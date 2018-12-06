🗃 Simple access to, and manipulation of, the Windows Registry. With promises. Without rage.

Installation

npm install rage-edit

Keep in mind before using

Structure and naming (keys & values) in the Windows Registry

Please be advised that the key and value terminology from the Windows registry might be confusing because it's different than the naming widely used in the world of JS. Windows registry is much like file system with folders and files, or XML, rather than JSON.

In JSON, key usually stands for name of the property that stores a value .

In the Windows registry, key is like a folder (or the path to it) that can contain multiple value s, which are kind of like files. value has a name and the data content it stores (and type of the data).

So when refering to value , its name is often meant rather than the data it holds.

To lessen the confusion, we're often using terms like value entry, value name, name of the value entry, etc... and path stands for the path of the key.

Default value (empty string)

Every windows registry key always contains a default value with the empty string '' for name.

await Registry.get( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' , '' ) await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' , '' , 'Soldiers, scientists, adventurers, oddities...' )

See Default values section for more

Case in/sensitivity

Key path and value names are case insensitive, you can interchangeably read, write and delete with any combination of casing. rage-edit lowercases everything by default.

await Registry.get( 'HKCR\\.exe' , 'Content Type' ) await Registry.get( 'hkcr\\.exe' , 'content type' )

See Case sensitivity section for more

API

Registry class

Only the Registry class is exported (both named and default export)

import {Registry} from 'rage-edit' import Registry from 'rage-edit' var {Registry} = require ( 'rage-edit' )

It is modelled after ES6 Map class with methods like .get() , .set() , .delete() and a few others. Those can be used in two modes - static and instance.

Static mode

await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' , '' , 'Soldiers, scientists, adventurers, oddities...' ) await Registry.get( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , 'Scientists' ) await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , 'hq' , 'Switzerland' ) await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch\\Blackwatch' , 'Leader' , 'Gabriel Reyes' ) await Registry.get( 'hklm\\software\\overwatch\\blackwatch' , 'leader' )

Instance mode

var reg = new Registry( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' ) await reg.set( '' , 'Soldiers, scientists, adventurers, oddities...' ) await reg.get( 'Scientists' ) await reg.set( 'hq' , 'Switzerland' ) await reg.set( '\\Blackwatch' , 'Leader' , 'Gabriel Reyes' ) await reg.get( '\\blackwatch' , 'leader' )

Static methods

Retrieves key from path or content of the name d value entry at the path.

path to a key to retrieve or from where to retrieve the value.

to a key to retrieve or from where to retrieve the value. [name] of the value to retrieve. Optional. Default value (empty string) is retrieved if omitted.

Promise<object>

Example

Registry.get( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' ) Registry.get( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , '' ) Registry.get( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , 'Scientists' )

Just like .get() but returns boolean depending on existence of the key or value.

Promise<bool>

Deletes a registry key at the given path or deletes a name d value entry within this key.

Parameters

path of the key to delete, or the key that hosts the value to delete.

of the key to delete, or the key that hosts the value to delete. [name] of the value to delete.

Returns

Promise

Example

Registry.delete( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch\\Blackwatch' ) Registry.delete( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , 'Scientists' ) Registry.delete( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , '' ) Registry.delete( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' )

Creates or rewrites a key or name d value inside a key at the given path .

If a key at the path doesn't exist it will be created as if Registry.set(path) was called beforehand.

Creating new keys also creates an empty default value inside it (that's how windows registry works) as if Registry.set(path, '', '', 'REG_SZ') was called with it.

Parameters

path of the key where the value should be created.

of the key where the value should be created. [name] of the value to create or modify. Optional. To modify the key's default value (empty string) use '' .

of the value to create or modify. Optional. To modify the key's default value (empty string) use . [data] to store in the value entry. Optional.

to store in the value entry. Optional. [type] of the stored data . Optional. It is inferred from the data if this parameter is omitted.

JS type Registry type String REG_SZ , REG_EXPAND_SZ Number REG_DWORD Array<String> REG_MULTI_SZ Buffer , Uint8Array , ArrayBuffer REG_BINARY

Returns

Promise

Example

Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , 'Leader' , 'Jack Morrison' ) Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , 'Scientists' , [ 'Angela Ziegler' , 'Winston' , 'Mei-Ling Zhou' ]) Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' , '' , 'This is data of the default value entry' ) Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch\\Blackwatch' , '' , 'Mysterious branch of Overwatch' )

Static properties

DEFAULT = '' String used to represent the name of the default value.

VALUES = '$values' String used for naming values key in simple mode

Constructor, instance mode

new Registry(path)

var reg = new Registry( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' ) reg.get( 'Scientists' ) reg.set( '\\Blackwatch' , 'Leader' , 'Gabriel Reyes' )

Instance methods

Retrieves key from the instance's path or from a given subpath . Or instead retrieves content of a value at the path if name is defined.

[subpath] Path to a subkey where the value is stored. Optional. Defaults to this.path .

Path to a subkey where the value is stored. Optional. Defaults to . [name] of the value to retrieve. Optional. Default value (empty string) is retrieved if omitted.

Promise<object>

Example

var reg = new Registry( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' ) reg.get() reg.get( '' ) reg.get( 'Scientists' ) reg.get( '\\Blackwatch' ) reg.get( '\\Blackwatch' , '' ) reg.get( '\\Blackwatch' , 'Leader' )

Just like .get() but returns boolean depending on existence of the sub/key or value.

Promise<bool>

Deletes the instance's registry key or subkey at given subath . Alternatively deletes name d value from the key.

[subpath] Path to a subkey where the value is stored. Optional. Defaults to this.path .

Path to a subkey where the value is stored. Optional. Defaults to . [name] of the value to delete.

Promise

Creates or rewrites name d value inside instance's path or at given subpath key. Alternatively creates subkey at subpath if name and data are undefined.

Parameters

[subpath] Path of the subkey to create (or where to set value). Optional if name is defined. subpath has to always begin with a backslash \ otherwise it will be mistaken as name

Path of the subkey to create (or where to set value). Optional if is defined. [name] of the value to create or modify. Optional if subpath is defined in which case no value is created, only the subkey. To modify key's default value (empty string) use '' .

of the value to create or modify. Optional if is defined in which case no value is created, only the subkey. To modify key's default value (empty string) use . [data] to be stored in the value entry. Optional.

to be stored in the value entry. Optional. [type] of the stored data . Optional. It is inferred from the data if this parameter is omitted.

Promise

Example

var reg = new Registry( 'HKLM\\Software\\Overwatch' ) reg.set() reg.set( 'disbanded' ) reg.set( 'Leader' , 'Jack Morrison' ) reg.set( 'Scientists' , [ 'Angela Ziegler' , 'Winston' , 'Mei-Ling Zhou' ]) reg.set( '' , 'This is data of the default value entry' ) reg.set( '\\Blackwatch' ) reg.set( '\\Blackwatch' , '' , 'Mysterious branch of Overwatch' ) reg.set( '\\Blackwatch' , 'Leader' , 'Gabriel Reyes' )

Instance properties

path Full path of current key path.

hive Short name of the current hive like HKCU .

Output format

Retrieving data from the registry poses a complication. Format of the output cannot be as straight forward as JSONs nested structure because the registry better resembles an XML tree where each node can have both a children nodes and also attributes. A Windows registry key can host sub keys as well as value entries, both of which can have the same names leading to possible collisions.

Due to that rage-edit offers two types of output formats. simple and complex . By default simple is enabled globally for all calls.

It can be set as a global default for all method calls, or specified manually in each method call in the options argument.

Registry.format = 'complex' Registry.get( 'HKCR\\Directory\\shell' , { format : 'complex' }

Simple

Simple output tries to resemble JSON at much as possible while trying to avoid collisions with the names of keys and values.

Key names are properties of the object. The key is represented by (stub of) another object. This is useful when calling Registry.get() in recursive mode.

Values are stored in $values object of name:data pairs, where value name is the property, value data is the content of that property, and type is omitted.

Warning: $values might be still conflicting since $ is a valid character in key paths. You can change $values to be whatever else by changing Registry.VALUES . e.g. Registry.VALUES = '__$$NO_CONFLICT_VALUES'

So if your key has a subkey named version and also a value named version , you will be able to access both of them without collision with output.version and output.$values.version .

{ $values : { '' : 'jpegfile' , 'content type' : 'image/jpeg' , 'perceivedtype' : 'image' }, 'openwithprogids' : {...}, 'persistenthandler' : {...} }

This format is optimized for nesting to allow you to do this.

Note: .get() calls are not recursive by default due to performance reasons. The following snippet serves as an example of how output can be nested, but the HKLM hive contains enormous amounts of data and thus is not recommended to be queried recursively.

var software = await Registry.get( 'HKLM\\software' , true ) software.microsoft.windows.currentversion[ 'Lock Screen' ].feedmanager.$values[ '' ]

Complex

Offers comprehensive output and first and foremost contains types of value entries since every value entry is represented by {name, data, type} object in a values array.

{ keys : { 'openwithprogids' : { keys : {...}, values : [...] }, 'persistenthandler' : { keys : {...}, values : [...] } }, values : [ { name : '' , data : 'jpegfile' , type : 'REG_SZ' }, { name : 'content type' , data : 'image/jpeg' , type : 'REG_SZ' }, { name : 'perceivedtype' , data : 'image' , type : 'REG_SZ' } ] }

Nesting with this format is much more verbose.

var software = await Registry.get( 'HKLM\\software' , true , { format : 'complex' }) software.keys.microsoft.keys.windows.keys.currentversion.keys[ 'Lock Screen' ].keys.feedmanager.values[ '' ]

Caveats, edge cases & the weirdness of Windows registry

Windows registry has its fair share of footguns that you should be aware of. Not to mention the danger of damaging keys and values that are critical for the proper operation of the OS.

Friendly reminder about HKCR, HKLM, 64b and Wow6432Nodes

HKCR is a pointer to HKLM\Software\Classes . Use it to access all users.

HKCU is a pointer to HKUS\${UserSid} Use it to access only current user.

Therefore

HKCU\Software\Classes is a pointer to HKUS\${UserSid}\Software\Classes which is another pointer to HKUS\${UserSid}_Classes .

But on on 64b it points to subkey Wow6432Nodes , so HKUS\${UserSid}\Software\Classes is a pointer to HKUS\${UserSid}_Classes\Wow6432Node on 64b systems.

Example:

original key pointer to b HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID HKUS\${UserSid}_Classes\CLSID 32b HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID HKUS\${UserSid}_Classes\Wow6432Node\CLSID 64b

More info here and here

Default values

Every key has a default value (empty string) which is represented as an empty string. I.e. name of the value entry is empty string '' . You might also come across it as a (Default) in the regedit program or in reg command.

( await Registry.get(path)).$values[ '' ] await Registry.get(path, '' ) await Registry.set(path, '' , 'data of the default value' )

It is by default of type REG_SZ .

Creation of a new key also creates default value inside it. The value's name is an empty string '' and the data content is also an empty string. As long as the default value has any data, it will act as any other value and will show up in getValues() .

await Registry.set(path) await Registry.has(path, '' ) await Registry.get(path, '' ) ( await Registry.get(path)).$values

practical example:

await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' ) await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' , '' , 'Soldiers, scientists, adventurers, oddities...' ) await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' , '' , 'Soldiers, scientists, adventurers, oddities...' , 'REG_EXPAND_SZ' )

Default value cannot be deleted. Attempting to do so ( Registry.delete(path, '') ) will not actually delete the entry, but only its data. Or rather it will set the data to some sort of undefined or null (can be seen as (value not set) in regedit ), which is unique to the default value.

In this state, the default value returns undefined when queried with get() it will not be listed in $values , despite actually existing - has() always returns true .

await Registry.delete(path, '' ) await Registry.has(path, '' ) await Registry.get(path, '' ) ( await Registry.get(path)).$value

Restricted access, administrator permissions

Write and delete operation outside HKCU hive (Current user) as well as reading certain hives require the app to run with administrator privileges.

try { await Registry.set( 'HKCU\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' ) console .log( 'Written to HKCU without admin priviledges.' ) await Registry.set( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\Overwatch' ) console .log( 'Written to HKLM with admin priviledges.' ) } catch (err) { console .log( `Couldn't write to HKLM without admin priviledges.` ) }

Error suppresion

rage-edit deliberately suppresses error The system was unable to find the specified registry key or value that is thrown by the reg command when a non-existent value or key is queried. Instead the promise is resolve with undefined .

All other errors (especially Access is denied ) are thrown as expected and the promise will be rejected.

Case sensitivity

Windows Registry is case insensitive. That applies to key paths and value names. But there are some edge cases. rage-edit by default transforms all key paths and value names (not the actual data of value entry) to lowercase by default to prevent confusion.

This does not affect input - you can still use all-caps paths and value names with uppercased characters.

await Registry.get( 'HKCR\\.exe' , 'Content Type' ) await Registry.get( 'hkcr\\.exe' , 'content type' ) await Registry.get( 'HKCR\\.exe\\PersistentHandler' ) await Registry.get( 'HkCr\\.exe\\persistentHANDLER' ) var key = await Registry.get( 'HKCR\\.exe' ) key.persistenthandler key.PersistentHandler key.$values[ 'content type' ] key.$values[ 'Content Type' ]

The lowercasing can be turned off

Registry.lowercase = false var key = await Registry.get( 'HKCR\\.exe' , { lowercase : false }) key.$values[ 'Content Type' ]

Underlying REG command doesn't distinguish between lowercase or upper case. Direct queries for a certain value with /v argument always mimic the case in which the key and value name are inputted and never return the true case of the value name. In this case PERCEIVEDTYPE , PerceivedType and perceivedtype

reg query HKCR\ .JPG /v PERCEIVEDTYPE HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\ .JPG PERCEIVEDTYPE REG_SZ image

reg query HKCR\ .Jpg /v PerceivedType HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\ .Jpg PerceivedType REG_SZ image

reg query HKCR\ .jpg /v perceivedtype HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\ .jpg perceivedtype REG_SZ image

But omiting /v (value name) argument to query all contents of the key would return value entries with their true names (in this case PerceivedType ).

C: \ WINDOWS \ system 32>reg query HKCR \ . jpg HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT \ . jpg (Default) REG_SZ jpegfile Content Type REG_SZ image/jpeg PerceivedType REG_SZ image

This however could cause performance issues (querying whole key when only single value is needed isn't a good idea) and the insensitive nature of Windows Registry lead rage-edit to deliberately lowercase all paths and value names to prevent situations like this:

var key = await Registry.get( 'HKLM\\SOFTWARE\\MyApp' ) var version = key.$values[ 'VERSION' ] || key.$values[ 'Version' ] || key.$values[ 'version' ]

Type infering and conversions

rage-edit automatically picks a registry value type for you, based in the data you're storing, if you don't specify the type for yourself.

Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , 'string' , 'REG_SZ' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , 'string' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , '123' , 'REG_DWORD' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , 123 , 'REG_DWORD' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , 123 ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , 'one\0two\0three' , 'REG_MULTI_SZ' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ], 'REG_MULTI_SZ' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , 'hello' , 'REG_BINARY' ) Registry.setValue( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'name' , Buffer.from( 'hello' ))

REG_DWORD and REG_QWORD

Windows Registry allows storing 32b values as DWORDS and 64b values as QWORDS.

Javascript Number only support 53 bit integers.

DWORD values are automatically converted to and from Number by rage-edit automatically.

QWORD values cannot be converted due to JS limitations. The reg command also retrieves the values in hex Ox notation and rage-edit does not change that.

var value = 1234 Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'DwordValue' , value) Registry.set( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'QwordValue' , value) Registry.get( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'DwordValue' ) Registry.get( 'HKLM\\Some\\Path' , 'QwordValue' )

Join the discussion

We're at Discord and Gitter. Come join us to discuss features, bugs and more.

Credits

Made by Mike Kovařík, Mutiny.cz