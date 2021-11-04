A
throttle function that uses
requestAnimationFrame to limit the rate at which a function is called.
For background information on rate limiting functions, see Rate limiting functions from scratch
import rafSchd from 'raf-schd';
const expensiveFn = arg => {
//...
console.log(arg);
};
const schedule = rafSchd(expensiveFn);
schedule('foo');
schedule('bar');
schedule('baz');
// animation frame fires
// => 'baz'
raf-schd supports the use case where you want to limit the rate at which your functions are called based on
requestAnimationFrame. Unlike a standard
throttle function,
raf-schd uses
requestAnimationFrame to rate limit, rather than waiting a fixed amount of time. Using
requestAnimationFrame for throttling is powerful because the browser will automatically reduce the amount of frames provided based on the available resources. So if the browser only provides 30fps then your throttled function will only be called 30 times.
raf-schd is an extremely useful performance utility.
raf-schd
Optimised scroll listener example taken from MDN
var last_known_scroll_position = 0;
var ticking = false;
function doSomething(scroll_pos) {
// do something with the scroll position
}
window.addEventListener('scroll', function(e) {
last_known_scroll_position = window.scrollY;
if (!ticking) {
window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {
doSomething(last_known_scroll_position);
ticking = false;
});
}
ticking = true;
});
raf-schd
import rafSchd from 'raf-schd';
function doSomething(scroll_pos) {
// do something with the scroll position
}
const schedule = rafSchd(doSomething);
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
schedule(window.scrollY);
});
At the top level
raf-schd accepts any function a returns a new
ResultFn (a function that wraps your original function).
The
ResultFn will execute your function with the latest arguments provided to it on the next animation frame.
import rafSchd from 'raf-schd';
const doSomething = () => {...};
const schedule = rafSchd(doSomething);
schedule(1, 2);
schedule(3, 4);
schedule(5, 6);
// animation frame fires
// do something called with => '5, 6'
.cancel
raf-schd adds a
.cancel property to the
ResultFn so that it can be easily cancelled. The frame will only be cancelled if it has not yet executed.
const schedule = rafSchd(doSomething);
schedule('foo');
schedule.cancel();
// now doSomething will not be executed in the next animation frame
rafSchedule
type rafSchedule = (fn: Function) => ResultFn;
// Adding a .cancel property to the WrapperFn
type WrapperFn = (...arg: mixed[]) => void;
type CancelFn = {|
cancel: () => void,
|};
type ResultFn = WrapperFn & CancelFn;
If you want to really ensure that your code is working how you intend it to - use
raf-stub to test your animation frame logic.
# yarn
yarn add raf-schd
# npm
npm install raf-schd --save
import rafSchd from 'raf-schd';
If you are in a CommonJS environment (eg Node), then you will need add
.default to your import:
const rafSchd = require('raf-schd').default;