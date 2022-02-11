Embedded Ruby (
.erb) webpack loader for Ruby projects.
Compiles Embedded Ruby template files in any Ruby project. Files are built using either the
Erubis or
ERB gem.
$ npm install rails-erb-loader --save-dev
$ yarn add -D rails-erb-loader
Add
rails-erb-loader to your rules.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.erb$/,
enforce: 'pre',
loader: 'rails-erb-loader'
},
]
}
}
};
Now you can use
.erb files in your project, for example:
app/assets/javascripts/UserFormFields.jsx.erb
/* rails-erb-loader-dependencies models/user models/image */
export default function UserFormFields() {
return (
<div>
<label htmlFor='avatar'>
Avatar
</label>
<ImageField id='avatar' maxSize={<%= Image::MAX_SIZE %>} />
<label htmlFor='name'>
Name
</label>
<input
id='name'
type='text'
maxLength={<%= User::MAX_NAME_LENGTH %>}
/>
<label htmlFor='age'>
Age
</label>
<input
id='age'
type='number'
min={<%= User::MIN_AGE %>}
max={<%= User::MAX_AGE %>}
/>
</div>
)
}
In case you use gem
spring
You might need customization on the loader
Example from a reply in #47
/* put this in file like /config/webpack/loaders/erb.js */
/* global process:false */
module.exports = {
test: /\.erb$/,
enforce: "pre",
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [{
loader: "rails-erb-loader",
options: {
runner: (/^win/.test(process.platform) ? "ruby " : "") + "bin/rails runner",
env: {
...process.env,
DISABLE_SPRING: 1,
},
},
}],
}
Can be configured with UseEntry#options.
|Option
|Default
|Description
dependenciesRoot
"app"
|The root of your Rails project, relative to webpack's working directory.
engine
"erb"
|ERB Template engine,
"erubi",
"erubis" and
"erb" are supported.
runner
"./bin/rails runner"
|Command to run Ruby scripts, relative to webpack's working directory.
timeoutMs
0
|Timeout for the runner task in milliseconds.
0 is no timeout. Set this if you want a hanging runner to error out the build.
env
process.env
|Environment variables to be passed to runner.
For example, if your webpack process is running in a subdirectory of your Rails project:
{
loader: 'rails-erb-loader',
options: {
runner: '../bin/rails runner',
dependenciesRoot: '../app',
}
}
Also supports building without Rails:
{
loader: 'rails-erb-loader',
options: {
runner: 'ruby',
engine: 'erb'
}
}
If your
.erb files depend on files in your Ruby project, you can list them explicitly. Inclusion of
rails-erb-loader-dependency (or
-dependencies) in a javascript comment block will tell webpack to watch these files - causing webpack-dev-server to rebuild when they are changed.
If you don't want the directive to end up in the result, or wish to use it outside of a javascript context, include the javascript comment block inside an erb comment block.
List dependencies in the comment.
.rb extension is optional.
/* rails-erb-loader-dependencies models/account models/user */
To watch all files in a directory, end the path in a
/.
/* rails-erb-loader-dependencies ../config/locales/ */
Questions, bug reports and pull requests welcome. See GitHub issues.
MIT