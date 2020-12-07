openbase logo
rsd

rails-session-decoder

by Soroush Mirzaei
1.1.0 (see all)

[UNMAINTAINED] Decode Rails 4.x session in node.js

Readme

Build Status

Simple utility for decoding Rails 4.x sessions in node.js

Installing:

$ npm install rails-session-decoder

Usage:

var sessionDecoder = require('rails-session-decoder');

var secret = 'find me in your rails app at config/secrets.yml';
var decoder = sessionDecoder(secret);

var sampleCookie = 'N0paYjIyWTNIOWgxV2VON0RCM1AvenZzQVNFeWY0elBoQkZ5SnN4OVAybXZQMEErV0VGa1luM2VmYTg4cEk0Y2paVUtMUW8xbEQyUE5VbFJ1OTZUeWJiODdYNkxZSWxvYUtiaE1ucy9LM1BMUy8yd0N0ZExZQzYzUVFsaGZ4M044MjdOdWNJYWhMbW5HOTJpY2UzQUdBPT0tLWtuWk9IWVJpakpWak5oSmZ2d2VLbWc9PQ==--d4292397f777c8f79655884b3fcc241e4bc2fcf5';


decoder.decodeCookie(sampleCookie, function(err, sessionData) {
  console.log(sessionData);
  // => {"session_id":"1cc5440b929e539280d94888629565d1","_csrf_token":"CzzmfmhiXOMfGDsL4wkUNsvgyjG7215I73e6bXX1MlQ="}
});

Methods

Decode a normal cookie.

#decodeCookie(cookieString, callback)

Decode a Signed cookie.

#decodeSignedCookie(cookieString, callback)

Change the secret.

#setSecret(newValue)

Change the normal cookie salt.

#setCookieSalt(newValue)

Change the signed cookie salt.

#setSignedCookieSalt(newValue)

Change the number of iterations for the PBKDF2 key generator .

#setIterations(newValue)

Change the key length of the PBKDF2 key generator.

#setKeyLength(newValue)

License

MIT

