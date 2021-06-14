Throttle a function by requestAnimationFrame

raf-throttle let you create a throttled function, which only invokes the passed function at most once per animation frame on a browser or per 1000/60 ms on Node.

Installation

npm

npm install raf-throttle --save

yarn

yarn add raf-throttle

CDN

Download the file from https://unpkg.com/raf-throttle/umd/rafThrottle.min.js,

and consume it from global as rafThrottle .

Usage

Polyfill

Since most of browsers support requestAnimationFrame by default, you can use raf-throttle directly. However, if you want to support old browsers, you will need to polyfill requestAnimationFrame by youself. One option is using raf .

Example

Avoid excessively updating the position while scrolling.

JS

import throttle from 'raf-throttle' ; const throttled = throttle(updatePosition); window .addEventListener( 'scroll' , throttled);

jQuery

import throttle from 'raf-throttle' ; $( window ).on( 'scroll' , throttle(updatePosition));

React

import React from 'react' import throttle from 'raf-throttle' class extends React . Component { onScroll = throttle(updatePosition) componentDidMount = () => window .addEventListener( 'scroll' , this .onScroll) componentWillUnmount = () => window .removeEventListener( 'scroll' , this .onScroll) render = () => }

If you think the React code is verbose and you want to move them into a higher-order component, you shoul take a look at react-dom-utils , which has done this for you.

Canceling

Cancel the trailing throttled invocation.

const throttled = throttle(foo); throttled(); throttled.cancel();

API

import throttle from 'raf-throttle' ;

const throttled = throttle(callback)

callback is the function to be throttled by requestAnimationFrame .

Cancel the trailing throttled invocation.

Contributing