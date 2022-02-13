Rails is a web-application framework that includes everything needed to create database-backed web applications according to the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern.
Understanding the MVC pattern is key to understanding Rails. MVC divides your application into three layers: Model, View, and Controller, each with a specific responsibility.
The Model layer represents the domain model (such as Account, Product,
Person, Post, etc.) and encapsulates the business logic specific to
your application. In Rails, database-backed model classes are derived from
ActiveRecord::Base. Active Record allows you to present the data from
database rows as objects and embellish these data objects with business logic
methods.
Although most Rails models are backed by a database, models can also be ordinary
Ruby classes, or Ruby classes that implement a set of interfaces as provided by
the Active Model module.
The View layer is composed of "templates" that are responsible for providing appropriate representations of your application's resources. Templates can come in a variety of formats, but most view templates are HTML with embedded Ruby code (ERB files). Views are typically rendered to generate a controller response or to generate the body of an email. In Rails, View generation is handled by Action View.
The Controller layer is responsible for handling incoming HTTP requests and
providing a suitable response. Usually, this means returning HTML, but Rails controllers
can also generate XML, JSON, PDFs, mobile-specific views, and more. Controllers load and
manipulate models, and render view templates in order to generate the appropriate HTTP response.
In Rails, incoming requests are routed by Action Dispatch to an appropriate controller, and
controller classes are derived from
ActionController::Base. Action Dispatch and Action Controller
are bundled together in Action Pack.
Active Record, Active Model, Action Pack, and Action View can each be used independently outside Rails. In addition to that, Rails also comes with Action Mailer, a library to generate and send emails; Action Mailbox, a library to receive emails within a Rails application; Active Job, a framework for declaring jobs and making them run on a variety of queuing backends; Action Cable, a framework to integrate WebSockets with a Rails application; Active Storage, a library to attach cloud and local files to Rails applications; Action Text, a library to handle rich text content; and Active Support, a collection of utility classes and standard library extensions that are useful for Rails, and may also be used independently outside Rails.
Install Rails at the command prompt if you haven't yet:
$ gem install rails
At the command prompt, create a new Rails application:
$ rails new myapp
where "myapp" is the application name.
Change directory to
myapp and start the web server:
$ cd myapp
$ bin/rails server
Run with
--help or
-h for options.
Go to
http://localhost:3000 and you'll see the Rails bootscreen with your Rails and Ruby versions.
Follow the guidelines to start developing your application. You may find the following resources handy:
We encourage you to contribute to Ruby on Rails! Please check out the Contributing to Ruby on Rails guide for guidelines about how to proceed. Join us!
Trying to report a possible security vulnerability in Rails? Please check out our security policy for guidelines about how to proceed.
Everyone interacting in Rails and its sub-projects' codebases, issue trackers, chat rooms, and mailing lists is expected to follow the Rails code of conduct.
Ruby on Rails is released under the MIT License.
Rails is still, hands down, the best developing experience I've had. Node is now starting to mature to the point where rails has been for a long time. But still, the rails experience is a benchmark it feels that node is still aiming for, rather than meeting, or exceeding. The speed of development with rails is phenomenal. Spinning up a new project gets straight to implementation, rather than deciding what to use to implement. With such a strong set of mature gems for building out a rails app, there choice don't need to be thought about. And when a problem comes up, it's rarely not been solved, and solved for the exact setup / combo of gems you're using. That's the beauty of a working in a mature framework that's been backed by a great community from day dot. It's sad to see it get so much flack for being 'slow', when for most projects, slow development speed is going to kill the project long before application performance becomes an issue.
Have been using rails since version 0.6 in 2006! Despite many newer competitors, I still think rails is the fastest way to build a new web application. It has probably the largest ecosystem of open source add-ons. It's easy to use and has a huge audience of developers who know how to use it. It is unfortunately still quite slow (though that's the fault of ruby, not rails per se). That's unlikely to matter unless you get very big though. It's also no longer the "hot" technology it once was - which means that the best developers are not particularly attracted to using it.
I have been using Rails since 2011 and it has never failed me. From ever so intuitive ActiveRecord to ERB/hirb and now full integration with webpack makes it easier to use than ever. The community is highly focused on the security aspect and very active with any fixes. Many people would say Rails is for the old folks however for me it still works very well and really doesn't lack in any aspect. I have been able to scale rails to a million requests easily with passenger/unicorn/puma on a very low budget and the speed of development that I have seen with Rails once people are through the initial learning curve is unlike any other framework. It forces you to think convention and with convention you don't repeat the mistakes that you do in other frameworks. 5 star all the way.
Rails is, without a doubt, my go-to framework. Almost all of my sites run on Rails. It's so easy to get set up and make a few pages. Sadly my knowledge of HTML and CSS is limited, but I can rely on many helper methods to handle all the Ruby -> HTML conversions for me. I've used this for many years among various projects utilizing various amounts of its features. It makes coding sites dead-easy, and with all the backend helper methods, it's no doubt why this is one of the most popular and easiest frameworks to use. Sadly, boot time takes quite a while, and the speeds aren't blazing fast as you'd expect from a higher-level language, but I don't believe this to be a deterrent or any negative review against it.