Throttle a function by requestAnimationFrame
raf-throttle let you create a throttled function, which only invokes the passed function at most once per animation frame on a browser or per 1000/60 ms on Node.
npm install raf-throttle --save
yarn add raf-throttle
Download the file from https://unpkg.com/raf-throttle/umd/rafThrottle.min.js,
and consume it from global as
rafThrottle.
Since most of browsers support
requestAnimationFrame by default, you can use
raf-throttle directly. However, if you want to support old browsers, you will need to polyfill
requestAnimationFrame by youself. One option is using
raf.
Avoid excessively updating the position while scrolling.
import throttle from 'raf-throttle';
const throttled = throttle(updatePosition);
window.addEventListener('scroll', throttled);
import throttle from 'raf-throttle';
$(window).on('scroll', throttle(updatePosition));
import React from 'react'
import throttle from 'raf-throttle'
class extends React.Component {
onScroll = throttle(updatePosition)
componentDidMount = () =>
window.addEventListener('scroll', this.onScroll)
componentWillUnmount = () =>
window.removeEventListener('scroll', this.onScroll)
render = () =>
/* Your code */
}
If you think the React code is verbose and you want to move them into a higher-order component, you shoul take a look at
react-dom-utils, which has done this for you.
Cancel the trailing throttled invocation.
const throttled = throttle(foo);
throttled();
throttled.cancel(); // foo would never be invoked
import throttle from 'raf-throttle';
const throttled = throttle(callback)
callback is the function to be throttled by
requestAnimationFrame.
throttled.cancel()
Cancel the trailing throttled invocation.
$ npm test).