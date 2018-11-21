Copyright (c) Rally Software Development Corp. 2014 Distributed under the MIT License.
The Rally REST Toolkit for Node.js is available on an as-is basis.
Rally Software does not actively maintain or support this toolkit. If you have a question or problem, we recommend posting it to Stack Overflow: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/ask?tags=rally
The toolkit is distributed as an npm module named rally. Simply add to an existing package.json or install from the command line.
npm install rally
Please view the User Guide in the attached wiki.
Please view the Developer Guide in the attached wiki.