result).toEqual(['foo b', 'ar'])
})

test('with string - index is out of scope', () => {
  const result = splitAt(10, str)
  expect(result).toEqual([str, ''])
})

test('with array - index is out of scope', () => {
  const result = splitAt(4)(list)
  expect(result).toEqual([[1, 2, 3], []])
})

const badInputs = [1, true, /foo/g, {}]
const throwingBadInputs = [null, undefined]

test('with bad inputs', () => {
  throwingBadInputs.forEach(badInput => {
    expect(() => splitAt(1, badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
      TypeError,
      `Cannot read property 'slice' of ${badInput}`
    )
    expect(() => splitAtRamda(1, badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
      TypeError,
      `Cannot read properties of ${badInput} (reading 'slice')`
    )
  })

  badInputs.forEach(badInput => {
    const result = splitAt(1, badInput)
    const ramdaResult = splitAtRamda(1, badInput)
    expect(result).toEqual(ramdaResult)
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {splitAt} from 'ramda'

const index = 1
const str = 'foo'
const list = [1, 2, 3]

describe('R.splitAt with array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = splitAt(index, list)

    result // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = splitAt(index)(list)

    result // $ExpectType [number[], number[]]
  })
})

describe('R.splitAt with string', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = splitAt(index, str)

    result // $ExpectType [string, string]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = splitAt(index)(str)

    result // $ExpectType [string, string]
  })
})

---------------

splitEvery


splitEvery<T>(sliceLength: number, input: T[]): (T[])[]

It splits input into slices of sliceLength.

All Typescript definitions 
splitEvery<T>(sliceLength: number, input: T[]): (T[])[];
splitEvery(sliceLength: number, input: string): string[];
splitEvery(sliceLength: number): {
  (input: string): string[];
  <T>(input: T[]): (T[])[];
};
R.splitEvery source 
export function splitEvery(sliceLength, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _listOrString => splitEvery(sliceLength, _listOrString)
  }

  if (sliceLength < 1) {
    throw new Error(
      'First argument to splitEvery must be a positive integer'
    )
  }

  const willReturn = []
  let counter = 0

  while (counter < listOrString.length) {
    willReturn.push(listOrString.slice(counter, (counter += sliceLength)))
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {splitEvery} from './splitEvery'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(splitEvery(3, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7])).toEqual([
    [1, 2, 3],
    [4, 5, 6],
    [7],
  ])

  expect(splitEvery(3)('foobarbaz')).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
})

test('with bad input', () => {
  expect(() =>
    expect(splitEvery(0)('foo')).toEqual(['f', 'o', 'o'])
  ).toThrowWithMessage(
    Error,
    'First argument to splitEvery must be a positive integer'
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {splitEvery} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

describe('R.splitEvery', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = splitEvery(3, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[][]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = splitEvery(3)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[][]
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 71.98% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

const splitEvery = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.splitEvery(3, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.splitEvery(3, list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

splitWhen


splitWhen<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: U[]): (U[])[]

It splits list to two arrays according to a predicate function.

The first array contains all members of list before predicate returns true.

All Typescript definitions 
splitWhen<T, U>(predicate: Predicate<T>, list: U[]): (U[])[];
splitWhen<T>(predicate: Predicate<T>): <U>(list: U[]) => (U[])[];
R.splitWhen source 
export function splitWhen(predicate, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _input => splitWhen(predicate, _input)
  }
  if (!input)
    throw new TypeError(`Cannot read property 'length' of ${input}`)

  const preFound = []
  const postFound = []
  let found = false
  let counter = -1

  while (counter++ < input.length - 1) {
    if (found) {
      postFound.push(input[counter])
    } else if (predicate(input[counter])) {
      postFound.push(input[counter])
      found = true
    } else {
      preFound.push(input[counter])
    }
  }

  return [preFound, postFound]
}
Tests 
import {splitWhen as splitWhenRamda} from 'ramda'

import {equals} from './equals'
import {splitWhen} from './splitWhen'

const list = [1, 2, 1, 2]

test('happy', () => {
  const result = splitWhen(equals(2), list)
  expect(result).toEqual([[1], [2, 1, 2]])
})

test('when predicate returns false', () => {
  const result = splitWhen(equals(3))(list)
  expect(result).toEqual([list, []])
})

const badInputs = [1, true, /foo/g, {}]
const throwingBadInputs = [null, undefined]

test('with bad inputs', () => {
  throwingBadInputs.forEach(badInput => {
    expect(() => splitWhen(equals(2), badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
      TypeError,
      `Cannot read property 'length' of ${badInput}`
    )
    expect(() => splitWhenRamda(equals(2), badInput)).toThrowWithMessage(
      TypeError,
      `Cannot read properties of ${badInput} (reading 'length')`
    )
  })

  badInputs.forEach(badInput => {
    const result = splitWhen(equals(2), badInput)
    const ramdaResult = splitWhenRamda(equals(2), badInput)
    expect(result).toEqual(ramdaResult)
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {splitWhen} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 1, 2]
const predicate = (x: number) => x === 2

describe('R.splitWhen', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = splitWhen(predicate, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[][]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = splitWhen(predicate)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[][]
  })
})

---------------

startsWith


startsWith(target: string, str: string): boolean

When iterable is a string, then it behaves as String.prototype.startsWith. When iterable is a list, then it uses R.equals to determine if the target list starts in the same way as the given target.

All Typescript definitions 
startsWith(target: string, str: string): boolean;
startsWith(target: string): (str: string) => boolean;
startsWith<T>(target: T[], list: T[]): boolean;
startsWith<T>(target: T[]): (list: T[]) => boolean;
R.startsWith source 
import {equals} from './equals.js'
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray.js'

export function startsWith(target, iterable) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _iterable => startsWith(target, _iterable)

  if (typeof iterable === 'string') {
    return iterable.startsWith(target)
  }
  if (!_isArray(target)) return false

  let correct = true
  const filtered = target.filter((x, index) => {
    if (!correct) return false
    const result = equals(x, iterable[index])
    if (!result) correct = false
    return result
  })

  return filtered.length === target.length
}
Tests 
import {startsWith} from './startsWith'
import {possibleTargets, possibleIterables} from './endsWith.spec'
import {startsWith as startsWithRamda} from 'ramda'
import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'

test('with string', () => {
  expect(startsWith('foo', 'foo-bar')).toBeTrue()
  expect(startsWith('baz')('foo-bar')).toBeFalse()
})

test('use R.equals with array', () => {
  const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 3}]
  expect(startsWith({a: 1}, list)).toBeFalse()
  expect(startsWith([{a: 1}], list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(startsWith([{a: 1}, {a: 2}], list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(startsWith(list, list)).toBeTrue()
  expect(startsWith([{a: 2}], list)).toBeFalse()
})

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    fn: startsWith,
    fnRamda: startsWithRamda,
    firstInput: possibleTargets,
    secondInput: possibleIterables,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 0,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 32,
        }
      `)
    },
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {startsWith} from 'rambda'

describe('R.startsWith - array as iterable', () => {
  const target = [{a: 1}]
  const iterable = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = startsWith(target, iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = startsWith(target)(iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

describe('R.startsWith - string as iterable', () => {
  const target = 'foo'
  const iterable = 'foo bar'
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = startsWith(target, iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = startsWith(target)(iterable)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

subtract

Curried version of x - y

---------------

sum


sum(list: number[]): number
All Typescript definitions 
sum(list: number[]): number;
R.sum source 
export function sum(list) {
  return list.reduce((prev, current) => prev + current, 0)
}
Tests 
import {sum} from './sum'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(sum([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])).toBe(15)
})

---------------

symmetricDifference


symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]

It returns a merged list of x and y with all equal elements removed.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions 
symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[];
symmetricDifference<T>(x: T[]): <T>(y: T[]) => T[];
R.symmetricDifference source 
import {concat} from './concat'
import {filter} from './filter'
import {includes} from './includes'

export function symmetricDifference(x, y) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _y => symmetricDifference(x, _y)
  }

  return concat(
    filter(value => !includes(value, y), x),
    filter(value => !includes(value, x), y)
  )
}
Tests 
import {symmetricDifference} from './symmetricDifference'

test('symmetricDifference', () => {
  const list1 = [1, 2, 3, 4]
  const list2 = [3, 4, 5, 6]
  expect(symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)).toEqual([1, 2, 5, 6])

  expect(symmetricDifference([], [])).toEqual([])
})

test('symmetricDifference with objects', () => {
  const list1 = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
  const list2 = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
  expect(symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)).toEqual([
    {id: 1},
    {id: 2},
    {id: 5},
    {id: 6},
  ])
})
Typescript test 
import {symmetricDifference} from 'rambda'

describe('R.symmetricDifference', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const list1 = [1, 2, 3, 4]
    const list2 = [3, 4, 5, 6]
    const result = symmetricDifference(list1, list2)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })

  it('curried', () => {
    const list1 = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}, {id: 4}]
    const list2 = [{id: 3}, {id: 4}, {id: 5}, {id: 6}]
    const result = symmetricDifference(list1)(list2)

    result // $ExpectType { id: number; }[]
  })
})

---------------

T


T(): boolean
All Typescript definitions 
T(): boolean;
R.T source 
export function T() {
  return true
}

---------------

tail


tail<T>(input: T[]): T[]

It returns all but the first element of input.

All Typescript definitions 
tail<T>(input: T[]): T[];
tail(input: string): string;
R.tail source 
import {drop} from './drop'

export function tail(listOrString) {
  return drop(1, listOrString)
}
Tests 
import {tail} from './tail'

test('tail', () => {
  expect(tail([1, 2, 3])).toEqual([2, 3])
  expect(tail([1, 2])).toEqual([2])
  expect(tail([1])).toEqual([])
  expect(tail([])).toEqual([])

  expect(tail('abc')).toEqual('bc')
  expect(tail('ab')).toEqual('b')
  expect(tail('a')).toEqual('')
  expect(tail('')).toEqual('')
})
Typescript test 
import {tail} from 'rambda'

describe('R.tail', () => {
  it('with string', () => {
    const result = tail('foo')

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('with list', () => {
    const result = tail([1, 2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

take


take<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]

It returns the first howMany elements of input.

All Typescript definitions 
take<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
take(howMany: number, input: string): string;
take<T>(howMany: number): {
  <T>(input: T[]): T[];
  (input: string): string;
};
R.take source 
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'

export function take(howMany, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _listOrString => take(howMany, _listOrString)
  if (howMany < 0) return listOrString.slice()
  if (typeof listOrString === 'string') return listOrString.slice(0, howMany)

  return baseSlice(listOrString, 0, howMany)
}
Tests 
import {take} from './take'

test('happy', () => {
  const arr = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']

  expect(take(1, arr)).toEqual(['foo'])

  expect(arr).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])

  expect(take(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar'])
  expect(take(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
  expect(take(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
  expect(take(3)('rambda')).toEqual('ram')
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(take(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(take(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('with zero index', () => {
  expect(take(0, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([])
})
Typescript test 
import {take} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2

describe('R.take - array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = take(howMany, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = take(howMany)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.take - string', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = take(howMany, str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = take(howMany)(str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 91.96% slower and Lodash is 4.72% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const num = 2

const take = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.take(num, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.take(num, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.take(list, num)
    },
  },
]

---------------

takeLast


takeLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[]

It returns the last howMany elements of input.

All Typescript definitions 
takeLast<T>(howMany: number, input: T[]): T[];
takeLast(howMany: number, input: string): string;
takeLast<T>(howMany: number): {
  <T>(input: T[]): T[];
  (input: string): string;
};
R.takeLast source 
import baseSlice from './_internals/baseSlice'

export function takeLast(howMany, listOrString) {
  if (arguments.length === 1)
    return _listOrString => takeLast(howMany, _listOrString)

  const len = listOrString.length
  if (howMany < 0) return listOrString.slice()
  let numValue = howMany > len ? len : howMany

  if (typeof listOrString === 'string')
    return listOrString.slice(len - numValue)

  numValue = len - numValue

  return baseSlice(listOrString, numValue, len)
}
Tests 
import {takeLast} from './takeLast'

test('with arrays', () => {
  expect(takeLast(1, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['baz'])

  expect(takeLast(2)(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['bar', 'baz'])

  expect(takeLast(3, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])

  expect(takeLast(4, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])

  expect(takeLast(10, ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])).toEqual(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'])
})

test('with strings', () => {
  expect(takeLast(3, 'rambda')).toEqual('bda')

  expect(takeLast(7, 'rambda')).toEqual('rambda')
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(takeLast(-1, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(takeLast(-Infinity, [1, 2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})
Typescript test 
import {takeLast} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const str = 'foobar'
const howMany = 2

describe('R.takeLast - array', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = takeLast(howMany, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = takeLast(howMany)(list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

describe('R.takeLast - string', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = takeLast(howMany, str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = takeLast(howMany)(str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is fastest. Ramda is 93.39% slower and Lodash is 19.22% slower 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]
const num = 2

const takeLast = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.takeLast(num, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.takeLast(num, list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Lodash',
    fn: () => {
      _.takeRight(list, num)
    },
  },
]

---------------

takeLastWhile


takeLastWhile(predicate: (x: string) => boolean, input: string): string
All Typescript definitions 
takeLastWhile(predicate: (x: string) => boolean, input: string): string;
takeLastWhile(predicate: (x: string) => boolean): (input: string) => string;
takeLastWhile<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, input: T[]): T[];
takeLastWhile<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): <T>(input: T[]) => T[];
R.takeLastWhile source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function takeLastWhile(predicate, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _input => takeLastWhile(predicate, _input)
  }
  if (input.length === 0) return input
  let found = false
  const toReturn = []
  let counter = input.length

  while (!found || counter === 0) {
    counter--
    if (predicate(input[counter]) === false) {
      found = true
    } else if (!found) {
      toReturn.push(input[counter])
    }
  }

  return _isArray(input) ? toReturn.reverse() : toReturn.reverse().join('')
}
Tests 
import {takeLastWhile} from './takeLastWhile'
const assert = require('assert')

const list = [1, 2, 3, 4]

test('happy', () => {
  const predicate = x => x > 2
  const result = takeLastWhile(predicate, list)
  expect(result).toEqual([3, 4])
})

test('predicate is always true', () => {
  const predicate = x => x > 0
  const result = takeLastWhile(predicate)(list)
  expect(result).toEqual(list)
})

test('predicate is always false', () => {
  const predicate = x => x < 0
  const result = takeLastWhile(predicate, list)
  expect(result).toEqual([])
})

test('with string', () => {
  const result = takeLastWhile(x => x !== 'F', 'FOOBAR')
  expect(result).toEqual('OOBAR')
})
Typescript test 
import {takeLastWhile} from 'rambda'

const list = [1, 2, 3]
const str = 'FOO'

describe('R.takeLastWhile', () => {
  it('with array', () => {
    const result = takeLastWhile(x => x > 1, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('with array - curried', () => {
    const result = takeLastWhile(x => x > 1, list)

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('with string', () => {
    const result = takeLastWhile(x => x !== 'F', str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
  it('with string - curried', () => {
    const result = takeLastWhile(x => x !== 'F')(str)

    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

takeWhile

---------------

tap


tap<T>(fn: (x: T) => void, input: T): T

It applies function fn to input x and returns x.

One use case is debuging in the middle of R.compose.

All Typescript definitions 
tap<T>(fn: (x: T) => void, input: T): T;
tap<T>(fn: (x: T) => void): (input: T) => T;
R.tap source 
export function tap(fn, x) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _x => tap(fn, _x)

  fn(x)

  return x
}
Tests 
import {tap} from './tap'

test('tap', () => {
  let a = 1
  const sayX = x => (a = x)

  expect(tap(sayX, 100)).toEqual(100)
  expect(tap(sayX)(100)).toEqual(100)
  expect(a).toEqual(100)
})
Typescript test 
import {tap, pipe} from 'rambda'

describe('R.tap', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    pipe(
      tap(x => {
        x // $ExpectType number[]
      }),
      (x: number[]) => x.length
    )([1, 2])
  })
})

---------------

test


test(regExpression: RegExp): (str: string) => boolean

It determines whether str matches regExpression.

All Typescript definitions 
test(regExpression: RegExp): (str: string) => boolean;
test(regExpression: RegExp, str: string): boolean;
R.test source 
export function test(pattern, str) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _str => test(pattern, _str)

  if (typeof pattern === 'string') {
    throw new TypeError(
      `‘test’ requires a value of type RegExp as its first argument; received "${pattern}"`
    )
  }

  return str.search(pattern) !== -1
}
Tests 
import {test as testMethod} from './test'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(testMethod(/^x/, 'xyz')).toBeTrue()

  expect(testMethod(/^y/)('xyz')).toBeFalse()
})

test('throws if first argument is not regex', () => {
  expect(() => testMethod('foo', 'bar')).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    '‘test’ requires a value of type RegExp as its first argument; received "foo"'
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {test} from 'rambda'

const input = 'foo   '
const regex = /foo/

describe('R.test', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = test(regex, input)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('curried', () => {
    const result = test(regex)(input)

    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 82.34% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const test = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.test(/\s/g, 'x y z')
      R.test(/\s/g)('x y z')
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.test(/\s/g, 'x y z')
      Ramda.test(/\s/g)('x y z')
    },
  },
]

---------------

times


times<T>(fn: (i: number) => T, howMany: number): T[]

It returns the result of applying function fn over members of range array.

The range array includes numbers between 0 and howMany(exclusive).

All Typescript definitions 
times<T>(fn: (i: number) => T, howMany: number): T[];
times<T>(fn: (i: number) => T): (howMany: number) => T[];
R.times source 
import {map} from './map'
import {range} from './range'

export function times(fn, howMany) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _howMany => times(fn, _howMany)
  if (!Number.isInteger(howMany) || howMany < 0) {
    throw new RangeError('n must be an integer')
  }

  return map(fn, range(0, howMany))
}
Tests 
import assert from 'assert'

import {identity} from './identity'
import {times} from './times'

test('happy', () => {
  const result = times(identity, 5)

  expect(result).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4])
})

test('with bad input', () => {
  assert.throws(() => {
    times(3)('cheers!')
  }, RangeError)
  assert.throws(() => {
    times(identity, -1)
  }, RangeError)
})

test('curry', () => {
  const result = times(identity)(5)

  expect(result).toEqual([0, 1, 2, 3, 4])
})
Typescript test 
import {times, identity} from 'rambda'

describe('R.times', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = times(identity, 5)
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

toLower


toLower<S extends string>(str: S): Lowercase<S>
All Typescript definitions 
toLower<S extends string>(str: S): Lowercase<S>;
toLower(str: string): string;
R.toLower source 
export function toLower(str) {
  return str.toLowerCase()
}
Tests 
import {toLower} from './toLower'

test('toLower', () => {
  expect(toLower('FOO|BAR|BAZ')).toEqual('foo|bar|baz')
})

---------------

toPairs


toPairs<O extends object, K extends Extract<keyof O, string | number>>(obj: O): Array<{ [key in K]: [`${key}`, O[key]] }[K]>

It transforms an object to a list.

All Typescript definitions 
toPairs<O extends object, K extends Extract<keyof O, string | number>>(obj: O): Array<{ [key in K]: [`${key}`, O[key]] }[K]>;
toPairs<S>(obj: Record<string | number, S>): Array<[string, S]>;
R.toPairs source 
export function toPairs(obj) {
  return Object.entries(obj)
}
Tests 
import {toPairs} from './toPairs'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: [3, 4],
}
const expected = [
  ['a', 1],
  ['b', 2],
  ['c', [3, 4]],
]

test('happy', () => {
  expect(toPairs(obj)).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {toPairs} from 'rambda'

const obj = {
  a: 1,
  b: 2,
  c: [3, 4],
}

describe('R.toPairs', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = toPairs(obj)

    result // $ExpectType (["b", number] | ["a", number] | ["c", number[]])[]
  })
})

---------------

toString


toString(x: unknown): string
All Typescript definitions 
toString(x: unknown): string;
R.toString source 
export function toString(x) {
  return x.toString()
}
Tests 
import {toString} from './toString'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(toString([1, 2, 3])).toEqual('1,2,3')
})

---------------

toUpper


toUpper<S extends string>(str: S): Uppercase<S>
All Typescript definitions 
toUpper<S extends string>(str: S): Uppercase<S>;
toUpper(str: string): string;
R.toUpper source 
export function toUpper(str) {
  return str.toUpperCase()
}
Tests 
import {toUpper} from './toUpper'

test('toUpper', () => {
  expect(toUpper('foo|bar|baz')).toEqual('FOO|BAR|BAZ')
})

---------------

transpose


transpose<T>(list: (T[])[]): (T[])[]
All Typescript definitions 
transpose<T>(list: (T[])[]): (T[])[];
R.transpose source 
import {_isArray} from './_internals/_isArray'

export function transpose(array) {
  return array.reduce((acc, el) => {
    el.forEach((nestedEl, i) =>
      _isArray(acc[i]) ? acc[i].push(nestedEl) : acc.push([nestedEl])
    )

    return acc
  }, [])
}
Tests 
import {transpose} from './transpose'

test('happy', () => {
  const input = [
    ['a', 1],
    ['b', 2],
    ['c', 3],
  ]

  expect(transpose(input)).toEqual([
    ['a', 'b', 'c'],
    [1, 2, 3],
  ])
})

test('when rows are shorter', () => {
  const actual = transpose([[10, 11], [20], [], [30, 31, 32]])
  const expected = [[10, 20, 30], [11, 31], [32]]
  expect(actual).toEqual(expected)
})

test('with empty array', () => {
  expect(transpose([])).toEqual([])
})

test('array with falsy values', () => {
  const actual = transpose([
    [true, false, undefined, null],
    [null, undefined, false, true],
  ])
  const expected = [
    [true, null],
    [false, undefined],
    [undefined, false],
    [null, true],
  ]
  expect(actual).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {transpose} from 'rambda'

const input = [
  ['a', 1],
  ['b', 2],
  ['c', 3],
]

describe('R.transpose', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = transpose(input)

    result // $ExpectType (string | number)[][]
  })
})

---------------

trim


trim(str: string): string
All Typescript definitions 
trim(str: string): string;
R.trim source 
export function trim(str) {
  return str.trim()
}
Tests 
import {trim} from './trim'

test('trim', () => {
  expect(trim(' foo ')).toEqual('foo')
})

---------------

tryCatch


tryCatch<T, U>(
  fn: (input: T) => U,
  fallback: U
): (input: T) => U

It returns function that runs fn in try/catch block. If there was an error, then fallback is used to return the result. Note that fn can be value or asynchronous/synchronous function(unlike Ramda where fallback can only be a synchronous function).

All Typescript definitions 
tryCatch<T, U>(
  fn: (input: T) => U,
  fallback: U
): (input: T) => U;
tryCatch<T, U>(
  fn: (input: T) => U,
  fallback: (input: T) => U
): (input: T) => U;
tryCatch<T>(
  fn: (input: any) => Promise<any>,
  fallback: T
): (input: any) => Promise<T>;
tryCatch<T>(
  fn: (input: any) => Promise<any>,
  fallback: (input: any) => Promise<any>,
): (input: any) => Promise<T>;
R.tryCatch source 
import {isFunction} from './isFunction'

export function tryCatch(fn, fallback) {
  if (!isFunction(fn)) {
    throw new Error(`R.tryCatch | fn '${fn}'`)
  }
  const passFallback = isFunction(fallback)

  return (...inputs) => {
    try {
      return fn(...inputs)
    } catch (e) {
      return passFallback ? fallback(e, ...inputs) : fallback
    }
  }
}
Tests 
import {tryCatch as tryCatchRamda} from 'ramda'

import {compareCombinations} from './_internals/testUtils'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {tryCatch} from './tryCatch'

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = () => {
    throw new Error('foo')
  }
  const result = tryCatch(fn, () => true)()
  expect(result).toBeTrue()
})

test('when fallback is used', () => {
  const fn = x => x.x

  expect(tryCatch(fn, false)(null)).toBeFalse()
})

test('with json parse', () => {
  const good = () => JSON.parse(JSON.stringify({a: 1}))
  const bad = () => JSON.parse('a{a')

  expect(tryCatch(good, 1)()).toEqual({a: 1})
  expect(tryCatch(bad, 1)()).toBe(1)
})

test('when fallback is function', () => {
  const fn = x => x.x

  expect(tryCatch(fn, () => 1)(null)).toBe(1)
})

test('when fn is used', () => {
  const fn = prop('x')

  expect(tryCatch(fn, false)({})).toBe(undefined)
  expect(tryCatch(fn, false)({x: 1})).toBe(1)
})

test('fallback receives error object and all initial inputs', () => {
  function thrower(a, b, c) {
    void c
    throw new Error('throwerError')
  }

  function catchFn(e, a, b, c) {
    return [e.message, a, b, c].join('|')
  }

  const willThrow = tryCatch(thrower, catchFn)
  const result = willThrow('A', 'B', 'C')
  expect(result).toBe('throwerError|A|B|C')
})

test('fallback receives error object', () => {
  function throwFn() {
    throw new Error(10)
  }

  function eCatcher(e, a, b) {
    return e.message
  }

  const willThrow = tryCatch(throwFn, eCatcher)
  expect(willThrow([])).toBe('10')
  expect(willThrow([{}, {}, {}])).toBe('10')
})

const possibleFns = [
  null,
  () => 1,
  () => 0,
  () => JSON.parse('{a:1'),
  () => {
    const x = {}

    return x.x
  },
  x => x.foo,
  () => {
    throw new Error('foo')
  },
]

const possibleCatchers = [
  null,
  e => e.message.length,
  (e, ...inputs) => `${e.message.length} ${inputs.length}`,
  () => {
    throw new Error('bar')
  },
]

const possibleInputs = [null, {}, {foo: 1}]

describe('brute force', () => {
  compareCombinations({
    returnsFunctionFlag: true,
    firstInput: possibleFns,
    callback: errorsCounters => {
      expect(errorsCounters).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`
        Object {
          "ERRORS_MESSAGE_MISMATCH": 0,
          "ERRORS_TYPE_MISMATCH": 12,
          "RESULTS_MISMATCH": 0,
          "SHOULD_NOT_THROW": 0,
          "SHOULD_THROW": 7,
          "TOTAL_TESTS": 84,
        }
      `)
    },
    secondInput: possibleCatchers,
    thirdInput: possibleInputs,
    fn: tryCatch,
    fnRamda: tryCatchRamda,
  })
})
Typescript test 
import {tryCatch, delay} from 'rambda'

describe('R.tryCatch', () => {
  it('synchronous', () => {
    const fn = (x: any) => x.x === 1

    const result = tryCatch(fn, false)(null)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
  })
  it('synchronous + fallback is function', () => {
    const fn = (x: any) => typeof x.x
    const fallback = (x: any) => typeof x
    const result = tryCatch<any, string>(fn, fallback)(null)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('asynchronous', async () => {
    const fn = async (input: any) => {
      return typeof JSON.parse('{a:')
    }
    const result = await tryCatch<string>(fn, 'fallback')(100)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })

  it('asynchronous + fallback is asynchronous', async () => {
    const fn = async (input: any) => {
      await delay(100)
      return JSON.parse(`{a:${input}`)
    }
    const fallback = async (input: any) => {
      await delay(100)
      return 'foo'
    }
    const result = await tryCatch<string>(fn, fallback)(100)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

type


type(x: any): RambdaTypes

It accepts any input and it returns its type.

All Typescript definitions 
type(x: any): RambdaTypes;
R.type source 
export function type(input) {
  if (input === null) {
    return 'Null'
  } else if (input === undefined) {
    return 'Undefined'
  } else if (Number.isNaN(input)) {
    return 'NaN'
  }
  const typeResult = Object.prototype.toString.call(input).slice(8, -1)

  return typeResult === 'AsyncFunction' ? 'Async' : typeResult
}
Tests 
import {type} from './type'
import {type as typeRamda} from 'ramda'

test('with symbol', () => {
  expect(type(Symbol())).toBe('Symbol')
})

test('with simple promise', () => {
  expect(type(Promise.resolve(1))).toBe('Promise')
})

test('with new Boolean', () => {
  expect(type(new Boolean(true))).toBe('Boolean')
})

test('with new String', () => {
  expect(type(new String('I am a String object'))).toEqual('String')
})

test('with new Number', () => {
  expect(type(new Number(1))).toBe('Number')
})

test('with error', () => {
  expect(type(Error(`foo`))).toBe('Error')
  expect(typeRamda(Error(`foo`))).toBe('Error')
})

test('with error - wrong @types/ramda test', () => {
  // @types/ramda expect the result to be 'Error' but it is not
  class ExtendedError extends Error {}
  expect(type(ExtendedError)).toBe('Function')
  expect(typeRamda(ExtendedError)).toBe('Function')
})

test('with new promise', () => {
  const delay = ms =>
    new Promise(resolve => {
      setTimeout(() => {
        resolve(ms + 110)
      }, ms)
    })

  expect(type(delay(10))).toEqual('Promise')
})

test('async function', () => {
  expect(type(async () => {})).toEqual('Async')
})

test('async arrow', () => {
  const asyncArrow = async () => {}
  expect(type(asyncArrow)).toBe('Async')
})

test('function', () => {
  const fn1 = () => {}
  const fn2 = function () {}

  function fn3() {}

  ;[() => {}, fn1, fn2, fn3].map(val => {
    expect(type(val)).toEqual('Function')
  })
})

test('object', () => {
  expect(type({})).toEqual('Object')
})

test('number', () => {
  expect(type(1)).toEqual('Number')
})

test('boolean', () => {
  expect(type(false)).toEqual('Boolean')
})

test('string', () => {
  expect(type('foo')).toEqual('String')
})

test('null', () => {
  expect(type(null)).toEqual('Null')
})

test('array', () => {
  expect(type([])).toEqual('Array')
  expect(type([1, 2, 3])).toEqual('Array')
})

test('regex', () => {
  expect(type(/\s/g)).toEqual('RegExp')
})

test('undefined', () => {
  expect(type(undefined)).toEqual('Undefined')
})

test('not a number', () => {
  expect(type(Number('s'))).toBe('NaN')
})

test('set', () => {
  const exampleSet = new Set([1, 2, 3])
  expect(type(exampleSet)).toBe('Set')
  expect(typeRamda(exampleSet)).toBe('Set')
})

test('function inside object 1', () => {
  const obj = {
    f() {
      return 4
    },
  }

  expect(type(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
  expect(typeRamda(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
})

test('function inside object 2', () => {
  const name = 'f'
  const obj = {
    [name]() {
      return 4
    },
  }
  expect(type(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
  expect(typeRamda(obj.f)).toBe('Function')
})
Typescript test 
import {type} from 'rambda'

describe('R.type', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = type(4)

    result // $ExpectType RambdaTypes
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 48.6% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const {listOfVariousTypes} = require('./_utils')

const limit = 1000

function applyBenchmark(fn) {
  listOfVariousTypes.forEach(mode => {
    Array(limit)
      .fill(mode)
      .forEach(x => fn(x))
  })
}

const test = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      applyBenchmark(R.type)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      applyBenchmark(Ramda.type)
    },
  },
]

---------------

unapply


unapply<T = any>(fn: (args: any[]) => T): (...args: any[]) => T

It calls a function fn with the list of values of the returned function.

R.unapply is the opposite of R.apply method.

All Typescript definitions 
unapply<T = any>(fn: (args: any[]) => T): (...args: any[]) => T;
R.unapply source 
export function unapply(fn) {
  return function (...args) {
    return fn.call(this, args)
  }
}
Tests 
import {apply} from './apply'
import {unapply} from './unapply'
import {identity} from './identity'
import {converge} from './converge'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {sum} from './sum'

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = unapply(identity)
  expect(fn(1, 2, 3)).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
  expect(fn()).toEqual([])
})

test('returns a function which is always passed one argument', function () {
  const fn = unapply(function () {
    return arguments.length
  })
  expect(fn('x')).toEqual(1)
  expect(fn('x', 'y')).toEqual(1)
  expect(fn('x', 'y', 'z')).toEqual(1)
})

test('forwards arguments to decorated function as an array', function () {
  const fn = unapply(function (xs) {
    return '[' + xs + ']'
  })
  expect(fn(2)).toEqual('[2]')
  expect(fn(2, 4)).toEqual('[2,4]')
  expect(fn(2, 4, 6)).toEqual('[2,4,6]')
})

test('returns a function with length 0', function () {
  const fn = unapply(identity)
  expect(fn.length).toEqual(0)
})

test('is the inverse of R.apply', function () {
  let a, b, c, d, e, f, g, n
  const rand = function () {
    return Math.floor(200 * Math.random()) - 100
  }

  f = Math.max
  g = unapply(apply(f))
  n = 1
  while (n <= 100) {
    a = rand()
    b = rand()
    c = rand()
    d = rand()
    e = rand()
    expect(f(a, b, c, d, e)).toEqual(g(a, b, c, d, e))
    n += 1
  }

  f = function (xs) {
    return '[' + xs + ']'
  }
  g = apply(unapply(f))
  n = 1
  while (n <= 100) {
    a = rand()
    b = rand()
    c = rand()
    d = rand()
    e = rand()
    expect(f([a, b, c, d, e])).toEqual(g([a, b, c, d, e]))
    n += 1
  }
})

test('it works with converge', () => {
  const fn = unapply(sum)
  const convergeFn = converge(fn, [prop('a'), prop('b'), prop('c')])
  const obj = {
    a: 1337,
    b: 42,
    c: 1,
  }
  const expected = 1337 + 42 + 1
  expect(convergeFn(obj)).toEqual(expected)
})
Typescript test 
import {join, unapply, sum} from 'rambda'

describe('R.unapply', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const fn = unapply(sum)

    fn(1, 2, 3) // $ExpectType number
  })

  it('joins a string', () => {
    const fn = unapply(join(''))

    fn('s', 't', 'r', 'i', 'n', 'g') // $ExpectType string
  })
})

---------------

union


union<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[]

It takes two lists and return a new list containing a merger of both list with removed duplicates.

R.equals is used to compare for duplication.

All Typescript definitions 
union<T>(x: T[], y: T[]): T[];
union<T>(x: T[]): (y: T[]) => T[];
R.union source 
import {includes} from './includes'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

export function union(x, y) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _y => union(x, _y)

  const toReturn = cloneList(x)

  y.forEach(yInstance => {
    if (!includes(yInstance, x)) toReturn.push(yInstance)
  })

  return toReturn
}
Tests 
import {union} from './union'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(union([1, 2], [2, 3])).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('with list of objects', () => {
  const list1 = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
  const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3}]
  const result = union(list1)(list2)
})
Typescript test 
import {union} from 'rambda'

describe('R.union', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = union([1, 2], [2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('with array of objects - case 1', () => {
    const list1 = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
    const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3}]
    const result = union(list1, list2)
    result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
  })
  it('with array of objects - case 2', () => {
    const list1 = [{a: 1, b: 1}, {a: 2}]
    const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3, b: 3}]
    const result = union(list1, list2)
    result[0].a // $ExpectType number
    result[0].b // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})

describe('R.union - curried', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = union([1, 2])([2, 3])

    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
  it('with array of objects - case 1', () => {
    const list1 = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}]
    const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3}]
    const result = union(list1)(list2)
    result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
  })
  it('with array of objects - case 2', () => {
    const list1 = [{a: 1, b: 1}, {a: 2}]
    const list2 = [{a: 2}, {a: 3, b: 3}]
    const result = union(list1)(list2)
    result[0].a // $ExpectType number
    result[0].b // $ExpectType number | undefined
  })
})

---------------

uniq


uniq<T>(list: T[]): T[]

It returns a new array containing only one copy of each element of list.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions 
uniq<T>(list: T[]): T[];
R.uniq source 
import {_Set} from './_internals/set'

export function uniq(list) {
  const set = new _Set()
  const willReturn = []
  list.forEach(item => {
    if (set.checkUniqueness(item)) {
      willReturn.push(item)
    }
  })

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {uniq} from './uniq'
import {uniq as uniqRamda} from 'ramda'

test('happy', () => {
  const list = [1, 2, 3, 3, 3, 1, 2, 0]
  expect(uniq(list)).toEqual([1, 2, 3, 0])
})

test('with object', () => {
  const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 2}, {a: 1}, {a: 2}]
  expect(uniq(list)).toEqual([{a: 1}, {a: 2}])
})

test('with nested array', () => {
  expect(uniq([[42], [42]])).toEqual([[42]])
})
test('with booleans', () => {
  expect(uniq([[false], [false], [true]])).toEqual([[false], [true]])
})

test('with falsy values', () => {
  expect(uniq([undefined, null])).toEqual([undefined, null])
})

test('can distinct between string and number', () => {
  expect(uniq([1, '1'])).toEqual([1, '1'])
})
Typescript test 
import {uniq} from 'rambda'

describe('R.uniq', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = uniq([1, 2, 3, 3, 3, 1, 2, 0])
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 90.24% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const {
  uniqListOfStrings,
  uniqListOfBooleans,
  uniqListOfNumbers,
  uniqListOfLists,
  uniqListOfObjects,
} = require('./_utils.js')

const limit = 100

const modes = [
  uniqListOfStrings(limit),
  uniqListOfBooleans(limit),
  uniqListOfNumbers(limit),
  uniqListOfLists(limit),
  uniqListOfObjects(limit),
]

function applyBenchmark(fn, input) {
  fn(input)
}

const tests = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: R.uniq,
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: Ramda.uniq,
  },
]

---------------

uniqWith


uniqWith<T, U>(predicate: (x: T, y: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T[]

It returns a new array containing only one copy of each element in list according to predicate function.

This predicate should return true, if two elements are equal.

All Typescript definitions 
uniqWith<T, U>(predicate: (x: T, y: T) => boolean, list: T[]): T[];
uniqWith<T, U>(predicate: (x: T, y: T) => boolean): (list: T[]) => T[];
R.uniqWith source 
function includesWith(predicate, target, list) {
  let willReturn = false
  let index = -1

  while (++index < list.length && !willReturn) {
    const value = list[index]

    if (predicate(target, value)) {
      willReturn = true
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}

export function uniqWith(predicate, list) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _list => uniqWith(predicate, _list)

  let index = -1
  const willReturn = []

  while (++index < list.length) {
    const value = list[index]

    if (!includesWith(predicate, value, willReturn)) {
      willReturn.push(value)
    }
  }

  return willReturn
}
Tests 
import {uniqWith} from './uniqWith'
import {uniqWith as uniqWithRamda} from 'ramda'

const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}]

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = (x, y) => x.a === y.a

  const result = uniqWith(fn, list)
  expect(result).toEqual([{a: 1}])
})

test('with list of strings', () => {
  const fn = (x, y) => x.length === y.length
  const list = ['0', '11', '222', '33', '4', '55']
  const result = uniqWith(fn)(list)
  const resultRamda = uniqWithRamda(fn, list)
  expect(result).toEqual(['0', '11', '222'])
  expect(resultRamda).toEqual(['0', '11', '222'])
})
Typescript test 
import {uniqWith} from 'rambda'

describe('R.uniqWith', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const list = [{a: 1}, {a: 1}]

    const fn = (x: any, y: any) => x.a === y.a

    const result = uniqWith(fn, list)
    result // $ExpectType { a: number; }[]
  })
})
Rambda is slower than Ramda with 25.38% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const {
  uniqListOfStrings,
  uniqListOfBooleans,
  uniqListOfNumbers,
  uniqListOfLists,
  uniqListOfObjects,
} = require('./_utils.js')

const limit = 100

const modes = [
  [uniqListOfStrings(limit), (x, y) => x.length === y.length],
  [uniqListOfBooleans(limit), (x, y) => x === y],
  [uniqListOfNumbers(limit), (x, y) => x > y],
  [uniqListOfLists(limit), (x, y) => x.length === y.length],
  [
    uniqListOfObjects(limit),
    x => (x, y) => Object.keys(x).length === Object.keys(y).length,
  ],
]

function applyBenchmark(fn, input) {
  return fn(input[1], input[0])
}

const tests = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: R.uniqWith,
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: Ramda.uniqWith,
  },
]

---------------

unless


unless<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => U, x: T): T | U

The method returns function that will be called with argument input.

If predicate(input) returns false, then the end result will be the outcome of whenFalse(input).

In the other case, the final output will be the input itself.

All Typescript definitions 
unless<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => U, x: T): T | U;
unless<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => U): (x: T) => T | U;
unless<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => T, x: T): T;
unless<T>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenFalseFn: (x: T) => T): (x: T) => T;
R.unless source 
export function unless(predicate, whenFalse) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _whenFalse => unless(predicate, _whenFalse)
  }

  return input => (predicate(input) ? input : whenFalse(input))
}
Tests 
import {inc} from './inc'
import {isNil} from './isNil'
import {unless} from './unless'

test('happy', () => {
  const safeInc = unless(isNil, inc)
  expect(safeInc(null)).toBeNull()
  expect(safeInc(1)).toBe(2)
})

test('curried', () => {
  const safeIncCurried = unless(isNil)(inc)
  expect(safeIncCurried(null)).toBeNull()
})
Typescript test 
import {unless, inc} from 'rambda'

describe('R.unless', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const fn = unless(x => x > 5, inc)
    const result = fn(1)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('with one explicit type', () => {
    const result = unless(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 5
      },
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x + 1
      },
      1
    )
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('with two different explicit types', () => {
    const result = unless(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 5
      },
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return `${x}-foo`
      },
      1
    )
    result // $ExpectType string | number
  })
})

describe('R.unless - curried', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const fn = unless(x => x > 5, inc)
    const result = fn(1)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('with one explicit type', () => {
    const fn = unless<number>(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 5
      },
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x + 1
      }
    )
    const result = fn(1)
    result // $ExpectType number
  })
  it('with two different explicit types', () => {
    const fn = unless<number, string>(
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return x > 5
      },
      x => {
        x // $ExpectType number
        return `${x}-foo`
      }
    )
    const result = fn(1)
    result // $ExpectType string | number
  })
})

---------------

update


update<T>(index: number, newValue: T, list: T[]): T[]

It returns a copy of list with updated element at index with newValue.

All Typescript definitions 
update<T>(index: number, newValue: T, list: T[]): T[];
update<T>(index: number, newValue: T): (list: T[]) => T[];
R.update source 
import {curry} from './curry'
import {cloneList} from './_internals/cloneList'

function updateFn(index, newValue, list) {
  const clone = cloneList(list)
  if (index === -1) return clone.fill(newValue, index)

  return clone.fill(newValue, index, index + 1)
}

export const update = curry(updateFn)
Tests 
import {update} from './update'

const list = [1, 2, 3]

test('happy', () => {
  const newValue = 8
  const index = 1
  const result = update(index, newValue, list)
  const curriedResult = update(index, newValue)(list)
  const tripleCurriedResult = update(index)(newValue)(list)

  const expected = [1, 8, 3]
  expect(result).toEqual(expected)
  expect(curriedResult).toEqual(expected)
  expect(tripleCurriedResult).toEqual(expected)
})

test('list has no such index', () => {
  const newValue = 8
  const index = 10
  const result = update(index, newValue, list)

  expect(result).toEqual(list)
})

test('with negative index', () => {
  expect(update(-1, 10, [1])).toEqual([10])
  expect(update(-1, 10, [])).toEqual([])
  expect(update(-1, 10, list)).toEqual([1, 2, 10])
  expect(update(-2, 10, list)).toEqual([1, 10, 3])
  expect(update(-3, 10, list)).toEqual([10, 2, 3])
})
Typescript test 
import {update} from 'rambda'

describe('R.update', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = update(1, 0, [1, 2, 3])
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 52.35% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const list = [0, 1, 2]
const index = 1
const replacer = 7

const update = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.update(replacer, index, list)
      R.update(replacer, index)(list)
      R.update(replacer)(index)(list)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.update(replacer, index, list)
      Ramda.update(replacer, index)(list)
      Ramda.update(replacer)(index)(list)
    },
  },
]

---------------

values


values<T extends object, K extends keyof T>(obj: T): T[K][]

With correct input, this is nothing more than Object.values(obj). If obj is not an object, then it returns an empty array.

All Typescript definitions 
values<T extends object, K extends keyof T>(obj: T): T[K][];
R.values source 
import {type} from './type'

export function values(obj) {
  if (type(obj) !== 'Object') return []

  return Object.values(obj)
}
Tests 
import {values} from './values'

test('happy', () => {
  expect(
    values({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
      c: 3,
    })
  ).toEqual([1, 2, 3])
})

test('with bad input', () => {
  expect(values(null)).toEqual([])
  expect(values(undefined)).toEqual([])
  expect(values(55)).toEqual([])
  expect(values('foo')).toEqual([])
  expect(values(true)).toEqual([])
  expect(values(false)).toEqual([])
  expect(values(NaN)).toEqual([])
  expect(values(Infinity)).toEqual([])
  expect(values([])).toEqual([])
})
Typescript test 
import {values} from 'rambda'

describe('R.values', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = values({
      a: 1,
      b: 2,
      c: 3,
    })
    result // $ExpectType number[]
  })
})

---------------

view


view<T, U>(lens: Lens): (target: T) => U

It returns the value of lens focus over target object.

All Typescript definitions 
view<T, U>(lens: Lens): (target: T) => U;
view<T, U>(lens: Lens, target: T): U;
R.view source 
const Const = x => ({
  x,
  map: fn => Const(x),
})

export function view(lens, target) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) return _target => view(lens, _target)

  return lens(Const)(target).x
}
Tests 
import {assoc} from './assoc'
import {lens} from './lens'
import {prop} from './prop'
import {view} from './view'

const testObject = {foo: 'Led Zeppelin'}
const assocLens = lens(prop('foo'), assoc('foo'))

test('happy', () => {
  expect(view(assocLens, testObject)).toEqual('Led Zeppelin')
})
Typescript test 
import {lens, view, assoc} from 'rambda'

interface Input {
  foo: string
}

const testObject: Input = {
  foo: 'Led Zeppelin',
}

const fooLens = lens<Input, string, string>((x: Input) => {
  return x.foo
}, assoc('foo'))

describe('R.view', () => {
  it('happt', () => {
    const result = view<Input, string>(fooLens, testObject)
    result // $ExpectType string
  })
})
Rambda is faster than Ramda with 76.15% 
const R = require('../../dist/rambda.js')

const testObj = {a: 1}

const last = [
  {
    label: 'Rambda',
    fn: () => {
      R.view(R.lensProp('a'), testObj)
    },
  },
  {
    label: 'Ramda',
    fn: () => {
      Ramda.view(Ramda.lensProp('a'), testObj)
    },
  },
]

---------------

when


when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U, input: T): T | U
All Typescript definitions 
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U, input: T): T | U;
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean, whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U): (input: T) => T | U;
when<T, U>(predicate: (x: T) => boolean): ((whenTrueFn: (a: T) => U) => (input: T) => T | U);
R.when source 
import {curry} from './curry'

function whenFn(predicate, whenTrueFn, input) {
  if (!predicate(input)) return input

  return whenTrueFn(input)
}

export const when = curry(whenFn)
Tests 
import {add} from './add'
import {when} from './when'

const predicate = x => typeof x === 'number'

test('happy', () => {
  const fn = when(predicate, add(11))
  expect(fn(11)).toBe(22)
  expect(fn('foo')).toBe('foo')
})
Typescript test 
import {when} from 'rambda'

const predicate = (x: number) => x > 2
const whenTrueFn = (x: number) => String(x)

describe('R.when', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = when(predicate, whenTrueFn, 1)
    result // $ExpectType string | 1
  })

  it('curry 1', () => {
    const fn = when(predicate, whenTrueFn)
    const result = fn(1)
    result // $ExpectType string | number
  })

  it('curry 2 require explicit types', () => {
    const fn = when<number, string>(predicate)(whenTrueFn)
    const result = fn(1)
    result // $ExpectType string | number
  })
})

---------------

where


where<T, U>(conditions: T, input: U): boolean

It returns true if all each property in conditions returns true when applied to corresponding property in input object.

All Typescript definitions 
where<T, U>(conditions: T, input: U): boolean;
where<T>(conditions: T): <U>(input: U) => boolean;
where<ObjFunc2, U>(conditions: ObjFunc2, input: U): boolean;
where<ObjFunc2>(conditions: ObjFunc2): <U>(input: U) => boolean;
R.where source 
export function where(conditions, input) {
  if (input === undefined) {
    return _input => where(conditions, _input)
  }
  let flag = true
  for (const prop in conditions) {
    const result = conditions[prop](input[prop])
    if (flag && result === false) {
      flag = false
    }
  }

  return flag
}
Tests 
import {equals} from './equals'
import {where} from './where'

test('when true', () => {
  const predicate = where({
    a: equals('foo'),
    b: equals('bar'),
  })
  expect(
    predicate({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      x: 11,
      y: 19,
    })
  ).toEqual(true)
})

test('when false', () => {
  const predicate = where({
    a: equals('foo'),
    b: equals('baz'),
  })
  expect(
    predicate({
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      x: 11,
      y: 19,
    })
  ).toEqual(false)
})
Typescript test 
import {where, equals} from 'rambda'

describe('R.where', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const input = {
      a: 'foo',
      b: 'bar',
      x: 11,
      y: 19,
    }
    const conditions = {
      a: equals('foo'),
      b: equals('bar'),
    }
    const result = where(conditions, input)
    const curriedResult = where(conditions)(input)
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

whereEq


whereEq<T, U>(condition: T, input: U): boolean

It will return true if all of input object fully or partially include rule object.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions 
whereEq<T, U>(condition: T, input: U): boolean;
whereEq<T>(condition: T): <U>(input: U) => boolean;
R.whereEq source 
import {equals} from './equals'
import {filter} from './filter'

export function whereEq(condition, input) {
  if (arguments.length === 1) {
    return _input => whereEq(condition, _input)
  }

  const result = filter(
    (conditionValue, conditionProp) =>
      equals(conditionValue, input[conditionProp]),
    condition
  )

  return Object.keys(result).length === Object.keys(condition).length
}
Tests 
import {whereEq} from './whereEq'

test('when true', () => {
  const condition = {a: 1}
  const input = {
    a: 1,
    b: 2,
  }

  const result = whereEq(condition, input)
  const expectedResult = true

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('when false', () => {
  const condition = {a: 1}
  const input = {b: 2}

  const result = whereEq(condition, input)
  const expectedResult = false

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with nested object', () => {
  const condition = {a: {b: 1}}
  const input = {
    a: {b: 1},
    c: 2,
  }

  const result = whereEq(condition)(input)
  const expectedResult = true

  expect(result).toEqual(expectedResult)
})

test('with wrong input', () => {
  const condition = {a: {b: 1}}

  expect(() => whereEq(condition, null)).toThrowWithMessage(
    TypeError,
    `Cannot read properties of null (reading 'a')`
  )
})
Typescript test 
import {whereEq} from 'rambda'

describe('R.whereEq', () => {
  it('happy', () => {
    const result = whereEq({a: {b: 2}}, {b: 2})
    const curriedResult = whereEq({a: {b: 2}})({b: 2})
    result // $ExpectType boolean
    curriedResult // $ExpectType boolean
  })
})

---------------

without


without<T>(matchAgainst: T[], source: T[]): T[]

It will return a new array, based on all members of source list that are not part of matchAgainst list.

R.equals is used to determine equality.

All Typescript definitions 
without<T>(matchAgainst: T[], source: T[]): T[];
without<T>(matchAgainst: T[]): (source: T[]