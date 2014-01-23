This is simple routing for ExpressJS framework. It allows you to write resourceful routes.
After creating app instead of writing code like
app.get('smth', doSmth); generate routes like that:
var map = new require('railway-routes').Map(app, handler);
map.resources('posts');
map.namespace('admin', function (admin) {
admin.resources('users');
});
In this example
handler function will called immediately for each route, accepting three args:
ns,
controller,
action and should return method which will me actually called to server request.
For example you have two controllers:
posts and
admin/users which looks like regular modules:
controllers/posts_controller.js
exports.show = function (req, res) {
res.send('show');
};
exports.edit = function (req, res) {
res.send('edit');
};
exports.destroy = function (req, res) {
res.send('destroy');
};
...
same for
controllers/admin/users_controller.js
In that case your handler should be:
function handler(ns, controller, action) {
try {
var ctlFile = './controllers/' + ns + controller + '_controller';
var responseHandler = require(ctlFile)[action];
} catch(e) {}
return responseHandler || function (req, res) {
res.send('Handler not found for ' + ns + controller + '#' + action);
};
}
http://compoundjs.com/docs/#routing
Example:
map.get('/test/:param1/:param2', 'controller#action');
map.pathTo.test({param1: 'foo', param2: 'bar'}); // '/test/foo/bar'
Example:
map.resource('account');
Will generate the following routes:
GET /account account#show
POST /account account#create
GET /account/new account#new
GET /account/edit account#edit
DELETE /account account#destroy
PUT /account account#update
Singleton resources can also have nested resources. For example:
map.resource('account', function(account) {
account.resources('posts');
});
Check out example app to deal with middleware, route handling, and generic routes:
git clone git://github.com/anatoliychakkaev/railway-routes-example-app.git
cd railway-routes-example-app
npm install
node app.js
