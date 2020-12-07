Simple utility for decoding Rails 4.x sessions in node.js
$ npm install rails-session-decoder
var sessionDecoder = require('rails-session-decoder');
var secret = 'find me in your rails app at config/secrets.yml';
var decoder = sessionDecoder(secret);
var sampleCookie = 'N0paYjIyWTNIOWgxV2VON0RCM1AvenZzQVNFeWY0elBoQkZ5SnN4OVAybXZQMEErV0VGa1luM2VmYTg4cEk0Y2paVUtMUW8xbEQyUE5VbFJ1OTZUeWJiODdYNkxZSWxvYUtiaE1ucy9LM1BMUy8yd0N0ZExZQzYzUVFsaGZ4M044MjdOdWNJYWhMbW5HOTJpY2UzQUdBPT0tLWtuWk9IWVJpakpWak5oSmZ2d2VLbWc9PQ==--d4292397f777c8f79655884b3fcc241e4bc2fcf5';
decoder.decodeCookie(sampleCookie, function(err, sessionData) {
console.log(sessionData);
// => {"session_id":"1cc5440b929e539280d94888629565d1","_csrf_token":"CzzmfmhiXOMfGDsL4wkUNsvgyjG7215I73e6bXX1MlQ="}
});
Decode a normal cookie.
#decodeCookie(cookieString, callback)
Decode a Signed cookie.
#decodeSignedCookie(cookieString, callback)
Change the secret.
#setSecret(newValue)
Change the normal cookie salt.
#setCookieSalt(newValue)
Change the signed cookie salt.
#setSignedCookieSalt(newValue)
Change the number of iterations for the
PBKDF2 key generator .
#setIterations(newValue)
Change the key length of the
PBKDF2 key generator.
#setKeyLength(newValue)