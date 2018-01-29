The ActiveSupport TimeZone class uses a time zone name format that differs from the format uses by the standard Time Zone Database, maintained by the IANA.

rails-timezone-js provides functions to convert to and from the ActiveSupport time zone names, using the mapping found in ActiveSupport.

This library can be used in both node.js and the browser.

Usage

The library provides two functions:

from(timezone) : Convert from an ActiveSupport time zone name

: Convert from an ActiveSupport time zone name to(tz) : Convert to an ActiveSupport time zone name

npm install rails-timezone

Browser