The ActiveSupport TimeZone class uses a time zone name format that differs from the format uses by the standard Time Zone Database, maintained by the IANA.
rails-timezone-js provides functions to convert to and from the ActiveSupport time zone names, using the mapping found in ActiveSupport.
This library can be used in both node.js and the browser.
The library provides two functions:
from(timezone): Convert from an ActiveSupport time zone name
to(tz): Convert to an ActiveSupport time zone name
npm install rails-timezone
The functions are exposed via
window.RailsTimeZone