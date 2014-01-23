Description

This is simple routing for ExpressJS framework. It allows you to write resourceful routes.

Using with Express

After creating app instead of writing code like app.get('smth', doSmth); generate routes like that:

var map = new require ( 'railway-routes' ).Map(app, handler); map.resources( 'posts' ); map.namespace( 'admin' , function ( admin ) { admin.resources( 'users' ); });

In this example handler function will called immediately for each route, accepting three args: ns , controller , action and should return method which will me actually called to server request.

For example you have two controllers: posts and admin/users which looks like regular modules:

controllers/posts_controller.js

exports.show = function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'show' ); }; exports.edit = function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'edit' ); }; exports.destroy = function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'destroy' ); }; ...

same for controllers/admin/users_controller.js

In that case your handler should be:

function handler ( ns, controller, action ) { try { var ctlFile = './controllers/' + ns + controller + '_controller' ; var responseHandler = require (ctlFile)[action]; } catch (e) {} return responseHandler || function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Handler not found for ' + ns + controller + '#' + action); }; }

Features

resourceful routes

generic routes

url helpers

namespaces

custom helper names / paths for resources

named parameters in url helpers

Docs

http://compoundjs.com/docs/#routing

Named route params

Example:

map .get ( '/test/:param1/:param2' , 'controller#action' ); map .pathTo .test ({ param1 : 'foo' , param2 : 'bar' });

Singleton resources

Example:

map .resource ( 'account' );

Will generate the following routes:

GET /account account# show POST /account account# create GET /account/ new account# new GET /account/edit account#edit DELETE /account account#destroy PUT /account account# update

Singleton resources can also have nested resources. For example:

map.resource( 'account' , function ( account ) { account.resources( 'posts' ); });

Example app

Check out example app to deal with middleware, route handling, and generic routes:

git clone git://github.com/anatoliychakkaev/railway-routes-example-app.git cd railway-routes-example-app npm install node app.js

MIT License