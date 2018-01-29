openbase logo
rails-timezone

by David Wood
1.1.0 (see all)

Convert between Rails ActiveSupport TimeZone names and the IANA Time Zone Database format, for node.js and the browser

Readme

rails-timezone-js

The ActiveSupport TimeZone class uses a time zone name format that differs from the format uses by the standard Time Zone Database, maintained by the IANA.

rails-timezone-js provides functions to convert to and from the ActiveSupport time zone names, using the mapping found in ActiveSupport.

This library can be used in both node.js and the browser.

Usage

The library provides two functions:

  • from(timezone): Convert from an ActiveSupport time zone name
  • to(tz): Convert to an ActiveSupport time zone name

node.js

npm install rails-timezone

Browser

The functions are exposed via window.RailsTimeZone

