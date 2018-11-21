Rally REST Toolkit for Node.js





License

Copyright (c) Rally Software Development Corp. 2014 Distributed under the MIT License.

Warranty

The Rally REST Toolkit for Node.js is available on an as-is basis.

Support

Rally Software does not actively maintain or support this toolkit. If you have a question or problem, we recommend posting it to Stack Overflow: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/ask?tags=rally

Installation

The toolkit is distributed as an npm module named rally. Simply add to an existing package.json or install from the command line.

npm install rally

User Guide

Please view the User Guide in the attached wiki.

Developer Guide

Please view the Developer Guide in the attached wiki.