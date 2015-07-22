rai is a node.js module to easily generate text based command line servers. When a client sends something to the server, the first word of the line is treated as a command and the rest of the line as binary payload.
In addition to line based commands, there's also a data mode, to transmit everygting received. And there's also an option to switch to TLS mode for secure connections.
This way it is trivial to create SMTP, POP3 or similar servers.
npm install rai
var RAIServer = require("rai").RAIServer;
// create a RAIServer on port 1234
var server = new RAIServer();
server.listen(1234);
// Start listening for client connections
server.on("connect", function(client){
// Greet the client
client.send("Hello!");
// Wait for a command
client.on("command", function(command, payload){
if(command == "STATUS"){
client.send("Status is OK!");
}else if(command == "QUIT"){
client.send("Goodbye");
client.end();
}else{
client.send("Unknown command");
}
});
});
Server only emits
'connect' and
'error' events, while the client
objects emit
'timeout',
'error' and
'end' in addition to data
related events.
Server can be started with
new RAIServer([options]) where options is an optional
parameters object with the following properties:
Once the server has been set up, it can start listening for client connections
with
server.listen(port[, hostname][, callback]). Callback function gets an error
object as a parameter if the listening failed.
var server = new RAIServer();
server.listen(25); // start listening for port 25 on "localhost"
Server can be closed with
server.end([callback]) where callback is run when
the server is finally closed.
Data can be sent with
client.send(data) where
data is either a String or
a Buffer.
"\r\n" is automatically appended to the data.
client.send("Greetings!");
Connections can be ended with
client.end()
if(command == "QUIT"){
client.send("Good bye!");
client.end();
}
TLS can be switched on with
client.startTLS([credentials][, callback]) and the status can
be listened with
'tls' (emitted when secure connection is established)
credentials is an object with strings of pem encoded
key,
cert and optionally an
array
ca. If
credentials is not supplied, an autogenerated value is used.
if(command == "STARTTLS"){
client.startTLS();
}
client.on("tls", function(){
console.log("Switched to secure connection");
});
If
callback is not set
'tls' will be emitted on connection upgrade.
Data mode can be turned on with
client.startDataMode([endSequence]) and incoming
chunks can be received with
'data'. The end of data mode can be detected by
'ready'.
endSequence is a String for matching the end (entire line) of the data stream.
By default it's
"." which is suitable for SMTP and POP3.
if(command == "DATA"){
client.send("End data with <CR><LF>.<CR><LF>");
client.startDataMode();
}
client.on("data", function(chunk){
console.log("Data from client:", chunk);
});
client.on("ready", function(){
client.send("Data received");
});
There is a possibility to set up a mockup client which sends a batch of commands one by one to the server and returns the last response and an array of all responses(except the TLS negotiation).
var runClientMockup = require("rai").runClientMockup;
var cmds = ["EHLO FOOBAR", "STARTTLS", "QUIT"];
runClientMockup(25, "mail.hot.ee", cmds, function(lastResponse, allResponses){
console.log("Final:", lastResponse.toString("utf-8").trim());
console.log("All:", allResponses.map(function(e){
return e.toString("utf-8").trim()
}).join(', '));
});
runClientMockup has he following parameters in the following order:
Response from the callback function is a Buffer and contains the last data received from the server and an array of Buffers with all data received from the server.
MIT