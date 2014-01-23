openbase logo
Readme

Description

This is simple routing for ExpressJS framework. It allows you to write resourceful routes.

Using with Express

After creating app instead of writing code like app.get('smth', doSmth); generate routes like that:

var map = new require('railway-routes').Map(app, handler);
map.resources('posts');
map.namespace('admin', function (admin) {
   admin.resources('users');
});

In this example handler function will called immediately for each route, accepting three args: ns, controller, action and should return method which will me actually called to server request.

For example you have two controllers: posts and admin/users which looks like regular modules:

controllers/posts_controller.js

exports.show = function (req, res) {
    res.send('show');
};

exports.edit = function (req, res) {
    res.send('edit');
};

exports.destroy = function (req, res) {
    res.send('destroy');
};

...

same for controllers/admin/users_controller.js

In that case your handler should be:

function handler(ns, controller, action) {
    try {
        var ctlFile = './controllers/' + ns + controller + '_controller';
        var responseHandler =  require(ctlFile)[action];
    } catch(e) {}
    return responseHandler || function (req, res) {
        res.send('Handler not found for ' + ns + controller + '#' + action);
    };
}

Features

  • resourceful routes
  • generic routes
  • url helpers
  • namespaces
  • custom helper names / paths for resources
  • named parameters in url helpers

Docs

http://compoundjs.com/docs/#routing

Named route params

Example:

map.get('/test/:param1/:param2', 'controller#action');
map.pathTo.test({param1: 'foo', param2: 'bar'}); // '/test/foo/bar'

Singleton resources

Example:

map.resource('account');

Will generate the following routes:

GET     /account        account#show
POST    /account        account#create
GET     /account/new    account#new
GET     /account/edit   account#edit
DELETE  /account        account#destroy
PUT     /account        account#update

Singleton resources can also have nested resources. For example:

map.resource('account', function(account) {
  account.resources('posts');
});

Example app

Check out example app to deal with middleware, route handling, and generic routes:

git clone git://github.com/anatoliychakkaev/railway-routes-example-app.git
cd railway-routes-example-app
npm install
node app.js

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2013 by Anatoliy Chakkaev <mail [åt] anatoliy [døt] in>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

