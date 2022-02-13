openbase logo
rails

by rails
4.1.0-beta

Ruby on Rails

Welcome to Rails

What's Rails?

Rails is a web-application framework that includes everything needed to create database-backed web applications according to the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern.

Understanding the MVC pattern is key to understanding Rails. MVC divides your application into three layers: Model, View, and Controller, each with a specific responsibility.

Model layer

The Model layer represents the domain model (such as Account, Product, Person, Post, etc.) and encapsulates the business logic specific to your application. In Rails, database-backed model classes are derived from ActiveRecord::Base. Active Record allows you to present the data from database rows as objects and embellish these data objects with business logic methods. Although most Rails models are backed by a database, models can also be ordinary Ruby classes, or Ruby classes that implement a set of interfaces as provided by the Active Model module.

View layer

The View layer is composed of "templates" that are responsible for providing appropriate representations of your application's resources. Templates can come in a variety of formats, but most view templates are HTML with embedded Ruby code (ERB files). Views are typically rendered to generate a controller response or to generate the body of an email. In Rails, View generation is handled by Action View.

Controller layer

The Controller layer is responsible for handling incoming HTTP requests and providing a suitable response. Usually, this means returning HTML, but Rails controllers can also generate XML, JSON, PDFs, mobile-specific views, and more. Controllers load and manipulate models, and render view templates in order to generate the appropriate HTTP response. In Rails, incoming requests are routed by Action Dispatch to an appropriate controller, and controller classes are derived from ActionController::Base. Action Dispatch and Action Controller are bundled together in Action Pack.

Frameworks and libraries

Active Record, Active Model, Action Pack, and Action View can each be used independently outside Rails. In addition to that, Rails also comes with Action Mailer, a library to generate and send emails; Action Mailbox, a library to receive emails within a Rails application; Active Job, a framework for declaring jobs and making them run on a variety of queuing backends; Action Cable, a framework to integrate WebSockets with a Rails application; Active Storage, a library to attach cloud and local files to Rails applications; Action Text, a library to handle rich text content; and Active Support, a collection of utility classes and standard library extensions that are useful for Rails, and may also be used independently outside Rails.

Getting Started

  1. Install Rails at the command prompt if you haven't yet:

    $ gem install rails

  2. At the command prompt, create a new Rails application:

     $ rails new myapp

    where "myapp" is the application name.

  3. Change directory to myapp and start the web server:

     $ cd myapp
 $ bin/rails server

    Run with --help or -h for options.

  4. Go to http://localhost:3000 and you'll see the Rails bootscreen with your Rails and Ruby versions.

  5. Follow the guidelines to start developing your application. You may find the following resources handy:

Contributing

We encourage you to contribute to Ruby on Rails! Please check out the Contributing to Ruby on Rails guide for guidelines about how to proceed. Join us!

Trying to report a possible security vulnerability in Rails? Please check out our security policy for guidelines about how to proceed.

Everyone interacting in Rails and its sub-projects' codebases, issue trackers, chat rooms, and mailing lists is expected to follow the Rails code of conduct.

License

Ruby on Rails is released under the MIT License.

Riley JamesMelbourne, Australia15 Ratings13 Reviews
Founder SuperAPI.com.au (@SuperAPIau), Ex-Developer Evangelist @XeroAPI
8 months ago

Rails is still, hands down, the best developing experience I've had. Node is now starting to mature to the point where rails has been for a long time. But still, the rails experience is a benchmark it feels that node is still aiming for, rather than meeting, or exceeding. The speed of development with rails is phenomenal. Spinning up a new project gets straight to implementation, rather than deciding what to use to implement. With such a strong set of mature gems for building out a rails app, there choice don't need to be thought about. And when a problem comes up, it's rarely not been solved, and solved for the exact setup / combo of gems you're using. That's the beauty of a working in a mature framework that's been backed by a great community from day dot. It's sad to see it get so much flack for being 'slow', when for most projects, slow development speed is going to kill the project long before application performance becomes an issue.

Jared Friedman
San Francisco, CA
3 Ratings
1 Review
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
Easy to Use
Slow
Great Documentation

Have been using rails since version 0.6 in 2006! Despite many newer competitors, I still think rails is the fastest way to build a new web application. It has probably the largest ecosystem of open source add-ons. It's easy to use and has a huge audience of developers who know how to use it. It is unfortunately still quite slow (though that's the fault of ruby, not rails per se). That's unlikely to matter unless you get very big though. It's also no longer the "hot" technology it once was - which means that the best developers are not particularly attracted to using it.

Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings52 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago

I have been using Rails since 2011 and it has never failed me. From ever so intuitive ActiveRecord to ERB/hirb and now full integration with webpack makes it easier to use than ever. The community is highly focused on the security aspect and very active with any fixes. Many people would say Rails is for the old folks however for me it still works very well and really doesn't lack in any aspect. I have been able to scale rails to a million requests easily with passenger/unicorn/puma on a very low budget and the speed of development that I have seen with Rails once people are through the initial learning curve is unlike any other framework. It forces you to think convention and with convention you don't repeat the mistakes that you do in other frameworks. 5 star all the way.

OliviaTexas, USA10 Ratings9 Reviews
I like to program things and I hope to program something cool one day :D
December 31, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Rails is, without a doubt, my go-to framework. Almost all of my sites run on Rails. It's so easy to get set up and make a few pages. Sadly my knowledge of HTML and CSS is limited, but I can rely on many helper methods to handle all the Ruby -> HTML conversions for me. I've used this for many years among various projects utilizing various amounts of its features. It makes coding sites dead-easy, and with all the backend helper methods, it's no doubt why this is one of the most popular and easiest frameworks to use. Sadly, boot time takes quite a while, and the speeds aren't blazing fast as you'd expect from a higher-level language, but I don't believe this to be a deterrent or any negative review against it.

sig-krasnick
5 Ratings
0 Reviews
7 months ago
7 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

