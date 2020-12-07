Simple utility for decoding Rails 4.x sessions in node.js

$ npm install rails- session -decoder

var sessionDecoder = require ( 'rails-session-decoder' ); var secret = 'find me in your rails app at config/secrets.yml' ; var decoder = sessionDecoder(secret); var sampleCookie = 'N0paYjIyWTNIOWgxV2VON0RCM1AvenZzQVNFeWY0elBoQkZ5SnN4OVAybXZQMEErV0VGa1luM2VmYTg4cEk0Y2paVUtMUW8xbEQyUE5VbFJ1OTZUeWJiODdYNkxZSWxvYUtiaE1ucy9LM1BMUy8yd0N0ZExZQzYzUVFsaGZ4M044MjdOdWNJYWhMbW5HOTJpY2UzQUdBPT0tLWtuWk9IWVJpakpWak5oSmZ2d2VLbWc9PQ==--d4292397f777c8f79655884b3fcc241e4bc2fcf5' ; decoder.decodeCookie(sampleCookie, function ( err, sessionData ) { console .log(sessionData); });

Methods

Decode a normal cookie.

#decodeCookie (cookieString, callback)

Decode a Signed cookie.

#decodeSignedCookie (cookieString, callback)

Change the secret.

#setSecret (newValue)

Change the normal cookie salt.

#setCookieSalt (newValue)

Change the signed cookie salt.

#setSignedCookieSalt (newValue)

Change the number of iterations for the PBKDF2 key generator .

#setIterations (newValue)

Change the key length of the PBKDF2 key generator.

#setKeyLength (newValue)

License

MIT